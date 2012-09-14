PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Native Light is Joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement This GivingTuesday, Native Light: Faces of Native America will celebrate giving by seeking to raise funds to complete the project that will contribute to a better empathic understanding of contemporary Native America. GivingTuesday taking place December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the... - November 25, 2019 - Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC

KaChick Confirm Partnership with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium to Create New Experiences for Travellers Hong Kong-based travel photography platform, KaChick partners with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium Loyalty Program to create and capture new experiences for travellers. By leveraging on its 1600+ local photographers network in over 60 cities, travellers can book vacation photography packages with the... - October 24, 2019 - KaChick

First Nonprofit Personal Training Service in Central Florida for Income Restricted Individuals is Now Offering Exercise Solutions to Disadvantaged Populations Apt Fitness offers income-based exercise solutions to manage symptoms of autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and other cognitive and neurological conditions. - October 07, 2019 - Apt Fitness, Inc.

Annnd...Action! Photo Booth to Provide Services at the 17th Annual Dixon Duck Dash (aka Rubber Ducky Festival) This October Annnd... Action! Photo Booth supports Samuel Dixon Family Health Care Centers by providing free photo booth photos at the 17th Annual Dixon Duck Dash (aka Rubber Ducky Festival) this October 12 in Valencia, CA. - October 03, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

Digital Magazine Moxie Asia Features Skin, Art & Culture: Norm Yip Launches Online Male Magazine in Hong Kong Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Annnd...Action! Photo Booth Aims to Brighten a School Event with Its "Friday Night Lights" Contest Granada Hills-based Annnd...Action! Photo Booth Offering "Friday Night Lights" Contest to Brighten a Lucky Los Angeles Student or Teacher's Day. - September 20, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

Get Into Jail Free with Annnd...Action! Photo Booth and the Los Angeles Police Department Get Into Jail Free! Annnd...Action! Photo Booth will provide a free photo booth at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division Station for an open house event on August 31, 2019. - August 29, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

Announcing LEMPA - The Light Eros Muse Photography Arts Conference in NYC LEMPA is the world's first and only conference dedicated to erotic, fetish and fine art nude photography. Special emphasis on models rights and best practices will be moderated by Marne Lucas. Reception party, full day of conference with mini-trade show and then limited student 12 hour workshop make LEMPA the leader in this genre. - July 22, 2019 - Suspect Photography LLC

KaChick Was Selected Into 2019 Cathay Pacific Ignition Project KaChick was selected to be one of the start ups in 2019 Cathay Pacific Ignition Project. - July 08, 2019 - KaChick

Mohit Bansal Chandigarh to Conduct an Exhibition of His Work at Punjab University Feast your eyes with the excellent work of Mohit Bansal Chandigarh in his exhibition which will be held at Punjab University, Chandigarh. - June 07, 2019 - Mohit Bansal Chandigarh Photography

Kruger-2-Kalahari Publishes New eBook to Help All Levels of Photographers Capture Stunning Wildlife Images in the Kruger Park This new 764-page eBook, published by Kruger-2-Kalahari, provides tips, tools and techniques to enable all levels of photographers to find and photograph the Kruger National Park's flora and fauna. - May 31, 2019 - Kruger-2-Kalahari

Kachick Collaborates with Ken.L Photography, FUJIFILM and the Hive Studios KaChick hosts community lighting workshop with Ken.L Photography and FUJIFILM, showcasing newest FUJIFILM cameras including X-T3, X-T30, GFX 50S & GFX 50R. - May 30, 2019 - KaChick

RDP Photography Launches Faces of Norton The project has been created to capture and place a timestamp at the crossroads of a town while featuring the many people and backgrounds from the Norton community. - May 03, 2019 - RDP Photography

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

Photographer Don Mammoser Launches Special Yacht-Based Photography Tour to the Galapagos Islands This special photo tour will allow clients to experience the incomparable Galapagos islands aboard a chartered yacht with a crew of 8 including licensed naturalist and professional photographer to help you get the most out of your time in this World Heritage site. Cruise between islands, be surrounded by wildlife and new friends, eat and drink well and photograph it all. - April 25, 2019 - Don Mammoser Photo

GRALLIM.com Now Offers Free Fitness Stock Images GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com

Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

f8 Photo Studios Announces Evolution of Brand Identity Celebrating 15 years in business and expanded expertise. - April 11, 2019 - f8 Photo Studios

2019 Month of Photography Los Angeles Presents Fine Art Exhibit Entitled Common Threads II Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Creative Co-Working Loft and Event Venue Coming to Pompano Beach VenYou Loft in Pompano Beach, FL announces it's plans to unveil their much anticipated creative loft and event venue. Set to open in May 2019, VenYou Loft combines the functionality of a co-working space, photography studio, post production facility and event venue, all under the same roof. - April 01, 2019 - VenYou Loft

Mike Danen Photography + Cinema Celebrates 20 Years of Photography, an Award Winning Wedding Photographer in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Carmel Valley Mike Danen is a distinctive wedding photographer and film maker in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, San Jose, and the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California. Mike Danen: "Because I'm passionate about my work, and I care about each of my couples. My approach to... - March 27, 2019 - Mike Danen Photography + Cinema

WireHaired Studios LLC Commercial Photography-Cinematography Launches in Cincinnati WireHaired Studios, a respected commercial photography studio, announced today that it has relocated from Boston to Cincinnati, Ohio. - March 27, 2019 - WireHaired Studios LLC

Mohit Bansal Chandigarh to Host Creative Photography Event in DAV College Get a chance to win a free photography internship with Mohit Bansal Chandigarh. Enroll today for the photography workshop to be held in DAV college sector 10. - March 12, 2019 - Mohit Bansal Chandigarh Photography

Photography Exhibit in Los Angeles - Call for Submissions The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo

Subodh Bajpai Photography is Stamping Its Presence with Cinematic Wedding Films Cinematic Wedding Film is the latest service Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering to its clients. - February 07, 2019 - Subodh Bajpai Photography

Greater Than Gatsby Seeking Scholarship Applicants for $10,000 Annual Scholarship Greater Than Gatsby announces its $10,000 Annual Scholarship for the 2019 scholarship year. - January 25, 2019 - Greater Than Gatsby

Abacus Studios Photography and Video Receives Distinction in the 11th Annual WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® Abacus Studios Photography and Video was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® - January 24, 2019 - Abacus Studios (Photography & Video)

Abacus Studios Wins, 2019 Best of Wedding Vendors from The Knot Abacus Studios has announced their 9th consecutive selection to the Knot's Best of Wedding Vendors, with our 2019 selection. "I want to thank all of our staff for their continued efforts and commitment to making every client happy, and the many couples who voted for Abacus Studios," said owner Alex R. Abacus Studios developed it's reputation for offering clients affordably wedding and event photography, video and photo booth packages, with impeccable service. - January 24, 2019 - Abacus Studios (Photography & Video)

Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

The Memory Game - A Fine Art Photography Project in Process Show of conceptual art project in progress to be updated throughout the month as Dover, NH artist Phoenix Mayet continues her work. - December 18, 2018 - Phoenix Mayet Photography

Thrillophilia Introduces All New GoPro Passport Program Experience Travel and high-end quality Documentation easily and live with the exclusive partnership of Thrillophilia and GoPro. Capture best of the adventures around and win best of the offers from Thrillophilia. - December 13, 2018 - Thrillophilia

The Meyer Photo + Video Group Donates Chromebooks to NJ Classroom The Meyer Photo + Video Group has funded a donation of Chromebooks to a special needs classroom in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. - November 05, 2018 - The Meyer Photo + Video Group

Renowned Commercial Photography Studio Kalman & Pabst Aims to Expand Its Ohio Presence Kalman & Pabst Photo Group (KP Photo), an award-winning Cleveland, Ohio commercial photography, digital artistry, video, and CGI studio today announced the opening of a strategic, southern Ohio sales office to focus its efforts on attracting and servicing new business opportunities within the Cincinnati,... - November 03, 2018 - Kalman & Pabst Photo Group

Local Photographer, Connie Casparie, Captures Many Cats in the Trees of Bidwell Park Local artist, Connie Casparie compiles a select group of photographs of Bidwell Park, Chico, CA to be printed in 2019 calendar. After 20 years of photographing Bidwell Park in Chico, California, Ms. Casparie has chosen to share a few of her best photos. To add a bit of whimsy she has added silhouettes... - October 19, 2018 - Connie Casparie

Local Photographer Wins an Astonishing Eight Bronze Awards in the 2018 Portrait Masters Image Competition Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography

Edgemar Center for the Arts to Host "Paris Scenes" Photography Exhibit by Local Santa Monica Photographer Bob Friday Dramatic stories of Paris told through the photographs of local resident & photographer, Bob Friday. Opening Reception in the Michelle Danner Studio Gallery at the Edgemar Center for the Arts on Main Street, Santa Monica, Saturday September 15th, 2018 from 5-8PM. - September 11, 2018 - Bob Friday Photography

L.D. Sargent Releases "Treasures of a Bronx Warrior," a 3-Book Collection Treasures of a Bronx Warrior, Photographs and Memories of a Devout New Yorker, Movie Star Hopeful and Loving Mother is a photo book memoir and tribute from a daughter L.D. Sargent to her mother, Doris Banbury (1930-2015). The three-book collection features conversations between Doris and L.D., both who fancied becoming actresses, and photos Doris took in New York during 1950s of legendary movie stars. Such legends include Sammy Davis Jr., Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge. - June 29, 2018 - L.D. Sargent, Author

Vivekk Vikas Photography Expands Its Services to Pan India VivekkVikas has been the gold-standard for wedding photography and cinematography in Delhi-NCR for the past four decades. They pride themselves on changing with the times, yet preserving the beauty of your wedding day in the best possible way. Experts craftsmen behind the lens, VivekkVikas transform ordinary moments into scenes fit for the silver screen. Without a doubt, their wedding photography, candid photography, cinematography and videography stand apart from the rest. - June 14, 2018 - VivekkVikas Photography

Travel Photographer Offers Arizona Images as Stock Photos High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert

Armed Forces Day Event to be Held in Savannah. "Barks & Brews," Will be Held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” C4H is partnered with Georgia Land & Cattle. - May 17, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Camera Commons Gallery in Dover, New Hampshire to Host "Eight Photographers in China" Opening, Artist Panel, and Exhibition Featuring Photography by Carol Schiraldi Join eight photographers on Saturday, May 19th from 1-4 pm for an opening reception, artist panel discussion, and gallery show celebrating the “Eight Photographers in China” exhibition at Camera Commons Gallery in Dover, New Hampshire. - May 15, 2018 - Carol Schiraldi Photography

Georgia Land & Cattle Sponsors Armed Forces Day (May 19th) Event Supporting Companions for Heroes Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Boston Photographer Receives International Attention Documentary photographer Steven Edson was selected for his winning image in the 2018 Communications Arts Photography Annual competition. Of the 3,401 entries to the 59th Photography Annual, only 127 were accepted, representing the work of 123 photographers, making the Photography Annual the most exclusive major photography competition in the world. - April 27, 2018 - Steven Edson Photography

Fundraising Event This Weekend in Sleepy Hollow to Support Companions For Heroes The Relief United Team, working with the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Infield Media & Promotions to present a Fundraising Event called “Project Hero.” This event will directly benefit Companions For Heroes (C4H) and is being held this weekend... - April 25, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

PM Studios Announces Split PM Studios splits into 2 companies, PM Studios and Wedding Boutique, JMinner - April 19, 2018 - PM Studios