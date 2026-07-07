AKVIS announces the launch of two brand new frame collections for decorating baby photos. The recently released “It's a Boy” and “It's a Girl” packs include 100 frames each. The ready-to-use adorable templates are divided into two sets, for boys and girls, but can suit any baby. The sets are also available in a discounted bundle representing a versatile collection of stylish frames for family photographs. - February 22, 2020 - AKVIS Lab