Washington: Spokane News
For Decades, Addicts Have Been Told They Failed Recovery. What If Recovery Has Been Failing Them?
In new book Triple Modular Recovery, author Dan Shreve argues that addiction treatment has been missing something more fundamental than another recovery method: its first comprehensive recovery framework. - July 23, 2026 - Dan Shreve
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Christine Abato Joins Team at Merit Investment Bank as Managing Director
Merit Investment Bank, a leading middle market investment bank, announces Christine Abato joins as Managing Director. - November 14, 2025 - Merit Investment Bank
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
William G. Young’s Newly Released "Jacob Gunn Reserved Trust" is a Thrilling and Introspective Dive Into the Complexities of Trust in the World of Espionage
“Jacob Gunn Reserved Trust: The Intrigue of a Young CIA Agent’s First Covert Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author William G. Young is a compelling spy novel that follows a brilliant but skeptical young agent as he navigates danger, deception, and self-discovery in his first covert assignment. - July 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Robert Nichols’s New Book, "Up From the Surface: Handed Off," is a Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Trials and Joys of the Human Condition
Recent release “Up From the Surface: Handed Off” from Page Publishing author Robert Nichols is a poignant and heartfelt assortment of poems that explores all sorts of human behaviors, problems, and solutions for modern life. With each poem, Nichols weaves a beautiful collection of love, humor, and sincerity that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Carmen Hansen’s Newly Released "Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ" is an Empowering and Personal Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Divine Guidance
“Bible Truth Warrior Daughter in Christ: My life experiences up to now Yeshua guiding me through my life journey.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Hansen is a heartfelt memoir of overcoming life's toughest challenges through unwavering faith and the transformative power of Yeshua. - July 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Robert L. Maxwell’s New Book, "Heaven's New Universe," is a Fascinating Novel That Imagines a New Universe Created by God Using the Souls in Heaven
Recent release “Heaven's New Universe” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Maxwell is a thought-provoking and compelling science fiction novel that explores a new universe developed by God through utilizing the souls of those who have gone on to heaven in the afterlife, reimagining paradise as an alternate universe to the current plane of existence. - July 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard’s Newly Released "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?" is an Empowering Guide to Breaking Free from Past Hurts and Embracing Wholeness
“Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit)” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard is a transformative exploration of emotional and spiritual healing that equips readers to overcome trauma, negative self-talk, and the lingering effects of a “victim spirit.” - June 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
National Testing Network Expands with Joint Base Lewis McChord
National Testing Network (NTN) has opened a new public safety testing center at Pierce College JBLM on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, expanding access for military personnel, veterans, and civilians. Operating three days a week, this site supports NTN’s mission to modernize public safety recruitment and serve those transitioning from military to civilian service careers. - May 14, 2025 - National Testing Network
Evelyn Blake’s Newly Released "Porco the Pig" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Tale About Friendship, Determination, and a Piglet’s Love for Spaghetti
“Porco the Pig” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Blake is a delightful and entertaining children’s book that follows the adventures of a lovable piglet with an unusual craving for spaghetti. With heartwarming storytelling and vibrant illustrations, this book brings young readers along on Porco’s quest to satisfy his appetite. - May 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Redmond Downtown
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Redmond Downtown which prepares to open on May 16. Owners Sujatha Rajasekaran and SMuthuveer Somanathan have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is... - April 26, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
E.C. Ehrhardt’s New Book, "Mugwumps," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy Who Makes a Magical New Friend on His Eighth Birthday
Fulton Books author E.C. Ehrhardt, a loving husband and father of three who works in construction, has completed his most recent book, “Mugwumps”: a riveting story of a young boy who, with the help of a brand-new friend, is able to tap into his childhood imagination and learn a valuable... - April 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Anne Asher's New Audiobook, "It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse," is a Powerful Guide to Breaking Free from Past Traumas
Recent audiobook release “It’s Time to Dig: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse” from Audiobook Network author Anne Asher is a poignant and insightful discussion of the ways in which sexual abuse can stay with a person, and how one can unbind themselves and become unburdened by the trauma they have experienced. - April 11, 2025 - Audiobook Network
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Tim Yarbrough’s Newly Released “The Adventures of J. T. Hopper” is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Discovery, Friendship, and Purpose
“The Adventures of J. T. Hopper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Yarbrough is a delightful story following a young frog with a special gift as he embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with wonder and wisdom. - April 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kyle Dow’s Newly Released "Benji and the Flat Tire" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Story About Problem-Solving and Teamwork
“Benji and the Flat Tire” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyle Dow is an engaging children’s book that teaches young readers the value of patience, teamwork, and learning new skills through a relatable real-life experience. - March 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Authors Harold Booth and Deborah Booth’s New Book, "Revivify," Invites Readers to Step Into a World Where Danger Lurks Around Every Corner
Recent release “Revivify” from Page Publishing authors Harold Booth and Deborah Booth is a compelling and engrossing novel that follows the journey of an undercover secret agent working to uncover the truth. - March 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Sharyn Weiss’s New Book, "Patti Cake the Pug," is a Charming Story That Follows the Daily Adventures of a Lovable and Sometimes Mischievous Pug Named Patti Cake
Recent release “Patti Cake the Pug” from Covenant Books author Sharyn Weiss is an adorable tale based on true events that centers around Patti Cake, a pug who loves Mama, her human owner. Although Patti Cake often causes trouble, she always finds ways to make up for her mistakes and loves nothing more than spending time with her beloved Mama. - March 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Ales for ALS Achieves $1 Million Milestone and Expands Nationwide
Ales for ALS™, a global initiative uniting craft breweries in the fight against ALS, has reached an extraordinary milestone in 2024: raising $1 million in a single year. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops, this program has seen remarkable growth over its 13-year journey, fueled by the dedication of brewers, sponsors, and a passionate community. - January 06, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Modularity Revolutionizing Aerospace Innovation with the Launch of MOSAIC
The launch of MOSAIC (Modular Open Systems Architecture In Cabin) introduces a framework for the aerospace industry, particularly in the business aviation sector, through collaboration with industry leaders to integrate cutting-edge technologies into aircraft. The specific goals of MOSAIC include... - November 22, 2024 - Mosiac Aero
Northpoint Recovery Appoints James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer and Director
Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Stokes, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since March 2024, will now use his over 17 years of leadership... - October 09, 2024 - Northpoint Recovery
Author Karen Helmer's New Audiobook, “Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” is a Compelling and Personal Account That Follows the Author’s Journey of Faith, Forgiveness, & Healing
Recent audiobook release “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” from Audiobook Network author Karen Helmer is a heartfelt autobiographical account of the author’s quest for love, divine forgiveness, and personal healing. Detailing her struggles with heartbreak, religious abuse, and cancer, Helmer shares her transformative journey through prayer, self-discovery, and God’s grace. - September 03, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Bonney Benson’s New Book, "Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters," is a Heartwarming Story for Young Readers Exploring Themes of Discovery, Love, and Cherished Memories
Recent release “Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bonney Benson tells the charming story of Dawn and her friends, who stumble upon old cookie cutters with incredible powers. Through their adventures, they uncover the power of love and the enduring bonds between family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime. - August 26, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Dinah M. Sullivan’s Newly Released "Knocked Out without Being Punched" is an Emotionally Charged Look at a Mother’s Journey
“Knocked Out without Being Punched” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dinah M. Sullivan is a deeply moving account of personal tragedy, resilience, and the transformative power of faith, detailing a mother’s journey through grief and healing after the loss of her child to gun violence. - July 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest
Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator
Secure Pacific ascends 13 spots to #56 in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings, showcasing a 20% rise in recurring revenue. CEO Jim Payne attributes success to team dedication. The company expresses gratitude to customers and emphasizes commitment to community safety and innovation. - May 16, 2024 - Secure Pacific
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Larissa Gimlett’s New Book, "The Beginning of the End," Centers Around a Small Community’s Attempts to Make a New Way of Life After a Zombie Apocalypse Takes Hold
Fulton Books author Larissa Gimlett, who has a passion for art and enjoys both drawing and writing short stories, has completed her most recent book, “The Beginning of the End”: a compelling novel that follows the lives of a small community trying to survive in a zombie apocalypse,... - April 23, 2024 - Fulton Books
Secure Pacific Named DMP Video Dealer of the Year 2023
Secure Pacific, the leading provider of verified security solutions headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) Video Dealer of the Year for 2023. This award was presented at DMP’s Owners... - April 22, 2024 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
Author Chris Anderson’s New Book, "The Little Troll Who Smiled," is a Poignant Story About Learning to Accept Others Even if They Look a Bit Different from Everyone Else
Recent release “The Little Troll Who Smiled” from Covenant Books author Chris Anderson is a beautiful story that centers around a troll named Tobey, who tries to help others despite the bullying he receives for his looks. When he finally decides to leave his village for good, Tobey discovers a nearby valley where he is not only accepted but celebrated for his generous talents. - April 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Geoprise Releases Software to Support New SEC Climate Disclosure Rules
New release to substantially reduce the cost of compliance for most companies. - April 04, 2024 - Geoprise Technologies Corporation
Ken Mittelbuscher’s New Book, “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt,” Follows Five Hippies That Are Abducted by Aliens and Work with Them to Save Both Their Planet
Fulton Books author Ken Mittelbuscher, who runs the Crosby House Bed and Breakfast in Astoria, Oregon, with his wife, Teresa, has completed his most recent book, “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt”: a riveting sci-fi novel that centers around the escapades of five hippies who,... - March 27, 2024 - Fulton Books
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
Annual Merle Haggard Tribute to Rock Spokane
The 6th annual "Hagfest Northwest" to include notable rock and blues artists this year at the Historic Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane. - March 11, 2024 - Northwest Country Music Association
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Author Jon Fischer’s New Book, "Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Defend a Destroyed Earth from a Great, Unknown Enemy
Recent release “Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy” from Covenant Books author Jon Fischer is a riveting tale that centers around a young woman named Miriam who must work to stop an encroaching and mysterious force from across the Universe that could destroy all that remains of the Earth and humanity. Rogue Watcher is the exciting sequel to Alpine Tide, the first book of the Second Moon Trilogy. - January 16, 2024 - Covenant Books
Sharon L. Reidenbach’s Newly Released "Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story" is a Fun Christmas Tale That Takes Readers on a Lyrical Adventure
“Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Reidenbach is a fun resource for helping young readers learn important facts about the Christian faith while enjoying a delightful narrative. - December 04, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Issues a Critical Warning for Home Buyers in Response to Recent Commission Lawsuit
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Responds to Recent Commission Lawsuit - November 05, 2023 - ShopProp