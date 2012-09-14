PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management,... - July 31, 2019 - Midland IRA & 1031

Linga Announces Acquisition of Hybrid Payments Linga, a leader in cloud-based restaurant software technology, and developers of the rOS (restaurant operating system) announces the acquisition of Hybrid Payments. As such, Hybrid Payments will change its name to Linga Pay. - July 25, 2019 - Linga

Benseron Hospitality Changes Company Name to Linga Benseron Hospitality has changed their company name to “Linga.” Under the new company name, Linga rOS has been announced as the new flagship product. The new cloud-based rOS product will be the first of its kind. As such, the company and add-on services will all be adopting new, enhanced logos. - July 03, 2019 - Linga

The Cassata Foundation Awards $5000 in Scholarship Grants to High School Seniors The Cassata Foundation recently presented their Scholarship Grants to several High School Students from the Half Hollow School District Hills West Awards Ceremony. The grants were presented by Rosario Cassata, President and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, to three High School Seniors. The Academic... - June 20, 2019 - The Cassata Foundation

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™

Ten Best Healthcare SEO Companies Named by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search, topseos.com, has released their April 2019 rankings of the best healthcare search engine optimization companies. - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best SEO Companies in the United Kingdom Announced by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors in the United Kingdom, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the one hundred best search engine optimization companies for the month of April 2019. Each month the leading and top contending search marketing firms that offer competitive SEO solutions are... - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

Ten Best Digital Marketing Firms Named by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the ten best digital marketing agencies for the month of April 2019. The published rankings highlight the leading and top contending providers of digital marketing services. Each of the firms featured in the rankings... - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

Ten Best Voice SEO Companies Announced by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their April 2019 rankings of the best voice search engine optimization companies for the month of April 2019. The companies featured in the rankings have shown profound competence in producing results for businesses looking to get... - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

Thirty Best SEO Companies in Canada Announced by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors in Canada, topseos.com, has announced their rankings of the best search engine optimization companies for the month of April 2019. The rankings highlight Canadian SEO companies that have a history of exceptional results produced by their clients in major search... - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

topseos.com Announces Ten Best Content Marketing Companies for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has announced their April 2019 rankings of the best content marketing companies. The published list highlights leading and top contending digital marketing firms that offer content marketing services to their clients. Each of the companies in... - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

Ten Best Local SEO Companies Named by topseos.com for April 2019 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the best local search engine optimization companies for the month of April 2019. Each of the companies featured in the rankings offers exceptional SEO services that focus on being found through local search results. - April 02, 2019 - topseos.com

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTC: DEVM) Announces Appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Women Uncensored: Raw Talk with Tico & Addi Takes to the Airwaves to Address Issues Facing Women of Color In their passionate desire to support solidarity, growth and overcome issues felt within South Florida’s communities of color, Tico Armand and Addi Casseus endeavors to bring uncensored talks via a new radio broadcast titled, Women Uncensored: Raw Talks with Tico and Addi, on South Florida’s... - February 12, 2019 - Women Uncensored: Raw Talk with Tico & Addi

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

Neumann Paige Named Best Review Management Software for January 2019 by topseos.com The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has awarded Neumann Paige as the leading review management software for the month of January 2019. Neumann Paige was named the leading provider of review management solutions after an analysis of competing offerings in the industry. The rankings... - January 23, 2019 - topseos.com

The Opening of "The Todd English Experiment" Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Todd English and Emko Announce New, Transformative Culinary and Special Events Venture - January 11, 2019 - EMKO Palm Beach

Miami Unites for the Survivors Gala Powered by C.A.R.E. for Crohn’s Foundation On Sunday, November 11, C.A.R.E. for Crohn’s Foundation will hold their first annual Survivors Gala to bring awareness to Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. - November 09, 2018 - C.A.R.E. for Crohn’s Foundation

eTraffic Web Marketing Named Third Best SEO Company in Australia for November 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the best search engine optimization companies citing eTraffic Web Marketing as the third best SEO company in Australia for the month of November 2018. eTraffic Web Marketing was chosen based on their strong performance... - November 08, 2018 - topseos.com

Adzooma Named Best Lead Generation Company in the United Kingdom by topseos.com for October 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors in the United Kingdom, topseos.com, has named Adzooma as the top lead generation company for the month of October 2018. Adzooma was selected by the independent research team through the use of a meticulous evaluation process which compares leading and top contending... - October 18, 2018 - topseos.com

Stroke Recovery Foundation Founder Bob Mandell to Address 2018 World Stroke Congress SW Florida based Stroke Recovery Foundation Founder Bob Mandell to Speak at the 2018 World Stroke Congress. - October 09, 2018 - Stroke Recovery Foundation, Inc.

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

ASAP Tax and Lien Search Reports Higher Sales During Summer The Heat Goes on for ASAP Tax and Lien Search; Higher YoY Orders in May, June and July; New Partnership with Closers Choice; Begins 20th Year of Service - August 15, 2018 - ASAP Tax and Lien Search

Benseron Hospitality Among Finalists for GrowFL Companies to Watch in 2018 Benseron Hospitality, a Naples, FL-based global technology company, has been selected as a second round finalist by GrowFL, as they identify, research, and acknowledge growth companies based in Florida. Growth companies are unique from small business or large established businesses, and provide sustainable job and revenue increases. - August 15, 2018 - Linga

7 Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. Attorneys Named to 2019 Best Lawyers® List Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. is pleased to announce that seven of its lawyers have been included in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. In addition, Jeffrey Fridkin was selected as a 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” in the practice area of Litigation-Real Estate in Fort Myers, Florida. - August 15, 2018 - Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A.

Ten Best Payroll Service Providers Named by bestpayrollservices.com for July 2018 The independent authority on payroll services, bestpayrollservices.com, has released the July 2018 rankings of the best payroll service providers. The rankings highlight leading and top contending providers of professional payroll management services based on an in-depth analysis. While there are hundreds... - July 23, 2018 - topseos.com

Best Public Relations Firms Named by toppragencies.com for July 2018 The independent authority on public relations, toppragencies.com, has released their rankings of the best public relations firms for the month of July 2018. The rankings aim to highlight the leading and top contending PR firms that assist businesses and professionals with their public communications... - July 23, 2018 - topseos.com

Fifty Best Merchant Services Named by topcreditcardprocessors.com for July 2018 The independent authority on merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has released the latest rankings of the best merchant services for the month of July 2018. Each month thousands of competing merchant service providers are put to the test while only the leading and top contending MSPs are included... - July 22, 2018 - topseos.com

Ten Best Small Business Loan Providers Named by topcreditcardprocessors.com for July 2018 The leading provider of reviews and ratings of merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has released their list of the ten best small business loan providers for the month of July 2018. Each month a new version of the rankings is released to highlight the leading and top contending providers of... - July 22, 2018 - topseos.com

Best Content Marketing Companies Named by topseos.com for July 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the ten best content marketing agencies for the month of July 2018. The rankings released on topseos.com consist of the leading and top contending digital marketing companies which offer exceptional content marketing... - July 21, 2018 - topseos.com

Fifty Best Reputation Management Companies Named by topseos.com for July 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has named the fifty best reputation management companies for the month of July 2018. The rankings aim to highlight the leading and top contending reputation management companies assisting businesses and individuals with repairing or protecting... - July 21, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best Social Media Marketing Companies Named by topseos.com for July 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the best social media marketing companies for the month of July 2018. The rankings aim to provide businesses with a list of recommended social media marketing companies based on an in-depth analysis of the solutions... - July 20, 2018 - topseos.com

topseos.com Names One Hundred Best SEO Companies in Australia for July 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the one hundred best SEO companies in Australia for the month of July 2018. The list consists of SEO companies located in or assisting businesses within Australia in achieving prominent placement in the organic search... - July 20, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best Search Engine Optimization Companies in the United Kingdom Named by topseos.com for July 2018 The leading provider of SEO reviews and ratings, topseos.com, has released their list of the one hundred best search engine optimization companies in the United Kingdom for July 2018. Each month thousands of digital marketing companies are given the opportunity to be featured in the rankings while only... - July 19, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Top SEO Companies Named by topseos.com for July 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the one hundred best SEO companies for the month of July 2018. Each month thousands of digital marketing companies are evaluated and ranked based on their ability to position their clients in search results in prominent... - July 19, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best Web Development Companies Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the best web development companies for the month of June 2018. Each month the rankings are updated based on new research uncovered by the independent research team. While there are hundreds of competing web development... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best Social Media Marketing Companies Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the one hundred best social media marketing companies for the month of June 2018. Each month adjustments are made to the rankings to take into account different developments and achievements of leading and top contending... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Ten Best Content Marketing Companies Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has announced their rankings of the best content marketing companies for the month of June 2018. The rankings consist of marketing firms that assist businesses with building and converting online audiences through effective content. While there... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

One Hundred Best PPC Management Companies Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the best pay per click management companies for the month of June 2018. Each month, thousands of digital marketing companies assisting their clients with managing online advertising campaigns are put to the test to provide... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Fifty Best Reputation Management Companies Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their list of the best online reputation management companies for the month of June 2018. The rankings published on the website highlight the leading and top contending vendors that assist businesses and professionals in protecting... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Best Public Relations Firms Named by toppragencies.com for June 2018 The independent authority on PR agencies, toppragencies.com, has released their list of the one hundred best public relations firms for the month of June 2018. The rankings are compiled through the combined effort of an independent research team and a proprietary evaluation process used to identify and... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Ten Best Small Business Loan Services Named by topcreditcardprocessors.com for June 2018 The independent authority on merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has published the June 2018 rankings of the best small business loan providers. The rankings highlight the leading and top contending providers of loans offered to small businesses. While there are hundreds of competing vendors... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Fifty Best Credit Card Processors Named by topcreditcardprocessors.com for June 2018 The leading provider of reviews and ratings on merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has released their rankings of the best credit card processing companies for the month of June 2018. Each month new rankings are published on the website to reflect the latest research and analysis performed... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Ten Best SEO Companies in Canada Named by topseos.com for June 2018 The independent authority on Search vendors, topseos.com, has released their rankings of the best search engine optimization companies in Canada for the month of June 2018. The rankings aim to highlight exceptional providers of SEO services that assist Canadian businesses in obtaining traffic from organic... - June 26, 2018 - topseos.com

Six Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. Attorneys Named 2018 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A., a Southwest Florida law firm, announced that six of their attorneys were recognized as 2018 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in the "Florida Super Lawyers" magazine. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Florida are selected by Florida Super Lawyers®. - June 19, 2018 - Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A.