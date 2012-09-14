PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rose Medical Center receives multiple bariatric surgery top honors from Healthgrades. - November 29, 2019 - Rose Medical Center
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley
Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's. - November 08, 2019 - Rose Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.
This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company.
The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Industry veteran, Mehrshad Setayesh, brings decades of engineering and analytics leadership. - November 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium
The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures
REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends
Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Denali's Award-Winning Managed Mobile Services Deliver Exceptional Results for Enterprise Clients - October 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Analytics shine a spotlight on the initiatives that deliver value and how to integrate resulting insights into workflow. - October 17, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
New Procedure Quickly Removes Blood from Brain after Intracerebral Hemorrhage. - October 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde
This year, Rose Medical Center is celebrating its rich history and deep community ties in honor of its 70th anniversary. To herald this momentous anniversary, the Central Denver hospital will introduce a branding campaign that commemorates its deep history of and commitment to inclusivity and excellence... - October 02, 2019 - Rose Medical Center
Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology
to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Hospital recognized for superior clinical outcomes in gynecologic surgery. - September 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide. - September 11, 2019 - Carey Conley
Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Sylvia Young Awarded Prestigious Outstanding Women in Business Designation. - August 29, 2019 - HealthONE
HealthONE, Denver’s largest health system, and CarePoint Health of Greenwood Village, CO, one of the nation’s largest privately held physician practice groups, today announced a dramatic decline in the number of opioids prescribed at 13 Denver-area HealthONE Emergency Departments.
CarePoint... - August 28, 2019 - HealthONE