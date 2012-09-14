PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TDA Announces Munch Studio as Winners in Global Agency Awards Munch Studio is November’s top agency in the category of Graphic Design in the UK. - December 04, 2019 - Munch Studio

S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Matcha Design Recognized for Website & Corporate Logo Design at the 2019 International Davey Awards Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design

Virtual Employee Ranks in the Top 10 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019 Web Design Rankings has released its report of Top 30 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019, recognizing Virtual Employee among the TOP 5 contenders. - October 10, 2019 - Virtual Employee

NC Architect Tapped as Judge for "Metal Construction News" 2019 Awards The 2018 winner of Metal Construction News' top award is one of three judges to determine this year's winners. - October 02, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Chapel Hill, NC, Firm Receives Second Design Award for New Bourbon Distillery in Downtown Louisville, KY pod architecture + design wins AIA Kentucky Award. - September 27, 2019 - pod architecture + design

My-Canada.Today Expands to Cover Over 115 Electoral Districts with the Official Launch of Montreal Measures My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency

Final Results Are in...TFI Envision Wins a Total of 36 AGDA Awards TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share some exciting news...a distinguished panel of design/marketing/advertising experts, has chosen TFI Envision as winners of an additional 17 awards for a total of 36 Awards for American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 (AGDA). Founded as American Corporate Identity... - September 14, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Reaches the Summit for 2019 TFI Envision, Inc. was selected by an international panel of judges as winners in the Package Design category. - September 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Initial Results Are In...TFI Envision Wins 19 AGDA Awards So Far TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share the results of their initial entries in the American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 Awards (AGDA). Founded as American Corporate Identity (ACI) by logo and graphics expert David E. Carter, the competition has become a mainstay in the recognition of branding... - September 05, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Miami Nations Launches New Website for Their Federal Contracting Group Operating Companies Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Hybrid Design Firm Moves Into Downtown Chapel Hill, NC The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design

TFI Envision Develops Ad Campaign for NAPA® Echlin® and Tech Expert® Brands TFI Envision, Inc. was selected to develop a new advertising campaign for NAPA® Echlin® and Tech Expert® automotive aftermarket parts. The target audience is making buying decisions based on either brand loyalty or product efficacy and NAPA® has always stood firmly behind the quality... - August 22, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Museum Access™ Educational Materials Design by TFI Envision TFI Envision was selected by Museum Access™ to design their “Museum Access™ Classroom Series” of educational materials. - August 18, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Graphics3 Selects TFI Envision Graphics3, Inc. reached out to TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the illustration graphics for their new “Fire Station” Pop-Up Christmas Card Ornament for their 2019 catalog. Graphics3, Inc. supplied TFI Envision’s creative team with a blank fire station structure that magically pops-up... - August 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Languages & More Launches New Website for Customers Requiring Language Translation and Tutoring Services Languages & More, owned and operated by Victoria Jaén, Ph.D, is very pleased to announce their new website for customers requiring language translation and tutoring services. - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website for Disabled and Senior Citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland Area AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company announces the launch of their new website for disabled and senior citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland area. Their autonomous mobile robotic human body lift recovery solution is designed for disabled and senior citizens who experience a minor or non-injury fall to the floor... - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Miami-Dade School Board Invests in Websites That Are Accessible to Americans with Disabilities Local Web Design Agency Chosen as a Pre-approved Vendor. - July 21, 2019 - Inreact

ICWG Selects TFI Envision for Trade Ad Campaign In an effort to increase awareness of their express exterior car wash acquisitions program in the US, they selected TFI Envision, Inc. to develop a Trade Ad Awareness Campaign. - July 18, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision President Joins Impact Fairfield County Elizabeth P. Ball, President and Creative Director of TFI Envision, Inc. has now joined Impact Fairfield County as Marketing and Communications Co-Chair. Impact Fairfield County is a collective giving circle that engages women of Fairfield County, CT in local philanthropy on a deeper level. It unites... - July 13, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more than... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

City of Norwalk Taps TFI Envision, Inc. The City of Norwalk selected TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the collateral pieces for the new Carryout Bag Ordinance that takes effect July 8, 2019. The ordinance prohibits the use of plastic carryout bags and provides for a 10-cent charge for carryout bags made of paper. The ordinance applies to any... - July 10, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Alycia Yerves Creative Wins Award for Design Work on Viral Musical’s Album Alycia Yerves Creative, a marketing & design agency on the Jersey Shore, has been honored with two awards from UK-based publication LUXLife Magazine. Honors include recognition for agency’s design work on the album for the musical, "Be More Chill." - June 29, 2019 - Alycia Yerves Creative

Valles Digital Media Launches a New Website to Support Local Businesses Valles Digital Media, a trusted name in Graphic Design, Web Design, SEO and Digital Marketing, is proud to announce the launch of their new website. The new website has been designed to offer ultimate user-friendly experience with enhanced navigation and functionality offering prospective and existing... - June 27, 2019 - Valles Digital Media

TFI Envision Wins Award in Graphis Poster Competition TFI Envision, Inc. is thrilled to have won an award in the Graphis Poster Competition. All entries were judged by a panel of highly accomplished, award-winning Poster Designers. - June 19, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Delivers Playtex Baby™ Diaper Genie® Quick Caddy™ Edgewell Personal Care reached out to TFI Envision to create the new sub-brand logo and bilingual packaging carton for their new product innovation – the Playtex Baby™ Diaper Genie® Quick Caddy™ Mini Portable Diaper Pail. The logo for this line extension needed to communicate “on-the-go”... - June 12, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

SMP Selects TFI Envision, Inc. to Develop Their 2018 Annual Report SMP once again select TFI Envision, Inc. to develop their 2018 annual report. This is the seventh consecutive year of TFI Envision designing the SMP Annual Report. - June 07, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Anton Kimball Design Gives Organic Breakfast Cereal Brand a Fresh New Look Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design

TFI Envision's VP is Guest Lecturer at Housatonic Community College Housatonic Community College (HCC) was the setting for a guest lecture led by Mary Ellen (“M.E.”) Butkus, VP and Sr. Art Director at TFI Envision, Inc., with thirty up and coming graphic designers on April 15, 2019. The Monday morning “discussion” with second year graphic design... - June 02, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Smile and Shine Dentistry Launches New Website for Customers in the Roseville, California Area Smile and Shine Dentistry is owned and operated by Dr. Hardeep Sidhu. She is very pleased to announce the launch of their website for dental customers in Roseville, California. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Gaithersburg Plumbing Launches New Website for Customers in the Maryland Area Gaithersburg Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company servicing all brands of plumbing systems. They are very pleased to launch their new website for customers in the Maryland Area. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Edgewater Boat Sales Launches New Website with Online Inventory System for Powerboaters in the Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. Areas Edgewater Boat Sales proudly serves the powerboat needs of the Annapolis, Baltimore, and D.C. areas. They are very pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

TFI Envision Tasked with Multilingual Projects With the ever increasing globalization of goods and services, TFI Envision, Inc. has been tasked by many clients to create packaging, promotions, advertising, digital and more with one, two, three or more languages. “Incorporating several languages into a package design or advertising can be challenging... - May 03, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

New-to-Nashville Agency, Killer Marketing Concepts, Offers Small Businesses a Way to Boost Their Business Overnight with Limited Time Offer Whatever your industry, product, skillset, service, event or trade -- Killer Marketing Concepts wants to help your business increase its online and in-real-life popularity through their proven and proprietary process, professionally tailored to your business' needs. - April 29, 2019 - Killer Marketing Concepts

SMP Taps TFI Envision for Two More Scholarship Programs Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) tapped TFI Envision, Inc. again to help facilitate two more Automotive Scholarship programs - Blue Streak® "Stronger Than Ever" Automotive Scholarship Contest and Standard®"Bigger, Better Diesel" Automotive Scholarship Contest. The 2019... - April 27, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

SilverSource Taps TFI Envision, Inc. When SilverSource began their planning for their 19th Annual SilverSource Charity Golf Outing, they reached out to TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the event materials including the invitation and the sponsorship opportunities brochure. - April 24, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision and National Car Care Month The Car Care Council designated April as National Car Care Month to bring attention to the importance of car care and preventative maintenance. - April 19, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Wins Six American Package Design Awards This annual competition celebrates well-designed graphics, but more importantly the power of design to tell the story, convey the brand promise, and to forge an emotional connection with the buyer at the moment of truth. - April 13, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

SMP Taps TFI Envision for Scholarship Program Once Again Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) tapped TFI Envision, Inc. again to help facilitate their 2019 Intermotor® "Import Leader" Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present four deserving students with a $5,000 scholarship each. In 2014 when this program first began, TFI Envision,... - April 10, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

President of TFI Envision Serves as Judge-Mentor for “EXCITE Transformation For Libraries” Core Program Elizabeth Ball, President and Creative Director of TFI Envision, Inc., had a front seat to an intriguing program when she was asked recently to serve as a one of six Judge-Mentors for the “EXCITE Transformation For Libraries” Core Program. - March 31, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision VP Attends Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference The bi-annual Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference took place February 27- 28 in New Orleans, LA (NOLA). TFI Envision’s Vice President, Mary Ellen Butkus, represented their woman-owned strategic design and marketing agency. “The conference is a great place to reconnect with clients in... - March 28, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Foremost Media Accepting College Scholarship Applications The annual award supports U.S. students pursuing a degree in Marketing or Web Development. - March 28, 2019 - Foremost Media, Inc.

DesignCyclone.com Has Been Awarded by the Las Vegas Award Program DesignCyclone.com has been selected for the 2018 Las Vegas Award in the Graphic Designer category. - March 16, 2019 - Design Cyclone

TFI Envision, Inc. Welcomes Spring Intern from Housatonic Community College TFI Envision, Inc. is delighted to welcome their newest team member, Maritza Quintuña. She is a graphic design candidate from Housatonic Community College, completing an independent study internship toward her Associates degree expected May 2019. This hardworking and talented student will be... - March 07, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

PRSA-WestFair Meeting to Feature TFI Envision President The Public Relations Society of America Westchester/Fairfield Chapter’s Peer Group Meeting has invited Elizabeth P. Ball, President and Creative Director of TFI Envision, Inc. to lead the discussion from noon to 1:45 PM on March 21, 2019 at the Pierce Ball Gallery, in Stamford, CT. The topic is... - March 01, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Takes Top International Summit Emerging Media Award TFI Envision, Inc. was selected as a Leader Award Winner in the 2018 Summit Emerging Media Award competition. - February 24, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Works with Building One Community on Immigrant Rights Informational Materials TFI Envision, Inc. offered creative services to create Building One Community™ branded information flyers. - February 20, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.