New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match Urges Congress to Pass Reauthorization Bill to Protect Patient Access to Life Saving Bone Marrow and Cord Blood Transplants Critical legislation to reauthorize the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program needed to save lives by connecting patients with blood cancers to unrelated donors across the world. - October 21, 2019 - National Marrow Donor Program

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Avionté Receives 2019 ASA Care Award from the American Staffing Association ASA recognizes Avionté for its corporate social responsibility initiatives through the Avionté Hope Foundation. - October 01, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Panacea Announces Live Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Workshop to be Held October 3, 2019 Panacea hosting live one-day workshop on diagnostic and interventional radiology coding and documentation at its St. Paul headquarters on Thursday, October 3. - August 29, 2019 - Panacea

Inc. 5000 Names Avionté to Its 2019 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies for 8th Consecutive Year Inc. Magazine has named Avionté Staffing Software to its 2019 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the 8th consecutive year. - August 15, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

Alberta S. Cotner Honored as a Woman of the Month and Showcased on the Reuters Billboard by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Alberta S. Cotner of New Hope, Minnesota has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements... - August 07, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Ridgeview Medical Center and PrairieCare Medical Group Enter Agreement to Jointly Operate New Integrated Behavioral Health Service in Waconia Ridgeview Medical Center (Ridgeview), an independent health care system of hospitals, clinics and specialty services, and PrairieCare Medical Group (PCMG), one of the region’s largest providers of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, announced today that they are partnering to offer new integrated... - August 02, 2019 - PrairieCare

Lori J. Sawatzke Honored as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lori J. Sawatzke of Buffalo, Minnesota has been honored as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order... - June 25, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

The Bachrach Group Selects Avionté as Its Enterprise Recruitment Software Provider The Bachrach Group (TBG Search) selects staffing and recruiting software provider Avionté to modernize, streamline and support its rapid growth. - May 30, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

Chris B. Anderson Honored as a Top 100 Healthcare Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Chris B. Anderson of Waite Park, Minnesota has been has been honored as a Top 100 Healthcare Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and success in the field of healthcare. About Chris B. Anderson With over 30 years experience, Chris Anderson serves... - May 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg Supports WWII Memorial Effort Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg, acting in his dual capacity as Honorary Consulate General for the Kingdom of Norway, made an appearance at Fort Snelling Tuesday in support of an effort to memorialize the 99th Infantry Battalion, an elite unit of Norwegian-speaking soldiers who fought for the U.S. - May 24, 2019 - Sons of Norway

Avionté Hires Veteran Sales Executive Rena Daitzchman as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing Experienced sales executive, Rena Daitzchman, joins Avionté as the Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. She will lead the company’s overall sales and marketing outreach and oversee the sales team and strategy for the rollout of the new integrated solution. - April 23, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Find, Craft, and Tell Powerful Stories Via New Book by Minnesota Author Minnesota author Laura S. Packer releases her first book. “From Audience to Zeal: The ABCs of Finding, Crafting, and Telling a Great Story,” is an in-depth resource for public speakers, business owners, and storytellers in a variety of settings. For more information or to order, please visit the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com. - April 01, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

Chris B. Anderson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Chris B. Anderson of Waite Park, Minnesota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Chris B. Anderson Chris Anderson... - March 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bentz Whaley Flessner Announces Executive Transition Bentz Whaley Flessner, a national and international philanthropy consulting firm for over 35 years has announced an executive leadership change, appointing Joshua Birkholz as CEO, succeeding founding principal Bruce Flessner. BWF is grateful for Flessner's contributions to the Firm and his extraordinary contributions to the nonprofit community. BWF will continue its exemplary growth with a commitment to diversity in all forms. - March 18, 2019 - Bentz Whaley Flessner

National MALS Foundation Established to Provide Hope and Support for Those Suffering with Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome is a rare disease that causes chronic abdominal pain in both children and adults. MALS can have significant consequences to the overall well-being of patients; moreover, it can impair a patient's quality of life. The National MALS foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose vision is to see a future in which MALS patients receive a timely diagnosis and comprehensive supportive medical care. - February 27, 2019 - National Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome Foundation

Alberta S. Cotner Recognized as a Woman of the Month and as an Honored Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Alberta S. Cotner of New Hope, Minnesota has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 and as an honored lifetime member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of publishing and inspirational... - February 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Platform 3 Solutions Helping Top 10 Global Bank Retire 1000s of Legacy Applications One of the largest banks in the world with $2.5 trillion under management is kicking off a global data center and application reconciliation in conjunction with Platform 3 Solutions. By creating an internal “Global Technology Decommission Factory” organization, the bank is taking the bold... - January 23, 2019 - Platform 3 Solutions

Operose Manufacturing to Acquire 3-D CNC and Expand U.S.-Based Manufacturing Services Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as fully... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing

MobilDrTech Releases White Paper on "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" MobilDrTech, Inc. releases a white paper titled "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" that identifies and compares the most commonly used real time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - January 08, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Avionté Brings On-Demand Pay Capability to Staffing Industry Through New Green Dot Partnership Avionté Staffing Software, a leader in technology solutions for recruiting and staffing professionals, today announced a new partnership with Green Dot. Avionté will add Green Dot’s SimplyPaid functionality as its exclusive disbursement network to allow workers to choose how and when they want to be paid. - December 20, 2018 - Avionte Staffing Software

Matt Jesser Joins Beyond the Data as Co-Founder and Data Coach Matt Jesser will join Beyond the Data to help accelerate its mission to provide fundamental data literacy skills to organizations and business professionals. - December 17, 2018 - Beyond the Data

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

North Star Leasing Company Selects IDScloud to Accelerate Its Equipment Finance Growth International Decision System (IDS), a leading provider of equipment finance and origination software, announced North Star Leasing Company (NSL) has selected IDScloud to support its growing equipment leasing business. - November 14, 2018 - International Decision Systems

Avionté Takes 25th Spot on the 2018 Twin Cities Fast 50 List Staffing software provider Avionté is named one of the year’s 50 top Twin Cities companies for revenue growth. - October 31, 2018 - Avionte Staffing Software

Cannabis Industry Expert Opens His First CBD Store at Maplewood Mall! Award-winning CBD products finally come to Minnesota because of this cannabis expert. - October 25, 2018 - Nothing But Hemp

Lori J. Sawatzke Recognized as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization Of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lori J. Sawatzke of Buffalo, Minnesota has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - October 19, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

LegacyArmour Partnering with Insurance Brokers Like IQS to Fix a $50 Billion Unclaimed Benefits Problem LegacyArmour is fixing a $50 Billion problem at its source by working with the insurance industry to bundle insurance products with the Patented LegacyArmour Digital Vaults, ensuring that families receive the benefits they deserve. - October 18, 2018 - LegacyArmour

iBrics - Experiential Learning for Children 8 and Older, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign ARDUTIME, LLC announces the release of the iBrics Imagination Set. iBrics modules are intelligent building blocks to teach needed 21st century skills through hands-on experiments. Tested and validated across multiple venues, iBrics experiments help develop critical thinking and problem solving skills through fun projects which challenge and engage. - October 15, 2018 - ARDUTIME

ERPSolutions.biz Introduces New Software Release of Total Quality Control Management (TQCM) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Version 8 and 8.1 ERPSolutions.biz, the world leader in advanced quality management solutions for Dynamics 365, announced today a new version of Total Quality Control Management. This release incorporates new functionality and continuing improvements to the products existing rich features. Auditing now includes vendor... - October 15, 2018 - ERP Solutions, Inc.

Lite Run Wins Best Overall in Rehabilitation Technology Competition Lite Run announced that it has won the Rehab Tech Innovation Competition held by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) at its 2018 Progress in Rehabilitation conference. A panel of distinguished research scientists and clinicians voted Lite Run’s innovative gait training system as “Best Overall Rehabilitation Technology.” - October 06, 2018 - Lite Run Inc.