Florida: Daytona Beach News
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Splatzz "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" to Open a Daytona Beach Shores, FL, location
Splatzz, "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is Ok To Throw Paint," and one of the top things to do in Central Florida, is proud to annouce it is set to open a new location in Daytona Beach Shores, FL. - June 02, 2026 - splatzz
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Amagicsoft Launches New Version of Magic Data Recovery - a No-Stress Way to Restore Lost Files
In 2025, Amagicsoft has officially released the newest version of Magic Data Recovery, a tool designed for people who just want their files back—without needing to know what a partition structure is. The 2025 update introduces a faster scan engine, improved deep recovery algorithms, and a... - July 24, 2025 - Amagicsoft
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author K.G. Sarple’s New Book, "The Travel Tree," is a Riveting Tale That Follows Four Friends Who Are Able to Travel All Around the World in a Special Tree
Recent release “The Travel Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.G. Sarple is a charming story that centers around four friends, Ari, Sandy, Jamie, and Helen, who use the power of a special tree to travel around the globe. From ancient Greece to fictional lands, “The Travel Tree” will captivate readers as they see the many wonders of the world. - June 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Online Wing Chun School Aims to Fix the Art's Broken Foundations
Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live. - April 28, 2025 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
GOP Values Free Email Service "Too Big to Rig"
GOP Values.com has launched. In keeping with the "Too Big to Rig" sentiment of President Trump, he was 100% correct that if you get everyone out to vote. As President Trump has been in the White House for seven days now, GOP Values is ramping up to help with the 2026 and 2028 Midterm and... - January 29, 2025 - GOP Values
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks the Kickoff of The Promenade at Town Center, a New Multi-Use Development at Palm Coast Town Center
Today, Persimmon Capital Partners proudly announces the official groundbreaking of The Promenade at Town Center, a dynamic project set to transform the Palm Coast Town Center at the corner of Bulldog Drive and Central Avenue. - July 15, 2024 - Persimmon Capital Partners
Monika Danhof’s New Book, “WWII: Through the Eyes of a Child,” is a Series of Stories That Chronicle the Author’s Childhood in Germany During the Nazi Regime
Fulton Books author Monika Danhof has completed her most recent book, “WWII: Through the Eyes of a Child”: a thought-provoking collection of stories from the author’s childhood growing up in Nazi Germany, and how she and the other children found ways to live and help their... - May 06, 2024 - Fulton Books
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Homeinc Receives Prestigious Honor from Voices for Children of Broward County
Voices for Children of Broward County Gives Homeinc the Voice of Distinction Award at Its Annual Soaring for Children Cocktail Reception and Dinner - March 27, 2024 - Homeinc
Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development. - March 13, 2024 - Medivest
New Smyrna Beach Assisted Living Takes the Elderly to Enjoy the Beach
Seashore Senior Living now takes their elderly residents on beach field trips to enjoy ocean breezes and beautiful beach scenery. - February 07, 2024 - Seashore Senior Living
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
Author Cheryl J. Corriveau's New Audiobook, "The Demanding River," Follows a Woman Whose Boat Dealership is Hampered by Countless Trials She Must Work to Overcome
Recent audiobook release “The Demanding River” from Audiobook Network author Cheryl J. Corriveau centers around a businesswoman named Jordan Harris who leaves the real estate industry to open her own boat dealership. Challenges begin to arise that threaten her new business, Jordan must rely on her drive and entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that her new business will be a success. - December 26, 2023 - Audiobook Network
4Eyes.ai Sources Strategic Investment from Local Venture Studio
4Eyes.ai the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered advertising solutions, announces it has received a strategic investment and support from Tampa-based venture studio 11MeridianWest. - November 17, 2023 - 11MeridianWest
Indie Book Fair in Orlando, FL: a Literary Extravaganza During the Florida Classic Football Game Weekend
The City of Orlando is thrilled to announce the inaugural Indie Book Fair, scheduled to take place on November 19, 2023, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. This exciting literary event is set to coincide with the famous Florida Classic Football game weekend, making it a perfect destination for locals and visitors alike. - October 16, 2023 - I am Erica Thomas, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DEA and Telemedicine: East Coast Telepsychiatry's Push for Modernized Rules
On September 12 and 13, 2023, the DEA discussed telemedicine regulations. East Coast Telepsychiatry's representatives, Pierre Montalvo and Dan Golden, attended in Arlington, VA. Mr. Golden emphasized the importance of telemedicine in prescribing controlled substances. The 2008 Ryan Haight Act's regulations are outdated, prompting the DEA to reconsider after receiving a record of over 38,000 complaints. - September 18, 2023 - East Coast Telepsychiatry
New Palm Coast Martial Arts School Already a “Neighborhood Favorite"
The Dragon Institute, Palm Coast’s newest martial arts school, has been named a Neighborhood Favorite only one month after its grand opening. This honor comes as the outcome of a voting process by neighbors residing in Palm Coast and the wider Flagler County region, facilitated through the community networking platform, Nextdoor. - September 10, 2023 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Homeinc Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
For the third consecutive year, Homeinc has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. - August 07, 2023 - Homeinc
Homeinc Partners with Foster Love, Supporting Children in Broward County
The Homeinc Team Helps Foster Love Donate 50 Decorated Bags of Supplies for Hands & Feet - July 17, 2023 - Homeinc
Vacatia Wins Management Contract for Fantasy Island Resort
Daytona Beach Shores Timeshare Resort Sees Bright Future - July 17, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Pastor Sammy L. Jackson Recognized as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Pastor Sammy L. Jackson of Daytona Beach, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion. About Sammy L. Jackson Pastor Sammy L. Jackson is a pastor with over 32... - June 28, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Enter the Dragon - Kung Fu Comes to Palm Coast/Flagler County
Award-Winning Martial Arts School Brings Kung Fu & the Legacy of Bruce Lee to Flagler County - May 29, 2023 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group