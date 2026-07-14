Recent Headlines
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Offering, Powered by Advisor Armor
New sponsor-purchased program gives private equity and venture capital sponsors a scalable path to portfolio-wide cybersecurity compliance. - July 14, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice. - May 24, 2026 - Pension Resource Institute
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Global Footprint with London Presence to Serve UK and EU Clients
This expansion underscores Silver’s commitment to helping clients navigate evolving global regulatory frameworks and provide on-the-ground advisory services to our clients. - March 18, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd Introduces Tech Enabled Outsourced Accounting Support for UK Firms
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd announces the launch of its cloud enabled outsourced accounting and finance services for UK accountants, audit firms, and growing businesses seeking reliable compliance and back office support. - December 05, 2025 - Acenteus CCA
BERRY Blockchain Ltd. Launches Initiative Delivering Real-Time BTC and XRP Insights and Rewards for User Engagement
BERRY, a blockchain-focused educational platform, has announced its latest initiative to provide real-time cryptocurrency insights while rewarding users for engaging with content. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate headlines and demonstrate renewed market strength, BERRY positions itself as a gateway for users to understand the deeper forces shaping the digital economy. - October 27, 2025 - BERRY Blockchain Ltd.
SYSDK Inc. Opens New Chapter in the United Arab Emirates
After going through a transformative organizational and branding upgrade, SYSDK has expanded its presence internationally by officially opening up a new chapter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Marhaba, SYSDK Consulting FZCO. - September 01, 2025 - SYSDK Inc
Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris
Ryan Young Joins BankBound as Director of Business Development
BankBound, a digital marketing agency specializing in financial institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Young as its new Director of Business Development. With a decade of marketing experience and a proven track record of helping businesses develop and execute strategic growth... - June 11, 2025 - BankBound
ZT Mining Launches an Accessible Cloud Mining Plan to Start 2025
ZT Mining has launched the Deluxe Plan, a 10-day cloud mining option with daily return. Perfect for beginners and investors, it eliminates hardware costs and simplifies maintenance. With transparency, sustainability, and 24/7 support, ZT Mining makes crypto mining easy and accessible globally. - January 07, 2025 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
ZT Mining Introduces Accessible Cloud Mining Solutions for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts
ZT Mining positions itself as a leading free cloud mining site, offering secure, transparent, and accessible solutions for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. With innovative features, sustainable practices, and global reach, the platform caters to both new and experienced miners, making it a standout choice in the cloud mining industry. - December 29, 2024 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
ZT Mining Helps Busy Professionals Enter the World of Bitcoin Mining Without Stress
Balancing a demanding job with the desire to explore new opportunities can be challenging. Lisa, a full-time marketing manager in her early 30s, had been curious about cryptocurrency for years. But she didn't know where to start between long hours at work and managing her personal life. Lisa first... - December 16, 2024 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
Skylark AI Launches Purpose-Built AI Engine to Revolutionize Private Investment Analysis and Enterprise AI Deployment
Skylark AI launches its revolutionary PyTorch Engine and Enterprise AI Platform, transforming private investment analysis and enterprise AI deployment. With 100% data ingestion, 100% recall, and 95% accuracy, it enables AI-powered agents to deploy in days, not months. Powered by 50+ pre-built integrations with sources like Cap IQ and FinHub, it creates a unified system of records, reducing due diligence timelines by 40% and cutting operational costs by 80%. - November 20, 2024 - Skylark AI Inc.
Blu Opportunity Announces Opening of Loan Pipeline
Offering affordable, no-hidden-fee residential solar financing, Blu Opportunity, a pioneering fintech company, has announced that it has originated the first loans as part of their new initiative to provide transparent, affordable financing to solar contractors. - September 25, 2024 - Concord Servicing
Introducing "Your Divorce™": A Divorce Process with All-Inclusive Solutions, Opening Soon in Katy, TX
Your Divorce™ helps couples create a settlement that best suits their needs ... at a fraction of the cost. - September 16, 2024 - Your Divorce
Invoiv.com Launches to Revolutionize Cash Flow Management for Small and Medium Businesses
New SaaS Platform Offers SMBs Innovative Tools for AP and AR, Helping Them Get Paid Up to 5X Faster. - August 13, 2024 - Invoiv.com
Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris
Concord Servicing Partners with Blu Opportunity, Qcells North America and SRC Digital Insurance Services to Support Orange Button
Will Increase Efficiency and Transparency in Renewable Energy Projects - April 17, 2024 - Concord Servicing
Concord Servicing Asks Resorts to Take the Blackwell Challenge
Have you ever wondered if your resort could be collecting a higher percentage of accounts payable? Now there’s no reason for uncertainty. “We welcome the opportunity to match the collections results achieved by our Blackwell Recovery subsidiary against your current collections’... - April 10, 2024 - Concord Servicing
Concord Servicing to Highlight Enhanced Capabilities at ARDA Convention
ARDA Attendees Urged to Meet with Concord in Las Vegas April 14-17 - March 28, 2024 - Concord Servicing
5 Points Property Management Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
The brand new Inc. 5000 list credits 5 Points Property Management as being one of the top 100 fastest growing businesses in the Midwest. Coming in at number 61, 5 Points Property Management is one of the most notable movers and shakers of the 2024 Inc. Regionals. The March 2024 issue of Inc. - March 22, 2024 - 5 Points Property Management
TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation Earns B Corp Certification in Recognition of Community Social Impact
TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation, a tax and accounting advisory firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama has earned B Corp Certification after a rigorous and extensive review of its practices and policies. - February 10, 2024 - TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation
Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with Skylight Lending
Concord Servicing is pleased to announce that it is the loan servicing provider for Skylight Lending, a New York-based lender that specializes in financing residential solar and home improvement projects. The company will provide complete loan servicing and reporting for the entire Skylight Lending portfolio, powered by Concord’s leading technology platform. - January 05, 2024 - Concord Servicing
Dan Beech Statement Regarding His Search Results
There's two sides to every story. - December 07, 2023 - Daniel Beech
Rakesh Sharma Joins FECUND Software Services as Senior Vice President
FECUND Software Services is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rakesh Sharma as the Senior Vice President for the Americas region. Rakesh will play a pivotal role in steering the technology and digital practice, guiding insurance innovation, and expediting digital return on investment for... - December 01, 2023 - FECUND Software Services
Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. - November 03, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Softjourn Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
Softjourn, a full-cycle consulting and software development company, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019... - August 24, 2023 - Softjourn, Inc.
Concord Servicing Names Kyle Derry as Chief Operating Officer
In his new role as COO, Derry will manage daily operations at Concord while implementing growth strategies to help the company meet its business objectives. - August 03, 2023 - Concord Servicing
Concord Servicing Acquires Arizona-Based Loan Servicer Equiant
As the loan servicing industry continues to consolidate, leaders at Concord and Equiant see this acquisition as the catalyst that will help them drive strategic growth – and serve their customers more efficiently and effectively. - July 31, 2023 - Concord Servicing
TRC Agency Welcomes Dalton Jensen as Chief Revenue Officer
TRC Agency, a marketing agency specializing in serving wealth management and alternative investing firms, expands their leadership team with the welcoming of Chief Revenue Officer, Dalton Jensen. - May 12, 2023 - TRC Agency
Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer
Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer. - May 01, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with ORKA Finance
Concord Servicing will become a loan sub-servicer for ORKA Finance, a lender that creates loan products for solar contractors and their small business customers to finance solar projects. As a loan sub-servicer for ORKA, Concord will provide solutions including billing and payment processing, re-amortizations and reporting, as well as overseeing delinquent accounts. - April 27, 2023 - Concord Servicing
Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with Home Run Financing
Concord Servicing is pleased to announce that it will become the loan servicing provider for Home Run Financing, a lender offering innovative home improvement financing solutions for residents in more than 830 communities across California, Missouri and Florida. The company will provide complete loan servicing and reporting for the entire Home Run Financing loan portfolio, powered by Concord’s leading technology platform. - February 27, 2023 - Concord Servicing
Carolina Community Impact Helps 26 Businesses Receive Over $150,000 in 0% Interest Loans
CCI’s Central Carolina KivaHub launched as an alternative lending solution for CCI’s demographic base. CCI offers non-banked small business loans up to $250,000 to small business owners who can provide a business plan with proof of concept, in addition to providing financial documentation and showing creditworthiness. Most of these loans are funded within two weeks of successfully submitting an application and establishing a relationship with CCI’s business counselors. - February 22, 2023 - Carolina Community Impact
2022 Year in Review: a Pivotal Year of Transformation for Concord Servicing
Since the company’s inception more than 30 years ago, Concord Servicing has driven strong loan portfolio performance for customers through their investments in people, innovation, technology, and world-class service. Looking back at key highlights from 2022, it is evident this past year was a... - February 09, 2023 - Concord Servicing
High West Capital Partners Ranks as One of the Best Lender/Financing Companies in Singapore
A recent article showcasing the best Singapore-based lending/financing companies selected High West Capital Partners for its exceptional performance and established brand. The Daily Finance article author stated, “These startups and companies are taking a variety of approaches to innovating... - January 24, 2023 - High West Capital Partners
Concord Servicing Promotes Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership
Concord Servicing today announced that it has promoted Jesus Calahorra to Vice President of Business Development, Vacation Ownership. Calahorra has worked with Concord since 2017 as a Business Development Director, overseeing vacation ownership activities and relationships in Latin America. With his expanded role, Calahorra will manage Concord’s vacation ownership interests on a multinational scale. - November 15, 2022 - Concord Servicing
Concord Servicing Announces New Leadership Roles to Complement Core Executive Team
Concord Servicing today announced that it has made changes to its senior leadership team to continue driving growth and innovation and to further cement its reputation as a leader in the loan servicing industry. Jason Alexander joins Concord as the new CEO. As an experienced business leader... - November 01, 2022 - Concord Servicing
Medisys Data Solutions Inc. Signs a Contract with a Leading Wound Care Center in Delaware
Hiring Medisys Data professionals can increase income by 30%, cut operational costs by 50%, and submit clean claims for the first time by 98% with other benefits. - September 16, 2022 - Medisys Data Solutions Inc
FSSI Splash Joins ANA to Facilitate Brand Growth in the Non-Profit Industry
FSSI Splash joins the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as a Marketing Services Provider (MSP) to facilitate brand growth. - September 08, 2022 - FSSI
Official Launch of EnrolledAgent.com - Search and Connect with an Enrolled Agent at Your Own Comfort
EnrolledAgent.com LLC is delighted to officially announce the launch of its site called www.EnrolledAgent.com. This online platform allows taxpayers to search for and connect with a licensed Enrolled Agent for their tax services. EnrolledAgent.com is an online directory that comprises over 60,000... - June 28, 2022 - EnrolledAgent.com
Gujarat Government Signs MOU with Entigrity, Commits Up to 150 Crore Investment
Ahmedabad-based outsourcing and fintech company, Entigrity Pvt. Ltd entered into a partnership with the Government of Gujarat. They aim to invest 150 crores and create 3000 jobs in the IT & Outsourcing Industry of the state. Entigrity Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in outsourcing for accounting... - June 27, 2022 - Entigrity Private Limited
Jennifer Perri Receives the Women’s Choice Award® for Providing Exemplary Financial Services to Women
The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Jennifer Perri has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families. - June 11, 2022 - Swan Financial Advisors, LLC.
Drake Software Appoints New President and CEO, Dom Morea
Drake Software® announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Dominic (Dom) Morea as President and CEO. Interim CEO Euan Menzies will continue in his role as Chairman of Drake Software. Dom Morea comes to Drake Software with a strong background of more than 20 years’ experience in... - May 10, 2022 - Drake Software
ToroAlerts Launches Trading Tools to Help in These Volatile Market Conditions
An innovative FinTech company with a vision to use Artificial Intelligence to improve investment decisions. - April 12, 2022 - ToroAlerts
New FinTech App Aims to Have Crypto Trading Intelligence in the Palm of Your Hands
This cutting-edge FinTech app is using A.I. and machine learning to efficiently aggregate data to create potential trades. As a result, investors of this technology may benefit from the potentially profitable Crypto investing activities and manage risk. - April 10, 2022 - ToroAlerts
BaumTech Expands Its Managed ATM Services by Partnering with UNOFCU to Provide On-Premise ATM Solutions
Industry Leader Offers Innovative Banking Solutions - April 08, 2022 - BaumTech