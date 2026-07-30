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Within Crop Production
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
NativePlants.us Launches as a Premier Online Native Plant Nursery for Spring 2026 Season
NativePlants.us is proud to announce its official launch as a new, specialized online plant nursery dedicated entirely to high-quality native plants. Just in time for the Spring 2026 planting season, the company opens its digital doors with a mission rooted in restoration, sustainability, and... - December 12, 2025 - Native Plants
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Haitian Cocoa and Breadfruit Shine on the Global Stage
Haitian-Canadian chocolatier Ralph Leroy will unveil Choucoune, a gourmet cookie made with Haitian cocoa, coconut, and gluten-free breadfruit flour, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris (Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025). The cookie is part of the ILO’s P.R.O.F.I.T. Project, supported by Norway and celebrated by Trees That Feed Foundation, which is building Haiti’s breadfruit industry to fight hunger, create jobs, and protect the environment. - October 28, 2025 - Trees That Feed Foundation
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability
America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest
From City Block to Plate: BoringGreens Powers Phoenix with Organic, Sustainable Microgreens
BoringGreens, a hyper-local urban hydroponic farm in Central Phoenix, grows organic microgreens bursting with intense flavors and vibrant colors. Using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and zero pesticides, BoringGreens supplies chefs, restaurants, and the community with fresh, sustainable greens grown right where they’re eaten. - September 11, 2025 - BoringGreens
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026
The California Walnut Conference, the annual gathering for walnut growers and handlers, is returning with a new date and location for 2026. The event will take place February 19, 2026, at the Turlock Fairgrounds, marking a new chapter in its continued evolution and growth. The annual California... - July 01, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
Oasis Cone System Aims to Regreen Deserts Without Freshwater or Irrigation, Launches Pilot Talks in Egypt or Oman
Carbon Blue Solutions has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending technology that enables mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid deserts without irrigation. The system accesses subsurface saline water, requiring no freshwater, pumps, or pipes. Reviewed by UN-recognized hydrogeologists, the project is entering pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman following €250,000 of self-funded R&D. - May 23, 2025 - Carbon Blue Solutions Limited LLC
Introducing Tilla: The Farm Management App for Modern Farmers
Tilla is a precision farm management app that helps farmers mark and track field hazards, tasks, and real-time conditions using satellite imagery. With features like GPS-based pinning, team collaboration, and subscription-based admin controls, Tilla streamlines farm operations for increased efficiency and safety. - April 03, 2025 - Tilla, LLC
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest
Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg
Agrinomic Insights Expands Team and Coverage
AGi is pleased to announce the addition of two new certified general appraisers which will expand the company's coverage in the southeastern U.S. - January 09, 2025 - Agrinomic Insights
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
Aetherworks Inc. Secures $30,000 for Direct Air Capture/HVAC System Development
Aetherworks today announced that it was awarded $30,000 through the Department of Energy (DOE) American Made Challenge: Lab MATCH prize. Aetherworks will use the funding to develop cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize how commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy... - October 08, 2024 - Aetherworks
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Introducing "Farm Bureau Friday," a New Podcast From JCS Marketing Inc., MyAgLife, and The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau
JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights. - May 10, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
JCS Marketing Inc. Partners with California Citrus Mutual to Present the 2024 Citrus Showcase
JCS Marketing Inc., a leading marketing firm specializing in agricultural industries, proudly announces its partnership with California Citrus Mutual (CCM) to present the highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Showcase. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at the Visalia Convention Center in... - February 22, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Official Launch of NetGreen Capital
NetGreen Capital, a funding portal for regenerative agriculture and sustainable businesses, is announcing their official launch and can be found at www.netgreen.com. NetGreen Capital will allow everyday people to invest directly into local farms and businesses working towards a sustainable... - January 26, 2024 - NetGreen Capital
Space Lab® Selected by NASA to Develop EcoMine™ − A Bioregenerative Mineral Mining Facility for the Moon
Space Lab® has announced that the company has been selected to develop EcoMine™, a closed-loop bioregenerative mining facility for the moon, through the NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Ignite program. NASA’s plans to establish a sustained Lunar presence for scientific... - January 25, 2024 - Space Lab Technologies, LLC
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California
JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA. Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor who will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more. - September 01, 2023 - JCS Marketing Inc.
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Sol Spirit Farm Wins Prestigious 2023 Emerald Cup Award for Regenerative Sun Grown Cannabis
A regenerative cannabis farm in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California, Sol Spirit Farm takes home 3rd Emerald Cup Award in 3 years for their sun grown, beyond organic cannabis. - May 17, 2023 - Sol Spirit Farm
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
A New Philosophy for Jamaican Pot
Massive Therapeutics, a medical cannabis company, has released its list of the most important reasons organic farming techniques should be implemented over non-organic. Cannabis has a long history, from its use in traditional medicine to its current status as a lucrative crop. In Jamaica, the... - March 27, 2023 - Massive Therapeutics
H.J. Baker Promotes Angel Sanchez to CFO
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Angel Sanchez to Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. - January 12, 2023 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. Announce an Event Collaboration for California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023
California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. are excited to announce an event collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. This collaboration creates an opportunity for the growth of both organizations and the expansion of Showcase, which will afford... - December 27, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner: California Agriculture Rallies to Support Nickels Soil Lab
JCS Marketing Inc., the publisher of West Coast Nut magazine will present Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner, taking place at California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA, 95776 on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 5:00PM. All donations go to the Leslie J. Nickels Testamentary... - November 25, 2022 - JCS Marketing Inc.