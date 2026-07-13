Italy News
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
He Lost His Home to Fire - Now He's "Circumdriving" the World... By Car
Historic First Circumnavitation of Eurasia By Car, by two entrepreneurs who just fell in love, lost their home in the 2025 LA fires, and their dog. Two-Year, 112,000-Kilometer Expedition Departed Rome One Week Ago, Will Touch Four Oceans and 75 Countries Before Returning to Starting Point. - February 16, 2026 - Circumdriving
Rox DJ Celebrates 700K Views and 54K Streams in One Year of Musical Renaissance
Italian DJ and producer Rox DJ relaunches his career with licensed reworks, EDM and techno productions, and a fast‑growing community across TikTok and YouTube. One year since November 2024, he reports 582K+ views, 54K+ streams, and a unique narrative sound identity. - December 16, 2025 - Rox DJ Music
TheCalcoloIVA.com Launches New Free Tax Tools for Freelancers and Businesses
TheCalcoloIVA.com has launched a complete suite of free, easy-to-use online tools designed to simplify tax calculations for freelancers, professionals and small businesses. - December 03, 2025 - TheCalcoloIVA.com
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
Endoacustica Launches the REC-20H Mini Voice Recorder Hideway: Audio Recorder for Everyday Use
Ultra-compact design, easily hidden anywhere; Over 20 hours of continuous or voice-activated recording; Fast charging and simple ON/OFF use for anyone. - September 10, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Giacomo Bruno Unveils “Error-Free AI Launch” Book: The Launch Mistakes Behind ChatGPT5 and a 30-Day Prelaunch Strategy for GPT6 and GROK5
Error-Free AI Launch: The 30-Day Prelaunch Method for CEOs Who Want to Turn Every Release into a Global Success - September 04, 2025 - Bruno Editore
BookBench™: The First AI Benchmark That Ranks the Best Artificial Intelligences for Writing Books
Giacomo Bruno launches the first independent benchmark that evaluates the best artificial intelligences for writing books. - September 01, 2025 - Bruno Editore
“Who Ar(T) You?” — Third International Edition Lands in Venice with 15 Artists from 12 Countries
After the success of its previous editions in New York and Miami, the city of Venice now hosts the third international edition of the art exhibition “Who Ar(T) You?,” a celebration of cultural diversity and the transformative power of global art. Orchestrated by IT MONDO and curated by... - August 08, 2025 - IT MONDO
Endoacustica Europe Introduces Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder for Professional and Personal Use
Discover the smart and compact voice activated mini audio recorder with built-in VAS, calendar, security software, and high-quality microphone. Perfect for whistleblowers and professional surveillance. - July 24, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe PICO2: a Dual Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter with Real-Time Listening and Live Streaming Capabilities
Endoacustica Europe’s palm‑sized Pico2 streams live audio over Wi‑Fi in real time. It stores up to eighty days of conversations and lets users download files remotely. Ghost‑Pairing keeps the transmitter invisible on any network. - July 16, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager
Eagle Italy has announced the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sheet metal machinery industry, Sinopoli brings a strong track record in process optimization and building high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in sales, product development, and customer service, and has served as Country Manager across various European regions. - May 21, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Dr. Francesco Marrapodi, "Modern Implant Dentistry": The Bestseller on How to Improve Dental Health with Immediate-Load Implantology
Modern and Minimally Invasive Techniques to Improve Wellness and Patient Life, Between Innovation, Aesthetics and Confidence - April 22, 2025 - Bruno Editore
Bestselling Author V. D. Shadar Presents Her New Book "The Awakening - Ascension Keys to the 5th Dimension"
What evolutionary quantum leap is humanity preparing for? An intriguing guide to the exploration and expansion of consciousness. This book opens up completely new horizons of experience. - April 05, 2025 - V. D. Shadar
International SEO Consultant: GasOn Marketing's New Website for Search Everywhere Optimization
Catherine Gason, an expert in SEO and International Digital Marketing and founder of GasOn Marketing, has launched International SEO Consultant, a new website designed to help businesses enhance their global visibility and optimize their digital presence across multiple markets. - March 01, 2025 - GasOn Marketing
Who is Giacomo Bruno: the Father of eBooks in Italy
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed by the press as "the father of eBooks" for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is the author of 34 bestselling books on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians. - February 26, 2025 - Bruno Editore
Narrative 4 Leads Storytelling Workshop at The Vatican, Answering Pope Francis’s Call to “Let Your Storytelling Be Hope Telling”
At the Jubilee of the World of Communication Conference, Pope Francis addressed communicators and global storytellers, urging them to share narratives that inspire hope, bridge divides, and foster unity. As part of this inaugural Jubilee event, youth organization Narrative 4 led a special... - February 06, 2025 - Narrative 4
Suzanna Lindstahl, "Longevity With Biohacking": The Bestseller on How to Slow Down Aging and Optimize Your Health
The Secrets to Youth and Anti-Aging to Improve Health and Slow Down Aging - December 01, 2024 - Bruno Editore
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
"The New Relationship Economy": The book by Ivan Misner, Jack Canfield, Andrea Colombo, Claudio Messina, Daniela Antongiovanni, Giacomo Bruno and John Gray
Bruno Editore exclusively announces "The New Relationship Economy" by Ivan Misner, founder BNI, with 6 International Authors. - November 07, 2024 - Bruno Editore
Design Your Italy Launches New Winter Destinations: South Tyrol, Valle d'Aosta, Trentino
Boutique Travel Design Company Unveils Curated Winter Experiences Combining Luxury, Adventure, and Authentic Italian Charm - October 24, 2024 - Design Your Italy
Italian EDM Newcomer NIORIC Lights Up the Dance Scene with Debut Single “Bright Side”
Promising a Journey Through Diverse Electronic Sounds, NIORIC Sets the Stage for a Year of Musical Innovation and Collaboration. - April 25, 2024 - Giorgio Marandola - Consulenza e Formazione
Italian Startup Brand KATOA Unveils New & Innovative Activewear That Encapsulates Mānuka Oil within the Fabric for Wellness Benefits
This Made In Italy Fashion & Beauty Brand encapsulates Mānuka Oil directly into the fabric you wear, as well as the hair care and body products for the ultimate wellness experience. - April 12, 2024 - Katoa
Marketers Directory: A New Business Directory for Web Agencies
Join the Premier Network: Marketers Directory Unveils Opportunities for Marketing Agencies and Freelancers - February 26, 2024 - Micropedia di Marco Ilardi
RE.DOCTOR introduces the Vital Signs Monitor: Collecting Physiologic Data for Health and Life Insurance Risk Assessment
By measuring indicators such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature, insurers gain valuable insights into policyholder health and wellness over time. - December 18, 2023 - RE.DOCTOR
Marco Polo's Trend Compendium to be Held in Rome, Italy, on December 1st & 2nd
The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024, organized by the SCLA, is set for Dec 1-2, 2023, in Rome. It focuses on Sino-Italian collaborations, covering digital era challenges like IP and cross-border legal issues. The event includes networking sessions, expert talks, and a special consultation session. Participants include global legal and business experts, with support from various law firms and business associations. - November 20, 2023 - SCLA
GreenGo: Davide Mormile (Former Siemens), New Chief Technical Officer (CTO)
GreenGo, a leading renewable energy company, is pleased to announce several essential personnel developments in its new strategic track as Light IPP in the Italian energy transition market. These changes include the arrival of top manager Davide Mormile as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). With an... - October 12, 2023 - GreenGo Srl
Italian Author Angela De Leo Receives Gjenima Prize for Literature
Celebrated Italian author Angela De Leo was awarded the esteemed 2023 Gjenima Prize for Literature in dual ceremonies in Rome and her hometown, Bitonto. Recognized for her six-decade influence on Italian literature, De Leo's extensive body of work includes acclaimed novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. Beyond her personal accomplishments, she has played a crucial role in promoting literary culture as an editor, publisher, and advocate for other writers. - June 28, 2023 - Mundus Artium Press
All of Us: Embracing Our Differences - IT MONDO International Art Exhibition in Florence, Italy
International Art Exhibition in Florence, Curated by Simone Piva gathering artists from more than 12 countries showing their vision about how we can embrace our differences. - June 17, 2023 - IT MONDO
Stefano Vellei Launches Bestseller "Entrepreneurial Resilience"
How to evolve your business through willpower, belief in growth and core values - June 15, 2023 - Bruno Editore
Leonori Achieves Butterfly Mark Certification
Leonori has always been synonymous with high tradition of "Made in Italy," merging the rich history and artistry of Italian jewellery craft with contemporary designs with sustainability at the core. Leonori has achieved Butterfly Mark certification. - May 06, 2023 - Positive Luxury
Phoenix Rising Publishers Present: A New Star Has Risen in the Book Sky
A thrilling new way of matching spirituality and fantasy. Magical words touch the soul and activate memories of higher realms. Phoenix Rising Publishers present: "North - A Shamanic Journey" by V. Yve P. Roman. - February 05, 2023 - V. Yve P. Roman / Phoenix Rising Publishers
GLK Productions Announces Quality Solutions for Music and Graphic Design Needs
GLK Productions is a young production house, based in Verona, Italy established in 2022. The services are available to artists who are interested in developing their art. The passion and love for music and graphics allows the creatives to compose, design and edit high-end works for the... - January 05, 2023 - GLK Productions
"Digital Food," the New IT Strategies of Marco Ilardi for the Horeca Sector
"Digital Food" is a book written by Marco Ilardi that talks about all the technological innovations in the catering sector, a book that opens the mind to increase the performance of restaurants and pizzerias. - December 18, 2022 - Marco Ilardi
Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. - November 25, 2022 - Aina Kari
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 Announcement: Boeing to Deliver Industry Insight
Boeing’s International Business Development Capture Team Lead Matt Kaslik will speak at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference in Florence, Italy, this November. - October 05, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Pandemic-Born Online Cooking Club Celebrates 2 Years
During Italy’s strict lock downs of 2020, a charismatic architect-turned-cooking-teacher lost her main source of income: guests from the U.S. visiting her home in Tuscany for cooking classes, food tours, and vacation rentals. With nowhere to go, she teamed up with friends from the U.S. to try something new, teaching her cooking classes online. The small international team had no idea if their Cooking Club concept would last beyond the initial three month experiment. - September 07, 2022 - Chicca's Cooking Club
Multinational Organisations Demonstrate Support for the SAE Media Groups' Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference 2022
A plethora of multinational organisations will be speaking at the 23rd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in Florence, Italy, in November 2022. - August 26, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Fonte Martino Wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany
Fonte Martino, a Boutique Bed and Breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany by Travel & Hospitality Awards. - July 18, 2022 - Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Angelo Inglese and Seishou Together for Exclusive #Pitti102 Capsule Collection
VIP tailor Angelo Inglese and Japanese shoe designer Yuko Matsuzaki of Seishou present the exclusive #Pitti102 capsule collection on June 15-16, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in Florence, Italy. - June 16, 2022 - Seishou
ASAcampus Involved Once Again in an Experiment That Will Take Place on the International Space Station
The experiment, selected by the European Space Agency in the ESA-ILSRA2014 call and with the support of the Italian Space Agency (C-ASI N. 2018-14-U.0-Suture in Space), aims to study the process of surgical wound healing in space. - May 22, 2022 - ASA srl
"The Italian Lady": The book About Italian women
"The Italian Lady" is the new book by Bruno Editore proving that any woman can become more charming, cheerful, tasteful and live well, by adopting a “touch” of the Italian Lifestyle in her own life. - April 20, 2022 - Bruno Editore
BOLD Awards Highlights Human-Centric Innovations
Each year, Crowdsourcing Week and H-FARM bring together the global tech community to pay homage to the BOLDest of the BOLD through 20 categories of BOLD Awards. They cover FinTech to AI, Open Innovation to Robotics, and plenty more. The BOLD Awards Gala Dinner on April 22nd, at the H-FARM Campus in... - April 16, 2022 - BOLD Awards
NIX United Participating in Swift Heroes
Jane Bondar, iOS Tech Lead, will represent NIX United at the Swift Heroes conference in Italy on the 7-8th of April, 2022. Jane began her IT career as an iOS developer 8 years ago. She currently oversees a team of over 30 engineers and focuses on management and consulting, but she still likes to roll up her sleeves and code on occasion. - April 07, 2022 - NIX
Sprizzer, the Spritz Making Machine for Home Parties, Will be Launched on Kickstarter Next March
Sprizzer is the first consumer Spritz machine for home parties, made in Italy and incredibly easy to use. Just by pulling a lever the ingredients of Spritz come out in perfect proportions to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world. - March 01, 2022 - Sprizzer
Lufthansa Offers a Free Status Match to Previous Alitalia Frequent Flyers
Lufthansa officially launches an exclusive offer to status match previous Alitalia frequent flyers to receive Miles & More Frequent Traveller or Senator status. - December 17, 2021 - Loyalty Data Co
New Book on Abruzzo, Italy Reveals the Immense of Local Heritage
The love of an American for Abruzzo aimed at promoting the greenest region of Europe. - November 26, 2021 - Design Your Italy
Neuro-Emotional Transformation: Claudia Vece’s Bestselling Book on How to Transform Your Reality
Bruno Editore publishes Claudia Vece’s “Neuro-Emotional Transformation”: the Bestseller on how to enrich and empower emotions. - November 25, 2021 - Bruno Editore
Wisdom’s Virtual Downstream 4.0 Summit Will Host the Most Eminent Industry Professionals for Strategic Discussions on the Latest Energy Transition and Technology Trends
Wisdom will now be hosting its much-awaited Downstream 4.0 Summit virtually on 27 and 28 October 2021, bringing crucial insights, deep industry information, and exceptional business networking opportunities to its stakeholders without compromising their safety amid the ongoing pandemic. - October 11, 2021 - Wisdom Events