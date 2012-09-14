|
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
Trampoline Park to Open in Clifton Park, New York. - November 08, 2019 - Sky Zone
Trampoline Park to Open in Murfreesboro, Tennessee - October 31, 2019 - Sky Zone
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!
Trampoline Park Offers Multi-Tiered Membership Program for Jumpers to Play and Replay - October 09, 2019 - Sky Zone
Featuring Dozens of Canadian and World Premieres Available for 3 Days Only.
The fifth annual Festival of International Virtual & Augmented Reality Stories (FIVARS) is set for Sept. 13-15 (the final weekend of TIFF) and will showcase a curated selection of experiences from around the world powered... - August 30, 2019 - FIVARS
SMASH*IT Breakroom is Bringing a New Fun and Exciting Way to Relieve Stress. - August 29, 2019 - SMASH*IT Breakroom
Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge
Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge
Is this bamboo cage construction a trampoline? If so, that could make it the biggest trampoline around. - March 22, 2019 - Yjumper Pro
Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot
Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple.
Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot
Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot
To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47
True VR Systems has become a hidden secret in this expanding market having quietly established five operational VR Arena Arcades, expanding their reach internationally with cutting edge, free-roaming immersive experiences into the international amusement and attraction scene. - April 10, 2018 - trueVRsystems
Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates
Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers
PaniQ Room Houston is the 10th location in the US launched by PanIQ Room.
Entering the market in 2014, PanIQ Room was one of the first escape room venues in the US. After the great success, the company became an officially registered escape room franchise which started to expand quickly. At the company's latest installation, their superb game designs and authentic atmosphere will immerse you back into the old West, the horror of the Chainsaw Massacre, and a Military Bunker lockdown. - January 23, 2018 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC
The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch
Centuries-Old Tale of Woe Reemerges as 3-D Halloween Prop - October 05, 2017 - Night Frights
Time to pull out your favorite school shirt and get ready for a day of school spirit as AirTime Trampoline & Park is kicking off the new school year with School Pride to benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights,... - September 18, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced today that they will be opening their fourth US location in "every Texan’s favorite city," San Antonio, Texas, in summer, 2018.
Located at N. Loop 1604, neighboring Top Golf, this 100,000+ sq ft location will feature Texas first indoor high-speed... - August 19, 2017 - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games
Soledad Herrada, MindGame Room’s Owner is also the creative mind behind the design, planification and realization of the Escape Rooms. To celebrate MindGame Room’s 1st Anniversary, Herrada has designed her latest Escape Room, called Sam’s Tiny Playroom, it is as creepy as it sounds and it’s officially opening July 2017. - July 14, 2017 - MindGame Room
PanIQ Room is proud to announce the joint venture of two pillars in the family entertainment industry between PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks. Coming soon to the Hard Knocks location in Nashville, TN will be the addition of a PanIQ Room. - July 10, 2017 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC
Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor
Dust off that ten-gallon hat and get ready for a day of hootin’ and hollerin’ as AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is kicking off Summer with a HoeDown to benefit Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi and Grand Rapids and... - June 13, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks
The Puzzalarium opened a brand new real-world game called The Floor is Lava in Hillcrest this week. It is a hidden roles game for between 7-25 players at once. Players are dealt roles and secretly assigned to a team. Players must work together, lie, and cross-examine each other in order to figure out who is and is not on their team, all the while with players attempting to eliminate each other by making them step in the Lava. At the end of the game, the team with the most players alive wins. - June 13, 2017 - The Puzzalarium
Bouncer Depot offers tips on selecting the best commercial bounce houses, inflatable water slides and obstacle courses made in the U.S.A. - June 06, 2017 - Bouncer Depot
Sky Zone Ocean opens latest attractions this weekend and brings a state of the art Warrior course to Monmouth County. Located in the Seaview Square Mall in Ocean Township, Sky Zone Ocean now has a Ninja Warrior Course, Sky Climb free climbing wall, Sky Hoops one-on-one basketball, Sky Joust and Sky Ladder balance tests, as well as classic favorites of Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Sky Slam basketball. This weekend proceeds of Sky Swag packages will go to the Autism Speaks organization. - April 26, 2017 - Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Urban Jungle Fun Park turns fun into fitness for Mesa Arizona families with its indoor adventure park and revolutionary FitPlay program. - February 22, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest
From new games to stuffed burgers, this aerial obstacle course has more to offer than just ziplines - December 22, 2016 - TreeUmph! Adventure Course
This winter, soak up the sun and add fun to your time outdoors with Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park’s exclusive online offers. - December 15, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder
Intelligence, LA’s first Spy Mission Escape Room, is pleased to announce its grand opening on December 1. Founded and operated by a former CIA officer, the venue provides players with realistic spy missions and scenarios. Players must work together with their team of players, solve fun brain-teaser... - December 01, 2016 - Intelligence
Scene75 Entertainment is proud to announce that Scene75 Dayton and Scene75 Cincinnati have both been named finalists for the 2016 Top Family Entertainment Center in North America. - November 09, 2016 - Scene75 Entertainment Center - Dayton
Families enjoy two hours of bowling, fun, and games in a safe environment for Halloween. - October 27, 2016 - Pin Chasers
Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award in Entertainers and Face Painting Categories. - October 18, 2016 - Play and Learn
Bouncer Depot, commercial bounce house and inflatable water slide manufacturer, launched new and cheaper line of products made to meet residential needs and requirements. - October 13, 2016 - Bouncer Depot
A celebration of Chinese culture, the Lantern Light Festival arrives in Miami on November 30 at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The festival is a six-week production featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and themes in the run–up to the Christmas period and beyond. Learn more at http://www.lanternlightfestival.com. - September 15, 2016 - Pinnacle Productions Group
Bouncer Depot, an inflatable play structure manufacturer and wholesaler, announces Labor Day specials on its commercial bounce houses for sale. More information on Labor Day Sale and financing options is available at http://www.bouncerdepot.com. - August 29, 2016 - Bouncer Depot
F1 Boston, the state-of-the-art kart racing and Conference Center in Braintree, Mass., has declared that it has absolutely no affiliations, connections or partnerships with a planned facility in Rhode Island named “F1 Rhode Island.” F1 Boston’s proclamation comes in response to a July... - August 11, 2016 - F1 Boston
Midwayville, a mixed reality popup theme park, will materialize in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood every Friday night 7:00pm to 11:30pm starting June 17 through August 26. The SoMa StrEat Food Park will be transformed into a multiland pixelated theme park full of exciting attractions including repainted buildings, a customized floor game board mural for real-time interactive play, food trucks, a stage show and vivid lighting systems. - May 26, 2016 - Midwayville
Guests flip head over heels for a new ride at Canada's largest amusement park. - May 05, 2016 - Ride Entertainment
Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room
Springfield gets its own live escape game experience.
The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area.
The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to find... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room
Full Day of fun & activities planned for party featuring KTLA morning program and the Medieval Times knights. Big Air Buena Park has largest promotions with Laguna Hills & Redlands properties also offering the $1 first hour of jump opportunity on Leap Day. - February 27, 2016 - Big Air Trampoline Park
Route 377 Go-Karts will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to Maintenance.
“Route 377 Go-Karts” makes an announcement that the Kart will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to spring cleaning and maintenance of the kart.
In order to offer the most enjoyable experience to its customers the... - February 21, 2016 - Route 377 Go-Karts, LLC