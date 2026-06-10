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SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026. - June 09, 2026 - Global Lens Awards
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best
Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles. - May 20, 2026 - JG Boudoir
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Klikt Launches QR Code Photo & Video Sharing for Weddings and Events, No App Required
Klikt announced its QR code-based photo and video sharing platform for weddings and events. Guests scan a QR code and upload instantly from their phone browser, no app or account required. Hosts get a private online album with real-time uploads and an optional live slideshow display during the event. - March 29, 2026 - klikt.io
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Hodson PI, LLC Names Nikki Tinsman 2025 Employee of the Year and Recipient of the Above and Beyond CEO Award
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact. - February 04, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography Exhibition at The Cheech
2026 Chicano Photography Exhibition at the Cheech Several photographs by documentary photographer Jesús Manuel Mena Garza of Fort Worth, Texas, have been selected to be part of an upcoming photography exhibition at The Cheech in Riverside, California. Jesús Garza is a photographer,... - January 08, 2026 - Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography
"Things We Lost In The Fire": A Photographic Initiative Honoring Resilience, Renewal, and the Spirit of Community
Forged by the devastating 2025 California wildfires, "Things We Lost In The Fire" documents the aftermath and beauty of resilience in a large format photobook. Through striking images and voices from residents, community leaders and first responders the book honors what was lost and what endures. Eighty percent of net proceeds from the book sales will be donated to The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and The Recording Academy and MusiCares® Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. - January 07, 2026 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
Sweta Shukla Expands Commercial and Product Photography Services to Dubai Businesses
Sweta Shukla, a commercial and product photographer known for brand-focused visual storytelling, announced the expansion of professional photography services for businesses in Dubai. The new offering supports companies seeking high-quality imagery for eCommerce, advertising, and digital marketing... - December 29, 2025 - Sweta Shukla Photography
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Emerald Coast Marriage Highlights the Rise of Hybrid Beach Elopements on Florida’s Emerald Coast
Emerald Coast Marriage spotlights the rise of hybrid beach elopements—intimate in-person ceremonies shared live with loved ones worldwide. Offering elegant, stress-free packages, the Florida-based company welcomes couples to bring their own streaming devices and provides guidance for lighting and setup. Serving Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, 30A, and beyond, Emerald Coast Marriage makes modern destination weddings simple and inclusive. - October 14, 2025 - Emerald Coast Marriage
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Data Entry Inc. Launches Reliable Outsourcing Web Research Services from India
Data Entry Inc. has adopted advanced Web Research Services from India to boost the speed and accuracy of its web research services. This implementation focus mainly on streamlining workflows, reduce errors, and deliver faster results for their global clients. By leveraging web research services, the company strengthens its commitment to efficiency, quality, and innovation in the business process outsourcing industry. - September 06, 2025 - Data Entry Inc.
Carol’s Little World Celebrates Five Years of Fine Art Innovation
Local Online Gallery Marks Milestone with Unique Art Gifts, Museum-Quality Prints, and Virtual Room Previews. - August 28, 2025 - Carol's Little World
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.
Personalities" by Round Rock Arts Featuring Artwork by Carol Schiraldi Opens at Penfold Theatre Gallery
Award-winning photographer and storyteller Carol Schiraldi brings her signature blend of humor, color, and Texas spirit to the Penfold Theatre Gallery with “Personalities,” a new exhibition from Round Rock Arts opening August 12. Featuring three vibrant portraits that celebrate... - August 06, 2025 - Carol's Little World
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right. - July 18, 2025 - JAT Creative
Business Expert Press Launches Photography Business Basics Updated Edition to Help Photographers Thrive Financially
Updated edition released on June 24, 2025 offers creative entrepreneurs a proven blueprint to build their business with intention. - June 24, 2025 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Pacific Nexus Unveils New Vista Headquarters Amidst Continued Growth and Expanded Services
Pacific Nexus, a full-service creative and performance marketing agency, has moved its headquarters to Vista, California. The new space supports expanded services including branding, photography, video, web, e-commerce, and in-house printing. CEO Zaheer Bhyat calls the move a reflection of the agency’s momentum and integrated approach. With upgraded studios and collaborative workspaces, Pacific Nexus is poised to deliver faster, smarter, full-spectrum marketing solutions. - May 09, 2025 - Pacific Nexus
A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada. - April 24, 2025 - Say I Do Chapel
Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range... - March 27, 2025 - The Denny Manufacturing Company
Universal Peace Sanctuary and CPUcoin Maitrix AI Hub Announces AI for Peace Initiative
CPUcoin's MAITRIX, an AI hub supporting 100+ languages, launched at ETH Denver & partnered with Universal Peace Forum for "AI for Universal Peace." CPUcoin will donate for every new subscriber towards the Peace Sanctuary. MAITRIX promotes global unity via AI access, aligning with Forum's peace mission launched in Davos. - March 11, 2025 - CPUcoin
CPUcoin Unveils MAITRIX™ at ETHDenver: a Scalable, Multi-Platform AI Hub and Marketplace
CPUcoin launches MAITRIX, a universal AI hub with 75+ LLMs, 100+ languages, and global access. Available on web, iOS, and Android, it offers a unified account for chatbots, image & code generators with pay-as-you-go options for open-source models. Aims to democratize AI with broad language support and future $CPU integration. - February 27, 2025 - CPUcoin
ViXC Unveils Powerful Upgrades: Smarter Search, One-Click Custom Albums & More
ViXC, an AI-powered photo search and management platform, has introduced new features designed to improve how users organize, search, and share their photo collections. - February 27, 2025 - VIXC
Markus Photography LLC Expands Services to Scottsdale, AZ, and Surrounding West Valley Cities. Professional Real Estate Photography Now Available with 3D Virtual Tour.
Markus Photography LLC announces its expansion into the real estate market in Scottsdale, AZ, and nearby cities, offering high-quality real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, and easy online booking. Certified by ARMLS, they bring exceptional quality, fast turnaround, and a customized approach to help real estate professionals showcase their properties. - February 19, 2025 - Markus Photography LLC
International Photographic Council (IPC) Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025
The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most... - February 18, 2025 - International Photographic Council
HummingBird Aerial Solutions: a New Business Ready to Elevate Its Clients
HummingBird Aerial Solutions is an aerial photography company that aims to elevate its clients' presence via aerial photography and videography. Willing to travel anywhere around the world to capture the right moment for the right client. - February 12, 2025 - HummingBird Aerial Solutions
DeMayne Earvin Opens Premium Headshot Studio in Downtown Cleveland
DeMayne Earvin, a premier headshot and branding photographer, announces the grand opening of his new studio in the renowned 5th Street Arcades in Downtown Cleveland. From his origins in Youngstown, Ohio, to his recent relocation to downtown Cleveland, DeMayne Earvin has set the professional... - February 07, 2025 - DeMayne Earvin Headshots
Hodson P.I. Joins the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud as an Associate Member
Hodson P.I., LLC, a premier private investigations firm specializing in insurance fraud detection, proudly announces its acceptance as an Associate Member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. This prestigious membership reflects Hodson P.I.'s unwavering commitment to combating fraud, upholding... - February 06, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Moler's Audio Visual Brings Legacy Media Into the Digital Age in Wichita, Kansas
Moler’s Audio Visual, Wichita’s newest hub for media preservation and conversion, is proud to announce its official opening on December 3, 2024. - January 29, 2025 - Moler's Audio Visual
Heirloom Welcomes Sherri Chambers, Former TikTok Strategist, to Board
Heirloom Cloud Corporation, a leader in memory preservation and digital legacy solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sherri Chambers to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately. Sherri Chambers, formerly the Global Head of Brand Strategy at TikTok, brings a wealth of experience in... - January 23, 2025 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation
Robert's Drone Zone: Saving Time & Money with Drone-Based Construction Monitoring
Robert's Drone Zone Introduces Construction Progress Monitoring. Robert's Drone Zone launches a new service utilizing drones to track construction progress. Regular drone flights provide valuable insights, including early issue detection, cost savings, and improved safety. This service offers enhanced project visibility and streamlines communication between stakeholders. Contact Robert's Drone Zone for more information. - January 19, 2025 - Robert's Drone Zone, LLC
West Coast Aerial Photography Inc.’s Mark Holtzman Featured on "Just a Good Conversation" Podcast
West Coast Aerial Photography's Mark Holtzman sits down with Matt Brown on Just a Good Conversation, providing a glimpse into the intricate balance of art and technical expertise behind Mark Holtzman's aerial photography. - December 23, 2024 - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Don Mammoser Tours Announces a Guided Wildlife Photo Tour Experience to Photograph the Amazing Birds of Florida
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for February of 2025. Participants will learn how to best capture the amazing birds and other wildlife of Florida, including fishing Osprey, endless colorful birds in flight, nesting herons and much more. - October 27, 2024 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours