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Within Amusement Parks & Arcades
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
Gatemaster Technology Announces Strategic Integration with Intercard to Enhance Arcade and Attractions Management
Gatemaster Technology announces a strategic integration with Intercard, enabling seamless management of arcade and game card functions directly within Gatemaster's POS and mobile tools. This partnership streamlines operations for family entertainment centers, allowing staff to manage Intercard systems—like adding balances and time play—without switching platforms, enhancing guest experience and efficiency. - August 05, 2025 - Gatemaster Technology
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Kova Beach Club Announces San Juan Summer Solstice Celebration on June 23 in Puerto Banús
Kova Beach Club, located on Kova Beach in Puerto Banús, will host a special San Juan Summer Solstice White Party on Monday, June 23, 2025, marking the arrival of summer with a curated beachfront event from 12:00 p.m. until late. - June 21, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins
Join the Vibe. Be The Story. Experience Kova Beach Club, Marbella. Whether clients are soaking up the sun, dancing by the water, or tasting their way through a menu of light, fresh beach bites — one thing is clear: It’s Better by the Beach. - May 30, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025
Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony. - January 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Allfinda Launches Cutting-Edge Tour Ticket Comparison Platform, Simplifying Global Travel
Allfinda has launched a tour ticket comparison website, enabling travelers to easily search and compare options from multiple providers across 100+ countries. The platform streamlines travel planning, offering a variety of experiences from city tours to cultural excursions. - October 27, 2024 - Allfinda Technologies Ltd
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Central Florida’s Top Haunted Attraction Opens for Its 11th Season
Fan favorite horror attraction Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail recently celebrated its tenth operating season in the Fall of 2023. The 501(c)3 local haunt, located between Tampa and Orlando, prides itself on being an affordable attraction with horror thrills for the whole family. - September 11, 2024 - Sir Henry's Haunted Trail
GiantLands at EGG Con I - A Celebration of Gary Gygax with Penny Williams
Wonderfilled's GiantLands, an old school inspired roleplaying game, made with game making legends James M. Ward, Penny Williams, Gary Gygax Jr, Larry Elmore, and more, will be part of the inaugural EGG Con in Lake Geneva Wisconsin July 26-28 2024. As a Special Guest there, Penny Williams will be... - July 11, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
The Future is Here: Gatemaster Tech and Protect Group Partner to Redefine Guest Protection
This groundbreaking alliance between Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group redefines guest experience within the attractions industry. Attractions can now offer worry-free ticketing with Refund Protection, giving guests peace of mind while safeguarding their revenue. This innovative solution fosters stronger guest relationships and optimizes attraction income. Unlock a win-win for your business. - May 24, 2024 - Gatemaster Technology
GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium
Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now. - April 04, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward
Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure. - March 26, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Free Gaming Event in Houston
GameVana Hosts a Free Event to promote their future Gaming Lounge and asks for help. - December 05, 2023 - GameVana, LLC
Navarre Family Watersports Adventure Complex Adds a Three-Level Ropes Course and Zip Line
Navarre Family Watersports, a family owned business that currently operates a pontoon rental, Waverunner rental, and a floating waterpark adventure business in Navarre, is adding an additional attraction. This new attraction will bring more family fun to Navarre. - September 13, 2023 - Navarre Family Watersports
The Shaky Grounds Cafe, A Mobile Escape Room Teaching Emergency Preparedness, Announces Pop-Up Events in Oregon Throughout National Preparedness Month
Throughout September, which is National Preparedness Month, the Shaky Grounds Cafe will be available to play at pop-up events throughout the Portland area. Created by Portlander, Army Veteran, and Emmy-winning production designer of Portlandia, Tyler Robinson, the Shaky Grounds Cafe is the first mobile escape room that teaches players real-life emergency preparedness skills. The Shaky Grounds Cafe is the only escape room that just may save your life. - September 02, 2023 - Side Quest Escape Games
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 8th Year and Scariest Season Yet
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s premier haunted house, is returning for its scariest season yet. Now in its 8th year, the haunted attraction will feature new fire performances, has added its sideshow entertainment outside, as well as new scenes and special effects inside. The Nevermore... - July 26, 2023 - The Nevermore Haunt
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 6th Halloween Season with Brand New Scenes and Scares
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s most terrifying haunted attraction, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 6th season starting Friday September 30, 2022. After having expanded the event last season, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work expanding their staff and... - September 21, 2022 - The Nevermore Haunt
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons... - August 23, 2022 - Bishop Cider Co.
Mod-Fence Systems Launches New E-Commerce Website to Simplify the Event Fence Shopping Experience and Expands Reach with a New East Coast Warehouse
Mod-Fence, an industry leader in portable temporary fencing coast to coast, developed an online e-commerce platform for clients, event companies, rental organizations, distributors and venues to easily shop online for their fencing space delineation needs, while cutting shipping costs for East Coast clients. - June 15, 2022 - Mod-Fence Systems, LLC.
The Evolution of Gaming Introduces the Next Generation of Video Gaming with Monetized Video Game Competition Platform
Today, The Evolution of Gaming LLC, of St. Kitts & Nevis and Wyoming, USA, announced, today, their plans to launch a video game competition platform that will monetize video gaming for gamers worldwide. The company states that the online video game competition platform, hosted at https://evolutionofgaming.io, will enable gamers of all skill levels to join competitions of top-rated game titles they are already playing; now with the financial motivation of earning for each competition they win. - April 08, 2022 - The Evolution of Gaming
When Irish Eyes Are Frightening: Popular Haunted St. Patrick’s Comes to Western PA
Fear-seekers can face off against Evil Leprechauns and more in 2 St. Patrick's Haunted Attractions. - March 08, 2022 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
"GiantLands: The Broken Road" Adventure Module Premiering at Gary Con XIV
GiantLands, a new science fantasy world with a traditional table-top roleplaying game at its center, will be available for play at the Gary Con XIV, a gaming convention celebrating the life of Gary Gygax Snr. March 24-27, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. James M. Ward will be unveiling and running his "The Broken Road" adventure module for the first time. - February 07, 2022 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Tahiti’s Breeze Extends the Excitement of Clean Water Adventure to the Public
Be a part of the next generation in theme parks. The company plans to use a unique technology to help prevent viruses and illnesses. - January 06, 2022 - Tahiti's Breeze
GiantLands Theme Park Will be a Game Park Built on a Groundbreaking Vision
Wonderfilled is bringing to life an entirely new kind of theme park experience. Called GiantLands, it will be an incredibly immersive gaming destination based on Wonderfilled’s game by the same name. GiantLands will be the first game park of its kind, based in Wisconsin. - January 01, 2022 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Now Shipping GiantLands
Wonderfilled today announced the GiantLands 1st Edition sold-out preorder began shipping worldwide over the Christmas holiday, first arriving on doorsteps in the USA Christmas Eve. - December 28, 2021 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
New Restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Inside Nitro Zone
Nitro Zone asks you to help welcome V&B ( Vanille and Brulee) to the area. Grand Opening Thursday, November 11th, 2021 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. What to expect from V&B Kitchen? Deliciously fun options, think American Fast Casual with Gluten-Free & Vegan Options. Meet the owner, Neelah... - November 07, 2021 - Nitro Zone
The Nevermore Haunted House Returns with Brand New Scenes and Frights, Now 50% Longer
The Nevermore Haunt, the most terrifying haunted attraction in Baltimore, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 5th season starting Friday October 1, 2021. Having closed last season due to the COVID pandemic, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season... - August 31, 2021 - The Nevermore Haunt
Nitro Zone Hosts Community Vaccination Event
Let's crush COVID; Nitro Zone has partnered with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Georgia's DPH on a community vaccination pop-up event. - August 26, 2021 - Nitro Zone
Clean-Water Technology with Tahiti's Breeze Helps Prevent Fecal Bacteria Contamination and Recreational Water Disease Outbreaks
Tahiti's Breeze is a tropical-themed, clean-water, adventure pool park destination that will use a unique filtration system and additives to purify the pool water and keep the public safe. - July 06, 2021 - Tahiti's Breeze
Western North Carolina Business First-Ever to Receive ACCT Accreditation
The French Broad Adventures (FBA) zipline canopy tour in Marshall, NC, is the first-ever operation to be accredited by the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT). The ACCT is an international trade association dedicated to standards, government relations, credentialing and professional... - March 05, 2021 - The French Broad Adventures
SkyWheel Myrtle Beach Announces Revamp for 10th Birthday
SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach announced plans today that the iconic attraction will undergo a major makeover beginning January 14, 2021 to celebrate their upcoming 10th birthday. The SkyWheel will be partially dismantled for a short time to install exciting new improvements to the wheel including a... - January 12, 2021 - SkyWheel Myrtle Beach
New Website for Playing Backgammon Online
GammonPro was built to provide the look and feel of a real Backgammon Club. Play is smooth and quick and should be enjoyable to Backgammon enthusiasts all over the world. Features include realistic sounds, left or right orientation based on preference, play against humans, play against bot, Facebook login, advanced play clock. - November 26, 2020 - GammonPro
America's Premier Indoor Playground, Luv 2 Play Comes to Utah; Guaranteed Fun for Kiddos 0-12
Luv 2 Play indoor playground, located at The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah, is set to open its 10,000 square foot facility on Friday, Sept. 4 at its grand opening event. - August 30, 2020 - Luv 2 Play Sandy
Scaring Safely: Pennsylvania Haunt Prepares to Scare Amid COVID Restrictions
This year’s COVID-19 crisis has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of entertainment events throughout Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, but one popular Haunted Entertainment Venue has decided the show needs to go on. Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown has been hard at... - August 14, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Record 5000+ Doctors, Nurses Appreciate Imagicaa’s "National Doctor’s Day" Campaign
Campaign Offering "Free Theme Park Visit" Receives an Overwhelming Response on the Launch Day - July 03, 2020 - Imagicaa
Imagicaa Honours Medical Fraternity’s Relentless Efforts
On National Doctors Day, Imagicaa expresses gratitude by offering "free visit" to medical staff. - July 03, 2020 - Imagicaa
Imagicaa Eyes Tech Applications to Transform Safety and Guest Services
Digital Transformation set to raise guest experience and safety threshold. - June 26, 2020 - Imagicaa
Margaritaville® at Lanier Islands and Legacy Lodge Rock Their Reopening
Lakeside Georgia Resort Reopens Two Popular Amenities to Happy Guests and New Staff Members with Social Distancing and Sanitation at the Forefront - June 20, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
Imagicaa Helps Local Communities During COVID-19 Lockdown
Imagicaa Provisions Essential Goods and Mobilizes Medical Support in Khalapur - April 11, 2020 - Imagicaa
Socially Distant Scares: Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction to Launch "Mobile Horror Experience"
Thousands of horror fans are looking for a unique form of entertainment while in Quarantine and a Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction has stepped up to meet the demand with an innovative new experience. - April 09, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Lanier Islands Offers Scenic Options for Social Distancing
Lakeside Georgia Resort Remains Open and Vigilant for the Health and Well-Being of its Patrons. - March 28, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
A Different Type of Date Night: Haunted Valentine’s Experience Comes to Western PA
Lovebirds looking for something more intense than dinner and a movie will have a much scarier option this February. - January 30, 2020 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Arcade Games, Ice Cream and Axe Throwing in a New Downtown Rochester Family Fun Center
A brand new family fun center in Rochester, MN offers classic and modern arcade games, an old-fashioned ice cream bar, a party venue, retro game sales, pinball, and axe throwing. - December 20, 2019 - Rochester Games & Arcade
Travel Channel Names Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park "Top Christmas Haunted Attraction" in USA
The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County. - December 20, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA
A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
Sky Zone Bounces Into Clifton Park, NY with Grand Opening Celebration
Trampoline Park to Open in Clifton Park, New York. - November 08, 2019 - Sky Zone