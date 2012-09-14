PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MitVest/Sugarwood Financial: Recognition as Expert for Swiss Exporters and Start-Ups Expanding Into the USA MitVest, the transatlantic Corporate Finance platform operated by Sugarwood Financial Partners LLC, expands its local footprint within the D-A-CH region. MitVest has become part of Switzerland Global Enterprise’s "Expert Directory," which links Swiss and Liechtenstein exporters with professional providers to help expansion-minded corporations and start-ups to make their international business a success story. - November 17, 2019 - Mitvest

Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

SCALE UP 2019 Launched in Birmingham, Alabama Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC

New Financial Wellness Benefit, Sherpa, Launches ALTO Solutions Group, LLC is set to roll out Sherpa, a personal finance platform, for employers looking to enhance their voluntary benefits program with a Financial Wellness software solution. In a 2019 survey, PwC reports that 59% of employees report personal financial issues as being a distraction... - August 23, 2019 - Alto Solutions Group

Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.

Intelligent Systems Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index Intelligent Systems, (NYSE American: INS), today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, it is now included in the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Intelligent Systems’ (www.intelsys.com)... - July 10, 2019 - Intelligent Systems

Procurement Transformation Delivers More Than Savings for Logistics Provider Source One specialty logistics engagement earns a spot on Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s Top 100 Projects list. - June 26, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Writing Procurement’s Future at the Big Ideas Summit Serving as sponsors and keynote speakers, Source One will join industry innovators at Procurious' Chicago conference. - May 31, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes 2019 Review of the Binance Exchange A comprehensive guide to the Binance exchange, learn about what Binance is, how to use the exchange, and why investors may want to join in this comprehensive, in-depth review by the ICO SPOTTERS team. - May 25, 2019 - ICO Spotters

KASI CCI Now Available on Refinitiv Eikon Platform KASI, Africa’s leading provider of sentiment data, today announces a partnership with global financial markets data and infrastructure provider, Refinitiv, that will allow users to access KASI Consumer Confidence Index (KASI CCI) on its desktop and mobile app, Eikon. - May 16, 2019 - KASI Insight

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes Guide on Top 7 Best Coinbase Alternatives and Competitors A comprehensive guide to the most trustworthy, proven, and tried and tested Coinbase alternatives and competitor products, this guide delves into the strengths, weaknesses, and offerings of each. - May 10, 2019 - ICO Spotters

KASI's Founder to Speak at VivaTech KASI’s founder, Yannick Lefang, will be speaking at the fourth edition of the VivaTech conference taking place in Paris on 16-18 May 2019. At this conference, he will be speaking on the topic of getting to know Africa’s Customers. Yannick who is a pioneer of African-based data will share... - May 10, 2019 - KASI Insight

Guide to Optimizing Procurement Piece-by-Piece In Building an Effective Procurement Organization, the experts in Procurement Transformation discuss refining the function’s core pillars. - April 12, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Source One to Sponsor the Authority on Telecom Management Practices Conference The leading Spend Management consultants will join thought leaders from Dell, GE, and other giants on the road to Telecom category excellence. - April 04, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Michelle Caine of Prudential Financial Becomes the New NSSTA President National Structured Settlements Trade Association announces Michelle Caine as President and Michael W. Goodman as President-Elect. - April 03, 2019 - National Structured Settlements Trade Association

These Next-Generation Procurement Tools Are Already Here Experts from IBM, GlaxoSmithKline, and Source One to demonstrate game-changing solutions for procurement at ISM2019. - March 27, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

ICO Spotter Publishes Guide on the Best Altcoin Exchanges of 2019 Top ICO Listing Site, ICO Spotters, Shares Their Comprehensive Guide to the Most Trustworthy, User Friendly, and Proven Cryptocurrency Exchanges on the Market Today - March 21, 2019 - ICO Spotters

Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management Was Recognized on the 2019 Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List Michael Landsberg, a founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management was recognized on the 2019 Forbes Magazine Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for South Florida. This year’s list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors from across the country. This is the 2nd... - March 11, 2019 - Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management

NACVA Announces New Financial Forensics Body of Knowledge The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) has recently created the first ever Comprehensive Financial Forensics Body of Knowledge (BOK), which is a critical document for establishing NACVA’s leadership in the field, and is designed to guide the industry forward... - February 27, 2019 - NACVA

Softjourn Selected to the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 2019 Softjourn, Inc., a technology services provider headquartered in Silicon Valley, with R&D centers in Ukraine and Poland, announced today that the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has chosen it as one of the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® for the fifth... - February 27, 2019 - Softjourn, Inc.

7MARKETZ Group Acquires Equity in CGCX.io, First Fully Insured Crypto Exchange 7MARKETZ Group, a leading media holding in Blockchain and Fintech space that helped launch some of the most notable blockchain startups, today announced equity acquisition in CGCX.io, the world’s first fully insured Crypto Exchange. The transaction was closed successfully early February 2019 with the aim to further develop CGCX exchange and grow its market share in the crypto world. - February 25, 2019 - 7MARKETZ

Three Game-Changing Consultants Recognized for Elevating the Role of Procurement Supply and Demand Chain Executive recognizes members of Source One’s Spend Management team as 2019 "Pros to Know." - February 23, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Spend Management Thought Leaders Host Procurement Executives at ISM2019 Source One, a Corcentric Company, will host the ExecIn Forum at the Institute for Supply Management's Annual Conference. - January 31, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Cyber Check: Cyber Risk Screening for SMEs CRIF Decision Solutions has launched Cyber Check (powered by KYND’s cyber risk technology) to provide small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) with an economically viable service to allow them to rapidly identify their cyber risk vulnerabilities. - January 20, 2019 - CRIF

TMB Tax & Financial Services Awarded a Coveted Winner of the SB100 in the 2018 Best of Small Business Awards Under the leadership of Founder & CEO, Talibah M. Bayles, TMB Tax & Financial Services of Birmingham, Alabama was awarded as a coveted winner of the SB100 in the 2018 Best of Small Business Awards. The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo, the Nation’s... - December 26, 2018 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC

Expert Mortgage Assistance Launches MSuite, an End-to-End Doc Management Tool for Lenders Expert Mortgage Assistance (EMA) (a part of Flatworld Mortgage Solutions LLC - leading licensed mortgage back office support provider) has launched MSuite, an automated tool for document management and data validation. The new tool will enable mortgage lenders to eliminate the need to seek human intervention... - December 14, 2018 - Expert Mortgage Assistance

Emission Reduction Project Earns Green Supply Chain Award Source One, a Corcentric Company, accepts Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Green Supply Chain Award. - December 10, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Tellerex Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary Tellerex, Incorporated, a leading ATM, Kiosk, and lifecycle solutions provider is pleased to announce their 5 year anniversary and would like to thank their team and all of their customers for their loyalty and support. The company is operated by a world-class team of industry professionals who possess... - November 13, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.

Source One Solves Marketing Groups’ Toughest Challenges with Agency Management Solution Source One’s Marketing Infrastructure and Network Diagram solution helps organizations navigate agency ecosystems and drive brand value. - November 13, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Procurement Transformation Experts Sponsor Ardent Partner’s CPO Rising Source One, a Corcentric Company’s spend management team will serve as featured sponsors for this year’s CPO Rising Summit. - November 03, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Source One, a Corcentric Company Sponsors ProcureCon MRO MRO spend management experts from Source One look forward to offering insights and engaging industry peers as sponsors of ProcureCon MRO. - October 18, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

ICO Spotters Launches Podcast for ICO, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Interviews ICO Spotters Launches Podcast Featuring In-Depth Interviews with the Most Exciting New ICO, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Companies. - October 02, 2018 - ICO Spotters

Groundbreaking Results - No Conflicts in Business Valuation Comparison Charts In response to public criticism regarding the fragmentation of valuation standards and a global effort aimed at wide-spread adoption of a single set of international valuation standards, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) Standards Board (formerly a committee) embarked... - September 23, 2018 - NACVA

HCFS Now Offers a Prompt Pay Remittance Solution HCFS on-site advocates are now able to offer cash package discounts and/or payment plans to self-pay patients. - September 14, 2018 - HCFS, Inc.

NASCAR Legend and Three-Time Winston Cup Series Champion, Darrell Waltrip, to Deliver Keynote at 2018 Fall Nashville Leadership Luncheon Host and founder of the Nashville Leadership Luncheon, Blain Wease, of the Provincial Development Group, announced today that the keynote speaker for the 2018 Fall event will be NASCAR legend and FOX Sports broadcaster, Darrell Waltrip. The luncheon will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018, in the Lexus Lounge at the Bridgestone Arena. - September 13, 2018 - Provincial Development Group, LLC

Leading Strategic Sourcing Consulting Firm Discusses Innovative Procurement Support Model in New Whitepaper Source One introduces its flexible, on-demand Procurement services offering by detailing a recent spend management engagement. - July 24, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Expert Reflections on Procurement Transformation Published in New eBook The Procurement optimization team at Source One release new eBook capturing Procurement Transformation insights from a number of Supply Management leaders. - July 17, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

RSA to Extend Use of CRIF’s Industry Database for Pet Insurance Claims RSA is to extend its use of CACHE Pet, the industry’s first pet insurance claims database developed by CRIF Decision Solutions [CRIF] to support insurers facing fraud risk and rising claim costs. The news comes as the ABI released figures revealing that pet insurers paid out an average £2 million per day in claims in 2017, the highest figure on record and increasing 10% year on year. - June 30, 2018 - CRIF

CEX.IO Driving Progress: First to Implement the Overwinter Upgrade The Overwinter upgrade of Zcash is now supported by CEX.IO. The exchange has thoroughly tested the network and ensures that transactions are running smoothly. - June 29, 2018 - CEX.IO

Tellerex Inc. Adds Market Leadership to Drive Future Growth Tellerex announced today that after a successful five-year growth strategy, the Company has named James Kilkelly its Chairman and Christian Ranke as its President & CEO, effective June 18, 2018. - June 18, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.

ICO Spotters Launches New Website for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Looking for New ICOs Upcoming ICO List Site, ICO Spotters, Launches New Website with Unique Features - June 08, 2018 - ICO Spotters

Procurement & Finance Solutions Provider Acquires Leading Strategic Sourcing Consulting Firm Corcentric, a top provider of automation solutions for Procurement and Finance, has acquired Source One Management Services, LLC, an industry-recognized strategic sourcing and procurement services provider. Since 1996, Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions... - May 15, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Geoffrey P. Kissel Installed as the New President at NSSTA The National Structured Trade Association announces New President, Geoffrey P. Kissel and New President-Elect Michelle Caine. Two new Board Members, Susan R. Clark and Louis E. Masry, also elected at the NSSTA Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. - April 25, 2018 - National Structured Settlements Trade Association

Source One Launches Procurement Technology Advisory Offering The leading provider of Procurement solutions bolsters its service offering with a new Technology Advisory Practice. - April 24, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Selling the Benefits of Procurement: Spend Management Consultants to Explore the Importance of Procurement’s Brand at ISM2018 Source One Analyst Kaitlyn Krigbaum to cohost ISM Annual Conference session covering the fundamentals of Procurement Transformation. - April 03, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company