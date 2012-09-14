PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Verrex Names John Powell as Its West Coast General Manager The global AV systems integrator adds senior leadership to its California office. - March 25, 2019 - Verrex

pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom Release Phone System Version 18 pascom 18 is the company’ most technologically advanced and competitively positioned business communications platform to date and focuses on delivering enhanced cloud technology, end-user mobility and secure collaboration from anywhere at anytime, thus providing pascom customers with greater agility through leveraging greater mobility, productivity and cost saving benefits. - October 03, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Elision Launched Contact Center Solution for Philippines Call Centers The Philippines call centers can take benefit of the most advanced call center solution launched by the Elision. As per the announcement, this is a tailored solution launched for the Philippines call centers. - September 12, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group

Verrex Adds Chad Pierce to Boston Sales Team The global AV systems integrator welcomes AV, UC, Broadcast, and Digital Media sales leader to its Boston office. - August 31, 2018 - Verrex

Elisiontec Announced Business Tour of Cofounder to the Philippines Mehul Shah, cofounder of Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, capital city of the Philippines. The co-founder of the company announced his tour, which is aimed to create channel partners, resellers and customers. - August 10, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

StarLeaf Appoints Granteq as Its Value Added Distributor in the Middle East Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region. With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq

ConferencePlatform Enters Collaboration Market with Innovative Product and Unique Commercial Model Aimed at SMEs ConferencePlatform, an independent UK-based provider of online meeting tools, has released an innovative new commercial-grade online meeting platform targeted at small- to medium-sized organisations. The flexible, all-inclusive service is available now to those looking for high-quality and professional... - June 08, 2018 - ConferencePlatform.com

Verrex Names Paul Cullum Director of Asia Pacific Region The global AV systems integrator adds well-known leader to the largest ProAV market in the industry. - May 11, 2018 - Verrex

TELoIP Releases New SDN Orchestration Enhancements VINO Portal 2.0 Updates Accelerate Provisioning, Productivity and User Experience - May 01, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

Sinnott Wolach Adds SD-WAN-as-a-Service Powered by TELoIP Leading Florida provider for network and information security adds managed SD-WAN. - April 27, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

Verrex Appoints Richard Mebane as Vice President of Operations The global AV systems integrator welcomes technical operations leader to its senior management team. - April 27, 2018 - Verrex

Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

Elisiontec Launched Feature-Rich White-Label Live Chat Software Elisiontec launched a feature-rich live chat software. The company will provide a white-label chat solution that can be used for lead conversion as well as customer support and similar operations. - April 18, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018 ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group

11SIGHT Joins CDK Global Partner Program 11SIGHT today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, 11SIGHT is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration choices developed to help automotive dealers succeed. “We are... - April 11, 2018 - 11Sight

Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

IP Networks Adds SD-WAN Powered by TELoIP Experienced Reseller Adds Turnkey Managed SD-WAN Solution for ISPs. - March 06, 2018 - TELoIP, Inc.

PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group

Elisiontec Announced WebRTC Solution Development to Clients Worldwide Elisiontec has made an announcement to offer their WebRTC Development service to clients all over the world. The WebRTC solution is great for call centers, customer care centers, and customer support centers. - February 01, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Elisiontec to Offer Voice Broadcasting Solution and Services A leading VoIP company from India made an announcement to offer the best in class voice broadcasting solution as well as call casting services to benefit its global customers. - January 30, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Elisiontec to Offer Omni Channel Contact Center Solution Elisiontec has announced an omnichannel contact center solution which will work as an all in one solution for all different communication channels. It will provide a holistic approach for calling, faxing and messaging to provide a complete omnichannel contact center solution. - December 21, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

Elisiontec Launched TTS Application in Hindi and English with Voice Broadcasting Solution Elisiontec has launched TTS (Text To Speech) application in English as well as Indian Hindi accents which is intended to use with the voice broadcasting solution. - November 25, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

Elisiontec Announced Launch of Contact Center Solution for Automobile Center Contact center software of Elisiontec is launched, specifically, for the automobile industry. The features are designed and developed to benefit the Automobile Company and benefiting well known automobile companies in India and internationally. - November 23, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

Elisiontec Launched CallTrack Solution to Track Activities of Sales-Reps in the Field Elisiontec launched a call tracking solution, called, CallTrack which can be used to track calling activities of sales teams working in the field. The CallTrack Solution can work on both, PRI and VoIP lines and can be used by any industry vertical. - November 18, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology 2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz

Digitcom Canada Launches Their Cloud Contact Center Powered by Telax, a Feature-Rich Addition to Support Ever Changing Needs of Its Customers Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Verrex Responds to Boston’s Positive Market Outlook with Three New Key Hires The global AV systems integrator adds to its sales capabilities to match Boston’s solid growth. - October 06, 2017 - Verrex

Show Respect to the Founder of WePhone; Dingtone Continues VoIP Services The founder of WePhone committed suicide and the WePhone app has been removed from the App Store. Dingtone reassures WePhone users that they won’t lose their phone service and have the opportunity to receive the same amount of Dingtone credits for use in the Dingtone app. - September 29, 2017 - Dingtone, Inc.

Verrex Names John Allen as Boston Business Development Director The global AV systems integrator taps market expert to lead new partner and client acquisition in the region. - September 22, 2017 - Verrex

Tolly Group Report Proves TELoIP Delivers SD-WAN Quality of Experience Over Broadband VINO SD-WAN Provides Intelligence that Turns Bandwidth into Value - September 20, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.

Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group

Elisiontec to Offer Voice Broadcasting Solution with Custom Features Voice broadcasting solution can be used to run audio broadcasting campaigns to mass audiences. Elisiontec made an announcement to offer voice broadcasting solutions with custom features to meet custom requirements of its customers. - August 30, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

Verrex Welcomes Jennifer Brown as California Account Executive The global AV systems integrator amplifies its US West Coast presence with well-respected sales leader. - August 24, 2017 - Verrex

Elisiontec Announced Advanced Remote Agent Feature to Benefit Call Centers and Customer Support Centers Elisiontec is one of the leaders in Contact center software development and VICIDial. The company has announced an advanced ‘Remote Agent’ feature for contact center software and VICIDial. This module makes the remote agent concept more flexible and easy to implement. - August 23, 2017 - Elision Technolab LLP

TELoIP Recognized in CRN's 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized TELoIP in its 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide. This annual guide highlights service providers, infrastructure providers and master agents whose telecom, cloud and connectivity offerings help partners navigate and succeed in the age of IT-telecom convergence. - July 28, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.

ShoreTel Partner Converged Technology Professionals, Inc. Announces New Partnership with ScanSource Converged Technology Professionals broadens commitment to exceptional customer service by partnering with ScanSource, a leading distributor of communications equipment whose strong infrastructure enables rapid order fulfillment and dependable shipping. - July 25, 2017 - Converged Technology Professionals

TMC Names TELoIP a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner VINO SD-WAN and VINO SD-Internet Recognized for Exceptional Innovation - July 21, 2017 - TELoIP, Inc.

Verrex Appoints Brett Wilkie as Asia Pacific Business Development Director The global AV systems integrator taps an established talent to drive market share and client development in one of its fastest growing regions. - July 19, 2017 - Verrex