Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

The Sliding Door Company Has Tips for Maximizing Small Spaces The Sliding Door Company, a leading manufacturer of contemporary interior glass door solutions, offers tips for maximizing every inch of floor space. If you live in a home, loft, condo or apartment, you can create distinct rooms or zones within an open space or even conceal unsightly storage with room dividers, barn doors, bi-fold doors, swing doors or frameless glass walls. - August 09, 2019 - The Sliding Door Company

JOA Pre-Qualified by the City of Los Angeles as a Real Estate and Economic Development Consultant JOA is one of a select group of businesses to be approved by the City of Los Angeles for Master Planning, Site Planning and Project Management. - July 10, 2019 - JOA

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

JOA, Subconsultant to Hout Construction Services, Inc., Begins Work on Transit Facility Projects for the Orange County Transportation Authority The project team, which includes Hout Construction and subconsultant JOA, will provide program and construction management services on projects at bus bases, transportation centers, and park-and-ride facilities. - April 26, 2019 - JOA

RK Mission Critical, LLC Expands Operations in Denver RK Mission Critical, LLC, (RKMC) one of the nation’s fastest growing modular solutions providers, has announced today that the company is expanding its manufacturing operations into a second facility in Aurora, CO. RKMC has recently leased a facility in Aurora adding 140,000 square feet, which... - April 03, 2019 - RK Mechanical, Inc.

Keene Building Products Welcomes Three New Employees Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

Keene Building Products Announces New Product Cylent Assurance™ Clip Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products

New Atlantic Constructing Two Schools for Iredell-Statesville Schools New Atlantic was selected as the general contractor, along with Moseley Architects, for these 2 new schools for Iredell-Statesville Schools. Statesville, NC has seen a steady growth in their population over the years and Mooresville, NC, has seen rapid growth in their population due to its strong connection... - February 01, 2019 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.

Construction of Lowrance-Paisley Replacement Schools The Lowrance-Paisley Replacement Schools project is the first school to be constructed under the 2016 bond referendum. New Atlantic is currently constructing 224,000 SF of buildings consisting of 3 three-story classroom wings, 2 gymnasiums, 2 dining areas, and a media center. The new school’s... - February 01, 2019 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

Houston Glazing Contractors: Business is Booming in Houston Houston is still one of the best places to own a construction business right now according to the Houston Chronicle. Commercial projects just roll in one after another with solid consistency and no end in sight. Gary Brown with Houston Glazing Contractors said they opened for business in April this... - November 02, 2018 - Houston Glazing Contractors LLC

JOA Expands Its Management Team with Industry Leader, James Matz Mr. Matz adds his knowledge and experience at public agencies to JOA’s senior staff. - November 01, 2018 - JOA

Electrical Distributor OneSource Updates Logo 35-year San Diego-based company updates brand to reflect changing marketplace. - October 19, 2018 - OneSource

JOA Selected by Orange County Transportation Authority for Measure M2 Construction Initiative The Project/Construction Management firm will provide on-call services for the OCTA Measure M2 Management Office. - October 03, 2018 - JOA

New Glazing Contractor Opens Its Doors in Houston, Texas Gary Brown, a born and raised California native and third generation contract glazer picks Houston, Texas to open his new contract glazing business. Houston Glazing Contractors, LLC opened April 15, 2018 and has already booked half a million in sales in the first four months of operation. Brown states... - August 01, 2018 - Houston Glazing Contractors LLC

Renowned National Retail Builder Fulcrum Construction to Open Texas Office Fulcrum Construction to open office in San Antonio to increase presence in Texas. - July 17, 2018 - Fulcrum Construction

Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio Named to Two Boards of Directors Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Pet Peeves to Benefit from Porzio’s Legal Expertise and Passion for Giving Back to the Community - July 13, 2018 - Triumph Construction

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Lyons Roofing is Named the New Sponsor of the AZ Family News Chopper Lyons Roofing has entered into an agreement to be the named sponsor for Arizona's KTVK and CBS Channel 5's news helicopter. The Lyons Roofing News Chopper, flown by the Emmy award winning Bruce Haffner will air its premier flight on the AZ Family affiliate stations starting on May 1st. "We could not be more excited to be part of the AZ family team," says Paul and Rhonda La Nue owners of Lyons Roofing. - May 01, 2018 - Lyons Roofing

MC Hotel Construction Hires Director of Operations St. Louis' Randy Wild has more than 25 years of commercial construction and business experience. - April 14, 2018 - MC Hotel Construction

Keene Building Products Announces New Territory Manager Dan Belisario, a resident of New Jersey, joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team as Territory Manager of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, NYC Metro, and New Jersey. Belisario has more than 30 years in sales experience in the construction/building industry, including multiple... - April 13, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018 Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.

Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Keene Building Products Announces New Division Manager of Building Envelope Mike Griffin joins the Keene Building Products team as Division Manager of Building Envelope. Griffin comes from more than 30 years’ experience in restoration, waterproofing, cementitious materials, stucco and EIFS, and has performed in many roles such as, product management, marketing, sales,... - March 21, 2018 - Keene Building Products

Lyons Roofing Celebrates 25 Years Serving Arizona Home and Building Owners Since 1993 In celebration of their 25th year serving Arizona property owners with re-roofing services, Lyons Roofing commits to giving back to the Arizona community. - March 13, 2018 - Lyons Roofing

Keene Building Products and Dependable Announces New Territory Sales Managers Tyler Baier and Brian Kauke join the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC sales team. With years of sales and marketing experience, both Baier and Kauke will make an excellent addition to the growing sales team. Brian Kauke joins the Keene Building Products and Dependable, LLC team as the Territory... - March 08, 2018 - Keene Building Products

iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Lyons Roofing Urges Homeowner Beware; Door to Door Handyman Rarely a Good Deal It's that time of year again. Homeowners in Arizona are being bombarded with door to door salesmen getting paid for services that are never completed. - February 22, 2018 - Lyons Roofing

Eighteen Architects Selected Nationwide to Receive 2018 AIA Young Architects Award Including One from Texas The American Institute of Architects announced the 18 recipients of the National 2018 Young Architects Award, including one from Texas. Local Austin Architect, Jamie Crawley of HA Architecture is a native of Montreal, graduate of Plano East High School in North Texas and Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. The award now in its 25th year, celebrates emerging professionals who have been licensed 10 years or fewer and who have made significant contributions to the field. - February 13, 2018 - HA Architecture

Orlando General Contractor Breaks Ground on $25 Million Orlando Apartment Community Multi-Family Builder Starts Construction on Tract 8B Apartments at The Reserve at Alafaya - January 19, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Starts $16 Million Orlando-Area Apartment Community for Inland Atlantic Development Corp. Central Florida Full-Service General Contractor Now Under Way on Upscale q44-unit Project - January 19, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Roger B. Kennedy Construction Collected a Truckload of Toys for the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots Program Orlando, Florida General Contractor Participates in 2017 Holiday Program - January 18, 2018 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Rmax ECOMAXci Wall Solution Achieves Listing from the Air Barrier Association of America The ABAA certified the Rmax ECOMAXci wall solution for use in commercial buildings. - January 16, 2018 - Rmax

Vantis Apartments Honored with National Design Award Shea Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Aliso Viejo, California, was recently recognized with a Gold Best in American Living Award (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders for Vantis, a 435-unit luxury apartment community located in Aliso Viejo. “We are honored... - January 14, 2018 - Shea Properties

iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council) iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Aptus Honored to Win 2017 Architecture Firm of the Year Award Aptus, an architecture firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Long Beach, California has been awarded the 2017 AIA Nevada Firm of the Year Award on December 13th, 2017. This Firm of the Year Award is the highest honor the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Nevada Chapter... - December 23, 2017 - Aptus

Major Automotive Service Provider to Donate Land Proceeds to Make-a-Wish Foundation Action Gator Tire, along with developer RRB Partners, will sell unused land and donate proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. - December 22, 2017 - RRB Partners, LLC

A Tradition of Holiday Giving at Triumph Construction Local Company Buys and Wraps Gifts for Entire Student Population of La Peninsula Head Start - December 22, 2017 - Triumph Construction