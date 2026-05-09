Recent Headlines
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks. - January 09, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications. - December 31, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations. - August 24, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups
Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems. - August 20, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Manual Signal Switching Made Easy with ESL’s Power-Free Model 9264
Electro Standards Laboratories announces the LineSelect® Model 9264, a dual-channel A/B switch with DB9 and RJ45 ports for manual signal routing. Housed in a compact rackmount unit, it requires no power, making it ideal for critical systems, labs, and backup setups. - July 17, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New RJ45 Keylock Switch Supports Manual Control of Network Access
Electro Standards Labs announces the Model 7186, a wall-mounted RJ45 Cat5e keylock switch enabling secure, manual switching between two networks or full disconnection. This passive, tamper-resistant device supports air-gap isolation for sensitive systems, ideal for government, military, and utility use. With no power required and easy installation, the Model 7186 ensures physical network control in secure environments. - July 16, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide a presentation on the research work entitled Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at the EAPPC-EML Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - September 19, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide an informative presentation on the research work entitled “Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System.” - September 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Announces Model 7150: 16-Channel RJ45 Switch with Auto-Fallback and GUI Control
Electro Standards introduces the Model 7150: a 16-Channel RJ45 RS232 Copper Switch with Automatic Fallback, GUI, and Cascade Operation for reliable network management. - August 14, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New GSA-Listed Model 6290: Manual and Remote-Control Fiber Optic Switch from Electro Standards Laboratory
New Electro Standards' Model 6290 is an SC Duplex fiber optic switch for sharing devices with manual/remote control, ideal for secure data transmission. - August 08, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Fallback Switches to Assist in the Event of a Global IT Outage from Electro Standards Laboratories
Models 7417R & 4121 are A/B Copper Switches with two unique features of Fallback. The 7417R has Sensing the 4121 has Auto Fallback and Recovery. - August 03, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Model 7246-ESL A/B Dual Channel Cutoff Switch from Electro Standards Laboratories
The PathWay® Model 7246-ESL is a dual-channel RS530 and RJ45 secure/non-secure switch with cutoff, offering local and remote-control capabilities. - July 31, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Secure 7915 Model with Multi-User SysLog and GUI for Single-Channel Operations
The PathWay Model 7915 is a secure 240V A/B Switch for IT, AV, and Critical environments, featuring SysLog logging and password protection. - July 05, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Experience 60 Days of Free Trial with ThingsMaster OTA for Easy to Use IoT Management
WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial networking and IoT solutions, is excited to announce a 60-day free trial program for ThingsMaster OTA. This program allows users to explore the convenient IoT features of ThingsMaster OTA, a web-based over-the-air device management solution. Key Features... - May 15, 2024 - WoMaster
Model 9444 RJ45 Cat5e 3-Channel Switch Simultaneously Switches Up to 3 Ethernet Devices from A and B Positions via a Turn of Knob
This RJ45 Cat5e switcher allows a quick connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B for each of its 3 Channels. - March 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services. - January 04, 2024 - Accend Networks
4-Channel Fiber Optic ABC Switch with Ethernet & GUI Remote Control
Electro Standards Laboratories introduces Model 6312 Fiber Optic Switch with 4-Channels to simultaneously switch between A, B, and C positions to quickly switch data over from one port to another. - August 11, 2023 - Electro Standards Laboratories
WoMaster Releases New Outdoor IP68 Compact Modbus RS485 to CAT M1 / NBIoT Gateway SCB111-485-DC
WoMaster Introduces the new SCB111-485-DC, an outdoor compact RS485 to NB-IoT Cat M1 gateway with advanced features for efficient data reading and management. The SCB111-485-DC is designed for outdoor use with an IP68 weather protection rating, making it ideal for harsh weather conditions. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains
The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
Switching Data Flow Quickly & Reliably with Cat5e Switcher, Model 8079
The Model 8079 LineSelect switcher allows quick, reliable network connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B, with Certified Category 5e Compliance with speeds of up to 1000 Mbps. The Model 8079 provides the stability of knowing that if one network... - June 18, 2023 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ATEN Technology Empowers BYOD Collaboration with New Presentation Switches
ATEN PresentON™ 4K Wireless Presentation Switches Enables Easier Idea Sharing During Meetings, Presentations and Lectures - February 07, 2023 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Launches New Solutions for the Control Room of the Future
New DisplayPort KVM Extenders Re-envision Control Rooms with 5K and Robust System Reliability. - December 02, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Electro Standards M9028 A/B Switch with Modular Expansion and Filler Panels
This Single Channel USB 2.0 A/B Switch Module permits switching between two 2.0 Type-A devices to one COMMON 2.0 Type-A device without having to disconnect cables. This modular approach allows for system expansion as needed. - October 28, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL LineSelect Model 9744 High Density 32-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch Allows Quick and Easy Switching to Backup Device
The LineSelect Model 9744 High Density 32-Channel RJ11/12 and Single Channel DB9 A/B Switches are multi-interfaced for quick and easy backup with no power. - October 06, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ATEN Technology Renovates the Desktop for the Hybrid Work Challenge with New KVM Switch
DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM Switch Improves Workflow Efficiency, Reduces Costs and Saves Space in Hot Desking Environments. - September 30, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ESL Newly Developed Single Channel 120Volts Network Switch with Telnet and GUI
Two standout AC Power A/B Switches by Electro Standards Laboratories are the Pathway Models 7910 & 7914. Both units provide A/B switching and are rated for 120VAC. The 7910 is with local control only, and the 7914 offers remote control access. - August 24, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Pathway Model 7281 RJ45 Cat5 Video Feed Controller Switch with Contact Control Remote Port
The Pathway Model 7281 Video Feed Controller Switch permits the simultaneous switching of three video sources among two monitors through a Contact Control Remote Port. It is ideal for livestreaming, media launch, and audio adjustment applications. - August 20, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Model 4126 Smart Data Switch with Automatic Fallback and Remote RS232 ASCII Commands
The Pathway Model 4126 DB9 Automatic Fallback A/B Switch is a smart data switch which automatically selects connection to the port with valid activity. - August 17, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Model 9451R DB25 Switcher Reliable for Network Backup with Lifetime Warranty
This LineSelect® Model 9451R DB25 A/B/C Switch with manual operation and a rackmount configuration provides reliable network backup for all mission critical systems. It is applicable for switching ANY DB25 interface devices. - August 12, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Ruggedized High Performance Embedded Data Acquisition Board by Electro Standards Laboratories
The CellMite ProD product line of data acquisition smart sensor boards for embedded applications welcomes the newest model, the M4349. This model is a high-performance data acquisition and sensor monitoring module from Electro Standards Laboratories. - August 12, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Pathway® Model 4511 USB Type-A 5 to 1 Switch with Remote Control and No Enclosure, Ready for Installation
The Model 4511 USB Type-A 5 to 1 Switch has both manual and remote control capabilities for easy connection to any one of five USB devices from one COMMON device. It is perfect for connecting a computer to multiple USB devices without having to disconnect cables since it has no enclosure. - August 10, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Suite of Secure KVM Switches That Boost Network Security and Safeguard Data Access
New PP v4.0 Secure KVM Switches Ideal for Highly Sensitive Applications in Government, Military, Healthcare, Banking and Other Industries - August 03, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Electro Standards Model 8019 BNC Coaxial A/B Switch Reroutes Data with Flip of a Rotary Selector Switch
The Model 8019 BNC coaxial A/B Switch permits the sharing of devices with 75 Ohm BNC Coaxial Interfaces and is a high quality designed copper Switcher for network sharing applications. - August 03, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Field Technician Test Kit with Nickel Phone Plugs and High-Flex PVC Jacket
This field technician approved Telco test kit with nickel phone plugs and a high-flex PVC jacket is now available with an optional bantam plug to two mini-grab test hooks cable. - July 24, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ATEN Wins 2022 Best of Infocomm Award
ATEN’s MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer Honored in AV Technology Category. - July 13, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Electro Standards Laboratories’ Complex Copper Network Switch Independently Controls Four Dual-Channels Using Manual Rotary Knobs and Supports PoE
The LineSelect® M9280 offers four dual channels, for online/offline switching of eight total channels, independently controlling each dual channel via a manual rotary knob. This gives the user individual control of on and off positions of multiple devices in separate rooms or areas. - July 13, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Labs SCups® and HPMU Utilize Super Capacitors to Assist with Fluctuating Power of Wind, Wave, or Solar Renewable Energy Systems
The ESL Scup units provide critical power backup for remote locations. They are low maintenance with a long service life and functionality over a wide temperature range. The HPMU is based off this design, with the addition of a high energy battery. - July 09, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Model 4215A-204-1 Dual Channel Load Cell Indicator for Control of Strain Gage Transducer Based Systems
This Smart Indicator combines force channels, encoder position channels, print capabilities, and RS 232/485 serial communications into a platform customized to deliver the most powerful and affordable instrumentation in its class. - July 02, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards M9478 4 Channel RJ45 Cat5e A/B Keylock Switch with Simultaneous Control
This Manual Keylock Switch has the ability to switch any RJ45 interface quickly and reliably. The keylock switches on the front panel control permit the simultaneous switching of all 4 channels at once. The Switch has been tested for Cat5 compliance and has a lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects. - July 01, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Labs Model 6240 Plastic Optical Fiber Connector Switch with Serial Remote Control for Device Sharing
The Electro Standards Labs Plastic Optical Fiber A/B Duplex Switch with Manual Pushbutton and Serial Remote Control has the ability to switch any POF interface device to share or backup. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications. - June 29, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories