Recent Headlines
Within Food & Beverage Stores
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Webster Grand Opening on July 18
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating the grand opening of its new Webster, TX location on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - July 02, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Two Years in Cloverdale with Free Sandwiches, Prizes and Giveaways, and a Community Thank You Event on Saturday, July 11
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch. - June 26, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location
West Coast Sourdough has officially opened its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana, at The Farm development. This expansion brings the brand’s authentic San Francisco style sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, and signature bread bowls to the local community. Open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, the store marks a significant step in the company’s national growth. Leaders Seth Just, Manny Deol, and Damon Bhatia expressed excitement about joining the vibrant Zionsville food scene. - February 19, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
From a Husband's Kiss to a Flavor Revolution: Kiss Your Wife™ Seasoning Makes Its Official Debut to the Public
What started as a love-filled kitchen tradition has grown into a premium Caribbean spice line delivering romance, aromatics, and culinary excellence. - December 01, 2025 - Kiss Your Wife™
Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary - November 25, 2025 - Sweet Candy Café
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone Announces Official Grand Opening in Hallandale Beach
Steakhouse Launches Friday, November 7, 2025. - October 28, 2025 - Meat N' Bone
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Yo Mama's Foods Cooks Up Bold New Collaboration
Yo Mamas Foods is excited to announce a new collaboration, combining the flavor and passion of one of America’s fastest-growing food brands with the comfort and functionality of premium kitchen textiles. This first-of-its-kind collaboration blends style and spice, launching a new collection... - August 31, 2025 - Yo Mama's Foods
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
DC Wine & Spirits Launches Expanded Gift Basket Collection for Every Occasion
DC Wine & Spirits announced the launch of its expanded luxury gift basket collection, designed for various occasions like weddings, graduations, and get-well-soon gestures. The baskets feature premium wines paired with gourmet treats, offering customization options like personal notes and eco-friendly packaging. - June 12, 2025 - DC Wine & Spirits
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
BBQ Distro Launches Cash Sweepstakes for Predicting the Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Ahead of Major Ranking Reveal
BBQ Distro launches the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas Prediction Sweepstakes. Submit your picks by May 14 at bbqdistro.com/top10 for a chance to win a cash prize and major BBQ bragging rights. Entry is free limited to one per person. Weekly content and limited product drops roll out as anticipation builds before the list drops in June. Winner announced on live Tales From The Pits podcast. Follow @bbqdistro for updates. - April 15, 2025 - BBQ Distro
North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities. - April 12, 2025 - North Meck Community Farmers Market
Southside Market & Barbeque Expands to Leander, Texas - A Historic 1882 Connection
Southside Market & Barbeque opens its fifth location in Leander Texas on April 10. Serving up Authentic Central Texas BBQ with its famous Elgin "Hot Guts" all beef sausage and meats smoked low & slow over post oak on pits in the restaurant. Proud to be the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas, Southside was founded in 1882, the same year the City of Leander was founded. They are excited about this historical connection and looking forward to serving the Leander Community. - April 10, 2025 - Southside Market & BBQ
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Lom Tech Introduces New Generation of Juice Production Line
Lom Tech, a global leader in liquid fillers, today introduced new juice production machines, including the LM-G600, LM-FCL200, and LM-T40 series. These latest generation of juice fillers are complete production lines with bottle washing, filling, capping, and labeling capabilities. - March 03, 2025 - Lom Tech
CoffeeMachinePlus.com Expands Coffee Solutions for Businesses and Offices with Diverse Range of Machines
Coffee Machine Plus, a leading online retailer of high-quality coffee machines, proudly announces the launch of their extensive range of coffee machines, catering to a variety of settings including offices, shops, and commercial businesses. The new collection features a diverse selection of products designed to meet the demands of coffee enthusiasts and business owners alike. - January 10, 2025 - Coffee Machine Plus
AapKa Bazar Launches New Website for Convenient Online Grocery Shopping
A leading grocery store in the local community, is excited to announce the launch of their new website for online grocery shopping. The website aims to provide customers with a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience, making it easier for them to purchase their daily essentials from the... - January 04, 2025 - Aap Ka Bazar Tradeweb LLP
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
Sweet Candy Café Marks 12th Anniversary with Fun for All
On Saturday, November 30, 2024, store owner Felicia Evans Williams, who recently married on November 2, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with American... - November 26, 2024 - Sweet Candy Café
Queen of Versailles Coffee Elevates the Holiday Gifting Season with Fashionable "Borsettas" of Delicious Luxury
Jackie Siegel’s Queen of Versailles Coffee is the world’s first ever ultra-premium choice for connoisseur coffee lovers. Offering a master reserve selection of naturally cultivated coffee beans from the volcanic soil of the Acatenango region of Guatemala, delicious luxury comes from this one-of-a-kind brand. - November 18, 2024 - Queen of Versailles Coffee
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn Unveils Exciting New Website Design
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn, the beloved destination for gourmet popcorn lovers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed website, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers. The redesign reflects modern design trends and showcases the brand’s commitment to... - November 02, 2024 - Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format
Dairy-free beverage brand, Coconut Cloud, launches its first single serve pod coffee beverage with its new product, Coconut Cream Latte. - October 25, 2024 - Juice Bar Solutions Inc.
OzScientific Launches a Market Intelligence Newsletter "Global Intelligence in Food"
Your Fortnightly Guide to Market Intelligence and Innovation in the Food Industry - October 25, 2024 - OzScientific Pty Ltd
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Dear Flor Launches First Line of Vegan, Filipino-Flavored Cannabis Edibles in the U.S.
Filipina-owned company celebrates Filipino culture through unique cannabis edibles now available for online purchase. - October 17, 2024 - Dear Flor
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies