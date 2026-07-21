New York: Rochester News
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site
As Micron Technology moves forward with its $100 billion semiconductor facility, the 168-acre former “Lafayette Country Club,” has been master -planned into a premier dense residential community to fill the housing need for Micron Employees. The dual-parcel development offers 320 units —fully approved and bolstered by a NY State $3M infrastructure grant. - April 19, 2026 - KS Global Consulting
Florida Poet Krystal Reeser Debuts Collection: "A Palm on a Lake"
Florida poet Krystal Reeser debuts "A Palm on a Lake," a collection of eighty poems written in under a month and now available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon. - April 16, 2026 - Tekbot Automation
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Deploys 14-Port Charging Site at Miami Lakes Chevrolet
ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet — six 180kW DC fast chargers and eight Level 2 ports — purpose-built to support the dealership's daily EV operations including inventory charging, service turnaround, and customer vehicle support. - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network. - March 25, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Brings DC Fast Charging to Hamburg, NY
New site at Arby’s on Camp Road delivers up to 320 kW across 4 ports — open now. - March 01, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY. - February 13, 2026 - Marletta Realty LLC
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15
ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event. - January 08, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. Named to 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately Owned Companies
Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. (UMAC) is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2025 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will reveal the 39th annual ranked list at... - August 25, 2025 - Unified Maintenance and Construction
Kristian Klepes’s Newly Released “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” is a Compelling Exploration of Spiritual Assurance and the Presence of Christ Within Believers
“Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristian Klepes is a thought-provoking study that blends theology and practical application to help readers examine and affirm the indwelling of Christ in their lives. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Donald James Willis’s Newly Released "One-Page Poetry with Pictures" is a Reflective and Artistic Exploration of Life, Memory, and Emotion
“One-Page Poetry with Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald James Willis is a heartfelt blend of poetic expression and visual storytelling, offering readers a unique glimpse into personal history while capturing universal truths. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Niagara County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 14, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s Newly Released "Sanctioned" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Resilience, and Life’s Unpredictable Journey
“Sanctioned” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale is a heartfelt memoir that invites readers to reflect on their own paths, embrace God’s guidance, and navigate life’s challenges with courage and grace. - May 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Unified Maintenance and Construction Sets New Standard in Construction with People-First Leadership
Unified Maintenance & Construction COO Stephany D. Corcoran earned the 2025 Rochester Business Journal Women of Excellence Award. Her empathy‑driven leadership tripled revenue in three years and strengthened a people‑first culture in the male‑dominated construction sector. Corcoran also mentors youth, coaches girls’ soccer, and volunteers with Eagle Star Housing, proving UMAC's belief that investing in people builds standout projects and communities. - May 21, 2025 - Unified Maintenance and Construction
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
City of North Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of North Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Linda Weller Among 2025 Women of Excellence Honorees Announced by Rochester Business Journal
Linda Weller, President of Info Advantage, has been named a 2025 Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal. Recognized for her leadership, community impact, and commitment to excellence in IT and cybersecurity, Linda Weller continues to inspire through her dedication to professional growth and service. - April 29, 2025 - Info Advantage
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Huntington Study Group Announces Executive Director of Clinical Operations
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to introduce Carolyn Schultz-Walter as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations. With over 25 years of global clinical operations experience spanning both sponsor and clinical research... - March 31, 2025 - Huntington Study Group
Attorney Rifah Manasra of Manasra & Manasra Leads the Establishment of a Philanthropy Fund to Support Community Initiatives in New Jersey
Manasra & Manasra, a premier real estate law firm, proudly announces the launch of the Manasra & Manasra Philanthropy Fund, an initiative spearheaded by co-founding attorney Rifah Manasra to foster positive change in local communities. This new fund underscores the firm’s commitment to social responsibility and support for critical issues such as housing, education, and economic empowerment in New Jersey. - March 22, 2025 - Manasra & Manasra LLC
Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s Newly Released "Constant Companion" is a Deeply Personal Travel Memoir Infused with Faith and Discovery
“Constant Companion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale is an inspiring account of a solo journey through England and Northern Ireland, highlighting the author’s faith and determination to uncover her family’s history. - March 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Patrick McCormick’s New Book, "Lost in Alaska," is a Captivating Story That Follows One Man’s Journey of Self-Discovery During His Wild Adventures in Alaska
Recent release “Lost in Alaska” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Patrick McCormick is a riveting novel that follows Tim McMahon, a cocky young man sent to supervise a government survey in Alaska in the summer of 1975. However, Tim’s plans take a wild turn as he prioritizes fun over work, navigating a chaotic life while meeting a host of colorful characters. - February 17, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Unlock Your Potential with DDB Miner Profitable Investment Opportunities
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
DDB Miner Announces Operational Updates in 2025
Financial freedom is within reach with DDB Miner crypto mining offerings. Here’s how to make lucrative passive income with cloud mining. - January 10, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
MacSolutions Plus Announces New Company President
MacSolutions Plus, a leader in Apple product sales, services, and IT solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Cleversley to the position of President. Zach, who has worked within the family-owned business for over a decade, will now oversee all company operations, continuing the legacy... - October 14, 2024 - MacSolutions Plus
Marianna Helena Wesolowski’s New Book, “Confessions of a CEO: Season One: Grand Rising,” is a Captivating Journey Through Entrepreneurship and Personal Growth
Fulton Books author Marianna Helena Wesolowski, the CEO and founder of N.A.T.E. Health, a cutting-edge Robotics Company, has completed her most recent book, “Confessions of a CEO: Season One: Grand Rising”: a compelling memoir that chronicles the challenges and triumphs of starting a... - October 09, 2024 - Fulton Books
Tru Images Releases Study Showing the Superiority of Real Imagery in Automotive Consumer Research
One of the most significant findings of the study is that real images of vehicles—whether in promotional materials or during the research process—build a stronger foundation of trust compared to CG images. Trust is a critical factor in high-value purchases, such as automobiles, where consumers are making decisions that involve substantial financial commitments. - September 27, 2024 - Tru Images Inc.
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Huntington Study Group and HD Genetics Collaborate to Better Serve HD Gene Positive Patients
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HD Genetics to assist patients who have tested positive for Huntington’s disease (HD) learn about and enroll in research studies. There remains a... - September 05, 2024 - Huntington Study Group