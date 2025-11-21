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Within Graphic Design Services
Brand Designer Sonja Epple Joins the Webby Awards Judging Panel
Brand designer Sonja Epple, founder of SunnySide Graphics, has been selected as an Associate Judge for the 30th Annual Webby Awards, the leading international awards program honoring excellence on the Internet. The 30th Webby Awards mark a major milestone — three decades of recognizing... - November 21, 2025 - SunnySidegraphics LLC
Acclaimed Distillery Designers Repurpose Old Butler Building for New Distillery and Cocktail Bar
Construction is now underway on a new, capacious Liberty & Plenty Distillery in Wilson, NC, as pod architecture + design (pod) of Chapel Hill works to repurpose an old, pre-engineered metal building – aka PEMB, aka Butler building – into a much larger, more ambitious spirits distillery for its owner and master distiller Tina Williford - November 02, 2025 - pod architecture + design
New App “Shootsolo” Lets Solo Content Creators Film Hands-Free with Voice Control & AI
A new voice-controlled video camera app and AI-powered filming assistant is here. - July 06, 2025 - Productra
Mew.Design Introduces Editable AI-Generated Designs – Just Say It in Words
Mew.Design announced the launch of its AI-driven design platform, enabling users to create and modify visual content using simple text prompts. The platform allows individuals and businesses to generate editable graphic assets such as posters, business cards, social media images, brochures, and... - June 21, 2025 - Mew Design
Strategic Vision PR Group Launches Comprehensive CEO Branding Services
Helping Executives Own Their Narrative, Shape Public Perception, and Stand Out in a Crowded Market - June 11, 2025 - Strategic Vision PR Group
Choose Your Calling™ Launches to Reimagine Purpose and Business as Catalysts for Social and Systemic Change
New purpose-driven media company and branding agency aims to shift narratives in personal development and social impact industries. - May 27, 2025 - Choose Your Calling
Krify Launches AI Vision Systems to Prevent RTG Crane Accidents and Improve Container Terminal Safety
In the fast-paced world of container terminals, ensuring safety and operational accuracy is more important than ever. As massive Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes maneuver through tight spaces, even minor oversights can lead to catastrophic accidents and costly delays. To tackle these challenges, ports are turning to cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision. These intelligent systems offer real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights. - May 26, 2025 - Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
Limeup Breaks Down the Benefits of Software Development Outsourcing
Limeup, a fast-growing software development outsourcing company, has published a new guide that sheds light on the tangible benefits of outsourcing software development, helping startups and enterprises make informed decisions about hiring external talent. As more organizations navigate global... - May 04, 2025 - Limeup
Your Property Marketing Solutions Launch in Lake County, Florida
Your Property Marketing Solutions Brings Real, Affordable Marketing Solutions to Lake County Entrepreneurs, Property Managers, and Nonprofits. Marketing shouldn’t cost you your business. It should grow it. That’s why Your Property Marketing Solutions is officially launching services... - April 30, 2025 - Your Property Marketing Solutions
Matcha Design Celebrates Four Davey Awards for Creative Excellence
Recognized with One Gold and Three Silver Awards in 2024 - October 28, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home Silver Win at Summit Creative Awards
For the 14th Year in a Row, Matcha Design Is Recognized for Excellence - October 06, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Honored at the 30th Annual Communicator Awards
Matcha Design Wins 3 Silver Awards and 2 Gold Awards in 2024 - October 06, 2024 - Matcha Design
Venice Calling: Projects by pod architecture + design to be Featured in 2025 Showcase of Architecture in Italy
The European Cultural Centre in Venice has invited a small, husband-wife design duo in Chapel Hill, NC, to display the studio's work for Rabbit Hole Distillery in its international biennial exhibition. - August 02, 2024 - pod architecture + design
Umay Ajans Unveils Comprehensive Ready Website Packages to Empower Businesses and Individuals
Umay Ajans, a leading web design and digital marketing agency, has launched three innovative Ready Website Packages to cater to businesses and individuals seeking a professional online presence. The packages include the Basic Package, Pro Package, and E-Commerce Package, each designed to meet specific needs ranging from essential features to premium designs and e-commerce capabilities. - July 29, 2024 - Umay Ajans
CEO of Rare Wish and Cre8tive Marketing Agency Crowned Ms Elite United USA 2024 in Daytona Beach, FL
The prestigious Ms. Elite United USA 2024 title has been awarded to Ms. Trena J. Myers, representing the state of Georgia. The pageant, held at the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from June 10-14, 2024, showcased the remarkable talents and contributions of women from across the nation. Trena J. - July 09, 2024 - Designs by Trena
Matcha Design Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence
After two decades of providing design services to companies big and small, Matcha Design remembers its humble beginnings and looks forward to new horizons. - July 03, 2024 - Matcha Design
Geeks For Growth Launches Cutting-Edge White Label Design and SEO Solutions for Dental and Legal Professionals
Geeks For Growth, a strategic digital brand, announces the launch of cutting-edge white-label design and SEO solutions, uniquely tailored for dental and legal professionals. These innovative services aim to revolutionize the online presence of dentists and attorneys, offering bespoke, high-impact digital marketing strategies. By leveraging the latest SEO techniques and state-of-the-art design, Geeks For Growth is set to transform the way law firms and dental practices maintain clients. - May 18, 2024 - Geeks For Growth
Klivva.com Redefines Web Design Standards with Cutting-Edge Solutions
Klivva.com introduces innovative web design solutions, setting new industry standards. Seamlessly blending creativity with expertise, Klivva.com delivers bespoke websites that elevate brands and enhance user experiences. - May 08, 2024 - Klivva
Matcha Design Returns as Winner of the 2023 TechBehemoths Awards
For the second year in a row, Matcha Design has taken a place among the top tech companies in the world in the annual TechBehemoths Awards. - April 27, 2024 - Matcha Design
Tiny Stars Creative Achieves Certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington State
Tiny Stars Creative, a leading design agency based in Mukilteo, Washington, is proud to announce its official certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington. This certification highlights the agency's commitment to diversity, equality, and the advancement of women in the business... - April 19, 2024 - Tiny Stars Creative
Invoidea Announces eCommerce Web Services for Seamless Online Retail Experiences
Invoidea, a leading provider of specialized web development, design, and integrated digital marketing solutions, has announced the launch of new eCommerce services. With expertise across various domains, Invoidea aims to provide customized solutions based on each client’s specific business... - April 18, 2024 - Invoidea
New Novel, “The 412 Lounge,” Takes Readers on an Immersive Journey to 1920s Chicago Speakeasy
Best-selling author S. S. Marshall is proud to announce the release of her debut novel, “The 412 Lounge,” a gripping tale set amidst the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Chicago speakeasy culture. This evocative narrative promises readers an exhilarating journey through an era of jazz,... - April 09, 2024 - Serina Marshall
Gray Water Ops' Patented Smart Coin™ Revolutionizes Charitable Giving, Harnessing the Power of Donor Dedication
Inspired by Einstein's famous theory of relativity (E=mc²), Gray Water Ops introduces the Theory of Donor Dedication (C=md²). In this model: C represents the potential for charitable impact through a custom-designed, patented Smart Coin™. m represents the mission or the cause of the non-profit. d stands for donors and dedication, multiplied by itself to underscore the exponential power of passionate supporters. - February 23, 2024 - Gray Water Ops, LLC
Website Design in Nigeria - Geeksvillage Unveils Cutting-Edge Features
Nigerians seeking top-tier website design services have a new reason to rejoice as Geeksvillage, a leading web development company, announces the integration of premium website design features into its service packages. In addition to captivating designs, Geeksvillage now includes comprehensive... - February 02, 2024 - Geeksvillage
Matcha Design Makes the Winners List at SIAA 2024
Service industry advertisers clamor each year for a chance to win the Service Industry Advertising Awards. This year, Matcha Design brought home ten more awards. - January 29, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design is Honored with Four 19th Annual Davey Awards
2023 Wins Stacking Up for Experienced Tulsa Design Agency - October 30, 2023 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home Gold Summit International Award
2023 Wins Continue for Experienced Design Agency, Matcha Design - September 29, 2023 - Matcha Design
Revolutionizing Animal Health Branding: Module Animal Health Utilizes Advanced AI for Next-Generation Pipeline Branding in Biotech
Module Animal Health, an innovative agency specializing in animal health branding, is redefining the biotech branding landscape with its sophisticated, cost-efficient pipeline of branding solutions. The agency offers an extensive suite of services, including product name development, brand identity... - September 13, 2023 - Module Animal Health
Sydney's Small Businesses Overpaying for Website Development - WP Focus Offers an Affordable Website Development Alternative
WP Focus, Sydney's leading WordPress development firm, has noticed a trend of small businesses being charge over the odds for their website development and is determined to put an end to this practice by offering affordable WordPress development services that deliver excellent websites at a fraction of the cost. - June 28, 2023 - WP Focus
Inwebify Launches a Done-for-You 5-Page WordPress Website at Very Low Cost, Lifetime Hosting & SEO Included
Get Your Business Online Now! - June 15, 2023 - Inwebify
EZ Rankings Introduces Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions for B2B & B2C Clients
EZ Rankings, a premier digital marketing agency, has recently introduced Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions to effectively address the needs of both B2B and B2C clients. These groundbreaking solutions are designed to propel business success skyward by delivering customized and efficient services to... - June 04, 2023 - EZ Rankings
Matcha Design Wins Seven Gold and Silver Communicator Awards for Their 29th Season
Matcha Design Takes Home Three Gold Awards and Four Silver Awards in 2023 - May 06, 2023 - Matcha Design
Inmagine Group Accelerates Growth with the Opening of a New Office in Latin America
Inmagine Group continues its global expansion with the opening of a new office in Latin America. - May 03, 2023 - Inmagine
Glass Bottle Decorator Finishes Expansion
Adding printing capacity and warehousing for screen printing glass bottles. - February 28, 2023 - Loggerhead Deco
Revolutionary Pixlr Suite 2023 Sets New Standard in Online Image Editing with Advanced A.I. Technology
Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd.), the leading photo-editing software, unveils the latest version of its flagship suite of products, Pixlr Suite 2023. With an array of new features, Pixlr Suite 2023 is the powerful and user-friendly photo editing software on the market. The new Pixlr Suite serves a new user... - February 24, 2023 - Pixlr
Design Doc LLC CEO Dr. Davina Smith Introduces Cry-Sis™ Mugs to Empower Women and Men in Embracing Their Emotions
Dr. Davina Smith, producer and host of Dr. Davina's Dots Podcast, known for her soothing, positive messages, has partnered with Design Doc LLC, a 100% military owned company, to transform the way people view emotions with the new product line, Cry-Sis™. This unique collection of inspirational mugs seeks to empower women and men to embrace their feelings instead of suppressing them. - February 20, 2023 - Design Doc LLC
Matcha Design Dubbed “Agency of the Year” by AdWorld Masters for 2022
This year, Matcha Design topped the list of worldwide agencies, beating out 37 other gold winners in the US alone. - February 13, 2023 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Gold at 20th Annual SIAA
Advertisers in the service industry covet Service Industry Advertising (SIA) Awards. In 2023, Matcha Design took home ten SIAA awards. - February 08, 2023 - Matcha Design
Graphic Connections Group’s Jeff Charlton Named to Titan 100
Graphic Connections Group, LLC (GCG), an innovative print and marketing company, announces Jeff Charlton, Founder and CEO, has been named a St. Louis Titan 100 honoree for 2023. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most... - January 30, 2023 - Graphic Connections Group
Matcha Design Named 2022 Award-Winning Company by TechBehemoths
Tulsa-based Matcha Design stands out as one of the top 105 IT companies in the US, chosen by the advanced, user-friendly platform, TechBehemoths. - January 09, 2023 - Matcha Design
GLK Productions Announces Quality Solutions for Music and Graphic Design Needs
GLK Productions is a young production house, based in Verona, Italy established in 2022. The services are available to artists who are interested in developing their art. The passion and love for music and graphics allows the creatives to compose, design and edit high-end works for the... - January 05, 2023 - GLK Productions
Cord Media Company Earns 10 Prestigious Davey Awards
Cord Media, a full-service agency in Palm Desert, CA, earned 10 Davey Awards including a Best in Show. - December 03, 2022 - Cord Media
Pixlr Suite is Taking Digital Design and Photo Editing to a New Level
Creative freedom begins here. - November 25, 2022 - Pixlr
Matcha Design Adds Four More Davey Awards to Its Collection in 2022
Davey Awards recognize small shop owners with undeniable creativity. This year, creative full-service agency Matcha Design was honored with four silver awards. - November 11, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Crowned the Best of Oklahoma Award by UpCity
UpCity uses proprietary algorithms to measure company credibility and trustworthiness. They recently honored Matcha Design, a full-service creative agency, with the Best of Oklahoma Award. Over 50,000 provider profiles are listed on UpCity, highlighting nearly 40 data points on each provider,... - October 28, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Named One of Tulsa’s Top Web Developers in 2022
Seattle-based Expertise specializes in helping people find experts in their community. They recently named Matcha Design, a full-service creative and graphic design agency, one of the best web developers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Expertise carefully reviewed 62 web design companies from Tulsa in an... - October 23, 2022 - Matcha Design
REIPrintMail Division of Graphic Connections Group Inc. Acquires REIVault
Graphic Connections Group (GCG) announced it has acquired REIVault (REIV) to add to their REIPrintMail division. “When Gary Boomershine, CEO of REIVault contacted me to inform me that he was going to sell his company and he thought GCG/REIPrintMail would be a perfect fit, I couldn’t... - September 30, 2022 - Graphic Connections Group
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence in the Other Category - September 18, 2022 - Story Spark
Graphic Connections Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in 2022
Now celebrating its 30th year in business Graphic Connections Group is still experiencing dynamic business growth. - September 14, 2022 - Graphic Connections Group