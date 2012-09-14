PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

CompuData Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Business Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

CompuData Receives Blue Hen 17&43 Fastest Growing Company Award Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Celebrates 5 Years of Fibre in Delhi Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

CompuData Ranks in the 2019 VAR 100 CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Ranks in Channel Futures’ MSP 501 Survey CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Named 2019 Top 100 VARS CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData

Execulink Telecom Sponsorship Introduces New Technology Kits to Middlesex County Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Sponsorship Brings Device Charging Stations to Woodstock Public Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of four new device-charging stations for the Woodstock Public Library. - April 10, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Leap Communications is Proud to Announce Certification on the Wildix Platform Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications

Stargel Office Solutions Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. - February 21, 2019 - Stargel Office Solutions

Execulink Announces New Store Grand Opening in Port Dover Execulink is excited to announce that their new Port Dover store is now open. A grand opening is scheduled to take place on February 6th to celebrate with the community. - January 25, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Execulink Launches Their 12 Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their 12 Gifts of Christmas program, which aims at giving back to their local communities. The company will be donating to twelve local organizations, groups and charities throughout the month of December. - November 30, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

Stargel Office Solutions Receives Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award Jack Stargel is presented philanthropy award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Owner and President of Stargel Office Solutions, Jack Stargel is honored with the Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award - Small Corporation at the annual Association of Fundraising Professionals... - November 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

Execulink Telecom’s Link TV Service Launches in Sarnia Execulink Telecom is excited to launch an affordable and personalized TV service in the city of Sarnia. - October 25, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

Flex Technology Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer to Align Strategy with People Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Toshiba Presents All Star Award to Stargel Office Solutions Stargel Office Solutions today announces it has received the All Star Award from Toshiba America Business Solutions. The Houston reseller secured the prestigious recognition for its significant sales growth within all of Toshiba’s product categories encompassing e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers,... - September 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions Ranked Among Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures 11th Annual MSP 501 Identifies World’s Most Forward-Thinking MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - July 04, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions Named 2018 Toshiba ProMasters Elite Dealer Stargel Office Solutions today announced it has been named a 2018 ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer by Toshiba America Business Solutions. Stargel earned this distinction by exceeding Toshiba's Highest level of service execution for customer support. Toshiba’s ProMasters Elite Certification program... - June 10, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

Better Business Bureau Recognizes Stargel Office Solutions with Winner of Distinction Award In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Stargel Office Solutions was one of 285 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on May 9, 2018. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction this was the second... - May 14, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

TELoIP Releases New SDN Orchestration Enhancements VINO Portal 2.0 Updates Accelerate Provisioning, Productivity and User Experience - May 01, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

Execulink Expands Fibre to the Home Services to Port Dover Execulink Telecom announced the expansion of their Fibre to the Home services to the community of Port Dover. The telecommunication provider will be able to deliver one of the fastest Internet speeds available in Ontario to the town. - April 29, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

Sinnott Wolach Adds SD-WAN-as-a-Service Powered by TELoIP Leading Florida provider for network and information security adds managed SD-WAN. - April 27, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

Ignitia Office Selects Business Technology Partners for Scalable IT Systems at Brooklyn Co-Working Space BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support. - April 16, 2018 - Business Technology Partners

Bizconnectors Introduces Its Redesigned Website New Bizconnectors.com provides responsive and richer content experience, new navigation, layout and refreshed look and feel. - March 14, 2018 - Bizconnectors

IP Networks Adds SD-WAN Powered by TELoIP Experienced Reseller Adds Turnkey Managed SD-WAN Solution for ISPs. - March 06, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

HNL Corp to Exhibit Several CCTV Systems at Westfield Broward Mall Business Expo HNL Corp announces that they will exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall, February 10 and 11, 2018. For more information please contact hnlcorp.com or greatersouthfloridachamber.com. - February 07, 2018 - HNL Corp

Bizconnectors Provides Software-Based PBX Services Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based... - January 30, 2018 - Bizconnectors

Business Technology Partners Acquires Responsible Computing Solutions, Expanding Its Managed Services Side of the Business in the New York & New Jersey Markets Business Technology Partners (“BTP”) is pleased to announce that is has recently completed a merger with Responsible Computing Solutions (“RCS”), a managed solutions provider based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm CEO, Michael Achey, has joined the BTP team as a Technical Account Manager. This merger is complementary for both entities. The combination provides RCS with additional bench strength and a team of experienced technicians to serve its existing clients. - January 10, 2018 - Business Technology Partners

Netpluz Launches VeloCloud-Powered SD-WAN Service in Singapore Netpluz, a homegrown provider of Managed Services for Data, Voice, Video and Cyber Security solutions, has launched Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions to enable and simplify current and future customers’ transition to a future ready cloud-based software defined WAN. Partnering... - January 03, 2018 - NETPLUZ ASIA PTE LTD

The First Global Disaster Emergency Response Integrated Network, ERIN Global Corporation Emergency Response Integrated Network (ERIN) Global, Corporation., (www.ERINGLOBAL.com) the first privately held Emergency Response Integrated Network (E.R.I.N) internet based network initiative, releases its proven “Cloud” based PAAS collaborative transactions and business process technology... - December 29, 2017 - ERIN Global

London Children’s Hospital Receives Execulink’s Annual Holiday Donation This Christmas, Execulink Telecom is donating their annual $5000 Holiday Donation to the Children's Hospital in London on behalf of their wonderful clients and staff. - December 24, 2017 - Execulink Telecom

2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology 2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz

Tolly Group Report Proves TELoIP Delivers SD-WAN Quality of Experience Over Broadband VINO SD-WAN Provides Intelligence that Turns Bandwidth into Value - September 20, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.

Networking Results - The Official IT Provider for North Texas Giving Day NetRes is The Official IT Provider for North Texas Giving Day - September 15, 2017 - Networking Results Inc