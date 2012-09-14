PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Launches in Buffalo, NY HVAC giant Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces its expansion to Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Now Offering Rapid Response for Furnace Repair in Buffalo, NY Smart Home Heating and Cooling is now providing even faster furnace repair services in Buffalo, NY, and the surrounding areas. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

Smart Home Heating and Cooling Announces That the Best Time for Furnace Maintenance in Buffalo, NY is Now Smart Home Heating and Cooling announces that, based on past experiences, now is the best time for residents of Buffalo, NY to get furnace maintenance. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Home Heating And Cooling

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

BAP Prepares for Coldest Winter Ever by Offering 24/7 Emergency Furnace Repairs BAP Heating & Cooling Services has begun offering 24/7 emergency furnace repairs in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in response to reports that this winter may set record lows. - December 01, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Supreme Air to Rebrand to Supreme Service Today Supreme Air, LLC is rebranding, changing its name to Supreme Service Today. Supreme Service Today will provide the same great services with an added emphasis on customer satisfaction. The change comes after years of service expansion, and it reflects the company’s ability to grow and adapt to anything the industry has in store. Supreme Service Today offers assistance with cooling, heating, plumbing, geothermal, and many other products for commercial and residential customers. - October 14, 2019 - Supreme Service Today

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services to Help with Furnace Replacement in Guelph, ON B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services will help all customers who require furnace replacement in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas. B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services will move forward with the necessary steps to help a customer choose a replacement and have it installed if necessary. B.A.P. has relationships with the top suppliers to maintain consistent and reliable support. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services Offering Furnace Repair in Guelph, ON As the weather gets cooler, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services is offering furnace repair in Guelph, On, and the surrounding areas. For emergency situations, 24/7 support is available. B.A.P. Heating & Cooling has expertise in all different makes and models, and they can support many different brands with their repair services. B.A.P. works with the best suppliers in the industry to bring reliable parts and equipment to its customers. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

As Winter Approaches, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services Offers Furnace Installation in Guelph, ON B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services helps its customers with furnace installation in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in order to prepare them for the cold months ahead. B.A.P. assists customers with every stage of the installation process - from product selection and evaluation through installation and setup. B.A.P. employs TSSA licensed and approved technicians. - August 29, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Helps You with Oil to Gas Conversion in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering top-tier oil to gas conversion in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling: Buy and Rent a Furnace Program Underway in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is innovating once again by offering you the ability to easily rent a furnace in Guelph, Ontario, and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Offers AC Installation Services to Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering full service AC installation in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has begun comprehensive AC installation in Guelph, Ontario and surrounding... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Offers On-Demand AC Repair Services to Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering on-demand, emergency AC repair in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has announced that they will now offer 24/7 emergency AC repair... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Affordable Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offers Plumbing Services in the South Shore Affordable Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, a heating and cooling contractor based in the South Shore, is announcing a significant extension of their service offerings. - April 15, 2019 - Affordable Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning

Freedom Plumbers Corp. Opens New Location in Fairfax, VA Freedom Plumbers, Corp. has officially announced their expansion of their sewer and drain cleaning division for both residential and commercial operations opening up a new location in Fairfax, VA. By opening up a new office serving Fairfax, Va., Freedom Plumbers plan on expanding their footprint all... - April 13, 2019 - Freedom Plumbers Corp

2018 Carbon Valley Heating & Air Oldest Furnace Contest Winner Announced Carbon Valley Heating & Air announced the 2018 winner of their free furnace contest. Jerry McBride is the proud new owner of a Intertherm Replacing his 52-year-old International Oil Burner Co., Intertherm, Jerry is set to enjoy warm & reliable heat for many years to come. - January 30, 2019 - Carbon Valley Heating and Air

Local Company, Home Service Doctors, Looking to Keep Furloughed Employees from Being Left Out in the Cold The team at Home Service Doctors located in Manassas, Virginia, has put together a program to make sure that government employees affected by the furlough are able to obtain and afford new HVAC systems. - January 19, 2019 - Home Service Doctors

Diverse Solar Awards Solarsearch Its First Solar Champions Grant Solarsearch, Inc. has been named the 2018 award recipient of the Diverse Solar’s Champions of Solar program. Solarsearch is a solar marketplace that lowers the cost and difficulty of generating solar power for commercial customers. The typical commercial solar purchasing process can be long and... - November 12, 2018 - Diverse Solar

Air Express LLC Joins Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Air Express LLC, a Tampa air conditioning company specializing in high-efficiency AC systems, joined the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce on October 31, 2018. This marks a pivotal moment of growth and success for Air Express, which has been in business since 2010. It also reflects the residential AC... - November 11, 2018 - Air Express LLC

Annee Mechanical LLC Branches Out to the Internet A notice of the company's new website. - July 31, 2018 - Annee Mechanical

Charlotte Plumbing Company Partners with Local TV Stations for Charitable Initiatives Charlotte plumbing company, E.R. Plumbing Services has partnered with WSOC and WCNC for three charitable initiatives this summer. Charlotte area citizens are invited to join the company’s efforts to improve the community through campaigns aimed at supporting students, schools and teachers. For... - July 25, 2018 - E.R. Plumbing Services

RSC Heating & Air Conditioning LLC Receives 2018 President's Award from Carrier, Earning Honors as Outstanding Dealer RSC Heating & Air Conditioning has won the 2018 President's Award from Carrier. - July 17, 2018 - RSC Heating & Air Conditioning LLC

J & W Heating and Air is Offering a Free Cruise or Resort Stay J & W Heating and Air has been awarded 21 vacation vouchers for being one of the top York dealers in the nation, the company is giving them away to our customers. It’s first come first serve, to qualify for a vacation voucher clients must purchase a qualified AC unit. - June 24, 2018 - J&W Heating and Air

The DONNA Foundation Announces J&W Heating and Air as the 2018 Superstar Award Recipient The DONNA Foundation has awarded J&W Heating and Air with the 2018 Superstar Award for the countless hours the owners have donated to the foundation. Their donation of time and efforts helped the foundation to raise $18,000, and host multiple charity events. - June 08, 2018 - J&W Heating and Air

Charlotte Plumbing Company Partners with Local TV Station for Annual Food Drive Charlotte plumbing company E.R. Plumbing Services partners with Channel 9 WSOC-TV for the 2018 Food Drive, running from today through June 10th, 2018. Interested parties can drop off donations of non-perishable food items. - June 07, 2018 - E.R. Plumbing Services

PSF Mechanical, Inc. Commemorates 120 Years in Business Seattle Pioneer’s Growth Spurred by Booming Healthcare, Life Science and Residential High-Rise Sectors. - June 06, 2018 - PSF Mechanical, Inc.

Trademark Mechanical Receives 2018 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Trademark Mechanical

4 Ways Snow Can Damage Your Heater Chambers Services, a respected HVAC contractor since 1995, wants to educate Central Illinois homeowners about four common ways snow can damage furnaces and outdoor air conditioning units. - February 09, 2018 - Chambers Services

Carbon Valley Heating & Air Announce Winner of the Oldest Furnace Contest Oldest Furnace Contest creates a cozy home in Colorado. - January 31, 2018 - Carbon Valley Heating and Air

Guardian Services Offers New Product for 2018 Shepherd Filters Offer an Effective Grease Management System that Significantly Reduces the Need for Costly Kitchen Duct Cleaning. - January 12, 2018 - Guardian Services

New Educational HVAC Website Launch for Greensboro Area Greensboro Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on Heating, HVAC Repairs and Duct Cleaning. - December 30, 2017 - Pro Plumbing Heating & Air

Maryland Heating Professionals Publish Energy Saving Tips for Winter RBrooks HVAC publishes a comprehensive guide to save energy during the winter in the Maryland and surrounding areas, including HVAC maintenance, HVAC servicing, and energy-saving devices. - December 29, 2017 - RBrooks HVAC

RBrooks Maryland HVAC Contractors Begin Furnace Repair Services RBrooks HVAC offers a complete package of furnace installation, HVAC repair and emergency repair services that will meet all the heating needs of homeowners as the winter season approaches. - November 17, 2017 - RBrooks HVAC

Give a Family in Need the Gift of Warmth This Holiday Trademark Mechanical is accepting nominations for a free replacement heating system for a family in need in North Idaho or Eastern Washington. - November 01, 2017 - Trademark Mechanical

Phoenix Plumbers Today Launches New Website for the Phoenix Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Arizona. - October 28, 2017 - Phoenix Plumbers Today

Kay Plumbing Services Welcomes Jennifer Earle as Business Manager Kay Plumbing Services of Lexington, South Carolina has appointed Jennifer Earle as the office manager to strengthen its business operations. - October 19, 2017 - Kay Plumbing

Ultra Heating and Cooling Launches New Website for the Kansas City Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Missouri. - October 14, 2017 - Ultra Heating and Cooling

Mr. Furnace Introduces the Zone Damper System Zone Damper System is an affordable system that changes the way homeowners manage their home climate. - October 08, 2017 - Mr. Furnace

Patriot Services Launches New Website for the Chattanooga Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Tennessee. - October 07, 2017 - Patriot Services