MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
NPPG are delighted to announce that Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. (“NPPG”) welcomed Pinnacle Financial Services (“Pinnacle”) to the NPPG family of companies. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Michigan, the combined NPPG-Pinnacle provides bespoke... - June 01, 2019 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Deep public sector retirement plan experience and commitment make for a strong match - May 18, 2019 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Everitt Lawson Group economists say Brexit delay could cause BoE to leave borrowing costs unchanged for most of this year. - May 06, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Former Head of Merrill Lynch and Former Estée Lauder Global Brand President to join distinguished roster of speakers at invitation-only gathering of leading causes and partners in social impact in Alexandria, VA. - February 21, 2019 - My Next Season
Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
In "The C.A.S.H. Formula" - a just-released how-to wealth-building book with a twist, author WenFang Bruchett shares her proven strategies for success that combine hard-hitting financial tactics with a dose of mindfulness and wellness.
As founder of a company that helps starts-ups become bankable... - November 29, 2018 - BlissFinance
The Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory services enable Individual and Institutional investors from any part of the world to benefit from both standardized and tailored Global Multi-asset portfolios that align with one's goals, return, risk, tenure and liquidity needs. - November 10, 2018 - Dhanayoga
John Thiel, widely admired financial services leader who steered iconic investment firm Merrill Lynch through a period of unprecedented change, including the acquisition by Bank of America, has joined My Next Season as Senior Advisor. Thiel will advance the company’s mission of supporting executives and early career professionals as they navigate career transitions, partnering with individuals and companies to ensure those transitions happen well. - November 10, 2018 - My Next Season
Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Natale Coraci to Senior Pension Administrator.
Mr. Coraci is a pension expert with over 25 years... - September 14, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Matthew Donnachie to Retirement Plan Administrator.
Mr. Donnachie is an experienced retirement plan... - September 14, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.
Great Lakes Wealth announced it has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number® and equips advisors to empower fearless investors.
Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the semantics... - September 06, 2018 - Great Lakes Wealth
In a move heralded by consumer advocates and industry groups alike, President Donald Trump today took action that will make it-once again-easier for 401(K) participants to maximize their savings by making it cheaper and easier for unrelated small businesses to pool together to offer retirement plans. - September 02, 2018 - TAG Resources LLC
Josh Schwartz to lead two-day agenda, including discussion of plan design, practice management, investment solutions, and market insights. - June 26, 2018 - Retirement Plan Advisors
Brad talks finances over local craft brews. - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management
Brad Sherman is proud to be named one of the Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors. The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who have contributed significantly to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management.
Investopedia’s... - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm announces the appointment of Jim Brambilla as Defined Contribution Plan Administrator.
Mr. Brambilla is a seasoned pension professional... - June 03, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading independent ERISA fiduciary, full-service employee benefits, retirement planning, and actuarial consulting firm, announces the appointment of Patrick J. Carragher as Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits.
Mr. Carragher, a 24-year industry... - May 24, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Cleveland-based wealth management firm is selected as a “best place to work.” - May 24, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC
Research by the Federal government suggests a serious knowledge gap among Federal employees when it comes to understanding, measuring and maximizing their multiple benefit programs.
To help close this gap, Dennis Edmonds, Managing Partner of the Federal Benefits Information Center (“FBIC”),... - May 22, 2018 - Federal Benefits Information Center
Horowitz to head NPPG-FS ERISA 3(16) Administrative Fiduciary Services Compliance Department. - May 16, 2018 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Cleveland-based financial advisor studies industry trends with other top wealth managers in the U.S. - April 19, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC
PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC, a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, announced today that Jenn King, CFP® has joined their firm as a Senior Financial Planner and Investment Advisor Representative. Jenn has spent her 17 years in the industry focused on a comprehensive,... - March 22, 2018 - PARAGON Wealth Strategies, LLC
Michael Landsberg, Partner, of Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management in Punta Gorda, Florida has been recognized as a 2018 Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s Magazine as announced in the March 10th issue.
“It’s an honor to again be named to this ranking,” Landsberg said. - March 21, 2018 - Landsberg Bennett
HUB employee benefits consultants honored as Power Broker® winners and finalist - March 12, 2018 - HUB International - West Region
In "Playing the Game," Paul Remack applies his years of financial experience to questions that haunt anyone planning to retire with significant assets. The most important thing to understand is that you are playing a game whether you realize it or not. Remack explains why Wealth Transfer and Distribution is a game, and he shows you how that game is played. He lays out the necessary steps for planning retirement and how to avoid unnecessary conflict with the IRS. - February 23, 2018 - Remack Associates, Inc.
Employee Benefit Adviser Editorial Committee Selects 20 Advisers for 2018 Rising Stars in Advising. - February 07, 2018 - HUB International - West Region
Thanks to CryptoWallet IRA, Investing in Digital Currencies is Now Simpler and Safer Than Ever. - January 03, 2018 - CryptoWallet IRA
Local Financial Advisor Attends Advisor Group's ConnectED 2017 National conference. - November 08, 2017 - Physicians Private Client Group
RVers from Northeastern and Central U.S. attracted to camaraderie, affordable standard of living and great mountaintop weather at a one-of-a-kind retirement community in Eastern Tennesse. - November 08, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. (NPPG) a leading national employee benefits, retirement planning and actuarial consulting firm that provides ERISA 3(16) Administrative Fiduciary Services through NPPG Fiduciary Services LLC (NPPG-FS) has entered into an ERISA 3(16) Administrative Services... - October 13, 2017 - Northeast Professional Planning Group
Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United States... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC
RVers attending "America's Largest RV show": daily retirement seminar, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. EST, in the Press Room on lower level. - September 12, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village
Long Island based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm as one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years. - August 25, 2017 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Portfolio Evaluations, Inc. (PEI), an institutional investment and retirement plan consulting firm, announces the addition of Jennifer Putney to the team. Jennifer joins PEI in a leadership role as Director of Retirement Plans Consulting, where she will oversee the firm’s service provider research,... - August 12, 2017 - Portfolio Evaluations, Inc.
Three financial services professionals with MassMutual Greater Houston – a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) – have earned the Certified Family Business Specialist (CFBS) designation. MassMutual Greater Houston Midtown shows commitment to business owners and their planning needs through continuing professional education. - July 25, 2017 - MassMutual Greater Houston
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. earns it's CEFEX (Centre for Fiduciary Excellence) certification renewal for the fifth consecutive year. - July 21, 2017 - Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Introducing the first-ever, completely independent platform to educate consumers about guaranteed retirement and insurance solutions. SafeMoney.com lets advisors promote themselves, enhance credibility with national branding, and enjoy a full-service client education program with no business requirements to any financial company. - July 13, 2017 - Safe Money Broadcasting
“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our team’s commitment to work together to provide exceptional service to our clients,” said Palmerino. “Our team is what sets us apart from others.” - May 18, 2017 - CCR Wealth Management
Chris Campbell, CEO of CJ Campbell & Associates in Rockville, Maryland has qualified for Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).
Achieving Court of the Table status places Mr. Campbell among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. - May 18, 2017 - CJ Campbell and Associates