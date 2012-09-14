PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

FlipTix® Announces Partnership with Sea.Hear.Now Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix

Under Armour Flag Football Comes to Phoenix East Valley Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

FlipTix® Announces Senior Executive Appointment to New Business Development Ashley Carpenter Brings Major Festival Experience to Growing Team. - June 19, 2019 - FlipTix

Nancy Matter Partners with Glen Sander Engineering, SSI and System One Oil Filtration Systems Sponsorship announcement - June 17, 2019 - Nancy Matter Motorsports

USA Wrestling Announces Partnership with EarSplintz Cauliflower Ear Prevention and Management USA Wrestling is proud to announce that EarSplintz will be an official sponsor through the 2021 season. The sponsorship designates EarSplintz as an Official Cauliflower Ear Prevention sponsor for USA Wrestling. With EarSplintz, consumers now can purchase the same products doctors use to treat ear injuries... - May 27, 2019 - EarSplintz

FlipTix® Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents Three-Day Rock Festival, Sonic Temple, to Allow Guests to Resell Tickets Throughout the Event. - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Flex Football™: Unique, Competitive Youth Football Option Created by Former NFL Players Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Falcao-Mendez Cancelled The middleweight contest between WBC #8 Yamaguchi Falcao and California’s Paul Mendez was cancelled by the Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed issue with Mendez’ pre-fight medicals. - March 10, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Brings Water to Pygmy Ugandan Tribe UFC Champion Cris Cyborg joins forces with Justin Wren's Fight for the Forgotten to bring drinkable water to a refugee tribe of Batwa Pygmies in Uganda, Africa. - March 02, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

Yamaguchi Falcao to Face Paul Mendez March 9 on DAZN Unbeaten and WBC #8 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao will meet IBA champion Paul Mendez in a ten round contest Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. - March 01, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Fire Fist Boxing Fighters Set for UFC Fight Pass Bouts in St. Petersburg Fire Fist Boxing’s Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Baby Face” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will all fight as part of a UFC Fight Pass card Saturday, February 16 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. This excellent evening of boxing is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions... - February 15, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Why My WOAB Was Created and How to Have Workout Motivation Without the Cost of a Personal Trainer When you have a personal trainer, you are paying for a workout and you will be there at a particular place and time. Knowing that they are waiting on you, gives you motivation, and accountability to show up. Now you can have that same motivation and accountability for free at My WOAB which stands for... - February 11, 2019 - My WOAB, LLC

Former NFL Players at National Flex Football Bringing 9on9 Limited-Contact Football League to Amarillo this Spring This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football

HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear

Frisco/McKinney Area Parents Will Have a New Entry Point and Spring Football Option for Their Young Athletes This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is working with IAM | Innovative Athletic Movement to bring 9v9, limited-contact football to McKinney/Frisco. - January 27, 2019 - National Flex Football

Limited-Contact Football Game is Coming to North Dallas and is Being Presented by National Flex Football This Spring, FORO Sports Club is hosting a 9v9, limited-contact "Flex" football league along with the former NFL players at National Flex Football (NFX). - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Mid-Cities Area of DFW to See New Entry Point for Youth Football This Spring with League Produced by National Flex Football This Spring, the team of former NFL players at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to the Mid-Cities area of Dallas/Ft. Worth, NFX DFW - Mid Cities. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

The Kennedale Youth Football League is Partnering with the Former NFL Players at NFX to Help Bring Flex Football to the Mid-Cities NFX DFW - Mid Cities, one of National Flex Football’s (NFX) revolutionary 9on9 limited-contact leagues within their DFW Region, is hosting the league and partnering with the community to give tackle players a "Spring ball" to develop their football athleticism. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Fire Fist’s Coyle, Silva and Reyes Jr. Return to Action at the Coliseum on February 16 During St. Pete Fight Fest Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Babyface” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will return to the ring on Saturday, February 16. The event is co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Rite Hook Promotions and will take place in St. Pete Coliseum. The action will be live-streamed... - January 19, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Former Opponents Inside the UFC Cage Unite for an Event Aimed at Empowering Women Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg meets ex opponent Leslie Smith for an event aimed at empowering women taking place Valentine's Day Weekend in Orange County, Huntington Beach California. - January 19, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

Former NFL Players Bringing a Football Camp to SoCal Highlighting the Revolutionary 9on9 Flex Football League Coming This Spring On January 20th, The team at NFX | National Flex Football, led by Agoura Hills standout and former NFL linebacker Joey LaRocque, is bringing a football clinic, coached by former NFL players, to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. - January 17, 2019 - National Flex Football

Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides New Option for Rhode Island Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 16, 2019 - National Flex Football

Harford County Senior Softball Open Registration Seeking skilled ballplayers for 2019 softball season in Maryland & surrounding states. - January 12, 2019 - Harford County Senior Softball

Former NFL Players Create a New Style of Youth Football and Provide a Fresh Option for Northern California Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 05, 2019 - National Flex Football

9on9 Youth Football Tournament Played in "Flex Style" Coming to The Star in Frisco Flex Football™ is a proprietary 9v9 non-impact gameplay in which hands-only blocking is allowed along with running and passing. Similar to 7on7, Flex Football™ takes a more inclusive approach by including the offensive and defensive linemen in non-contact gameplay. - January 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

National Flex Football & Mechanicsville Braves Have Teamed Up to Bring Flex Football to Maryland Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 02, 2019 - National Flex Football

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Houston Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 31, 2018 - National Flex Football

Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations 2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Southern California Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 25, 2018 - National Flex Football

New League Created by Former NFL Players' Provides Fresh Option for DFW Youth Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 21, 2018 - National Flex Football

Football Clinic Hosted by Former NFL Players Coming to the Bay Area on January 5th Hosted by NFX | National Flex Football, the creators of the revolutionary game-style Flex Football. - December 14, 2018 - National Flex Football