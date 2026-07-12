Recent Headlines
Within Direct Marketing Services
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Loca.us Raises $3.25M to Help Local Businesses Compete with Big Chains
Austin startup's shared cash-rewards platform lets neighborhood shops drive foot traffic and word-of-mouth without expensive custom tools. - April 18, 2026 - Loca
PipBack Launches Dedicated Discord Community for Futures Prop Traders
New server aims to centralize discount updates, firm rule changes, and trader discussions in one place. - April 13, 2026 - PipBack
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
SEO Reimagined: Inspire Clicks Launches as a Boutique SEO Agency Dedicated to High-Intent Organic Growth
Inspire Clicks, a new boutique SEO agency, has officially launched to provide a sophisticated alternative to traditional, volume-heavy search marketing. Moving away from "cookie-cutter" SEO tactics, the agency focuses on "Inspiration Mapping"—a strategy that balances technical search dominance with high-quality brand storytelling. - April 04, 2026 - Inspire Clicks
United States of America 250th Anniversary Card Launch June 1, 2026
Founded by a Black American Female, Mom, Grandma Entrepreneur Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges. - March 22, 2026 - American Card
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests
Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community. - March 14, 2026 - Limitless Acquisitions, Inc
MPR Designs Announces Updated Schedule for Weekly Live Shows
MPR Designs is shifting its weekly live marketing shows to Wednesday mornings for the rest of the year to better balance production with client work. Viewers can reserve their spot now on the MPR Designs website. - February 01, 2026 - MPRDesigns LLC
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers. - December 20, 2025 - BookThis.Now
Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers
Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step. - December 19, 2025 - Pacific World Marketing
Solo Founder Ships Complete Creator Platform in 48 Hours Using AI
LOAFS.io went live this week — a fully functional creator economy platform built in a single weekend by one person. The platform includes video streaming, native payments, real-time community spaces, and a gamification system with XP, quests, and leaderboards. No team. No outside funding. No... - December 16, 2025 - LOAF
New Weekly Live Sessions from MPR Designs to Support Small Business Growth
MPR Designs is launching weekly live sessions in early 2026 to support growing small businesses that need real guidance before investing in a full marketing firm. Hosted by founder Makayla, these Thursday morning sessions offer live website audits, practical marketing insights, and open group discussions designed to provide clarity, not complexity. - December 05, 2025 - MPRDesigns LLC
¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America. - November 24, 2025 - Hello and Hola Media, Inc.
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
A Taste of Italy Like Never Before Hits Long Island
The Inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival — Presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s — Debuts This Saturday 10/11/25 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. - October 08, 2025 - Taste Long Island Events
Dandelions Digital Unveils Comprehensive Marketing and Publishing Suite for Authors and Businesses
Dandelions Digital Marketing Prints and Media, a dynamic new agency launched in October 2023, today formally announced the rollout of its complete, integrated suite of marketing, printing, and media services. The company’s unique offering combines robust digital strategies with specialized... - September 29, 2025 - Dandelions Digital Marketing Prints and Media
True Stance Inc. Completes School Supply Drive to Support Local Students
True Stance Inc., a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, recently concluded a two-week School Supply Drive to benefit local students in need. The initiative brought together members of the True Stance team to collect and donate essential school supplies for Central Middle... - September 28, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
Loca Launches Local Quests: Gamifying Local Discovery with Cash Rewards and Badges
Loca, the mobile app connecting users with local businesses, today unveiled Local Quests, a groundbreaking gamification feature that rewards users with cash and badges for exploring their communities. From submitting receipts after visiting local spots to creating video ads or referring friends, Local Quests turns everyday activities into fun, rewarding challenges. - September 22, 2025 - Loca
Global Book Network Issues Warning on Scam Publishers Misusing Its Name
Global Book Network (GBN), a trusted publishing resource for authors worldwide, is issuing an official statement to warn the writing community of fraudulent companies misusing the GBN name to deceive and exploit authors. In recent weeks, GBN has learned that certain organizations have been... - September 15, 2025 - Global Book Network
Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing
Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination. - September 15, 2025 - Powervue Marketing
True Stance Inc. Announces Two Key Promotions to Strengthen Leadership Team
True Stance Inc. believes in recognizing talent, fostering growth, and investing in the next generation of leadership. During a recent Leadership Development Summit in Philadelphia earlier this month, CEO Ryan Sheard proudly promoted Juan Echeverry to Director of Operations and Dominik Homola to... - July 31, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
RevUp Dental Achieves 10x Increase in New Dental Patients Volume for Through Staff Training and Strategic Marketing
RevUp Dental helped a dental practice increase new patient bookings from 9 to over 90 per month in under two years. By combining targeted digital marketing with front desk staff training, the practice achieved consistent 65–70% conversion rates and outperformed competitors while spending less on ads. The results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s new case study, showcasing how aligning marketing with internal systems drives sustainable practice growth. - July 30, 2025 - RevUpDental
AI-Powered Fundraising Study Shows 8 Nonprofits Increase Donations with Donor IQ®
Groundbreaking study of Donor IQ® proves AI-powered donor analytics increases house fundraising efficiency and net donations by cultivating untapped segments and eliminating underperformers. - July 17, 2025 - Equity Decision Systems
Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London
After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort... - July 14, 2025 - Halo Dogs
A Sci-Fi Journey of Crystals, Climate, and Consciousness: Eleanor Bonenfant’s Epic Exploration of the Future
"Adventures among the Galaxies” Brings Urgency to Environmental Awakening - July 03, 2025 - Global Book Network
Media BD Unveils Exclusive Discount on Cutting-Edge Digital Marketing Services
Media BD is a premier digital marketing agency based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, providing innovative and results-driven digital marketing solutions for businesses across various industries. With a team of seasoned experts and a customer-centric approach, Media BD helps businesses leverage the power of digital platforms to drive growth, increase visibility, and maximize ROI. - July 01, 2025 - Media BD
California Marketing Agency Announces New Partnership
Creative Stories Media Has Announced Their New Partnership with Temecula Personal Branding Photographer - June 24, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
HSC is Proud to Have Joined the Vibrant Celebration of Excellence and Legacy During the Bison in Vegas Weekend
HSC is a strategic brand, communications, and workforce development firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. - June 14, 2025 - Hunter Smith Consulting
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Empowering Startups: Free Business Listings on TechTalksToday
TechTalksToday launches a Free Business Listing service to help startups and small businesses boost their online visibility. This initiative offers SEO benefits, brand credibility, and increased exposure — all at no cost. Businesses can submit their details via a simple form and get listed within 48 hours. It's a step towards inclusive digital growth, empowering emerging brands to reach a wider audience. - June 06, 2025 - TechTalksToday
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential... - May 07, 2025 - adops.com
Your Property Marketing Solutions Launch in Lake County, Florida
Your Property Marketing Solutions Brings Real, Affordable Marketing Solutions to Lake County Entrepreneurs, Property Managers, and Nonprofits. Marketing shouldn’t cost you your business. It should grow it. That’s why Your Property Marketing Solutions is officially launching services... - April 30, 2025 - Your Property Marketing Solutions
The Welcome Company Partners with 321 Coffee to Elevate Its Welcome Baskets
In a collaboration aimed at fostering community and inclusion, The Welcome Company is excited to announce a partnership with 321 Coffee, a Raleigh-based coffee shop and specialty roaster committed to employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This new initiative will... - April 18, 2025 - The Welcome Company
25± Acre Estate in Thibodaux, LA, Now Selling at Online Auction – Bidding Ends April 3
A rare opportunity to own 25± private acres in Lafourche Parish is now available through an online-only real estate auction. The stunning property, located at 525 Supercharge Drive, Thibodaux, LA, offers the peace of country living with the convenience of town just minutes away. Online... - March 24, 2025 - Bonnette Auction Company
yorCMO Launches Strategic Partnership with Pinnacle Business Guides at Annual Summit
This collaboration strengthens the integration of marketing leadership and business strategy, ensuring that companies can scale efficiently while maintaining strong operational and financial foundations. By combining yorCMO’s fractional marketing leadership with Pinnacle’s expertise in business execution, the partnership delivers a comprehensive approach to sustainable growth. - March 06, 2025 - yorCMO
SnapAds Becomes Loca: a New Name for a New Era
Austin Startup SnapAds Rebrands to Empower Local Communities - February 28, 2025 - Loca
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic