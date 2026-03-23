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Within Hosiery & Sock Mills
SocksLane Expands Its Cotton Compression Collection on Amazon US and UK with Four New Colors
SocksLane, the brand specialized in cotton-based compression wear, announces the expansion of its product collection on Amazon in both the United States and the United Kingdom. SocksLane introduces four new color options across its best-selling cotton compression socks, responding to customer... - March 23, 2026 - SocksLane
SocksLane Introduces New Cotton Compression Elbow Braces in Convenient 2-Pack
SocksLane announces the launch of their new Cotton Compression Elbow Sleeves, available in a convenient 2-pack. Designed for superior support and comfort, these braces enhance performance and aid recovery, making them ideal for both athletic and everyday activities. Available for purchase online in various sizes to ensure a perfect fit. - May 28, 2024 - SocksLane
Family-Owned, American-Made: Brown Dog Hosiery Co.’s Exclusive Collections of Superior Socks Proudly Embody Our Nation’s Spirit and Ingenuity
To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.
Compression Socks from SocksLane Offers 2020 Mid-Year Discount
SocksLane celebrates their 2020 midyear success by offering a discount for their compression socks. New stocks of compression socks just arrived from the factory for the midyear sale. CEO and co-founder SocksLane, Amanda Dixon, said, "We would like to give back to our customers especially the... - June 26, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Strengthens After Sales Support Women with DVT
As SocksLane celebrates its 5th year as the leading provider of hypo-allergenic cotton compression socks on Amazon, they announced today that they will continue to intensify their campaign for overall leg health by providing weekly blogs on their website that focus on leg health for men and women... - June 24, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Continues to Maintain a 4.9 Average Star Rating Since Establishment
Amidst the crisis, SocksLane continues to maintain a very high rating with its products from Amazon ratings. 2020 has been a struggle for most of retail companies in the US because of the Covid 19 pandemic. At only four months within 2020 the world has experienced something which it has never... - June 23, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Company Gets Ready for Fourth of July Sale 2020
SocksLane, a compression socks provider, is already prepared for the 4th of July 2020 sale. The company’s Amazon warehouse is now full of new stocks from which just came in from the factory. The replenishment of stock was made by the small company to anticipate the volume of orders coming in... - June 23, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Sales in Amazon Slowly Picking Up After Home Quarantine in the US
SocksLane Company, the leading provider of cotton compression socks in Amazon has been hit by the pandemic lockdown in terms of sales. The lockdown has served an important role in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus but at the same time caused the ecommerce industry to slow down as well in... - June 22, 2020 - SocksLane
Stocks For SocksLane Compression Socks Finally Arrive After Delay Due to Lockdown
SocksLane has received today stocks coming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right after months of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cotton compression socks are currently being tagged and bagged in the different Amazon warehouses. They are now ready for... - May 01, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Remains Available for Nurses and Health-Workers Amidst Global Pandemic
SocksLane has announced today that its products will remain available for Nurses and all other healthcare workers. Since the start of the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic of the corona virus scare. The company has doubled its production this quarter to meet the demands of health... - April 22, 2020 - SocksLane
Cotton Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Celebrates 1 Year in the Market
SocksLane, the leading manufacturer of cotton compression socks marks today as their 1 year anniversary of releasing knee sleeves in Amazon US. They launched this Patella Stabilizing Cotton Knee Sleeve Support February 4 of 2019 and has received good reviews from customers for the past year. The... - February 05, 2020 - SocksLane
Sockslane Compression Socks to be Featured in National Nurses Week for 2020
National Nurses Week happens once a year in the month of May and according to the organizers, SocksLane will be featured in this year’s event. Nurses week runs from May 6 to 12 and is celebrated annually. May 6 marks the start of the event which is also known as National Nurses Day, which is... - February 05, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Socks Ranks #1 in Socks for Nurses in Socksaholic.com
Socksaholic.com ranks SocksLane Compression Socks #1 for Nurses. Adam and Jill, a husband-and-wife team runs Socksaholic.com, a blog website which is all about recommending socks to its readers. Their six-year hobby has led them to a point where their recommendations are being listened to by their... - January 31, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Hits 1500 Reviews in Amazon UK in the Last Year
SocksLane Amazon UK gets rated by customers with a 4.8 Star Rating average for the entirety of 2019. Compression socks have been in the UK market since 2017 and has made a name for themselves in Europe after the have ranked in the US Market. Although sales are not as good as in the US market, their... - January 26, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Tennis Elbow Sleeve Received Commendation from New Customers
SocksLane elbow sleeves are practically new products from the small family owned company. Although new to the market, they have received quite a number of good commendations from new customers. One customer by the name of Amanda said, “This sleeve was exactly what I needed for my tennis elbow. - January 23, 2020 - SocksLane
Reorder Rate for SocksLane Was Record Breaking According to Internal Reports
Internal audit from SocksLane confirms that 2019 is their best reorder year. A business that provides a product to an avid client base looks to certain metrics to make sure they are on the right track, and one of them is customer satisfaction. This is even more true for Dave and Amanda Dixon's... - January 18, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Closes the Year 2019 with 1600 Reviews and Counting
Amanda and Dave Dixon's SocksLane company is right on the pulse as well, with a website and an Amazon storefront that makes it possible for their customers to voice their feedback, and at the end of 2019 and heading into 2020, the company is going strong with more than 1600 reviews from various... - January 18, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Socks Highest Reorder Rate in the Industry for 2019
SocksLane, has created a name for itself in the compression socks niche in 2017 and 2018. As 2019 has ended it made another record of getting one of the highest reorder rate compared to other compression socks available in Amazon. The company has easily reached 1600 reviews mark with a 4.8/5... - January 17, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Closes the Year with Discounted Prices for Compression Socks
SocksLane ends the year 2019 by giving discounts for their compression socks. In one of the deliveries, the new stocks of compression socks came in just in time for the holiday sale. CEO and co-founder SocksLane, Dave Dixon, said, "We would like to give back to our customers by giving them a... - January 09, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Publishes Articles and Self Help Tips for Elbow Problems
SocksLane Company, the leading provider of cotton compression socks, has published a series of articles to help their clients with different leg ailments. They have included in their line up of articles topics which also directed towards knee problems and elbow problems. According to the company,... - January 08, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Extends Sale for Cotton Compression Socks Because of Overproduction
SocksLane announces today the extension of their sale on their Amazon compression socks because of over production. This special discount is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com which means until supplies last. The company's cotton compression socks are specifically designed for... - December 20, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Maintains Quality Control Measures for New Compression Socks Variants
SocksLane Compression, a small company run by family, slowly and steadily has been growing their company. With this, they upgrade quality measures to maintain the product's reliability. They are distributing compression socks and sleeves all across the United States and have expanded their market... - December 20, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Made Too Many Socks for Warehouse, Sells Surplus at Discounted Price
Just in time for the end of December 2019, the new stocks of cotton compression socks came in from its manufacturing plant. CEO and co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon, has ordered too many socks for production. Because of this, he is scheduling to sell the surplus stocks at a discounted price. - December 13, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane One of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses 2019
SocksLane has been named one of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses in 2019. Fitness blog Verywellfit.com has a new article up by blogger Christine Luff that lists SocksLane's cotton compression socks as one of the 8 best brands available, with SocksLane's specifically named as the best for... - December 09, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Recommended by Verywellfit.com
In an article updated on November 25, 2019, fitness blog Verywellfit.com listed their top picks of compression socks for varicose veins. The article, entitled "The 7 Best Compression Socks for Varicose Veins of 2019," identifies SocksLane's cotton compression socks as the best in the... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Knee-High Cotton Compression Socks Nears 1,500 Reviews on Amazon.com
Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy, allergy-triggering compression wear, the Dixons decided to introduce a brand of compression wear that... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Socks Recommended by Reviews as Great Travel Socks
SocksLane compression socks has created a name for itself as an option for travel socks as reviewed by Netizens. Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy,... - December 04, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Maintains an Average Rating of 4.7 Out of 5 After 6 Months, According to ReviewMeta
Online reviews have been under scrutiny because of past possible spam and fake reviews. Some brands have been heavily affected because of having padded reviews. Some reviews even maliciously take down a product or brand, diminishing its effectiveness in the eyes of prospective buyers. ReviewMeta... - November 29, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Hits a New Milestone with 1400 Customer Reviews
SocksLane, a family-owned compression company, achieves a new milestone by receiving 1400 reviews with 4.8 star rating for the past year. SocksLane is the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon. They have redesigned their official website with a home page which leads to comments and... - November 26, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Schedule Design Team to Work on New Compression Socks Models for 2020
SocksLane has scheduled its design team to come up with newer designs and variants for the next calendar year. New stocks of the usual designs just arrived in time for the holiday season. New designs should be out in the market in the first quarter of 2020 according to Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and... - November 19, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Gets Ready with New Compression Socks Stocks for the Holiday Season
SocksLane has received today stockscoming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right in time for the holiday season 2019. The cotton compression socks are being tagged and are now in the stock rooms. They are now ready for distribution. Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder has... - November 16, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Knee High Socks Gets Approval of AskDoctorJo.com
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon, gets approval from AskDoctorJo.com for its compression socks. Doctor Jo, the founder of the website made a review video on the cotton compression socks which she favored. According to the licensed physical therapist, the cotton... - October 16, 2019 - SocksLane
Doctor Jo Releases Video on SocksLane Garments to Help With Knee Pain
SocksLane has teamed up with Doctor Jo in providing informational video on how to get rid of knee pain with simple exercises and knee-high compression garments. SocksLane is one of the leading providers of cotton compression garments on Amazon. They have ventured in providing knee sleeves along... - October 05, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Expands Product Line from Socks to Knee Sleeves and Elbow Sleeves
SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks on Amazon, has released cotton compression knee sleeves and elbow sleeves for public consumption due to demand. The company started releasing these new products last December 2018 and has received quite a stir since release. The company has... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Knee Sleeves are Now Available This October 2019
SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in Amazon has released the new stocks of compression knee sleeves which are supposed to last until December of 2019. The stocks arrived mid-September. The cotton compression knee sleeves have started distribution October 1. The company has... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane
Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Stocks Arrive 2 Weeks Before the Last Quarter of 2019
SocksLane has announced today that knee sleeves arrived from manufacturing. The stocks arrived right in time for the last quarter of 2019. The cotton compression knee sleeves are being tagged and stocked in the company’s warehouse and will be ready for distribution first week of October 2019. - October 01, 2019 - SocksLane
VeryWellFit.com Awards SocksLane as Top Cotton Compression Socks for 2019
VeryWellFit.com awards SocksLane among top contenders, the best cotton compression socks for 2019. Among other awards given by the website include best budget socks, best fit, best open toe, best thigh high and others. VeryWell Fit as a website provides content that contains a library of more than... - September 30, 2019 - SocksLane
VeryWellHealth.com Recognizes SocksLane Compression as One of the Best Products for 2019
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been recognized by VeryWellHealth.com as one of the best products for 2019. Their cotton compression socks are recognized by the website in its niche. The compression socks are not just doing well in Amazon in terms of... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane
Travel Blog Features SocksLane Compression Socks
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been featured and recommended by BeSpokeBudgetTravel.com, an upcoming travel blog. Among other budget travel products, SocksLane compression socks were recommended by Toy and Abigail, the CEO and founder of the... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane
Doctor Jo Releases a Video on How Exercise and SocksLane Compression Socks Help Prevent Leg Fatigue
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon has been recommended by Doctor Jo and has released a video on how it is beneficial for leg fatigue prevention. The video is a review of how compression can help blood circulation on the legs. Dr. Jo also gives 5 exercise tips... - September 24, 2019 - SocksLane
Medical Doctors Recommend SocksLane Compression Socks for Daily Use
SocksLane compression socks are recommended by physical therapists to patients who have severe leg problems to common leg ailments. The cotton compression socks manufactured by this company has made a buzz in the medical field. Although compression socks are not prescribed by doctors, they are... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane
September 2019 Blogs for SocksLane Focus on Health Awareness
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, publishes on their official website content regarding overall health awareness. The company, who is one of the well known manufacturers of cotton compression garments who distribute their products through Amazon, has... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Products Drops as Winter Season Begins
SocksLane has created a buzz by releasing a limited quantity of products priced at $11.98 to welcome the winter season for 2019. These trending compression socks are specially made for both men and women who prefer natural fibers and anti-allergic materials. These Compression Socks by SocksLane... - September 19, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Facebook Page Improves Content for Nurses and Working Moms
Just in time for the start of the 3rd quarter of 2019, SocksLane has announced the new improved content of their Facebook page that working moms and nurses can benefit from. They have tips and news on cotton compression stockings, media on how to cope with stress. Customers can also talk to each... - September 14, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Launches Special Fall Discount for Top Rated Cotton Compression Socks
SocksLane is releasing a limited quantity of products at a 30% discount on their Amazon compression socks as their Special Fall Discount. This Special Deal is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com The company's best-selling compression socks are specifically designed for both men... - September 13, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Gears Finally Arrive After Delay in Shipment
SocksLane, the leading provider of compression garments on Amazon, expected shipment to arrive last July 2019 but the newly manufactured garments only arrived this week. The delay has caused a dwindle in the sales of the compression garments. The company’s extra wide socks variant went out of... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Creative Team Designs New Socks Variant for the Holidays
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon creates new designs for the holiday season. The creative team was tasked by the creative director to make new designs of for the compression socks specifically for the coming holiday season. The already trending socks have 6... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane
New Stocks Arrive for SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks in Extra Wide Variant
Just in time for the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, the new stock of cotton compression socks in extra wide variant have arrived. SocksLane has added a new variant recently to its offerings of compression socks to cater to wider calved individuals. This move was an experimental move by the company... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression is Recommended by NerdyNurse.com for Expecting Mothers
SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks in Amazon is recommended by NerdyNurse.com for expecting mothers. The company has provided compression garments for men and women since 2015 has now become a go-to garment for pregnant women. Expecting mothers in their 2nd and 3rd... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane
SocksLane Doubles Production for Cotton Compression Socks in Plain Black Due to Demand
SocksLane has announced today that it will double its production this quarter to meet demands of clients for the plain black compression socks. Since January of 2019 the sales of the black variant both for small/medium and medium/large has quickly become one of the best-selling compression socks on... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane