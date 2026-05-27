Connecticut: New Haven-Meriden News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
Design by the Jonathans Launches New Design-Build Service for Custom Homes in Connecticut
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut interior design firm, has launched a new design-build service for custom homes. Unlike traditional approaches, the firm begins with interiors, shaping plans around lifestyle, functionality, and aesthetics to reduce costly revisions. The service includes space planning, interior design direction, and builder collaboration for homes feel intentional inside and out. - September 18, 2025 - Design by the Jonathans
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
The Cassata Foundation Sponsors Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge
Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation sponsored The Teen Driver Challenge along with the Collier County Sheriff's Department to ensure local teenagers are safe while on the road. - August 17, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy. - August 01, 2025 - AI Seer
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Alinabal Group Names Josh Ruiz Vice President of Operations
Alinabal Group, a company of precision manufacturers that brings niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach to diverse markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Josh Ruiz as Vice President of Operations. In this position, Ruiz will oversee Alinabal’s... - February 03, 2025 - Alinabal Group
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
New Family Feature Film Starring Jeremy London
New Feature film Starring Jeremy London uses local middle school kids for cast. - August 23, 2024 - Burden Media
Michael G. Wright’s New Book, "Poetic Relationship Moments," a Fascinating Series That Explores the Multifaceted Nature of Romantic Relationships in Life
Fulton Books author Michael G. Wright, who holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism and minor in communications, has completed his most recent book, “Poetic Relationship Moments”: a poignant dive into the intricacies of human connection, offering insights into the emotional landscapes... - July 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Assessfy Appoints Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior VP, Education Innovation
Assessfy has named Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior Vice President of Education Innovation for North America. Dr. Leykam, a top thought leader in Generative AI and certified career coach, will lead initiatives to enhance student assessments and career development using Assessfy's AI-powered tools. - July 24, 2024 - Garrison Leykam LLC
Hoffman Jean-Louis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Hoffman Jean-Louis of New Haven, Connecticut, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Hoffman Jean-Louis With 18 years of experience,... - April 23, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ventura Air Services Acquires Alpha Aircraft Services, Enhancing Private Jet Charter Experience
Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, announced today the successful acquisition of Alpha Aircraft Services, by its sister company Ventura Air Charters Inc. Alpha is a prominent AOG Maintenance company based out of Teterboro, NJ,... - April 09, 2024 - Ventura Air Services
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey’s Newly Released “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” is an Inspiring Treasury
“GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey is a captivating collection that illuminates the transformative journeys of growth and spiritual healing, providing readers with uplifting narratives of divine intervention and triumph. - February 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Rachel Marie Keels’s New Book, "Bury Me, I Will Grow," is a Fascinating Read Exploring the Impact That Embracing Life’s Trials and Lessons Can Have on Oneself
Recent release “Bury Me, I Will Grow” from Covenant Books author Rachel Keels is a compelling novel that follows the life of a young woman as she reflects upon her past trials and their lasting impact on her, revealing the beauty and growth that can result from trauma and heartache. - December 21, 2023 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mutual Security Credit Union Teams Up with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its Over 25,000 Members
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. - April 05, 2023 - iGrad
Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte’s Newly Released "The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry" is a Compelling Discussion of Female Leadership
“The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte, is a powerful message of encouragement to any woman who feels drawn to serving God through ministry appointment. - February 23, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Chase Michael Kidulas’s New Book, "The Mischievous Pets," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Girl Named Mary Who Cares for Animals
Recent release “The Mischievous Pets,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chase Michael Kidulas, is a delightful children’s story that introduces Mary, who comes across two animals that need help. She has no idea her acts of kindness toward them will mean so much to them. - February 10, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Eric Washington’s New Book, "Getting Back Up After the Death of a Child," is a Series of Blogs Detailing How the Author Managed to Continue on After Losing His Son
Fulton Books author Eric Washington, a loving husband and father who works in property management, has completed his most recent book, “Getting Back Up After the Death of a Child”: a collection of profound blog posts written by the author following the death of his son, EJ, that... - January 27, 2023 - Fulton Books
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, of The Cassata Foundation, Donates Toys for 45 Local Children
The Cassata Foundation Trustee Rosario S. Cassata was proud to support Officer Claudia Delgado and the Suffolk County Police Department "Shop with a Cop" along with the local Target Store. - December 17, 2022 - The Cassata Foundation
Historian Rewrites History of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Relying on primary resources, historian Bruce P. Stark dismantles the myth of a massive slave plantation in Connecticut that was popularized in the press 20 years ago. In its place, Stark reveals the significance that free Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans played as tenant farmers in the social and political development of colonial Connecticut. - December 05, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
ABA Technologies, Inc. is Excited To Announce The Release of Two New Books, “The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook” and “The New Supervisor’s Workbook”
Supervisors now have a template for improving their own management skills and sharing their experience with new BCBA® supervisors. - June 15, 2022 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Cyclists Support ALS Research with 3-Day, 270-Mile Ride from Boston to Greenwich in Tri-State Trek
Hundreds of riders to join the ride to end ALS this June and raise funds for cutting-edge ALS research. ALS TDI has received a $100,000 match for all donations made to the Tri-State Trek through the month of May. - May 03, 2022 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Solospace Meta is the First Network of Virtual Cities Backed by Real Property to Bridge Into the Virtual World
Solospace, the new kids on the blockchain, are finally launching their much anticipated land sale this month. The team includes Soma, an MIT alum and chief innovation officer at Solospace believes Solospace is leading the metaverse movement. Soma says, "Building a Network of Virtual Cities is complex, however this dynamic team is innovating with advanced ERC-1155 Semi-Fungible Tokens in ways never seen before." - March 14, 2022 - Solospace
Financial Professional Shares More Than a Name and Birthday with Famous Basketball Player
Most people recognize the name Michael Jordan when they hear it. This is something Michael T. Jordan learned early in his life. But he doesn’t just share the famous basketball player’s name. They also share a love of sports and are both highly successful individuals. And today, as the... - February 19, 2022 - Aloha Publishing
Established Metaverse Project Hellsing to Add Virtual Social Engagement Platform, Klove
Hellsing ($HELLSING), a feature-rich metaverse project that includes a swap, NFT auctions, a blockchain-based NFT adventure game (Legions of Hellsing) and much more, is adding a virtual social engagement platform called Klove. Klove will host public AMAs allowing users to engage with celebrities,... - December 22, 2021 - Hellsing Solutions
CT Family Caregivers to Receive Answers to their Questions at Online Fearless Caregiver Conference Dec. 1
For 20 years, Today's Caregiver magazine has been running educational events in Connecticut and throughout the nation. This year's Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held online. The 2021 Connecticut Fearless Caregiver event will be held virtually on December 1 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. - November 15, 2021 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
Legacy Media Agency Announces Launch of Custom Publishing Division
GLM Communications is excited to announce the launch of its publishing division, GLM Custom. For the past several years, GLM Communications has been unofficially assisting clients with many ancillary services on an a la carte basis, which will now be offered through GLM Custom. According to Gerald... - November 03, 2021 - GLM Custom
FindMobileBars.com Brings Together Mobile Bar Services and Event Organizers for a Summer of Weddings, Graduations and Parties Galore
A seasoned digital marketing specialist with over 15 years in the industry, Chris Pooley recently launched FindMobileBars.com to connect bars and event organizers in the same way that his successful slate of state food truck sites connects food trucks and event organizers. Mobile bars can claim a listing at no cost, while a suite of membership options offers prime placement in the directory, among a host of other features to make it easier for mobile bars to receive event bookings. - June 23, 2021 - Find Mobile Bars
Newcomers, Kaz-N-Jam Productions Launch the "Relive the Legacy" Tour Along the Route of the Underground Railroad Through the Eyes of the Original Fisk Jubilee Singers
Author and Playwright, Jamima B. Jones, in association with Kaz-N-Jam Productions launch a historical tour departing from Nashville's Union Station on June 8, 2021 to promote the novel and stage production of "The Story of Jubilee," an epic tale; available on Amazon.com and numerous Podcast platforms. - June 04, 2021 - Kaz-N-Jam Productions
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
Healthy Humor’s Dina Paul-Parks Named to Crain’s New York Business 2021 List of Notables in Nonprofits and Philanthropy
HH’s Co-Founder and CEO Honored for her Leadership During a Difficult Year. - April 07, 2021 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Army Veterans Unite to Start Connecticut Fence Franchise
Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to announce their latest fence franchise opening in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With West Point graduates and former Army officers at the helm, co-owners Michael Picone and Lyle Gal are just the team to establish the newest market for Superior Fence & Rail. - March 20, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Pre-Owned Vehicles is the Impetus for Increased Sales in 2020 at Sound Auto Wholesalers in Branford, Connecticut
Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty - No Deductible. Unlimited Mileage. Backed by Walmart. - March 16, 2021 - Sound Auto Wholesalers
Church Hill Classics® Selected as Official Frame Vendor for Daughters of American Revolution
The Leader in the Manufacturing of Licensed Frames to Assist in the Preservation of American History. - March 08, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” by Peter Lake Will Benefit Families of Frontline Workers
Peter Lake releases his new song “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm).” Despite being a catchy song that stands on its artistic merit, this song is released specifically for a more altruistic purpose: to benefit families of frontline workers who have sadly perished due to COVID-19 and inject more empathy into people’s hearts and minds during such a difficult time. Therefore, 100% of the streaming royalties from the song will be donated to the Frontline Families Fund. - February 16, 2021 - Peter Lake
APC by Schneider Electric Names New Haven Public Schools as Winner in K-12 IT Makeover Contest
Does your school or district have a problem IT area that’s keeping your school from creating the best interactive learning experience? If so, plan to enter the 2021 K-12 Server Room Makeover Contest sponsored by APC by Schneider Electric’s IT Solutions for Education for a chance to win... - February 11, 2021 - APC by Schneider Electric
Barron’s Honors iGrad/Enrich for Financial Empowerment
The Enrich and iGrad financial wellness platforms have received recognition from Barron's in its "Barron's Celebrates" initiative, where organizations were evaluated based on their purpose, scalability and effectiveness. - December 08, 2020 - iGrad
Black Book™ Moves ZyDocⓇ to #2 in Medical Transcription Clinical Services and #6 Transcription Software Solution Vendor of 2020
ZyDoc was ranked second in medical transcription services and sixth for their TrackDoc Connect enterprise cloud transcription platform in the 2020 Black Book™ Market Research vendors survey by 203 hospitals and 2,263 physician practices. - November 16, 2020 - ZyDoc
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced Today It Has Acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) announced today it has acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC. - October 21, 2020 - MES Life Safety, LLC