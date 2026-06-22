Nigeria News
Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Bridgify Media Launches Digital Growth Fellowship to Train and Deploy Job-Ready Digital Talent for Nigerian Businesses
Bridgify Media has launched the Digital Growth Fellowship, a structured online program designed to train and deploy execution-ready digital professionals. The initiative focuses on practical skill development, real-world assignments, and workforce readiness, while also creating a talent pipeline for SMEs and organizations seeking skilled digital support. - June 19, 2026 - Bridgify Media
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Rubies Unleashed Launches Developer Accounts to Empower Indie Creators
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for indie games, apps, software tools, and digital projects, evolving from RubyApks (rubyapks.blogspot.com). On Jan. 13, 2026, developer accounts launched, allowing new creators to publish projects directly and original developers to claim and manage legacy RubyApks listings for ownership verification and updates. - January 28, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Statement by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Decisive Action to End Violence in the North Central States
Following his declaration of a national security emergency on 26 November 2025, President Tinubu of Nigeria is executing a strengthened security plan to safeguard civilians in their communities and uphold every Nigerian’s right to worship freely. President Tinubu has ordered an expanded... - January 16, 2026 - Ministry of Information and National Orientation
Mr. Accurate Launches as Nigeria's First AI-Powered Football Prediction Platform, Promising Data-Driven Accuracy
Football prediction just got an upgrade. Mr. Accurate, a new Nigerian platform, offering match predictions powered by proprietary machine learning models. The website analyzes extensive real-time and historical data—including player fitness, tactical shifts, and team form—to deliver objective, highly accurate forecasts, giving users a strategic edge over traditional odds and tips. - December 04, 2025 - Mr. Accurate
TicketToHome Announces First Ever Winner of Its Home Ownership Giveaway in Ibadan, Nigeria
TicketToHome.com has announced its first-ever home giveaway winner, Rebecca Afolabi, who won a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath apartment in Ibadan. The maiden draw, broadcast live on AgidigboFM, marks the platform’s commitment to affordable and transparent home ownership. The next round begins October 3, 2025, with tickets offering more Nigerians the chance to turn their dream of owning a home into reality. - October 05, 2025 - Ticket To Home
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Nigeria to Mark 26 Years of Unbroken Democracy on June 12
On June 12, 2025, the Federal Republic of Nigeria will formally mark Democracy Day 2025, a milestone celebrating 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance. This significant anniversary reflects the enduring commitment of Nigerians to the principles of freedom, participation, and... - June 04, 2025 - Ministry of Information and National Orientation
RID Nigeria Launches Cohort 2 of Her Policy Writing, Analysis, and Advocacy Course
The Centre for Faith-Based Policy (CFBP), an initiative under RID Nigeria, is excited to announce the commencement of applications for its Cohort 2 program. This transformative three-month faculty is designed to equip Christians and policy advocates with the essential knowledge and skills to... - April 16, 2025 - RID Nigeria
Stephen Yummy Announces the Launch of His Own Record Label "Yummycity Records"
Yummycity Records, a record label founded by Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, known professionally as Stephen Yummy, was established on June 8, 2023. - April 09, 2025 - Stephen Yummy
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Stephen Yummy Unveils New Music in 2025: A Fresh Chapter in Hip-Hop Innovation
Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, widely recognized by his stage name Stephen Yummy, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest musical endeavor in 2025. Known for his unique blend of hip-hop, authentic storytelling, and cultural homage, Stephen Yummy continues to push the... - January 28, 2025 - Stephen Yummy
WiSolar Introduces Basic Pay for Merchant Partners, Empowering Solarpreneurs in Africa
WiSolar, Africa’s prepaid solar company, has announced the introduction of a basic pay policy for its Merchant Partners. This bold move reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering its partners and creating sustainable livelihoods while driving the adoption of clean energy... - January 27, 2025 - WiSolar
WiSolar Expands WiGo Platform to Third-Party Installers and Merchants in Nigeria
WiSolar, Africa’s leading clean energy provider, has unveiled an exciting expansion of its WiGo platform, now accessible to third-party installers and merchant partners. This initiative empowers solar installation professionals and businesses to leverage WiSolar’s cutting-edge solutions... - December 24, 2024 - WiSolar
Clickvibes Launches Mobile Apps, Bringing Nigerian Communities Closer
Exciting news for Nigerian socializers. Clickvibes, the popular online community platform, has just launched its official mobile apps for iOS and Android. This means you can now connect, engage, and share ideas with your communities anytime, anywhere. What this means for you: Stay connected on the... - November 11, 2024 - Click Vibes LTD
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Ticket to Home Launches Online Lottery to Make Homeownership Accessible
Ticket to Home, a new Ibadan, Nigeria company is introducing an innovative approach to addressing the growing housing affordability crisis. Through a low-cost online lottery platform, the company offers participants a chance to win fully constructed homes by purchasing tickets for just N2,000... - October 19, 2024 - Ticket To Home
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Website Design in Nigeria - Geeksvillage Unveils Cutting-Edge Features
Nigerians seeking top-tier website design services have a new reason to rejoice as Geeksvillage, a leading web development company, announces the integration of premium website design features into its service packages. In addition to captivating designs, Geeksvillage now includes comprehensive... - February 02, 2024 - Geeksvillage
A Startup Company Truecherry is Willing to Help You Find Places and Locations Within Your Local City or Abroad. Also Offering Marketing and Promotion Services.
This company is able to help you discover and navigate your environment using the power of technology such as computer/laptop to derived or source the needed information, email and webcam for communication, maps to find places and locations. There is advertising opportunities for those interested. - January 28, 2024 - Truecherry
Fast-Tracking the Electronic Transaction Bill: GPRINTS Nigeria CEO, Seyi Oderinde Advocates for Digital Economy Boost
Seyi Oderinde, CEO of GPRINTS Nigeria, is urging the 10th Senate to expedite the approval of the Electronic Transaction Bill. Speaking in Lagos, Oderinde emphasizes the bill's potential as a catalyst for empowering young entrepreneurs, fostering e-commerce, and driving economic growth. He highlights the critical role of Digital Marketing in shaping employment landscapes and envisions the bill providing regulatory support to boost confidence in online platforms. - January 15, 2024 - GPRINTS Nigeria (Genii-Prints Limited)
SkillHut.xyz Launches Innovative Global Freelance Marketplace, Connecting Businesses with Top-Tier Freelancers Worldwide
Lagos, NG. - SkillHut.xyz, a cutting-edge platform in the freelance industry, is excited to announce its official launch as a global marketplace for businesses and freelancers seeking top-tier talent. SkillHut.xyz aims to revolutionize the way businesses find and collaborate with skilled freelancers across various industries. - November 25, 2023 - Skillhut.xyz
Haba InsurTech Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Insurance Services in Nigeria
In a significant milestone for the Nigerian InsurTech sector, Haba InsurTech, co-founded in 2022 by Constance Oshafi, Stephen Onwe, and Paul Showemimo, has successfully raised $75,000 in a pre-seed funding round. This financial infusion marks a pivotal moment in Haba InsurTech's journey, as the... - October 14, 2023 - Haba InsurTech
Abba Payments Ltd. Repositions Fintech Industry in Africa, Unveils the Launch of Abba Wallet
Abba Wallet offers zero deductions from account balances, no monthly fees, no hidden charges, easy access to your cash anytime, send and receive money in real-time, crowd raise funds for immediate needs and more. - October 13, 2023 - Abba Payments Ltd.
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Discover Nigerians in Your Area with Clickvibes - A Dating and Social Platform
With a user-friendly interface, Clickvibes empowers individuals to forge meaningful connections, foster friendships, and discover potential life partners, all while promoting a safe and secure virtual environment. Through advanced matching algorithms and customizable search filters, members can find like-minded individuals nearby or across the globe, transcending geographical barriers and cultivating genuine connections. - August 07, 2023 - Click Vibes LTD
VCASH Launches Central Bank of Nigeria eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators
VCASH, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The API enables IMTOs to transfer money directly into the eNaira wallets of recipients in Nigeria without intermediaries or delays. The funds can also be sent to any of the 200+ financial institutions in Nigeria, including banks and mobile wallets, in real-time, on the mobile app, web, or via their API. - July 04, 2023 - VTNetwork Limited
Bivent Launches New IELTS Study Centre in Port Harcourt for Personalised Training
Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS study center in Abuja, is excited to announce the opening of a new prep centre in Port Harcourt. This marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to provide high-quality, personalised IELTS training to students across Nigeria and... - April 06, 2023 - Bivent Education Services
Achieve a Higher IELTS Score in Nigeria with a Personalised Training Program
Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS training and study centre in Nigeria, is proud to announce the launch of its personalised training program for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). The program is designed to help IELTS test takers in Nigeria achieve over 8.0 band... - March 02, 2023 - Bivent Education Services
ViralHQ.Org Launches Global Classified Ads Website
New platform offers a simple and convenient way to buy and sell items online. - February 05, 2023 - ViralHQ
PaytoLet Proptech Startup is Working with Some of the Biggest Real Estate Agents in Nigeria
PaytoLet Proptch startup is working with real estate in Lagos, Nigeria. They have been using the platform to list their properties for sale and generate leads. - January 14, 2023 - PaytoLet
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
AlignAcademy.com Celebrates Father's Day
Father's Day celebration focuses on overcoming health challenges facing men - June 15, 2022 - AlignAcademy.com
AlignAcademy.com Unveils Family Stability Test, a Special Educational Report to Help Families
Ongoing Expansion of Family Educational Programs Signals Continued Growth - June 09, 2022 - AlignAcademy.com
AlignAcademy.com Expands Into the Media & Entertainment Market with Startup Class
Startup Class Series is now offering a complete solution for startups and small businesses in the music industry that need training and mentoring. - June 01, 2022 - AlignAcademy.com
AlignAcademy.com Announces New Business Training Series
AlignAcademy is offering lessons to help both investors and startups take advantage of today's opportunities. - May 25, 2022 - AlignAcademy.com
AlignAcademy.com Releases Special Report for Cash-Strapped Startups
Report aims to help startup founders launch without the obstacle of lack of capital. - May 18, 2022 - AlignAcademy.com
Ckrowd, Africa’s Most Preferred and Premium Content Streaming Platform, Has Announced the Appointment of New Board Members, Katherine McVicker and Adeleye Fabusoro
Appointments will strengthen Ckrowd’s key focus on making an impact that matters in the communities in which it operates and strengthening the role of innovation, culture, entertainment, and technology amongst content creators to inspire change, revenue growth, and profile’s creativity, especially in lower-middle-income countries. - February 17, 2022 - Music Works International
Spotlight on Lashi Glow Skincare
Based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Lashi Glow Skincare is a skincare brand that creates plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable products. This is a run through of a recent interview with Queeneth Beddie-Memberr, the founder of Lashi Glow Skincare. - October 21, 2021 - Lashi
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Zwart Talent Foundation Launches to Train Young Africans in Relevant ICT Skills to Enable Them Compete in the Global IT Marketplace
Zwart Talent Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that bridges the growing tech talent gap, to train young Africans in relevant Information Technology skills to enable them to participate in the global workforce. The plan is to train 2,000 students and connect them with global opportunities in the next 5 years. - August 05, 2021 - Zwart Talent Foundation
SwitchGreen Nigeria Now Offers Logstrup Panels
Low voltage panels and switchboards from A/S Logstrup-Steel of Denmark are now directly available to Nigerian businesses. This service is brought to you by SwitchGreen Energy Ltd. The sole distributor of the Logstrup brand in Nigeria. It includes low voltage switchboards, motor control centers,... - July 27, 2021 - SwitchGreen
DEPL Consulting Joins the Sophos Partner Program
DEPL Consulting is pleased to announce a partnership alliance with Sophos. With cyber-attacks constant and constantly evolving, organizations of all sizes need to be vigilant. Through their collaboration, DEPL Consulting will now offer Sophos next-gen product line from endpoint and server security... - July 12, 2021 - DEPL Consulting