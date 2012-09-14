PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

Oceana Coffee Gives Away $500 to a Local Charity Oceana Coffee will announce the winner of this quarter’s Cup of Kindness contest and reward them with $500. - July 15, 2019 - Oceana Coffee

Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Champion Brands and Fishweir Brewing Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida Locally brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 05, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Lacuna Kava Bar Offers Experience Rooted in Culture in Downtown Phoenix Lacuna Kava Bar is the only kava bar in Arizona. - April 11, 2019 - Lacuna Kava Bar

Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

DrFormulas Releases New Chewable Probiotics for Kids' and Adults' Oral Health DrFormulas®, a physician founded health and nutrition company, has added Nexabiotic® Chewable Probiotics for Kids and Adults to its lineup of products meant to help with oral and gut health. Poor oral health causes cavities and bad breath. Oral health is often overlooked in its necessity to maintain... - March 05, 2019 - DrFormulas

TEALEAVES to Host All-Female Inclusive Design Panel on Aroma with Microsoft & Cooper Hewitt at SXSW 2019 Humans can distinguish at least one trillion distinct smells, yet many people find it difficult to precisely describe them. Due to this, the world of aroma has traditionally borrowed its language from the other senses. - February 25, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Everyday; Health is a Blessing - Hashmats Health Launches HMC Halal Certified Vitamins & Food Supplements made with Pharmaceutical Grade Technology Hashmats Health officially launched in November 2018 and has already grown into 25 Pharmacy retailers in less than 3 months. Worldwide Shipping is available including countries such as the United Arab Emirates. Hashmats Health has recently been nominated for "Start-up Business of the Year"' at the Islam Channel Awards. - February 12, 2019 - Hashmats Health

DrFormulas® to Offer Deals for the Holidays DrFormulas, a health and nutrition company, will offer a special holiday sale from December 20 to 26. - December 18, 2018 - DrFormulas

ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Hong Kong–Based Organic Tea Brand Tea1218 Launches Innovative Tea Brewer Tea1218 launches an automatic tea brewer – TEAvago, aiming to bring premium tea closer to people, to make tea brewing more accessible to all. - November 24, 2018 - Tea1218

DrFormulas® to Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals in November This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DrFormulas® will offer a special treat to both new and returning customers. DrFormulas® is a physician-founded company that provides health products such as DHT blockers, probiotics, and women’s health supplements. To support health and wellness during... - November 15, 2018 - DrFormulas

The Art of Broth Announces Expansion Into 75 Airport Locations The Art of Broth is gaining a national following of loyal customers, enjoying the Sipping Broths as an alternative to caffeinated coffee and tea. The Vegan and Low Calorie broths are now available in 3 flavors; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable and is now expanding its airport presence into 75 airport retail locations nationwide. - November 08, 2018 - The Art of Broth

A Brit and an American Take on the US Tea Market with Brew Tea Co The popular British premium tea, Brew Tea Co, is now available in the USA. - November 02, 2018 - Brew Tea Company USA

Grand Opening of Blue Donkey Coffee Grant Park Set for Nov. 3 Blue Donkey Coffee will celebrate the grand opening of their newest location at Grant Park with a caffeine filled splash. The event will be Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 10AM-2PM. - October 25, 2018 - Blue Donkey Coffee, Inc.

Taste of DC Welcomes Chase as the Premier Partner for Taste of DC 2018 Bank celebrates first branches in the Greater Washington region by sponsoring the region's largest culinary festival. - October 16, 2018 - The Taste of DC

FundMyTeam Announces Youth Sports Fundraising Partnership with 1,000,000-Team NBC SportsEngine Marketplace Red Herring 100 Award-winning youth sports fundraiser FundMyTeam becomes the first non-NBC-owned direct fundraiser to join the 1,000,000-team NBC SportsEngine Marketplace and announces 2019 plans to raise $20M for teams in the $3B youth sports fundraising market. - October 15, 2018 - League Network, PBC

New Shiitake Oolong Tea Introduced by Choice Organic Teas Leading organic tea manufacturer adds to its popular Mushroom Wellness Teas* collection. - October 02, 2018 - Choice Organic Teas

Green Sheep Water Rebrands to Open Water Around the globe, one million plastic bottles are used every single minute, and 70% or more will end up in landfills and oceans. Awareness of our planet’s plastic pollution problem is gaining momentum. People care, and they want a better option. Green Sheep Water, the first company to serve water... - September 22, 2018 - Open Water

ROAR Organic; the Millennial's Choice of Hydrating Forms of wellness have become a status symbol in their own right. One’s fitness craze of choice can be an indication of who they are and how they choose to present themselves. With health and wellness at the forefront of people’s minds, both in aesthetic and lifestyle, brands have seen that... - September 19, 2018 - ROAR Organic

Green Sheep Water Cans Featured at Surf Ranch Pro Green Sheep Water will be the featured bottled water brand at the Surf Ranch Pro held September 6-9, 2018. The three-day event is Stop 8 of the World Surf League Championship Tour that takes place at world famous surfer Kelly Slater’s man-made wave at the Surf Ranch. Professional surfers from around... - September 09, 2018 - Open Water

Kansas Physician Group Adds Two Cardiologists to Practice Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Tahitian Noni Juice Creators Sign Long-Term Agreement with Miss Tahiti Pageant Sponsorship agreement is one more in a long list of successful partnerships with the government and people of French Polynesia. - July 11, 2018 - Morinda

Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

SponsorGo Expands Network of Athletic Resumes to All Sports Networking for Sports - Searchable Network of Athletic Resumes. - June 18, 2018 - SponsorGo

Green Sheep Water Becomes Certified as a Women-Owned Business Through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Green Sheep Water is now a certified women-owned business. - June 13, 2018 - Open Water

Bootleg Botanicals Launches the First, All-Natural DIY Root Beer Making Kit Since the 1800’s on Kickstarter Believed to be the first all natural, dry Root Beer making kit on the market since the early 20th century; Bootleg Botanicals’ fourth Kickstarter campaign aims to launch something new to brew this Summer. - June 09, 2018 - Bootleg Botanicals

Alkaline Water Company, Breath of Fresh Air Product, Changing the Way Consumers Drink Water Breath of Fresh Air Products, a bottled water company that specializes in supplying their All Natural Artesian Alkaline Water, has been in the game for 3 years. The company was founded by Los Angeles native, Ronald Morse, who used his knowledge of operations as a former employee at Arrowhead Water Corp. to begin his own bottled water company with an approach of educating people on the very topics overlooked by many bottled-water consumers. - May 31, 2018 - Breath of Fresh Air Products

HTeaO Announces Expansion Into San Angelo, TX HTeaO announces its newest store to be located in San Angelo, TX. - May 08, 2018 - HTeaO

HTeaO Welcomes VP of Franchise Development HTeaO is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Hawes to the HTeaO Franchising Executive Team. Andrew will serve as the VP of Franchise Development and oversee all activity related to new franchise development. Andrew brings with him an extensive background in franchise development, operations and... - May 06, 2018 - HTeaO

Cherry Coffee Roasters Opens New Location in LGD New Location Opened in the Lower Garden District - May 02, 2018 - Cherry Coffee Roasters

Power Defender K.O.'s Hangovers The formulation's unique, targeted combination means that Power Defender delivers a powerful one-two punch. CEO seeks to "Knock out Hangovers!" Perfect for business related drinks. - March 13, 2018 - Fortune Drink

Plasma Nutrition Affirms Regulatory Standing of Its ioProtein® and Ingredient Optimized® Processing Technology The legal validation was based on outside technical analysis and scientific expert opinion. Plasma Nutrition has completed an extensive legal opinion process to confirm that the technology used to produce their ioProtein® whey protein isolate does not alter the regulatory status of WPI in any way,... - March 03, 2018 - Plasma Nutrition