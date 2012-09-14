PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

A Regional Leader Goes National NPPG are delighted to announce that Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. (“NPPG”) welcomed Pinnacle Financial Services (“Pinnacle”) to the NPPG family of companies. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Michigan, the combined NPPG-Pinnacle provides bespoke... - June 01, 2019 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Trade War Could Backfire on “Strong” US Economy Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

RPA Names Rob Mangano Director – Client Relations Deep public sector retirement plan experience and commitment make for a strong match - May 18, 2019 - Retirement Plan Advisors

Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese Exporters Could Lose All US Business Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Brexit Impasse Takes Toll on UK Economy Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Interest Rates Will Likely be Kept Steady Everitt Lawson Group economists say Brexit delay could cause BoE to leave borrowing costs unchanged for most of this year. - May 06, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Business Leaders John Thiel and Peter Lichtenthal to Speak at Social Capital 2019 Former Head of Merrill Lynch and Former Estée Lauder Global Brand President to join distinguished roster of speakers at invitation-only gathering of leading causes and partners in social impact in Alexandria, VA. - February 21, 2019 - My Next Season

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Hurricane Harvey Victim Writes the Book on Achieving Health and Wealth and Coming Back from Financial Hardship In "The C.A.S.H. Formula" - a just-released how-to wealth-building book with a twist, author WenFang Bruchett shares her proven strategies for success that combine hard-hitting financial tactics with a dose of mindfulness and wellness. As founder of a company that helps starts-ups become bankable... - November 29, 2018 - BlissFinance

Dhanayoga Launches Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory Services The Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory services enable Individual and Institutional investors from any part of the world to benefit from both standardized and tailored Global Multi-asset portfolios that align with one's goals, return, risk, tenure and liquidity needs. - November 10, 2018 - Dhanayoga

John Thiel Joins My Next Season as Senior Advisor John Thiel, widely admired financial services leader who steered iconic investment firm Merrill Lynch through a period of unprecedented change, including the acquisition by Bank of America, has joined My Next Season as Senior Advisor. Thiel will advance the company’s mission of supporting executives and early career professionals as they navigate career transitions, partnering with individuals and companies to ensure those transitions happen well. - November 10, 2018 - My Next Season

Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 National Advisor Conference Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management

NPPG Appoints Natale Coraci to Senior Pension Administrator Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Natale Coraci to Senior Pension Administrator. Mr. Coraci is a pension expert with over 25 years... - September 14, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

NPPG Appoints Matthew Donnachie to Retirement Plan Administrator Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Matthew Donnachie to Retirement Plan Administrator. Mr. Donnachie is an experienced retirement plan... - September 14, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

Guy Baker Ph.D., “Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire” on Forbes.com Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.

Great Lakes Wealth Implements Award-Winning Risk Alignment Platform to Drive Client Success Great Lakes Wealth announced it has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number® and equips advisors to empower fearless investors. Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the semantics... - September 06, 2018 - Great Lakes Wealth

White House Directs Secretary of Labor to Re-Open the Door for The Open MEP® In a move heralded by consumer advocates and industry groups alike, President Donald Trump today took action that will make it-once again-easier for 401(K) participants to maximize their savings by making it cheaper and easier for unrelated small businesses to pool together to offer retirement plans. - September 02, 2018 - TAG Resources LLC

RPA President Josh Schwartz to Chair Institutional Investor's Retirement Plan Advisor Summit Josh Schwartz to lead two-day agenda, including discussion of plan design, practice management, investment solutions, and market insights. - June 26, 2018 - Retirement Plan Advisors

Sherman Wealth Management to Host "Beers with Brad" Brad talks finances over local craft brews. - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

Brad Sherman Named Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors Brad Sherman is proud to be named one of the Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors. The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who have contributed significantly to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. Investopedia’s... - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

NPPG Appoints Jim Brambilla as Defined Contribution Plan Administrator Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Jim Brambilla as Defined Contribution Plan Administrator. Mr. Brambilla is a seasoned pension professional... - June 03, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

NPPG Appoints Patrick Carragher to Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm, announces the appointment of Patrick J. Carragher as Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits. Mr. Carragher, a 24-year industry... - May 24, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

Cedar Brook Group Named a 2018 Best Places for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews Cleveland-based wealth management firm is selected as a “best place to work.” - May 24, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Federal Benefits Information Center Managing Partner Speaks at United Postmasters and Managers Association State Convention Research by the Federal government suggests a serious knowledge gap among Federal employees when it comes to understanding, measuring and maximizing their multiple benefit programs. To help close this gap, Dennis Edmonds, Managing Partner of the Federal Benefits Information Center (“FBIC”),... - May 22, 2018 - Federal Benefits Information Center

NPPG Fiduciary Services Appoints Brian J. Horowitz as ERISA Counsel Horowitz to head NPPG-FS ERISA 3(16) Administrative Fiduciary Services Compliance Department. - May 16, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

Howard Slater, Principal and Partner of Cedar Brook Group, Attends Invitation-Only Masters Forum Cleveland-based financial advisor studies industry trends with other top wealth managers in the U.S. - April 19, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Jenn King, CFP® Joins PARAGON Wealth Strategies PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC, a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, announced today that Jenn King, CFP® has joined their firm as a Senior Financial Planner and Investment Advisor Representative. Jenn has spent her 17 years in the industry focused on a comprehensive,... - March 22, 2018 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC

Michael W. Landsberg Named to the 2018 Barron's Magazine Ranking of Top Financial Advisors in America, State by State Ranking, for the 7th Time Michael Landsberg, Partner, of Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management in Punta Gorda, Florida has been recognized as a 2018 Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s Magazine as announced in the March 10th issue. “It’s an honor to again be named to this ranking,” Landsberg said. - March 21, 2018 - Landsberg Bennett

Three HUB International Consultants Recognized by Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards HUB employee benefits consultants honored as Power Broker® winners and finalist - March 12, 2018 - HUB International - West Region

Playing the Game: Create Your Legacy and Preserve Your Estate for Future Generations In "Playing the Game," Paul Remack applies his years of financial experience to questions that haunt anyone planning to retire with significant assets. The most important thing to understand is that you are playing a game whether you realize it or not. Remack explains why Wealth Transfer and Distribution is a game, and he shows you how that game is played. He lays out the necessary steps for planning retirement and how to avoid unnecessary conflict with the IRS. - February 23, 2018 - Remack Associates, Inc.

Three HUB International Advisers Selected as Employee Benefit Adviser’s 2018 Rising Stars Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region

Dozens of Prospective RV Home Buyers Visiting the Gardens RV Village, Crossville, TN, After RV Show in PA RVers from Northeastern and Central U.S. attracted to camaraderie, affordable standard of living and great mountaintop weather at a one-of-a-kind retirement community in Eastern Tennesse. - November 08, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village

Plan Sponsors to Benefit from NPPG Fiduciary Services, LLC and Prime Pensions, Inc ERISA 3(16) Administrative Services Agreement Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. (NPPG) a leading national employee benefits, retirement planning and actuarial consulting firm that provides ERISA 3(16) Administrative Fiduciary Services through NPPG Fiduciary Services LLC (NPPG-FS) has entered into an ERISA 3(16) Administrative Services... - October 13, 2017 - Northeast Professional Planning Group

From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United States... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC

Hershey RV Show Retirement Seminars Presented Daily, 3:30 pm ET, 9/13-17/2017 RVers attending "America's Largest RV show": daily retirement seminar, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. EST, in the Press Room on lower level. - September 12, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village

Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera® Financial Specialists Conference for the 13th Year Long Island based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm as one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years. - August 25, 2017 - Ginsberg Wealth Management

PEI Welcomes New Director to the Team Portfolio Evaluations, Inc. (PEI), an institutional investment and retirement plan consulting firm, announces the addition of Jennifer Putney to the team. Jennifer joins PEI in a leadership role as Director of Retirement Plans Consulting, where she will oversee the firm’s service provider research,... - August 12, 2017 - Portfolio Evaluations, Inc.

3 MassMutual Greater Houston Agents Earn Professional Designation in Family Business Planning Three financial services professionals with MassMutual Greater Houston – a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) – have earned the Certified Family Business Specialist (CFBS) designation. MassMutual Greater Houston Midtown shows commitment to business owners and their planning needs through continuing professional education. - July 25, 2017 - MassMutual Greater Houston

INTAC Announces Its ASPPA Certification Renewal for Retirement Plan Service Provider Excellence Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. earns it's CEFEX (Centre for Fiduciary Excellence) certification renewal for the fifth consecutive year. - July 21, 2017 - Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.

Safe Money Broadcasting Acquires Independent Consumer Financial Education Website Introducing the first-ever, completely independent platform to educate consumers about guaranteed retirement and insurance solutions. SafeMoney.com lets advisors promote themselves, enhance credibility with national branding, and enjoy a full-service client education program with no business requirements to any financial company. - July 13, 2017 - Safe Money Broadcasting

Cetera® Advisors Honors CCR Wealth Management as Ensemble of the Year at Annual Awards Conference “We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our team’s commitment to work together to provide exceptional service to our clients,” said Palmerino. “Our team is what sets us apart from others.” - May 18, 2017 - CCR Wealth Management