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Within Investment Firms
BLXCKSTONE Announces Expansion of Real Asset Platform Backed by More Than $90 Million in Asset Value
BLXCKSTONE, a diversified holdings and investment platform focused on real estate and asset-backed strategies, today announced the continued expansion of its business as a vertically integrated owner, operator and capital platform supported by more than $90 million in underlying asset value. The... - July 03, 2026 - BLXCKSTONE
Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader. - June 10, 2026 - DoubleDiamond Investment Gp
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
ClaimExchange Launches Unified Platform to Bring Clarity, Compliance, and Predictability to Personal Injury Workflows
ClaimExchange announced the launch of its newly unified website, bringing together its technology and financial solutions within a personal injury marketplace designed to support healthcare providers, attorneys, and funding partners. The expanded platform reflects ClaimExchange’s commitment... - April 27, 2026 - ClaimExchange
Water for South Sudan Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable, Community-Led Clean Water Solutions Amid Ongoing Crisis
South Sudan is in a long-term water and public health crisis, with millions lacking clean water and facing recurring disease outbreaks. As outside aid becomes less reliable, WFSS is responding with a different, more sustainable approach focused on long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. - February 11, 2026 - Water for South Sudan
FundedProFX Updates Demo Challenge Framework to Support Real-World Trading Conditions
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced the launch of enhanced trading conditions within its demo evaluation environment. - February 06, 2026 - FundedProFX
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
New Year Offer: FundedProFX Introduces Major Savings on $3K–$200K Demo Accounts
FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced a New Year promotional offer to celebrate the start of 2026 and support traders beginning the year with discipline and confidence. FundedProFX offers trading accounts ranging from $3,000 to $200,000, designed to... - January 24, 2026 - FundedProFX
The Security Bulldog Announces $400K Pre-Seed Financing Led by Right Side Capital Management to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity Intelligence Platform
Capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers. - January 23, 2026 - The Security Bulldog
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Juniper Investment Group Secures $24 Million First Close for Fund III and Announces First Acquisition in Laredo, TX
The $100 million multifamily fund partners with family offices and wealth managers to target workforce housing acquisition opportunities in secondary markets. - December 19, 2025 - Juniper Investment Group
The DIME Program Redefines Economic Mobility with Five Years of Proven Wealth Distribution
Celebrating five years of impact, the DIME Program is redefining the path to financial independence. By integrating direct wealth distribution with comprehensive wealth literacy, the program empowers the next generation to move beyond participation and into positions of economic power and long-term growth. - December 19, 2025 - DIME Program
Fintec Markets to Showcase Copy Trading Innovation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026
Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, will participate in iFX Expo Dubai 2026 for the first time, showcasing its technology-driven copy trading solutions. The platform allows users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over risk, emphasizing transparency and responsible market participation. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and highlight how copy trading can support structured and informed trading practices. - December 19, 2025 - Fintec Markets
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
New Distribution Deal Will Ship RadHash to 10,000 Users Globally
RadHash and Cloud Underground are partnering to deliver the first hybrid infrastructure stack designed for software sovereignty and data ownership. The integration of Hash aiOS with the Underground Nexus Stack empowers enterprises to build and deploy AI-native systems anywhere while maintaining full control of their assets, uptime, and IP. - October 29, 2025 - RadHash Ltd.
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Understanding Web 3.0: How Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Solana Are Shaping the Next Phase of Blockchain Technology
How Fleet Mining Expands Cloud-Based Access to Blockchain Computing Services - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Computing Platform to Support Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), and XRP in 2025
Fleet Mining introduces upgraded LTC cloud computing contracts designed to enhance transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility for users worldwide. - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
Major Financial Institutions Explore Digital Asset Collateral - Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground as a New Income Model
Global financial institutions are increasingly exploring the use of digital assets as collateral within institutional lending structures - a sign of growing interest in blockchain-based finance across traditional banking. According to research by Fleet Asset Management Group, this trend reflects... - October 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Solana ETF Licensed in Hong Kong, AI Hashrate Technology Reshapes Crypto Mining Returns - Fleet Mining Highlights 2025 Cash Flow Trends
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the first Solana spot ETF by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), with trading set to begin on October 27. This development makes Hong Kong the first major financial center to offer a regulated Solana investment vehicle to... - October 24, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
2025 Digital Asset Trends: Cloud Mining Gains Strong Momentum as an Alternative to Traditional Crypto Investments
Cloud mining is transforming participation in the digital asset economy, offering a new infrastructure-based model amid ongoing market volatility and evolving investor strategies. - October 23, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Bitcoin Market Trend: Cloud Mining Outpaces Speculation - Fleet Mining Offers Promotional Hashrate for New Users
Fleet Mining highlights how automated cloud mining is becoming a popular alternative to traditional crypto speculation by offering simplified, technology-driven participation. - October 22, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Mint Miner Launches AI Cloud Mining Platform Supporting XRP and Major Digital Assets
Mint Miner has introduced an AI-powered cloud mining platform that streamlines the process of allocating computing resources across major digital assets, including XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE. Designed to make cloud mining more accessible, the platform enables users to participate in mining through automated computing contracts supported by secure infrastructure and intelligent technology. - October 19, 2025 - Mint Miner
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Fleet Mining Launches AI-Assisted Cloud Mining Platform for Digital Asset Enthusiasts
Global Platform Introduces Mobile-Friendly Mining Management Tools and Renewable-Energy Integration - October 16, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Mint Miner Launches XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App
Mint Miner, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining technology company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application designed to make digital asset mining more accessible and energy-efficient. The app allows users to monitor mining activity, manage contracts, and track performance data from... - October 13, 2025 - Mint Miner
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners Leads Investment in PATH
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners announced today that it has led the latest funding round for PATH, the reusable bottled water company pioneering sustainable aluminum packaging. “PATH isn’t selling bottled water, they are redefining an entire category,” said Rogers Healy,... - October 13, 2025 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Support XRP and ETH Holders
Fleet Mining, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud-based mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform that allow holders of XRP and ETH to participate in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. The update reflects the company’s goal of... - October 12, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties. - October 12, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Christopher J. Dixon: Oxford Advisory Group Named Among Orlando's Best Places to Work in 2025
“We are honored to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of Orlando’s Best Places to Work,” said Christopher J. Dixon, Co-founder at Oxford Advisory Group. - October 10, 2025 - Oxford Advisory Group
FleetMining Now Providing Investors with XRP Cloud Mining Services
As the volatility of global cryptocurrency market swings higher and investors fear repeating wrong calls for capital deployment, a sense of uneasiness develops. On the one hand, the frequent fluctuations of mainstream assets (such as BTC and ETH) prices have forced more investors to consider it in... - October 05, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
FleetMining Launches No-Cost Cloud Mining Platform with $15 Bonus, Enabling Users to Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin Without Hardware or Fees
FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without investing in expensive hardware or electricity costs. The new platform introduces a streamlined way... - September 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Jacobson Equities Announces Appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments
Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments. In this role, Mr. Geisen will lead the firm’s investment initiatives, including sourcing, evaluating, and executing acquisitions that align with Jacobson Equities’ long-term strategy of... - September 23, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Jacobson Equities Acquires Warehouse and Factory, Premier Student Housing Community Adjacent to Texas A&M University
Jacobson Equities, a Los Angeles based real estate sponsor, has acquired Warehouse and Factory, a premier student housing community adjacent to Texas A&M University. - July 22, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
BTC Miner Cloud Mining Platform Strives to Offer Stability & Security as Bitcoin Recently Crossed $110K
BTCMiner, a secure and FCA-certified cloud mining platform, empowers users worldwide to earn daily passive income through smart mining contracts. With flexible plans, guaranteed principal and interest, and a $500 registration bonus, BTCMiner offers an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. - July 05, 2025 - BTC Miner
Caitlyn Urgiles Promoted to Trading Specialist at S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Caitlyn Urgiles to Trading Specialist. Caitlyn has been a valued member of the firm’s Investment Team since joining in 2022. In her new role, Caitlyn is responsible for supporting the ongoing management of the firm’s... - July 03, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Hires Investment Operations Associate
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Amanda Dann has joined the team as an Investment Operations Associate. Amanda holds a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Education and brings several years of experience in accounting and finance within the healthcare industry. - June 20, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Climbing Kilimanjaro, Building a Legacy: U.S. Women Unite to Fulfill a Father’s Final Wish and Fund a School in Tanzania
A team of U.S. women led by Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro this August to honor Eugene Schellenberg’s final wish—building a school in Tanzania. The mission aims to raise $111,000 for the Eugene English Medium School in Ifakara, expanding on the legacy of the Ifakara Bakery Project. Each step of the climb symbolizes equity, education, and hope. - June 19, 2025 - Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh