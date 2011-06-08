PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

PrintSimple – Innovative Printer as a Service Program Introduced for Small and Medium Business Evolv Solutions today announced it will soon launch a new Printer as a Service program named PrintSimple. Evolv Solutions is a document management and information technology services firm and represents a variety of OEM branded office equipment printing systems. - April 25, 2019 - Evolv Solutions, LLC

National Auctioneers Association-Based "Adventures in Auctioneering" Launched on My American Farm The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the National Auctioneers Association, with generous funding from the National Auctioneers Foundation, have launched a new My American Farm game along with supporting resources for two separate age groups, third through fifth graders and fifth through eighth graders. - October 28, 2018 - National Auctioneers Association

Kansas City Breweries Company, LLC Announces Stock Offering Providing High Growth Value Brands for Consumers, Retailers and Beverage Markets - April 24, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Examinetics Completes 2nd Strategic Acquisition Examinetics announced today the acquisition of Enviromed Corporation, a top provider of mobile audiometric services in the northeastern United States. This is Examinetics’ second strategic acquisition in less than three months and comes on the heels of its recent acquisition of OTG, Inc. The acquisition... - February 19, 2018 - Examinetics

Examinetics Acquires OTG, Inc. Examinetics, the nation’s largest provider of mobile occupational health screening and data management services announced today it has completed an acquisition of Occupational Testing Group, Inc. (OTG). Troy Heppner, President and CEO of Examinetics said, “The acquisition of OTG complements... - December 07, 2017 - Examinetics

Recognize an Incredible Kansas Business Owner; Winner Receives $10,000 Donation to Charity of Choice The Kansas Katalyst Awards are currently accepting nominations to recognize innovative, socially conscious and community-driven Kansas entrepreneurs and business owners. Nominations can be submitted through December 15, 2017 online at www.KansasKatalyst.com. - December 04, 2017 - Kansas Katalyst Awards

Former Kansas Secretary of Commerce Joins One Heart Project as Executive Director One Heart Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing incarcerated and at-risk youth a second chance. - August 29, 2017 - One Heart Project

New Study Links Weed-Killer Glyphosate with Autism A new study has been published in a peer-reviewed journal about the links between the weed-killer glyphosate (RoundUpTM) and autism. The World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer published a summary in March 2015 that classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in humans. - March 07, 2017 - The Great Plains Laboratory, Inc.

Manhattan Entrepreneur Allyn Weddle Receives Award, Gives $10,000 to Local Charity Allyn Weddle, owner of Weddle and Sons Roofing, was awarded the 2016 Kansas Katalyst recognizing his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial ventures and active participation in his local community. The Kansas Katalyst Award comes with a $10,000 cash prize donated to a charity of the winner’s choice. Weddle has chosen Relate 360 to receive the $10,000 award. - February 22, 2017 - Kansas Katalyst

Pottawatomie County Third County in Kansas Certified as ACT Work Ready Community The Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) has worked with local community leaders, educators and employers to certify Pottawatomie county as an ACT Work Ready Community. The ACT website shows that Pottawatomie County is the third county in the state to join over 140 certified... - December 21, 2016 - Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation

Kansas Katalyst Award to Recognize Inspiring Kansan with $10,000 Donation to Charity The Kansas Katalyst Awards are currently accepting nominations to recognize innovative, socially conscious and community-driven Kansas entrepreneurs and business owners. After selection, the 2016 Kansas Katalyst will be recognized with a virtual award ceremony broadcast live on Facebook from their hometown... - November 19, 2016 - Kansas Katalyst

FissionAds Announces Launch of Automated Advertising Platform FissionAds LLC announced the launch of their flagship software platform that automates online advertising. The innovative platform connects your online advertising channels to your revenue streams to see real time ROI, Profit and CPA. Using deep data analysis, their patented Einstein Algorithm changes... - March 18, 2016 - FissionAds

Overland Park Lawyer Changes the Trucking Industry with Record Settlement Attorney Jason Roth of Copley Roth & Wilson LLC, a Kansas based law firm, settles a record truck collision accident case. The $11.6 million settlement is affecting the way the large motor carriers do business and making the road safer for everyone. - February 05, 2016 - Copley Roth & Wilson, LLC

Global Missions Inc. Named Nonprofit Organization of the Year Farmingdale, N.Y. – Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Global Missions Inc. and its Directors, Max L. and Mary A. Manning, as Nonprofit Organization of the Year 2016 - January 24, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

UnitedLex Adds University of Southern California Gould School of Law to Its Groundbreaking Legal Residency Program UnitedLex, a leading global provider of legal and cyber security services, announced today that the University of Southern California Gould School of Law has joined its innovative “legal residency” program. USC joins four other top U.S. law schools: Emory University School of Law, the University... - November 05, 2015 - UnitedLex

Premier Elder Solutions, LLC Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Premier Elder Solutions, LLC is a small business in the Kansas City Metro trying to build electronic tools to help families who are working and caring for their loved ones. - May 16, 2015 - Premier Elder Solutions, LLC

Vail Products® X Series Attachments Full Episode on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Game Keeper Show Vail Products® X Series attachments will be featured in an entire episode of The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak's Game Keeper, airing February 25, 26 and March 3. Vail Products® X Series Mossy Oak's Game Keeper Episode premiers Wednesday, February 25th - 9/8c PM on the Pursuit Channel. (Direct... - January 13, 2015 - VAIL Products

Vail Products® Renews for 2015 with Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products® of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has renewed its television partnership with Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak for the series’ 2015 schedule on the Pursuit Channel. “Gamekeepers represent... - January 08, 2015 - VAIL Products

In PBS Affiliate KCPT Feature Patients Explain How Tai Chi Book Author's Program is Saving Millions in Healthcare Costs via His Work with University of Kansas Hospital In PBS Affiliate KCPT feature patients explain how SMARTaichi.com's founder and author of recently released "The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi & QiGong, (4th edition)"'s University of Kansas Hospital Tai Chi program may be saving millions of dollars in health costs, and could be a model for healthcare worldwide. Learn how his book's newest 4th edition and global work are influencing healthcare worldwide. Publisher donates 100 copies of his groundbreaking book to University of KS Hospital. - December 15, 2014 - SMARTaichi

Effectiveness of Patient Engagement Software in Predicting Fall Risks Aperum® Utilized in Key Research Study - November 20, 2014 - Sphere3

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Max L. Manning as Professional of the Year Max L. Manning, of Topeka, Kansas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Humanitarian and Missionary Services. - October 08, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Vail Products X Series Attachments Featured on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers Vail ProductsTM X Series Attachments featurette - "Products Designed for Serious Gamekeeping" - will be shown on The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers, September 23-24-25. - September 12, 2014 - VAIL Products

Advanced Clustering Technologies Releases Next Generation of Pinnacle Servers and Launches Updated Website Advanced Clustering Technologies releases their next generation of Pinnacle servers and Horizon workstations featuring Intel® Xeon® E5-2600 v3 "Haswell" processors. In conjunction with this release, ACT also launches their updated website to make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate. - September 12, 2014 - Advanced Clustering Technologies

Vail Products Joins DUTV and Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has forged a promotional partnership with Ducks Unlimited Television and Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak, which are set to begin their fall schedules on the Pursuit Channel... - June 19, 2014 - VAIL Products

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Hammersmith Mfg. Installs SmartSkim® Coolant Recycling System Hammersmith Mfg. of Horton, Kansas has installed the SmartSkim® CL-375 Coolant Recycling System into their Horton, Kansas machine shop facility. With a 375 gallon capacity, Cross-Flow separator and 10 Micron filtration, the SmartSkim CL-375 greatly reduces the use of cutting fluids and disposal... - April 24, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 Years of Business Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 years in business as Kansas City's favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. - April 23, 2013 - Jose Pepper's

Asset LifeCycle, LLC Maintains Continued Growth, Acquires Material Recovery Processing Line and Facility Asset LifeCycle, LLC acquires supplemental processing equipment enhancing existing line. - April 17, 2013 - Asset LifeCycle, LLC

Growing Technology Commercialization: University of Kansas Moving Innovation from the Laboratory to the Marketplace The University of Kansas is moving innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace at breakneck speed. Julie Goonewardene, President of KU Technology Commercialization Center, announced five researchers were awarded $50,000 each to further their research, research includes 1) medical delivery methods; 2) protein-based drugs for Parkinson's Disease; 3) new drugs for multiple sclerosis; 4) slide and tissue block valet system; 5) and solar panel detectors and sensors. - March 26, 2013 - The University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization

American Hero T Shirt Launches 31 Heroes Patriotic Apparel American Hero T Shirt has launched a new design to commemorate the death of the 31 heroes, who died in Tangi Valley, Afghanistan on 08/06/2011. - February 19, 2013 - American Hero T Shirt

Emmy-Nominated Filmmakers Bring Documentary About Ioway Indians to Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska December 17 Event Sponsored by the Kansas Humanities Council will Feature Q&A with Ioway Tribal Elders and Filmmakers Kelly & Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films - December 17, 2012 - Fourth Wall Films

Floyd McMillin Shares Envionmentally-Friendly Building Resource Floyd McMillin of McMillin Construction Shares Envionmentally-Friendly Building Resource via the Floyd McMillin Construction Blog. - November 30, 2012 - McMillin Construction Custom Homes, Inc.

World Healing Day Founder's Newest Non-fiction Book and Novel Foretold the Franken-storm and Our National Health Crisis, and Provides Solutions Bill Douglas's works have been called "visionary." As a global organizer (World Healing Day), novelist, and non-fiction author, he expounds an expansive vision of a green-energy economy that can end our recession; a new realpolitik based on compassion and human dignity, fueled by individuals all over the planet following their inner-calling; his recent release of the fourth edition of his non-fiction book on Tai Chi, explains how mind-body science can save our bloated healthcare system trillions - October 31, 2012 - Illumination Corporation Publishing

Floyd McMillin, Honest Kansas Builder Starts Floyd McMillin Construction Blog Honest and experienced builder Floyd McMillin from McMillin Construction Custom Homes, Inc, has started a new construction industry blog called the Floyd McMillin Construction Blog that provides a forum for companies in the building industry to share tips of the trade. The founder of the Floyd McMillin... - August 15, 2012 - McMillin Construction Custom Homes, Inc.

Dr. Kipp Van Camp: Supreme Court Decision is More Bad Medicine for Ailing US Healthcare System Dr. Kipp Van Camp, an Interventional Radiologist and author of Misdiagnosis-A Practicing Physician’s Case Study in Health Care Reform, is neither surprised nor enthusiastic about the US Supreme Court's health care ruling. - July 06, 2012 - Dr. Kipp A. Van Camp

Life Vessel of the Prairie Announces Grand Opening in Wichita, Kansas Life Vessel of the Prairie, houses the Life Vessel®, a patented, 510K FDA cleared non-invasive technology and technique by which frequency, vibration, sound and light waves are non-invasively applied to the human body in a resonance chamber, resulting in the body being able to perform its innate natural ability to heal itself. - January 17, 2012 - Hansa Center for Optimum Health

Health Care Reform- Dr. Kipp Van Camp, a Practicing Physician, and His View of What is Ailing Us (and the US) Maybe you haven’t noticed yet, but the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) that the Democratic Congress passed in 2010 is already impacting your health care. Dr. Kipp A. Van Camp, a triple boarded Interverntional Radiologist with 25 years experience in the medical field, gives a physician's view of how health care reform will impact the average American in "Misdiagnosis: A practicing physicians case study in health care reform." - December 08, 2011 - Dr. Kipp A. Van Camp

Kansas Death from Listeria Cantaloupe Outbreak Reported. Peterson & Associates, P.C. is Committed to Help Affected Families. A death from the Listeria outbreak in Cantaloupe has been reported in Kansas. Peterson and Associates, P.C. is dedicated to helping families that have been affected by the Listeria Cantaloupe outbreak. - October 19, 2011 - Peterson & Associates, P.C.

Orphan Train Historian Receives Special President’s Award for Her Work – Will Tour Midwest this Autumn Author and historian, Marilyn June Coffey, will tour Nebraska and Kansas starting October 11, to enlighten listeners about the little-known orphan trains. Marilyn was recently bestowed the Special President’s Award by the National Orphan Train Complex, in honor of her research and writing on the topic of the orphan trains. Marilyn is the author of the highly-lauded Mail-Order Kid: An Orphan Train Rider’s Story, which is written from the perspective of real-life orphan train rider, Teresa Martin. - October 10, 2011 - Concierge Marketing Inc.

Level 5 Motorsports Revved Up for Enduro Appearance After Missing Silverstone The team has made podium finishes in some of the biggest races of the past year, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Six Hours of Imola. Last month, the crew competed in the four-mile Road America circuit for the sixth round of the ALMS season and won its class, which continued Level 5’s undefeated record in American Le Mans Series competition this year. - September 18, 2011 - Level 5 Motorsports

Bacteria-Focused Treatment of Lyme Disease May be Incorrect Clinical research done by Dr. David A. Jernigan at the Hansa Center for Optimum Health, suggests that in many of the people who experience long-term recovery from chronic Lyme disease, the bacteria and co-infections played only a secondary role in their recovery. - June 29, 2011 - Hansa Center for Optimum Health

David C. Owen Joins Consensus Research Group as Managing Consultant Consensus Research Group announced today that David C. Owen has joined this global marketing research and public opinion survey organizations as a Managing Consultant. Owen is President & CEO of EQUIVEST, LLC, the Olathe, Kansas investment banking firm, a past member of the Ottawa University Board of Trustees and a current member of the University's President's Council. He was elected Lt. Governor of Kansas, served as a long-time advisor to US Senator Bob Dole. - April 13, 2011 - Consensus Research Group Inc.