AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Electronic Publishing Services Announces Three EDGAR Online Workstations for Self-Service Filers to the SEC Now Available for Use: 13F, Section 16 and 12B-25 Forms Electronic Publishing Services, Inc. is announcing new EDGAR Filing Agent Online Workstations and a relaunch of their existing sites. The workstations are useful for anyone required to file Section 16 Forms 3, 4 and 5; Institutional Investment managers filing form 13F; and corporate filers needing an extension to Forms 10-K, 10-Q and others. - July 01, 2019 - Electronic Publishing Services, Inc.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Carlos Solari, Former CIO at the White House and Senior FBI Executive Director, Joins PlatinumDEX ICO as the Chief Information Officer Carlos Solari has joined London headquartered Fintech PlatinumDEX as Chief Information Office. Carlos is an internationally known IT security expert, formally CIO of The White House, responsible for the IT systems for the Executive Office of two President’s. PlatinumDEX is a start-up licensed (pending) e-bank incorporating a global network of "hyper-secure" blockchain enabled crypto exchanges, at the early stages towards of an ICO. - March 13, 2019 - Platinumdex Limited

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Welcomes the Van Hoek/Tremblay Team of UBS Private Wealth Management as Its New Member and Sponsor The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) welcomes Cornelis Johannes "CJ" Van Hoek and Nathalie Tremblay from the Van Hoek/Tremblay team of UBS Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach. - January 26, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

John Netto, Author of The Global Macro Edge, to Launch Central Bank Index Product The ability to quickly assess the result of pivotal central bank decisions has been made easier through the creation of indexes by combining John Netto's expertise with the robustness of MPACT! Software. - December 18, 2018 - The Protean Trader

EQDerivatives Launches Machine Learning/Alt Data Platform, machineByte machineByte is a platform dedicated to machine learning in investment management across data, learning types, markets and asset classes. - December 08, 2018 - machineByte

Toronto Based Crypto Exchange Correx.io Adds Bitcoin Escrow Service Correx.io, fast becoming one the world's most popular crypto exchanges, has added yet another feature to it's growing list of services. In early October, they launched a Bitcoin escrow service for three different kinds of contractual agreements involving the use of Bitcoin as consideration: Purchase... - November 09, 2018 - Correx International

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Partners with Brightline The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Brightline. Brightline is the nation’s only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail service that is connecting Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Miami. - November 06, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Former Rothschilds Director and Current PlatinumDEX Chairman Supports "Roubini-Lite" Crypto Regulation Veteran City of London Investment Banker, Rosamund Blomfield Smith, and Chairman of PlatinumDEX supports the idea of “proportionate” regulation in crypto in response to the US economist Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini's recent demand to US Congress that crypto be banned. Proportionate legislation is needed, as the industry is failing to self-regulate adequately. - October 29, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

PlatinumDEX's Focus on Building Confidence and Security Will Counter Recent Condemnation Directed at Crypto Ecosystem PlatinumDEX's delivery of a global network of secure crypto exchange with strong corporate governance and proper KYC, AML and ATF protocols will answer much of the criticism aimed at the digital assets financial market. The North Korean Hackers $500 USD million thefts and Nouriel "Doctor Doom" Roubini verbal attacks are a wake-up call to the industry. - October 26, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

Michael Lamothe’s New Venture, Marawealth, is Inspiring a Change in Mindset Trading Entrepreneur Michael Lamothe creates a new coaching and trading tools database incorporating mindset into trading to promote success in the market. - October 22, 2018 - Marawealth

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Americatowne Holdings Files Claims Against OTC Market Groups AmericaTowne Holdings (OTC:ATMO) filed claims against OTC Market Groups for injunctive relief and other legal claims alleging that OTC’s refusal to lift the “caveat emptor” profile, after AmericaTowne Holdings’ merger and restructuring has caused damages to the Company and shareholders. - October 04, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Pre-Revenue Biotech Firms Can Apply to List in Hong Kong JC Legal Publishes Guide to Listing Requirements Biotech companies now enjoy a new mode of fundraising in Asia. Biotech companies failing to meet the prescribed financial criteria for listing in Hong Kong can also apply to list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), ranked among the world’s top three stock exchanges by proceeds. - September 18, 2018 - JC Legal

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Collobration with Venture Cafe Miami The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce the panel discussion, "The Future of Crypto, Blockchain, and ICO's" in partnership with Venture Cafe Miami - August 25, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Arthur J. Martin LLC/ Engel&Volkers The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association welcomes Arthur J. Martin LLC/ Engle & Volkers as an official real estate partner. - August 23, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. f/k/a ATI Modular Technology Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company,” OTC: ATMO) is pleased to announce its merger with AmericaTowne, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“AmericaTowne”), effective July 31, 2018. This brings to a close a series of corporate... - August 02, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Partners with NADEX The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association announces today that it has formed a strategic partnership with the North American Derivative Exchange, (Nadex). - July 30, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces Strategic Partnership with First Republic Bank The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is thrilled to announce an official partnership with leading hedge fund and business bank, First Republic. - July 17, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Upcoming USB Capital Equities Program Release Paves the Way for Success in the Markets USB develops specialised trading software for commercial and retail users. The USB Capital Equities Program enables home based traders the ability to access major international stock exchanges. - July 12, 2018 - USB Money

AmericaTowne Announces Partnership with Five Governments in the Republic of Kenya The Company is happy to announce it has partnered with five additional counties in Kenya - Vihiga County, Kakamega County, Kisumu County, Migori County, and Kericho County - for the right to purchase from AmericaTowne a variety of infrastructure materials and equipment. - July 03, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

CEX.IO Driving Progress: First to Implement the Overwinter Upgrade The Overwinter upgrade of Zcash is now supported by CEX.IO. The exchange has thoroughly tested the network and ensures that transactions are running smoothly. - June 29, 2018 - CEX.IO

LQDEX Co-Founder, Yogesh Srihari, to Present at Blockchain World Conference Blockchain’s first truly global event, The Blockchain World Conference, today announced that LQDEX co-founder, Yogesh Srihari, will speak on Thursday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Srihari’s presentation, “LQDEX - The Next Generation Digital Asset... - June 20, 2018 - LQDEX

Correx.io and Changelly Announce a Lucrative North American Partnership "Instant Trade" kings Changelly.com have signed on with Canadian based crypto exchange Correx.io. According to the agreement, Correx clients will have direct access to Changelly's trading platform through an API known as "QuickTrade.” This will provide Correx clients with a second... - June 15, 2018 - Correx International

New Canadian Based Crypto Exchange, Correx.io, Takes on the Global Giants Correx.io is a new cryptocurrency exchanged based in Toronto, Canada. They are licensed in the US as a Money Services Business. Traders have two platforms to trade on, a traditional exchange where makers (sellers) are paid 0.1% for every transaction and a QuickTrade option where dozens of altcoins are available to buy and sell. - June 07, 2018 - Correx International

AmericaTowne Announces Partnership AmericaTowne Announces Partnership with Three Governments in the Republic of Kenya - May 31, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Free Demo of The Academy, the Leading Course for Mastering Stocks, Released by Peter Leeds World-renowned investment guru Peter Leeds is proud to announce the launch of the free demo of the Peter Leeds Academy - an intensive online course aimed at helping investors to master the volatile world of stocks. - April 03, 2018 - Modern Strategies, Inc.

NEXT.exchange is Burning More Than 95 Million of Its Tokens The hybrid decentralized and community-driven crypto exchange, NEXT (https://next.exchange), is going to destroy millions of tokens. There will be 75% fewer tokens on the market than what was initially expected. - March 26, 2018 - NEXT.exchange

DMarket Releases Product Version 2.0 Beta DMarket releases an upgraded beta version of the marketplace, enables Steam skins trading and features an improved Blockchain Explorer. - March 21, 2018 - DMarket

Americatowne and ATI Modular Announce Insider Trading Policy AmericaTowne, Inc. and ATI Modular Technology Corp. announced today that their respective Board of Directors, which are under common control, have adopted an insider trading policy intended to promote compliance with federal, state and foreign securities laws prohibiting certain persons with material... - March 05, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

DMarket Partners with Unity Technologies Partnership enables seamless in-game digital asset trading and transactions. - March 02, 2018 - DMarket

DMarket Completes Token Sale and Smart Contract Audits DMarket raises over $19 million in ICO and its smart contract is found to be adequately protected against all known cyber threats. - December 21, 2017 - DMarket

NEXT.exchange Offers First Decentralized Social Crypto-Currency Trading Platform The crypto-currency market is booming like never before. In just a few months the bitcoin price smashed record after record, reaching a new all-time high of $10.000. Next.Exchange, one of the leading decentralized stock exchange platforms in cryptocurrencies, welcomed today another milestone of reaching more than 25.000 traders and that in just one week after their Initial Coin Offering (ICO). - November 30, 2017 - NEXT.exchange

DMarket Signs Three Major Gaming Partners in One Week Three new partnerships are set to have a tremendous impact on the future of the global gaming industry. - November 30, 2017 - DMarket

DMarket Partners with Playkey The world’s first blockchain-based cross-game marketplace to turn virtual items into real assets joins forces with the first decentralized сloud P2P and blockchain gaming platform. - November 29, 2017 - DMarket

DMarket Announces Partnership with Xsolla DMarket, the world’s first blockchain-based cross-game marketplace to turn virtual items into real assets, is pleased to announce its partnership with Xsolla, a global distributor and publisher of video games, providing game developers and publishers with advanced technical tools to optimize user... - November 24, 2017 - DMarket

DMarket Partners with KISS, Ltd. The world's first and only blockchain-based cross-game marketplace joins forces with one of the UK's leading indie game publishers. - November 08, 2017 - DMarket

DMarket Extends Token Presale and Announces the New Dates of Crowdsale Company that aims to unlock monetization opportunities for 2.3 billion gamers and build a new global economy worth of more than $450 billion extends token presale as a response to numerous investor requests. - November 05, 2017 - DMarket

DMarket Launches Product Alpha/Demo and Announces Token Presale The world’s first and only global blockchain-based cross-game marketplace, DMarket, today announced the launch of its products Alpha/DEMO version and blockchain testnet (http://www.dmarket.com). “As promised earlier this year, we’ve created the DEMO version of our marketplace and the... - November 01, 2017 - DMarket

BancList Forms Alliance with Stackfolio BancList (www.banclist.com), the online service that allows shareholders of privately held community banks to create listings of intent to buy and sell shares, has formed a sales, marketing, and product agreement with Stackfolio (www.stackfolio.com), the online marketplace for loan trading and recent... - September 07, 2017 - BancList.com

HGTV Stars Live Show in Las Vegas: “How to Make Money with Real Estate in 2017” HGTV Stars Drew Levin and Danny Perkins will host free events in Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson on how to use real estate to generate income that can help prepare for retirement and provide more financial freedom. - August 29, 2017 - Response

AmericaTowne Announces Joint Venture in Developing World Headquarters in North Carolina AmericaTowne, Inc. and its subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., announced today that, in collaboration with L.F.T.E., Inc., a North Carolina corporation, its post-merger entity – AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and construction of its headquarters in the Triangle area in Raleigh, NC utilizing tradesmen experienced in modular construction with an eye towards advancing ATI Modular’s technologies and know-how in the United States. - August 11, 2017 - AmericaTowne, Inc.