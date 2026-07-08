Mississippi: Jackson News
Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption - July 08, 2026 - Fiercify Logic
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Stark Aerospace Inc., Awarded Option Year for Major U.S. Government Contract for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) Canister Production
Stark Aerospace Inc., a leading Defense and Aerospace provider, is pleased to announce that Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Navy, has executed Option Year 1 in its Prime contract for MK 41 VLS MK 25 canister production. The Option, valued at $99,068,240, is for canister production in support... - October 05, 2025 - Stark Aerospace
Author Taylor Mabry, MD’s New Book, “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels,” is a practical guide to Christ’s life and teachings, as found in Scripture
Recent release “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels” from Covenant Books author Taylor Mabry, MD is an insightful guide designed to help readers study the Gospels in order to understand Christ, his teachings, and his actions. Inspired by his desire to help his children know Jesus, Dr. Mabry shares his writings with readers to encourage them to open themselves up to the Lord. - August 07, 2025 - Covenant Books
Corey "Corey J" Jackson’s New Book, “I’m Looking for T.I.: Dreams II Reality,” Follows the Author’s Journey to Find Success Despite the Challenges He Faced
Fulton Books author Corey "Corey J" Jackson has completed his most recent book, “I’m Looking for T.I.: Dreams II Reality”: a compelling memoir that documents how the author managed to overcome countless trials in his life, rising above it all in order to pursue his... - June 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Shamika Fielder’s Newly Released "The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones" is an Inspiring Tale of Faith, Unity, and Perseverance
“The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shamika Fielder is a heartfelt children’s story that follows four resilient lambs on a journey of hope, courage, and faith. - April 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jessica Lyles Fitzhugh’s New Book, "Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns to be Grateful for His Life
Fulton Books author Jessica Lyles Fitzhugh has completed her most recent book, “Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville”: a heartfelt story that centers around K3, a young boy who learns a valuable lesson in learning to appreciate all that he has in his life and being thankful for the... - April 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Eileein Mueller’s New Book, "Grandpa Takes Me Fishing," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Eventful Day of Fishing a Young Boy and His Grandfather Share
Recent release “Grandpa Takes Me Fishing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileein Mueller is a captivating story inspired by true events that follows a young boy as he and his grandfather spend a day fishing together. But when the young boy finally manages to catch a fish on his line, things go awry, and hilarity ensues. - March 31, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Isaiah T. Hayes’s Newly Released "A 30-Day Prayer Journey" is an Inspiring Devotional Designed to Strengthen Marriages Through Faith and Prayer
“A 30-Day Prayer Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaiah T. Hayes is a powerful devotional crafted to help husbands deepen their connection with God, embrace their spiritual calling, and become the loving, Christ-centered partners they are meant to be. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Countless Struggles the Author Has Managed to Overcome
Recent release “The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey through life, revealing the trials and challenges she has endured, as well as the strength required to rise above it all. - February 11, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Dianne Clark Clayton’s Newly Released “Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Deliverance and Hope
“Your Exodus Is At Hand: Bondage doesn’t have to last forever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dianne Clark Clayton is an inspiring reflection on overcoming life’s challenges through faith, prayer, and the enduring love of God. - February 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Terry Cody’s New Book, "The Magellan Project," is the Story of a Man Whose Life is Changed by a String of Events, Causing His and His Family’s Lives to Spiral
Recent release “The Magellan Project” from Page Publishing author Terry Cody was born from the treasures of an ancient lost civilization that was highly advanced and capable of manipulating time and space. - January 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Richard Dukes’s New Book, "The Forgotten Son," is a Fascinating Novel That Explores the Tumultuous Reunion of a Man with the Son He Never Knew He Had
Recent release “The Forgotten Son” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Dukes is a poignant tale set during and after the Vietnam War that follows one man’s unexpected journey when a past love affair with a Vietnamese girl resurfaces, leading to profound changes. This compelling novel delves into themes of love, duty, and the unpredictability of life’s plans. - January 03, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Swiss Cash Coin Announces Expansion Plans with New Exchange Listings and Advanced Blockchain Technology
Swiss Cash Coin (SWC), developed by AAA Liquidation LLC, is advancing the cryptocurrency industry with its innovative blockchain technology and growing market presence. Currently traded on XT.com and Salavi, SWC plans to expand to MEXC and KuCoin, enhancing accessibility for investors. Operating on Binance Smart Chain and Solana, SWC emphasizes speed, security, and scalability, with collaborative efforts underway to broaden its ecosystem. - December 07, 2024 - AAA Liquidation LLC
Author Julia Burgwinkel’s New Book, "Bye-Bye, Binky," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Learn to Let Go of Her Trusted Binky as She Grows Up
Recent release “Bye-Bye, Binky” from Page Publishing author Julia Burgwinkel is a touching and relatable tale that gently guides young readers through the emotional journey of saying goodbye to a cherished comfort item. With endearing illustrations and a heartfelt narrative, Burgwinkel’s book inspires children to embrace growth, independence, and new adventures. - November 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Stone Sanderford’s New Book, "Able Christians," is a Gripping Tale That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind His Brother’s Death
Recent release “Able Christians” from Page Publishing author Stone Sanderford is a fascinating novel that centers around Abel who, after discovering a mysterious letter from his deceased brother, begins to investigate the truth behind his death. As Abel uncovers a hidden past, he’ll find himself on a road leading to the occult and a painful secret past. - November 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author P.L. Howd’s New Book, "The Common Man," is a Gripping Science Fiction Novel That Explores the Illusion of Free Will and Humanity’s Fight for the Truth
Recent release “The Common Man” from Page Publishing author P.L. Howd is a compelling novel that centers around two young men who accidentally make contact with a powerful celestial council that predetermines mankind’s destiny. Desperate to keep their existence a secret, the council does everything they can to conceal their existence and the fact that the concept of free will does not exist. - November 21, 2024 - Page Publishing
Samuel W. Holder Jr.’s New Book, "Alligator Tales and Lore: Remembering a Season," is a Series of Stories Detailing Different Interactions Humans Have Had with Alligators
Fulton Books author Samuel W. Holder Jr., a retired professional ecologist with thirty-four years of experience in his field, has completed his most recent book, “Alligator Tales and Lore: Remembering a Season”: a gripping collection of short stories for readers of all ages exploring... - November 18, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Larry D. Johnson’s New Book, “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible),” Leads Readers Through Scripture
Recent release “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible)” from Page Publishing author Larry D. Johnson is an impactful Bible-based book written to help readers find true joy from having the assurance of their salvation. - October 03, 2024 - Page Publishing
Paul Peresich’s Newly Released “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” is an Insightful and Empowering Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Peresich is a profound exploration of the nature of faith, offering practical guidance on how to harness and apply the faith of God in everyday life. - October 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lee Arnold Green, Sr.’s Newly Released "The Book of Affinitive Life" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Spiritual and Natural Existence
“The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 In Conjunction: The Book of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Arnold Green, Sr. is an insightful examination of how spiritual and natural aspects of life intersect, exploring the profound influence of love and passion on human experience. - September 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cynthia Longino’s New Book, "Do Cats Eat Turtles?" Follows a Young Girl Who Ponders if a Local Cat May be Responsible for the Disappearance of a Family of Turtles
Recent release “Do Cats Eat Turtles?” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Longino is a charming tale that centers around a little girl named Cindee, who spots a family of turtles one day at a nearby pond. When the turtles disappear over the course of the next few days, Cindee wonders if a mischievous black cat may have been involved. - September 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Sandra L. Lambert’s New Book, "Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)," is a Heartfelt Tale Exploring Life, Loss, and Love Through a Beloved Teddy Bear
Recent release “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Lambert offers a tender exploration of life’s inevitable changes through the story of Sawyer and his cherished teddy bear, Buddy. As Sawyer grows, he faces questions about loss and change, with Buddy by his side, leading to a heartwarming conclusion that gently addresses these complex emotions. - September 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Elaine Brewer’s New Book, "Ava’s Adenoids," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Written to Comfort Children Facing Surgery and Help Them be Less Afraid
Recent release “Ava’s Adenoids” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elaine Brewer is a story about a little girl who weighed less than three pounds when she was born. It addresses one of her medical problems and how her parents took her to a doctor who made her well. - September 06, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Marilyn G. Crawford’s Newly Released "Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters" is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Adventure
“Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn G. Crawford is an engaging and spiritually enriching tale that explores themes of faith, destiny, and the supernatural through a thrilling narrative of time travel and divine encounters. - August 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives. - June 20, 2024 - Atlantic Industrial Group
Author T. Harper Wilkinson’s new book, “‘T was in Dixie,” is a compelling historical fiction novel that takes place in the Old South during the Civil War
Recent release “‘T was in Dixie” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. Harper Wilkinson is a riveting account of the Civil War that tells a moving story rooted in accurate historical dates and details. - June 13, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Carl W. Basden’s New Book, "Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Author’s Leadership Model He Developed
Recent release “Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide: A Complement to the book Leadership That Makes an IMPACT” from Covenant Books author Carl W. Basden is a fascinating guide that presents a tool designed by the author to help readers from all walks of life reach their highest potential as leaders. - June 06, 2024 - Covenant Books
Dennis B. McCullough Sr.’s Newly Released “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” is a Colorful and Whimsical Tale of Friendship
“The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis B. McCullough Sr. is a delightful tale inspired by a childhood memory, following the adventures of a dog who can change colors. Through imaginative storytelling, McCullough explores themes of uniqueness, acceptance, and the joy of embracing one's differences. - May 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker’s Newly Released “In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” is an Inspiring Message of the Power of Prayer
“In Jesus’ Name: Mrs. Jo Shares the Meaning of Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Bernita Jo Daniels and Dr. Cynthia Booker is a heartwarming tale that explores the significance and power of prayer, as told through the eyes of Mrs. Jo and the children she guides. Through creative storytelling and poetic narrative, the book highlights the beauty of communicating with God and the promise of salvation through Christ. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
MyAnyDayCash Launches Enhanced Digital Platform to Streamline Personal Loan Access
MyAnyDayCash announces significant upgrades to its online lending platform, designed to expedite and simplify the process of obtaining personal loans. With a focus on user-friendly services and rapid loan approvals, MyAnyDayCash commits to empowering customers with fast, secure, and tailored financial solutions, enhancing their ability to manage unexpected expenses and financial planning with confidence and ease. - May 14, 2024 - MyAnyDayCash
Author Gregory Roller’s New Book, "Forty Poems for Forty Years," is a Brilliant Collection of Poetry to Help Readers Reflect and Find Their Way Forward in Life
Recent release “Forty Poems for Forty Years” from Covenant Books author Gregory Roller is a compelling and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations designed to guide readers through the trials and challenges of life in order to help them find the light and forge ahead through their faith and perseverance. - May 01, 2024 - Covenant Books
Christie Saulters’s Newly Released "The Kid That Could" is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Possibility
“The Kid That Could” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christie Saulters is a heartwarming tale that encourages readers of all ages to embrace the power of faith and determination in overcoming life's challenges. - April 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Born to Save," is a Unique Retelling of Jesus’s Story from the Gospels, Designed for an Audience of All Ages
Recent release “Born to Save” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is biblical fiction written for readers of all ages that tells the story of the boy known as Jesus who grows up, works as a missionary, dies for the salvation of all who would believe, and appears to hundreds after His resurrection. - March 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Fregenia Moore-Robinson’s New Book, "Are You, My Friend?" Explores Questions About the Real Qualities and Characteristics of a Friend
Recent release “Are You, My Friend?” from Covenant Books author Fregenia Moore-Robinson is about a second or third-grade class that is beginning to understand the value of true friendship, what friendship means, and what their responsibilities are in being a good friend. - March 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Richard E. Murff’s Newly Released “Turn Your Eyes” is a Thrilling Tale of Faith and Deception as a Young Woman Finds Herself in Terrible Danger
“Turn Your Eyes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard E. Murff is a captivating fiction that showcases the realities and dangers of the human trafficking epidemic as a shocking tale unfolds. - February 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Carolyn H. Ingram’s Book, "The Curse Causeless," Follows a Man’s Presidential Campaign That Comes to a Head When a Supposed Family Curse is About to Strike
"The Curse Causeless" from Covenant Books by author Carolyn H. Ingram centers around Nathan Perry, a congressman who has his eyes on the White House during the presidential race of 2000. But as he returns to his hometown while campaigning, a generational curse that kills the firstborn son of every male in his family could potentially derail everything he and his benefactors have worked for. - February 05, 2024 - Covenant Books
New Management for Oxford Self Storage Facility in Oxford, Mississippi
Local land development bringing storage to the city of Oxford. 2403 South Lamar Boulevard Oxford, MS 38655 is now the location of Oxford Self Storage. This facility, comprised of 523 units totaling 58,120 rentable square feet, provides safe, secure, climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes... - January 13, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Carl W. Basden’s New Book, "Leadership That Makes an Impact," Presents a Practical Leadership Model That is Easy to Understand, Remember, and Apply
Recent release “Leadership That Makes an Impact” from Covenant Books author Carl W. Basden shares a model that was developed from the author’s personal experiences and his recognition of the key factors that contribute to the making of great leaders, whether in the workplace or at home. - December 20, 2023 - Covenant Books
Roy R. Reeves’s Newly Released “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Commentary
“Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roy R. Reeves is a helpful discussion that brings awareness to the misconceptions and pitfalls of stretching the concepts of salvation and redemption. - December 18, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Announcing the Ales for ALS™ Roadtrip Across America
Over the coming months, Ales for ALS™ will be traveling across the country in an RV to connect with brewers and beer drinkers – all in support of ALS research. - December 04, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute