Peter Lake releases his new song “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm).” Despite being a catchy song that stands on its artistic merit, this song is released specifically for a more altruistic purpose: to benefit families of frontline workers who have sadly perished due to COVID-19 and inject more empathy into people’s hearts and minds during such a difficult time. Therefore, 100% of the streaming royalties from the song will be donated to the Frontline Families Fund. - February 16, 2021 - Peter Lake