Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Sky Zone Bounces Into Clifton Park, NY with Grand Opening Celebration Trampoline Park to Open in Clifton Park, New York. - November 08, 2019 - Sky Zone

Sky Zone Bounces Into Murfreesboro, Tennessee Trampoline Park to Open in Murfreesboro, Tennessee - October 31, 2019 - Sky Zone

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

State-of-the-Art Innovative Indoor Playground Opening in Sandy Springs on October 13 Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!

Sky Zone Launches Membership Program Nationwide Trampoline Park Offers Multi-Tiered Membership Program for Jumpers to Play and Replay - October 09, 2019 - Sky Zone

Festival of International Experiences Celebrates 5 Years Featuring Dozens of Canadian and World Premieres Available for 3 Days Only. The fifth annual Festival of International Virtual & Augmented Reality Stories (FIVARS) is set for Sept. 13-15 (the final weekend of TIFF) and will showcase a curated selection of experiences from around the world powered... - August 30, 2019 - FIVARS

Break Room/Rage Room to Open in Denver, Colorado SMASH*IT Breakroom is Bringing a New Fun and Exciting Way to Relieve Stress. - August 29, 2019 - SMASH*IT Breakroom

Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Carolina Treetop Challenge Hosts the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot

Bouncer Depot Debuts All White Wedding Bounce House Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple. Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Bouncer Depot Commercial Bounce Houses Shipped Faster Thanks to New Deal with FedEx Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Oscar/Emmy Winning Makeup Legend Michael Westmore is May 16 Guest of Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek's Spring Open House for Portal 47, a Star Trek Fan's Virtual Backstage Pass To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47

Established Force in Free-Roam VR Expands Offering True VR Systems has become a hidden secret in this expanding market having quietly established five operational VR Arena Arcades, expanding their reach internationally with cutting edge, free-roaming immersive experiences into the international amusement and attraction scene. - April 10, 2018 - trueVRsystems

Global Sport Executives Launch Business as Technology Advocates: The Executive Advocates Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates

Pin Chasers Introduces Affordable Summer Camp Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers

PanIQ Escape Room in Houston PaniQ Room Houston is the 10th location in the US launched by PanIQ Room. Entering the market in 2014, PanIQ Room was one of the first escape room venues in the US. After the great success, the company became an officially registered escape room franchise which started to expand quickly. At the company's latest installation, their superb game designs and authentic atmosphere will immerse you back into the old West, the horror of the Chainsaw Massacre, and a Military Bunker lockdown. - January 23, 2018 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC

Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch

AirTime Trampoline & Game Park School Pride Day to Benefit JDRF Time to pull out your favorite school shirt and get ready for a day of school spirit as AirTime Trampoline & Park is kicking off the new school year with School Pride to benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights,... - September 18, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open Fourth Location in San Antonio, Texas, Summer 2018 Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced today that they will be opening their fourth US location in "every Texan’s favorite city," San Antonio, Texas, in summer, 2018. Located at N. Loop 1604, neighboring Top Golf, this 100,000+ sq ft location will feature Texas first indoor high-speed... - August 19, 2017 - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

MindGame Room Opens Their Second Escape Room Called Sam’s Tiny Playroom Soledad Herrada, MindGame Room’s Owner is also the creative mind behind the design, planification and realization of the Escape Rooms. To celebrate MindGame Room’s 1st Anniversary, Herrada has designed her latest Escape Room, called Sam’s Tiny Playroom, it is as creepy as it sounds and it’s officially opening July 2017. - July 14, 2017 - MindGame Room

PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks Partner in Nashville, TN PanIQ Room is proud to announce the joint venture of two pillars in the family entertainment industry between PanIQ Room and Hard Knocks. Coming soon to the Hard Knocks location in Nashville, TN will be the addition of a PanIQ Room. - July 10, 2017 - PanIQ Room Houston LLC

Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor

Airtime Trampoline & Game Parks Summer Hoe Down to Benefit Gleaners Food Bank Dust off that ten-gallon hat and get ready for a day of hootin’ and hollerin’ as AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is kicking off Summer with a HoeDown to benefit Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi and Grand Rapids and... - June 13, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks

New Real-World Game: The Floor is Lava The Puzzalarium opened a brand new real-world game called The Floor is Lava in Hillcrest this week. It is a hidden roles game for between 7-25 players at once. Players are dealt roles and secretly assigned to a team. Players must work together, lie, and cross-examine each other in order to figure out who is and is not on their team, all the while with players attempting to eliminate each other by making them step in the Lava. At the end of the game, the team with the most players alive wins. - June 13, 2017 - The Puzzalarium

7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Bounce House from China Bouncer Depot offers tips on selecting the best commercial bounce houses, inflatable water slides and obstacle courses made in the U.S.A. - June 06, 2017 - Bouncer Depot

Sky Zone Ocean Brings Warrior Course to Monmouth County Sky Zone Ocean opens latest attractions this weekend and brings a state of the art Warrior course to Monmouth County. Located in the Seaview Square Mall in Ocean Township, Sky Zone Ocean now has a Ninja Warrior Course, Sky Climb free climbing wall, Sky Hoops one-on-one basketball, Sky Joust and Sky Ladder balance tests, as well as classic favorites of Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Sky Slam basketball. This weekend proceeds of Sky Swag packages will go to the Autism Speaks organization. - April 26, 2017 - Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Urban Jungle Fun Park to Open New Location in Mesa, Arizona Urban Jungle Fun Park turns fun into fitness for Mesa Arizona families with its indoor adventure park and revolutionary FitPlay program. - February 22, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest

TreeUmph! Adventure Course Checked Off Some of Its Wish List Items to Serve Guests Better From new games to stuffed burgers, this aerial obstacle course has more to offer than just ziplines - December 22, 2016 - TreeUmph! Adventure Course

Warm-Up Your Winters at WOW This winter, soak up the sun and add fun to your time outdoors with Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park’s exclusive online offers. - December 15, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

Former CIA Officer Opens LA's First Spy Mission Escape Room, Helps Angelenos' Espionage Fantasies Come to Life Intelligence, LA’s first Spy Mission Escape Room, is pleased to announce its grand opening on December 1. Founded and operated by a former CIA officer, the venue provides players with realistic spy missions and scenarios. Players must work together with their team of players, solve fun brain-teaser... - December 01, 2016 - Intelligence

Scene75 Dayton & Scene75 Cincinnati Are Finalists for the Top Family Entertainment Center in North America Scene75 Entertainment is proud to announce that Scene75 Dayton and Scene75 Cincinnati have both been named finalists for the 2016 Top Family Entertainment Center in North America. - November 09, 2016 - Scene75 Entertainment Center - Dayton

Boo Bowl at Pin Chasers is a Safe, Family-Friendly Way to Celebrate Halloween Families enjoy two hours of bowling, fun, and games in a safe environment for Halloween. - October 27, 2016 - Pin Chasers

Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award in Entertainers and Face Painting Categories. - October 18, 2016 - Play and Learn

Bouncer Depot Launched Cheaper Production Line of Bounce Houses for Residential Use with Quality Identical to Commercial Inflatables Bouncer Depot, commercial bounce house and inflatable water slide manufacturer, launched new and cheaper line of products made to meet residential needs and requirements. - October 13, 2016 - Bouncer Depot

Pinnacle Production Group Presents Chinese Lantern Light Festival in Miami Experience Spectacular Evening of Massive Chinese Lanterns A celebration of Chinese culture, the Lantern Light Festival arrives in Miami on November 30 at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The festival is a six-week production featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and themes in the run–up to the Christmas period and beyond. Learn more at http://www.lanternlightfestival.com. - September 15, 2016 - Pinnacle Productions Group

Bouncer Depot Introduces Labor Day Specials on Inflatable Bounce Houses and Water Slides Bouncer Depot, an inflatable play structure manufacturer and wholesaler, announces Labor Day specials on its commercial bounce houses for sale. More information on Labor Day Sale and financing options is available at http://www.bouncerdepot.com. - August 29, 2016 - Bouncer Depot

F1 Boston Proclaims: No Affiliation with Planned F1 Rhode Island Development F1 Boston, the state-of-the-art kart racing and Conference Center in Braintree, Mass., has declared that it has absolutely no affiliations, connections or partnerships with a planned facility in Rhode Island named “F1 Rhode Island.” F1 Boston’s proclamation comes in response to a July... - August 11, 2016 - F1 Boston

Midwayville Pop­up Interactive Game World Materializes in San Francisco for Summer 2016 Midwayville, a mixed reality pop­up theme park, will materialize in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood every Friday night 7:00pm to 11:30pm starting June 17 through August 26. The SoMa StrEat Food Park will be transformed into a multi­land pixelated theme park full of exciting attractions including repainted buildings, a customized floor game board mural for real-time interactive play, food trucks, a stage show and vivid lighting systems. - May 26, 2016 - Midwayville

Skyhawk Opens at Canada’s Wonderland Guests flip head over heels for a new ride at Canada's largest amusement park. - May 05, 2016 - Ride Entertainment

Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room

Springfield Escape Room Grand Opening Springfield gets its own live escape game experience. The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area. The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to find... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room

Big Air Trampoline Park Hosts $1 Jump Hour Leap Day Celebration Full Day of fun & activities planned for party featuring KTLA morning program and the Medieval Times knights. Big Air Buena Park has largest promotions with Laguna Hills & Redlands properties also offering the $1 first hour of jump opportunity on Leap Day. - February 27, 2016 - Big Air Trampoline Park