Florida: Naples News
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Thomas Brodmerkel Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Thomas Brodmerkel of Naples, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. About Thomas Brodmerkel Thomas Brodmerkel serves as vice chairman of CareSource,... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing. Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world... - January 28, 2026 - Empirical Productions
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction
American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026. - January 06, 2026 - American High School Academy
Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime. - December 22, 2025 - REL Films
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips Now Eligible for Step Up for Students PEP and EO Scholarships
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips are now eligible for Step Up for Students PEP & EO scholarships, expanding immersive learning for Florida families. - September 16, 2025 - Optima Academy Online
Kevin Harrington Teams Up with Sports Acupuncturist to Disrupt U.S. Healthcare
Sports Acupuncturist, founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, is launching the nation’s first performance-focused acupuncture franchise. Blending classical Chinese medicine with modern neuromuscular science, the brand delivers measurable outcomes in pain relief, recovery, and injury prevention. Launched nationwide in collaboration with Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank cast member, the model sets a new standard of care. - September 10, 2025 - Sports Acupuncturist
2025 BizPitch Challenge Live Event to Showcase Local Businesses
SCORE Naples, FL, Chapter to host its first annual BizPitch Challenge, with a live pitch event to be held September 27, 2025. Eight local businesses will compete for $10,000 in prize money. - August 26, 2025 - SCORE Naples
Tonia Anderson-Ross’s Newly Released "Grace Mercy and Miracles" is a Powerful Story of Transformation Through Faith, Redemption, and the Presence of God’s Love
“Grace Mercy and Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonia Anderson-Ross is an inspiring spiritual novel that follows one man’s journey from apathy to deep faith as he encounters the grace, mercy, and miraculous power of God. - August 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Cassata Foundation Sponsors Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge
Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation sponsored The Teen Driver Challenge along with the Collier County Sheriff's Department to ensure local teenagers are safe while on the road. - August 17, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department
On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department. - August 12, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Cheesesteaks.Com Acquires Cheesesteak.Com
From Philly to Florida — Husband-and-Wife Team is All in on the Iconic Sandwich They Grew Up with - August 10, 2025 - Cheesesteaks.Com
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Recall Reward Program
Cape Coral CDJR Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins Recall Reward Program Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a reason to celebrate as customer Darren York received a $10,000 check through the Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Program—a national diesel recall reward... - July 19, 2025 - Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast
Industry legend and short sale expert Bill Harloff announces the nationwide success of 12 Weeks to Close, the most detailed real estate investing system in America. Designed to help everyday people—especially women—achieve time, freedom, and financial independence, this step-by-step program empowers students to confidently close their first real estate deal in just 12 weeks, even with no prior experience. - June 10, 2025 - 12 Weeks to Close, LLC
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
Dr. Susan Grunin Honored on Times Square Billboards by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Susan Grunin of Naples, Florida has been showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on April 16, 2025. She was selected for this honor by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. - May 14, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Loukya Muthyala’s New Book, "Ocean Wonders," is an Interactive Coloring Book Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Different Marine Animals
Recent release “Ocean Wonders” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Loukya Muthyala is a captivating coloring book that contains all sorts of ocean creatures that readers can color in while learning new and exciting facts about each animal. From dolphins to sharks and everything in between, “Ocean Wonders” offers something for everyone. - May 09, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals Acquires Enso Discoveries to Expand Regenerative Medicine Portfolio
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals, a multinational company headquartered in Naples, Florida, and London, UK, announced its acquisition of Enso Discoveries, LLC, a Manhattan, Kansas-based biotech company specializing in regenerative medicine. The acquisition was revealed at the 10th annual Animal Health, Nutrition, and Technology Innovation Europe. - April 30, 2025 - Vetirus Animal Health
Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven," is a Poignant Guide to Better Understanding God and Oneself While on Earth
Recent release “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle is a thought-provoking guide for readers who may feel disconnected from the Lord and wish to regain their relationship with Christ. Through sharing her own story, LaBelle hopes to inspire readers to always look towards God to better understand their path back to his heavenly domain. - April 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Charles Schoen's New Audiobook, "Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Experiences in Raising a Son with Special Needs
Recent audiobook release “Unexpected Joy: My Journey with Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Charles Schoen is a captivating true story that documents the author’s story in raising his special needs son, Charlie. Through the ups and downs, Schoen reveals how life with Charlie has impacted both him and others for the better. - April 14, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
MyInnerGenius Launches PICCASSO® at SHRM Talent 2025: a smarter approach to career matching and workforce readiness
At the SHRM Talent Conference in Nashville, MyInnerGenius® announced the release of a new version of PICCASSO®, a career-matching tool designed to improve workforce readiness and help individuals find careers where they can thrive. Many career seekers struggle to identify roles that align with their interests and changing industry demands. PICCASSO® addresses this challenge by providing fast, personalized career recommendations that connect people to opportunities aligned to their passions. - March 26, 2025 - MyInnerGenius
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel Named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Top Travel Specialists List for Second Consecutive Year
Ruchi Harnal, founder of Harnal Travel, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Top Travel Specialists list for the second consecutive year, recognizing her expertise in luxury, multigenerational, and milestone travel. This marks her third major accolade, including Travel + Leisure’s A-List. Known for curating seamless, high-end experiences, Harnal continues to be a leader in bespoke travel, with her reputation further solidified by participation in ILTM Cannes. - March 14, 2025 - Harnal Travel
Derik Fay Invests in BKFC, Joining Conor McGregor as an Owner
Derik Fay, Celebrity investor and entrepreneur, has announced his investment and strategic role in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Fay joins Conor McGregor and sees this innovative organization as the future of combat sports and is excited to be part of its groundbreaking journey. - February 26, 2025 - 3F Management
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Dr. Susan Grunin Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Susan Grunin of Naples, Florida, has recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Abou Dr. Susan Grunin Dr. Susan Grunin is a retired college professor... - February 12, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Author Ron Browning’s New Book, "Murder at Oak Arbor," Centers Around a Murder Case That Brings to Light a Web of Secrets and Lies in a Small Mississippi Town
Recent release “Murder at Oak Arbor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Browning is a gripping murder mystery novel that follows the investigation into the killing of a world-renowned artist who happens to be the largest landowner in the area. As the local sheriff investigates further, he discovers a web of secrets that threaten to unravel the entire community at large. - January 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” is a Poignant Exploration of the Man Who Jesus Was During His Life and Teachings
Recent release “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle seeks to show the reader a different perspective of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Through Scripture and a bit of imagination, the author presents a new image of the person who Jesus was, exploring His thoughts through His birth, ministry, death, and resurrection. - January 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
EquipmentShopAround.com January 2025 Launch
EquipmentShopAround.com, launched in January 2025, construction and agricultural equipment marketplace with a transparent, data-driven platform. Featuring over 2,400 models for comparison, it connects dealers, manufacturers, and buyers with comprehensive resources. Small manufacturers benefit from 3PL warehousing and nationwide shipping. Key features include human-powered support, cost-effective machine search, and expert resources. - January 20, 2025 - Equipment Shop Around
Author Michael Zuaro’s New Book, "Guess Who's at the Circus?" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Goes to the Circus and Learns All About What Service Animals Can do
Recent release “Guess Who's at the Circus?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Zuaro is a heartfelt tale that follows Cara, a young girl who sets off on an exciting field trip with her classmates to the circus. Excited to learn all about the different animals there, Cara sees a service dog and learns all about how animals can help humans with different disabilities they might have. - January 20, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Michael J. Mellion’s New Book, "Breaking the Vault," is a Poignant Exploration of the Author’s Life, as Told Through a Collection of Photographs and Poetry
Recent release “Breaking the Vault” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael J. Mellion is a heartfelt and inspiring collection of poems and photographs that explore the author’s life journey, reflecting on his struggle with a brain tumor and his renewed appreciation for life that came about from his experiences. - January 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Jen Dearing’s New Book, "Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story," is a Magical Journey That Teaches Readers the Power of Friendship and Positive Thinking
Recent release “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” from Page Publishing author Jen Dearing invites young readers into a magical garden where best friends Cher and Dipity set off on a whimsical adventure. Perfect for bedtime, this charming story aims to make children feel loved and connected to the world around them, offering a gentle reminder of the beauty of companionship and optimism. - January 13, 2025 - Page Publishing