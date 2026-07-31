Colorado: Denver News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund. - June 17, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as a Featured Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - April 30, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver
Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - April 16, 2026 - Verto Education
Maria Droste Counseling Center to Host Inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament in Denver
On May 2, MDCC will host its inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health event at Mile Hi Pickleball, bringing the community together for a round-robin tournament, silent auction, and local engagement during Mental Health Awareness Month. Proceeds support affordable, sliding-scale therapy for Denver residents, expanding access to care regardless of ability to pay. - April 16, 2026 - Maria Droste Counseling Center
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding achievements in the field of mental health. About Dorotha Graham... - April 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Colorado Spartans Return to Denver for First Home Game April 11 at Denver Coliseum
Colorado Spartans Bring Family-Fun to Arena Football with Star Talent and Fan Activations. - April 01, 2026 - GRAVES Civic Solutions
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as an Honored Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - March 18, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - HealthBook+
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age
The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories. - March 16, 2026 - Ravi Kaiut
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Now Open: 2026 Sharon Prize Grants for Women & Non-Binary Artists Across Colorado
The Sharon Prize is now accepting 2026 applications from Colorado women and non-binary artists. The fifth-year grant offers $5,000, plus $1,000 in PR consulting, and new for 2026, collaborative projects across disciplines may receive up to $10,000. Open to visual arts, music, film, dance, and literature, projects exploring social justice, the environment, public lands, immigration, mental health, or other themes where art sparks conversation and inspires positive change are encouraged. - February 19, 2026 - Sharon Prize
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
CollabGPS Launches Next-Generation Collaboration App for Content Creators on Apple and Google Play Stores
CollabGPS, the new collaboration platform designed specifically for content creators around the world, today announced the official launch of its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as the web platform for large screen users. Built to help creators find, connect,... - February 14, 2026 - CollabGPS
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Story Renovations Launches AI Design Studio, a Free Tool Empowering Homeowners to Formulate Their Vision Before Hiring a Designer
Story Renovations, a leader in custom home renovations, today announced the public launch of the Story AI Design Studio. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to help creative homeowners ideate, optioneer, and crystallize their design inspirations and vision at the very beginning of a renovation or custom home project. - February 03, 2026 - Story Renovations
CMG Alliance Launches Integrated Opportunity Management Platform with Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Government Contracting
CMG Alliance has launched a new integrated opportunity management platform that combines expert-led opportunity sourcing with AI-driven decision support to simplify government contracting. The unified system replaces multiple tools with one secure environment, helping contractors focus on qualified, winnable opportunities while managing the full lifecycle from evaluation to award tracking. - February 02, 2026 - CMG Alliance
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Debut Memoir "Place of Privilege" Wins the Prestigious Impact Awards Presented by Nobleer Media
Mark Robinson and Raymond B. Smaltz, III have won the 2025 Impact Award from Nobleer Media for their memoir Place of Privilege, which explores race, identity, and education through their experiences at The Dalton School in the 1960s. Chosen from over 25 entries, the book will be featured in Nobleer’s Top Books of the Year. Both authors are award-winning professionals in media and communications. Place of Privilege is available now on Amazon. - January 28, 2026 - Nobleer Media
Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach. - January 26, 2026 - Aspen Peak Cellars
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Denver's Boldest New Comedy Just Got Bigger: "Livin' in Black & White" Secures Funding, Races Into Production on Episodes 2 & 3
Denver-based indie comedy Livin’ in Black & White has secured new funding and is now in production on Episodes 2 and 3. After its YouTube pilot gained traction, the show—created by Rick McMann—continues to explore race, class, politics, and masculinity through two unlikely housemates. Shot entirely in Colorado, the series is gaining momentum with audiences and distributors ahead of a 2026 release. - January 16, 2026 - Livin' In Black&White
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Featured as a VIP in the Winter 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado, is featured as a VIP in the winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of Mental Health Care. About Dorotha Graham... - January 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports. - December 31, 2025 - Boy Butter
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Names Charles L. Cooper a Professional of the Year for 2026
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this honor as a testament to his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles... - December 31, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Launch of Portable Tenant Screening Reports in Colorado
Colorado renters now have access to truly Portable (aka Reusable) Tenant Screening Reports, thanks to DSE Solutions LLC, DBA Reusable Tenant Screening Reports. This locally-owned-and-operated, Colorado-based small business was established in direct response to the passage of Colorado Residential... - December 30, 2025 - Reusable Tenant Screening Reports
Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle. - December 30, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn