Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets.
“We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens
In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
Systancia, the French champion in cybersecurity, virtualization and identity management, introduces Systancia Cleanroom 4, the only PAM (Privileged Access Management) solution combining virtualization and cybersecurity. This major update of Systancia’s core solution for securing IT administrators’ workstations offers several levels of service and deployment. It meets all the needs of privileged users, by using the surveillance, authentication and administration workstations management features. - October 04, 2019 - Systancia
A highly anticipated debut novel tackling questions of race, sexuality, and identity. - August 01, 2019 - Eiffel Tower Press
Systancia, a recognized French software vendor in cybersecurity, virtualization and digital trust, releases Systancia Identity, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that centralizes the management of employee identities and authorizations in any organization. - June 30, 2019 - Systancia
Nancyclotep has obtained €7 million in funding and has partnered with PMB to strengthen its position as a reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy in France. - June 08, 2019 - Nancyclotep
Vision-Box is now an Associate Member of Secure Identity Alliance (SIA). - May 31, 2019 - Vision-Box
BeWelcome announces the launch of its newly redesigned platform - BeWelcome.org, with membership experience, global hospitality exchange and cultural appreciation in mind. - May 02, 2019 - BeWelcome
Systancia, the French champion of cybersecurity and virtualization, has achieved, for the sixth consecutive year, a double-digit growth combined with solid profitability. Thanks to technological and commercial successes obtained – particularly through its latest innovation, the Cleanroom solution... - April 10, 2019 - Systancia
Deloitte and Innovative Assessments have entered into an alliance that will allow banks to reliably approve more loans among traditionally underserved consumers. - April 01, 2019 - Innovative Assessments
Systancia, specialist in application virtualization and cybersecurity, announces the arrival of Bernard Debauche as Chief Product Officer in charge of the development of Systancia product offerings. Bernard Debauche’s mission is to lead the editor’s product strategy, and support its international... - March 18, 2019 - Systancia
Chepiok Studio releases Workout Export for iPhone. Available worldwide on the AppStore for $1.99. It's the answer to a simple need, until now unsolved, to automatically export the workouts recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava.
You only need your Apple Watch during sports activities, and once back close... - February 14, 2019 - Chepiok Studio
GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Opentree, a U.K based company that provides EDM solutions for the management of the entire document lifecycle of projects, and conforms to BIM standards and BS1192 workflows. - January 20, 2019 - GRAITEC Group
Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages
Benoit Jeannin, Entrepreneur & CEO, Learn&Go entered a French nationwide competition with the criteria of looking at how to "revolutionize how children learn to write in the digital age." His project won and after 4 years of working with researchers, teachers, neuroscientists and experts, the final result was Kaligo in French. Kaligo will now be available in English in January 2019. - October 22, 2018 - Learn&Go
Nancyclotep, a provider of solutions for the transfer of radiopharmaceuticals to the clinical setting, has announced its intention to become the reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiotherapy for the Greater East region, in collaboration with the University Hospital of Nancy and the support of... - October 12, 2018 - Nancyclotep
Systancia, a recognized French player in cybersecurity, virtualization and identity management, introduces IPdiva Cleanroom, a global cybersecurity solution that meets the growing security requirements of IT administrator workstations. Thanks to IPdiva Cleanroom, Systancia provides the IT industry with what has long been required in medicine: a single-use, sterile and monitored working environment. A new approach that has already convinced the Klesia group. - September 28, 2018 - Systancia
Canadian vendor will further expand its presence in the European Software-Defined WAN market. - September 28, 2018 - Martello
GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Arma Plus, a French based company that provides IT and Fabrication Software solutions for the construction, steel and concrete... - September 12, 2018 - GRAITEC Group
Combination of ST25DV-I2C Dynamic NFC and BLE improves users' experiences with industrial systems - September 11, 2018 - IoTize SAS
Systancia, a recognized French software vendor in cybersecurity, virtualization and digital trust, releases a new version of Avencis Hpliance, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that centralizes the management of employees’ identities and authorizations. With new advanced features, including identity reconciliation and rights model, version 5 of Avencis Hpliance is available starting this month. - August 25, 2018 - Systancia
GRAITEC, an international BIM, Simulation and Fabrication software developer for the AEC industry, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, with additional locations across the US and Canada continues its expansion worldwide and is delighted to announce the launch of the GRAITEC Advance 2019 Suite, providing unrivalled modelling, design & detailing software solutions to the AEC and Fabrication markets. - July 18, 2018 - GRAITEC Group
Derichebourg Atis aéronautique, a leading international services provider for the aircraft industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its collaboration with Hi-Fly Marketing, the growing South African company specialising in technical services in the African aviation industry, as its commercial representative for developing its activities through the Sub-Saharan African Region. - July 06, 2018 - Hi-Fly Marketing
By integrating a2ia XE into its Wecheck solution, Orone accelerates the digitalization of checks through improved automation rates and continues its development strategy by building on some of the most powerful recognition technologies on the market. - May 20, 2018 - A2iA
Avanquest Software presented new OneSafe PC Cleaner 6, a cleaner, uninstaller, startup manager and optimization tool. The new release brings in uninstalling of browser add-ons directly from a browser, improves internet cleaning, and introduces a lot of UI improvements and bug fixes.
Managing PC health... - April 12, 2018 - Avanquest Software
Since 2006, Ranch Computing, a French renderfarm located in Paris, has imposed itself in Europe as one of the major actors in the calculation of computer generated images and animations, mostly for the architectural, animation and cinema or product design VFX. After having doubled its CPU calculation capacity at the end of 2016, the company, which is the French leader of Cloud rendering, keeps increasing its calculation power by now doubling its GPU calculation capacity. - March 16, 2018 - Ranch Computing
By concentrating on property management and leaving the marketing of rentals to other businesses in that sector, Pangea are able to offer an exceptional service with the attention to detail expected from clients who are based overseas. - March 10, 2018 - Pangea Services
Genius Meetings allows the organization of meetings and seminars from A to Z 100% online. It has been developed to meet the needs of the entire Meetings & Events value chain (event organizers, MICE buyers, and suppliers...). The platform was developed to meet a twofold objective, saving time for event organizers and allowing buyers to control expenses. It was founded by Fabien Martre, former CEO of IDEAL Meetings & Events, after 2 years of R&D (Research & Development). - March 10, 2018 - Genius Meetings
SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™).
Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster
The solution will be demonstrated on the Cypress PSoC® 6 MCU platform at Embedded World 2018, in Nuremberg, from February 27th to March 1st 2018. - February 23, 2018 - TrustAZUR
Brings TapNLink solution with ST25DV Dynamic NFC Tag ICs for plug'n play IoT connectivity to the STM32 Community. - February 22, 2018 - IoTize SAS
Enago's Editing and Author Services will Support Engineering Students and Researchers in France to Enhance the Quality of Their Submissions. - February 22, 2018 - Enago
Fabien Martre, former CEO of IDEAL Meetings & Events, launches after 2 years of Research & Development, Genius Meetings, a new platform dedicated to seminars and events. Genius Meetings allows you to organize meetings, reunions, and seminars 100% online from A to Z. It has been developed to meet the needs of the entire value chain of Meetings & Events. The platform has developed to meet a dual purpose: save time for event organizers and allow buyers to control expenses. - February 07, 2018 - Genius Meetings
"Fusic-Jazz-Funk To My Musical Heiress With Nothing But My Male Voice" is the new album of TenGanG strongly influenced by Bobby McFerrin. He is a Cameroonian artist (singer, guitarist, songwriter) living in France. He is passionate about all the music of the world, especially Jazz and Progressive Rock. - January 08, 2018 - Noise Of Rose Creation
Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies through... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka
The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
Spain’s Aire Networks puts new Ekinops optical gear’s single-fiber capacity to work in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network. - December 07, 2017 - Ekinops
Company recruiting professionals to participate in multi-continent travel and career development experience. - December 01, 2017 - Time And Place International Inc.
IPzen Legal launched a cloud-based solution for legal practice management. A secure all in one case management and invoicing software allows to upload, download documents and give limited access to the clients. Deadline reminders and track your payments. - November 22, 2017 - IPzen Legal
The NextGen Maintenance Management Platform and 1st Maintenance Social Network Mobility Work is Steadily Growing - November 14, 2017 - Mobility Work
"Saint George | The tree of secrets" is now on Kickstarter. Stunning 4K graphics, epic soundtrack, plenty of weapons, magic and action. Dive into the "back to future" of old school best games. - November 06, 2017 - Obscure Cloud
Dermandar launches "theVRkit," a hardware and software kit that converts any smartphone into a high resolution Virtual Reality camera. The kit is made of a fisheye clip-on lens, a Bluetooth controlled mount and a pair of VR glasses. - November 01, 2017 - Dermandar
Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has completed the acquisition of OneAccess.
This combination creates a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks, generating combined revenues of approximately 76 million... - October 06, 2017 - Ekinops
To accompany the development of the group an internal reorganization has been conducted. - September 21, 2017 - IEC Telecom