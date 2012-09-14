PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CrystalGenomics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for CG-745 in Pancreatic Cancer CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CG-745, a clinical stage histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed for several hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, for the treatment of patients... - August 30, 2019 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Standigm Raises US $11.5 Million in Series B Round Funding to Advance Its AI-Powered Drug Pipelines Toward License-Out Standigm, an AI-powered drug discovery company, has raised $11.5 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will be used to scale the AI technology platforms and advance its drug discovery pipelines for untreatable diseases. - March 29, 2019 - Standigm

Standigm Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery Service at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized early drug discovery and target study service, "Standigm Insight®," at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. Standigm Insight® provides AI-driven new indication prediction and novel target analysis service for customer’s in-house products. - March 04, 2019 - Standigm

POM Checker: Advanced Method of Measuring Posture Korean Medical IT Startup Team Elysium Inc. Released New Medical Device, POM Checker, for Measuring Posture. It Provides Connected Healthcare and New Medical Paradigm to Both Doctors and Patients. - February 20, 2019 - Team Elysium Inc.

CrystalGenomics Signs Export Agreement with PharmArtis for Acelex in Russia CrystalGenomics, Inc. announced today that they have signed an Export Agreement with PharmArtis International for the commercialization of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in Russia. Based on the terms of the agreement, CrystalGenomics will supply finished product of Acelex to PharmArtis and PharmArtis will... - November 24, 2018 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Standigm Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Lead Optimization Service at BIO-Europe 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized lead optimization service, "Standigm BEST®," at BIO-Europe 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Standigm BEST® provides AI-driven lead optimization and can also be utilized for fast-follow hit identification or patent fencing strategy. One-to-one meetings have been scheduled with leading pharmaceutical companies, indicating their interest in Standigm BEST®. - November 05, 2018 - Standigm

Enjoy the New Strategy; FourThirtyThree Announces Global Release of Mad Rocket: Fog of War Now available on AOS and iOS in 140 countries; A new strategy game featuring "Fog of War" with more intense strategy; Allows players to engage global contest in Season rankings - October 31, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mad Rocket: Fog of War – Pre-Registration Available Now A new strategic mobile game, revealing war fog to sight battlefield; Pre-registration is available until global release on October 30, 2018; In-game items exclusively provided for pre-registered players - October 16, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

CrystalGenomics Signs Export Agreement with Apsen Farmacêutica for Acelex in Brazil CrystalGenomics, Inc. announced today that they have signed an Export Agreement with Apsen Farmacêutica for the commercialization of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in Brazil. Under the terms of the agreement, Apsen will secure exclusive rights for the Brazilian market to sell and market Acelex 2mg,... - September 05, 2018 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Q-depot.com Launches Pioneering B2B Online Platform for the Korean Cosmetics Wholesale Industry Korean cosmetics wholesale supplier Q-depot.com has debuted an industry-disruptive, B2B platform for wholesale buyers, putting hundreds of cult Korean cosmetics and beauty brands at fingertip reach. First launched back in 2016, Q-depot.com has grown from strength to strength and, with newly improved... - July 31, 2018 - Q-depot.com

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Tops Global Game Charts Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) announced that its mobile sports game Boxing Star took the #1 spots on iPhone App Stores’ free game charts in 19 countries. In addition to its #1 place in 19 countries, the game is presently ranked among the top 10 in UK, Slovakia... - July 26, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Punching Out Globally Today Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star is now available on iOS and Android devices. Boxing Star features an immersive Story Mode in which players fight through challengers with unique fighting skills. Pitted in a boxing... - July 13, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Sports Game, Boxing Star; 1 Million Pre-Registered Players Already Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star, has reached over 1 million pre-registered players. Pre-registration has been opened in US, UK, Japan, Hong Kong and 136 countries around the world. Eager players who pre-register... - July 06, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Rise in Baccarat Popularity Sparks Release of New App - Dragon Ace Casino Dragon Ace Casino offers Baccarat players a realistic and thrilling experience, with features like the card squeezing and the scoreboard. The game is available for free on iOS and Android. - April 05, 2018 - GameSpring

DC Unchained, Mobile RPG Launches Today This collectible role-playing game features iconic DC characters; The official launch includes 13 Asian Countries - March 30, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Explosive, Real-Time Mobile Strategy Game Battle Boom Launches Globally Today Newest real-time strategy mobile game is here. Battle against millions of players worldwide. - March 01, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test Kicks Off Today CBT exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong. - January 12, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

South Korea Dominates the World in Education Again in 2017 South Korea’s education system ranks number one in the fifth annual NJ MED’s World Top 20 Education Poll. - January 01, 2018 - New Jersey Minority Educational Development

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test, Pre-Registration Begins FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), publisher and mobile game developer, has announced that DC Unchained will hold a closed beta test (CBT) pre-registration. Pre-registration for CBT can be made through its official webpage between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9. CBT will be exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan,... - December 22, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

Explosive Rocket Thrill Ride is Here; Mobile Game, Mad Rocket Fog of War, Soft Launches on iOS and Android Ratatat Studios, Inc. a mobile-game publisher and developer, is proud to announce the soft launch of Mad Rocket: Fog of War. The game is now available in Sweden, the Philippines and Singapore. Mad Rocket: Fog of War is a strategic combat game in which the players must defend their bases by constructing... - December 06, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

SAY Global Inc. Combines Online Education with Social Mission to Empower Seniors and Korean Learners SAY Global Inc., an online tutoring company with a unique social mission to empower the elderly, recently became one of the top teams to win a cash prize at a major startup competition in Seoul, with over 20 international teams competing. With the money, the company will continue to develop its Korean curriculum and produce more jobs for Korean seniors. - November 15, 2017 - SAY Global Inc.

New Puzzle Game Cross Set Infinity is Released on Steam Cuveet Story Inc. has announced the release of their new game Cross Set Infinity on Steam. Cross Set Infinity is a brain-teasing Sudoku-like puzzle game. This is a sequel to Cross Set, Cuveet Story’s previous game. - November 11, 2017 - Cuveet Story Inc.

Mobile Action Arcade Game Battle of Arrow Pre-Registration is Now Live FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), a mobile-game publisher and developer, revealed its latest action-packed mobile shooting game, Battle of Arrow, which is coming soon worldwide to the App Store and to Google Play. Pre-registration is now available via Google Play; players who pre-register for the game will receive a special reward. - November 10, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

247MyTutor Launches Worldwide Sweepstakes to Help Language Learners 247MyTutor is hosting a sweepstakes to rewarding 3 winners with 20 free Korean lessons. - July 27, 2017 - 247MyTutor

DNX Co to Launch Carah, the Smart Safety Watch for Women, on Kickstarter A new hybrid smart safety watch, Carah, will launch on August 1st on Kickstarter. It boasts an SOS function that immediately notifies pre-selected guardians of the wearers location and sounds an alarm if the wearer holds down the watch face for longer than 2 seconds. Carah aims to provide back up for women who want to live their lives more freely and securely without sacrificing their style or comfort. - July 06, 2017 - DNX

CrystalGenomics and Standigm, Agree to Collaborate on Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Structure-Based Drug Design Technologies in Drug R&D CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790) and Standigm, Inc., today announced the collaborative partnership to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the research and development of novel drugs. Under the agreement, both parties plan to work together by combining the power of Standigm’s AI technology... - June 01, 2017 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

YJM Games Brings Smashing the Battle VR to Steam Greenlight After a series of successful releases on mobile platform and as one of the Oculus Rift launching titles, Studio HG collaborates with YJM Games to bring Smashing the Battle into HTC VIVE version and it’s now available on Steam Greenlight. - April 20, 2017 - YJM Games

What's in a Name? A Question That Could be Asked of Author Anthony C. French, Who Finds Entering His Name in Main Search Engines, Returns His Books at the Top of Results Stranger than fiction it must seem to find oneself at the top of search results on Google and Yahoo, after simply self publishing two books. Yet that's what has apparently happened to new author Anthony C. French. Mr. French asserts that for some unknown reason his books do indeed appear at the top of search results on Google and Yahoo, when searching for his name. Additionally on other main search engines the titles still appear near the top of page one results. - March 09, 2017 - Anthony French

3billion Starts Beta Service for Comprehensive Rare Disease Screening 4,000 rare diseases screened with one simple test. Close beta service with 100 pre-selected patients. Open beta service expected to launch in May. - February 18, 2017 - 3billion

Korea Tourism Promotion by International Students from Asia & Middle East Countries “Korea Tourism Promotion by International Students from Asia & Middle East Countries” - Traveling Korea and Promoting Korea Tourism Through Social Media - December 23, 2016 - Korea Tourism Organization

"Dystopia: The Crimson War," World-First Launch in Philippines and Australia December 19th, World-first Launch in Philippines and Australia for Android and iOS; Services planned in other regions within the year; First-ever Gameplay movie Released; Cyberpunk Sci-fi world created by former Call of Duty Concept Artist. - December 20, 2016 - BlackBeard Inc

[Action RPG] Heroes of Tomorrow Pre-Registration Starts Now Heroes of Tomorrow, a cartoon action RPG from YJM games starts the global pre-registration today. The game will be available for both Android and iOS users. - October 22, 2016 - YJM Games

Introducing “Korea Rural Tourism Supporters," Seekers of Korea Rural Adventures The “Korea Rural Tourism Supporters (KRTS)” program was launched as a part of the business project conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and public institution “Korea Rural Community Corporation” in order to promote Korea's agritourism to foreigners. - September 02, 2016 - Korea Tourism Organization

Wantreez Music Enters Contract for Big Data with the Most Popular Music Identification App; Shazam Store music service provider, Wantreez Music (www.rhymeduck.com, CEO: Noh Jong-chan), has announced that the company made a partnership to be supplied with big data from the most popular music identification app company, Shazam. Wantreez Music will be able to receive a huge amount of Shazam’s global... - August 25, 2016 - Wantreez Music

EunSung Global Corporation to Attend 5 Global Exhibitions and Introduce Their New Products EPN and Vital Injector 2 EunSung Global Corporation, one of the leading companies in the field of medical aesthetic solution, will be participating in 5 global exhibitions. EunSung will be attending the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair 2016, China Beauty Expo 2016 21st Edition, XXXIV RADLA 2016,... - April 20, 2016 - EunSung Global Corporation

EunSung Global Corporation Upgrades Their Vital Injector to Provide a More Efficient Aqua Lifting Automatic Injector Vital Injector 2 is the innovative upgraded product of EunSung Global Corporation’s original Vital Injector, an Aqua Lifting Automatic Injector. Vital Injector 2 is a non-invasive intradermal injecting device that utilizes a syringe, maximizes the treatment effect, and shortens the procedure time... - April 20, 2016 - EunSung Global Corporation

The World’s First Electroporation and MTS System – EunSung Global Corporation’s EPN Introducing the world’s first electroporation and MTS system, EunSung Global Corporation’s EPN (Electroporation Needle). EPN is the newest innovative design that combines the auto microneedle therapy system (AMTS) and electroporation to increase the efficiency of drug delivery on the face... - April 20, 2016 - EunSung Global Corporation

IBS Software Inks Five Year Contract with T’way Airlines IBS Software (IBS) has been selected by T’way Airlines as its Passenger Services System (PSS) provider for a further period of five years. The contract for the extension of the engagement was formally signed in Seoul earlier in the week by Hong-Geun Jeong - President and CEO, T’way and Ryo... - March 05, 2016 - IBS Software Services

Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain Recycling,... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.

SGS Korea Announces KC Testing Fee As a designated testing laboratory, SGS Korea has announced its use of the KC testing fee for broadcasting and communication equipment. - January 17, 2016 - SGS

Seoul’s Official Travel Guide Application, the "iTourSeoul+," Has Launched The city of Seoul and Seoul Tourism Organization have taken the important features of the "i Tour Seoul" and completely revamped them to release the new and improved "i Tour Seoul+." - January 08, 2016 - Seoul Tourism Organization

SGS Electrical Medical Device Services Opened in Gunpo, Korea SGS presents E&E Lab in Gunpo, Korea. - January 06, 2016 - SGS

KhayaMedia Opens Office in South Korea With the opening of KhayaMedia’s office in South Korea the company is able to provide a diverse portfolio of travel and accommodation options at the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. - December 07, 2015 - KhayaMedia

EC21.com Launches Storefront - New Company Homepage EC21.com, the world’s leading B2B marketplace, announced the official launch of Storefront. It is a new version of company homepage devoted to enriching its members’ product and company information with various skin collections and customizing design tools. New Storefront enables suppliers... - August 23, 2015 - EC21 Inc.

BeNative Business English Completes $3M Investment Round SMATOOS continues its international expansion into the business education markets of China, Japan, and Taiwan. - March 25, 2015 - SMATOOS

GTL Partners Obtains Exclusive Rights to Sell and License a New HCV Treatment Patent A new HCV treatment patent has just been obtained by GTL Partners, which will hold the exclusive rights to sell and license to interested parties. - March 20, 2015 - GTL Partners

It's Time for the "New IP Movement" in Korea The Chairman of KIPCC (Korea Intellectual Property Commercialization Council), Johney Kim is proposing that South Korea begin a New IP Movement to help reform and uplift the nation. - March 03, 2015 - KIPCC

Wepware Plans to Bring Power of Web 3.0 to Common Man, Launches IndieGoGo Campaign Finally a tool has arrived that allows users to create a live, auto updating web scrapbook of favorite internet content. - January 31, 2015 - Wepware

Personal Media Cloud App ShareON Now Available on Google Play and iOS App Store Hate getting the “not enough storage” message on your smartphone? Annoyed by getting limited to sending 10 photos at a time via WhatsApp or other messaging services? ShareON provides a quick, easy, and secure way to see all your media content spread out over your devices on your iPhone/iPad or Android device. This free app creates a direct connection between devices (no server uploading) so you can access your media content from anywhere. - December 05, 2014 - Spika