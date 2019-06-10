PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips... - November 22, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime and... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP040N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP040N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 40.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application... - October 18, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network can... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Cheng Chung-Chuan's Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Duration | 09.07.2019 – 10.06.2019 (10:00-19:00 Closed on Mondays) Venue | Powen Gallery - Joint Exhibition - Moons Art Gallery The paintings by artist Cheng Chung-Chuan (b.1931-) are always full of infinite vitality while exuding a sense of calm stability. “Traveling Lights -- Cheng Chung-Chuan... - September 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The Ethernet... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-AR111-V2A-12-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRICA Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-AR111-V2A-12-NL series. With a CRI of 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 98. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural sunlight. It also... - August 30, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Lewis Bentley Group: China Expected to Deliver More Stimulus Lewis Bentley Group says PBoC may need to resort to more stimulus after China’s Q2 grows at weakest pace since 1992. - August 13, 2019 - Lewis Bentley Group

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-BL60-NL Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-BL60-NL series. With a CRI of 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-BL60-NL... - August 08, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 10G SFP for Reliable and Fast Data Transmission Korenix is glad to introduce its new industrial rackmount Ethernet switch 7628X series. The new industrial switch series supports 4- port 1/10 Gbps SFP and 24 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base TX). Also, the family comes with a variety of models, including selections between L2 /L3 switch and PoE or... - July 30, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Wireless Solution for Warehouse Automation in Zhejiang, China Overview By Utilizing Automated Storage, Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in warehouse or factory automation, business owners can enhance operational efficiency and save operating cost. In addition, it can also improve productivity of the factory. However, high stability is... - July 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM200P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI Functions GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM200P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI versions. It rated power output of 200W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new... - July 26, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Ellis Marshall Global: UK Economy Returns to Growth Re-opening of UK car manufacturing operations trigger return to growth but Ellis Marshall Global analysts warn of possible contraction in Q2. - July 24, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Coexisting with Crisis? A third kind of slack farming season. After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition In 2019, artist Chen Han Sheng held his third solo exhibition “After the Explosion” in Powen Gallery. Inspired by a noise barrier wall, his work tours the area between the Renda... - July 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Findlay Nicolson: Trade War Could Derail Japan’s Economic Recovery Findlay Nicolson: Weakening exports could affect Japan’s economic recovery as trade tensions remain unresolved. - July 19, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Installing GlacialLight Natural Sunlight GL-TSL30-NL at the Voayer Gallery in the Czech Republic GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., is pleased to share the case study of natural sunlight GL-TSL30-NL-B-NW is installed at the voayer gallery in Prague, Czech Republic. The lighting fixture is surface mount type, it can rotate 360 degrees horizontally, as well as 90 degrees... - July 11, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Ellis Marshall Global: German Manufacturing Downturn Continues Ellis Marshall Global reports trade war and Brexit uncertainty send German manufacturing sector into recession territory for sixth straight month. - July 02, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM100P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI Functions GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM100P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI versions. It rated power output of 100W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new... - June 27, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Ellis Marshall Global: Hong Kong’s Economy Loses Momentum Ellis Marshall Global analysts comment as Hong Kong’s Trade Development Council downgrades forecasts. - June 19, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

New NBIoT Router Launched - WR222 and WR224 WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the next... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

QNAP NAS to Integrate WoMaster's ThingsMaster OTA Into QNAP NAS for Device Management WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and on-premises... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

Findlay Nicolson: Vietnam Economy to Benefit from Trade War Findlay Nicolson economists say trade war could help Vietnam to become a developed economy as businesses seek alternatives to investing in China. - June 13, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-TSL30-NL Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-TSL30-NL series. Besides the track lighting model, the new lighting fixture also comes in surface mount and pendant rod variants with dimming for greater lighting flexibility. With a CRI of 97, as well as the... - June 08, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Hsu Hsin-wen Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is now showing installation art by Hsu Hsin-wen, and the show will be until June 30. - June 02, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Findlay Nicolson - China Industrial Profits Set to Decline Findlay Nicolson analysts say technology and manufacturing sectors will be more vulnerable to increased tariffs as trade war continues. - May 31, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.

Korenix Introducing the JSR App - The New JetWave Feature to Manage Your Wireless Devices Easily Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronic Group, is glad to introduce its new monitor App - JetWave Smart Remote (JSR) for creating a smarter and easier way to connect and manage Korenix JetWave products. In industrial networking environment, IT engineers are often not at the field site when an issue occurred... - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Introducing Korenix Easy-to-Install and High Performance Industrial 8-Port Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch JetNet3008G Korenix JetNet 3008G industrial 8-port full gigabit Ethernet switch is specifically designed to carry high-bandwidth and high-speed data in large scale industrial networks. With the supported QoS, broadcast storm filtering as well as up to 9K Jumbo Frame technologies, the switch ensures real-time and high-quality data transmission without any packet loss. - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Everitt Lawson Group: Trade War Could Backfire on “Strong” US Economy Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

MemxPro Showcases New Industrial TLC SSDs for Smart Surveillance and Retail Markets at Computex 2019 Migrate from HDD to SSD for Ruggedness, Durability and Advanced Security Features. - May 23, 2019 - MemxPro

Findlay Nicolson - Japan’s Economy Defies External Headwinds Japan’s economy beat expectations to grow for the second consecutive quarter, says Findlay Nicolson. - May 22, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese Exporters Could Lose All US Business Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Brexit Impasse Takes Toll on UK Economy Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group