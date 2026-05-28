Recent Headlines
Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup. - May 28, 2026 - Gotham Motorsports
Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers Open 2026 Season Registration, Launch Sponsorship & Volunteer Initiatives
The Dripping Springs Youth Sports Association (DSYSA) has opened registration for the 2026 Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers youth football season, welcoming athletes ages 5 to 12 across the Dripping Springs community. As part of Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s largest youth football and cheer organization, the program emphasizes both athletic development and academic achievement. - April 09, 2026 - Dripping Springs Pop Warner Football
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Megasports Progressive Introduces “Freeplay” Platform for Global Sports Fans
Megasports Progressive announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide who may not be eligible for cash competitions. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes. - December 12, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
Megasports Progressive Launches Exciting New Daily Shootouts for Instant Competition and Daily Rewards
Megasports Progressive is thrilled to announce the launch of Daily Shootouts, a brand-new contest format designed to deliver fast-paced excitement and immediate results for sports enthusiasts. Daily Shootouts are one-day, winner-take-all competitions that run independently from the... - December 03, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Shadi Forrest Introduces Studio Forrest: A New Creative Force in Alpine Ski Filming and Mountain Videography
If you’ve spent time on the slopes in Verbier, you already know this place is built for unforgettable moments: clean snow, wide open pistes, secret powder stashes, and one of the most energetic ski communities in the Alps. But capturing those moments properly isn’t always easy. GoPros... - December 02, 2025 - Studio Forrest
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
ATSwins Surpasses 1,400 Users and Launches 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide
ATSwins.ai, an artificial intelligence–powered sports analytics platform, has surpassed 1,400 registered users and introduced its 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide. The milestone highlights the platform’s expanding user base and continued focus on delivering actionable, data-driven insights as... - November 03, 2025 - ATSwins
Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters. - September 30, 2025 - Bryant Perrella
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
MegaSportsPro Launches on Labor Day, Bringing a Lottery-Style Jackpot System to Sports Prediction Contests
MegaSportsPro's player-performance sports competition goes live today in 24 US states, offering nine days of free play upon signup, and a one-of-a-kind contest with a built-in, lottery-style reward system that creates three ways to win: weekly, monthly, and daily progressive jackpots. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
MegaSports Pro Unveils Exciting New Daily Sports Performance Contest with Three Progressive Jackpots
MegaSports Progressive is set to launch a dynamic new daily contest focused on player performance predictions, going live on September 1, 2025. This innovative contest offers sports fans an engaging way to utilize their sports knowledge by predicting individual player outcomes across major sports. Participants will receive nine days of free play after signing up, and will have the opportunity to compete for daily progressive prize pools across three tiers. Registration starts August 31, 2025. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Now Ranked Top 10 in Professional Boxing
17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is the current Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Arts World Champion and following her recent Boxing win over Precious Harris McCray is now ranked top 10 in the world at Super Welterweight in professional boxing. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Like Minded Australians Set to Conquer Ama Dablam with Ramsay Banna
Adventurer and endurance athlete Ramsay Banna is spearheading an ambitious mountain tour, bringing together a team of young Australians to conquer Ama Dablam, a formidable peak that promises both challenge and transformation. This initiative is designed for first-time and seasoned adventurers,... - May 15, 2025 - Ramsay Banna
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs. - April 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
FantasySpin Mobile App Now Available to Sports Fans Across Tennessee
Leading Gamified DFS Platform Expands to Tennessee, Making FantasySpin Live in 25 U.S. States & Districts - March 26, 2025 - FantasySpin
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later. - March 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's). - March 09, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez. - February 24, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Global Mobile Software, LLC Appoints Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean
Global Mobile Software, LLC (GMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With several years of experience in commercial operations and a proven track record of driving growth, Mr. Lopez brings... - January 23, 2025 - Global Mobile Software, LLC
EXO Exhibits RFID Checkout and In-Store Returns at NRF 2025
EXO is showcasing its RFID Self-Checkout and Returns solutions at NRF 2025, leveraging Zebra’s FX9600 reader and KC50 kiosk to reduce checkout times to seconds and streamline returns. Deployed in high-traffic venues, EXO’s technology enhances customer experiences and operational efficiency. Visit EXO at Zebra Technologies Booth #3303 to see how it’s transforming retail. - December 19, 2024 - EXO Solutions Inc.
The Aspen Institute Taps Into Kinetica’s Unique Localized Data Intelligence to Power Community Sports
Kinetica, a leading data intelligence and strategy company for sports and recreation, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative. The partnership will leverage Kinetica’s unique localized sports, recreation and wellbeing data intelligence... - December 10, 2024 - Kinetica Group
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Elite Athlete Representation Gets a Boost as SISU Sports Expands to North America
SISU Sports Management, a UK-based agency specializing in elite athlete representation, has launched SISU Americas in Charlotte, NC, to expand services across North America. SISU Americas will focus on player representation, club partnerships, commercial branding, and NIL opportunities. This expansion supports athletes’ career growth and community engagement across the U.S. and the Americas. - December 02, 2024 - SISU Americas
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Ramsay Banna Debuts First eBook, "Trekking Titans: A Concise Guide to Annapurna and Everest Base Camp Adventures," Now Available on Amazon
Essential Guide for Trekking the Himalayas by Seasoned Adventurer Ramsay Banna. - November 14, 2024 - Ramsay Banna
Terry Smith, Inspiration for Hit TV Show Ted Lasso, Joins the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) as Major Stakeholder
Women's Football Alliance Secures Major Financial Stakeholder - November 06, 2024 - Women's Football Alliance
Briana Kellin Makes History for USA Luta Livre at the Catch Wrestling World Championships in England
In a historic moment for combat sports, Briana Kellin became the first American woman to win the prestigious Catch Wrestling World Championships, hosted by the renowned Snake Pit in Wigan, England. Her victory not only marks a significant milestone in the sport but also solidifies Kellin’s... - November 02, 2024 - USA Luta Livre
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor
The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience. - October 16, 2024 - ASB Systembau Horst Babinsky GmbH
Popular German Self-Healing Modality Coming to US
Cell Reactive Training (CRT) is a science-based non-invasive strength and balance training program that has been developed in Germany since 1999. Used for both humans and animals, CRT works at the cellular level to help people achieve more vitality in everyday life, at leisure, and during sports... - September 25, 2024 - Cell Reactive Training - USA
National Lacrosse League and Castore Sign Landmark Partnership; Internationally Renowned Performance Apparel Brand to Reimagine the NLL’s On-Floor Style
NLL to launch Castore’s North American operations and join elite global properties outfitted by Castore including teams in Formula 1, English Premier League, and German Bundesliga. - September 09, 2024 - National Lacrosse League
Sixth Ring Announces Beta Program for GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness Application, Gathering Feedback to Enhance User Experience
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide. - August 22, 2024 - Sixth Ring, Inc.
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Ramsay Banna Launches Innovative New Personal Training Business
Ramsay Banna, a certified personal trainer, announced today the upcoming launch of Absolute Altitude, his new personal training consultancy business. Ramsay brings over 10 years of experience in sports and recreational activities. - July 01, 2024 - Ramsay Banna
Houston Astros Owner and Business Entrepreneur Jim Crane and Fellow Logistics Executive Keith Winters Unveil New Venture: Stress-Free Travel Experiences
Forecaddie, a golf club transportation service, and My Cruise Porter, an innovative luggage transportation service. This concierge concept aims to transform travel experiences by eliminating travel stress and luggage burdens. - June 24, 2024 - Forecaddie
A New Women’s Tackle Football Team in Town: The River City Grizzlies
New to the league, but not new to the game. The River City Grizzlies is an up and coming women’s tackle football team in Sacramento, California. Their goal is to bring back the true meaning of women’s football to the city. “Where football meets community” is a slogan they live by. - June 14, 2024 - River City Grizzlies