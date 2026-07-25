Recent Headlines
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates New Housing Expansion at the Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles
Hollywood Handy Construction has broken ground on the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new 40-bed modular interim housing project in South Los Angeles. The development will provide trauma-informed supportive housing for residents experiencing homelessness, advancing the Love Center’s mission of dignity, healing, and community belonging. Completion is expected in 2026. - December 03, 2025 - Hollywood Handy Construction
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
JOA Receives Another 5-Year Contract to Provide Construction Project Management for the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA)
JOA will continue to provide support and management for ongoing and future HACLA projects. - September 03, 2025 - JOA
Sheiner Construction Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau for Remodeling Work in San Diego
Sheiner Construction has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for its residential remodeling work in San Diego. The rating, awarded without paid accreditation, reflects the company’s strong customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and consistent project delivery. Known for kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations, Sheiner Construction continues to grow with a focus on sustainable building solutions. - July 20, 2025 - Sheiner Construction
JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and... - April 16, 2025 - Janitorial Multi Services
New Atlantic Announces Construction of The Opportunity School for Cabarrus County Schools in Concord, NC
New Atlantic is proud to announce the construction of the new Opportunity School, a state-of-the-art educational facility located in Concord, North Carolina. This innovative project, commissioned by Cabarrus County Schools, will serve both middle and high school students, providing a modern and... - February 14, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Western Steel Buildings Named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review
Western Steel Buildings has been named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review. This award highlights the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the steel building industry. Known for its Four Points of Distinction — dedicated point of contact, scope gap solutions, on-time delivery guarantee, and proactive on-site inventory — Western Steel is redefining the steel building industry. - January 28, 2025 - Western Steel Buildings
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
DDB Contracting Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens the doors to its second location in Los Angeles, California. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Contracting
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
DDB Contracting Completes Thermo Systems Renovation
DDB Contracting completes Thermo Systems office refit and renovation in Voorhes, NJ. - November 17, 2024 - DDB Contracting
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Glaziers Consulting Expands Its Reach Under the Leadership of Mitch Martel
Glaziers Consulting specializes in assisting glass companies Nationwide with finding the perfect commercial glass installers to complete their project and stay on budget. Their project management services cover every aspect of the job from start to finish for a hassle-free experience with professional results. Their Fabrication services make them the perfect choice so they can handle all aspects of your Commercial Glass Installation. - August 09, 2024 - Glaziers Consulting
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Secures Distribution Partnership with Ace Screws for Premium Roofing Fasteners
Ace Screws LLC announces Essential Roofing Supply LLC as an approved distributor of Ace Screws roofing fasteners. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Essential Roofing Supply LLC and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence to roofing contractors across the nation. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
DDB Completes 2nd of Hilton Multi-Phase Renovation
The second phase of Hilton DoubleTree's multi-phase renovation has been completed by DDB Contracting. - March 12, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey,... - January 29, 2024 - Terra Constructs
AmEuro Construction Announces Major Cast Iron Pipe Replacement Project at Limetree Beach Resort
AmEuro Construction, a leading construction company, has announced the commencement of a significant cast iron pipe replacement project at the illustrious Limetree Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida on Lido Key. Beginning December 9, 2023, the project involves a comprehensive replacement of all... - December 05, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Ace Screws, LLC Wins Avetta® 2023 Supplier Award
NJ startup, Ace Screws LLC, receives Diversity Champion Award. - August 21, 2023 - Ace Screws LLC
Building Dreams, Transforming Lives: RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity to Provide Roof Replacement for U.S. Army Veteran
Princess Anne Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by RoofPRO™ in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans - August 07, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Joins The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute for an Interactive Youth Camp Field Trip Event in Severn, MD
RoofPRO is proud to announce its participation in a unique and educational youth camp field trip event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute. The event, taking place at The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD, aims to empower children from low and moderate... - August 03, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Introduces Comprehensive Roof Maintenance Plan to Promote Warranty Compliance and Long-Lasting Roofs - Residential & Commercial Buildings
RoofPRO has introduced a residential roof maintenance plan and commercial Roof Asset Management Plan (RAMP). The programs will help homeowners and businesses avoid costly mistakes, extend roof lifespan, and ensure peace of mind. By enrolling in the Roof Maintenance Plan, property owners benefit from thorough inspections, preventative maintenance, timely repairs, and warranty compliance assistance. - July 14, 2023 - RoofPRO
AmEuro Construction Undertakes Extensive Interior Buildout for Meadows Family Dentistry
Leading contractor AmEuro Construction announces engagement in extensive interior buildout project for Meadows Family Dentistry in Bradenton, FL. The comprehensive reconstruction includes demolition, plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, and more. AmEuro's client-centric approach ensures a seamless transition and exceptional service. The project highlights their commitment to community reinvestment and local growth. Visit www.ameuroconstruction.com for more information. - June 20, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
AmEuro Construction Successfully Completes Community-Wide Roof Replacement at Englewood Beach Condos Following Hurricane Ian Damage
AmEuro Construction completes extensive restoration project at Englewood Beach Condos after Hurricane Ian. The company successfully replaced roofs on all 99 villas, repaired damaged soffit and fascia, and addressed other structural issues. The project highlights AmEuro Construction's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services. - June 09, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22. - May 08, 2023 - OneSource
PowwwerSoft Announces Release of PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
PowwwerSoft Announces New & Updated Software Release PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System) PowwwerSoft announced immediate availability of their comprehensive general contractor software, PMQS v2, enabling current owners of PMQS v1 to upgrade immediately to the new release. Formerly,... - May 04, 2023 - PowwwerSoft
The Berg Group Announces Partnership with DIRTT Environmental Solutions in Northern California
The Berg Group Expands Into DIRTT Construction Partner Network to Include Northern California Commercial Construction Industry, Extending Reach of Adaptable Industrialized Construction. Specialty Contractor Brings Over Five Decades of Experience and Success with an Integrated Solutions Focus on Traditional and Advanced Prefabricated Construction Methods. - March 02, 2023 - The Berg Group
New Atlantic Announces New Director of Business Development
New Atlantic is pleased to announce that Mark Caudill has joined their team as Director of Business Development. He has more than 30 years of experience in developing and managing client relationships. Mark is a graduate of North Carolina State University and holds a degree in Industrial... - February 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Genesis AEC Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Leading AEC firm’s milestone includes 8,300+ projects for 600+ life sciences leaders nationwide. - January 18, 2023 - Genesis AEC
January 2023: World Estimating Helps New Year Business Plan with Monthly Takeoff Plan
World Estimating Services offers monthly takeoff packages to help construction businesses win bids and increase their profit. - January 10, 2023 - World Estimating Services
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion. - November 03, 2022 - APPRO Development & CERRON Properties
P&G Gillette Goes Green with Roof Sealing Systems
In an effort to save on energy costs and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, P&G Gillette has partnered with Roof Sealing Systems to seal and coat their Boston headquarters. The 400,000-square-foot building will be converted into a government-certified cool roof that will upgrade the building and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. This is just one more example of how turning to green solutions makes good business sense. - October 17, 2022 - Roof Sealing Systems
New Atlantic Announces Executive Management Promotions
New Atlantic is pleased to announce promotions within the Executive Management team. - September 21, 2022 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Hunter Buildings’ Leasing Division is Now Hunter Onsite
Blast-resistant building (BRB) rental solutions for industrial and high-risk environments. - September 10, 2022 - Hunter Onsite
CellTech™ Adds Commercial and Industrial Electrical Services to Construction Business Offerings
CellTech, the Southwest region’s leading full-service general and wireless concealment contractor, is now offering both commercial and industrial electrical services. These new services are an exciting addition to the already expansive list of solutions CellTech offers for the construction,... - June 11, 2022 - CellTech Wireless
Jason Benson of Skyren Concrete, Dallas, Georgia Details Ongoing Work for Cherokee County Public Works
Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Announces Another Current Project for Cherokee County, Georgia - May 07, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County's Skyren Concrete, Details Ongoing Work for Cherokee County
Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company Contributes to Project Renovating Former Fire Station to Become the Charlie Ferguson Community Center - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson Announces Ongoing Project at the Former Danzig Motel on Chappell Road, Atlanta
Skyren Concrete Construction Owner Details Current Work on Upcoming City of Refuge's 31-Unit Community for Men - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County's Skyren Concrete, Details Completed Work for Former Milton Country Club
Established Concrete Construction Company Finishes Essential Work for Milton, Georgia Country Club's Former Country Club's Clubhouse - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Skyren Concrete Owner Jason Benson Details Work Completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlanta Office
Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Finishes Essential Work for Federal Facility for the Nation’s Leading Science-Based, Data-Driven, Service Organization That Protects the Public’s Health - May 05, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson of Paulding County Georgia's Skyren Concrete Details Work Completed for Titan Steel Door in Hart County
Lavonia, Georgia Recently Opened Facility Received Needed Help from Established Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company. - May 05, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction