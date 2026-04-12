Kansas: Topeka News
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries. - November 02, 2025 - Morgan's Repellent
Robert A. Anderson Sr.’s Newly Released "Divine Intervention" is a Compelling Reflection on Faith, Destiny, and God’s Guiding Hand
“Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert A. Anderson Sr. is a thought-provoking memoir that explores the remarkable moments of divine intervention throughout his life, shaping his journey in profound ways. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ann Pyle’s New Book, "Sami and Bunny," is a Heartfelt Story Inspired by True Events That Follows a Cat Who Finds an Unexpected Friend in the Form of a Bunny.
Fulton Books author Ann Pyle has completed her most recent book, “Sami and Bunny”: a gentle, true tale of an unexpected friendship that brought warmth to lonely days, peace to a quiet backyard, and comfort through the seasons of life and loss. “When Sami, a sweet and social cat,... - July 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business
Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3. - July 03, 2025 - Kansas City Premium Cabinets
Ronald F. Schulz’s Newly Released "Creature Chronicles" is a Compelling Spiritual Allegory Exploring Biblical Truths Through Imaginative Storytelling
“Creature Chronicles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald F. Schulz is a creative and thought-provoking tale that uses nonhuman narrators to convey faith-based lessons and scriptural insights in a fresh and engaging way. - June 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Lynnette Schoshke’s Newly Released "The Littlest Seed" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Story About Perseverance and the Power of Truth
“The Littlest Seed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynnette Schoshke is a delightful children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace their dreams and understand the importance of truth in overcoming challenges. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Heath DeLany’s Newly Released “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” is a Heartwarming and Adventurous Tale About Conquering Fears and Finding Friendship
“No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heath DeLany is a charming story that explores the power of friendship and overcoming fear through the journey of Jackson, Percy, and Gerald. - May 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Calvin Gibbons’s New Book, “Or in Other Words,” is a Collection of Alternative Words and Phrases That Can be Used When Someone is Upset or Angry
Recent release “Or in Other Words” from Page Publishing author Calvin Gibbons is a charming tale that offers young readers alternative words to use in place of explicit phrases whenever they’re upset or angry over something. From “gosh dang” to “golly flamdinger”, “Or in Other Words” will provide readers with a good laugh while helping them express their feelings in a more appropriate way. - May 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Linda Fergerson's New Audiobook, “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly,” is a Moving Story of One Girl’s Journey with Faith, Family, and Forbidden Love
Recent audiobook release “A Royal Dance: The Lion and the Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Linda Fergerson is a compelling novel that follows a young girl who finds herself caught between the orthodox beliefs of her mother and the newfound Christian faith of her father, all while exploring an unexpected romance that has captured her heart. - May 02, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Pat Mann’s Newly Released "Let There Be Music" is an Inspiring Devotional Exploring Life Lessons from the Psalms
“Let There Be Music: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE SONGS OF THE PSALMS Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons Volume 3 of 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Mann is a powerful collection of devotionals and Bible lessons designed to inspire, challenge, and guide readers through the wisdom of the Psalms. - April 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Misty Durst’s Newly Released “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” is a Powerful and Heartfelt Journey of Healing and Forgiveness Through Faith
“Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misty Durst is a moving exploration of personal restoration and redemption through God’s grace, offering a message of hope and healing for those struggling with past pain and brokenness. - April 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Harlem Globetrotters’ Digital Library Series and All Short Form Content Now Available on VIZIO’s WatchFree+
The Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel, powered by SPACEMOB, is now accessible on VIZIO's WatchFree+ platform, available on both VIZIO TVs and their mobile app. - April 03, 2025 - Answer Media
Author Willa R. Finnegan’s New Book, "Snow: Cursed," Follows a Princess Whose World is Forever Changed After She Discovers a Shocking Truth About Her Past
Recent release “Snow: Cursed” from Page Publishing author Willa R. Finnegan is a compelling novel that follows Snow, a princess who is told by her father she was cursed long ago by an evil sorceress. As she sets out to undo the spell placed on her, Snow discovers the harsh truth about good and evil, learning that not everything is as clear cut as she once believed it to be. - April 02, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Dr. Robert "Andy" Gowins’s New Book, “Revelations of the End: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Eschatology,” is a Fascinating Read Offering New Insight for the End Days
Recent release “Revelations of the End: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Eschatology” from Covenant Books author Dr. Robert “Andy” Gowins is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the Book of Revelation, offering brand new commentary and insights that return to a more orthodox view of the Church’s teachings of the end of days. - March 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Meredith Green’s New Book, “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Journey from England to New York to Find and Marry a Wealthy Tycoon
Recent release “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meredith Green is a riveting novel that centers around Lady Sophie Woodwright, whose family is on the brink of financial ruin. With no marriage prospects left in Europe, Sophie is sent away to America, where she quickly finds herself caught between two wealthy tycoons vying for her affection. - March 10, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
NAFA Welcomes 2025 Board of Directors
Board Leaders Ready to Work with Staff and Membership to Craft and Enact a Bold Vision for NAFA 2030. - January 13, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Sarah Valdivia Krull’s Newly Released "Did You Go Outside Today?" is an Inspiring Call to Connect with Nature
“Did You Go Outside Today?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Valdivia Krull is a delightful and motivational story that encourages children to explore the outdoors and appreciate the beauty of the natural world. - January 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
NAFA Honors Passionate Industry Champion Rod Mims with 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented revered distribution leader Rod Mims with the 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for his unwavering commitment to the financial services industry. - November 11, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Author Pastor Gary L. Anderson’s New Book, “Developing a Personal Relationship with God,” is a Powerful Exploration of the Author’s Transformative Journey of Faith
Recent release “Developing a Personal Relationship with God: Learning to Operate in His Strength” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary L. Anderson is a poignant memoir that reflects upon the author’s commitment to teaching God’s Word, inviting readers to deepen their connection with the Lord through personal stories and spiritual insights. - November 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Penny Cox’s Newly Released "To Di For" is an Insightful and Spiritually Enriching Exploration of John 4:14
“To Di For” from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny Cox is a reflective and thought-provoking study of Jesus' encounter with the woman at the well, focusing on themes of redemption, living water, and eternal life. - October 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Randell Robinson’s Newly Released “Shannon McShark” is a Riveting Tale of Unexpected Adventure During a Fateful Flight
“Shannon McShark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randell Robinson is a captivating adult fiction novel that delves into themes of suspense, adventure, and survival, as a group of plane crash survivors face the perils of an uncharted island. - September 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Daryl Thornton’s New Book, "A Light in the Forest," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows Two Children Who Manage to Find Their Way Home Through the Power of Faith
Recent release “A Light in the Forest” from Covenant Books author Daryl Thornton is a charming Christmas story centered on faith and family that follows young siblings Charlie and Claire as they navigate a snowy forest with the help of a divine light and friendly animals, offering a delightful and spiritually enriching experience for children and families alike. - August 22, 2024 - Covenant Books
Beverly J. Bronleewe’s Newly Released "The Conjugation of M" is a Captivating and Reflective Tale of Adolescence and Neighborly Dynamics
“The Conjugation of M” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly J. Bronleewe is a poignant and engaging coming-of-age story that delves into the trials and triumphs of adolescence, the impact of neighborhood relationships, and the journey toward personal and spiritual awakening. - July 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf’s Newly Released “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” is a Powerful Look Into the Vietnam War
“Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf is a compelling memoir chronicling Richard Knoll’s harrowing experiences in the Vietnam War and his journey of spiritual transformation and redemption. - July 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Premier Redevelopment Land with Limitless Potential Available at Heartland Park
A rare opportunity awaits those seeking prime real estate in the growing Topeka market. Heartland Motorsports Park, a premier motorsports facility with more than 621± acres and significant infrastructure, is now up for auction. Online bidding is open through July 17. This multi-tract auction offers flexible options to meet diverse business development needs and presents the unique potential to transform the acreage into a thriving industrial park. - June 08, 2024 - United Country Real Estate
DOL Finalizes Plans for Fiduciary-Only Regime
New Rulemaking Package Ignores Industry Concerns, Puts Independent Annuity Professionals and Clients at Risk. - April 23, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
In Timothy Devena’s New Released "The Gentile Church Age" Prophetic Insights, Dire Warnings and Church History Are Unveiled as Never Before
“The Gentile Church Age” from Christian Faith Publishing is a riveting exploration of prophecy, the church, and its history. As this prophetic scroll unfurls author Timothy Devena has unraveled these mysteries to reinforce Christians of today. - April 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 10 Years of Transformative Healthcare
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary on March 21, 2024. Over the past decade, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine, revolutionizing the treatment of joint pain, arthritis, and chronic... - March 21, 2024 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Annuity Owners Report Product Satisfaction, Positive Buying Experience
New NAFA survey finds risk mitigation the top reason cited for buying a fixed annuity. - March 18, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Margie Vance Gregoriades’s New Book, "A Taste of Lemon Cookbook," is a Series of Recipes That All Use the Flavor of Lemon to Lift Up Each Finished Dish
Fulton Books author Margie Vance Gregoriades, who graduated from Western Kentucky University with a BS degree and the University of Louisville with an MA in education and a Rank 1 certificate, has completed her most recent book, “A Taste of Lemon Cookbook”: a collection of recipes that... - January 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
NAFA Announces 2024 Board of Directors
Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Protect the Future of Fixed Annuities and Independent Distribution - January 24, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Author Lana Ratliff’s New Book, "The Secret in My Christmas Tree," is a Charming and Festive Introduction to the Concept of the Triune God for Young Minds
Recent release “The Secret in My Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Lana Ratliff is a delightful children’s story that explains how the three corners of the Christmas tree represent the Holy Trinity. A family’s young grandchildren gather around their grandpa as he informs them about the wonders of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. - January 03, 2024 - Covenant Books
NAFA Decries "Misguided Fiduciary Proposal"
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest fiduciary rule proposal, rebranded as a “Retirement Security Rule.” With it came proposed changes to the longstanding Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-24 that has served both retirement savers and those giving financial... - November 01, 2023 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Pro Soccer Coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico Arrive in Kansas City for a Soccer Clinic with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 24
Leones Negros Pro Soccer Team and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Sign International Accord and Arrive in Kansas City to Commemorate the Agreement. - June 23, 2023 - Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
Butler Community College Chooses Upright Education to Expand Bootcamp Offerings
Butler Community College, located in El Dorado, Kansas, will begin offering high-touch bootcamps in coding, UX/UI, Marketing, Analytics, and Tech Sales. Bootcamps will come with career-transition services to ensure that learners find roles that match their skillsets. - May 18, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Kendall D. Gott’s New Book "Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation" is a Gripping Historical Fiction of One Man's Epic Journey to Survive the Kansas Territories
Recent release “Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation: The Sequel to Gone to Kansas 1855 A Historical Novel,” from Covenant Books author Kendall D. Gott, is a thrilling novel of a young man who leaves a broken home in search of a better life, taking him to the wild Kansas Territories during the mid-19th century. - March 06, 2023 - Covenant Books
Melanie Miller-Inman’s New Book, "Mammoth Cave: One Family's Story," is an Engaging Look at One of Kentucky's Most Important Parks and the Author's Family's Trip to It
Fulton Books author Melanie Miller-Inman, who resides in Cold Spring, Kentucky, with her husband and dog and enjoys traveling and photography, has completed her most recent book, “Mammoth Cave: One Family's Story”: a fascinating look one of Kentucky’s most incredible natural... - February 27, 2023 - Fulton Books
Pat Mann’s Newly Released "Let There be Music" is an Enjoyable Second Installment to the Author’s Study of Psalms
“Let There Be Music: Life Lessons from the Songs of the Psalms Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons, Volume 2 of 3,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Mann, is an encouraging resource that provides clear instruction on how to apply key principles found in Psalms to one’s everyday life. - February 27, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
SPACEMOB Original "Girl Unscripted" Now an Award Winning Series
The documentary series Girl Unscripted, which follows 17 girls from Middle America over the course of 10 years as they live their complicated lives, was recently awarded its 98th award from a 36th different film festival. The project is being distributed by SPACEMOB. - January 02, 2023 - Answer Media
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Dr. Ollie L. Kinser’s New Book, "Restoring Health and Healing Wounds," is an Inspiring Work About the Presence of God and His Restorative Powers as Written in Scripture
Recent release “Restoring Health and Healing Wounds: By the Presence of God’s Power and the Power of His Presence,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ollie L. Kinser, is an uplifting book describing the all-encompassing curative power of God and the truth of His message of healing. - December 23, 2022 - Covenant Books
Merrie Costello’s New Book, "Lucy the Lake Dog," is an Adorable Story That Unfolds a Labrador Retriever’s Sweet Life
Fulton Books author Merrie Costello, a loving wife, mother, and furmom, has completed her most recent book, “Lucy the Lake Dog”: a charming picture book that depicts the carefree life of a pampered dog named Lucy. She loves spending most of her time by the lake. She enjoys running... - December 22, 2022 - Fulton Books