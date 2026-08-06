Taiwan News
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
QNAP NAS Earns Japan’s “JC-STAR Level 1” Security Validation
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced that its NAS products have achieved Level 1 certification under JC-STAR, the IoT product cybersecurity conformity assessment scheme operated by Japan's Information-technology Promotion... - July 16, 2026 - QNAP
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board
With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode
The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL
Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Unveils QAI-h1290FX: a Breakthrough Edge AI Storage Server for Private LLM and Generative AI Workloads
As data sovereignty and compute performance become strategic differentiators for enterprises adopting AI, the demand for private, on-premises AI infrastructure continues to grow. In response to this shift, QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions,... - May 04, 2026 - QNAP
QNAP Introduces QSW-M7230-2X4F24T L3 Lite 100GbE Managed Switch
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production,... - April 25, 2026 - QNAP
AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices
Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Receives 2025 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named myQNAPcloud One as a 2025 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC’s Cloud Computing... - March 16, 2026 - QNAP
QNAP Turns NAS Into NDR: ADRA NDR Standalone Lowers the Barrier to Internal Network Security
As internal network threats escalate, Network Detection and Response (NDR) is increasingly essential—yet high costs and dedicated appliance requirements have kept adoption out of reach for many small and mid-sized businesses. QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking and... - March 12, 2026 - QNAP
QNAP Releases the 10-Bay, ZFS-Based, High-Density All-Flash TS-h1077AFU SATA SSD NAS Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7000 Series Processors
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today introduced the TS-h1077AFU, a compact 10-bay SATA-based all-flash NAS designed for businesses seeking fast, reliable, and cost-effective flash storage. Built on the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating... - March 11, 2026 - QNAP
AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support
Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Achieves Viettel Cyber Security Certificate of Completion
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in storage, networking, and computing solutions, today announced that it has officially received the "Cyber Security Certificate of Completion" from Viettel Cyber Security. This certificate confirms that QNAP has successfully passed a... - March 04, 2026 - QNAP
AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications
AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System
Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud One Official: Shared Cloud Storage for NAS Backups and Scalable Object Storage
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the official launch of myQNAPcloud One, a subscription-based unified cloud storage solution. This service combines advanced version myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with... - February 09, 2026 - QNAP
TutorABC Boosts Salaries with "Career English" and 16 Free 1-on-1 Lessons
TutorABC announced that students who enroll can receive up to 16 complimentary 1-on-1 sessions with native-speaking tutors. - February 03, 2026 - TutorABC
TutorABC Gifts NT$10M English Training to Empower 17,000+ Taiwan Firefighters
Active-duty firefighters can apply through their work IDs. Each participant is eligible for 100 free live online English classes per year. - February 03, 2026 - TutorABC
AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility
The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform
Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology
TutorABC Launches "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive" with 16 Bonus 1-on-1 Classes
TutorABC has announced the launch of the "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive Class" specifically designed for English beginners. - January 07, 2026 - TutorABC
AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options
Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
TutorABC Study Abroad Has Launched Its 2026 Youth Summer Camps Featuring Elite Campuses in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland
TutorABC Study Abroad officially announced its "2026 Youth & Children’s Summer Overseas Study Tours" today. - December 21, 2025 - TutorABC
TutorABC Launches "2025 End Regrets" Campaign: Win 120 Live English Classes to Unlock Career Growth
Many professionals realize that the biggest wall preventing them from stepping out of their comfort zone is the language barrier. - December 20, 2025 - TutorABC
AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form
AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs
The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework
Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud Surveillance: Secure and Scalable Cloud Backup for Surveillance Recordings
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced the launch of myQNAPcloud Surveillance, a dedicated cloud backup service for surveillance recordings. Designed to integrate seamlessly with QNAP’s on-premises QVR Surveillance... - November 28, 2025 - QNAP
AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6
The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology
TutorABC Launches Career Acceleration Program With Up to 144 Free English Classes
TutorABC announces its “Career Acceleration Program,” offering Double 11 discounts plus up to 144 free live English classes for professionals who enroll in designated Business English programs before the end of the month. - November 24, 2025 - TutorABC
AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI
The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor. - November 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Launches TS-h1655XeU-RP: 3U Short-Depth 10GbE ZFS NAS for High-Performance Storage and Virtualization
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, introduces the TS-h1655XeU-RP, a short-depth 10GbE NAS designed for businesses and professionals with limited rack space. Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TS-h1655XeU-RP features... - November 18, 2025 - QNAP
QNAP Launches TS-h2477AXU-RP: 24-bay ZFS NAS Optimized for High-Speed Storage and Resilient Backup
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today introduced the TS-h2477AXU-RP, an enterprise ZFS NAS designed to meet the growing demand for high performance, reliability, and flexible I/O expansion. With twenty-four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays, dual... - November 10, 2025 - QNAP
AAEON Blends Old and New with the Release of the BOXER-6801-RAP
A rugged Expansion Box PC, the BOXER-6801-RAP includes both modern and legacy expansion to future-proof machine vision and SCADA systems. - November 09, 2025 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Launches 4U 60-Bay High-Density SAS/SATA JBOD, Delivering Petabyte-Scale Expansion for Enterprises
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TL-R6020Sep-RP, a 4U 60-bay high-density SAS/SATA JBOD designed to maximize capacity while minimizing costs and rack space. Delivering petabyte-scale storage, the TL-R6020Sep-RP enables... - November 06, 2025 - QNAP
AAEON Releases World’s First Pico-ITX with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs
The PICO-ARU4 offers Arrow Lake processing, 32GB of LPDDR5, and lockable I/O and power connectors for portable AI solution integration. - November 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
TutorABC Launches "NT$10K Course Grant" to Build High-Value Business English & Global Competency
TutorABC, a recognized leader in online English education, proudly announced the launch of its timely "NT$10,000 Course Grant Program." This strategic initiative is expertly designed to help ambitious business professionals intelligently convert the recent government cash handout into... - November 02, 2025 - TutorABC
QNAP Launches All-Flash NASbook TBS-h574TX with Pre-installed Enterprise E1.S SSDs for Combined Performance and Reliability
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today announced new models of the acclaimed TBS-h574TX all-flash NASbook, which come pre-installed with enterprise-grade E1.S SSDs. Available with two raw capacities, 9.6TB or 19.2TB, the new models are purpose-built for... - October 31, 2025 - QNAP
AAEON Aims to Streamline Industrial Robotics Development with the Release of the UP Xtreme ARL Edge
Bringing Intel® Core Ultra 200H Series Processors to a deployment-ready ruggedized system, AAEON outlines its intention to streamline industrial robotics development for its customers. - October 30, 2025 - AAEON Technology
QNAP Launches TVS-AIh1688ATX AI NAS with 36 TOPS for AI and Virtualization
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TVS-AIh1688ATX, an enterprise-grade AI NAS that integrates the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering up to 36 TOPS of total AI... - October 27, 2025 - QNAP
AAEON’s BOXER-6649-RAP Brings Multiple PoE LAN to its Rugged Box PC Series
Four PoE LAN, 13th Gen Intel Core processing, and a robust industrial design see the BOXER-6649-RAP target the smart security market. - October 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology
TutorABC Launches “Foreign Career Accelerator” for Professionals Targeting Multinational Careers
TutorABC’s “Foreign Career Accelerator” helps professionals master Business English and interview skills, with free trials until end of Oct. - October 19, 2025 - TutorABC
QNAP Launches QSW 3000 Series 5-Port Full 10GbE Lite-Managed Switch — Ultra-Efficient Upgrade to 20Gbps High-Speed Networking
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today launched the new 5-port full 10GbE Multi-Gig/Fiber Lite-managed switch, the QSW-L3205-1C4T. Featuring four 10GbE Multi-Gig RJ45 ports and one 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo port, the QSW-L3205-1C4T maximizes... - October 19, 2025 - QNAP