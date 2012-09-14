PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways

Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways

Rosco Company and G&G Brand, New Business-Inform 2020 Exhibitors Rosco, exclusive distributor of high quality compatible cartridges of G&G brand (manufactured by Ninestar Image Tech Ltd., China), is a new Business-Inform 2020 Expo distributor. The booking of booths for participation in International Office Equipment, Supplies, and Parts Exhibition, Business-Inform... - November 20, 2019 - Business-Inform

AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Russian Upscale Hotel Recommends RateTiger for Optimizing Online Revenue Petro Palace Hotel leverages RateTiger for channel management and market intelligence. - November 16, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

AKVIS Updates Four Image Enhancement Programs for Windows & Mac AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Business-Inform Declared the Winners of "Open Quality Printing Contest" Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Russia) declared the winning brands of "Open Quality Printing Contest" (Stage 1: Evaluation of Prints Quality). The following brands are declared winners: Dataproducts (Clover, USA), G&G (NineStar, China), Retech (Retech Tech., China), Tonex (Tonex, Russia). - November 10, 2019 - Business-Inform

AKVIS Releases New Frame Collection: Get Back to Nature with Wildlife Frames AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 for Adobe & EDIUS: Now Compatible with macOS Catalina AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues. - October 27, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

AKVIS Updates 8 Programs: AirBrush 7.0, Charcoal 4.0, Draw 8.0, OilPaint 9.0, Pastel 5.0, Points 5.0, Sketch 22, Watercolor 5.0 AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc. - October 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

Printing Supplies Catalog (Issue #42, 2019) Has Been Released New Edition of Printing Supoplies Catalog is Availible. - October 09, 2019 - Business-Inform

New Deformation Effect in AKVIS Neon 4.0: Glowing Drawings from Photos AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Neon, software for conversion of photos into glowing drawings. Version 4.0 provides the new Deformation tab, new built-in presets, advanced Batch Processing feature, improved Text/Watermark option, the Notification Panel, support for new RAW files, fixed bugs, and better program stability. - September 26, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

16 Nominees for International "Open Quality Printing Contest" Have Been Chosen The 1st Stage of the International “Open Quality Printing Contest” is over. During this Stage the quality of prints (made with the use of compatible laser cartridges) has been evaluated. The evaluation of prints quality was performed using standardized testing method LEM 1.01.19, developed... - September 25, 2019 - Business-Inform

AKVIS Presents New Fall Foliage Frame Collection to Decorate Photos AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Fall Foliage Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs, 100 ready to use templates decorated with brilliant fall leaves and other gifts of autumn. - September 12, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

New Features in AKVIS ArtSuite 17.0: Decorate Your Photos in a Creative Way AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite, an impressive collection of photo effects. Version 17 allows creating custom frame packs, provides the advanced batch processing option, support for more RAW files as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements. - September 07, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Get the Most Out of Your Photos with AKVIS Enhancer 16.5 AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Enhancer, image enhancement software. Version 16.5 provides an advanced Improve Detail mode, support for more RAW files, better program stability, and some bug fixes. - August 29, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Fix Blurred Photos Using AKVIS Refocus 8.5; Now with History Brush AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Refocus, focus adjustment software. Version 8.5 offers the new History Brush tool, the new Notification Panel, support for more RAW files, some other improvements and bug fixes. - August 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Business-Inform Review Magazine (issue #24, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency “Business-Inform” web-site presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, BUSINESS-INFORM Review (issue #24, 2019). The magazine readers are the specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the... - August 05, 2019 - Business-Inform

Soft8Soft Announces Verge3D 2.13 for 3ds Max Released Soft8Soft announces Verge3D 2.13, the tool for creating interactive animations, product configurators, engaging presentations of any kind, online stores, explainers, e-learning content, portfolios and browser games. - August 02, 2019 - Soft8Soft

AKVIS Sketch XXI: Major Update; New Artistic Algorithm AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Sketch, photo to drawing software. Version 21.0 offers the modernized Artistic Mode, improved Blur effects in the Background tab, support for more RAW files, better program stability, some bug fixes, etc. - August 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Evaluating the Quality of Printing of Russian and International Compatible Cartridges Brands Information Agency “Business-Inform” together with AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography ltd. are making a research of the most popular Russian and International brands of compatible cartridges for laser printing. The research is performed by the agency within the framework of the public... - July 27, 2019 - Business-Inform

New AKVIS Frame Collection: Decorate Your Photos in Shabby Chic Style AKVIS announces the new picture frame collection for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite - Shabby Chic Pack. The new frame pack consists of 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates in soft pastel shades decorated with floral motifs, antiques, whitewashed wood, and other shabby chic embellishments. - July 25, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB

Merger of Awara IT with Mindcore Awara IT and Mindcore are delighted to announce that they started their merger on November 01, 2018. The two companies intend to offer IT consulting services to Russian and international customers as early as December 01, 2018, and they will do so under Awara IT name. - November 16, 2018 - Awara IT

Russian Cash Back Service Megabonus Adds More Global Offers Megabonus.com launched its products in English, Spanish and Portuguese and increased the number of shops shipping worldwide. - October 26, 2018 - Megabonus

The Relevance of Privacy in the Digital Age (Research by SOVA LTD) How to deal with the fact that your devices listen to you, study your preferences, target you advertising and use personal data for commercial purposes? The Company "Ashmanov Neural Networks" together with" Nanosemantics " headed by Stanislav Ashmanov found a solution to this problem. - September 01, 2018 - SOVA LTD

Topex.io - Cryptocurrency Exchange Trading Platform with Daily Loss Compensation and Profit Distribution Between TPX Token Holders Cryptocurrency exchanges in our time are a common phenomenon in the financial world. Enterprising people have long paid attention and are using this tool. However, it is worth noting that the market includes many variations of exchanges, and each of them has positive and negative aspects.​ ​​​Topex.io is a cryptocurrency exchange with daily loss compensation and profit distribution between TPX token holders. - August 28, 2018 - Topexio

Our Minds AR – The First BYOD App for Group Learning and Team Work in Augmented Reality Virtual Space has announced the release of Our Minds AR, the First BYOD app for group learning and team work in Augmented Reality. In App Our Minds AR students’ utterances or questions pop up in a way similar to speech bubbles, as in comics. This new collaboration format is sure to make a class or a meeting more effective and engaging. - August 24, 2018 - Virtual Space OOO

Photo Works of the Iconic Contest Were Delivered to Yekaterinburg by ACEX Works of World Press laureates were taken to Yeltsin Center by the representative of the Alliance in Yekaterinburg. - July 20, 2018 - ACEX

Funmania: A New Arcade Center Emerges on iOS and Android Sugar Games releases Funmania on iOS and Android platforms. Being a time-manager by design, the game successfully combines captivating arcade elements, tricky economics, intriguing narrative that comes as a comic book and manually drawn nice graphics for immersive yet easy-to-learn gaming experience. Sophie,... - July 13, 2018 - Sugar Games

ACEX Keeps Precious Cargo Under Guard ACEX professionals organized the delivery of art objects for the Tretyakov gallery. The icons of XIII-XIX centuries were delivered from Sofia to Moscow. The ACEX team picked them up at the airport, made the customs clearance and delivered art objects to the gallery. The icons were transported in the... - July 08, 2018 - ACEX

ACEX Met Exporters from Vietnam in Novosibirsk Eugene Rastopchin, Head of Projects of ACEX Development Department, took part in the Novosibirsk Federal Logistic Forum and visited the exhibition "Vietnam-Expo-Siberia" as part of his trip. - July 01, 2018 - ACEX

Voronezh Industrial Forum Gathers 6000 Participants; Included ACEX Members Miroslav Zolotarev, the Board Director of ACEX held a meeting "Automation of logistics: Russia and Europe" as part of the event. - June 29, 2018 - ACEX

New Office and Warehouse of ACEX in Finland Started Its Operations The high-tech warehouse, class A, of 1200 sq.m and 10 m high and new modern office of 260 sq.m started its operations in Helsinki - ACEX Representative in Finland (Optima Freight Oy). The company board made the decision on extension as former resources did not allow to operate the freight traffic of... - June 24, 2018 - ACEX

Logistics Services Outsourcing is a Key Industry Trend. ACEX at the Russian Retail Week. The topic of outsourcing of logistics processes rises in key industry events more and more often. The Supply Chain Forum took place at the World Trade Center, on June 8 during the Russian Retail Week (RRW -2018). - June 23, 2018 - ACEX

Join Logitrans Exhibition with ACEX in November 14-16th, 2018 Istanbul ACEX will take part in the transport and logistics exhibition. - June 21, 2018 - ACEX

Practical Tasks of Logistics Will be Discussed at the ACEX Conference in Sochi ACEX conference will be held as a two days closed-door event for the owners of logistics companies at the Radisson Blu Paradise Resort, Sochi, on September 14-16. The agenda is aimed at the practical tasks discussion that have a direct effect on the companies’ profit. The owners of logistic companies... - June 16, 2018 - ACEX

Sky Chain Worldwide Limited is a New ACEX Alliance Member The company provides comprehensive services of air and sea freight, customs clearance, insurance and storage. - June 11, 2018 - ACEX

NIKITA ONLINE Launches a New Game, "Panic Room 2: Hide and Seek" NIKITA ONLINE, a well-known Russian developer and publisher, released "Panic Room 2: Hide and Seek" - a spin-off from the legendary "Panic Room: House of Secrets." - June 06, 2018 - NIKITA ONLINE

Toy Generals by ARJunaGames: the Game for Real Commanders is Released The indie game developer ARjunaGames announces the beginning of the open beta-testing for their new game “Toy Generals.” “Toy Generals” is a real-time strategy where a player acts as a commander of a limited toy soldiers army. In the story part of the quest, a player is supposed... - April 15, 2018 - ARJunaGames

Saint Petersburg Governor Poltavchenko Inaugurates India Sourcing Fair 2018 for Rugs and Beyond Rugs and Beyond recently participated and exhibited its one of a kind, handmade rugs and carpets at India Sourcing Fair 2018 in Saint Petersburg which was inaugurated by Governor- Georgy Poltavchenko. The show managed to gather a lot of momentum from visitors and was covered extensively by the Russian Media and partners. Most of the products displayed were one of a kind and hand knotted in Kashmir Silk and New Zealand wool. - April 05, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

A Kaleidoscope of Worlds Awaits Players in Mundus: Impossible Universe Rumbiс Studio, the developer of several critically acclaimed casual games, announces a new match-3 game. In Mundus: Impossible Universe dynamic gameplay meets a captivating plot and galore of levels to explore, all in different style and varying rules. Every time it seems that the popular match-3... - March 30, 2018 - Rumbic Studio

ACEX Knows How to Handle Dangerous Goods Safely and Profitably ACEX experts created a simple procedure for handling dangerous cargo. - March 29, 2018 - ACEX

Artezio to Discuss Healthcare Development in the US at HIMSS-2018 Artezio will take part in the discussion of healthcare development in the USA. The company’s representatives will hold meetings with key participants of the conference in Las Vegas and share their experiences of technology system implementation in large European cities. - March 05, 2018 - Artezio

New ACEX Member in Baku AG Global Logistic has 15 years of experience in the international logistics and cooperation with IASA. - February 22, 2018 - ACEX

St. Petersburg Russia: Shore Tours for Cruise Line Passengers in 2018 What awaits the guests of St. Petersburg, who will visit the city on cruise liners this summer. - February 10, 2018 - St. Petersburg Russia Best Guides Team

Proprietary-Software’s Killer: Beta Version Released On February 8th, beta version of opengift.io, the platform offering a new business model for custom software development, went live. "Today, when a company needs a custom software tool, they usually invite in-house developers or vendors to customize open source software. Such approach is inefficient,... - February 09, 2018 - OpenGift