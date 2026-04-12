Recent release “Snow: Cursed” from Page Publishing author Willa R. Finnegan is a compelling novel that follows Snow, a princess who is told by her father she was cursed long ago by an evil sorceress. As she sets out to undo the spell placed on her, Snow discovers the harsh truth about good and evil, learning that not everything is as clear cut as she once believed it to be. - April 02, 2025 - Page Publishing