Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon “REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell

Participants at NaijaHacks Set to Build Solutions for Housing, Education, Job Creation and Citizen Safety NaijaHacks, Africa's Biggest Technology Competition, will feature an expo-style demo, stage pitching competitions, a keynote speech and award presentation on the 17th December 2019. - October 30, 2019 - NaijaHacks

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Lagos’ Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as Its New Chairman Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as its Chairman, alongside other executives, for a two year tenure. - September 30, 2019 - Hermon Barristers & Solicitors

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Fofx Academy Partners with BizSkills Academy Canada to Build Change Agents in Nigeria Nurturing Technology entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, growing the IT industry in Nigeria. - August 07, 2019 - fofx Academy Limited

Carpa Education to Take Part in the United Nations International Youth Day 2019 Celebrations Carpa Education will celebrate the international youth day organized by Casse Africa to further restate its commitment to quality education among the youths of Nigeria especially to the youth of Akwa Ibom State. - July 17, 2019 - Carpa Education

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Surebet247 Bet Builder; The New Deal for Punters Nigeria’s leading sports betting company has blazed the trail as usual by being the first to introduce the bet builder feature in Nigeria. Surebet247 (Chess Plus Internation Ltd) introduced the bet builder feature with other unique features like the Pulse Bet, Action Bet and Fast market. - April 10, 2019 - ChessPlus International Limited

African Focused Cryptocurrency Startup, Quidax, Partners with Payments Processor Flutterwave Quidax, an African cryptocurrency startup has partnered with Flutterwave, a payments processor to enable users to easily fund their wallets via an app owned by Flutterwave. - March 25, 2019 - Quidax

Buhari/Osinbajo Administration is Leading Nigeria on the Right Path to Advancing Prosperity, Security & Stability with Next Level Agenda President Buhari - Doing More with Less While Building the Economy, Security & Gradually Quenching Corruption - January 27, 2019 - Nigeria Diaspora for Buhari

Plasmoid9 Productions Looks to Enhance the Quality of African Children's Literature with the Release of "Mondays Ball" Nigerian author and illustrator, Segun O. Mosuro, has called on authors and publishers to improve on the quality and content of literature available for African children who are just starting to read as it will help them develop an interest in reading. He made this charge as he introduced "Monday's... - November 29, 2018 - Plasmoid9 Productions

At Maternal Health Forum, Experts Discuss How to Improve Maternal Health in Jigawa State As part of its 10-year-celebration of fruitful collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Health to reduce maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) held a Maternal Health Forum, which opened at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse on 13th November 2018. Present... - November 17, 2018 - Medecins Sans Frontieres

AfDB, W-African Power Pool and Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Program Experts Address Future Energy Nigeria Opening Day The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretary General Siengui Apollinaire KI, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, are heading up a leading list of experts during the opening session of Future Energy Nigeria on Tuesday, 13 November. The 15th edition of this... - November 09, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

Nerilus Offers Two Million Naira Scholarship to Participants at the Global Analyst Academy Nerilus International has announced a Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) scholarship fund for outstanding youth seeking to attend the Global Analyst Training Program, a mini-MBA focused on providing Young Executives the skills, knowledge, and exposure necessary to advance their career in analysis, strategy,... - November 06, 2018 - Global Analyst Academy

NaijaHacks: Nigeria's Official Hackathon Will Inspire the Next-Generation Nigerian Builders Today sees the official unveiling of NaijaHacks, a tech invention competition that was started to inspire a generation of Nigerian innovators to use technology to create solutions for their communities using technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and many more. NaijaHacks is the brainchild... - October 12, 2018 - NaijaHacks

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

How to Achieve Nigeria’s Energy Generation Potential Through Renewables, Mini Grids and Gas-to-Power An exciting, practical Generation Knowledge Hub at Future Energy Nigeria will equip the Nigerian utility and industrial sectors with tried and tested methods to solve their power challenges through mini grids, renewables and gas-to-power projects. - October 03, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

U.S.-Based Wholesale Vehicle Auction Giant, Auto Auction Mall, Establishes Local Presence in Lagos, Nigeria Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall

Apostles in the Marketplace - September Women Series Themed Leading Voices Morayo Afolabi-Brown (Deputy Director of Programmes, TVC Communications), Yimika Adeboye (Finance and Strategy Director, West Africa, Cadbury Nigeria Plc.) Tosin Oshinowo (Founder, Ile-Ila) and Uwa Osa-Oboh (Head of Strategy, Africa Capital Alliance, are billed to attend the September Series hosted by... - September 23, 2018 - Apostles in the Marketplace

uSnapp Launches Classified Ads Mobile App in Nigeria: Aims to Ease Buying and Selling of Used, New or Unwanted Items u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria

Nigerian Brings Classic Social Media App Into the Digital Age Worldjunction is a social media app that Nigerians can use to to chat with friends alongside read news, watch videos and share music, all at the same time. - August 04, 2018 - Worldjunction LLC

Henry Oster Onyemah Discusses Everything Needed to Operate a Microfinance Institution Nigerian writer, Henry Oster Onyemah, in his book "The Functional Microfinance Bank" discusses every aspect needed to operate a microfinance institution for optimal performance. - July 26, 2018 - Publiseer

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Obi Nnanna Nwabugwu Tells the Biafran War Story from an Original Perspective Nigerian-American writer, Obi Nnanna Nwabugwu, in his book "War Effects," he tells the Biafran War story with a fresh, new perspective. - July 02, 2018 - Publiseer

TFhost Nominated for Four NiRA Awards Categories Leading Domain Names and Hosting Service Company gets more honors in Nigeria. - June 13, 2018 - TFhost

WiSolar Introduces WiNergy AC Couple Retro-Storage Inverter WiSolar has advanced in its strides in creating clean energy solutions for various household and commercial purposes, with the introduction of the WiNergy AC Couple Retro-Storage Inverter with 3000 and 5000-watt models. - May 17, 2018 - WiSolar

WiSolar Introduces the B4850 Battery Module as an Efficient Energy Solution for All WiSolar Clean Energy is proud to introduce another new innovation into the green energy industry that would further the opportunity for residential abodes and also commercial installations to migrate to cleaner fuels. This is the B4850 battery module. - May 17, 2018 - WiSolar

SI4DEV Makurdi Advocates for Peace in Benue State with Facing Difference Challenge The Facing Difference Challenge is aimed at engaging young people for peace while raising money for NGOs working in areas that have conflict, Nigeria included. - May 11, 2018 - SI4DEV

SI4DEV Coordinates 2000 Children & 100 Youth Leaders for Global Youth Service Day in Nigeria In collaboration with Youth Service America, SI4DEV celebrated GYSD in Nigeria with various youth-led activities in 13 states. Over 2000 children, teens and youths between 5 and 25 years benefited from hand washing skills and other life-transforming talks. Also, 100 youth leaders provided food and other donations to less privileged children in orphanages and rehabilitation centers. Young adults also campaigned online, in the streets and in churches, to promote youth voter registration. - May 03, 2018 - SI4DEV

Telepse Music Artist 2TTEE Drops New EP Album Telepse Music artist 2TTEE titles new album, Ibadan, and it is available for direct sale on the official album site. It is also available worldwide at major music stores. - April 22, 2018 - Telepse Company

This Edtech Startup is Transforming Education in Nigeria with Innovative Solutions FlexiSAF Edusoft is on a mission to transform the country's lagging education system one solution at a time. - April 11, 2018 - FlexiSAF Edusoft Ltd

Apostles in the Marketplace - Nation Building Workshop Held on the 23rd of March 2018 His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Okechukwu E. Enelamah, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, His Excellency Donald Duke, Mr. Richard Kramer, Dr. Christopher Kolade, Professor Leslye Obiora, Professor... - March 13, 2018 - Apostles in the Marketplace

Central Bank of Nigeria Strengthens Commitment to Boost Digital Payments Adoption with Latest License Approval Cellulant, a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ( PCI DSS) certified payments company in Nigeria, is granted a Payment Solution Service Provider License Approval. - March 03, 2018 - Cellulant

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigerian Entrepreneur, Bolaji Akinboro, Selected to Join Prestigious Global High Impact Entrepreneurs Network Architect of Africa’s Largest Digital Financial Inclusion Program for Farmers Joins Endeavor Network. - February 23, 2018 - Cellulant

Jiving – an Uncensored Music Experience Introducing Jiving as a blogazine and all it has to offer. - January 27, 2018 - Jive Ng

Music Artists Now Have an Easy Way to Sell Their Songs Online Gegero, an e-commerce site that helps music artists sell their songs online has officially been launched in Nigeria. - January 12, 2018 - Gegero Group

Technology Made in Africa Goes Global: Nigeria’s E-Wallet AgriTech Being Adopted in Afghanistan The eWallet technology that is running the largest financial inclusion project in Africa has become a global solution. - December 21, 2017 - Cellulant

OGSoft Solutions Announces Innovative Communication and Scheduling Platform for Medical Professionals ExRad is a Web-based service for physicians and medical facilities, designed to bridge the gap between doctors, radiologists and patients with a single, online platform. OGSoft Solutions is offering a 30-day free trial of the new platform to medical providers who want to experience the technology and its advantages. - November 24, 2017 - OGSoft Solutions

Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards Honour Lumos Global, Ajima Farms, The Guardian’s Emeka Anuforo and EE Expert Daniel Chimaobi Energy projects by Lumos and Ajima Farms and energy journalist Emeka Anuforo and energy efficiency expert Daniel Chimaobi were the recipients of the Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards in Lagos this week. - November 11, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Indian Pavilion of 46 Companies Ready to do Business at Future Energy Nigeria in Lagos in November “Indian utility vendors and services will find a huge market and scope in Africa, especially in West Africa’s energy sector,” says Dr. Rajeev Singh, the Director General and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ICC represents India as the featured country partner at the... - October 15, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria