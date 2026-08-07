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Within Computer & Internet Services
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
National Insider Risk Symposium Now Available: Defense Strategies Institute's Whole of Community Insider Risk Event
The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape this September 15-16, in Washington, DC. The event will highlight the latest strategies,... - August 05, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Announcing DSI’s 6th Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Military Vehicles community to convene this November 18-19, in Detroit, MI - August 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Directed Energy Symposium Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Military, Government, Industry, and Research Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AI for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Intelligence, Government, Industry, and Academic Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Announcing DSI’s Integrated C2 Summit
The C2 community will convene in National Harbor, MD this November 18 -19. - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing DSI’s 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT community will convene in Washington, DC this October 20-21 - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Tampa Web Technologies Releases TWT AEO Ultimate, a Free WordPress Plugin That Prepares Sites to Be Cited by AI Search Engines
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers. - July 23, 2026 - Tampa Web Technologies
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Defense energy leaders to convene on November 4-5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. - July 22, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
Novolyze Expands Workflow Automation Across Its Food Safety Intelligence Platform
New capabilities enable food manufacturers to automate execution, standardize processes, and accelerate corrective actions across Food Safety & Quality operations. - July 13, 2026 - Novoluze
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Agenda Now Available for the 3rd C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
Unmanned Systems Community to Convene in Huntsville, AL September 1-2, 2026 - July 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants