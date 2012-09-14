PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

SMB Networks Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month SMB Networks announced its commitment to NCSAM by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among many sectors of society. This year’s NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. SMB Networks specializes in Healthcare IT Support. Founded in 2006, the company serves dozens of medical practices across Connecticut. - October 02, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

Seizure Response Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Very Lucky Man in West Haven, CT Kyle has received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Kyle's service dog, Steil will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Kyle has struggled with the symptoms of his epilepsy diagnosis for over ten years. Losing consciousness and... - August 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME, Its Not a Question of "If," It’s a Question of "When" CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - April 19, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

SMB Networks LLC Named One of Connecticut’s Top 10 Healthcare IT Service Providers of 2018 SMB Networks LLC was interviewed and Named One of Connecticut’s Top 10 Healthcare IT Service Providers of 2018. - February 21, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

Solidification Products International Inc. President Bill Gannon is Scheduled as a Guest Speaker at the Doble, "Life of a Transformer" Event Information: Life of a Transformer Seminar Industry Expo February 12-13, 2019 Red Rock Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nevada. SPI President, Bill Gannon will be the subject matter expert, guest speaker on the subject of Oil Containment. - February 08, 2019 - Solidification Products International, Inc.

Career Ready Training for New College Graduates Millennial Den offers a proprietary online training program that provides laser-focused career training, to successfully transition new and recent college grads from student to career-ready employee. - January 31, 2019 - Millennial Den

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

Sound Auto Wholesalers Opens New Facility in Branford, Connecticut Sound Auto Wholesalers has opened a second facility at 139 West Main St. in Branford, CT, which will service as it's main office. The original location one mile away at 14 Frontage Rd. in East Haven will remain in operation and will serve primarily as a display and storage facility for additional vehicles. According... - September 25, 2018 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

New Connecticut Manufacturer Looks to Engage Millennials The Leszczynski family is doing something innovative with a new small manufacturing company in Waterbury. They held an Open House yesterday featuring facility tours and the Super Duper Weenie truck. - August 06, 2018 - K4 Machining

Rush University Medical Center Selects MediNav to Solve Wayfinding Challenges and Enhance Patient Experience Indoor GPS Helps Patients and Visitors Find Their Way Through Rush’s Large Academic Medical Center. - July 18, 2018 - Connexient

Autism Service Dog to Help 17-Year-Old Girl in Madison, CT Maeve, a 17-year old girl living in Madison, Connecticut, received a very special delivery of an Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to help better communicate her needs on the spectrum. - June 12, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Relief Team United Hosts Fundraiser for Companions for Heroes April 27th at Kingsland Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and The Relief United Team to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will be held on April 27th, 2018 at the Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. The Relief United Team has pledged 100% of the donations and profits will go directly to Companions For Heroes. - April 05, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with LIQUI MOLY for 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. FCP Euro has purchased two new 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs to campaign in PWC’s new TCR class. The cars will be piloted by FCP Euro’s own Marketing & Brand Director,... - January 26, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue that... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

SANS Inc. Introduces New Pronunciation Activity Tool for Language Learners SANS Inc., Software and Network Solutions, has announced the introduction of a new Pronunciation Activity Tool integrated into SANSSpace™, the company’s web-based interactive language learning platform. It will be highlighted this week at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages... - November 15, 2017 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning

Sound Auto Wholesalers Acquires Property in Branford, CT for Second Location Sound Auto Wholesalers has acquired the property at 139 West Main St in Branford, CT for use as a second location. The company's first location is at 14 Frontage Road in East Haven, CT. The business was established in 2014 by Daniel Merriam. The dealership will operate from both locations. The service... - November 13, 2017 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

Marie-Louise Burkle Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marie-Louise Burkle of Killingworth, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cord manufacturing. About Marie-Louise Burkle Ms. Burkle is the CEO of Autac... - October 03, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Provides Update on Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis Morgan's Fund adds three new surveys to the Natural History Registry for Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC Registry). The surveys encompass the neonatal (newborn) period, feeding, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) diagnosis and treatment. - September 07, 2017 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

Richard T. Pilchen Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Richard T. Pilchen of Hamden, Connecticut has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the restaurant field. About Richard T. Pilchen Mr. Pilchen retired from his position... - August 25, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ludwig K. Holterman Honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Ludwig K. Holterman, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, is honored as a Lifetime VIP member by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Engineering. - July 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

APCT Awarded AS9100D Certification for Wallingford, CT Facility APCT, a leading manufacturer of high reliability, printed circuit boards, is pleased to announce the AS9100D Certification of the Wallingford, CT facility Quality Management System. AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard, specific to the Original Equipment Manufacturers... - July 18, 2017 - APCT

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

William Meredith Foundation President, Richard Harteis Recounts World Travel and a Spiritual Mission in His Latest Memoir, "Reunion" "I consider this book something of a spiritual travelogue as I entered my 70’s and contemplated various reunions from the hills of western Pennsylvania to the mountains of Switzerland and Bulgaria. There I met long-lost cousins, Georgetown classmates, and dear artist friends from Blagoevgrad on a private pilgrimage to the Rila Monastery. The lesson I was learning is how important it is to keep friendships alive and not let the past slip away." - Richard Harteis - April 28, 2017 - The William Meredith Foundation

Romance Novelist Jamie Beck Inspires Emerging Writers at Shoreline Retreat Now in its 11th season, Creating A Writing Life retreats attract writers in all genres and all levels of ability to the Connecticut shoreline each summer. This year the full day event presented by Old Saybrook writer Patricia Ann Chaffee will take place at the oceanfront retreat center, Mercy By the Sea in Madison. - April 19, 2017 - Patricia Chaffee

R.J. Julia Bookseller Hosts Dick Pirozzolo of "Escape from Saigon" and Other Historical Fiction Authors March 14 The Fall of Saigon and other events that shaped America are part of Historical Fiction Night at R.J. Julia Bookseller event at 7 p.m, March 14 in Madison, Connecticut. - March 08, 2017 - Pirozzolo Company Public Relations

FCP Euro’s Second Annual Platinum Vendor Award Announcement FCP Euro has expanded its awards program to recognize the top three vendors who, over the course of 2016, have provided FCP Euro’s team members with the best customer service, best marketing support, and the best training support. FCP Euro is proud to honor the team at Interamerican Motor Corporation... - December 13, 2016 - FCP Euro

SunTegra Teams Up with Brookside Development to Offer "Solar Roofs" in Connecticut SunTegra partners with Brookside Development to provide turnkey solar roofing solutions in CT. First Installation Receives “The Best Green Energy Efficient Home” Award in the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Connecticut’s 2016 Home Building Industry Awards. - November 22, 2016 - SunTegra

Branford, CT Now Offering #2 and #4 Plastic Film Recycling The Town of Branford, CT now offers recycling for #2 and #4 plastic film materials including carryout bags, packaging, and bubble wrap. Solid Waste Supervisor, Daniel McGowan was instrumental in implementing the program by partnering with WRAP (Wrap Recycling Action Program) and the Polywrap Recycling,... - November 18, 2016 - Polywrap Recycling, LLC

Microsoft Dynamics EMV Chip and Pin Integration and House Account Signature on ISC250 Released for Microsoft RMS System Solutions has released software for the Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration. This software enables retailers with Microsoft RMS to process EMV transactions using Verifone VX805 and Ingenico ISC250, including House Account signature capture. EMV Processing is available for the following... - October 11, 2016 - System Solutions LLC

Sound Auto Wholesalers of East Haven Achieves BBB A+ Rating After a little over two years in business, Sound Auto Wholesalers has been granted the coveted BBB A+ Rating. Over 1000 cars sold with a rigorous focus on customer satisfaction. - August 01, 2016 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

Leslie Karen Hammond to be Guest Speaker at Writer’s Retreat Leslie Karen Hammond will be the guest speaker at a Creating A Writing Life Retreat for Emerging Writers which takes place Saturday, July 30 at Mercy By the Sea in Madison. She is an advocate for writers encouraging them to tell their stories and get their voices out into the world, as well as author... - July 14, 2016 - Patricia Chaffee

TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21 Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock

Rivkin Radler Recognized in The Legal 500 Rivkin Radler LLP's Health Services Practice Group is listed in the Healthcare: Service Providers category, and partner David Manko is recognized as a “recommended attorney” in The Legal 500's U.S. rankings. The Legal 500 highlights the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel. The company’s research is based on client feedback, law firm submissions and interviews with leading attorneys in private practice. - June 23, 2016 - Rivkin Radler LLP

The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund Honors Dr. Edmund F. La Gamma The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund honored Edmund F. La Gamma, MD, Chief, Newborn Medicine at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, a Member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, with the inaugural Lily Pedro Award for Excellence. The event, The 1st Annual Morgan's FunDay, was held at the Mahopac... - May 05, 2016 - The Morgan Leary Vaughan Fund, Inc.

Murphy Distributors and Royal Wine Corporation Supply Connecticut with Largest Kosher Wine Selection Available Royal Wine Corp. (RWC), the world's largest kosher wine producer and importer has engaged Murphy Distributors to be the exclusive distributor of its Kosher wines in CT. - April 12, 2016 - Murphy Distributors

Real Estate Company Adds Unique Ingredients and Tosses Up an Innovative Brand Marketing Campaign In what is one of the more unusual marketing promotions in recent history, a salad shop and a real estate brokerage have teamed up to sell homes and salads. - April 06, 2016 - Real Living Wareck D'Ostilio