PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pulse of the City News Honors Three Companies for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

GES Development Brings Home Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Year After Year Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction bring home consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - December 06, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Salon IAOMO Earns Nine Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction Pittsburgh salon earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - December 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses in the United States & Canada for Outstanding Customer Service Businesses rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 17, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Launch of London’s First Same Day Photo and Video Studio HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London’s first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours. - November 15, 2019 - HYPER CRUNCH

Manchester Based Digital Geek Media to Work for Free for an Entire Year for World Kindness Day To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

Pulse of the City News Recognizes Companies for Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, including consecutive-year honorees and a first-time winner. - November 06, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

The Talk Awards Recognizes Restaurants Nationwide for Outstanding Customer Service Restaurants rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Verve Integrative Proudly Announces the Denver Launch of Their Client ONUS Rides™ Providing Free Ride Credits to People Who Enjoy Going Out to Eat and Drink Just in time for the holiday season, this free app offers an innovative solution to keep city streets safe from impaired drivers and reduce DUIs. - October 31, 2019 - Verve Integrative

20four7VA Announces Partnership with ITC 20four7VA has partnered with Infinitech Training Center (ITC) with the goal of providing better job opportunities to prospective virtual assistants in Lucena, Quezon, Philippines. - October 25, 2019 - 20Four7VA

Northwest Career College Earns Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards. - October 23, 2019 - The Talk Awards

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

Incite Group Announces Chief Product Officers from Groupon, Macy’s and Mastercard to Join Customer Experience Summit in San Francisco Incite Group, part of Reuters Events, today announced the global brands that will share their customer experience strategies at this year’s Open Mobile & Digital Experience Summit in San Francisco. The Summit will bring together more than 400 globally recognized brands at the forefront of... - October 17, 2019 - Incite Group

Liz Carter & Team Realty Wins Fifth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award Katy-based real estate team earns its fifth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service. - October 16, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

20four7VA Named One of the Top Ecommerce Outsourcing Consultants of 2019 by Algopix VA Sourcing Company 20four7VA Among the Top eCommerce Outsourcing Consultants of 2019, According to Product Research Platform Algopix - October 11, 2019 - 20Four7VA

The Talk Awards Recognizes Customer Service Achievements in Businesses Across the Country Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - October 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Pulse of the City News Awards Companies for Their Commitment to Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of the prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all are consecutive-year honorees. - October 09, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

MIR Printing & Graphics Now Offers Price Matching MIR Printing & Graphics is excited to announce that the company is now offering a price match guarantee on all printing services and products available through their website https://www.mirprint.com. MIR already offers the most competitive pricing and highest quality products in the industry. Through... - October 09, 2019 - MIR Printing & Graphics

Forbes Music Entertainment Receives 2019 Best of Bronx Award Forbes Music Entertainment has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bronx Award in the Record Company category by the Bronx Award Program. Each year, the Bronx Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These... - October 06, 2019 - Forbes Music Entertainment

Comscore Partners with Media Solutions Pioneer CTV Media to Deliver Television Audience Measurement Agreement incorporates both local and national advanced audience television audience data. - October 05, 2019 - CTV Media

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Nail Perfection & Spa Brings Home Tenth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Kansas salon Nail Perfection & Spa receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it 10 straight Talk Awards. - October 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards

LIFT Agency Opens Two New Offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon LIFT Agency, a San Francisco-based firm that develops and produces integrated marketing campaigns, has announced the opening of two new offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon. The move is designed to help the agency better serve its current client base - which includes telecommunications company... - October 02, 2019 - LIFT Agency

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Excellent Customer Service & Satisfaction Ratings Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - September 26, 2019 - The Talk Awards

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

The Talk Awards Honors McCormack Roofing for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Nine Years Running McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award for high customer satisfaction ratings. - September 21, 2019 - The Talk Awards

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Outstanding Customer Service Four businesses across the country have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - September 12, 2019 - The Talk Awards

20Four7VA President & CEO Gets Help on a Key Marketing Problem on Breaking Down Your Business Podcast 20Four7VA President & CEO Catherine vanVonno gets hosts’ advice on a critical business dilemma on the Breaking Down Your Business podcast with Jill Salzman and Brad Farris. - September 12, 2019 - 20Four7VA

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

MKTDIRECTOR Named 2019 UpCity Local Marketing Excellence Award Winner in Miami MKTDIRECTOR announced the company has been named one of the top 20 service providers in Miami as part of UpCity’s Local Excellence Awards. UpCity is an online Marketplace that helps businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. UpCity’s Local Excellence Award winners are selected... - September 09, 2019 - MKTDIRECTOR

All Plumbing, Inc. Wins Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award Virginia-based plumbing contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service. - September 07, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions

Pulse of the City News Awards Companies Coast to Coast for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of the prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all are consecutive-year honorees from coast to coast. - August 31, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Pulse of the City News Upgrades Website to Serve Consumers & Award Winners Pulse of the City News makes changes to its website to benefit its award winners and support their customer service efforts. - August 29, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Global Virtual Staffing Company Provides Specialist VAs for Clients Needing Help with Technical and Creative Tasks 20Four7VA Offers Specialist VA Services for Digital Marketing, IT Development, Content Development, and Creative Design Tasks. - August 17, 2019 - 20Four7VA

Pulse of the City News Awards Texas Companies for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of the prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all are consecutive-year honorees based in Texas. - August 17, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

BirthdayPak Welcomes New Franchisee BirthdayPak recently announced that Jody Daszkowski is the owner of BirthdayPak of Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. - August 15, 2019 - BirthdayPak

The Talk Awards Acknowledges Customer Service Efforts of Three Businesses Nationwide Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - August 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Burleson Orthodontics Earns Seven Consecutive Talk Awards for Patient Satisfaction Kansas City orthodontic practice earns its seventh prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - August 07, 2019 - The Talk Awards

The Talk Awards Honors Restaurants Nationwide for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings Three restaurants have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - August 04, 2019 - The Talk Awards