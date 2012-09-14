PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

Exclusive Updates on the Manticus Apollo & MDO C2 Demonstrator Projects at Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representatives from the NATO C2COE and the Estonian Land Forces are set to present exclusive updates on their projects at the conference in Rome, next February. - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

Spanish MoD, Royal Navy and NATO to Present at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Leading defence experts to speak at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group

Seamless Travel and Airport Security at the Border Security Conference 2020 SMi Group Reports: The Border Security Conference taking place on February 11-12, 2020 in Rome will include six presentations on airport security. - November 20, 2019 - SMi Group

Vital Maritime Domain Awareness Issues to be Discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representatives to brief on achieving comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Monika Kiss Releases "Follow Me" on Hardwell's Label Revealed A great single, a great song to dance all over the world - October 27, 2019 - Monika Kiss

Maritime Space Domain Awareness to be Discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Leading experts to brief on Maritime Space Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - October 23, 2019 - SMi Group

Biometrics for Border Control Will be Discussed by Industry Leaders and Government Officials Next February in Rome SMi Reports: The 13th annual Border Security conference is set to take place on 11- 12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy. - October 10, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Now Open for SMi’s Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference in Rome, Italy SMi Reports: Registration opens for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - October 09, 2019 - SMi Group

The Italian Project WiseTown® Among Emerging Solutions at GITEX Awards 2019 in Dubai WiseTown® among the top finalists of the very prestigious international competition GITEX Technology Week 2019 in Dubai. Among the members of the jury, Carlo Ratti, an italian architect and engineer, considered by Wired as “one of 50 people who will change the world.” - October 06, 2019 - TeamDev

"My Father - The Dark Creature" The New Novel by Nunzia Alemanno Nothing is as it seems in the new novel by Nunzia Alemanno. The new novel by Nunzia Alemanno will be available in an English version starting in November on Amazon. This novel, which belongs to the categories of urban fantasy and the paranormal thriller, is full of mystery with the right dose of horror atmosphere. - September 25, 2019 - Nunzia Alemanno

European Business Awards National Winners 2019 for Italy Vote for My School Italy to become the "European Public Champion" in Europe's largest business competition. The company has been declared as the National Winners of Italy. The video is available at: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/38/28767. It tells the unique story of the business success and the General Public vote which means a lot to the company and the country. To have public approval of this success is a great endorsement. - September 20, 2019 - My School ITALY

Registrations Open for the 13th Annual Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11th- 12th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

ASA: New Headquarters for the Company Technology, sustainability, lean management are only a few of the guidelines followed when building the new company headquarters in Arcugnano. In the name of welfare and of the spirit of belonging, the new structure, which houses production and offices, has provided for the adoption of innovative solutions in space management and in the choice of furnishings. - June 21, 2019 - ASA srl

ELSE Corp at Skolkovo Start-Up Village, Moscow 2019 ELSE has participated at ​Start-up Village 2019, the annual international Start-up conference for tech entrepreneurs at Skolkovo International Center in Moscow, Russia. - June 05, 2019 - ELSE Corp

Processional, an Installation by Todd Williamson Collateral Event of the 58th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia Promoter: MAK Center for Art and Architecture Participants: Todd Williamson, Greg Walter Curator: Priscilla Fraser Chase Coordination in Venice: Paolo De Grandis & Carlotta Scarpa (PDG Arte Communications) With the support of: Pollock Krasner Foundation; Orb Audio; Cynthia Penna/ Art 1307 Cultural... - May 02, 2019 - PDG Arte Communications

Else Corp’s CEO Spoke at Cosmetic Summit, Cosmofarma 2019 ELSE Corp., a Virtual Retail Company, an Italian start-up working on the development of the Virtual Retail platform E.L.S.E. (acronym for Exclusive Luxury Shopping Experience), which proposes a new Virtual Shopping experience in 3D, was at COSMETIC SUMMIT. This exhibition, held in Bologna on the 12th... - April 15, 2019 - ELSE Corp

ELSE Corp Unveils the 5 Eras of Beauty Industry Transformation at Cosmoprof 2019 ELSE Corp - a Virtual Retail Company, an Italian start-up working on the development of the Virtual Retail platform, E.L.S.E. (an acronym for Exclusive Luxury Shopping Experience) that proposes a new Virtual Shopping experience in 3D, was one of the Technological Partners for this year’s edition... - March 17, 2019 - ELSE Corp

ASAlaser's Results in 2018: An Exponential Growth in Turnover Since 2016 Significantly increased revenue from sales and performance compared with the past two years (+ 14.6% compared with 2017 and + 30% compared with 2016) for the company which focuses on laser therapy for both the Human and Veterinary sectors. The forecast target for 2019: a further increase in revenue from budgeted sales of 5.5% compared with the 2018 result. - March 14, 2019 - ASA srl

Music Trends for 2019 Weddings: "Oscar's Night Will Influence a Lot of Newlyweds' Music Preferences," Says Jody Belli from ProfessionalWeddingDJ.net The fabulous Oscar 2019 night recently came to an end, and Jody Belli, CEO of ProfessionalWeddingDJ.net (DJ for destination weddings in Italy) would like to give his feedback regarding the music, with an emphasis on the world of marriage. "It’s very important for us to keep newlyweds up to... - March 08, 2019 - Professional Wedding DJ

MTS Management's Internationally Syndicated Radio Show and European Academy of Country Music Announce Year End Chart MTS Management Group's "Whiskey and Cigarettes" country radio show, in association with the European Academy of Country Music (EACM) has announced their Top 30 of 2018 year-end chart. The show is syndicated on more than 25 outlets around the globe. - January 04, 2019 - MTS Management Group

CPC and Good Shepherd Foundation Release a Report on Child Protection Model to Eradicate Child Labor in Cobalt Mining in DRC The community-based approach to child protection of Bon Pasteur (Good Shepherd) Kolwezi has been recognized as an effective model to eradicate child labor in ASM communities in a report released by the Care and Protection of Children (CPC) Learning Network of Columbia University. - December 06, 2018 - Good Shepherd International Foundation

New Horizons for Laser Therapy: ASAlaser Presents MiS – MLS® High Peak Pulse The company from Vicenza, (Italy), a leader in the production of laser therapy, launches a new high-performing device at “Medica 2018” which offers early and scientifically proven results by combining the synchronised action of MLS® Laser Therapy with the pulse power of Hilterapia®. - November 20, 2018 - ASA srl

eCommerce in Russia Will Grow by 170% by 2023 Giulio Gargiullo Responds to Morgan Stanley's Study: "Strong Growth and Opportunities for Companies" E-commerce in the Russian Federation is speeding ahead as reported by expert in digital marketing in the Russian market, Giulio Gargiullo, according to data from Morgan Stanley. Russian e-commerce reaches a figure of 30 billion dollars in 2018, while with growth of 170%, a figure of 46 billion euros is predicted by 2023. - October 30, 2018 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

Hungarian National Police to Deliver Briefing at the 12th Annual Border Security Conference SMi Group Reports: The 12th annual Border Security Conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 12-13 February 2019. - October 22, 2018 - SMi Group

Energy for Health, ASAlaser's Scientific Review: 10 Years Marked by Research, Dissemination and Promotion of Scientific Knowledge A new finish line accomplished for ASAlaser, whose scientific magazine celebrates its first ten years in 2018. The magazine represents just one of the company’s initiatives for highlighting research, the focal point of its growth and the basis of its ethics. - October 19, 2018 - ASA srl

Karim Rashid Collaborates with Venetian Gold Luxury There is nothing more luxurious than Italian Marble and gold combined together to create the perfect Italian furniture of your dreams. Karim Rashid is a designer who has collaborated with Venetian Gold to create unique, refined, and one of a kind pieces that are the true embodiment of lavishness, art, and luxury. - October 02, 2018 - Venetian Gold

ASAlaser Therapies and the Italian Fencing Federation: 10 Years of Medals The Olympics, the World Championships and international competitions distinguished by victories have marked the ten years of collaboration between the Italian company ASAlaser from Vicenza, manufacturer of lasers for rehabilitation and physiotherapy, and the Azzurri Italian fencing team. These were also underlined by the recent successes at Wuxi 2018. - September 27, 2018 - ASA srl

Royal Canadian Air Force, EU Training Mission Somalia and NATO SPA to Present on Military Airlift and Air-Air Refuelling SMi Group Reports: Three new presentations have been added to the 19th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference agenda, taking place 3 – 5 December 2018 in Rome, Italy. Conference organisers, SMi Group are delighted to announce that three new presentations, led by Royal Canadian... - July 27, 2018 - SMi Group

The Summer Season is Safe for Sufferers of "Swimmer’s Shoulder" Thanks to ASAlaser Therapies The ASAlaser therapeutic solutions are an effective answer in order to successfully treat one of the most common issues for freestyle and backstroke lovers. Hilterapia® and MLS® provide a fast reduction in pain and a speedy recovery of the joint’s action. - July 22, 2018 - ASA srl

Welcome to Las Jobas®, the “Fabulous Jobs Only” Marketplace for Young Millennials A daily screening & selection of unconventional and motivating professional experiences at the most popular companies: a "youth jobs Las Vegas." - June 19, 2018 - Tipi Metropolitani

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

La Suite Boutique Hotel in the Small Island of Procida, Italy is Opening on May 1st with a Larger Restaurant, a Great Spa and a Blackpool Opened in 2011 from the conservative renovation of a 18th century historical palace, La Suite Boutique Hotel is a place where tranquility and design are combined to make the guests’ stay an authentic experience. Everything in the hotel, from the atmosphere to the furniture, from the location to... - April 06, 2018 - LaSuite Boutique Hotel

The Outdoor Sports Season is Underway: ASAlaser's Therapies Provide Valuable Assistance in Treating Foot Issues MLS® and Hilterapia® prove to be successful in enabling runners and bikers to resume sports activities after forced stops due to painful issues of the ankle-foot-heel. - March 24, 2018 - ASA srl

Agricolus Essential, the Platform for Precision Agriculture is Now Available Make the right decision at the right time. Agricolture has never been smarter. The web platform for the farmers of the future launched by an Italian company. - February 23, 2018 - Agricolus s.r.l.

ASAlaser 2017: Double-Digit Growth of Turnover and Staff Turnover has increased by 13% compared with 2016, staff has increased by 20%, 14% of investment in research and the launch of a new therapeutic solution: these are the figures of the year which has just ended for the company that has made laser therapy its flagship of excellence. The 2018 objective? Growth marked by internationalisation. - February 17, 2018 - ASA srl

DAT Instruments Introduces DAT Widelog Data Logger, with New Large 18.5-Inch Monitor, for Drilling and Special Foundations DAT WideLog Eliminates Need for Multiple Data Loggers with Single Data Logger Capable of Executing and Monitoring Multiple Operations Simultaneously - January 12, 2018 - DAT instruments

New Speakers Join This Year’s Line-Up at Border Security Conference SMi Group Reports: New Speakers Join this Year’s Line-Up at Border Security Conference in February 2018. - January 08, 2018 - SMi Group

New Speakers and Presentations Announced at Network Centric Warfare 2018 Conference SMi Group Reports: New Speakers and Presentations Announced at Network Centric Warfare Conference on 1-2 February 2018. - January 08, 2018 - SMi Group

SARI Announced It Has Entered Into an Agreement to Acquire the 90% Interests in NMS Group SARI is a Chinese market-leader biotech investment company. - December 30, 2017 - NMS Group

A Christmas Gift from the Academy: the Tuscan Cuisine Recipe Book, for Free The "Accademia Italiana di Cucina Pandolfini" and the "Good Tastes of Tuscany Cooking School" are glad to announce that the Tuscan Cuisine Recipe Book will be given, on download, as a Christmas present to all their contacts. "The 'Tuscan Cuisine Recipe Book' is the first proper... - December 15, 2017 - Accademia Italiana di Cucina Pandolfini

Naonis Joins Axigen Global Partner Program as Authorized Distributor for Italy Axigen Messaging, a top vendor in messaging industry, announced Naonis, leading distributor of IT products in Italy, has joined Axigen's Global Partner Program as an Authorized Distributor. The Axigen - Naonis partnership alliance is a true gain for the end-customers that will be provided with a best... - October 31, 2017 - Axigen Messaging

SAPICI: Research Project Awarded 2 Million Euros by the EU’s Fast-Track-to-Innovation Initiative SAPICI announces that the European Research Project “Eco-friendly food packaging with enhanced barrier properties - BIOCOMPLACK” they submitted as Group Coordinator within the Fast Track to Innovation initiative under the EU's Research and Innovation Programme “Horizon 2020” has... - October 18, 2017 - SAPICI

Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days