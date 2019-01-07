PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods. STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Locus Agricultural Solutions CEO to Present Revolutionary Soil "Probiotics" at the 2019 Ag Innovation Showcase Expert Dr. Paul Zorner chosen to highlight treatment impact on maximizing crop productivity and carbon sequestration. - August 18, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

New Unmatched Carbon Sequestration Data Highlights Immediate Solution to Climate Change from Locus AG Substantial increases in soil carbon across five key crops verify impact of Locus Agricultural Solutions' microbiome-enhancing treatments. - August 09, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

A True 10% Organic Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer, Ferticell® Explorer™ Liquid Agroplasma Inc.® has pushed the envelope with another agriculture industry-leading product, Ferticell® Explorer™ 10-0-0. They have a truly innovative, first ever CDFA-OIM (California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Materials) certified organic liquid nitrogen fertilizer over 3-5.5%. - May 09, 2019 - Agroplasma Inc.

Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Veterans Healing Farm Announces 2019 Partnership with Seeds of Change Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce that they will be partnering with Seeds of Change in 2019 on their “You Buy, We Give Back” donation program, to receive 1% of profits. The partnership will be announced on Seeds of Change displays in stores nationwide. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Community Foundation of Henderson County Awards $42,000 Grant to Veterans Healing Farm John Mahshie, Executive Director of Veterans Healing Farm announces grant from Community Foundation of Henderson County to purchase an onsite mobile office building. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Fresh Farms, LLC Drives Co-Op Style, Ultra-Fresh Food Into the Market Place Arriving as the Largest Consumer-Empowered Farm-to-Table Service in the U.S. Recently Fresh Farms, LLC concluded a series of transactions to create one of the largest Direct-to-Consumer fresh food providers in the U.S. The group purchased the million-plus customer list of Washington State based Zaycon Fresh, a popular farm-to-truck food seller that closed its doors June 2018. In addition, Fresh Farms, LLC purchased the customer list of The Fruit Club, Inc., a farm-to-truck business located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. - February 20, 2019 - Fresh Farms, LLC

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

Agritech Expo Zambia Celebrates 6th Birthday in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia 2019 in May in Chisamba is expected to gather more than 20,000 visitors and over 220 local and international exhibitors, including international pavilions from Germany, Italy, UK and Zimbabwe. - February 01, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens

President Signs 2018 Farm Act; Agricultural Hemp Reclassified as Farm Crop; Maui Plantings to Begin in 2019 The Hawaiian Island of Maui, with three growing seasons to expedite research and abundant vacant land and water left from the end of Sugar Production just two years ago, is a particularly fertile location to facilitate the return of Hemp to our society. The Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Sustainability is dedicated to agricultural and product research here, which will benefit the world. - December 22, 2018 - Maui Hemp Institute

Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the Coclé... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural

Trinitas Invests in Growing Organic Almonds Trinitas farms over 20,000 acres of almonds and olives in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare and Kings counties. - December 13, 2018 - Trinitas Farming

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL

Polish Pavilion at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya to Show How Agri Sector in Poland Evolved and Transformed “Poland and Kenya share a similar story, whereby Poland underwent a major agricultural transition period of mechanisation, optimisation and adapting new technologies to farming sector comprising of can be categorised as typical medium-scale farming,” says Michael Mazurewicz - Head of the... - September 06, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Calling All Kenyan Farmers for the Latest Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya in Naivasha Thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Naivasha, Kenya from 12-13 September for the inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo that is taking place at the host partner KALRO’s facilities (Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization - Dairy Research Institute). - August 25, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya