Recent Headlines
Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice. - May 24, 2026 - Pension Resource Institute
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Samuel Scoville as Senior Staff Accountant
Prism Tax & Accounting Services is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel Scoville as its new Senior Staff Accountant. Sam brings a wealth of experience in tax preparation, auditing, and client engagement, further strengthening Prism's commitment to delivering top-tier financial services. - February 12, 2025 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
New Website Guides Job Changers and Retirees with a Simple Resource to Rollover a 401(K) or Other Retirement Plan
A new website called RolloverYour401k.com has been launched to help people with 401(K) rollovers and other retirement plan transfers. The website is free to use and provides retirees and job changers the tools they need to handle rollovers. - January 28, 2025 - RolloverYour401k
BKM Wealth Management Adds Tax Services
BKM Wealth Management Welcomes Matthew Kabitzke, CPA, as Director of Tax Planning. - January 11, 2025 - BKM Wealth Management
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA, to Anacortes Team - August 26, 2024 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
Deschutes Investment Consulting Advisor Phil Sherman Wins National Award for Outstanding Plan Participant Service
Deschutes Investment Consulting is thrilled to announce that Phil Sherman, CFP®, CPFA®, NQPC™ one of our distinguished advisors, has received a national award for his exceptional service to 401(k) plan participants. This prestigious accolade, presented by Planadviser, acknowledges Phil's dedication to delivering outstanding education and support to retirement plan participants. - June 06, 2024 - Deschutes Investment Consulting, LLC.
Incentive Investment Funds PLC Leads the Way in Irish Fixed-Income Investments
Incentive Investment Funds PLC, a renowned Dublin-based financial firm, announces its strategic advancement in the Irish fixed-income sector, showcasing positive growth and innovative investment solutions. - January 19, 2024 - Incentive Investment Funds PLC
More Retirement and Wealth Management Information is Now Available on MatthewJames.com
Matthew James Tax & Wealth Management has released a much larger website with articles specifically focused on Retirement Planning, Tax Strategy, Wealth Management, Long-term care planning, Risk Management, and Estate Planning. - June 16, 2023 - Matthew James
Group Plan Systems adds Envestnet Retirement Solutions as 3(38) to PEP
Group Plan Systems, LLC (GPS), an independent fiduciary for employer-sponsored retirement plans, has added Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS) as another ERISA 3(38) fiduciary option for banks, broker-dealers, and investment advisers looking to outsource investment management for employers... - May 27, 2023 - Group Plan Systems
Van De Mark Agency Announces New Financial Service to Help Business Owners Claim Accurate Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC)
Van De Mark Agency has announced a new financial service designed to help business owners accurately claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The ERTC is a valuable source of cash for businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many businesses have not been able to claim the full credit due to the complexity of the rules and the requirements for documentation. - May 01, 2023 - Van De Mark Agency
Francisco Soler Joins MAS Advisors
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the hiring of Francisco Soler as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer effective April 3, 2023. "I am proud to rejoin an incredibly dynamic and talented team of professionals. MAS is a solidly established business... - April 26, 2023 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Retirement Plan Executive Joins PRI and GPS
The Pension Resource Institute, LLC (PRI), a retirement plan compliance, technology, and consulting firm, has added Annie Messer as President, Member Relations, effective March 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring someone of Annie’s caliber into our firm,” said Jason C. Roberts,... - March 17, 2023 - Group Plan Systems
401GO Partners with DriveWealth
Partnership offers more retirement options for small businesses and advisors. - February 23, 2023 - 401GO
Prism Capital Management, LLC Launches New Website
Prism Capital Management, a financial advisor in Mount Vernon, WA, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, PrismAdvisor.com. The financial world can be very complicated, and their website was designed to share resources and market updates with their perspective on some of the most... - January 10, 2023 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
Retirement Plan Advisors Expands Participant Advice Solutions
Retirement Plan Advisors' partnership with Stadion Money Management and EPIC Retirement Plan Services brings professional asset management and participant personalization to more working Americans. - August 30, 2022 - Retirement Plan Advisors
As Bad as It is, Inflation is Much Worse According to the Chapwood Index
Chapwood Investments announces its take on the consumer price index. Below is a description of the results of Ed Butowsky's Chapwood Index and his opinions regarding inflation. "I am announcing the real cost of living increase each American faces on a daily basis. The index proves that the... - July 21, 2022 - Chapwood Investments, LLC
Managing Partner of Chapwood Investments - Ed Butowsky Says Recession is Inevitable
Chapwood Investments Managing Partner, Ed Butowsky recently joined Closing Bell on Cheddar News to discuss the bear market on Wall Street and why he thinks the Fed may not be able to engineer a soft landing for the economy. “We are going to continue to see pressure on stocks because we have... - June 25, 2022 - Chapwood Investments, LLC
Independent Operational Fiduciary Launches Its First Pooled Employer Plan
Group Plan Systems, LLC (GPS), an independent operational fiduciary for employer-sponsored retirement plans, has signed an agreement with JULY Business Services (JULY) to serve as recordkeeper and third-party administrator to a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) for which GPS will serve as the Pooled Plan... - June 09, 2022 - Group Plan Systems
Managing Partner of Chapwood Investments - Ed Butowsky Reports on Potential Recession
Chapwood Investments Managing Partner, Ed Butowsky, also respected globally as a professional money manager and media personality focusing on global market trends, this week issued a warning on the current state of the global economy regarding interest rates and inflation. “You need to... - June 09, 2022 - Chapwood Investments, LLC
RPA Develops Custom Investment Solutions for Alameda County DC Plans
Employee income-replacement study drives tailored solutions and better retirement outcomes. - April 07, 2022 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Retirement Plan Advisors Announces Participant Advice Solutions
New initiative brings independent fiduciary advice and customized investment solutions to public sector employees. - February 15, 2022 - Retirement Plan Advisors
ABA Retirement Funds Selects NPPG Fiduciary Services, LLC as a Preferred Provider for 3(16) Plan Administrator Services and Compliance Oversight to Member Firms
The ABA Retirement Funds (“ABA RF”), sponsor of the ABA Retirement Funds Program (the “Program”), announced today the selection of NPPG Fiduciary Services, LLC ("NPPG") to serve as a preferred provider of ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator services to Program plan... - February 09, 2022 - NPPG, Inc.
EM Braxton Universal Report Coins France an Economic Star
EM Braxton Universal has dubbed France an economic star under the leadership of Macron, as the economy recorded its highest growth in more than half a century. - February 04, 2022 - EM Braxton Universal
Em Braxton Universal - Tech Stocks En Route to a Correction
Inflation has remained pervasively high, troubling investors who have been quick to re-align their portfolios in lieu of probable heavy intervention by the Federal Reserve. - January 26, 2022 - EM Braxton Universal
Industry Leaders Launch Operational Fiduciary Services Firm
The Pension Resource Institute, LLC (PRI), a retirement plan compliance, technology and consulting firm for banks, broker‐dealers and investment advisers, and Waypoint Fiduciary, LLC (Waypoint), a fiduciary consulting firm serving plan sponsors and financial institutions, have formed a new... - December 02, 2021 - Group Plan Systems
EM Braxton Universal - Ethereum Reaches Record High
Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, is fast approaching the success of its predecessor, and last week marked Ether’s all-time high. - November 22, 2021 - EM Braxton Universal
StockValu.com Announces Launch of New Equity Management Approach
StockValu.com announces the launch of its newsletter, ebook and soon-to-be available online software tool designed to enhance equity portfolio returns for institutions. We offer a fundamental valuation-based approach to portfolio returns based on the Founder's 15 year experience as an equity analyst in NYC. - November 09, 2021 - StockValu.com
WealthScope Financial, a Financial Advisor in Lehigh Valley, PA Announces a Proprietary Planning Process Called WealthScope GPS™
Financial Advisor firm has created a proprietary financial planning process which is referred to as WealthScope GPS™. This process is used to provide guidance for clients during their financial journey. The process is available today to all clients of the firm. - August 14, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
Horizon Financial Services, LLC and Advisory Alpha Form a Strategic Partnership
Horizon Financial Services, LLC to expand its planning services, strengthen its infrastructure and provide clients with a broader range of investment choices with its recent strategic partnership with Advisory Alpha. - July 13, 2021 - Horizon Financial Services, LLC
C&C Financial Group, LLC Launches “Open Access” Financial Planning Firm in Houston, Texas
Today at the launch Event, C&C Financial Advisory announced the firm’s focus on working with individuals and families who value financial security over promises of “quick riches.” “We think of ourselves as a thinking partner for our clients as we help them fortify their... - June 12, 2021 - C&C Financial Advisory
The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services
The Nathan Agencies proudly announces its new name, Livictus Financial Services. The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services. Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our... - May 25, 2021 - Livictus Financial Services
RPA to Host Virtual Continuing Education Seminar Trustee University for Missouri Plan Trustees
May 4 virtual event helps DC retirement committee members satisfy state’s annual continuing education requirement. - April 28, 2021 - Retirement Plan Advisors
WealthScope Financial Presents Financial Education to Residency Programs at Geisinger Hospital
Financial Advisors in Allentown PA offer financial educational seminars to residency programs at hospitals and schools around the country. - March 30, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
WealthScope Financial Announces the Opening of New Office in Allentown, PA
Financial Consulting firm relocates to Commerce Corporate Center located just off the North East extension of the PA turnpike. - March 19, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
NPPG Expands Employer Retirement Plan Services as a Pooled Plan Provider
NPPG announced that the company will serve as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) to the Lockton Companies, LLC (Northeast Series) Pooled Employer Plan (PEP), EZ Flex 401(k). NPPG’s Florida office, formerly Pinnacle Financial Services, a leader in the MEP/PEP industry, will serve as the... - February 17, 2021 - NPPG, Inc.
RPA Publishes Analysis of Stable Value Funds in Participant‐Directed Retirement Plans
White paper, Stable Value: A Risk-Free Dilemma, explores the appropriate use of fixed/stable value funds in defined contribution retirement plans. - January 06, 2021 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Long Island Advisor Awarded Top Financial Professional
Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management in Roslyn, Long Island, New York was recently recognized by Cetera® Financial Specialists, as a top financial professional based on his contributions and leadership in the financial community. Ginsberg has also been recognized as a member of the 2020 Leaders Council for the 16th consecutive year. - December 31, 2020 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Lakeman Financial Launches the Lakeman Financial Foundation
Lakeman Financial recently announced that it has launched a donor-advised fund with Fidelity Charitable’s Giving Account. Fidelity Charitable is 501(c)(3) public charity. - December 31, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center Announces Expansion with New Office Location in Tampa
Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center has announced the opening of a new office location in Tampa. With interest growing and public awareness of the many benefits of a reverse mortgage, Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center has found itself in a position to expand their physical presence in the... - November 01, 2020 - Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center
Financial Connection to Breast Cancer - All Women Financial Firm, Urban Wealth Management Assists Women
Researchers have connected the term "financial toxicity" to breast cancer. And while the energy of the woman diagnosed with breast cancer should be on healing and taking care of herself; life can spiral out of control and money is the root cause. Urban Wealth Management, an All Woman Financial Firm in Los Angeles is assisting women in getting their financial life in gear and focus on healing and living the life they desire and deserve. - October 30, 2020 - Urban Wealth Management
RPA to Host Virtual Trustee University with Special Guest Ron Insana
October 27 and 28 virtual event helps retirement committee members satisfy Missouri’s annual continuing education requirement. - October 21, 2020 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Rick Foxx, CEO of Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center Releases New Book: "Reverse Mortgages Made Simple"
Earlier this morning, Rick Foxx, CEO of Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center, announced the release of his third book: "Reverse Mortgages Made Simple: Your guide to the NEW Reverse Mortgage and Retirement Security - Shattering the Myths, Misconceptions and Confusion about Reverse... - October 21, 2020 - Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center
Jason Groth Earns Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) Designation
Jason Groth, Advisor at Safe Harbor Solutions, has earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) designation. He joins a growing group of financial professionals who have earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation and can immediately and clearly demonstrate how they practice a fundamental obligation to always put their clients’ best interest first. - August 01, 2020 - Safe Harbor Solutions
Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center Announces Launch of New Interactive Website
Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center has announced the launch of their new, interactive website: www.FLRMC.net. This website promises to bring fast and easy information about reverse mortgages to seniors all over Florida. CEO Rick Foxx had this to say: "I'm pleased as Punch. Not only does the... - July 22, 2020 - Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center