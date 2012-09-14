PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
CanIDeal, the world's first B2B E-commerce platform for the entire cannabis industry, goes live for vendors. www.canideal.com - November 09, 2018 - CanIDeal.com
Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” delivered a custom trained Diabetic Alert Dog to a 53-year-old woman in Cheney, Washington today. - October 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Joyce Kostelak, of Colville, Washington, has recently been honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2018 Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Art Education. - July 10, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region
What happens to our pets after they die? Is there another realm where they coexist with our departed human loved ones? Are they happy and free from pain? - November 22, 2017 - Karen Anderson - Animal Communicator
SIS NW recently launched storagemedicalrecords.com to provide a solution for the ongoing management of patient medical records when physicians retire, sell their practice, or become an employee at a hospital system. - August 02, 2017 - Spectrum Information Services NW, Inc.
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services is celebrating 25 years of enabling customers with the necessary technology to move their business forward. Over the course of the last 25 years, Denali has been on a remarkable journey through... - June 08, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology... - June 07, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration
BioLogical Launches NON-GMO, natural and gluten free supplement with nitric oxide support for skin, hair, and nails. - May 03, 2017 - Northwest Bio Corp.
Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing
CharityCheckin, a micro-donation platform that uses smartphone checkins and social media Word-of-Mouth advertising to drive donations and awareness for Charities and foot-traffic and engagement for Brands, was selected as a member of the 2016 Spring Class by Ignite Northwest Accelerator program in Spokane, WA. - February 18, 2016 - CharityCheckin
VMRD is excited to announce release of version 2 (V2) of its bovine Anaplasma cELISA antibody test kit. This new version includes several long-requested customer improvements such as:
* Shorter run time: 30 minutes faster / 100 minutes total
* Easier to use: requires fewer steps and eliminates adsorption... - October 15, 2015 - VMRD
The formal announcement of the inaugural Presidential candidates for the Veterans Party of America will be made on August 15 2015, at 7:30 p.m. MST, in the shadow of Mt. Rushmore, with Party members in attendance.
The candidate and running mate were chosen from a wide field of potential candidates that... - August 14, 2015 - Veterans' Party of America
ABR (now a VMRD division) announced today the availability of a new testing service that can detect the presence of bovine polyomavirus (BPyV) in animal origin products, master virus seeds, and other sample types. This infectivity assay, without using non-infectivity assays such as PCR, has the ability... - August 12, 2015 - VMRD
Edie Higby, founder of The Tooth Fairy Company and creator/author of the dental passport for kids and a children's book series about the adventures of Tooth Fairy has just joined forces as the Director of Marketing and Communications for The Dental Press, a company offering professional custom designed print newsletters for dental offices. Together they hope to promote oral health care in America one dental home at a time. - September 24, 2014 - The Dental Press, Inc
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
New site and campaign will be able to provide patients with avenues for one-on-one communication with professionals treating PCOS, educational resources and outreach. Through online chats, forums, educational programs, featured newsletters, directories, links, podcasts, downloadable files and much more, women with PCOS will be able to find everything they need in one place, free of charge. - January 10, 2014 - PCOS Awareness Association
Announcing the restart of the Quintessential Careers Blog, designed to provide advice, tools, and resources to help empower success for job-seekers, careerists. - January 02, 2014 - Quintessential Careers
Leading career site Quintessential Careers hosts sixth annual Job Action Day, designed to empower former military transitioning into civilian workforce. - October 15, 2013 - Quintessential Careers
“First pitch” drawing winners announced by Seattle Mariners official sponsor Luna Family Hearing for throwing out ceremonial first pitch on Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28th games - September 27, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
Recognizing the increasing importance for job-seekers and careerists to showcase their achievements and results to employers, Quintessential Careers created a new section of tools, expert advice, samples, tips, and resources for maximizing job-seeker accomplishments. - May 11, 2013 - Quintessential Careers
Based on her experiences as a suicide survivor, Carrie Lange’s "Letting Go" hopes to save lives by giving pause to someone who is contemplating suicide, if only long enough for them to reach out for the help they need. With all profits donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Lange is working voraciously to give thousands the help and support they need to stay alive. - April 30, 2013 - Carrie Lange
Dr. Hansen will teach self-paced Principles of Management course integrated with innovative career-management services. - March 21, 2013 - Quintessential Careers
The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations.
“We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning
Storytellers Campfire has been growing strong over the past six years and is launching a New Segment “Story Tales” for its Anniversary Celebration. - November 24, 2012 - Storytellers Campfire
The costs of wood fiber for many pulp mills throughout the world continued to fall in the 2Q/12 and were at their lowest levels in over a year, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. The greatest declines were seen in Brazil, Australia, Russia, Spain and US northwest, and Eastern Canada. - October 08, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC
Increased demand for lumber in the US and higher exports from Canada to China have resulted in lumber prices being about 35% higher in August of 2012 as compared to August of 2011. Sawlog prices have moved up in Interior BC 2Q/12 y-o-y, while falling in Western US and remaining unchanged in Eastern Canada and the US South, according to WRQ. - September 03, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC
Inspired by a series of fun, quirky webisodes by On the Leesh Productions, animal lovers contributed more than $55,000 to the "You Can Do This" campaign to help homeless animals on The Animal Rescue Site. - August 31, 2012 - GreaterGood
Carolina Speech Pathology announced the expansion of their bedside swallow study service to Washington beginning on June 1, 2012. The announcement was made at the annual Washington Health Care Association conference on May 23rd. Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallow (commonly referred to as FEES)... - May 24, 2012 - Carolina Speech Pathology, LLC
Washington State Poet Travis Laurence Naught shares his views on life, love, and the world in this debut book. - February 22, 2012 - ASD Publishing
The all new Porsche 991 launch will take place at an invitation only reception at Porsche of Spokane Liberty Lake, WA. - February 01, 2012 - Porsche of Spokane
As the name implies, Rainman Seamless Rain Gutters of Spokane, WA has specialized in the replacement and installation of copper, steel and aluminum rain gutters throughout Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho for nearly two decades. With eight full-time employees and five well-stocked cube vans at their... - September 12, 2011 - FXI Building Products
Country artist Lisa Matassa had the highest debuting single on Monday, August 15, 2011, on the country Billboard indicator chart at #55 with her single “Me Time.” - August 18, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.
Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.
Two partners merge and accelerate position as the Pacific Northwest’s premier Microsoft® Business Solutions and SharePoint consulting and services organization. - May 25, 2011 - Fine Solutions, LLC
Quintessential Careers publishes cover letter white paper for job-seekers based on "crowdsourced" research conducted with hiring decision-makers. Key finding: cover letters are still valuable differentiators for job-seekers. - May 13, 2011 - Quintessential Careers
Leading career site Quintessential Careers recognizes 15 career and job-search experts and visionaries as Quintessential Careers Career Masterminds. - March 14, 2011 - Quintessential Careers
What gift do you get that tall trim guy when most of the shirts offered in his size are big enough to shelter a small family? Enter Longshot Apparel (www.longshotapparel.com), a great casual ready-to-wear shirt brand designed specifically for the tall man– not the big-and-tall man.
Longshot Apparel... - December 17, 2010 - Longshot Apparel
Quintessential Careers marks third annual Job Action Day worldwide on Nov. 1, 2010 -- a day for job-seekers and employers to face realities of the new job market and create new career opportunities -- with fresh and powerful advice from helpful career articles and blog entries from career experts. - October 18, 2010 - Quintessential Careers
Some of the most popular water treatment systems still in use today: 1) Reverse Osmosis, 2) Flash Distillation, 3) Electrodialysis, 4) De-ionization and 5) Ion Exchangers (Soft Water Tanks). The newest rage in the industry is ionized or ionic water produced by electric ionizers, not only do they cost up to $4,000 but they can produce long term health defects in the body, according to Prof. Hyun-Won Kim. - August 16, 2010 - Greenfield Naturals
Still Singing, Somehow will make you laugh, cry or maybe even angry at times. It is about one man’s life as he fights through alcoholism, prison, traveling all around the world, married life and finally peace at the end. It is stranger than fiction; this book will take you beyond your imagination... - April 25, 2010 - Still Singing Somehow
Among most consumers there is an awareness which is growing that much of our modern world is toxic to us. We eat too much of the wrong foods. We drink the wrong kind of water and fail to treat ourselves as holistic beings. "Water is the life blood of the earth. When water is healthy it has a complex structure that enables it to communicate information, carry energy, nutrients and healing, to self-cleanse and discharge wastes." Victor Schauberger - March 21, 2010 - Greenfield Naturals, LLC
U.S. Army Recruiting Command to Implement Next IT’s ActiveAgent™ - February 02, 2010 - Next IT
Next IT to boost the accessibility of GoArmy.com’s Virtual Guide through
SMS Text Messaging, mobile Web, and social media sites. - February 02, 2010 - Next IT
The Classical Learning Resource Center is an online resource center for teachers and homeschoolers dedicated to Christian education through Classical Learning. A classical education not only prepares students for the practical responsibilities of life, but also opens the door to a deeper understanding of humanity and faith. - November 16, 2009 - Classical Learning Resource Center
AgBASE.com users can now shop and purchase wine directly from local and regional wineries providing them with the widest selection of favorite and unusual wines in the largest online food and beverage marketplace. - October 29, 2009 - AgBASE Directory
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp