PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Azure & AWS Cloud Gateway with Anti-Ransomware by StoneFly Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

MCH Strategic Data Delivers More Ways to Build Relationships with K-12 Educators MCH’s unmatched compilation process makes them the market leader in verified K-12 email counts. - December 16, 2019 - MCH Strategic Data

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Cask Government Services Appoints Kate Ehrle as President Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services - December 12, 2019 - Cask LLC

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Managers Without a First Degree Thrive in Online-Masters Programmes (Distance Learning) at ALP GmbH It is possible to enter a Master's programme without a Bachelor's degree (a first degree). The Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie (ALP) presents the results of a study as to whether there are differences in learning experiences and study results of those with a first degree compared to those who restart education with some work experience. - December 11, 2019 - ALP Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie GmbH

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

DSI Panel on the Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Joint Networks Summit will take place this January 29 and 30 at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego California. - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 8th Annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.” - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey

Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting