Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $3.14 Billion Annually to Washington Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

CanIDeal Open for Vendors CanIDeal, the world's first B2B E-commerce platform for the entire cannabis industry, goes live for vendors. www.canideal.com - November 09, 2018 - CanIDeal.com

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to Woman with Type 1 Diabetes in Cheney, WA Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” delivered a custom trained Diabetic Alert Dog to a 53-year-old woman in Cheney, Washington today. - October 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Joyce Kostelak Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Joyce Kostelak, of Colville, Washington, has recently been honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2018 Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Art Education. - July 10, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Three HUB International Advisers Selected as Employee Benefit Adviser’s 2018 Rising Stars Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region

Animal Communicator Karen Anderson Releases New Book, "The Amazing Afterlife of Animals" What happens to our pets after they die? Is there another realm where they coexist with our departed human loved ones? Are they happy and free from pain? - November 22, 2017 - Karen Anderson - Animal Communicator

Medical Records Management Solution for Retiring Physicians SIS NW recently launched storagemedicalrecords.com to provide a solution for the ongoing management of patient medical records when physicians retire, sell their practice, or become an employee at a hospital system. - August 02, 2017 - Spectrum Information Services NW, Inc.

Denali Advanced Integration Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Outstanding Business Outcomes for Customers Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services is celebrating 25 years of enabling customers with the necessary technology to move their business forward. Over the course of the last 25 years, Denali has been on a remarkable journey through... - June 08, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Demonstrates Strong Growth, Named to Solution Provider 500 List by CRN Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology... - June 07, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

BioLogical Launches Natural Supplement with "SNAP" BioLogical Launches NON-GMO, natural and gluten free supplement with nitric oxide support for skin, hair, and nails. - May 03, 2017 - Northwest Bio Corp.

Lou Whittaker, World Famous Mountain Guide, Artist and Author Conquers His Hearing Loss and Finds Success with Hearing Aids Recommended by His Son, Win Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing

CharityCheckin Selected as Member of Ignite Northwest Accelerator Spring 2016 Class CharityCheckin, a micro-donation platform that uses smartphone checkins and social media Word-of-Mouth advertising to drive donations and awareness for Charities and foot-traffic and engagement for Brands, was selected as a member of the 2016 Spring Class by Ignite Northwest Accelerator program in Spokane, WA. - February 18, 2016 - CharityCheckin

VMRD's Anaplasma cELISA Antibody Test Kit v2 Now Available VMRD is excited to announce release of version 2 (V2) of its bovine Anaplasma cELISA antibody test kit. This new version includes several long-requested customer improvements such as: * Shorter run time: 30 minutes faster / 100 minutes total * Easier to use: requires fewer steps and eliminates adsorption... - October 15, 2015 - VMRD

Veterans' Party of America Selects First Presidential Candidate The formal announcement of the inaugural Presidential candidates for the Veterans Party of America will be made on August 15 2015, at 7:30 p.m. MST, in the shadow of Mt. Rushmore, with Party members in attendance. The candidate and running mate were chosen from a wide field of potential candidates that... - August 14, 2015 - Veterans' Party of America

ABR Launches Bovine Polyomavirus Testing Service ABR (now a VMRD division) announced today the availability of a new testing service that can detect the presence of bovine polyomavirus (BPyV) in animal origin products, master virus seeds, and other sample types. This infectivity assay, without using non-infectivity assays such as PCR, has the ability... - August 12, 2015 - VMRD

Two Companies Team Up to Promote Oral Health, One Dental Home at a Time Edie Higby, founder of The Tooth Fairy Company and creator/author of the dental passport for kids and a children's book series about the adventures of Tooth Fairy has just joined forces as the Director of Marketing and Communications for The Dental Press, a company offering professional custom designed print newsletters for dental offices. Together they hope to promote oral health care in America one dental home at a time. - September 24, 2014 - The Dental Press, Inc

PCOSAA - Revolutionizing How We View PCOS New site and campaign will be able to provide patients with avenues for one-on-one communication with professionals treating PCOS, educational resources and outreach. Through online chats, forums, educational programs, featured newsletters, directories, links, podcasts, downloadable files and much more, women with PCOS will be able to find everything they need in one place, free of charge. - January 10, 2014 - PCOS Awareness Association

Career Site Restarts Career Blog for Job-Seekers, Careerists Announcing the restart of the Quintessential Careers Blog, designed to provide advice, tools, and resources to help empower success for job-seekers, careerists. - January 02, 2014 - Quintessential Careers

Career Experts and Veterans Unite to Empower Transitioning Military Leading career site Quintessential Careers hosts sixth annual Job Action Day, designed to empower former military transitioning into civilian workforce. - October 15, 2013 - Quintessential Careers

Two Lucky Fans to Throw "Ceremonial First Pitch" at Seattle Mariners Baseball Games This Weekend at Safeco Field “First pitch” drawing winners announced by Seattle Mariners official sponsor Luna Family Hearing for throwing out ceremonial first pitch on Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28th games - September 27, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Quintessential Careers Spotlights Importance of Job-Seeker and Worker Accomplishments with New Content Section Recognizing the increasing importance for job-seekers and careerists to showcase their achievements and results to employers, Quintessential Careers created a new section of tools, expert advice, samples, tips, and resources for maximizing job-seeker accomplishments. - May 11, 2013 - Quintessential Careers

Letting Go: Compelling Fictionalized Autobiography Raises Vital Funds & Awareness for Suicide Prevention Based on her experiences as a suicide survivor, Carrie Lange’s "Letting Go" hopes to save lives by giving pause to someone who is contemplating suicide, if only long enough for them to reach out for the help they need. With all profits donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Lange is working voraciously to give thousands the help and support they need to stay alive. - April 30, 2013 - Carrie Lange

Quintessential Careers Associate Publisher Dr. Katharine Hansen Joins StraighterLine's Professor Direct Program Dr. Hansen will teach self-paced Principles of Management course integrated with innovative career-management services. - March 21, 2013 - Quintessential Careers

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

Storytellers Campfire Commemorates Anniversary with New Story Segment to Light-Up the Global Audience Storytellers Campfire has been growing strong over the past six years and is launching a New Segment “Story Tales” for its Anniversary Celebration. - November 24, 2012 - Storytellers Campfire

Wood Costs for the World’s Pulp Industry Continued Downward in the 2Q/12 with the Biggest Declines in Brazil, Russia, Australia and Europe The costs of wood fiber for many pulp mills throughout the world continued to fall in the 2Q/12 and were at their lowest levels in over a year, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. The greatest declines were seen in Brazil, Australia, Russia, Spain and US northwest, and Eastern Canada. - October 08, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC

Lumber Markets in the US Improving with Higher Demand and Increasing Prices in the 2Q/12; Sawlog Price Trends Mixed Increased demand for lumber in the US and higher exports from Canada to China have resulted in lumber prices being about 35% higher in August of 2012 as compared to August of 2011. Sawlog prices have moved up in Interior BC 2Q/12 y-o-y, while falling in Western US and remaining unchanged in Eastern Canada and the US South, according to WRQ. - September 03, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC

Video Campaign Exceeds Goals, Raises $55,000 for Homeless Animals Inspired by a series of fun, quirky webisodes by On the Leesh Productions, animal lovers contributed more than $55,000 to the "You Can Do This" campaign to help homeless animals on The Animal Rescue Site. - August 31, 2012 - GreaterGood

Carolina Speech Pathology Announces Bedside FEES Service for Washington State During Washington Health Care Association Conference Carolina Speech Pathology announced the expansion of their bedside swallow study service to Washington beginning on June 1, 2012. The announcement was made at the annual Washington Health Care Association conference on May 23rd. Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallow (commonly referred to as FEES)... - May 24, 2012 - Carolina Speech Pathology, LLC

Poetry Book Chronicles Life of Author Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Washington State Poet Travis Laurence Naught shares his views on life, love, and the world in this debut book. - February 22, 2012 - ASD Publishing

Porsche of Spokane's Launch of the All New Porsche 911 Set for Saturday February 4th The all new Porsche 991 launch will take place at an invitation only reception at Porsche of Spokane Liberty Lake, WA. - February 01, 2012 - Porsche of Spokane

Battling the Rain & Snow in Spokane, Washington with Leaf Defier® Gutter Filtration Systems As the name implies, Rainman Seamless Rain Gutters of Spokane, WA has specialized in the replacement and installation of copper, steel and aluminum rain gutters throughout Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho for nearly two decades. With eight full-time employees and five well-stocked cube vans at their... - September 12, 2011 - FXI Building Products

Lisa Matassa is Highest Debuting Country Artist on Monday’s Billboard Country Indicator Chart with the Single “Me Time” Country artist Lisa Matassa had the highest debuting single on Monday, August 15, 2011, on the country Billboard indicator chart at #55 with her single “Me Time.” - August 18, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

Fine Solutions and Autonomix Merge Two partners merge and accelerate position as the Pacific Northwest’s premier Microsoft® Business Solutions and SharePoint consulting and services organization. - May 25, 2011 - Fine Solutions, LLC

Free White Paper Updates Traditional Cover-Letter Advice Quintessential Careers publishes cover letter white paper for job-seekers based on "crowdsourced" research conducted with hiring decision-makers. Key finding: cover letters are still valuable differentiators for job-seekers. - May 13, 2011 - Quintessential Careers

Leading Career Site Names Favorite Career Masterminds Leading career site Quintessential Careers recognizes 15 career and job-search experts and visionaries as Quintessential Careers Career Masterminds. - March 14, 2011 - Quintessential Careers

Longshot Apparel Now Offers a Holiday Gift for the Tall, Fit Guy - Not the Tall, Fat Guy What gift do you get that tall trim guy when most of the shirts offered in his size are big enough to shelter a small family? Enter Longshot Apparel (www.longshotapparel.com), a great casual ready-to-wear shirt brand designed specifically for the tall man– not the big-and-tall man. Longshot Apparel... - December 17, 2010 - Longshot Apparel

Career Experts and Bloggers Unite to Help Job-Seekers in Third Annual Job Action Day Quintessential Careers marks third annual Job Action Day worldwide on Nov. 1, 2010 -- a day for job-seekers and employers to face realities of the new job market and create new career opportunities -- with fresh and powerful advice from helpful career articles and blog entries from career experts. - October 18, 2010 - Quintessential Careers

Greenfield Naturals is Chosen to be Exclusive USA Distributor of Ionized Mineral Water Systems for Water & People of South Korea Some of the most popular water treatment systems still in use today: 1) Reverse Osmosis, 2) Flash Distillation, 3) Electrodialysis, 4) De-ionization and 5) Ion Exchangers (Soft Water Tanks). The newest rage in the industry is ionized or ionic water produced by electric ionizers, not only do they cost up to $4,000 but they can produce long term health defects in the body, according to Prof. Hyun-Won Kim. - August 16, 2010 - Greenfield Naturals

A Survivor of Alcohol and Prison Writes His First Book on How He Conquered His Demons to Achieve a Life of Sobriety and Peace Still Singing, Somehow will make you laugh, cry or maybe even angry at times. It is about one man’s life as he fights through alcoholism, prison, traveling all around the world, married life and finally peace at the end. It is stranger than fiction; this book will take you beyond your imagination... - April 25, 2010 - Still Singing Somehow

Greenfield Naturals Launches Website to Promote Natural Wellness Among most consumers there is an awareness which is growing that much of our modern world is toxic to us. We eat too much of the wrong foods. We drink the wrong kind of water and fail to treat ourselves as holistic beings. "Water is the life blood of the earth. When water is healthy it has a complex structure that enables it to communicate information, carry energy, nutrients and healing, to self-cleanse and discharge wastes." Victor Schauberger - March 21, 2010 - Greenfield Naturals, LLC

Next IT Awarded Contract with U.S. Army U.S. Army Recruiting Command to Implement Next IT’s ActiveAgent™ - February 02, 2010 - Next IT

Sergeant STAR to Reach Audiences Across Multiple Channels Next IT to boost the accessibility of GoArmy.com’s Virtual Guide through SMS Text Messaging, mobile Web, and social media sites. - February 02, 2010 - Next IT

Noted Author Joins Classical Learning Resource Center The Classical Learning Resource Center is an online resource center for teachers and homeschoolers dedicated to Christian education through Classical Learning. A classical education not only prepares students for the practical responsibilities of life, but also opens the door to a deeper understanding of humanity and faith. - November 16, 2009 - Classical Learning Resource Center

Farm to Market Ecommerce Service Announces Largest Online Wine Market AgBASE.com users can now shop and purchase wine directly from local and regional wineries providing them with the widest selection of favorite and unusual wines in the largest online food and beverage marketplace. - October 29, 2009 - AgBASE Directory