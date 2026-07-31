Recent Headlines
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning Kicks Off AC Season with New Deals, Indoor Air Quality Upgrades, and 24/7 Service Across Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning announces the start of AC season with special summer promotions for homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Summer deals include discounted AC replacement, repair, and tune-up services, a new maintenance agreement (with no overtime fees), indoor air quality upgrades like humidifiers and air purifiers, financing options, and more, all backed by the company’s 24/7 emergency service. - July 31, 2026 - Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade
5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities. - January 08, 2026 - 5-Star Plumbing LLC
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area
JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades. - December 11, 2025 - JetPipe Plumbing
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Professional Plumbing & Design is Celebrating 40 Years of Plumbing Excellence
Sarasota's top residential and commercial plumbing service and pipelining company is celebrating 40 years in business. Family-owned and operated since 1985, Professional Plumbing & Design was founded by Ted Wittman with the help of his brother, Andy. Ted officially retired in 2013, handing the... - March 06, 2025 - Professional Plumbing & Design
C&M Integrated Partners with Air Masters North East as In-House Building Automation and Controls Division
C&M Integrated, a trusted leader in the building automation and controls industry with over 15 years of experience, is proud to announce its new partnership with Air Masters North East. Under this collaboration, C&M Integrated will serve as the in-house Building Automation and Controls... - February 28, 2025 - C&M Integrated LLC
Caddie and Windsor America Redefine Home Protection with Secure Door Shield Garage Warranty
Caddie, a leader in contractor services and support solutions, proudly announces the launch of Secure Door Shield, a cutting-edge warranty program developed in partnership with Windsor America. This innovative offering is set to transform the garage door warranty landscape by providing comprehensive, cost-effective coverage primarily for new construction homeowners. Designed to alleviate the financial burden of repairs, Secure Door Shield covers both routine wear and tear and accidental damage, - February 04, 2025 - Caddie
First Degree Air Conditioning Encourages Starting 2025 with Better Indoor Comfort
First Degree Air Conditioning encourages Floridians to start the new year by improving indoor comfort and energy efficiency. Florida's heat and humidity create significant demands on HVAC systems, making regular maintenance and upgrades crucial. Routine actions such as replacing filters, sealing leaks, and scheduling inspections can improve air quality and reduce energy costs. Solutions like humidity control and smart thermostats offer additional benefits. General Tips for Improving Indoor Air a - January 25, 2025 - First Degree Air Conditioning
Water Heater Warehouse Accelerates Southern California's Transition to Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters, Leveraging TECH Clean California Incentives
Water Heater Warehouse is proud to announce its impactful initiative of replacing old gas water heaters with new, energy-efficient heat pump water heaters for municipal projects and communities throughout Southern California. This forward-thinking effort not only supports California’s... - December 23, 2024 - Water Heater Warehouse
Sunrise Heat & Air Announces the "Home of the Brave" Giveaway, Honoring Tampa Bay Veterans with an Opportunity to Win a Free HVAC System
Sunrise Heat & Air is dedicated to supporting veterans, whose sacrifices have ensured freedom and safety. The Free A/C System giveaway is a way of expressing deep gratitude to the heroes and to recognize the unwavering commitment to the country. The "Home of the Brave" event celebrates not only the service but also the importance of providing a comfortable, welcoming home environment for those who have given so much. - November 11, 2024 - Sunrise Heat & Air
Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution
Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo. - August 12, 2024 - Clean Heat Technologies
Cimberio Valves, U.S. Announces New Hire: Craig Wolsten as Technical Product Manager
Cimberio Valves, a leading manufacturer of high-quality press and balancing valves for the plumbing and HVAC industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Wolsten as the new Product Manager. Craig brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, which will drive product innovation and expand the company's market presence. - August 05, 2024 - Cimberio Valve Co Inc
Pink Callers Appoints Elizabeth as New General Manager to Spearhead a Culture of Collaboration, Innovation, and Excellence
Pink Callers, a leading provider of front office support and customer service solutions for home service businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elizabeth as its new General Manager. With a rich background in hospitality, business services, and customer service, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to the role. Elizabeth's vision for Pink Callers is to cultivate an environment of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. - May 23, 2024 - Pink Callers
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Bringing Power to Innovation: Ronk Brothers Launches Electrical Division
Ronk Brothers Heating and Cooling announces the launch of its new Electrical division. - September 11, 2023 - Ronk Brothers Heating Cooling Electrical
Air Duct Cleaning Pioneer Hosts 1000th Duct Cleaning Training Student
Safety King is proud to announce another milestone in a storied history. In December 2022 Safety King, in conjunction with MSP Sales and Marketing, hosted the 1000th duct cleaning student. Since 1985, Safety King has provided hands on duct cleaning training to aspiring duct cleaners from around the world. Over the past 4 decades, they've had the privilege of hosting students from all over the US as well as Canada, Australia, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore, and Bermuda - July 28, 2023 - Safety King Inc.
Exciting Expansion: Building Clouds Enables Mechanical Contractors to Thrive in the Industry
Building Clouds, a leading provider of state-of-the-art smart building solutions, announces its expansion to new metro areas across the United States. Mechanical and Electrical contractors are invited to participate in the program, seizing the opportunity to embrace cutting-edge high-tech solutions for HVAC/building controls. - July 10, 2023 - Building Clouds
TSC Service, Repair and Fabrication Enhances Accessibility by Expanding Operations to Doctor Phillips and Sand Lake, FL
TSC Service, Repair, and Fabrication, a premier HVAC provider in Orange County, FL, is expanding services to Doctor Phillips and Sand Lake. Known for quality HVAC solutions and rapid response, this move aligns with their commitment to wider reach and environmental sustainability through energy-efficient systems. The expansion aims to meet increasing demand and provide accessible, high-standard HVAC services in these growing regions. - June 02, 2023 - TSC Service, Repair and Fabrication
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Strategic Move to Expand Market Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce an addition to their operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex following the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air. With this acquisition, Paschal Air... - March 30, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric. Headquartered in Arlington, and with... - February 17, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Hometown Comfort Pros Launches New HVAC Website
Hometown Comfort Pros, of Lynchburg Virginia, launches new HVAC website. - February 07, 2023 - Hometown Comfort Pros
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager. - January 25, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President. - January 10, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Grows Southwest Missouri Operation
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the region’s leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are expanding their operations in Southwest Missouri, following the acquisition of Lyerla Heating & Air. Lyerla, an award-winning customer service... - November 22, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Better Business Bureau Recognizes Madd Air Heating & Cooling with 2022 Pinnacle Award
In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Madd Air Heating & Cooling was one of 264 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on November 2, 2022. Recognized as a Pinnacle recipient, this was... - November 10, 2022 - Madd Air Heating & Cooling
The HVAC Services of Heating Repair Alexandria Are Now Available in Several Virginian Cities
Cities of Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, and Springfield are ready for the entry of top-rated AC Repair Company in Virginia. - October 27, 2022 - Heating Repair Alexandria
The HVAC Services of Ac Repair Burke Are Now Available in Several Virginian Cities
Cities of Burke, Fairfax, Springfield, Lorton, Clifton, and Centreville are ready for the entry of top-rated AC Repair Company in Virginia. - October 24, 2022 - AC Repair Burke
Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready
Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Carter’s My Plumber Named Company of the Year in Indianapolis PHCC Awards
Carter’s My Plumber was recently named Company of the Year within the Indianapolis plumbing industry. Find out more about this distinct honor. - May 20, 2022 - Carter's My Plumber
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Madd’s Spring Sponsorship: Crawfish for a Cause
The teams at Madd Air Heating & Cooling and their sister company, Madd Roofing, both came together this spring to support a great cause in the Oyster Creek community. The Oyster Creek Community Volunteer Fire Department held its annual crawfish boil and fundraising event at their facility on... - April 23, 2022 - Madd Air Heating & Cooling
Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to Central Arkansas Through Acquisition of Mize Heating & Air
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mize Heating & Air. The acquisition will offer Central Arkansas property owners the opportunity to experience the customer-first service that... - April 06, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Oldest Furnace Contest Creates a Cozy Home in Colorado
Carbon Valley Heating & Air announced the 2021 winner of their furnace contest. Darrell Tymoczk of Firestone, CO is the proud owner of a new and more efficient furnace. Carbon Valley Heating & Air was delighted to bring their expert installation services to Darrell’s home. With their... - February 12, 2022 - Carbon Valley Heating and Air
Local Plumbers We Care Are Proud to Announce the Expansion of Service Areas
Due to high demand for reliable, high-quality plumbing and heating services, Local Plumbers We Care are Proud to announce the expansion of their services to other areas in the UK. - December 15, 2021 - Local Plumbers We Care
Carbon Valley Heating and Air Hosts Annual Oldest Furnace Contest - Offers One Winner a New Furnace and a Chance to Save on Energy
Carbon Valley Heating and Air has announced the start of its annual Oldest Furnace Contest. The competition targets Firestone, Frederick, Dacono, Erie, and surrounding areas where residents present the oldest furnace. The winner will get a new furnace, and the top runners-up will each receive a... - November 13, 2021 - Carbon Valley Heating and Air
Colorado Small Business Owner Steps Up to Invest in Employees Amid Inflation, Housing Shortage
Mark Harrill, of All American Heating in Fairplay, Colorado, raised the wages of every employee of the company in order to counter the affordable housing shortages facing workers that live and work in the Front Range of the Rockies. Mr. Harrill wants to accomplish two things with this change: 1) To let his employees know exactly how much they are appreciated and reward them for their hard work. 2) To set an example in the business community by injecting dollars into the local economy. - October 27, 2021 - All American Heating, Inc.
Gold Heat Plans to Introduce Its Low-Profile Radiant Floor Heat Film Product at 2022 KBIS Show in Orlando, Florida
The greatest thing to meet LVP. Gold Heat introduces its pre-terminated, electric radiant floor heat film designed for today’s popular, low-profile flooring options. - October 12, 2021 - Gold Heat
DrainX Liquid Drain Opener - Cleans Hair, Grease and Other Drain Clogs (Made in USA)
Highly concentrated solution goes right through the water and directly to the source of the clogged or slow-running drain. Non-fuming, no acid or bleach odors and safe to use on plumbing. Regular use prevents plumbing problems and water damage. - September 14, 2021 - DrainX
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements in NW Arkansas & SW Missouri, is proud to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This eighth annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group. This... - August 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric