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Within Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
Iron Heart Canning Brings Their Mobile Canning & Co-Packing Network to the Texas Beverage Market
The Quality Leader in Mobile Canning has Partnered with Blue Flag Distillery to Launch Co-Packing and Mobile Canning in Texas. - July 09, 2026 - Iron Heart Canning
KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now. - June 25, 2026 - Kewe Energy Drink LLC
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
CamCo Commercial Inc. Launches Long-Awaited $1.8 Billion Impact Fund, Targeting One Million Jobs
CamCo Commercial Inc. launches $1.8B Impact Fund (est. 2019) to deploy over 4 years across 19 sectors (resorts, energy, tech, etc.). Goal: 1M jobs, zero debt for partners. Faced scrutiny during setup. - April 21, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
CamCo Commercial Inc. Takes Action, Commits to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles
CamCo Commercial Inc. adopts UN Global Compact's Ten Principles (human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption), embedding them into strategy and culture. CEO Cameron Colvin emphasizes commitment to a sustainable, equitable future. CamCo will report progress annually, ensuring transparency. - April 17, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series
Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin. - April 12, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
MyWorkoutAI Consumer App Launches MVP to Bring Personalization Back Into Health & Wellness
MyWorkout.AI has launched its AI-powered app, personalizing fitness with workout plans tailored to each user’s unique body. Unlike generic solutions, the app adapts in real-time, ensuring optimal results and evolving with progress. "We’re putting the ‘personal’ back into personal training," said Co-Founder Jason Arnold. Join the Techlete community and take control of your health. - December 14, 2024 - MyWorkout.AI
The Roasted Purpose Expands Retail Footprint and Introduces Bulk Bags for Fan-Favorite Horchata Protein Coffee
The family-owned brand continues to revolutionize the functional coffee market with strategic growth in Hy-Vee Health Market Departments and the return of its fan-favorite Horchata flavor in bulk. - December 06, 2024 - The Roasted Purpose
Elite Athlete Representation Gets a Boost as SISU Sports Expands to North America
SISU Sports Management, a UK-based agency specializing in elite athlete representation, has launched SISU Americas in Charlotte, NC, to expand services across North America. SISU Americas will focus on player representation, club partnerships, commercial branding, and NIL opportunities. This expansion supports athletes’ career growth and community engagement across the U.S. and the Americas. - December 02, 2024 - SISU Americas
HealthPub Publishes Comprehensive FODMAP Statistics Report
Research highlights that up to 86% of IBS sufferers experience significant symptom relief by following a low-FODMAP diet, emphasizing its effectiveness in managing bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel movements. - November 23, 2024 - Healthpub
Discover FRUGA: Miami’s New Prebiotic Fruit Soda
FRUGA: Reinventing Fruit Sodas with Real Ingredients - November 15, 2024 - FRUGA
Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack
Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community. - August 30, 2024 - Coletto Cigars
Protein Rebel Launches Seawater Magnesium for Runners
U.K-based natural sports nutrition brand, Protein Rebel, has launched a seawater-sourced magnesium citrate powder for runners. - August 26, 2024 - Protein Rebel
Sixth Ring Announces Beta Program for GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness Application, Gathering Feedback to Enhance User Experience
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide. - August 22, 2024 - Sixth Ring, Inc.
Official CelluCare Product Launch: Don’t Fall for Fake Websites
CelluCare, a leader in natural health supplements, announces the official launch of its newest product - a natural supplement designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. With increasing demand, concerns about counterfeit products being sold online have also risen. CelluCare advises consumers to purchase exclusively from the official website to ensure product authenticity and secure transactions, backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. - August 21, 2024 - CelluCare
Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"
Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out. - August 20, 2024 - Scooter's Coffee, Knoxville
Carolina Holistic Farm Announces Name Change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm - Organic Herbal Tea Farm
Carolina Holistic Farm, a rising star in the world of organic herbal tea production, is proud to announce its name change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm. This rebranding reflects the company's ongoing dedication to crafting high-quality, organic herbal teas grown, processed, and blended on-site in... - August 16, 2024 - Carolina Holistic Tea Farm
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation Presents 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp and 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational
Announcing Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation's 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp & Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational. Join them July 6-7 for skill-building, competition, & mentorship. Featuring football, cheer, and new addition: golf. Register your team for a chance to win. - May 20, 2024 - Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation
Introducing Crane Wellness: Elevating Beauty and Wellness with Japanese Secrets and Modern Science
Unlock Japanese secrets with newly launched Crane Wellness. Crane was founded by family-owned Fine USA Trading with a history of creating beauty and wellness supplements since 1974, based in Osaka, Japan. By using ancient, traditional wisdom and combining it with modern science, Crane Wellness promotes holistic wellness so people everywhere can thrive better, longer. - April 08, 2024 - Crane Wellness
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
NoliQ Launches Its Own Adult, Alcohol-Free, Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Line on MLK Day to Celebrate Its 2nd Anniversary
NoliQ is launching its first ready-to-drink product on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 15, 2024). The new line features three flavors to launch the company’s first non-alcoholic products, championing inclusivity to expand healthy alcohol-free options in the beverage market. This... - January 12, 2024 - NoliQ
GreenTek Innovation Inc, Taiwan’s ESG Paper Bottle Innovation Company, Has Been Recognized by International Beer Manufacturers
GreenTek Innovation Inc (GTI) is an ESG-related company led by Inkstone Capital. It used its exclusive patent in the "2023 Impact Hub100+23 ESG Environmentally Friendly Innovation Product Competition" hosted by Budweiser Beer Company, one of the world's largest breweries. The... - December 22, 2023 - Greentek Innovation Inc.
Performance Inspired Nutrition Partners with Delta Common to Sell PI Products Throughout India
This new partnership offers an exciting opportunity for PI to introduce its clean and natural products to millions. - November 17, 2023 - Performance Inspired Nutrition
Mason Ludwig Impresses in ARCA Menards Series Debut with Spraker Racing Enterprises
Mason Ludwig's impressive ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 showcased his adaptability and talent, securing a 6th place finish. Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises, he received praise from team owner Jeff Spraker. Ludwig's gratitude extends to sponsors Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel, who played a crucial role in making this opportunity possible. He aims to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024. - October 17, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
Mason Ludwig Ready to Conquer Toledo Speedway with Spraker Racing Enterprises in his ARCA Series Debut
Mason Ludwig joins forces with Spraker Racing Enterprises for his ARCA series debut at Toledo Speedway on Oct. 7. Mason is a 21-year old racing sensation that began racing at the age of 7. - September 27, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
Introducing the IZZO Pompei Commercial Espresso Machine
With its vintage design, fully in-keeping with Neapolitan coffee tradition, the IZZO Pompei commercial espresso machine range is the best choice if you are a demanding coffee culture enthusiast in the UK who wants to serve the best espresso based drinks, whether a latte or a flat white, to your... - August 24, 2023 - Qualitasse Coffee Roasters