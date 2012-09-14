PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

Sundie Seefried Appointed by Governor Polis to Serve on Colorado’s Financial Services Board Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, has been named a Board of Director of the Colorado Division of Financial Services by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The five-member Board is the policy and rulemaking authority for financial services in Colorado. As a Division of Financial Services... - July 23, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

National Credit Partners Helps Small Business Owners Who Are Overwhelmed with High Interest Debt Small business owners are increasingly turning to alternative online financing as a fast way to keep their business afloat - although this money is easy to obtain, the interest rates are astronomical and the terms often predatory. That is where National Credit Partners steps in to help the over extended business owners. - May 22, 2019 - National Credit Partners

Nonprofit Lender BCL of Texas Appoints David Brennan as New Board Chair Local non-profit economic development organization Business and Community Lenders (BCL) of Texas has appointed David Brennan of Waco, TX, as its new Board of Directors Chair. This designation comes as BCL’s retiring Chair, Andres Garza, Jr., is honored with the prestigious designation of Chair... - May 08, 2019 - BCL of Texas

Partner Colorado Credit Union Appoints Doug Fagan President Sundie Seefried Remains as Chief Executive Officer. - May 02, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Credit Union Fosters a Culture of Caring Through Leave Sharing Program Partner Colorado Credit Union now allows employees to donate their paid time off (PTO) to fellow co-workers experiencing a crisis who do not have enough leave time of their own. Also known as leave-sharing, this employer-sponsored program enables a Partner Colorado employee with accrued time off to... - May 02, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Foundation Announces Record $500K Fund Partner Colorado Credit Union announced today that the Partner Colorado Foundation has reached the $500K mark, a milestone achieved through the generosity of the credit union and its corporate and community partners. The Partner Colorado Foundation, committed to the credit union philosophy of “people... - April 28, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Credit Union Announces Record Results with Latest High-Rate CD Promotion Part of Credit Union’s Ongoing Strategy to Attract & Retain Deposits. - April 28, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Deloitte and Innovative Assessments to Help Improve Credit Scoring for the Underbanked Deloitte and Innovative Assessments have entered into an alliance that will allow banks to reliably approve more loans among traditionally underserved consumers. - April 01, 2019 - Innovative Assessments

Mars Bank Promotes Two to Vice President Mars Bank promoted Hope Pifer to Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst and Stefanie Neff to Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Each plays an integral role in the operations of the bank. “Hope and Stefanie are part of the next generation leaders that are so critical to our industry,”... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Promotes Mortgage Originator to Officer Position Mars Bank promoted Megan Legursky, a mortgage originator with the bank since 2017 to the position of Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Ms. Legursky serves customers in the greater Pittsburgh area with mortgages for purchase or refinance, home equity loans, and connects customers with personal... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bancorp Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) is pleased to announce it was named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Mars Bancorp is the parent company of Mars Bank. - February 22, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank, Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network presented a check for $3,200 to Veterans in Need of Butler County. The bank and WISR, WBUT, and 97.7 The Rock Station donated as well as raised funds at community events, the Veterans Day Parade in Butler, and at Mars Bank locations. Veterans in Need provides emergency... - January 17, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Appointed to Statewide Policy Committee Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Government Relations Policy Committee. - January 10, 2019 - Mars Bank

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Graduates from PA Bankers Leadership Institute Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, recently graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Leadership Institute. A 15-month program, the Leadership Institute features a rigorous, participation-based curriculum with assignments completed individually and as teams. The learning is immediately applicable to work situations and long-term professional growth. - November 29, 2018 - Mars Bank

Three Fire Units Win Mars Bank’s Facebook Contest; Receive Donation As part of Mars Bank’s Step Forward campaign, three local fire units received donations from the bank for their involvement in the bank’s Step Forward for first responders Facebook contest. The Step Forward campaign was a two-month celebration of first responders, active military, and veterans. It ran from September 11 to November 11, Veterans Day. - November 23, 2018 - Mars Bank

North Star Leasing Company Selects IDScloud to Accelerate Its Equipment Finance Growth International Decision System (IDS), a leading provider of equipment finance and origination software, announced North Star Leasing Company (NSL) has selected IDScloud to support its growing equipment leasing business. - November 14, 2018 - International Decision Systems

MoolahSense Launches M.A.I., a Blockchain-Based AI That Monitors Loans to Anticipate Delinquency, Fraud, & Default How do you monitor your borrowers to prevent and anticipate delinquency, fraud and default while achieving consistent loan book performance? - November 07, 2018 - MoolahSense Pte Ltd

Healthy Credit Habits Now Offers Business Credit Financing Options, Which Helps Business Owners Double Their Borrowing Power and Reduce Personal Financial Risk One of the common reasons why small businesses fail are a lack of sufficient capital (Source: Investopedia). - October 08, 2018 - Healthy Credit Habits

FundU-Growth Fund - the New Small Business Grant FIND U FINANCE, a trading name of Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC, has been put in charge of a new type of Government funding called the FundU-Growth Fund. The grant should lead to the expansion of existing companies and a growth in new startups. - September 07, 2018 - Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC

SEG Funding Announces Advantage Campaign - Drives Small Business Lending Across All 50 States Industry leading business loan specialist, SEG Funding reached a milestone with the funding of small business loans to its clients, about $700 Million and processed nearly 50,000 applications a year in SBA and Startup Business loans for its clients through its lending platform. - August 29, 2018 - SEG Funding

Popular Commercial Lending Group (PCLG) Has Formed a New Hotel Lending Division Branded Popular Hotel Finance Popular Commercial Lending Group (PCLG) has formed a new division Popular Hotel Finance (PHF) to expand its existing hotel lending business. In 2018 PCLG and PHF have partnered with multiple secondary market investors with assets well in excess of $100 billion USD to increase hotel lending market share... - August 28, 2018 - Popular Commercial Lending Group

18,920 Central Coast Small Businesses Threatened by Aging Project Equity Data Shows Potential Losses and Opportunities with Employee Ownership - August 27, 2018 - Project Equity

National Credit Partners Cracks the Code for Business Owners National Credit Partners provide a lifeline for over-extended business owners who are drowning in debt with their ground-breaking Business Credit Dispute Program - August 15, 2018 - National Credit Partners

Starbanco Business Finance Announces the Expansion of Its Commercial Lending Platform Starbanco has begun the recruitment process to fill several key roles in the soon to be open offices located in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco. - July 18, 2018 - Starbanco Business Finance

Dionese Elected Chair of PA Bankers Association James V. Dionise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars Bank, was recently elected chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers). As chair, he will lead Pennsylvania’s largest banking trade association. In this new position, Dionise will have oversight of the board’s... - July 14, 2018 - Mars Bank

American Receivable Corporation Ranked #1 For 39 years Mr. Stieber and Mr. Gurney have grown a company that is receiving more and more recognition for being the best in class. Hiring the right people has been the key to their success. With an average tenure of over 20 years, the staff at American Receivable consistently delivers superior service. American... - July 11, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

Hotel Capital Acquires The Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile and Mike Ditka’s Restaurant Hotel Capital recently acquired The Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile and Mike Ditka's Restaurant located in Chicago, IL from seller Marriott International, Inc. - June 15, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC

Partner Colorado Credit Union Announces Partnership with El Capitan Advisors Partner Colorado today announced a strategic partnership with El Capitan Advisors to provide investment management services for the credit union’s membership, including its cannabis banking subsidiary, Safe Harbor Private Banking. El Capitan Advisors will provide a full suite of investment management... - June 02, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for Capital Raise for Saved from Addiction Saved from Addiction, a residential inpatient and intensive outpatient program facility in Westchester County, NY, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $16 million of equity and debt to purchase a property and transform it into a high-end facility. The... - June 01, 2018 - Castle Placement

Partner Colorado Foundation Announces 2018 Seefried Award Winner and College Scholarship Recipients A high school student from Calhan, Colorado wins the Seefried Award. Partner Colorado Credit Union Foundation announces $47,000 in scholarships to students based on accomplishments in the areas of academics, community service and extracurricular activities. - May 31, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Mars Bank Promotes Officers Mars Bank promotes 3 Officers. - May 17, 2018 - Mars Bank

Bryan McClaine Joins Mars as Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Originator Bryan K. McClaine (NMLS# 1737358) joined Mars Bank as an Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Originator. He will be responsible for generating residential mortgage business in Mercer and Butler counties. “Bryan is a great addition to our mortgage team,” said Shawn R. Proper, Mars Bank Senior... - April 20, 2018 - Mars Bank

American Receivable Acquires $50 Million to Meet Demand American Receivable Corporation announces the acquisition of an additional $50M to meet continuing demand. Jack Stieber, President says, “We attribute much of our recent growth to being named the #1 Factoring Company in the Country by Top 10 Reviews for the last three years consecutively and being... - April 17, 2018 - American Receivable Corporation

Mars Bank Adds Schoen to Head Risk Management Department Mars Bank added Mark R. Schoen as Senior Vice President, Risk Management. Schoen has over 30 years of experience in banking, financial management, risk and compliance. He will manage Mars Bank’s risk management department and oversee risk, compliance and internal audit functions. “We are... - April 14, 2018 - Mars Bank

Partner Colorado Named in 2018 "Top 200 Banks & Credit Unions in the U.S." Partner Colorado Credit Union is named among the healthiest financial institutions in the nation, according to a Lending Tree report titled, “2018 Top 200 Credit Unions and Banks in the US,” and is ranked in the top six credit unions in Colorado. To compile the report, Lending Tree analyzed... - April 11, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

JF2 Capital Invests in Austin-Based Remedy JF2 Capital announces 4th Investment since inception with an early stage equity investment into Austin, Texas-based Remedy. - April 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners

Hotel Capital, LLC Acquires Holiday Inn Market Center in Dallas, Texas Hotel Capital has acquired the Holiday Inn Market Center in Dallas, Texas with plans to renovate and re-brand to a Marriott Delta. - April 04, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC

JF2 Capital Announces Investment in USA Prime JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, announces today it has made a growth capital investment in Dallas-based USA Prime Baseball, LLC. USA Prime is a youth and high school baseball organization that focuses on providing top tier value to players/families and elite compensation... - March 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $100+ Million Raise for Revitalize Energy Revitalize Energy, an independent, technology-driven energy company based in Calgary, Canada announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $100+ million of equity to acquire and improve underperforming and shut-in oil and gas wells. Revitalize is an expert... - February 25, 2018 - Castle Placement

Trifecta Capital Provides Venture Debt to Cashify Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 6 crores of venture debt to Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. which owns and operates the online used phone portal Cashify.in. The funds will be used to meet the growing working capital requirements of the Company. “Our business is growing... - February 14, 2018 - Trifecta Capital

Fountainhead Commercial Capital Funds $93.9 Million in Commercial Real Estate in 2017 Lender grows by 36 percent, doubles revenue and creates 396 jobs. - February 08, 2018 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $25+ Million for Cogent Modular, LLC Cogent Modular, LLC (“Cogent”) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $25+ million to develop its business operations and establish a stronger presence on the West Coast. Cogent manufactures prefabricated, steel-framed commercial and... - February 01, 2018 - Castle Placement