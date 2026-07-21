Michigan: Kalamazoo-Battle Creek News
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires 340 E Lakewood Retail Center, Expanding Holland Portfolio
The 8,800-square-foot strip center offers prime visibility along East Lakewood Boulevard near major retailers and highway access. - October 07, 2025 - Mastiff Equity Partners LLC
Author Pete Rendina’s New Book, "Manifesting through Faith," Was Developed to Help Readers Who Are Struggling Come to God and Understand What They Truly Want from Life
Recent release “Manifesting through Faith” from Covenant Books author Pete Rendina is an inspiring and faithful work that gives great insight into the manifesting process through prayer and God. - June 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Portage
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Portage, which prepares to open on April 11. Owners Bhumika Rohatgi and Shweta Rai have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality, and is ready to begin... - April 10, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
Author Sherry Anne Frazier’s New Book, "Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy," is an Imaginative Children’s Story That Follows a Young Turtle on a Journey of Self-Discovery
Recent release “Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy” from Page Publishing author Sherry Anne Frazier is a spellbinding children’s story that introduces Tiny Turtle, an adorable young turtle determined to find her mommy. - December 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III Releases Debut Book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: A Guide to Healing Workplace Cultures"
Dr. Ollie G. Barnes III, founder of Impact Performance Consultants, announces his debut book, "Diagnosing Toxic Leadership: Understanding the Connection Between Personality Disorders and Toxic Leader Behaviors." Drawing on 25+ years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, Dr. Barnes offers an evidence-based roadmap for transforming toxic workplaces, providing HR professionals and leadership teams with insights, case studies, and proven strategies to create healthier work environments. - October 21, 2024 - Impact Performance Consultants
Thriller Set on Lake Michigan Shortlisted for Publisher’s Weekly’s The Booklife Prize
The Bluff by Bonnie Traymore is a layered and suspenseful psychological thriller with domestic themes and a climate change backdrop set on Lake Michigan. - October 20, 2024 - Bonnie Traymore, Author
Author Michelle Webster’s New Book, "The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed," Shares God’s Good News and Reminds Readers They Are Not Meant to Walk Through Life Alone
Recent release “The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed” from Covenant Books author Michelle Webster unpacks the glorious truths and promises God has for everyone found in scripture. - October 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Thembekile Dube’s Newly Released “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” is an Enlightening Guide to Natural Hair Care
“What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thembekile Dube is a comprehensive exploration of natural hair care for individuals with textured hair. Drawing on her background in biology and over fifteen years of personal experience, Dube presents a science-based approach to maintaining healthy hair using simple, kitchen-derived ingredients. - October 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Meetri'a Angelo’s New Book, "A Stroke of Recovery," is a Profound and True Account of the Author’s Road to Recovery Following a Devastating Stroke
Recent release “A Stroke of Recovery” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meetri'a Angelo is a powerful and engaging memoir that invites readers to join the author on her journey of resilience and transformation as she overcomes the incredible challenges in her way while working to recover after experiencing her stroke. - August 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Lisa Myus’s Newly Released "Tommy Learns How Planes Fly" is an Engaging and Educational Children’s Book
“Tommy Learns How Planes Fly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Myus is a delightful and informative story that explains the principles of flight in an accessible and engaging way for children. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Felony Girls Officially Launches to Support Female Felons' Reentry Post-Incarceration
Felony Girls, founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan, launches to support female felons reentering society. The brand combats stigmas and offers resources like housing, employment, and mental health support. Key initiatives include S.L.A.P. Program, Lavoris Cleaning Company, and The Next Chapter of Life. It also features beauty ventures like Felony Hair, Felony Lashes, and Felony Lip Gloss, and will host monthly online mental health support meetings. - July 31, 2024 - Felony Girls
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Gerald M. Truss’s Newly Released “Poems of the Lord: Book III” is a Powerful Collection of Inspirational Poetry That Will Uplift and Empower
“Poems of the Lord: Book III” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald M. Truss is an enjoyable resource for daily reflection through potent verse based in key tenets of the Christian faith. - January 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
James M. Longaker Jr.’s New Book, “If Lucifer Never Fell,” a Thought-Provoking Look at What the World Could be Like Without Sin and Evil Had Lucifer Never Rebelled
Fulton Books author James M. Longaker Jr., a veteran of the US Army who holds two master’s degrees, has completed his most recent book, “If Lucifer Never Fell”: a fascinating read that takes a deep dive into what is and what could have been on Earth if Lucifer had not disobeyed... - December 05, 2023 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Kalamazoo Storage Center Joins U-Haul's Elite Top 100 Dealerships
Kalamazoo Storage Center has been named in U-Haul's Top 100 Dealerships for March 2023, a distinction earned by less than 2% of global dealerships. This recognition validates the firm's customer-centric approach, commitment to quality service, and successful promotional strategies. The company credits this achievement to its dedicated team and loyal customers and looks forward to future milestones. - June 16, 2023 - Self Storage Investing
Kalamazoo Storage Center Receives Esteemed Recognition for Superior Customer Service by Loc8NearMe
Kalamazoo Storage Center, a premier storage solutions provider, has been recognized as a leading business by the esteemed Loc8NearMe platform. The award underscores their superior customer service and community commitment. Proud to display the Loc8NearMe badge on their website, the Center's CEO reaffirms their dedication to safe, convenient, and customer-centric service. The company invites everyone to visit their website to explore its diverse storage solutions. - June 09, 2023 - Self Storage Investing
Pickleball World #1 Anna Leigh Waters Re-Signs with Paddletek
World Number One professional pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has extended her partnership with U.S. paddle manufacturer, Paddletek, and will continue to compete in professional pickleball events with her signature Paddletek paddle. - February 16, 2023 - Paddletek, LLC
Author Mary Davis’s New Book, "Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word," Takes Readers Through Each Book of the Holy Bible and Summarizes Them to Reveal God's Messages
Recent release “Bits And Pieces Of God's Holy Word,” from Page Publishing author Mary Davis, is a poignant and faith-based read that summarizes the main points of each book found within the Bible in order to allow people to discover God's Scriptures even if they are unable to read the Bible in its entirety. - February 09, 2023 - Page Publishing
Dee L. Weston’s New Book, "Good Ol’ Pete's Hood Raising Adventures," Follows a Father and His Teen Daughter Who Investigate a Curse on the Island of Whitmore’s Creek
Fulton Books author Dee L. Weston, a mental health therapist and a single parent of three has completed her most recent book, “Good Ol’ Pete's Hood Raising Adventures: Whitmore's Creek”: a captivating tale that follows a father and teenage daughter who, along with their... - February 07, 2023 - Fulton Books
PROFITS 2022 Event to Help Trucking Companies be More Successful
PROFITS 2022 will give trucking companies free expert advice to help them make and keep more of their hard earned money. Guests can attend live on November 1 at 9:00 AM at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids, MI or watch online. - October 17, 2022 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Kenda Press Announces Launch for "Blazes & Brimstone," Inspired by a Historic Michigan Fire
An uplifting middle-grade historical novel about children who show courage, humor and stamina in the face of a natural disaster. - September 28, 2022 - Linda Gruenberg
Decisive Capital, Inc. Launches with No Bureaucracy, No BS Approach to Investing in Service and Emerging Tech Companies
Founded by Britt Schwartz and Bob Dziewulski, Decisive Capital, Inc., is an equity investment firm that takes active ownership roles through investments in professional service and emerging tech companies. Its mission is to partner with owners who dare to double down on their visions and are ready to lean into scaling their organizations through sophisticated business practices while protecting their companies' souls. - September 08, 2022 - Decisive Capital
Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand... - January 31, 2022 - Clear Rate
Ben Wallace Joins the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala as Special Guest Speaker
Zeigler Automotive Group will be hosting the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala, alongside Greenleaf Trust, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, and Huntington Bank, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center. The event, which will feature special guest speaker and soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, hopes to raise $750,000 this year in benefit the American Cancer Society and various local charities and organizations. - September 11, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Lowcostcarsinsurance.us Presents the Main Reasons Why Drivers Should Use Online Car Insurance Quotes
Lowcostcarsinsurance.us is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website presents the top reasons why drivers should opt for using online car insurance quotes. - April 29, 2021 - Lowcostcarsinsurance.us
iGrad and Grand Valley State University Provide Financial Literacy Education to TRIO Students
Grand Valley State University and iGrad partner to provide college students with interactive financial literacy education. - February 15, 2021 - iGrad
Latest Installment of Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series to Include Global Ultra-Endurance Athlete, Charlie Engle
Zeigler Automotive Group today announced that ultra-endurance athlete Charles Engle will be Zeigler University Speaker Series' latest celebrity guest. The presentation, which is part of the dealer group's ongoing internal leadership and development program, will take place at Zeigler Honda in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Friday, October 23, 2020. - October 15, 2020 - Zeigler Auto Group
ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest
East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI. - June 23, 2020 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions
Dr. Stephen C. Simms Re-Releases Riveting Books Worldwide in May 2020
A Ph.D of Business Administration has taken the time to fully market his past writings for audiences during the time of the coronavirus in 2020. - June 03, 2020 - Dr. Stephen C. Simms
Experimentica Ltd. Announces the Successful Acquisition of the Ophthalmic Contract Research Division from Ophthy-DS, Inc.
Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications. - May 22, 2020 - Experimentica Ltd
New Police Memoir "The Backpack" Tells an Inspiring Story of Overcoming Pain, Addiction and Depression
Police officer Brandon Hultink was wounded in the line of duty, paralyzed, in despair and ready to end it all, but he climbed out of depression and addiction into a new life, as detailed in his new autobiography, "The Backpack." - April 16, 2020 - Linden Publishing
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation
Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx, Inc.
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019
Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Downtown Kalamazoo’s Principle Food and Drink Introduces Premium Michigan Beef to Diners with a 5 Course Tasting Menu
Featured tasting menu at downtown Kalamazoo’s Principle Food and Drink debuts 120 year old family farm’s premium Michigan beef and Lamb. 5 course tasting Menu Includes a Cortado Short Rib with Cherry Rhubarb BBQ. - June 30, 2017 - Oswalt Family Farms
Dr. Jerry W. Pratt Honored as 2017 Professional of the Year
Dr. Jerry W. Pratt, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been honored as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - January 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Minority, Female Veteran-Owned Enterprise, Vets In 3D Celebrates 1 Year Launch and WOSB Certification
Vets In 3D, a 3D Printing company founded by former Army Veterinary Corps officer Dr. Turnera Croom, celebrates certification as a Woman Owned Small Business by SBA and the first year anniversary of it's Veteran's Day launch. - November 13, 2016 - Steadfast International, LLC
Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect
The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You
Jerry W. Pratt, M.D. Honored as 2016 Professional of the Year
Jerry W. Pratt, M.D., of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - January 29, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
CTS Telecom Announces Veeam Cloud Provider Partnership
CTS Telecom Inc. recently announced a partnership with Veeam Software, the industry leader in backup and replication software for virtual infrastructures. Veeam Cloud Repository, Veeam Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are all now available as CTS Telecom data services. - November 10, 2015 - CTS Telecom Inc.