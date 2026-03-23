To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.