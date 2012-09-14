PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

Toronto’s Newest "Truly Good" Bubble Tea Spot - TRU Tea is Debuting in Chinatown Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover. - November 17, 2019 - TRU Bubble Tea

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Vino Indiana Announces Sponsorship with Fort Wayne FC Local Wine Distributor is Official Wine & Spirits Sponsor for 2020 Season - November 15, 2019 - Vino Indiana

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Philly Vegan Pop Flea to End Its Successful Run with Three Vegan Holiday Markets Since its launch in June 2016, V Marks the Shop’s Philly Vegan Pop Flea has been a community-building event to connect folks with vegan & veg-friendly businesses. From food to crafts, the Flea has been an all-inclusive marketplace to support individuals and small businesses by promoting compassionate... - November 08, 2019 - V Marks the Shop LLC

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

It's a Feastival at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Café, located in Peters Town Center in McMurray, PA, is celebrating their first “It’s a Feastival” with a one-day in-store harvest celebration. Customers shopping this day will receive 20% off their total purchase. Additionally, a full day’s... - October 01, 2019 - Sunny Bridge Natural Foods

Sweet Candy Café Owner Featured in National Confectioners Magazine On September 18, 2019, Felicia Evans Long, founder of Sweet Candy Café located in Lumberton, N.C., was featured in the September/October 2019 issue of Candy and Snack TODAY magazine, the official publication of the National Confectioners Association. As an “industry insider,” Evans... - September 29, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Fall in Love with Ordering Flowers & Coffee Over Text Message Petalfox, a text-commerce flower delivery company, announced today the expansion of their delivery service nationwide. Petalfox will now be available for delivery to the lower 48 states, excluding Alaska & Hawaii. But first, coffee. The company will also add more replenishable product categories... - September 15, 2019 - Petalfox

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Sweet Candy Café Awards 5th Annual Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship A deserving New Jersey student receives a scholarship from Sweet Candy Café, a small business in Lumberton, North Carolina. - August 21, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Grand Opening - Green and Watts Gourmet Beverages Specializing in Fine Loose Leaf Teas - July 22, 2019 - Green and Watts Gourmet Beverages

Canada's First Airport Honesty Shop Opens in Halifax Mabata launches Honesty Food Shop in partnership with Saint Mary's University Entrepreneurship Centre at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. - July 18, 2019 - Mabata

Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC

Magic Noodle Celebrating Their 6th Anniversary For the 6th year, Magic Noodle is the leader providing customers with the best and authentic hand-pulled noodles. Magic Noodle is celebrating their 6th anniversary with a new app to kick off the celebration to enhance the digital experience for both in-store and mobile ordering. - June 14, 2019 - Magic Noodle

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

It Just Got Easier to Meal Plan and Reduce Food Waste! Ends + Stems New Web App Launches Today Chef Alison Mountford’s popular, eco-friendly meal planning service Ends+Stems proudly announces today the launch of its first ever web app, available on any device at endsandstems.com. Chef Alison, formally of Square Meals and Munchery, empowers users with delicious meal plans and instant grocery lists all designed to reduce food waste while making cooking approachable and fun. Save money, time and help the environment with Ends+Stems. - June 04, 2019 - Ends+Stems

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Tastry is Teaching Computers How to Taste AI company aims to connect consumers and wineries with an innovative palate-predicting platform. - May 15, 2019 - Tastry

Poor Diet Kills More People Than Smoking, Dietitian at Sports Inside Explains One out of 5 deaths worldwide are connected to undesirable dietary patterns, especially eating a lot of salt, and insufficient foods grown from the ground grains, explained by nutrition expert. - May 12, 2019 - Sports Inside

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Great Value Wine Tastings from the Comfort of Your Own Home with The Grape Reserve Tasting and experiencing wines from around the world has become a whole lot easier with the introduction of The Grape Reserve’s wine subscription. For £33/month, you’ll receive 2 bottles of standout wines from independent winemakers along with tasting notes and a complementary recipe... - April 14, 2019 - The Grape Reserve

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

‘Laine’s Bake Shop, Chicago’s First Tier II Pop Up Licensee, Opens Chatham Pop Up Store ‘Laine’s Bake Shop holds pop up event in Chatham neighborhood. ‘Laine’s Bake Shop, a local, woman and minority-owned small business, is holding a pop up event through March 31 at 8301 South Holland Road, Unit C. Rachel Bernier-Green, the owner, seeks to gauge interest of community... - March 12, 2019 - 'Laine's Bake Shop, LLC