Korea, South News
Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries. - June 03, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Zero Ads, Smart Tools: Enchlist Simplifies the Android Shopping List Experience
The newly rebranded Enchlist is a 100% ad-free Android shopping list app designed to simplify grocery planning and everyday shopping. It helps shoppers create lists faster with barcode scanning, AI voice input, and photo scanning. Users can organize shopping trips with custom folders, manage spending with a real-time budget calculator, and review purchase history with built-in expense tracking tools. - May 26, 2026 - Enchan Li
Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation. - May 23, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Global Affairs Lab Analyzes Global Data Protection Standards Through the Response to the Coupang Data Breach
Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea’s response to the Coupang data breach aligns with widely accepted international practices. The analysis emphasizes that government intervention after large-scale data breaches is standard, system-focused, and aimed at strengthening data protection and infrastructure stability rather than targeting specific companies or investors. - January 25, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Global Affairs Lab Releases Analysis of South Korea’s Personal Data Protection Measures
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released an analysis of South Korea’s personal data protection measures following a recent large-scale data breach at Coupang. The incident, which involved the exposure of 33.7 million personal data records and affected more... - January 17, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
"Happy End" an AI Animation powered by CineV, has been Named Finalist at Global AI Film Festival "Chroma Awards"
Overcoming Consistency and Directorial Limitations through Cinamon’s 3D-AI Hybrid Production Method - January 05, 2026 - Cinamon
BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025 Sets the Stage for Regional Bio Leadership with Launch of Asia Bio Connect
New Cross-Border Conference Unites Korea, China, and Japan to Advance Asia’s Biotech Ecosystem - June 15, 2025 - RX
Rx Global - Bioplus-Interphex Korea 2025: AI in Medicine Takes Centre Stage
BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea (BIX) will host its 2025 edition from 15–17 October at COEX in Seoul. This year’s event will spotlight transformative trends in the biopharma industry, such as AI-driven drug development, personalized medicine, and sustainable manufacturing. Attendees will have... - May 29, 2025 - RX
RX Korea Pioneering the Future of Biopharma at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2025 with Specialized Pavilions
BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA (BIX) 2025 is poised to become the main hub of biopharmaceutical innovation, taking place from October 15-17, 2025, at Coex, Seoul. This event will gather researchers, specialists, and industry leaders from around the globe to explore advancements that are shaping the future... - March 19, 2025 - RX
TebahSoft Hosts South Korea’s 1st Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition
TebahSoft held South Korea’s first Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition on February 8 in Daejeon. The event aimed to promote SEL in education and enhance students’ social-emotional skills. Ten lesson cases won awards, with a total prize of 8 million KRW. - February 21, 2025 - Tebahsoft, Inc.
Pulse Power, a Startup Company in Renewable Battery Development in Korea, Expands Into the Mongolian Market
Pulse Power, a renewable battery development company aligning itself with strengthened environmental regulations and the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market, is garnering attention for its remarkable growth. With Pulse Power's technology, the company is on the brink of entering the... - November 17, 2023 - Pulse Power
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Thai Market Through Shopee
Ilkwang’s officials shared that their entry into the Thai market, following their expansion into Vietnam, would be a crucial turning point in broadening their reach across Southeast Asia. Extensive preparations have been made to launch products that resonate with Thailand’s food culture and consumer preferences, with the aim of establishing their jelly products as a leading K-snack in the Thai market. - October 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Singaporean Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Singaporean market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Singapore. - September 23, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Indian Market Through Amazon India
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Indian market through Amazon India, the biggest online shopping platform in India. - September 22, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Saudi Arabian Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Saudi Arabian market through Amazon and Wadi, the biggest online shopping platform in Saudi Arabia. The company is targeting the Saudi Arabian market through online... - September 20, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Vietnamese Market Through Shopee
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Vietnamese market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Vietnam. Ilkwang Confectionery is planning to continue its rapid growth in the snack production industry by introducing new types of products such as its Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. - September 14, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Ilkwang Confectionery Launches "Mango Jelly (250g) & Red Bean Candy (280g)"
On the 29th, Ilkwang Confectionery announced the launch of its two new products, Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. Since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and... - September 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
[stan] is the New Social Community App for Fans to Interact with Artists
First-of-its-kind social platform offers an immersive experience through exclusive content for fans to connect with artists from all over the world. - June 29, 2023 - stan
z-emotion Introduces zeavric
A New Digital Fashion Design Tool to make 3D Design Technology attainable by Enterprises and individuals and extend its reach into Gaming and Metaverse Industry. - March 09, 2023 - z-emotion
JK Marshall Mercantile - China Support for Russian Invasion Could Hurt Economy
JK Marshall Mercantile has warned that if China offers its support to Russia in its war effort, the world’s second largest economy could suffer. - April 05, 2022 - JK Marshall Mercantile
JK Marshall Mercantile - Ukraine War Threatens Egypt’s Economy
Analysts at JK Marshall Mercantile have warned in a recent report that ongoing conflict in Ukraine could threaten Egypt’s food security and economic stability. - March 29, 2022 - JK Marshall Mercantile
GM Plant, a Korean Total Skin Care Manufacturer, Has Launched Two Products Under Its New Healucy Brand: Kombucha Anti-Aging Ampoule and Green Tea Whitening Ampoule
Kombucha Anti-aging Ampoule helps to create a skin condition that can resist environmental irritation with a robust skin barrier and beneficial bacteria generated during a14-day black tea fermentation. The ampoule provides nutrition to the skin from patented mushroom extracts, such as fermented... - February 23, 2022 - GUNMISU
CORTECH Co., Ltd., an Automatic and Semi-Automatic Door Hardware Manufacturer in Korea, is Entering the Global Market
Focused primarily on window and door-related products, CORTECH manufactures door hinges, automatic doors, semi-automatic doors, automatic swinging doors, and sliding door hardware. Through continuous technological endeavor, the company strives to manufacture products that meet customer preferences,... - November 29, 2021 - CORTECH Co., Ltd.
Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and... - November 12, 2021 - Mtis
Korean Specialist Bamboo Salt Manufacturer, Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd. is Launching Its Products Into the Global Market
By developing Miracle Capsule, an immune health functional food that has significantly improved the efficacy of bamboo salt, the company has squarely in its sights the children's atopic natural food market. Further, the company continues with research and development of health foods with health promotion and anticancer effects such as medicinal soy sauce, sari soy sauce (made from fermented black soybean), and sulfur duck. Bamboo salt is a 100% natural food with no additives. - October 20, 2021 - Insan
Hanasan, a Korean Professional Manufacturer of Wooden Furniture for Pets, is Expanding Its Business in the Global Market
Hanasan products focus on design and functionality by combining general furniture concepts with companion animal furniture. Hanasan is an environment-friendly enterprise that uses natural wood for all pet furniture products. Its main brand is “LUXYPET,” which pursues the image of... - October 09, 2021 - Hanasan Co., Ltd.
SPES, a Manufacturer of Hair Care Products in Korea, is Entering Global Markets
Mango hair shampoo by SPES improves hair gloss with a powerful boost in moisture and elasticity. It also contains natural ingredients with anti-dandruff effects and promotes and protects hair growth. It prevents hair damage, making hair volume rich while strengthening hair and promoting nourishment and growth with natural mango-derived ingredients. - September 28, 2021 - SPES
CANA, a Korean Pearl Cosmetic Manufacturer, is Entering the Global Market
The main ingredients of Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream are antler extract, ginseng extract, snail mucus filtrate and hyaluronic acid which have excellent anti-wrinkle and whitening effects. You can achieve natural and clear skin tone with Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream. - September 28, 2021 - CANA
DSPACK, a Manufacturer Specialized in Producing Eco-Friendly Food Packaging and Masks, Will Enter the Global Market
Founded in 1985, DSPACK produces packing products free of volatile organic compounds by utilizing the latest equipment in Korea. - August 18, 2021 - Daesung Packing Industry Co., Ltd.
DSE, a Specialized Company in Metal Bearing for Marine Engines and Industrial Plants, Enters the Global Market
It has grown from manufacturing Sulzer Fuel Exhaust Pump Bearing into a professional metal-bearing manufacturer in shipbuilding engines, power generation facilities, and various plants. DSE's metal bearing has strong compressive strength that withstands high loads, low friction coefficient,... - August 17, 2021 - DSE BEARING Co., Ltd.
B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000. - August 13, 2021 - B2K Co., Ltd.
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners is Specialized in Manufacturing Various Hydraulic Tools and Equipment in Korea and is Now Trying to Enter the Global Market
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners manufactures hydraulic cylinders, pumps, special hydraulic tools and hydraulic equipment widely used in construction, production, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and the oil and gas industries. - August 09, 2021 - ShinJin Hydrotec
JDTEK, a Cooperation Robot Manufacturer Specialized in Cooperation Robot and Inspection Automation Systems in Korea, is Entering Global Markets
JDTEK provides the latest technology service in the field of automotive electronics reliability test, home appliance performance test and semiconductor packaging related inspection in Korea. The company is supplying robots and precise measuring instruments in Korea through partnership with... - July 27, 2021 - JDTek Co., Ltd.
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea. - July 23, 2021 - Narae Special Vehicle
Dong Sung Oil & Chemical Co., a Korean Metal Working Fluid Company Producing Metal-Working Fluid, Various Industrial Lubricants is Enters Global Market
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. is a company specializing in metal-working fluid, various industrial lubricants and emulsion for processing fiber in Korea. - July 17, 2021 - Dong Sung Oil & Chemical
CLEAUN X OG Maco First Half Album to be Released
Album for Korean K-pop idol hip-hop artist CLEAUN will be released on July 26 in collaboration with famous American rapper OG Maco. - June 11, 2021 - CLEAUN
E-Deck Co., Ltd., a Professional Manufacturer of Indoor and Outdoor Eco-Friendly High-Functional Flooring Materials, is Entering the Global Market
The manufacturer produces indoor and outdoor flooring made from natural materials such as bamboo, natural wood and synthetics. Bamboo flooring materials are eco-friendly, high-density, high-strength and high-functional, and emit no substances harmful to the environment. In addition, they are an... - June 11, 2021 - E-Deck Co., Ltd.
CFC TERAMATE, a Korean Functional Material Manufacturer, Launched a Highly Transparent Antibacterial Nanodispersion Product
The features of highly transparent antibacterial nanodispersion product are over 99.99% of antibacterial activity within 30 minutes and transmittance of over 95% of visible region. The product is an eco-friendly environmental material based on strong alkaline inorganic materials, and features an antibacterial activity of 99.99% or more against E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus within 30 minutes. - May 15, 2021 - CFC TERAMATE Co. Ltd.
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean Energy Manufacturer, is Launching a New Brand
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean energy manufacturer, is launching a new brand. The company is leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry. The brand name, “SEL:ON,” has been developed as the... - May 15, 2021 - Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd.
Mika Medical, a Korean Manufacturer Specializing in Syringe Technology, Has Completed Clinical Trials with Yonsei University Severance Hospital and Catania University
The research team injected insulin to 20 test subjects selected according to certain criteria using Comfort-in and a general pen-type syringe. As a result of comparing injection effects of a general pen-type insulin syringe, the injection-type insulin injection method demonstrated faster effects of increasing the level of fast-acting insulin in the blood and lowering blood sugar, compared to the standard insulin injection method. - May 13, 2021 - Mika Medical
ZINCOTEC, a Korean Manufacturer Specializing in Water-Soluble Anti-Corrosive Coatings, is Expanding New Markets
ZINCOTEC developed GEOPERT in Korea, an environmentally-friendly water-soluble non-chromium rust inhibitor in 2004 in Korea, and acquired a domestic patent in Korea for the product in 2006. - May 05, 2021 - Zincotec Co., Ltd.
Mika Medical Launches Comfort-M, a New Continuous Needleless Injection System in Korea
Mika Medical succeeded in developing Comfort-M, a new continuous needleless injection system in Korea. Founded in 1990, Mika Medical developed Korea’s first patented needleless injection (Comfort-In) technology, used for diabetes, local anesthesia, and hormone injections. Comfort-In helped... - April 14, 2021 - Mika Medical
Machine Vision Automation Equipment Developer ALTECH is Entering the U.S. Market
Founded in 2016, ALTECH was established with the purpose of developing, manufacturing, and selling ultra-fine nano-structured film production equipment. With various application technology, including LED defect detection functions, ALTECH has secured welding line tracking system through... - March 23, 2021 - ALTEC
Mika Medical, the First Developer and Manufacturer of Needlefree Injection System (Comfort-in) in Korea, is Entering the Global Market
Mika Medical's needle free injection system is suitable for people who fear needle pain and diabetic patients in need of frequent insulin administration. Micro-sized holes on the surface of the nozzles, strong spring pressure, and a high-velocity jets of medication, allow medication to penetrate... - March 19, 2021 - Mika Medical
PROPRE Co., Ltd., an Eco-Friendly Neutral Soap Manufacture is Entering the Global Market
Probubbly by PROPRE is a soap brand offering products made from highly concentrated natural ingredients with various functions, such as skin aging prevention, spot and blemish removal, skin firming, wrinkle and whitening enhancement. The company holds various certifications, including a US FDA mineral ingredient certification. - March 11, 2021 - PROPRE
JPS Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (JPS), a Korean Professional Hair Cosmetics Manufacturer, is Entering the US Market
Established in 1999, JPS has established a stable foundation of professional hair products, such as hair dyes, hair care, hair styling and perm products. With 20 years of accumulated technology and expertise, the company founded an affiliated research institute in 2007 and is dedicated to R&D. - February 22, 2021 - JPS Cosmetics
COSMOIND Co. Ltd., a PE Pipe Manufacturer, is Launching New Products of BF Fitting, EF Fitting, Ball Valves Through Continuous Research and Development
Established in 1987, COSMOIND designs and manufactures polyethylene (PE) pipes, BF fittings, E/F fittings, ball valves, and construction tools based on years of expertise, and supplies them all over the world. - February 20, 2021 - Cosmo I&D Co., Ltd.
OKV, a Specialist Valve Supplier for the Shipbuilding and Offshore Industry, is Entering the Global Market
OKV’s flagship valve products are gate valves, globe valves, swing check valves, ball valves, and transformer valves. In addition, they also manufacture cryogenic valves mainly used in piping systems for storage and transportation of cryogenic fluids (liquefied gas LNG, LPG, N2 and O2). - February 17, 2021 - OKV Co., Ltd.
Global Exporter KORINA TRADE is Entering the U.S. Market
KORINA TRADE, which began its food trade business with export to China in 2014, is carrying out various export projects for domestic food companies. As part of a trade mission through an export consortium business, KORINA TRADE is supporting small and medium-sized businesses to advance into... - February 04, 2021 - KORINA TRADE
GM Warburg Commercial – Stocks Remain Well Supported Despite COVID Resurgence
GM Warburg Commercial says ongoing central bank liquidity operations and huge $1.9tn US stimulus to support stock prices regardless of hit to global economic growth say GM Warburg Commercial analysts. - January 20, 2021 - GM Warburg Commercial