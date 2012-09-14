PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Domani Wealth Acquires Local Advisory Firm As of Friday, Dec. 6, Domani Wealth has completed the acquisition of EHD Advisory Services. EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning... - December 13, 2019 - Domani Wealth

Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for its Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (the “Arbitrage Fund”) and Accelerate Market Neutral Yield Fund (“Market Neutral... - December 11, 2019 - Accelerate

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Berkshire Hills Capital is Opening Latin American Office in Bogota, Colombia The new office aims to boost Berkshire Hills Capital Group’s operations as it expands its services in the region. Berkshire Hills Capital (BHC) has a new office in Bogota. The Managing Director Simon Sandoval and his partner and CEO of Berkshire Finance, Jose Luis Huayhua launched the office with... - November 28, 2019 - Berkshire Hills Capital Group

Fred H. Mannix Joins Accelerate Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management. - November 28, 2019 - Accelerate

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC, a Comprehensive Financial Service and Large Transaction Firm, Closes Another Deferred Sales Trust™ Due to a Potential Broken 1031 Exchange David R. Zoellner Sr. and his associates work closely with real estate sellers and business sellers to defer the taxes on large transactions. Often times, a Commercial Broker will close on the sale of commercial property for their client and will be seeking to complete a 1031 Exchange into another property. - October 25, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

DMH Investments LLC Launches a New Series of Educational Real Estate Investment Seminars in Philadelphia, PA Daniel M. Harvey C.EO of DMH Investments LLC is scheduled to host a series of Real Estate Investment Educational seminars. The first will be a two day educational informative boot camp on October 26 & October 27, 2019 on the topic of "Small Multi-Family Conversions" in Philadelphia, PA. - October 19, 2019 - DMH Investments LLC

Paul Edward Clay Joins Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

RupeeLife Releases Online Marketplace for the 10 Million Struggling Indian SMEs to Get Invested for No Commission After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife

The Lyttle Company LLC Registered as Investment Adviser On Sept. 19, 2019, the PA Department of Banking and Securities advised The Lyttle Company, LLC it has been registered, as an Investment Adviser, under the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972 (“1972 Act”). The Lyttle Company provides investment management and supervisory services for individual... - September 21, 2019 - The Lyttle Company LLC

UK-Based Platform for Issuing Digital Securities, Smartlands, Plans to Raise Capital for Global Scaling Smartlands – a blockchain-based global investment platform that uses brand new financial instruments – digital shares (security tokens) announces plans to raise capital through the sale of an equity stake in own Holding company. The UK-based fintech company intends to use the capital to continue... - September 15, 2019 - Smartlands

Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Receives 2019 Best of Orlando Award Orlando Award Program Honors the Achievement. - September 14, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management

Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels

Witlingo Launches Voice First Communities Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Voice First Communities, an extension of its Buildlingo offer that enables anyone to post audio content into deployed Amazon Alexa skills and Google Assistant actions. - July 24, 2019 - Witlingo

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels

San Francisco Startup SMBX Launches This Summer with a New Way for Small Businesses to Raise Capital In late July 2019, local profitable businesses can issue bonds on a new platform, the SMBX (www.thesmbx.com), to raise money. People can buy these businesses’ bonds, support the businesses they love, and earn principal plus interest monthly. Businesses get the capital they need to grow; people earn the profits from financing charges that would ordinarily go to the bank - a true wealth of the commons. - July 11, 2019 - SMBX, Inc.

Startupbootcamp Launches Its First Scale Program in Osaka, Japan An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Morgan Creek Founder Yusko Will be a Keynote Speaker at Markets Group’s Private Wealth West Forum Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Activemarket.io, a Member of Active Trading Group, is Announcing the Launch of a Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange for the Scandinavian Market The exchange will offer trading between Norwegian Krone (NOK), Swedish Krona (SEK), Danish Krone (DKK), United States Dollar (USD) and Euros (EUR) against major cryptocurrencies pairs. - June 24, 2019 - Activemarket.io

Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life Partner for Insurance Services Strategic partnership between Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life formed to enhance insurance offering and increase sales opportunities. - June 15, 2019 - Simplicity Life

AVentures Capital Invests in Viseven, a Fast-Growing Digital Solution Provider for the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Enterprise Companies AVentures Capital invested in Viseven, a fast-growing digital solution provider for the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences players, and became a minority shareholder. Viseven provides full-cycle digital multichannel solutions for life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. - June 03, 2019 - AVentures Capital

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

FD Financial, Corp. Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery The partners of Santaska have agreed to sale the cannery on the Egegik River in Alaska. - May 22, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Kevin Hollins Recognized as an NACD Governance Fellow NACD Fellows Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Highest Standards of Corporate Governance. - May 20, 2019 - Canal Group

Minority Purchase - IASG Makes Strategic Investment Institutional Advisory Services Group ("IASG") has acquired a minority stake in Chicago-based Omega Edge LLC, a private financial management advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed. - May 08, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC

IASG Fund Services LLC ("IASG-FS") Launches to Promote a Highly Disruptive Fund Administration Software to CTAs, CPOs and Other Alternative Managers Institutional Advisory Services Group or IASG, a service provider to alternative managers for 25 years, is launching a new division, IASG Fund Services. This company will promote Seamless Solutions, an innovative and disruptive software developed by Sudrania LLC. The platform can service CTAs, CPOs, hedge funds, private equity sponsors, real estate investment companies, family offices and mutual funds. - April 25, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC

New Stablecoin USDQ Will be Presented in the First Half of April One of the largest listing service providers, Platinum intends to launch a new stablecoin USDQ in the first half of April. USDQ will be decentralized, self-regulating, and backed by Bitcoin. This feature will allow the market participants to trade and make payments in popular cryptos without needing... - April 02, 2019 - Platinum LLC

Turtle Creek Management and Turtle Creek Trust Company Focuses Client Attention on the Recent Federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act On December 20, 2017, Congress passed a statute originally named the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) which enacts a broad range of tax changes. The Act was signed by the President on December 22. One of the key provisions of the Act is for tax years beginning after December 31, 2017, corporate income will... - March 27, 2019 - Turtle Creek Management, LLC

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by Completing 1031 Exchanges Into a Delaware Statutory Trust Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by completing 1031 Exchanges into a Delaware Statutory Trust enhancing the relationship between the Commercial Real Estate Broker and their large Commercial Real Estate Client. January 14th 2019 a High... - March 14, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital Sold CoreValue to IT Kontrakt Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital sold a majority stake in CoreValue to IT Kontrakt, a leading vendor of IT services outsourcing in CEE region. IT Kontrakt is owned by Oaktree Capital Management and Cornerstone Partners investments. CoreValue is a fast-growing IT-outsourcing company based in Ukraine... - February 27, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Software Development Report by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital and Capital Times Names Eastern Europe Among Top-5 Software Development Hubs With CEE tech talent being recognized as world-class, the regional export Software Development industry experienced a significant spike in mergers and acquisitions and private equity activity in 2018. As per Software Development in Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Romania report issued by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital, and Capital Times, the local investment leaders, the four countries represent a rapidly growing, highly competitive, and attractive source of talent for the global IT industry. - February 14, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Witlingo Announces the General Availability of Buildlingo Voice First Startup Witlingo releases Buildlingo, an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice first experience for customer care and digital marketing on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant by simply using a Mobile App. - February 06, 2019 - Witlingo

TSEF: The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund Names Lara Metcalf as New Managing Director Lara Metcalf joins Managing Partner, Liz Luckett to lead TSEF’s third and largest fund focused on entrepreneurs using data and technology to solve tough problems facing vulnerable communities. - January 30, 2019 - Maycomb Capital

First Capital Advisors Revamps Website New site offers refreshed look, better functionality and illustrates the company's strategy. - January 26, 2019 - First Capital Advisors

Globtec Investment Group Debuts US$300 Million Investment Program to Capitalize Globalization-Ready Businesses in Turkey Globtec Investment Group and a consortium of partner investors have embarked on a broad mandate to invest in suitable Turkish companies, with a focus on the Mechanical Engineering, Mining, and Tourism sectors. The program is designed to assist in the capitalization and development of Turkish companies by expanding their access to international markets and creating global business connections. - January 18, 2019 - Globtec Investment LLC

Michael W. Drummond, AAMS®, Financial Advisor, Earns CEP® The National Institute of Certified Estate Planners (NICEP) is pleased to announce the graduation of Mr. Michael W. Drummond from the Certified Estate Planner™ course. Mr. Drummond has successfully completed the advanced course work and qualifying examination to earn the professional certification... - January 14, 2019 - Drummond Wealth Management of Raymond James & Associates