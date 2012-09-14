PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities. - December 19, 2019 - DCA

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for its Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (the “Arbitrage Fund”) and Accelerate Market Neutral Yield Fund (“Market Neutral... - December 11, 2019 - Accelerate

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

Fred H. Mannix Joins Accelerate Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management. - November 28, 2019 - Accelerate

TrueGoldCoin, After the Latest Smart Contract Update, Has Larger Plans TrueGoldCoin (TGC) finished its transition of upgrading and updating its smart contract and has now just started trading in Latoken, one of the most important exchanges in the world. - November 28, 2019 - Truevalue Holdings, Inc.

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC, a Comprehensive Financial Service and Large Transaction Firm, Closes Another Deferred Sales Trust™ Due to a Potential Broken 1031 Exchange David R. Zoellner Sr. and his associates work closely with real estate sellers and business sellers to defer the taxes on large transactions. Often times, a Commercial Broker will close on the sale of commercial property for their client and will be seeking to complete a 1031 Exchange into another property. - October 25, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Truevalue Holdings Inc. Announces Upgrade of Smart Contract in TGC True Gold Coin, a crypto token issued by Truevalue Holdings, has upgraded and updated its smart contract towards a full migration to new standards. - October 25, 2019 - Truevalue Holdings, Inc.

Paul Edward Clay Joins Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

RupeeLife Releases Online Marketplace for the 10 Million Struggling Indian SMEs to Get Invested for No Commission After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife

Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Receives 2019 Best of Orlando Award Orlando Award Program Honors the Achievement. - September 14, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Locust Park Capital Arranges $14m Acquisition Loan for Miami Multifamily Building Locust Park Capital has arranged a $14 million acquisition loan for a seven-story multifamily building in the Brickell area of Miami Florida. The recently renovated building was 97% leased at the time of financing. Kenneth Lee of Locust Park Capital arranged the seven-year loan with a fixed rate of 4.220... - August 24, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Ellis Marshall Global: UK Economy Returns to Growth Re-opening of UK car manufacturing operations trigger return to growth but Ellis Marshall Global analysts warn of possible contraction in Q2. - July 24, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Witlingo Launches Voice First Communities Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Voice First Communities, an extension of its Buildlingo offer that enables anyone to post audio content into deployed Amazon Alexa skills and Google Assistant actions. - July 24, 2019 - Witlingo

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels

San Francisco Startup SMBX Launches This Summer with a New Way for Small Businesses to Raise Capital In late July 2019, local profitable businesses can issue bonds on a new platform, the SMBX (www.thesmbx.com), to raise money. People can buy these businesses’ bonds, support the businesses they love, and earn principal plus interest monthly. Businesses get the capital they need to grow; people earn the profits from financing charges that would ordinarily go to the bank - a true wealth of the commons. - July 11, 2019 - SMBX, Inc.

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Ellis Marshall Global: German Manufacturing Downturn Continues Ellis Marshall Global reports trade war and Brexit uncertainty send German manufacturing sector into recession territory for sixth straight month. - July 02, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Electronic Publishing Services Announces Three EDGAR Online Workstations for Self-Service Filers to the SEC Now Available for Use: 13F, Section 16 and 12B-25 Forms Electronic Publishing Services, Inc. is announcing new EDGAR Filing Agent Online Workstations and a relaunch of their existing sites. The workstations are useful for anyone required to file Section 16 Forms 3, 4 and 5; Institutional Investment managers filing form 13F; and corporate filers needing an extension to Forms 10-K, 10-Q and others. - July 01, 2019 - Electronic Publishing Services, Inc.

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Credit Benchmark Launches Credit Consensus Indicator – New Monthly Measure of Credit Risk for US, UK and EU Industrials June CCI Shows "Cracks in Foundation" for US and European Industrial Corporate Credit Quality. Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus based credit analytics, today announced the launch of a new monthly measure of credit risk for US and European corporates in the industrials sector. The... - June 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Morgan Creek Founder Yusko Will be a Keynote Speaker at Markets Group’s Private Wealth West Forum Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Ellis Marshall Global: Hong Kong’s Economy Loses Momentum Ellis Marshall Global analysts comment as Hong Kong’s Trade Development Council downgrades forecasts. - June 19, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Locust Park Capital Arranges $8M Loan for Dallas Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition Locust Park Capital has arranged a $10 million acquisition loan for a multi-family portfolio consisting of 4 buildings and totaling 240 units. The portfolio is spread throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The undisclosed buyer intends to perform major capital improvements consisting of upgrading apartment... - June 15, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

AVentures Capital Invests in Viseven, a Fast-Growing Digital Solution Provider for the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Enterprise Companies AVentures Capital invested in Viseven, a fast-growing digital solution provider for the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences players, and became a minority shareholder. Viseven provides full-cycle digital multichannel solutions for life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. - June 03, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Locust Park Capital Secures $3M Refinancing of CVS Pharmacy in Dallas, TX Locus Park Capital has secured a $3 million refinancing for a net-leased CVS pharmacy in Dallas. The five-year loan features a fixed rate of 4.95 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. The lender was a local community bank. Locust Park’s president Kenneth Lee arranged the loan on behalf of... - May 23, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

Locust Park Capital Arranges $12M Refinance for Mixed Use Building in Orlando's Central Business District Locust Park Capital has secured a $12 million loan to refinance a seven-story mixed use building in the Central Business District of Orlando, Florida. The recently renovated building was fully leased at the time of financing. Kenneth Lee of Locust Park arranged the five-year loan with a fixed rate of... - May 19, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Credit Benchmark Announces Craig Broderick Head of New Advisory Board Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus credit data and analytics, announced the establishment of a new advisory board led by Craig Broderick, former chief risk officer (CRO) of Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Broderick retired from Goldman Sachs in January 2018 after 32 years, having served as CRO from... - April 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Fountainhead Commercial Capital Names Vratanina Senior Vice President Fountainhead Commercial Capital today announced that Jeffrey J. Vratanina has joined the company as senior vice president of capital markets. Fountainhead specializes in SBA 504 loans for commercial real estate and low loan-to-value conventional real estate loans while also offering SBA 7(a) loans through... - April 17, 2019 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

New Stablecoin USDQ Will be Presented in the First Half of April One of the largest listing service providers, Platinum intends to launch a new stablecoin USDQ in the first half of April. USDQ will be decentralized, self-regulating, and backed by Bitcoin. This feature will allow the market participants to trade and make payments in popular cryptos without needing... - April 02, 2019 - Platinum LLC

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by Completing 1031 Exchanges Into a Delaware Statutory Trust Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by completing 1031 Exchanges into a Delaware Statutory Trust enhancing the relationship between the Commercial Real Estate Broker and their large Commercial Real Estate Client. January 14th 2019 a High... - March 14, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Fountainhead Small Business Finance Names Michael Bland COO Fountainhead Small Business Finance LLC today announced that Michael Bland has joined the company as chief operating officer. The company offers U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) Program loans to small business owners for working capital, business acquisitions, partner buyouts, equipment,... - March 13, 2019 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital Sold CoreValue to IT Kontrakt Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital sold a majority stake in CoreValue to IT Kontrakt, a leading vendor of IT services outsourcing in CEE region. IT Kontrakt is owned by Oaktree Capital Management and Cornerstone Partners investments. CoreValue is a fast-growing IT-outsourcing company based in Ukraine... - February 27, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Software Development Report by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital and Capital Times Names Eastern Europe Among Top-5 Software Development Hubs With CEE tech talent being recognized as world-class, the regional export Software Development industry experienced a significant spike in mergers and acquisitions and private equity activity in 2018. As per Software Development in Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Romania report issued by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital, and Capital Times, the local investment leaders, the four countries represent a rapidly growing, highly competitive, and attractive source of talent for the global IT industry. - February 14, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Witlingo Announces the General Availability of Buildlingo Voice First Startup Witlingo releases Buildlingo, an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice first experience for customer care and digital marketing on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant by simply using a Mobile App. - February 06, 2019 - Witlingo

First Service Credit Union Member Wins $50,000 in Cash Rewards Sweepstakes One lucky member of First Service Credit Union was handed a check for $50,000 after winning the grand prize in the credit union’s 2018 Cash Rewards Sweepstakes. The lucky winner, Dennis Sanders of Lake Jackson has been a member of First Service since 2005. Sanders has remained a First Service... - January 27, 2019 - First Service Credit Union

Michael W. Drummond, AAMS®, Financial Advisor, Earns CEP® The National Institute of Certified Estate Planners (NICEP) is pleased to announce the graduation of Mr. Michael W. Drummond from the Certified Estate Planner™ course. Mr. Drummond has successfully completed the advanced course work and qualifying examination to earn the professional certification... - January 14, 2019 - Drummond Wealth Management of Raymond James & Associates