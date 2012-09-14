PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Race Amity Honors Innovation Expert Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019. The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Super City Events Announces the 1st Annual Multi-Venue Pop Culture Fest Super City Rochester Fest Showcases the Best In - Cosplay, Comics, Cartoons, Music, Movies, Wrestling, Artists & Family Fun. - July 11, 2019 - Super City Events, LLC

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Addiction Recovery Network, Top Drug Rehab, Mental Health & Alcohol Treatment Centres Across Canada, Announces Their 14 Year Anniversary Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

US Patent Office Awards Patent Number 10,240,084 to Molecular Glasses Molecular Glasses announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded patent number 10,240,084 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Non-crystallizable pi-conjugated molecular glass mixtures, charge transporting molecular glass mixtures, luminescent molecular glass mixtures, or combinations thereof... - March 29, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Huntington Study Group Achieves 100th Credentialed Research Site Milestone The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that it has credentialed Inland Northwest Research, LLC as the 100th HSG site in North America. “On behalf of myself and our site, I wish... - March 25, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for Non-Crystallizable Sensitized Layers for OLEDs The U.S. Patent Office has awarded patent number 10,211,409 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Noncrystallizable Sensitized Layers for OLEDs and OEDs.” The patent abstract reads: “Various embodiments of the present invention provide for light emitting devices comprising a light emitting... - February 27, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Jami L. Hartley Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jami L. Hartley of Covington Township, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - January 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

5LINX Launches CBDecember In celebration of its popular OXZGEN line of CBD products, 5LINX is rolling out a month-long campaign around the theme of “CBDecember.” CBD, which is short for Cannabidiol, is derived from the cannabis plant, but does not contain THC. For this reason, it is highly popular for its effectiveness... - December 12, 2018 - 5LINX

CloudSmartz Partners with NoviFlow to Deliver Data Center Automation Data Center ConneX™ Solution is a bundled product including NoviFlow Network Switches, an Open Source SDN Controller, and CloudSmartz’ On-Demand Software Portal and Integration. - October 30, 2018 - CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Communications Service Provider Business Operations Leading Analyst Firm Publishes Research Designed to Highlight Interesting, New, and Innovative Vendors, Products, and Services in the Communications Service Provider Business Operations Market. - October 27, 2018 - CloudSmartz

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

Kimberly Berg Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Kimberly Berg of Cadyville, New York has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Kimberly Berg Kimberly Berg is Male Feminist Advocate and... - August 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Files Patent on New BOOster™ Technology That Increases Light Output of Solution-Coated (Inkjet) OLEDs by 150% Molecular Glasses, Inc. has filed for patent protection for its "Solvent Coatable OLED Emitter Composition Containing Metal Nanoparticles and Emitter Materials in Noncrystallizable Molecular Organic Semiconductors." This filing expands Molecular Glasses patent portfolio and converts a provisional... - June 22, 2018 - Molecular Glasses

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Unveils New Brand Identity and Corporate Website Molecular Glasses, a global leader in advanced organic materials for Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology, has unveiled a new brand identity and corporate website. Molecular Glasses’ new brand is rooted in the leading-edge value the company and its products provide, as well as the team’s... - May 14, 2018 - Molecular Glasses

New Humorous Book on Healthy Living – Just 19 Years in the Making Love food but hate your weight? Find inspiration from a woman who persevered through nineteen years of negative body image and diet setbacks, but kept her sense of humor and came out on top. - May 02, 2018 - GreenEarth Organic Facials

Tina M. Congilaro Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tina M. Congilaro of Frankfort, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the security field. About Tina M. Congilaro Ms. Congilaro has over... - April 24, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Files Patent on Isomeric and Asymmetric Molecular Glass Mixtures for OLED and Other Organic Electronics and Photonics Applications Molecular Glasses, Inc. has filed for patent protection for its Isomeric and Asymmetric Molecular Glass Mixtures for OLED and Other Organic Electronics and Photonics Applications. This filing expands Molecular Glasses patent portfolio and converts a provisional application into a full US patent filing. - March 26, 2018 - Molecular Glasses

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Ben Moskel to Host Marketing Workshop for Rochester Area Attorneys Ben Moskel, President of Apex Next, will host an educational marketing event for attorneys and legal professionals. During this informal free workshop Ben Moskel will explain new online strategies that attorneys and law firms can use to grow their business. The strategies focus on acquiring new clients... - March 03, 2018 - Ben Moskel

US Patent Issued on CPSI’s FrostBite™ Pancreas Cancer Cryoablation Catheter Latest patent covers an endoscopic-based cryocatheter (FrostBite™) designed to provide an advanced approach for targeting pancreatic and other gastroenterological based cancers. - February 15, 2018 - CPSI Biotech

5LINX Names Larry Harper Chief Sales Officer 5LINX is pleased to name Mr. Larry Harper as Chief Sales Officer. Larry is a seasoned sales executive with over 35 years of experience in Multi-Level Marketing. He spent 28 years with Amway Corporation and has directed sales in both North America & Latin America. Under his leadership, Amway North... - January 12, 2018 - 5LINX

Molecular Glasses Receives U.S. Patent for Non-Crystallizable Organic Semiconductors The U.S. Patent Office has awarded patent no. 9,859,505 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Charge-transporting molecular glass mixtures, luminescent molecular glass mixtures, or combinations thereof or organic light emitting diodes and other organic electronics and photonics applications.” The... - January 05, 2018 - Molecular Glasses

Molecular Glasses Inc. Expands Operations Molecular Glasses, Inc. announced today that operations have expanded into a larger laboratory and office space at Eastman Business Park. Additionally, the company has added critical team members to accelerate ongoing development and commercial activities. “We continue to assemble a world class... - October 23, 2017 - Molecular Glasses

Zarvic Brothers Meets with Struggling Asset Manager Manning & Napier Inc. Zarvic Brothers met with Manning & Napier Inc.'s top executives with concerns of company performance, leadership, and fiduciary duties to shareholders. - October 02, 2017 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Tina M. Congilaro Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tina M. Congilaro of Frankfort, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 11 years in the security field. About Tina M. Congilaro Ms. Congilaro serves in Security at U.S. - August 22, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Big Naked Wall Re-Imagines Art with New Backlit Product Company will focus on digital art that is backlit, interchangeable & large. - August 14, 2017 - Big Naked Wall

Buffalo to Host 3rd Annual Christian Film Festival Buffalo is a city on the rise! The City of Good Neighbors known not only for its sports obsession but for having the “Best Food in America” as well as a growing world-class medical and research community. Innovative developments are happening around town such as Canalside which is home to a collection of restaurants, shops and as well as seasonal outdoor activities. Hollywood has brought their projects to Buffalo, such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Marshall.” - July 22, 2017 - D I Media

"GTO: Race to Oblivion," a New Novel by Local Author, Roger Corea SelectBooks, Inc. announces the paperback publication of "GTO: Race to Oblivion" (March 2017; $16.95; ISBN: 978-1-59079-397-8) by Roger Corea. When the SS Andrea Doria sank near Nantucket Island in 1956, the manifest revealed something that devastated the car world—the invaluable Ferrari... - April 23, 2017 - Roger Corea

Rochester Native Signs Two-Book Deal with Disney-Hyperion Rochester Native, Leslie C. Youngblood, inks a two-book deal with Disney-Hyperion for her debut novel, "Love Like Sky." - April 10, 2017 - Flickeria

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Files Patent on OLED Devices with Improved Lifetime Using Non-Crystallizable Molecular Glass Mixture Hosts Molecular Glasses, Inc. has filed for patent protection for its OLED Devices with Improved Lifetime Using Non-Crystallizable Molecular Glass Mixture Hosts. The new patent filing covers OLED devices incorporating Molecular Glasses HIentropy™ hosts. Their proprietary hosts disperse dopant molecules uniformly at very high concentrations, reduce chemical degradation and extend device lifetime by 6 to 15x. - April 06, 2017 - Molecular Glasses

Molecular Glasses, Inc. CEO and Founder to Present at LOPEC 2017, 9th International Exhibition and Conference for the Printed Electronics Industry, Munich, Germany Michel (Mike) Molaire, CEO and Founder of Molecular Glasses, Inc. will make a presentation entitled “Universal Benchmarking Protocol for OLED Materials” at the upcoming LOPEC 2017 Conference in Munich, Germany. This international conference is organized jointly by the OE-A (Organic and Printed... - March 14, 2017 - Molecular Glasses

Three’s a Charm for The Source Fine Jewelers of New York Preferred Jewelers International Member Chooses Eastview Mall in Victor, New York for Third Location. - March 14, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

Comfort Windows Announces Winner of $25,000 Home Makeover and How to Enter in 2017 Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows

Zarvic Brothers Facilitates the Sale of a $6.2 Million Apartment Complex Zarvic Brothers has successfully facilitated the sale of a 111 unit suburban apartment complex in western New York State. The complex features spacious garden style apartments, located in a park like setting. The luxury units are larger than your average apartment size. The acquisition closed in the... - November 18, 2016 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Files Patents on Isomeric and Asymmetric Molecular Glass Mixtures for OLED and Other Organic Electronics and Photonics Applications The filing converts prior provisional applications into a full PCT patent filing. The new patent filing covers a new method of preparing ISOmeric™ molecular glass mixture compositions. These novel molecular glass mixtures are also asymmetric. The components of isomeric molecular glass mixtures have similar vapor pressure and can be coated by the traditional thermal evaporation process without material fractionation. - October 25, 2016 - Molecular Glasses

Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. Announces Robert Rayo Elected President At the October 13, 2016 annual Employee Owner Shareholders Meeting, Robert J. Rayo was named President of Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. - October 18, 2016 - Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc.

Molecular Glasses, Inc. CEO and Founder Presenting at NIP32: 32nd International Conference on Digital Printing Technologies, Printing for Fabrication, Manchester, U.K. At the upcoming NIP32 Printing for Fabrication Conference in Manchester, United Kingdom, Molecular Glasses, Inc. CEO and Founder Michel (Mike) Molaire will give a presentation on Wednesday, September 14, 2016, “A Novel Printable Process for Fabricating Large Size OLED Displays.” NIP 32 is... - August 17, 2016 - Molecular Glasses