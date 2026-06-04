Recent Headlines
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Virgin Mobile UAE Voucher Sales
Paynet.Red, a trusted provider of mobile recharge solutions, has announced the launch of Virgin Mobile voucher sales in the UAE. With this addition, Paynet.Red continues its mission to simplify connectivity for residents and tourists alike. Customers can now purchase Virgin Mobile recharge vouchers... - December 16, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Paynet.red Expands Its Offerings with du Prepaid Recharge, Data Bundles, and International Calling Options
Paynet.red has introduced a range of du prepaid services, allowing customers to instantly top up their accounts, choose from flexible data packages with added social data bonuses, and enjoy affordable international call rates. - December 09, 2024 - Paynet.Red
Paynet.Red Expands Services with Etisalat Visitor Line Recharge in the UAE
Paynet.Red now offers Etisalat Visitor Line recharge in the UAE, providing tourists with a seamless way to top up their accounts online for uninterrupted connectivity. With flexible plans for local and international calls and secure payments via Visa or Mastercard, travelers can avoid the hassle of finding physical recharge points. - November 13, 2024 - Paynet.Red
USIS Launches Security and AV Systems Remote Monitoring Solution, Insight
Unified, real-time monitoring of security, AV, and other networked devices from one platform. - October 24, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
VPSAxis Unveils New Service: Single Sign-On and MFA for All Current and New Customers
VPSAxis has launched VPSAccess Accounts, a new platform designed to streamline account management across all VPSAccess products. This feature integrates login, authentication, and sign-up into a single system with Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as standard, reducing the need for multiple passwords. Upcoming enhancements will include third-party login options from Google, Apple, and Microsoft, and support for security keys and biometrics. VPSAccess Accounts uses OAuth. - September 16, 2024 - VPSAxis
USIS AV Welcomes Duane Smith as AV Project Manager
Duane’s experience and skillset will be an asset to new and existing clients. - July 10, 2024 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
Tragofone WebRTC Softphone Features Showcase at ITEXPO 2024
Live Demo at ITEXPO 2024: Experience the Power of Next-Gen Softphones - February 07, 2024 - Tragofone
Dingtone Shares Money-Saving Advice to Help Users Navigate Tax Season
Dingtone launches the “Money Maven” campaign to help users achieve their financial goals. - April 21, 2023 - Dingtone, Inc.
USIS AV Named an SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator of 2022
The tenth consecutive year the AV design/build firm has earned a spot on the annual benchmark list. - December 22, 2022 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
Award-Winning Fiber Internet from Empire Access is Coming to Scranton
Named the Fastest Internet in the U.S. by PC Mag in 2021. - November 24, 2022 - Empire Access
Tragofone Announces Its Participation in ITEXPO 2022
Ecosmob Technologies announces its plan to participate in the international ITEXPO 2022 event, where it will showcase Tragofone softphone as its cutting-edge softphone solution. - May 23, 2022 - Tragofone
Underserved Populations in the Broadband Deserts Within the Rural South Black Belt to “Get Wired” with Omnipoint Technology
Getwiredalabama, which is a public-private partnership between the South Central Alabama Broadband Cooperative District (SCABCD) and Omnipoint Technology Partners will provide next generation broadband to the 17 counties of the historic black belt. The black belt communities include Civil Rights... - August 12, 2021 - Omnipoint Technology
DGX Security Bridges the Digital Divide
DGX Security is working with government agencies nationwide to provide internet access to seniors and low income families. - August 04, 2021 - DGX Security LLC
Dingtone Launches Mobile-Dedicated Website, Helping Users Protect Privacy and Stay Connected
The brand-new website offers a simple and informative interface for users to learn more about Dingtone’s free phone service and features. - July 10, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Converged Technology Professionals Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Unified Customer Engagements
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, creates a formal partnership with CCaaS leader TalkDesk to serve mid-market and enterprise clients with advanced contact center solutions. - June 08, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
USIS AudioVisual Delivers AV Solutions for One of the First Built Hybrid Workplaces
The New York City headquarters project shows how a post-pandemic workplace can look and function. - May 21, 2021 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
Stay Connected with Loved Ones: Dingtone Celebrates 2021 International Day of Families
Along with the vibe of International Day of Families, Dingtone App encourages people to reach out to loved ones, sharing wisdom, friendship, love and laughter. - May 17, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
USIS AV Launches Startup AV Focused on Unique Needs of the Startup Community
The initiative includes AV solutions, insights and events specifically curated for Startups from early-stage to maturity modes. - April 21, 2021 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
April Fools' Call: Dingtone Offers Free Way to Make Funny and Harmless Prank Calls
Making prank calls with Dingtone's free second number in the upcoming April Fool's Day can add exciting fireworks to your life, but everyone ought to make sure to keep it harmless and avoid offending others. - March 31, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Provides Tips on Avoiding Spam Calls as 70% of People Say They’ve Received Unwanted Calls
60 percent of people said spam calls increased during the pandemic. - March 03, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Converged Technology Professionals is Named a RingCentral Premier Partner
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is named a RingCentral Premier Partner after an excellent year of global sales with enterprise clients in the financial, manufacturing, legal, government and education industries. - February 17, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Advocate One Rebrand and Website Launch
Advocate Telecom, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the official launch of its new corporate branding to Advocate One and redesigned website, AdvocateOne.io. Established in 2009, Advocate One specializes in IT, telephony and structured cabling solutions to meet all of its... - January 05, 2021 - Advocate One
Dingtone’s Phone Calls Surge a Record 66% in 2020 as Coronavirus Emphasizes Importance of Connection
The year 2020 is almost over and will remain in the memory of people all over the world. People refer to 2020 as the year when everything changed. At this time of year, Dingtone, the popular VoIP service provider, released its annual summary for 2020 and took a look back at this different year. - December 31, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Offers Double Credits for Free Calling on Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Surge
Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic can be a lot different and less traditional, but still filled with warm memories for you and your families. To help users express their warm holiday greetings, Dingtone, a calling and messaging app, launches in-app events. - November 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Helps Users in the U.S. Avoid Losing Contacts Amid Potential WeChat Ban
Many Chinese Americans and Chinese students in the U.S. have expressed their worries of losing links with their family in China after President Donald Trump issued an executive order on August 6. The executive order bars U.S. individuals and companies from transactions with WeChat, which is owned... - August 29, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
USIS AudioVisual Systems Deliver Zoom Certified Solutions
The national workforce, workplace, and commercial-space technology services firm achieves Zoom Integrator certification. - July 16, 2020 - USIS AudioVisual Systems
Dingtone Reaches New Record of App Usage in Q2 as Pandemic Boosts User Engagement
Dingtone, a leading VoIP service provider, announced today that the subscription revenue of the app hit the record with the data surges 55% in Q2. The usage of Dingtone app also achieved year-over-year growth of 25%. The significant increase is mainly a result of lockdowns all over the globe during... - July 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone’s Faxing App Helps Promote Telemedicine Practice Amid Pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis has pushed hospitals and many doctors to adopt telemedicine promptly. According to a survey conducted by Dingtone, there is room in the telehealth space for mobile-based fax’s distinct strengths to shine. - July 08, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Launched Mobile-Based Fax App to Help Millions of People in Filing Unemployment Benefits
The pandemic accidentally brought a sharp rise in the demand for fax services due to chain reactions. Dingtone, the renowned VoIP provider, released a mobile-based fax app to protect people from going outside and help them receive unemployment benefits earlier. Since launched last month, the faxing app has gained tens of thousands of users so far. - May 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Targets Emerging Post-Coronavirus Market with Remote Work-from-Home Tools
While Facebook, Google and more companies extended work-from-home policies for employees, Dingtone, a renowned VoIP service provider, recently released and updated its online faxing app. Combined with Dingtone's already solid communication services, the new app aims to help remote workers embrace this work style, as well as future trends of the virtual workplace in a post-coronavirus world. - May 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Launches a Mobile-Based Faxing App to Help Cope with Working from Home
Dingtone, a renowned VoIP service provider with more than 100 million users worldwide, has launched a new faxing app on April 22, 2020. The brand-new app helps remote workers send fax documents through mobile devices. - May 02, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone App Officially Listed on Huawei AppGallery to Jointly Upgrade User Experience
Dingtone’s developers have launched the app on Huawei AppGallery on April 1, 2020, for users all over the world, especially those using a Huawei device to get connected with its free phone calls and text messages. Dingtone is a free and reliable VoIP service provider, dedicated to providing... - April 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Launches "Free Credits, Free Connection" Campaign to Connect People during Social Distancing
As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip globally, Dingtone, the calling and texting app, has just launched its "Free Credits, Free Connection" campaign for people all over the world to remain connected through free phone calls and text messages. The outbreak of the coronavirus... - April 18, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Helping the World Connect with Families and Friends During COVID-19 Pandemic
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities or regions around the world were locked down and people placed under quarantine to prevent the further spread of this flu. In this emergency situation, a low-cost calling and texting app named Dingtone is helping people around the globe to get connected with its stable and quality voice call and text service. - February 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier
Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann
ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech
Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out
Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone
Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Verrex Names John Powell as Its West Coast General Manager
The global AV systems integrator adds senior leadership to its California office. - March 25, 2019 - Verrex
Dingtone Free Calling App Releases New Phone Numbers in 11 Countries, Reaches One Billion Calling Minutes Per Year
Dingtone gives you a second number for your phone without needing an extra SMS card. - March 22, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme
The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG
pascom Release Phone System Version 18
pascom 18 is the company’ most technologically advanced and competitively positioned business communications platform to date and focuses on delivering enhanced cloud technology, end-user mobility and secure collaboration from anywhere at anytime, thus providing pascom customers with greater agility through leveraging greater mobility, productivity and cost saving benefits. - October 03, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG
Elision Launched Contact Center Solution for Philippines Call Centers
The Philippines call centers can take benefit of the most advanced call center solution launched by the Elision. As per the announcement, this is a tailored solution launched for the Philippines call centers. - September 12, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP
FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show
Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group
Verrex Adds Chad Pierce to Boston Sales Team
The global AV systems integrator welcomes AV, UC, Broadcast, and Digital Media sales leader to its Boston office. - August 31, 2018 - Verrex
Elisiontec Announced Business Tour of Cofounder to the Philippines
Mehul Shah, cofounder of Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, capital city of the Philippines. The co-founder of the company announced his tour, which is aimed to create channel partners, resellers and customers. - August 10, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP