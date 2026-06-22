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Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Social AI Launches Soc-AI: A Crowdsourced AI Portal Built in the U.S.
Social AI today announced the official rollout of its Soc-AI generative AI portal, a platform built through crowdsourcing and designed to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence. - May 30, 2025 - Social AI
GOP Values Free Email Service "Too Big to Rig"
GOP Values.com has launched. In keeping with the "Too Big to Rig" sentiment of President Trump, he was 100% correct that if you get everyone out to vote. As President Trump has been in the White House for seven days now, GOP Values is ramping up to help with the 2026 and 2028 Midterm and... - January 29, 2025 - GOP Values
KingsCrowd Acquires Leading IR Platform Lustro
KingsCrowd Inc. has acquired Lustro, the leading equity crowdfunding investor relations platform built for founders. - January 28, 2025 - KingsCrowd
Symphony Risk Solutions is Pleased to Announce Its Support of the Carve-Out of NewCo Risk, LLC
NewCo Risk, led by former Symphony executives Andy Harbut and Joshua Richman, will focus on its founders passion for providing insurance and employee benefits for operator-led investment firms, acquisition entrepreneurs and SMB’s. Its long-term goal is to create a nationally recognized brand... - January 22, 2025 - NewCo Risk, LLC
Evelar Energy Introduces TRON Energy Toolkit
Evelar Energy’s new TRON Energy Toolkit makes purchasing TRX Energy and staking TRX simpler than ever. By using Tron energy instead of burning TRX directly, you can cut transfer fees by up to 70%+ on TRC-20 USDT transactions. It’s a cost-effective way to handle frequent transfers. - January 20, 2025 - Evelar Energy
Solaris Partners Eyes Acquisition and Investment Targets Across Key Global Markets
US private investment firm Solaris Partners is actively pursuing investment and acquisition targets in North America, Australia, Western Europe, Central Europe and South America. The firm is eyeing corporate divestitures, special situations, private sales, time-sensitive or complex opportunities and distressed assets seeking recapitalization or restructuring. - January 06, 2025 - Solaris Partners
Crosstown Ventures Welcomes Rob Pulliam as Partner and Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth and Value Creation
Crosstown Ventures, a Columbus-based investment firm, proudly announces Rob Pulliam as Partner and Chief Financial Officer. With decades of financial leadership experience, Pulliam will oversee the firm's investment portfolio and drive growth across platform companies. His expertise aligns with Crosstown's mission to create value and operational excellence. - December 14, 2024 - Crosstown Ventures, LLC
Bristol PMG (Bristol Property Management Group) Ushers in New Era of London Property Development
Bristol PMG is redefining London’s property landscape with sustainable, community-focused developments. With over 20 years of expertise and a £500M+ portfolio, they deliver innovative projects across residential, commercial, and retail sectors. Prioritising ESG benchmarks, energy-efficient designs, and long-term value, Bristol PMG creates adaptable spaces that enhance urban living. Explore their vision for London’s future today. - December 06, 2024 - Bristol PMG
Skylark AI Launches Purpose-Built AI Engine to Revolutionize Private Investment Analysis and Enterprise AI Deployment
Skylark AI launches its revolutionary PyTorch Engine and Enterprise AI Platform, transforming private investment analysis and enterprise AI deployment. With 100% data ingestion, 100% recall, and 95% accuracy, it enables AI-powered agents to deploy in days, not months. Powered by 50+ pre-built integrations with sources like Cap IQ and FinHub, it creates a unified system of records, reducing due diligence timelines by 40% and cutting operational costs by 80%. - November 20, 2024 - Skylark AI Inc.
Big Blue Ceiling Unveils AuRA: an AI-Powered Revolution in Medical Research Reporting and More
Big Blue Ceiling, a leader in cutting-edge AI and autonomous research technology, is excited to announce AuRA (Autonomous Research Assistant), a groundbreaking AI-powered application set to transform medical research reporting. Built on IntellectCascade, Big Blue Ceiling’s Multiagentic and Multimodal AI framework, AuRA is poised to empower healthcare providers with real-time insights, reshaping patient engagement and advancing evidence-based medicine. - November 07, 2024 - Big Blue Ceiling
Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World
As digital currencies gain traction globally, the Aconomy Crypto Card provides instant access to funds for seamless purchases and withdrawals. Unlike many crypto cards that impose restrictions and fees, Aconomy’s card allows unlimited spending, global ATM access, and integrates with the Aconomy Marketplace. With customizable designs, top-tier security, and transparent management, it offers an elevated user experience. - October 04, 2024 - Aconomy
Newday Impact Announces NIO: a FinTech Platform Empowering Investors to Drive Global Change by Supporting Companies Committed to Holistic and Catalytic Transformation
Newday Impact is hosting a sold-out event in NYC at Climate Week on September 25 featuring the Newday Impact One (NIO) and showcasing the collaborative efforts of their partnerships. As the global economy shifts from an era of extraction to one of replenishment, the demand for investment solutions... - September 25, 2024 - Newday Impact
Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management
Aconomy launches its innovative platform featuring Earn, Exchange, Card, and Marketplace. This secure, user-friendly ecosystem transforms digital asset management, offering opportunities to maximize returns, trade major cryptocurrencies, use crypto like cash, and shop globally. With a focus on privacy and top-tier security, Aconomy bridges traditional and digital finance, providing a complete solution for modern financial needs. - September 21, 2024 - Aconomy
The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System
The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting. - September 18, 2024 - The Dandy Horse
Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group
Versailles Group, Ltd. announced the successful sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to PrecisionX Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. MSK, known for precision machining and assembly in sectors like medical and aerospace, was sold by Brinkman International Group as part of a strategic realignment. The acquisition will enhance PrecisionX's capabilities, expanding its reach in high-growth markets. Versailles Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. - September 04, 2024 - Versailles Group Ltd.
Planixs Realiti Poised for $1 Quadrillion Transaction Value
Planixs is the market leader in real-time, intraday cash, collateral, and liquidity management solutions. The fintech is delighted to announce a major milestone as its flagship product, Realiti, is poised to break through over $1 quadrillion in annual transaction value from customers across the... - September 04, 2024 - Planixs GRP Ltd
New Partnership: Luminoso and KAPS Group
We are delighted to announce the partnership agreement between the KAPS Group, a long-time leader in text analytics/semantic AI consulting services for enterprise data-driven solutions, and Luminoso, a leading sentiment analysis company, whose Daylight software, a powerful but easy to use sentiment analysis tool. - August 29, 2024 - KAPS Group
Samsara Management Launches Wraith Capital Advisory Services to Revolutionize Debt Solutions
Samsara Management Inc. has launched Wraith Capital Advisory Services Inc., a new division focused on providing bespoke debt solutions for lower and middle-market transactions. Wraith Capital will offer customized financial products, including senior secured debt and mezzanine financing, supporting deals from $10 million to $500 million. The division will also assist regional banks with liquidity issues by purchasing notes and helping manage reserves. - August 28, 2024 - Samsara Management.com
Locust Park Capital Secures $20 Million in Equity for $75 Million Class A Multifamily Development
Locust Park Capital, a leading international commercial real estate capital advisory firm, announced today the successful placement of $20 million in joint venture (JV) equity capital for the development of a Class A multifamily project in Charlotte, North Carolina. The total project value is... - August 23, 2024 - Locust Park Capital, LLC
Windsor Capital Expands Its Florida Investment Banking Team
Windsor Capital, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaet Tyranski as Senior Advisor in its Tampa, Florida office. - June 01, 2024 - Windsor Capital
Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash
Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info. - May 10, 2024 - CenTex Tin Lizzie Model T Club
Introducing Francesco Cardullo: The Visionary Leader Driving Innovation at Unstuck VC
In a recent exclusive interview, Francesco Cardullo shared personal insights into his remarkable journey as a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Unstuck VC. - May 06, 2024 - Unstuck Venture Capital Studio
Blueline Ventures Launches Small Business Acquisition Fund
Blueline Ventures Launches New Private Equity Fund Targeting the Acquisition of Small to Mid-Size Businesses Blueline Ventures, a leading investment firm specializing in long-term value creation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest private equity fund, BLV Fund 1. This innovative fund is... - March 22, 2024 - Blueline Ventures
Altitude Capital Group Announces Closing of $1 Million Equity Private Placement for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.
Altitude Capital Group, LLC (“Altitude”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a premier full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer based in Newport Beach, CA, announced the successful closing of an equity financing round totaling $1,000,000 for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc., a... - March 11, 2024 - Altitude Capital Group LLC
Altitude Capital Group Secures FINRA Approval, Strengthens Global Investment Services
Altitude Capital Group has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), marking a significant step forward in expanding its investment banking and securities brokerage services internationally. This approval enables Altitude to enhance its efforts in capital raising... - March 08, 2024 - Altitude Capital Group LLC
The Man Behind Hengsheng Group, Grenada's Biggest FDI Project, Announces New Leadership Set to Change the Industry Players
Hengsheng Group Names Galli Khurelee as New Vice President of Global Markets Hengsheng Group (www.hscbi.com), one of the biggest real estate developers and a leading marketing agent for the Grenada CIP, today announced the appointment of Galli Khurelee as Vice President of Global Markets,... - November 04, 2023 - Hengsheng Group
Yaletown Partners Select Novata to Advance ESG Data Collection
Bringing Yaletown on board further expands Novata’s client base reach into venture capital and marks the firm’s first Canadian client. Responsible investing principles are core to the ethos of Yaletown and form the foundation upon which it ensures that returns and investment decisions are driven by a commitment to people and the planet. Novata’s platform makes navigating ESG simple for private markets by prioritizing materiality, streamlining data collection and reporting, and driving action. - October 09, 2023 - Yaletown Partners
Everscale announces Mexico's Private Equity Pilot Program for Portfolio Companies
With Everscale Pilot Program, Portfolio Companies can add their own Mexico cost-effective operational capabilities in days, test the region, and scale in size and functionality when needed. - October 07, 2023 - Everscale Group
Locust Park Capital Expands Presence with New West Palm Beach Office
Locust Park Capital, a leading private equity real estate and capital advisory firm, proudly announces the opening of its new office in West Palm Beach, Florida. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and catering to the thriving business environment in Florida. - August 17, 2023 - Locust Park Capital
Heptaret Capital Management to Host Commodity Trading Strategies Workshop in Singapore
Heptaret Capital Management, LLC, a hedge fund based in New York, specializes in portfolio management, financial training, and global investment and tax advisory services. The company has announced an upcoming Commodity Trading Strategies Workshop scheduled for September 18, 2023, in... - August 10, 2023 - Heptaret Capital Management LLC
Verivend Introduces Digital Signature Functionality for Streamlined Private Capital Transactions
Leading payments platform enhances signature management with seamless digital signing capabilities. - April 27, 2023 - Verivend
Francisco Soler Joins MAS Advisors
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the hiring of Francisco Soler as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer effective April 3, 2023. "I am proud to rejoin an incredibly dynamic and talented team of professionals. MAS is a solidly established business... - April 26, 2023 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Tim Tadder’s Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa) to Go on View at Avant Gallery
World-renown photographer Tim Tadder, who has become one of the pioneering voices of AI art, will unveil his version of the Mona Lisa at Avant Gallery’s booth at the forthcoming Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, March 23-26, 2023. With Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa), Tim Tadder... - March 19, 2023 - Avant Gallery
Mary Aloe, CEO of Aloe Entertainment, Heads Her Flagship Movie Production Company and Team in Los Angeles for Another Banner Year in 2023, Including “Marlowe”
The Aloe Entertainment team and its founder, Mary Aloe, have 3 movies being released in 2023 and 5 going into production including “Marlowe,” starring Liam Neeson; “Tin Solider,” starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro; “Morning,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, and Naomi Ackie; and “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins to name just some of the Aloe Entertainment’s movies being released and/or heading into production in 2023. - February 15, 2023 - Aloe Entertainment
DB Investing Expands the BD Department with the New Industry-Veteran Recruit
Retail FX broker has announced the onboarding of another star player. Industry-experienced sales and Business Development expert Neofytos Hadjineofytou joins the Cyprus office. - January 12, 2023 - DB Investing
Retail FX Broker DB Investing Recruits Industry Veteran
DB Investing, a Seychelles-regulated broker with offices also in Cyprus and Dubai, has recently recruited Christoforos Koulermo as Business Development Manager. Koulermos, who has over 15 years of industry experience, will be based in Cyprus. Christoforos has previously worked with some of the... - December 23, 2022 - DB Investing
ARX Advisory Publishes Annual Report for 2022 Covering Israeli Companies on the TSX & TSX-V
Report highlights the increase in Israeli companies listing on TMX exchanges as an alternative to private funding, alongside the need for better pre-listing strategy and after-market support in order to build demand in Canadian markets. - December 21, 2022 - ARX Advisory
Carmel Daniele Successfully Nominated in 2022’s Edition of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" (WIM100)
CD Capital is thrilled to announced Carmel Daniele’s successful nomination in 2022’s edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100), a biennial publication that celebrates the “above & beyond” contributions of women to the mining industry,... - November 22, 2022 - CD Capital Asset Management Ltd.
Tim Reardon Joins Sayres as CEO & Will be a Broadtree Partners Operating Executive
Tim Reardon, former CEO of Constellis, President of Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Solutions, and President of Leidos Defense and Intelligence, has joined Broadtree Partners to lead the development and implementation of Broadtree’s GovCon strategy in aerospace, defense,... - November 10, 2022 - Broadtree Partners
Hillary Stalker Joins CapWealth as Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor
Hillary Stalker has joined CapWealth, a Forbes Best-in-State investment advisory firm, as an executive vice president and financial advisor. - October 22, 2022 - CapWealth