Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn National Recognition for Patient Safety Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's. - November 08, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Rose Medical Center Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Launches Trailblazing Power of Doing Right Campaign This year, Rose Medical Center is celebrating its rich history and deep community ties in honor of its 70th anniversary. To herald this momentous anniversary, the Central Denver hospital will introduce a branding campaign that commemorates its deep history of and commitment to inclusivity and excellence... - October 02, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HealthONE President and CEO Honored by Denver Business Journal Sylvia Young Awarded Prestigious Outstanding Women in Business Designation. - August 29, 2019 - HealthONE