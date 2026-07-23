Recent Headlines
Within Small Business Lending
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
Flexi View Lending Closes $8.25 Million Refinance Loan for Retail Shopping Center in Maysville, KY
Flexi View Lending, a leading private commercial real estate lender known for its speed, flexibility, and creative financing structures, is pleased to announce the successful closing of an $8.25 million refinance loan secured by a retail shopping center in Maysville, Kentucky. The transaction was... - October 13, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending Closes $33 Million Loan for Duluth Acquisition and Construction Project
Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the closing of a $33 million loan to support the acquisition and construction of a major project located in Duluth, Minnesota. The transaction was successfully originated by James McDonough, Executive Director, and closed in an expedited 20-day... - September 27, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending Successfully Funds $45.7 Million Ground-Up Construction Loan in Atlanta, GA
Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the successful funding of a $45,700,000 ground-up construction loan in Atlanta, Georgia. The loan was originated by Robert Salazar and closed within an impressive 30-day timeframe, underscoring Flexi View Lending’s commitment to speed, efficiency, and... - September 11, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
EvaFi Reveals Hidden Costs of Credit Card Minimum Payments
EvaFi reveals the hidden costs behind minimum credit card payments and what consumers need to know. - September 03, 2025 - Evafi
EvaFi Launches Revolutionary Loan Matching Platform to Help Consumers Find Better Loans for Better Living
EvaFi (NMLS #2589975), an innovative fintech company looking to transform the consumer lending landscape, today announced the launch of its intelligent loan-matching platform designed to democratize access to affordable financing options. - August 29, 2025 - Evafi
Prestige Commercial Capital Introduces CoreRate Preferred Funding to Drive Small Business Success
Prestige Commercial Capital has launched CoreRate Preferred Funding, its newest option aimed at supporting small businesses, sole proprietors, and gig workers in 2025. The initiative responds to the growing number of businesses planning expansion, with a focus on flexible funding solutions. Details of the program will be outlined in the full release. - July 24, 2025 - Prestige Commercial Capital
Flexi-View Lending Closes $9.5 Million Commercial Loan for Property Acquisition in Dallas, TX
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $9.5 million commercial loan to support a strategic property acquisition in Dallas, Texas. The loan was secured on an expedited timeline, closing in just 30 days — demonstrating Flexi-View Lending’s commitment to... - June 01, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $7.3M Multifamily Acquisition Loan in Augusta, Georgia
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $7,300,000 loan for the acquisition of a multifamily property in Augusta, Georgia. The deal, originated by Jesse Low, CEO and Owner of Flexi-View Lending, was executed in an expedited timeframe, closing in just 20 days. The loan... - May 10, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $3 Million Rehab Loan in New Orleans Within 14 Days
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $3 million rehab loan in New Orleans, Louisiana. Demonstrating Flexi-View Lending's commitment to providing fast and flexible financing solutions, the transaction closed in just 14 days. Structured as an interest-only loan with a... - April 30, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $20 Million Business Loan for Strategic Purchase in Frankfort, KY
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $20 million business loan to support the purchase of goods for a growing enterprise in Frankfort, Kentucky. The funding, structured as an interest-only payment loan, offers a competitive 10% interest rate over a 48-month term. The... - April 24, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $5.9 Million Fix-and-Flip Loan in Ponca City, Oklahoma
Flexi-View Lending, a leading provider of real estate investment financing solutions, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $5.9 million fix-and-flip loan for a residential investment property located in Ponca City, Oklahoma. The loan was structured with an 80% loan-to-value (LTV)... - April 18, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
7aSavvy Unveils Expert Guide to Demystify SBA Loan Processing Time-to-Funding
Today, the Innovative SBA 7(a) Loan Facilitator 7asavvy.com, released a new step by step guide on the SBA loan process, how long it takes and provides tips to speed up the loan funding process. - April 09, 2025 - 7asavvy LLC
Symphony Risk Solutions is Pleased to Announce Its Support of the Carve-Out of NewCo Risk, LLC
NewCo Risk, led by former Symphony executives Andy Harbut and Joshua Richman, will focus on its founders passion for providing insurance and employee benefits for operator-led investment firms, acquisition entrepreneurs and SMB’s. Its long-term goal is to create a nationally recognized brand... - January 22, 2025 - NewCo Risk, LLC
Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell Small Businesses with Ease
Unbroker, a new platform founded in New Hampshire, officially launches to simplify the sale of small businesses. Offering affordable tools and expert guidance, Unbroker helps sell a business confidently. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 21, 2025, at Unbroker’s Milford headquarters. - January 06, 2025 - Unbroker
Alfa Pride Financial Launches The Fundability System® - Transforming Access to Cash and Credit for Business Owners
Alfa Pride Financial's Fundability System® offers business owners unprecedented access to financing, including SBA loans, credit lines, and vendor credit with no personal guarantee. With one-click approvals and expert coaching, this system simplifies funding to help businesses grow. - October 31, 2024 - Alfa Pride Financial
Premier Listings Welcomes Fashion Icon and Real Estate Expert Kenley Collins
Premier Listings, a dynamic and agent-centric boutique brokerage, is thrilled to announce that renowned fashion designer and real estate professional Kenley Collins has joined its team of elite agents. - August 22, 2024 - Premier Listings
Sun Sentinel Names Premier Listings Winner of Top Workplace in South Florida for 2024
Delray Beach, FL Real Estate Company Premier Listings Wins Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces Award Based on Outstanding Agent Satisfaction - June 20, 2024 - Premier Listings
Commercial Capital Connect Unveils $25M Financing for Home Health Care & Hospice Agencies Nationwide - Revolving Credit Lines & Term Loans Up to $750K
Commercial Capital Connect launched a $25M financing program for U.S. home health and hospice agencies, offering revolving credit lines up to $750K per location and term loans up to $750K. The funds support working capital, growth, cash flow gaps, and more. While time in business and credit are factors, the company takes a personalized approach, willing to consider agencies with just 6 months' operating history and 600+ personal credit scores. - April 25, 2024 - Commercial Capital Connect Inc
Verifacto Introduces Verifacto e-Sign to Enhance Smart DMS Capabilities for Auto Dealers
Verifacto introduces Verifacto e-Sign, enhancing its Smart DMS for auto dealerships. This feature streamlines operations, saves time, and improves document management through secure electronic signatures, aligning with evolving customer preferences for online solutions. Visit Verifacto.com for more information. - February 25, 2024 - Verifacto
Hubus IO - Bridging Businesses and Investors Through Blockchain Financing
Revolutionizing finance, Hubus introduces a dynamic platform connecting investors with promising small and medium-sized businesses. Discover a new era of investment possibilities. - November 24, 2023 - Hubus
Local Banker Completes PA Bankers Association's School of Commercial Lending
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending. - July 29, 2023 - Mars Bank
Rhode Island Woman Honored with Small Business Administration Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Oceanside Medical owner Kristina E. McAteer, MD has been awarded the 2023 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence by the U.S. Small Business Administration. - May 03, 2023 - SCORE Rhode Island
Trust Mortgage Offers Ginnie Mae Program for Large Multifamily Financing Amid Silicon Valley Bank Shutdown
Trust Mortgage specifically provides FHA financing solutions. Specializing in Ginnie Mae-backed securities for large multifamily financing amid Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown. Trust Mortgage provides 35 and 40-year mortgages, catering to various project types, with competitive interest rates and no balloon payments. Their program is a stable alternative during financial challenges. - April 23, 2023 - Trust Capital Funding
Mars Bank Promotes Schneider to Vice President
Mars Bank named Dan Schneider Vice President, IT Network Infrastructure. He is responsible for ensuring effective and secure operation of all computer systems. Schneider joined Mars Bank in 2015 as a network administrator and has over 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry. - April 12, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Announces Expanded Team in Mercer County
Mars Bank announced it is expanding its team serving Mercer County, Pa. Mitch McFeely, is moving to a full-time commercial banking role focusing on developing business relationships in Mercer and northwestern Pennsylvania counties. McFeely was manager of the bank’s Grove City branch since it... - April 05, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Mortgage Lending Officer
Todd Fletcher joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Mortgage Lending Officer. Mr. Fletcher brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage origination and sales management. He will manage the bank’s mortgage lending team. - March 23, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank and Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need
Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network (WBUT, WISR, The Rock Station 97.7) teamed up to support Butler County Veterans in Need. Through a combination of fundraising events, online donations, and donations from the bank, its customers and staff, $4,000 was donated to Veterans in Need. Veterans in... - February 16, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Donates to Karns City Foundation
Mars Bank donated $5,000 to the Karns City Scholastic Foundation (KC Foundation) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to... - February 11, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer
Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank. - January 26, 2023 - Mars Bank
Huckleberry Announces Partnership with Tillful to Benefit U.S. Microbusinesses, Entrepreneurs
Official announcement of Huckleberry's partnership with Tillful. - December 20, 2022 - Huckleberry
360Rev Announced That It Will Soon Offer a Rewards-Based Crowdfunding Services
360Rev announced that it will soon offer rewards-based crowdfunding campaigns on its portal. The platform aims to help innovators/founders get the funding they need by providing discounts and special offer to its backers in exchange of their pledge. - August 14, 2022 - 360Rev
Mars Bank’s Drenchko Appointed to Regional Office
Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Mars Bank, has been elected group chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers’) Group One. The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker... - August 12, 2022 - Mars Bank
Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking. Ms. Klein will be responsible for managing existing bank relationships as well as growing C & I and commercial real estate business for Mars Bank. “We’re excited that Jen is taking her... - July 10, 2022 - Mars Bank
Iron Capital Equities: Most Small Business Owners Don’t Know of the Additional CARES Act COVID-19 Grant Money, Last of the US Government Relief Package for Main St.
During the PPP application process, small business owners had to choose between either the PPP or the ERC. As of March 2021, any business that had payroll in 2020 and 2021 can access this credit, even if they received the PPP.. - June 02, 2022 - Iron Capital Equities
Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Katrinkles founder and owner Katherine Westcott has been awarded the 2022 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business owner that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair James Mutschler. - May 04, 2022 - SCORE Rhode Island
Mars Bank Opens Beckley Loan Office
Mars Bank is opening a loan office in Beckley, West Virginia to serve southern West Virginia mortgage and refinance needs. Mars Bank is a true community bank headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania. An award-winning mortgage loan provider, Mars helps homebuyers achieve their goal, whether a first home, a new dream home, an investment property, or a mortgage refinance. - March 20, 2022 - Mars Bank
Jordan Beck Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Jordan Beck joined Mars Bank as a Vice President, Mortgage Lending. Mr. Beck is an experienced mortgage originator who serves residential mortgage and refinancing customers in Allegheny and Butler counties. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Duquesne... - March 12, 2022 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank "Perfect Fit" for Under Served Individuals and Communities
Mars Bank launched the Perfect Fit Account, a digital-first product that is officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021 - 2022). - February 11, 2022 - Mars Bank
Shirley Simpson Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Shirley Simpson joined Mars Bank as Vice President, Loan Originator. Ms. Simpson brings over 30 years of banking experience which includes mortgage origination, construction lending, and management roles. - January 27, 2022 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Expands Commercial Team Adding Jeremy Bloom
Mars Bank added Jeremy M. Bloom to its commercial banking team as Vice President, Commercial Banking. Mr. Bloom has extensive experience in equipment financing and leasing, most recently serving as Managing Director at Maxus Capital Group. He will work with businesses throughout western... - January 23, 2022 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Embry to Run Retail Bank
Stephanie A. Embry recently joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. Stephanie joined the bank from Apollo Trust Company where she served for three years as Vice President, Retail Banking and Chief Banking Officer. - December 30, 2021 - Mars Bank
Sararte Made Employee Retention Tax Credit Simple: Eligibility Assessment and How to Apply Guide
Organizations may Obtain Tax Credits up to $26k per Employee. Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses with No Reduction in Revenue Needed, No Financial Risk/Audit-ready package. Businesses can have PPP and PPP2. Tax Credit does not impose Restriction on Use of Proceeds. - November 21, 2021 - Sararte
Alief Financial Services LLC Has Released a First of Its Kind Cash and Credit Access System for Business Owners
Alief Financial Services LLC has released a first of its kind cash and credit access system for business owners. The Business Finance Suite provides business owners easy access to financing options of all kinds for their businesses. “Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges a business owner faces,” Tanya Ward CEO of Alief Financial Services LLC. “Through the finance suite entrepreneurs can quickly access the cash and credit they need to grow their business.” - August 21, 2021 - Alief Consulting Services LLC
Think Different Lending Start Up Announcement
Think Different Lending is excited to finally get their business up and running. Think Different is a company who can help anyone and everyone with financial needs concerning loans. Here is their story and how the company came about: “A while back I had an experience that opened my eyes to... - July 13, 2021 - Think Different Lending