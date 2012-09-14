PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Dusun Announces Its IoT Gateway Integrated with Tuya Platform Programmable gateways integrated with any platforms without extra development. - August 18, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

Dusun Announces Partnership with ZIROOM for Enhancing the Smart Apartment Solution Dusun Electron recently announced its strategic partnership with ZIROOM, China's top O2O long-term rental company. As a China leading manufacturer & supplier of smart edge devices for solutions of the internet of things, Dusun is focused on bringing the best in smart IoT solutions for different... - July 22, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

New NBIoT Router Launched - WR222 and WR224 WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the next... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

QNAP NAS to Integrate WoMaster's ThingsMaster OTA Into QNAP NAS for Device Management WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and on-premises... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

Automatically Switch RD Activity or DCD Data Presence on Ports A or B with Model 7391 DB25 Switcher The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Media Converters Designed to Support Various Data Network Copper/Fiber Interconnections Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks. Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ATEN Execs again Honored with CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President & Business Unit Leader, Holly Garcia, and Marketing Manager, Morgan Hall, to its prestigious... - May 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

WoMaster’s L2 Managed PoE and Ethernet Switches Now Support Modbus TCP WoMaster upgraded its line of 10-port L2 managed Ethernet and PoE switches (DS310 and DP310) with support of Modbus TCP protocol to provide users with much wider choice of devices and systems that can be utilized to meet specific applications. Modbus provides a common language for devices and equipment... - April 11, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Enhances Android Mobile Gaming Experience New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster is Participating in IoT Tech Expo Global in London on April 25-26 On April 25-26, 2019, WoMaster will exhibit on one of the world’s largest IoT shows – the IoT Tech Expo Global which will include key IoT topics, such as edge computing, IoT connectivity solutions, industry 4.0&5.0, facility management and building automation, smart meter & smart... - March 21, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in IoTx Exhibition and Holds an IIoT Training in Dubai on March 30 On April 1-3, 2019, WoMaster is participating in Internet of Things Expo and Conference (IoTx) which is the region’s only large-scale exhibition dedicated to smart cities, blockchain, artificial intelligence, transportation, cyber security, big data, and more. Welcome to visit WoMaster’s... - March 16, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019 WoMaster is exhibiting in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019. Hannover Messe is an event where all key technologies and core areas of industry can be found – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in “MtoM Embedded Systems” Show in Paris on March 20-21 On March 20-21, 2019, WoMaster is participating in IoT World and MtoM & Connected Things / Embedded Systems Trade Shows representing one of the biggest European events of IoT, M2M, connected objects and embedded systems. For 2 days, this big event will gather more than 300 leaders of IoT and M2M... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

Optimize Smart City Network Efficiency and Safety with WoMaster's Embedded SCB400 For optimization of city operation and services, various physical devices/sensors should be efficiently integrated to communication technology with further Cloud analytics. It allows city officials to interact directly with both community and city infrastructure and to monitor what is happening in the... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

Smart Bus System Integration with WoMaster’s WR329P WoMaster has developed a new industrial Cellular Ethernet Routing Switch WR329 specially designed for Smart Bus applications. It combines the functions of LTE/WiFi router and 8-Port PoE switch. With the growth of urban population and overall trend of population aging, bus is becoming one of the main... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster Introduces the New Mini-Size Poe Fiber Converter DP101 for Extreme Environments WoMaster’s new industrial grade converter DP101 connects fiber and Ethernet media and features advanced function of 90W PoE /PSE. To increase communication distance, it provides 10/100BaseT(X) Ethernet and 100BaseFX (SC and ST types) fiber connectors. It supports bi-directional link loss forwarding... - February 27, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN KVMP Switch Improves Operational Efficiency of Real-Time Monitoring Dual Boundless Switch Streamlines Multi-View Operations for Control Rooms, Surveillance/Command Centers and Post Production Environments - February 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Flexible and Compact LTE/WiFi Router WR224 for Easy IIoT and Smart City Integration Generating real-time data for its analysis on the Cloud and using it for desired business outcomes while reducing operational costs and increasing reliability is the main objective of IoT integration in industrial settings. WoMaster’s new WR224 is a smart industrial router designed for easy Smart... - January 24, 2019 - WoMaster

Ultra-High Throughput Managed Infotainment Network on Rolling Stocks with WoMaster’s 14-port Full Gigabit PoE Switch MP414 Modern trains are required to be equipped with surveillance and "infotainment" network systems to ensure passengers’ safety, provide them with the status of a public transport service through visual, voice or other media (Passenger Information System), as well as access to the Internet... - January 22, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Technology Launches New Presentation Switch Series Versatile, Multi-in-one Presentation Solutions Meet Commercial and Education Collaborative Meeting Demands - January 16, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Discover a New Approach to IIoT integration in WoMaster’s 2019 Smart City Guide WoMaster’s new 2019 Smart City Guide adds value for wide-range engineering roles on Smart City and industrial automation networks demonstrating the whole new approach to IIoT-based technologies from initial design of system-integration projects to cloud management and network control. Below are... - January 11, 2019 - WoMaster

Learn IIoT in 30 Minutes on WoMaster’s Webinars Internet of Things has been uniquely useful for industry bringing into life smart factories and facilities. In the following next years, Industrial Internet of Things will continue to make up a significant part of the multi-trillion dollar market that the internet of things currently represents. Take... - January 07, 2019 - WoMaster

Kemp Releases Application Experience Fabric for Enterprise Multi-Cloud Environments Kemp, the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), announced today the release of the Kemp 360 AX Fabric, an elastic and infinitely scalable application delivery, and load balancing interconnect. The Kemp 360 AX Fabric enables enterprise customers to deliver an optimal application user experience while maintaining the centralized insight required to be in total control regardless of the type or number of cloud delivery platforms. - December 18, 2018 - Kemp

ThingsMaster OTA: IoT Remote Wireless Device Management for Vehicle and Industrial networks With the rapid development of Internet of Things connecting "things" and "machines," the number of connected devices is expected to exceed 15 billion by 2020. Thus, there is an emerging need in comprehensive remote gateway device management functionality for the IoT and M2M. This... - December 08, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched a High Port Density Fiber Communication Switch DS410F for Highly Scalable Industrial Networks Applying optical switching to high scalability networks can greatly expand network bandwidth and simplify uplink connectivity eliminating multistage network architecture and saving deployment costs and power consumption. WoMaster has developed the new DS410F for industrial environments requiring high... - December 06, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Has Successfully Participated in Smart City Show in Barcelona and Smart City Smart Grid Show in Paris WoMaster has successfully participated in Smart Grid Smart City from 6th to 7th of November 2018 in Paris and Smart City Expo World Congress from 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona. Both trade shows are the leading international event for the smart urban solutions industry, the key meeting point... - December 01, 2018 - WoMaster

Air Quality Monitoring with WoMaster's Integrated Sensor System ES100 Series Monitoring air quality is essential for local authorities as well as for major public and private industries to understand and prevent air pollution and assess emission sources, in order to preserve health and prevent the further development of the greenhouse effect. WoMaster has launched an integrated... - November 29, 2018 - WoMaster

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ATEN Technology, Inc. Named a Finalist in the 2018 CRN Tech Innovator Awards ATEN’s 4K HDMI Over IP Extender Recognized in the Display LCD/Signage/Projection/GPU Category - November 14, 2018 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster Launched a Mini-Size Fiber Converter for Extreme Environments DS101 WoMaster launched DS101, which is an Industrial 1-port Fast Ethernet to Fiber Media Converter, providing industrial-grade media conversion between 10/100BaseT(X) and 100BaseFX (SC/ST connectors). The DS101 is designed for special vertical market applications, such as factory automation (real-time machine... - November 05, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched DS105 – Ultra-Compact Unmanaged Ethernet Switch for Automation WoMaster launched industrial DS105 – industrial 5-port unmanaged Ethernet switch designed for industrial automation networks. Equipped with 5 Fast Ethernet ports, the device provides reliable Ethernet connectivity, broadcast storm protection, port-based QoS. Ultra low power design allows DS105... - October 30, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in the Smart City & Smart Grid Show from 6th to 7th of November 2018 in Paris WoMaster is participating in the Smart City & Smart Grid show from 6th to 7th of November 2018 at the Paris Porte de Versailles in Paris, France (Booth H1). This event showcases products from vendors from all across the globe for such industries as automation, energy efficiency, access control, alarms,... - October 29, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched Industrial Modbus LoRa Converter EN101 WoMaster launched EN101 – industrial Modbus LoRa converter for long distance and penetration communication. EN110 is designed to replace traditional serial cable with wireless LoRa at the device end for kilometer level wireless coverage. For the data transmission, EN110 supports Modbus Master-Slave... - October 26, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video Explaining Wireless Auto-Offload Feature from Demo Control Room WoMaster filmed a video explaining wireless auto-offload feature for vehicle and railway data communication networks. Usually, when buses or trains come to the station, they will transmit the surveillance video, traffic information data to the station Control Center via WiFi connectivity. For bigger... - October 16, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video Explaining How to Configure Industrial Network with NetMaster NMS WoMaster filmed a video explaining how to configure an industrial network with NetMaster NMS. From this video, one can learn about the main features of NetMaster NMS and how to configure them: - automatic discovering and visualizing up to 2k network devices and physical connections; - real time monitoring... - October 10, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona WoMaster is participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on the 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international event for the smart urban solutions industry, the key meeting point for experts and leaders of the world’s most... - October 05, 2018 - WoMaster

ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Multiport Dock, Boosting Productivity for Laptop Users USB-C Multiport Dock with Power Pass-Through Connects up to Ten Devices - October 05, 2018 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster's Innovative IIoT Communication Solution SCB1200 Now Supports Wireless Cloud Platforms for Remote Management With the growth of needs in Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) networks, the demand for rugged, cost-saving and easy-to-manage data collection and communication networks arises. WoMaster has developed a fully integrated and embedded communication system SCB1200 with wireless Cloud support for Smart... - October 01, 2018 - WoMaster