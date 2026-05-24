Researchers have connected the term "financial toxicity" to breast cancer. And while the energy of the woman diagnosed with breast cancer should be on healing and taking care of herself; life can spiral out of control and money is the root cause. Urban Wealth Management, an All Woman Financial Firm in Los Angeles is assisting women in getting their financial life in gear and focus on healing and living the life they desire and deserve. - October 30, 2020 - Urban Wealth Management