Recent Headlines
Within Managed Network Services
Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.
Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation. - June 23, 2026 - NexGen Networks
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology Partner in Dubai
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. announces its strengthened role as a leading IT partner in Dubai, offering 24/7 IT support, managed services, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, and networking solutions. With a proactive, customer-focused approach, the company helps businesses reduce downtime, enhance security, and stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. - December 06, 2025 - TechCloud IT Services L.L.C.
Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon
Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program
Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard. - July 15, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
NexGen Healthcare is Now Available on AWS Marketplace
Accelerating Cloud Connectivity for Hospitals and Enterprise Organizations their listing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace enables hospitals, healthcare systems, and enterprise businesses — including financial institutions — to streamline procurement, accelerate deployment, simplify billing and improve access to cloud-based infrastructure through AWS’s trusted platform. - May 14, 2025 - NexGen Networks
Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes
Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. - May 11, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Advocates for Fair Broadband Policies at Kentucky PSC Hearing
Quad State Internet submitted comments to the Kentucky PSC advocating for fair broadband policies, addressing municipal regulatory gaps, transparency in pole attachment standards, excessive local franchise fees, and ongoing PSC oversight to support broadband expansion in Kentucky. - May 03, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Granted CLEC Status in State of Kentucky
Quad State Internet has been granted CLEC status by the Kentucky PSC, officially recognizing it as a public utility. This milestone enables QSI to expand internet and telecom services across Kentucky, especially in underserved areas, supporting its mission to improve statewide connectivity. - March 24, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT
NexGen Networks Announces Strategic Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Education
NexGen Networks "NexGen," a global digital infrastructure company and premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world's top global enterprises, is is proud to announce its latest initiative to partner with leading universities to advance educational programs and... - August 06, 2024 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks Unveils Significant Fiber Capacity Upgrade to New York & New Jersey Metro Area Network Infrastructure
This enhancement is part of NexGen Networks' ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional service to its clients. NexGen’s strategic partnership with Infinera, a leader in intelligent transport networks, leverages innovative technologies to further enhance the capabilities of its upgraded infrastructure, ensuring superior performance and reliability. - July 26, 2024 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks Drives Strategic Action to Enhance Value and Customer Success
Strategic Initiatives Focused on Technology Advancements, Cybersecurity, and Customer Support - July 12, 2024 - NexGen Networks
Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net
Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO. - May 07, 2024 - BIS Computer Solutions
NexGen Networks Expands Its Global Footprint with Additional Point of Presence in South Africa
A Vision for Global Connectivity. - April 12, 2024 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks Unveils Dynamic Global Rebrand to Lead the Future of Enterprise Networking
Reflecting commitment to excellence and innovation with a strong focus on enterprise solutions. - January 20, 2024 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks Launches Cutting-Edge, User-Centric Website in Major Brand Revitalization
Phase One of Global Rebrand Initiative - January 16, 2024 - NexGen Networks
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
NexGen Networks Deploys a New Point of Presence in Lithia Springs, GA
Delivering enhanced customer benefits in a robust market. - April 13, 2023 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks' High Availability and Resilient Cloud-Based Solutions Are Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry
Reliable & secure connectivity for critical application. - March 29, 2023 - NexGen Networks
Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Advance Business Systems
FTG Makes Strategic Investment in Advance Business Systems to Expand Market Share in the Northeast - March 21, 2023 - Flex Technology Group
NexGen Networks is Flexing Muscle in the Cloud by Offering 100G and 400G Multi Cloud Connectivity
Helping Customers Be Cloud Smart to Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences - March 12, 2023 - NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks Expands Its Network Infrastructure with a New Subsea Cable
Providing diversity away from the UK to NY/NJ subsea “corridor” of continental connectivity. - March 01, 2023 - NexGen Networks
Mission Cloud Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status
Mission Cloud, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), announced today that it has achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mission Cloud has demonstrated proven... - January 26, 2023 - Mission Cloud
Mission Cloud Services Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
Mission’s Data, Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) practice provides customers with trusted expertise and proven success around AWS’s powerful serverless data integration service. - December 08, 2022 - Mission Cloud
Mission Cloud Services Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Mission recognized as Social Impact Partner of the Year winner in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. - December 02, 2022 - Mission Cloud
Mission Cloud Services Announces the Launch of Mission Control, a First of Its Kind Cloud Services Platform
With a “Services as a Software” approach, Mission has integrated its proprietary automation and cloud management techniques with its extensive consulting expertise as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. - December 01, 2022 - Mission Cloud
Mission Cloud Services Announces Luanne Tierney as CMO, Erin Coleman as Vice President of Cloud Services, and Troy Abraham as Vice President of Consulting Services
The strategic hires bring veteran cloud technology leadership into key roles as the AWS Premier Partner focuses on its next stage of growth. - November 19, 2022 - Mission Cloud
New Telecom Ordinance in Paducah Allows for Local Fiber-Optic to the Home Expansion in Paducah, Kentucky – Local Companies Fast to Respond
Quad State Internet and local ISP e-Tel paving the way forward. - October 14, 2022 - Quad State Internet LLC
CompuData Ranked on Accounting Today’s 2022 VAR 100 List
CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services today announced they have been recognized on Accounting Today’s 2022 VAR 100 list as one of the leading resellers in the accounting space. Accounting... - July 15, 2022 - CompuData
CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Recognized as a Philadelphia Titan 100
CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced Angela Nadeau, CEO has been named a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 award winner. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100... - July 09, 2022 - CompuData
CompuData Ranked Among the Best Places to Work in Philadelphia
CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were selected a “Best Place to Work” in 2022 by the Philadelphia Business Journal. “It’s an honor to be... - June 17, 2022 - CompuData
CompuData Awarded as Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2022
CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were selected as one of Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2022 for the 19th consecutive year. The top 100 resellers are chosen from... - June 11, 2022 - CompuData
FlexPrint Proudly Supports Family Focus at 44th Annual Anniversary Gala
FlexPrint’s Donation Provides a Month of Diapers to 120 Families Experiencing Sudden Financial Hardship - May 29, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
CompuData Selected as Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider
CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were named as a Sage Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage customers transition and operate in the cloud. CompuData was vetted and... - May 05, 2022 - CompuData
Flex Technology Group Expands Market Share in California with Strategic Investment in Copy Link
Copy Link to roll under CBE Office Solutions to further the company’s national expansion initiative. - May 04, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
Accounteks & Fort Access Are Now NJ TEKS
Accounteks and Fort Access announced that effective May 1, 2022 that they are combining both companies and services and re-branding under one new name, NJ TEKS. “We are proud to announce after 20+ years as Accounteks and 5 years as Fort Access, that we are re-branding as NJ TEKS to better... - May 02, 2022 - NJ TEKS
SOVA, Inc. Joins Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program
SOVA, Inc. has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables SOVA to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity. - April 09, 2022 - SOVA, Inc.
NexGen Networks Strengthens Their Global Internet Services in the United Kingdom
Investments in the London Internet infrastructure. - March 18, 2022 - NexGen Networks
SOVA, Inc. Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization
SOVA to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. - March 12, 2022 - SOVA, Inc.
NexGen Networks Expands Its Network Reach with a New Point of Presence with Virtual1, Hounslow, Southall, UK
A flagship location to meet the growing demand for scalable, reliable, digital infrastructure services. - December 15, 2021 - NexGen Networks
Integration Service Provider ONEiO Wins GoHub's Global Water Challenge and Possible €3 Million in Funding at Slush Helsinki
The Global Water Challenge (TGWC), an initiative launched by GoHub (the corporate venturing arm of Global Omnium) and in partnership with IBM Finland, Nordea and University of Helsinki announced the winner of their potential investment of up to €3 million euros during Slush, Europe’s leading technology and startup event on Thursday Dec 2, 2021. The honor went to integration service provider ONEiO. - December 13, 2021 - ONEiO Cloud Oy
Execulink Telecom Kicks Off Fourth Annual Gifts of Christmas Donation Program
Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, is excited to be continuing its Gifts of Christmas program again this year. The program has running since 2018 and aims to give back to local charities and generate positive engagement for recipients. - December 02, 2021 - Execulink Telecom
CompuData Recognized as One of Philadelphia’s Fastest Growing Companies by Philadelphia100®
CompuData named one of Philadelphia’s fasting growing companies by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia (EFGP) in the 2021 Philadelphia100®. - September 19, 2021 - CompuData
Execulink Telecom Awards Three Deserving Students with Post-Secondary Scholarships
Local telecom provider Execulink Telecom has awarded three deserving students with $500 scholarships to support them on their way to post-secondary education. Each student will be attending college or university in the fall. This year’s recipients are Sara Stubbe of Norwich, Megan Foster of... - September 03, 2021 - Execulink Telecom
Flex Technology Group Achieves Unprecedented 12 Consecutive Years on the 2021 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Flex Technology Group (FTG) has once again been included in Inc. magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year, with a ranking of #2273 for 2021. Making this prestigious list becomes more challenging each year as the... - August 24, 2021 - Flex Technology Group