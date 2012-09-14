PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020.
Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment
One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix
Sweepstakes Offers Winner Passes to Three-Day Celebration Featuring Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons. - August 30, 2019 - FlipTix
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets to Buyers. - August 23, 2019 - FlipTix
Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler
Ashley Carpenter Brings Major Festival Experience to Growing Team. - June 19, 2019 - FlipTix
Sponsorship announcement - June 17, 2019 - Nancy Matter Motorsports
USA Wrestling is proud to announce that EarSplintz will be an official sponsor through the 2021 season. The sponsorship designates EarSplintz as an Official Cauliflower Ear Prevention sponsor for USA Wrestling.
With EarSplintz, consumers now can purchase the same products doctors use to treat ear injuries... - May 27, 2019 - EarSplintz
Exclusive Agreement with KAABOO Texas Enabling Ticket Flips - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix
Three-Day Rock Festival, Sonic Temple, to Allow Guests to Resell Tickets Throughout the Event. - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix
Mobile App Offers a Secure Alternative to Ticket Buyers Throughout Festival. - April 30, 2019 - FlipTix
Ticketing App Provides Access to Sold-Out Events at Mardi Gras World's River City Ballroom. - April 23, 2019 - FlipTix
California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
The middleweight contest between WBC #8 Yamaguchi Falcao and California’s Paul Mendez was cancelled by the Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed issue with Mendez’ pre-fight medicals. - March 10, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg joins forces with Justin Wren's Fight for the Forgotten to bring drinkable water to a refugee tribe of Batwa Pygmies in Uganda, Africa. - March 02, 2019 - Cris Cyborg
Unbeaten and WBC #8 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao will meet IBA champion Paul Mendez in a ten round contest Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. - March 01, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions
Fire Fist Boxing’s Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Baby Face” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will all fight as part of a UFC Fight Pass card Saturday, February 16 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.
This excellent evening of boxing is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions... - February 15, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions
When you have a personal trainer, you are paying for a workout and you will be there at a particular place and time. Knowing that they are waiting on you, gives you motivation, and accountability to show up. Now you can have that same motivation and accountability for free at My WOAB which stands for... - February 11, 2019 - My WOAB, LLC
This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football
CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear
This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is working with IAM | Innovative Athletic Movement to bring 9v9, limited-contact football to McKinney/Frisco. - January 27, 2019 - National Flex Football
This Spring, FORO Sports Club is hosting a 9v9, limited-contact "Flex" football league along with the former NFL players at National Flex Football (NFX). - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
This Spring, the team of former NFL players at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to the Mid-Cities area of Dallas/Ft. Worth, NFX DFW - Mid Cities. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
NFX DFW - Mid Cities, one of National Flex Football’s (NFX) revolutionary 9on9 limited-contact leagues within their DFW Region, is hosting the league and partnering with the community to give tackle players a "Spring ball" to develop their football athleticism. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football
Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Babyface” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will return to the ring on Saturday, February 16. The event is co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Rite Hook Promotions and will take place in St. Pete Coliseum. The action will be live-streamed... - January 19, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions
Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg meets ex opponent Leslie Smith for an event aimed at empowering women taking place Valentine's Day Weekend in Orange County, Huntington Beach California. - January 19, 2019 - Cris Cyborg
On January 20th, The team at NFX | National Flex Football, led by Agoura Hills standout and former NFL linebacker Joey LaRocque, is bringing a football clinic, coached by former NFL players, to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. - January 17, 2019 - National Flex Football
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 16, 2019 - National Flex Football
Seeking skilled ballplayers for 2019 softball season in Maryland & surrounding states. - January 12, 2019 - Harford County Senior Softball
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 05, 2019 - National Flex Football
Flex Football™ is a proprietary 9v9 non-impact gameplay in which hands-only blocking is allowed along with running and passing. Similar to 7on7, Flex Football™ takes a more inclusive approach by including the offensive and defensive linemen in non-contact gameplay. - January 04, 2019 - National Flex Football
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 02, 2019 - National Flex Football
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 31, 2018 - National Flex Football
2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.
Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 25, 2018 - National Flex Football
Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 21, 2018 - National Flex Football
Hosted by NFX | National Flex Football, the creators of the revolutionary game-style Flex Football. - December 14, 2018 - National Flex Football
USA Roller Sports based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, USA is proud to announce its partnership with Australian company Team App, a world-leading mobile app for sports club communication. - December 09, 2018 - USA Roller Sports