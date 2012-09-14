PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman.
Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech
CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData
Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData
Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData
Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData
CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData
CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData
Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of four new device-charging stations for the Woodstock Public Library. - April 10, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications
CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. - February 21, 2019 - Stargel Office Solutions
Execulink is excited to announce that their new Port Dover store is now open. A grand opening is scheduled to take place on February 6th to celebrate with the community. - January 25, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their 12 Gifts of Christmas program, which aims at giving back to their local communities. The company will be donating to twelve local organizations, groups and charities throughout the month of December. - November 30, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
Jack Stargel is presented philanthropy award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Owner and President of Stargel Office Solutions, Jack Stargel is honored with the Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award - Small Corporation at the annual Association of Fundraising Professionals... - November 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
Execulink Telecom is excited to launch an affordable and personalized TV service in the city of Sarnia. - October 25, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
Stargel Office Solutions today announces it has received the All Star Award from Toshiba America Business Solutions. The Houston reseller secured the prestigious recognition for its significant sales growth within all of Toshiba’s product categories encompassing e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers,... - September 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
11th Annual MSP 501 Identifies World’s Most Forward-Thinking MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - July 04, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
Stargel Office Solutions today announced it has been named a 2018 ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer by Toshiba America Business Solutions. Stargel earned this distinction by exceeding Toshiba's Highest level of service execution for customer support.
Toshiba’s ProMasters Elite Certification program... - June 10, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Stargel Office Solutions was one of 285 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on May 9, 2018. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction this was the second... - May 14, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
VINO Portal 2.0 Updates Accelerate Provisioning, Productivity and User Experience - May 01, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.
Execulink Telecom announced the expansion of their Fibre to the Home services to the community of Port Dover. The telecommunication provider will be able to deliver one of the fastest Internet speeds available in Ontario to the town. - April 29, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
Leading Florida provider for network and information security adds managed SD-WAN. - April 27, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.
BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support. - April 16, 2018 - Business Technology Partners
New Bizconnectors.com provides responsive and richer content experience, new navigation, layout and refreshed look and feel. - March 14, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Experienced Reseller Adds Turnkey Managed SD-WAN Solution for ISPs. - March 06, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.
Bringing Non-Stop Broadband SD-WAN to North American CSP’s - February 16, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.
HNL Corp announces that they will exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall, February 10 and 11, 2018. For more information please contact hnlcorp.com or greatersouthfloridachamber.com. - February 07, 2018 - HNL Corp
Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based... - January 30, 2018 - Bizconnectors
Business Technology Partners (“BTP”) is pleased to announce that is has recently completed a merger with Responsible Computing Solutions (“RCS”), a managed solutions provider based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm CEO, Michael Achey, has joined the BTP team as a Technical Account Manager. This merger is complementary for both entities. The combination provides RCS with additional bench strength and a team of experienced technicians to serve its existing clients. - January 10, 2018 - Business Technology Partners
Netpluz, a homegrown provider of Managed Services for Data, Voice, Video and Cyber Security solutions, has launched Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions to enable and simplify current and future customers’ transition to a future ready cloud-based software defined WAN. Partnering... - January 03, 2018 - NETPLUZ ASIA PTE LTD
Emergency Response Integrated Network (ERIN) Global, Corporation., (www.ERINGLOBAL.com) the first privately held Emergency Response Integrated Network (E.R.I.N) internet based network initiative, releases its proven “Cloud” based PAAS collaborative transactions and business process technology... - December 29, 2017 - ERIN Global
This Christmas, Execulink Telecom is donating their annual $5000 Holiday Donation to the Children's Hospital in London on behalf of their wonderful clients and staff. - December 24, 2017 - Execulink Telecom
Channel driven SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor focuses on Mid-Market Customers. - December 20, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.
2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz
VINO SD-WAN Provides Intelligence that Turns Bandwidth into Value - September 20, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.
NetRes is The Official IT Provider for North Texas Giving Day - September 15, 2017 - Networking Results Inc
FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions, a Mesa-based, full-service managed print services company that delivers consistent, custom-tailored strategic solutions to satisfy any organization’s printing needs, this week was excitedly named to the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list in 2017.
Coming... - September 10, 2017 - Flex Technology Group