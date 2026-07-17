Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul News
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN
The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Debra Lee Kristian Fader Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debra Lee Kristian Fader of Glenwood, Minnesota, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the entertainment industry. Fader will be... - March 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention. There are... - March 06, 2026 - HerDiabetes Health Inc
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Sudi A. Mohamud Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sudi A. Mohamud of Apple Valley, Minnesota, has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her outstanding work as an author, counselor, and community leader, she will be featured in the Winter 2026 issue... - January 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer Announces a Significant Opportunity for the Nation to Own a 9.15 Acres of Land Through a Charitable Sweepstakes in Ham Lake Minnesota
Fleet Star is a Minnesota transportation and logistics company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering 9.15 acres of commercial land in Ham Lake, MN. Hosted on BetterWorld.org. Participants can enter through voluntary donations, though no purchase is required. The entry deadline is February 28, 2026, and the winner will be announced March 2, 2026. The aim is to provide a longterm opportunity for individual or business purposes. - January 03, 2026 - Fleet Star Truck and Trailer
Minnesota Nonprofit Hosts Red-Carpet Film Screening to Support Children with Disabilities
A Minnesota nonprofit, Winning Pathways Foundation, is rolling out the red-carpet next month for a special film event benefiting children with disabilities. Winning Pathways will host an exclusive screening of Uncontained on Monday, Dec. 15, at Emagine Theater in Eagan. The event begins with a Los... - December 03, 2025 - Winning Pathways Foundation
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend
Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living. - October 24, 2025 - Glow Tiny Homes
George E. Mastrogiorgis Selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management. About George E. Mastrogiorgis George E. Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM... - September 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers. - September 16, 2025 - Microtrace LLC
Joel E. Sweeney Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Joel E. Sweeney of River Falls, Wisconsin has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction. About Joel E. Sweeney Sweeney is the CEO of Earthwide Insulation, a construction company specializing in producing... - September 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients
ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment. - September 04, 2025 - ORL
Minneapolis-Based Xylo AI Launches Platform to Address $3.8 Trillion Client Retention Crisis
A Minneapolis-based startup is betting that the future of customer retention lies not in surveys and feedback forms, but in reading between the lines of everyday business communications. Xylo AI launched its Predictive Client Maintenance platform, which analyzes emails, chat messages, CRM notes,... - August 15, 2025 - Xylo AI
Author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD’s New Book, “The Seeds of Toby,” Explores Breaking Generational Trauma Caused by Racial Disparity in the American Criminal Justice System
Recent release “The Seeds of Toby: The Continual Imperative of Holistic Criminal Justice Reform” from Page Publishing author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EDD is a thought-provoking read that explores the ongoing racial disparities within the American criminal justice system, and how these institutionalized biases must be rooted out through addressing the generational trauma they cause. - August 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
George E. Mastrogiorgis Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named an Honored by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management. About George E. Mastrogiorgis George E. Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM Capital Management, an... - August 12, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Michael Hays’s New Book, "Life According to Michael Hays," is a Poignant Collection of Observations and Sayings by the Author That Reflect Upon His Experiences in Life
Fulton Books author Michael Hays has completed his most recent book, “Life According to Michael Hays”: a thought-provoking assortment of ruminations and sayings by the author inspired by his own observations and experiences throughout life, inviting readers to reflect upon their own... - August 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Bonnie Bley Honored as a Woman of the Month for April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bonnie Bley of Eagan, Minnesota has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for both April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), appearing in the summer and fall 2025 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This distinction highlights her achievements and... - August 01, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
STAY Cohosting Partners Launches to Revolutionize Vacation Rental Management for Property Owners
In an increasingly competitive and complex vacation rental landscape, many property owners find themselves overwhelmed by the demands of managing listings, communicating with guests, coordinating cleaning, and optimizing pricing. STAY Cohosting Partners aims to fill this gap by providing a professional, hands-on approach that allows owners to enjoy the financial benefits of their investment without the daily operational stress. - July 02, 2025 - STAY Cohosting Partners
Kimberle K. Bergman Chosen as a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Kimberle K. Bergman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in nursing. About Kimberle K. Bergman Kimberle K. Bergman is the director of nursing at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. With almost... - June 26, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Bill Arthur’s New Book, "Fantastic," is a Riveting and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure That Follows the Knight Perchance on His Epic Quest to Find the Holy Grail
Recent release “Fantastic” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Arthur is a compelling novel that centers around Perchance, a knight who sets out on a thrilling quest to locate the Holy Grail. As he embarks on his adventure, Perchance will be forced to cross a fifty-million-mile desert and even travel through time, all while meeting a host of colorful characters along the way. - June 25, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
PARQA Secures Funding to Modernize Staffing Through Innovative SaaS Solutions
PARQA is thrilled to announce that it has received venture capital funding from Traction Capital—a bold step forward as they accelerate their mission to be the leading global Salesforce Consulting firm for talent acquisition firms. This partnership is more than just capital - With Traction Capital’s background in building leading Salesforce consulting firms, PARQA is doubling down on innovation, expanding its team of certified experts, and continuing to scale its impact globally. - June 12, 2025 - PARQA
Tonia E. McGeorge Honored as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tonia E. McGeorge of Ipswich, South Dakota has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of massage therapy. McGeorge... - June 11, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Patricia Kness Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Patricia Kness of Savage, Minnesota, has been chosen as Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine arts. Kness will be... - June 06, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members. - June 02, 2025 - Plastics Hall of Fame
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
George E. Mastrogiorgis Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management. About George E. Mastrogiorgis George E. Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM Capital... - April 29, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Gordon E. Bane’s Newly Released "Why Do the Children Cry?" is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Collection of Stories
“Why Do the Children Cry?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gordon E. Bane is an imaginative anthology blending heartfelt tales and unexpected twists, guiding readers through emotional and spiritual journeys that evoke reflection and inspiration. - April 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lauren Kay Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lauren Kay of Twin Cities, Minnesota, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching and counseling. Kay will... - April 23, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
A Revolutionary Health Experience is Here - Dr. Meyer Launches Game-Changing REAL HEALTH SCORE
In a bold move set to transform the wellness landscape, REAL HEALTH SCORE is launching a first-of-its-kind health space where people finally get real answers — and real solutions. Powered by the cutting-edge REAL HEALTH SCORE, this innovative center gives individuals a complete, personalized picture of their health in one place with one-on-one coaching and consultation based on 14 critical metrics that quantify body composition, physical fitness, cardiovascular health, and pulmonary health. - April 22, 2025 - REAL HEALTH SCORE
Synergy Associates Named One of CIOInsights’ “Top 10 Leading Dell Partners to Watch in 2025”
Synergy Associates, an authorized Dell Technologies distributor, has been recognized by CIOInsights in its April 2025 edition as one of the Top 10 Leading Dell Partners to Watch. - April 22, 2025 - Synergy Associates
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital has extended the deadline for its offer to purchase Shares of ISX Financial EU PLC in order to give participating investors more time to complete required documentation. - April 16, 2025 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Federal Judge Acknowledges "Serious” Allegations and "Grave” Issues in UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Alleged Fraud Class Action
In a closely watched national class action involving allegations of UnitedHealthcare's predatory practices and Medicare Advantage fraud, U.S. District Judge Almadani wrote: "This Court does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations in the Complaint or the grave issues in addressing... - April 11, 2025 - GJLaw
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America