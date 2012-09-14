PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Downtown Kalamazoo’s Principle Food and Drink Introduces Premium Michigan Beef to Diners with a 5 Course Tasting Menu Featured tasting menu at downtown Kalamazoo’s Principle Food and Drink debuts 120 year old family farm’s premium Michigan beef and Lamb. 5 course tasting Menu Includes a Cortado Short Rib with Cherry Rhubarb BBQ. - June 30, 2017 - Oswalt Family Farms

Dr. Jerry W. Pratt Honored as 2017 Professional of the Year Dr. Jerry W. Pratt, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been honored as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - January 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Minority, Female Veteran-Owned Enterprise, Vets In 3D Celebrates 1 Year Launch and WOSB Certification Vets In 3D, a 3D Printing company founded by former Army Veterinary Corps officer Dr. Turnera Croom, celebrates certification as a Woman Owned Small Business by SBA and the first year anniversary of it's Veteran's Day launch. - November 13, 2016 - Steadfast International, LLC

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

Jerry W. Pratt, M.D. Honored as 2016 Professional of the Year Jerry W. Pratt, M.D., of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - January 29, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

CTS Telecom Announces Veeam Cloud Provider Partnership CTS Telecom Inc. recently announced a partnership with Veeam Software, the industry leader in backup and replication software for virtual infrastructures. Veeam Cloud Repository, Veeam Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are all now available as CTS Telecom data services. - November 10, 2015 - CTS Telecom Inc.

Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins" Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Jerry W. Pratt M.D. Honored as Professional of the Year Jerry W. Pratt, M.D., of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - July 21, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Teleperformance U.S.A Expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan - Hosting Open House Saturday, June 20th, 2015 Teleperformance U.S.A expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan with additional growth of clients need: Creating 300 Permanent New Jobs. Hosting an Open House and Career Fair - Saturday, June 20th, 2015. - June 19, 2015 - Teleperformance

Smokey's Daylily Gardens Celebrates Its 8th Season in Business Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Jerry W. Pratt M.D. Jerry W. Pratt, M.D., of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare. - March 17, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Dr. Jerry W. Pratt Honored as Lifetime VIP Member in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Jerry W. Pratt, of Schoolcraft, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. - November 14, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Glenn Ekblad as Professional of the Year Glenn Ekblad, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Preventative Medicine. - November 12, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Audrey E. Fitzgerald Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Audrey E. Fitzgerald of Kalamazoo, Michigan has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Audrey E. Fitzgerald Ms. Fitzgerald has over 50 years experience in the field of education. She... - October 09, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Society of Healing Arts Institute (SOHAI) Opens in Eastown Grand Rapids' only Holistic Medical Cannabis and Acupuncture opens in Eastown. - June 27, 2014 - The Society of Healing Arts Institute

Legacy Innovation Group Opens Up Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan Legacy Innovation Group - a strategic innovation consultancy - has opened its office in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm was founded by Anthony Mills, a seasoned executive with years of experience leading product development and innovation projects globally. The firm welcomes any size client and is available to work globally. The firm's web site is www.legacyinnova.com. - March 24, 2014 - Legacy Innovation Group

Crazy Diamond Performance Inc. Offers a Turn-Key Natural Gas Fueled Hot Rod All steel 1932 Ford Roadster replica equipped with modern natural gas alternative fuel technology. - December 13, 2013 - Crazy Diamond Performance Inc.

PROLIM Corporation Recognized as "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" PROLIM Global Corporation, an IT, PLM and Engineering services consulting firm has been recognized as one of the 2013 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. - May 06, 2013 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Davidson Consulting Releases Report on Hybrid Fax Solutions Davidson Consulting has released a white paper on hybrid fax services. Hybrid fax services are systems where fax vendors offer integration between on-premises fax servers and cloud-based fax services. Today, more fax vendors are offering this service, and interest in hybrid fax services is growing rapidly... - March 11, 2013 - Davidson Consulting

FixLogix Introduces New Modular Fixture System for Shop Floor Robotic Measuring Machines FixLogix LLC introduces a new modular fixture system for staging parts on kinematic robotic measuring machines. These flexible robotic measuring machines improve productivity on the shop floor. The FixLogix t-slot style fixture plates have (3) spherical locators on the base, allowing the plate to be... - February 16, 2013 - FixLogix LLC

PANDORA, a National Charity, Has Merged with CFS Solutions of West Michigan The headquarters for the national NeuroEndocrineImmune patient advocacy organization, PANDORA, is now in Wyoming, Michigan, just outside of Grand Rapids. The merging of Patient Alliance for NeuroEndocrineImmune Disorders Organization for Research and Advocacy Inc. with CFS Solutions of West Michigan... - September 06, 2012 - PANDORA Org

New Automotive Lead Service Uses SMS Technology for Unmatched Quality August 10, 2012, KonigCo LLC publicly released AutoCapture the Automotive Dealer Community. AutoCapture uses Text Message technology (SMS) to capture mobile numbers from online shoppers and delivers them to Automotive Dealers via email and text. - September 04, 2012 - KonigCo LLC

Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3 Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Hudson Business Services LLC Selected as Intuit Solution Provider Hudson Business Services LLC recently announced that it has been selected as an Intuit® Solution Provider. Hudson Business Services LLC offers a full range of non-traditional accounting services and specializes in the training, set-up and support of QuickBooks software. This new opportunity will... - October 11, 2011 - Hudson Business Services LLC

Hudson Achieves Advanced QuickBooks Credential Hudson Business Services LLC recently achieved a new level of credential from Intuit, the developers of QuickBooks© accounting software. Charlene F. Hudson, M.B.A., owner of Hudson Business Services LLC, is now accredited as an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. This new credential heightens... - September 23, 2011 - Hudson Business Services LLC

PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com

Hudson Relocates to Fairfield Plaza Hudson Business Services LLC has announced the relocation of its office from downtown Coldwater to 488 Marshall Street in the Fairfield Plaza. "We are very excited," stated owner Charlene F. Hudson, M.B.A. “Our new location expands our client training center as well as provides a much... - July 28, 2011 - Hudson Business Services LLC

Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.

Steins-N-More Now Carries German Beer Steins and Other German Products EK Enterprise today announced that it is offering German beer steins and accessories on the Steins-N-More website. The German beer steins and accessories banner is displayed on the right hand side of the home page. “We have always enjoyed buying and displaying German beer steins in our house basement... - April 04, 2011 - EK Enterprise

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

Steins-N-More Now Offers Auburn National Championship Mugs and Glasses EK Enterprise today announced that it is offering the 2010 National Football Champions mugs and glasses for Auburn on the Steins-N-More website. Steins-N-More features glass beer mugs, coffee mugs, beer tankards, and a variety of glasses for college teams. “I am a big college sports fan and thought... - January 14, 2011 - EK Enterprise

Steins-N-More Now Offers NCAA Mugs and Glasses EK Enterprise today announced that it is offering NCAA mugs and glasses on the Steins-N-More website. Steins-N-More features glass beer mugs, coffee mugs, beer tankards, and a variety of glasses for the NCAA. “I am a big sports fan and thought that people would enjoy the NCAA mugs and glasses... - October 10, 2010 - EK Enterprise

EK Enterprise Launches Steins-N-More Website EK Enterprise today announced that it will launch its Steins-N-More website. Steins-N-More will be featuring glass beer mugs, coffee mugs, beer tankards, and a variety of glasses for the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and NHL. The website will be ready for viewing on June 11th. “The reason I was interested... - June 11, 2010 - EK Enterprise

Michigan Mustangs Win Their First Wheelchair PowerHockey Championship in State History The Michigan Mustangs have won the 2009 Carolina PowerHockey Invitational after they defeated the Minnesota Selects 4-3 during the final at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, home of the NHL’s Hurricanes. The 2009 Mustangs became the first PowerHockey team to ever bring home a championship... - July 24, 2009 - Wheelchair Hockey League

As Commercial Investment Declines This West Michigan Golf Course Re-Builds and Expands When economic times get hard, the reaction of most golf course owners is to hunker down and batten the hatches. But there are some who see hard times as an opportunity. Case in point: Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague, Michigan, where the business downturn has sparked a new expansion and rebuilding project. - March 13, 2009 - Old Channel Trail Golf Course

MJK Enterprise Launches Its New Website Offering Information on a Real Work from Home Program BeginMakingCashOnline.com, a new site from MJK Enterprise, offers a detailed e-book for achieving realistic home based business success. - September 03, 2008 - MJK Enterprise

Discount Real Estate Catching on in West Michigan. Assist 2 Sell Wins National Sales Award. West Michigan, – 6/13/2008 – Local Assist-2-Sell Real Estate Franchise receives National “Top 10” award for the month of April. - June 14, 2008 - Assist 2 Sell Buyers and Sellers Advantage

New Hidden Sabbath Truths Reveals Stunning Bible Connections Hidden Sabbath Truths, a timely new resource that has enormous potential to persuade Christians of all denominations about the truth and power of the Bible-ordained Sabbath. - May 15, 2008 - Remnant Publications