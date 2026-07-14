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Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Understanding Web 3.0: How Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Solana Are Shaping the Next Phase of Blockchain Technology
How Fleet Mining Expands Cloud-Based Access to Blockchain Computing Services - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Computing Platform to Support Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), and XRP in 2025
Fleet Mining introduces upgraded LTC cloud computing contracts designed to enhance transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility for users worldwide. - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Major Financial Institutions Explore Digital Asset Collateral - Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground as a New Income Model
Global financial institutions are increasingly exploring the use of digital assets as collateral within institutional lending structures - a sign of growing interest in blockchain-based finance across traditional banking. According to research by Fleet Asset Management Group, this trend reflects... - October 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Solana ETF Licensed in Hong Kong, AI Hashrate Technology Reshapes Crypto Mining Returns - Fleet Mining Highlights 2025 Cash Flow Trends
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the first Solana spot ETF by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), with trading set to begin on October 27. This development makes Hong Kong the first major financial center to offer a regulated Solana investment vehicle to... - October 24, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
2025 Digital Asset Trends: Cloud Mining Gains Strong Momentum as an Alternative to Traditional Crypto Investments
Cloud mining is transforming participation in the digital asset economy, offering a new infrastructure-based model amid ongoing market volatility and evolving investor strategies. - October 23, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Bitcoin Market Trend: Cloud Mining Outpaces Speculation - Fleet Mining Offers Promotional Hashrate for New Users
Fleet Mining highlights how automated cloud mining is becoming a popular alternative to traditional crypto speculation by offering simplified, technology-driven participation. - October 22, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Launches AI-Assisted Cloud Mining Platform for Digital Asset Enthusiasts
Global Platform Introduces Mobile-Friendly Mining Management Tools and Renewable-Energy Integration - October 16, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Support XRP and ETH Holders
Fleet Mining, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud-based mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform that allow holders of XRP and ETH to participate in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. The update reflects the company’s goal of... - October 12, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
FleetMining Now Providing Investors with XRP Cloud Mining Services
As the volatility of global cryptocurrency market swings higher and investors fear repeating wrong calls for capital deployment, a sense of uneasiness develops. On the one hand, the frequent fluctuations of mainstream assets (such as BTC and ETH) prices have forced more investors to consider it in... - October 05, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
FleetMining Launches No-Cost Cloud Mining Platform with $15 Bonus, Enabling Users to Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin Without Hardware or Fees
FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without investing in expensive hardware or electricity costs. The new platform introduces a streamlined way... - September 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Introducing The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer: Elevating Client Services and Fueling Growth
The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer has officially rebranded to The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer. This decision comes as a result of the group's consistent growth and commitment to providing top-notch services to their clients. The new name reflects the group's mission to help their clientele achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future. - February 03, 2024 - The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
Trading Influencer Michael Lamothe Publishes Debut Trading Novel Through Wiley
Mara Wealth Founder Michael Lamothe is helping traders learn the 8 essential skills to Trading Mastery in his novel, "The Trading Mindwheel." - April 25, 2023 - Mara Wealth
High West Capital Partners Ranks as One of the Best Lender/Financing Companies in Singapore
A recent article showcasing the best Singapore-based lending/financing companies selected High West Capital Partners for its exceptional performance and established brand. The Daily Finance article author stated, “These startups and companies are taking a variety of approaches to innovating... - January 24, 2023 - High West Capital Partners
UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG. - November 10, 2022 - UltraAlgo
Fairview HK Limited – Launches New Client Drive Initiative
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to gain traction within the Asia Pacific region and increase its client base, capitalizing on its recent on-boarding improvements and increase market commentary. - August 28, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
Warren Barnett, Local Chattanooga Financial Advisor, to Speak at Nashville Finance Forum
Private Wealth Central States Forum brings together high net worth managing private banks, wealth managers, and RIAs from around the region. Hundreds of one-on-one meetings with managers within the community cultivate the forum’s content.Warren Barnett is the only mediator coming from the... - August 12, 2022 - Barnett and Company
Marc Levin, AIF® of Oppenheimer Named Five Star Wealth Manager
Marc Levin, partner in the financial advisory practice The Stanger Tacktill Group is named as one of New York's Five Star Wealth Manager 2022 Award recipients. Marc Levin was honored as a select wealth manager who has excelled in client retention and satisfaction. - July 23, 2022 - The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer
Warren Barnett, President of Barnett & Company, Hires Chloé Garland-Pollic as Office Manager
Barnett & Company, a local Chattanoogan wealth management and investment advisory firm, is excited to announce Chloé Garland-Pollic as its new office manager, effective April 11. Garland-Pollic previously worked for ten years in the healthcare industry and is very excited about working... - July 06, 2022 - Barnett and Company
ETOKEN Announces Initial Coin Offering
ETOKEN would like to announce its initial offering of tokens; the tokens use the Binance Smart Chain. This allows for low cost and speed of trading while utilizing one of the largest block chain protocols. - June 28, 2022 - ETOKEN
High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times. - June 22, 2022 - The Fintech Mag
Fairview HK Limited – New Dedicated Team to Onboard International Clients
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to assist its new international clients with their on-boarding process. - May 26, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
Fairview HK Limited to Attend Multiple Conferences in Montreal in June 2022
Fairview HK is committed to being part of the financial services community and participating in various international conferences is just one way to interact with both clients and peers alike. - May 19, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
The Stanger Tacktill Group Named to Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors
Daniel Tacktill, Laurence Stanger and Marc Levin graciously accepted this honorable recognition of their continued success. The prestigious Forbes List recognizes top financial advisers in each state, affirming The Stanger Tacktill's group of commitment to providing world-class service and advice to their clients. - May 05, 2022 - The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer is Pleased to Congratulate Laurence Stanger, Daniel Tacktill and Marc Levin of The Stanger Tacktill Group for Being Named as a Top 401(k) Advisor Team
2021 NAPA Top Definied Contribution Advisor Teams. - May 02, 2022 - The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer
Mitrade Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Its Proprietary Trading Platform
Mitrade’s proprietary trading platform completes 3 years of devoted service to worldwide traders. - March 29, 2022 - Mitrade
Established Metaverse Project Hellsing to Add Virtual Social Engagement Platform, Klove
Hellsing ($HELLSING), a feature-rich metaverse project that includes a swap, NFT auctions, a blockchain-based NFT adventure game (Legions of Hellsing) and much more, is adding a virtual social engagement platform called Klove. Klove will host public AMAs allowing users to engage with celebrities,... - December 22, 2021 - Hellsing Solutions
RoZetta Technology Awarded Best Tick Data Management Platform
RoZetta Technology awarded the 2021 TradingTech Insight USA Award for Best Tick Data Management Platform. Ensuring organisations have cost-effective and easy access to the burgeoning amount of data needed to support their analytic, trading, risk management and compliance activity, is where RoZetta... - June 18, 2021 - RoZetta Technology
MarketDesk Partners with the CMA Group to Distribute Premier Global Agribusiness Big Data
MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel today announced a partnership with the CMA Group to begin making its premier content available on MarketDesk’s globally accessible cloud-based platform. CMA Group, encompassing CMA and SAFRAS & Mercado is headquartered in Brazil... - March 04, 2021 - MarketDesk
MarketDesk to Host Extended FactEntry Trial of Their Evaluated Price Service (EVP)
MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel, announced today it will host an extended 30-day free trial of the FactEntry Evaluated Price Service (EVP) for new customers. The FactEntry trial of its Evaluated Price Service (EVP) is available through the MarketDesk platform. With... - January 21, 2021 - MarketDesk
StockRockets.Pro Stock Market News Website Launches an Active Traders Group for People New to Trading
StockRockets.Pro has officially launched their first Stock Market Traders Group as a way to help share valuable information and experience with individuals that are new to trading the stock market. - January 05, 2021 - StockRockets.pro
Top Trading Mindset Coach, Michael Lamothe, Publishing Debut Workbook on Trading Beliefs and Inspiring a Change in Mindset
NY Trading Entrepreneur Michael Lamothe is helping traders face the biggest risk in trading—the "man in the mirror"—in his debut workbook, The MARA Mindshift Guide, on November 4th, 2020 - October 28, 2020 - Mara Wealth
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Jupiter Orphan Therapeutic
Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics forms strategic partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association. - October 15, 2020 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
Juiice.io is Partnering with Evorese, Using the Exchange’s New IEO Model, Looking to Raise $6 Million for Their Offering
Evorese.com is partnering with JUIICE LTD to launch their Initial Exchange Offering for the market. Juiice.io is building a platform for viral user-generated content that rewards creators and influencers and looking to raise $6 million for further development. In partnership with Ledger France,... - August 23, 2020 - Evorese
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Masterworks.io
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Masterworks.io. Masterworks.io is an exclusive community of fine art investors, opening up a new asset class that makes it possible to invest in blue-chip art for a fraction of the normal price. Blue-chip... - August 21, 2020 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
BitRoyal Exchange is Back with a Big Announcement
Indian Digital Currency is at the peak during COVID-19 and BitRoyal Exchange, an authentic US-based cryptocurrency exchange proudly announced that they are launching soon in India with a lot of additional features. Accomplishing a wide market in the US, BitRoyal’s arrival in India is making the Indian audience more curious. Here is what the CEO of BitRoyal has to say about their launching in India and about the platform. - August 05, 2020 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Darren Bishop Joins MarketDesk as Head of Business Development & Strategy for EMEA and Asia
MarketDesk, a cutting edge technology platform for content owners distributing financial data for traditional and mobile delivery, is proud to announce Darren Bishop is joining the company as Head of Business Development & Strategy for EMEA and Asia. Darren brings several decades of successful... - August 05, 2020 - MarketDesk
FactEntry Offers Free Trials of Their Evaluated Price Service (EVP) Through the MarketDesk Content Distribution Platform
Starting immediately, anyone interested in utilizing the FactEntry EVP can access the latest time-sensitive fixed income assetpricing data. FactEntry's EVP data is sourced and derived from brokers, dealers, and actual reported trade data. Its proprietary calculations (BVE) have been developed over... - July 16, 2020 - MarketDesk
MarketDesk Partners with FactEntry to Offer a Unique Suite of Global Fixed Income Product Data
MarketDesk partners with FactEntry to bring its global Fixed Income reference data, bond pricing, analytics and data solution to the MarketDesk financial content distribution platform. - June 20, 2020 - MarketDesk
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Forms a Strategic Partnership with Echo Fine Properties
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Echo Fine Properties. With a history of leading luxury real estate sales in Palm Beach County, Echo Fine Properties is uniquely suited to assist the hedge fund and financial community migrating to the region. - June 18, 2020 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
Forex Industry Veterans to Launch New “App Store” Marketplace; OQ Trading Technology is Redefining FX Technology Through Innovative Solutions
Foreign exchange market veterans Marco Sierra and Alejandra Díaz are proud to announce that effective March 6, 2020, OQ Trading Technology will offer a new App Store. The App store is an online marketplace that offers a full suite of tools and applications which allows traders to customize... - March 05, 2020 - OQ Trading Technology
Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate Joins MarketDdesk
The Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate John E. Robinson joins MarketDesk to head up Sales & Business Development. - February 20, 2020 - MarketDesk
BitRoyal Starts New Year 2020 with More Exciting User Experience
Continuing its commitment to improve customer experience, BitRoyal is focusing on making changes to their platform and went live with its first set of changes. BitRoyal is perhaps the only platform still allowing buy/sell crypto with zero commission. - January 09, 2020 - BitRoyal Ltd.
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership with the Palm Beach Symphony
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA.org) and the Palm Beach Symphony have announced a partnership, creating opportunities for members to experience one of South Florida’s major cultural institutions during this landmark season that has seen record-breaking ticket sales and unprecedented donor enthusiasm and support. - December 29, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association