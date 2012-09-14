PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SocksLane Made Too Many Socks for Warehouse, Sells Surplus at Discounted Price Just in time for the end of December 2019, the new stocks of cotton compression socks came in from its manufacturing plant. CEO and co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon, has ordered too many socks for production. Because of this, he is scheduling to sell the surplus stocks at a discounted price. This... - December 13, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane One of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses 2019 SocksLane has been named one of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses in 2019. Fitness blog Verywellfit.com has a new article up by blogger Christine Luff that lists SocksLane's cotton compression socks as one of the 8 best brands available, with SocksLane's specifically named as the best for pregnant... - December 09, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Knee-High Cotton Compression Socks Nears 1,500 Reviews on Amazon.com Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy, allergy-triggering compression wear, the Dixons decided to introduce a brand of compression wear that would... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Recommended by Verywellfit.com In an article updated on November 25, 2019, fitness blog Verywellfit.com listed their top picks of compression socks for varicose veins. The article, entitled "The 7 Best Compression Socks for Varicose Veins of 2019," identifies SocksLane's cotton compression socks as the best in the Cotton... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Socks Recommended by Reviews as Great Travel Socks SocksLane compression socks has created a name for itself as an option for travel socks as reviewed by Netizens. Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy,... - December 04, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Maintains an Average Rating of 4.7 Out of 5 After 6 Months, According to ReviewMeta Online reviews have been under scrutiny because of past possible spam and fake reviews. Some brands have been heavily affected because of having padded reviews. Some reviews even maliciously take down a product or brand, diminishing its effectiveness in the eyes of prospective buyers. ReviewMeta has... - November 29, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Hits a New Milestone with 1400 Customer Reviews SocksLane, a family-owned compression company, achieves a new milestone by receiving 1400 reviews with 4.8 star rating for the past year. SocksLane is the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon. They have redesigned their official website with a home page which leads to comments and reviews... - November 26, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Schedule Design Team to Work on New Compression Socks Models for 2020 SocksLane has scheduled its design team to come up with newer designs and variants for the next calendar year. New stocks of the usual designs just arrived in time for the holiday season. New designs should be out in the market in the first quarter of 2020 according to Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder... - November 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Gets Ready with New Compression Socks Stocks for the Holiday Season SocksLane has received today stockscoming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right in time for the holiday season 2019. The cotton compression socks are being tagged and are now in the stock rooms. They are now ready for distribution. Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder has ordered... - November 16, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Knee High Socks Gets Approval of AskDoctorJo.com SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon, gets approval from AskDoctorJo.com for its compression socks. Doctor Jo, the founder of the website made a review video on the cotton compression socks which she favored. According to the licensed physical therapist, the cotton compression... - October 16, 2019 - SocksLane

Doctor Jo Releases Video on SocksLane Garments to Help With Knee Pain SocksLane has teamed up with Doctor Jo in providing informational video on how to get rid of knee pain with simple exercises and knee-high compression garments. SocksLane is one of the leading providers of cotton compression garments on Amazon. They have ventured in providing knee sleeves along with... - October 05, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Expands Product Line from Socks to Knee Sleeves and Elbow Sleeves SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks on Amazon, has released cotton compression knee sleeves and elbow sleeves for public consumption due to demand. The company started releasing these new products last December 2018 and has received quite a stir since release. The company has currently... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Knee Sleeves are Now Available This October 2019 SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in Amazon has released the new stocks of compression knee sleeves which are supposed to last until December of 2019. The stocks arrived mid-September. The cotton compression knee sleeves have started distribution October 1. The company has readied... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane

Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Stocks Arrive 2 Weeks Before the Last Quarter of 2019 SocksLane has announced today that knee sleeves arrived from manufacturing. The stocks arrived right in time for the last quarter of 2019. The cotton compression knee sleeves are being tagged and stocked in the company’s warehouse and will be ready for distribution first week of October 2019. The... - October 01, 2019 - SocksLane

VeryWellFit.com Awards SocksLane as Top Cotton Compression Socks for 2019 VeryWellFit.com awards SocksLane among top contenders, the best cotton compression socks for 2019. Among other awards given by the website include best budget socks, best fit, best open toe, best thigh high and others. VeryWell Fit as a website provides content that contains a library of more than 18,000... - September 30, 2019 - SocksLane

Travel Blog Features SocksLane Compression Socks SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been featured and recommended by BeSpokeBudgetTravel.com, an upcoming travel blog. Among other budget travel products, SocksLane compression socks were recommended by Toy and Abigail, the CEO and founder of the website. The... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane

VeryWellHealth.com Recognizes SocksLane Compression as One of the Best Products for 2019 SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been recognized by VeryWellHealth.com as one of the best products for 2019. Their cotton compression socks are recognized by the website in its niche. The compression socks are not just doing well in Amazon in terms of sales... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane

Doctor Jo Releases a Video on How Exercise and SocksLane Compression Socks Help Prevent Leg Fatigue SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon has been recommended by Doctor Jo and has released a video on how it is beneficial for leg fatigue prevention. The video is a review of how compression can help blood circulation on the legs. Dr. Jo also gives 5 exercise tips to... - September 24, 2019 - SocksLane

September 2019 Blogs for SocksLane Focus on Health Awareness SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, publishes on their official website content regarding overall health awareness. The company, who is one of the well known manufacturers of cotton compression garments who distribute their products through Amazon, has dedicated... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane

Medical Doctors Recommend SocksLane Compression Socks for Daily Use SocksLane compression socks are recommended by physical therapists to patients who have severe leg problems to common leg ailments. The cotton compression socks manufactured by this company has made a buzz in the medical field. Although compression socks are not prescribed by doctors, they are being... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Products Drops as Winter Season Begins SocksLane has created a buzz by releasing a limited quantity of products priced at $11.98 to welcome the winter season for 2019. These trending compression socks are specially made for both men and women who prefer natural fibers and anti-allergic materials. These Compression Socks by SocksLane are... - September 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Facebook Page Improves Content for Nurses and Working Moms Just in time for the start of the 3rd quarter of 2019, SocksLane has announced the new improved content of their Facebook page that working moms and nurses can benefit from. They have tips and news on cotton compression stockings, media on how to cope with stress. Customers can also talk to each other... - September 14, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Launches Special Fall Discount for Top Rated Cotton Compression Socks SocksLane is releasing a limited quantity of products at a 30% discount on their Amazon compression socks as their Special Fall Discount. This Special Deal is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com The company's best-selling compression socks are specifically designed for both men and... - September 13, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Creative Team Designs New Socks Variant for the Holidays SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon creates new designs for the holiday season. The creative team was tasked by the creative director to make new designs of for the compression socks specifically for the coming holiday season. The already trending socks have 6 design... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Gears Finally Arrive After Delay in Shipment SocksLane, the leading provider of compression garments on Amazon, expected shipment to arrive last July 2019 but the newly manufactured garments only arrived this week. The delay has caused a dwindle in the sales of the compression garments. The company’s extra wide socks variant went out of stock... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane

New Stocks Arrive for SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks in Extra Wide Variant Just in time for the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, the new stock of cotton compression socks in extra wide variant have arrived. SocksLane has added a new variant recently to its offerings of compression socks to cater to wider calved individuals. This move was an experimental move by the company to... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression is Recommended by NerdyNurse.com for Expecting Mothers SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks in Amazon is recommended by NerdyNurse.com for expecting mothers. The company has provided compression garments for men and women since 2015 has now become a go-to garment for pregnant women. Expecting mothers in their 2nd and 3rd trimester... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Doubles Production for Cotton Compression Socks in Plain Black Due to Demand SocksLane has announced today that it will double its production this quarter to meet demands of clients for the plain black compression socks. Since January of 2019 the sales of the black variant both for small/medium and medium/large has quickly become one of the best-selling compression socks on Amazon. - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Has Successfully Launched Compression Knee Sleeves After Customer Requests SocksLane has formally launched their new product: cotton compression knee sleeves last June 2019 and after 3 months it has proven to be a success. Amanda and Dave Dixon, the co-founders of this small compression socks company has sought to capitalize on this to respond to demand. While the company is... - September 09, 2019 - SocksLane

TheNerdyNurse.com Recommends SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks for Nurses SocksLane gets a recommendation from TheNerdyNurse.com. The company’s cotton compression socks have been recommended by the website for active nurses. The company has a broad consumer base but has gotten the attention of working mothers especially nurses. TheNerdyNurse.com wrote a blog written... - September 08, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Gears Reviews Soar to 1300 Positive Reviews and Counting SocksLane, the leading provider of compression garments in Amazon gets 1300 plus reviews mid year of 2019. The reviews for SocksLane compression socks average at 4.85 Star rating out of the perfect 5 star rating. This is a great achievement for the company. A review of a satisfied customer writes, “I... - September 06, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Launches Special Discount for Cotton Compression Socks SocksLane is releasing a limited number of compression socks at a 40% discount from their already discounted products on Amazon. This would amount to a full 75% discount on the manufacturer's recommended price (MRP). This Special Deal is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com The company's... - August 30, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Maintains Highest Reorder Rate in Compression Niche SocksLane, well known for their women compression socks, are now a phenomenon in the Amazon marketplace as customers satisfaction levels stay high in the marketplace and past customers come back to purchase their products. The company has quickly reached 1300 reviews mark with a 4.8/5 rating, one of... - August 28, 2019 - SocksLane

Amazon’s New Changes Has Been Advantageous for SocksLane Sales Amazon made changes last June 2019 in its seller policies. The 3 small changes affected both customers and sellers in which SocksLane responded to and complied to immediately. The changes are as follows: 1) sellers must include price per unit information for all listings; 2) sellers must enter a value... - August 27, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Publishes Article on Better Leg Health for Older People SocksLane, as a small family business, has been the leading provider of compression socks in US Amazon. They have extended their after-sales support to people who have leg problems by publishing blogs and articles. They publish on regular basis articles and news reports on their official website. According... - August 22, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Participates in Warrior Challenge Canada SocksLane, the number one provider of compression socks on Amazon participates in the upcoming Warrior Endurance Challenge this coming August 24 in Montreal, Canada. W.E. is a four-hour program that pushes the physical and emotional limits of teams and individuals. The program, according to the pioneers,... - August 17, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Releases 2nd Quarter Sales Report SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in the US, has just released the 2019 mid-year sales report with a current rating of 4.9 Amazon Stars since January of 2019. Compression garments have been a trending product since 2010 and were developed with technological advancement. The company’s... - August 08, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Publishes Article on Proper Health Maintenance of People with High Uric Acid Maintenance SocksLane has ventured not just in providing compression socks but also in publishing articles for customers. They recently published an article on high uric acid maintenance entitled, “Joint Pain Because of High Uric Acid? You Must Read This!” A number of their clients are affected by this... - August 07, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Continues Campaign on Leg Health Awareness with eBook SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression accessories in Amazon, continues its campaign on leg health awareness by releasing a free eBook to its customers. The eBook is entitled "Happy Legs for a Happy Life." The eBook is authored by Dr. Chuck Johns, a sports rehab doctor and an... - August 04, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Publishes Tips and Tricks for Night Nurses SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks extends their after-sales support for Night Nurses by publishing regular blogs on their website. Their recent published article targeted tips and tricks for night nurses entitled “9 Life Hacks for Night Nurses That Can Help You Through Your Shift.” This... - August 02, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Recommends 3 Exercise Tips for People with Tennis Elbow SocksLane, a small US-based company providing cotton compression garments releases a blog that recommends 3 proven exercise tips for people with tennis elbow. The blog was published last June 25, 2019, and is currently receiving traction with its readers. As a company that has been dubbed as the leading... - August 02, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Remains on Top with a Combined 4.78 Amazon Star Rating Worldwide SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in the US has expanded their market and for the last year remains to be on top of their game with an average of 4.78 Amazon Star rating worldwide. In the last 12 months the average rating of their products has never been below 4.7 stars. Compression... - July 31, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Hits 4.7 Star Rating in Amazon France in the Last Year SocksLane gets rated by Amazon France customers at a 4.7 Star Rating average for the last 12 months including July 2019. Compression socks sales for SocksLane have been consistent in the last 6 months which has made SocksLane the top rated compression socks provider in France for the 2nd quarter of 2019. - July 26, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Maintains a 4.75 Star Rating in the Last 12 Months in UK Amazon SocksLane has remained consistent in providing after sales customer service together with quality products in the last 12 months with a rating of 4.75 across the UK Market. The sales have been consistently rising in the UK market for cotton compression socks. The co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon... - July 25, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Maintains a Perfect 5 Star Rating in the Last 12 Months for One Product in Germany SocksLane remains consistent in providing quality products with their perfect 5 star rating in the last 12 months in their German market. The sales and customer feedback show that the company is a success in Germany. Although the sales are not as successful as the US market, according to Dave Dixon,... - July 24, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Participates in California ShoreLine Marathon 2019 SocksLane, the number one provider of compression socks on Amazon participated in the recent Shoreline Marathon 2019. The event was held July 14, 2019, which commemorated the 7th year of successfully hosting the marathon. Hundreds and hundreds of runners from all over the country participated in the... - July 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Increases Health Awareness for Medical Personnel SocksLane aims at increasing lower limbs circulatory problems awareness among medical personnel. One of the common problems among nurses, doctors and other medical personnel and healthcare staff are tired legs. Professionals in this particular field know all too well how painful it is to have their legs... - July 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Extends Leg Health Awareness Campaign This 2019 SocksLane, the leading manufacturer of cotton compression socks, extends their "Leg Health Awareness Campaign" targeted at nurses and health practitioners this 2019. The company is now broadening its campaign to include individuals who have lower leg problems. Problems that can vary from tiredness,... - July 18, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Website Updated with Content for Newly Released Products SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments in Amazon updates their official website with content directed towards clients who buy knee sleeves and elbow sleeves. More than 6 months ago the company released 2 new products: elbow sleeves and knee sleeves. They claim that these products... - July 13, 2019 - SocksLane