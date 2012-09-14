PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

New Release - Systancia Cleanroom 4: The Only Privileged Access Management Solution Providing Clean-Room Administration Workstations Systancia, the French champion in cybersecurity, virtualization and identity management, introduces Systancia Cleanroom 4, the only PAM (Privileged Access Management) solution combining virtualization and cybersecurity. This major update of Systancia’s core solution for securing IT administrators’ workstations offers several levels of service and deployment. It meets all the needs of privileged users, by using the surveillance, authentication and administration workstations management features. - October 04, 2019 - Systancia

Eiffel Tower Press Announces Launch of Bradley-Silverio Donato’s "My Memory Told Me a Secret" A highly anticipated debut novel tackling questions of race, sexuality, and identity. - August 01, 2019 - Eiffel Tower Press

Avencis Hpliance Becomes Systancia Identity, an Identity and Access Management Solution That Simplifies Your Company’s Life Systancia, a recognized French software vendor in cybersecurity, virtualization and digital trust, releases Systancia Identity, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that centralizes the management of employee identities and authorizations in any organization. - June 30, 2019 - Systancia

Nancyclotep Has Obtained €7 Million in Funding and Has Partnered with PMB to Strengthen Its Position as a Reference Center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy Nancyclotep has obtained €7 million in funding and has partnered with PMB to strengthen its position as a reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy in France. - June 08, 2019 - Nancyclotep

Vision-Box Joins Secure Identity Alliance Vision-Box is now an Associate Member of Secure Identity Alliance (SIA). - May 31, 2019 - Vision-Box

BeWelcome Announces Launch of New Platform Redesign BeWelcome announces the launch of its newly redesigned platform - BeWelcome.org, with membership experience, global hospitality exchange and cultural appreciation in mind. - May 02, 2019 - BeWelcome

Systancia Has Established Itself as an Innovative Player in the Application Virtualization and Cybersecurity Fields Systancia, the French champion of cybersecurity and virtualization, has achieved, for the sixth consecutive year, a double-digit growth combined with solid profitability. Thanks to technological and commercial successes obtained – particularly through its latest innovation, the Cleanroom solution... - April 10, 2019 - Systancia

Deloitte and Innovative Assessments to Help Improve Credit Scoring for the Underbanked Deloitte and Innovative Assessments have entered into an alliance that will allow banks to reliably approve more loans among traditionally underserved consumers. - April 01, 2019 - Innovative Assessments

Bernard Debauche Joins Systancia as Chief Product Officer Systancia, specialist in application virtualization and cybersecurity, announces the arrival of Bernard Debauche as Chief Product Officer in charge of the development of Systancia product offerings. Bernard Debauche’s mission is to lead the editor’s product strategy, and support its international... - March 18, 2019 - Systancia

Chepiok Studio Releases Workout Export for iPhone to Automatically Export the Workouts Recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava Chepiok Studio releases Workout Export for iPhone. Available worldwide on the AppStore for $1.99. It's the answer to a simple need, until now unsolved, to automatically export the workouts recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava. You only need your Apple Watch during sports activities, and once back close... - February 14, 2019 - Chepiok Studio

GRAITEC ACQUIRES Opentree – Publisher of Cabinet EDM Solution for Document Lifecycle Management GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Opentree, a U.K based company that provides EDM solutions for the management of the entire document lifecycle of projects, and conforms to BIM standards and BS1192 workflows. - January 20, 2019 - GRAITEC Group

Star Beverages Now Offers Wine in Can Packaging to Wine Producers and Distributors Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages

Kaligo: the Digital Notebook for Learning to Write in Elementary Schools Has Learned English Benoit Jeannin, Entrepreneur & CEO, Learn&Go entered a French nationwide competition with the criteria of looking at how to "revolutionize how children learn to write in the digital age." His project won and after 4 years of working with researchers, teachers, neuroscientists and experts, the final result was Kaligo in French. Kaligo will now be available in English in January 2019. - October 22, 2018 - Learn&Go

Nancyclotep is Positioning Itself to Become the Reference Center for Vectorized Internal Radiotherapy in the Greater East Region Nancyclotep, a provider of solutions for the transfer of radiopharmaceuticals to the clinical setting, has announced its intention to become the reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiotherapy for the Greater East region, in collaboration with the University Hospital of Nancy and the support of... - October 12, 2018 - Nancyclotep

With IPdiva Cleanroom, Systancia is Revolutionizing the Market Thanks to a New Approach to Cybersecurity Systancia, a recognized French player in cybersecurity, virtualization and identity management, introduces IPdiva Cleanroom, a global cybersecurity solution that meets the growing security requirements of IT administrator workstations. Thanks to IPdiva Cleanroom, Systancia provides the IT industry with what has long been required in medicine: a single-use, sterile and monitored working environment. A new approach that has already convinced the Klesia group. - September 28, 2018 - Systancia

Martello Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with WCS Europe Canadian vendor will further expand its presence in the European Software-Defined WAN market. - September 28, 2018 - Martello

GRAITEC Acquires Fabrication Management Software Publisher Arma Plus for Construction Delivery GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Arma Plus, a French based company that provides IT and Fabrication Software solutions for the construction, steel and concrete... - September 12, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

IoTize TapNLink Wins NFC Innovation Award for Best Emerging Concept Combination of ST25DV-I2C Dynamic NFC and BLE improves users' experiences with industrial systems - September 11, 2018 - IoTize SAS

Avencis Hpliance Deploys New Identity and Access Management Features Systancia, a recognized French software vendor in cybersecurity, virtualization and digital trust, releases a new version of Avencis Hpliance, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that centralizes the management of employees’ identities and authorizations. With new advanced features, including identity reconciliation and rights model, version 5 of Avencis Hpliance is available starting this month. - August 25, 2018 - Systancia

Graitec Announces the Launch of Its New Graitec Advance 2019 Suite GRAITEC, an international BIM, Simulation and Fabrication software developer for the AEC industry, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, with additional locations across the US and Canada continues its expansion worldwide and is delighted to announce the launch of the GRAITEC Advance 2019 Suite, providing unrivalled modelling, design & detailing software solutions to the AEC and Fabrication markets. - July 18, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

Derichebourg Atis aéronautique Launches Collaboration with Hi-Fly Marketing Derichebourg Atis aéronautique, a leading international services provider for the aircraft industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its collaboration with Hi-Fly Marketing, the growing South African company specialising in technical services in the African aviation industry, as its commercial representative for developing its activities through the Sub-Saharan African Region. - July 06, 2018 - Hi-Fly Marketing

a2ia XE™ Integrated Into ORONE’s Solution to Process Checks on Behalf of the Fines Collection Center By integrating a2ia XE into its Wecheck solution, Orone accelerates the digitalization of checks through improved automation rates and continues its development strategy by building on some of the most powerful recognition technologies on the market. - May 20, 2018 - A2iA

Top Rated OneSafe PC Cleaner Updates to a New Major Version Avanquest Software presented new OneSafe PC Cleaner 6, a cleaner, uninstaller, startup manager and optimization tool. The new release brings in uninstalling of browser add-ons directly from a browser, improves internet cleaning, and introduces a lot of UI improvements and bug fixes. Managing PC health... - April 12, 2018 - Avanquest Software

Ranch Computing, the Leader of Cloud Rendering Services in France, Has Doubled Its GPU Calculation Power Since 2006, Ranch Computing, a French renderfarm located in Paris, has imposed itself in Europe as one of the major actors in the calculation of computer generated images and animations, mostly for the architectural, animation and cinema or product design VFX. After having doubled its CPU calculation capacity at the end of 2016, the company, which is the French leader of Cloud rendering, keeps increasing its calculation power by now doubling its GPU calculation capacity. - March 16, 2018 - Ranch Computing

Pangea Services Continue to Provide Their Outstanding Property Management Service from a New Office By concentrating on property management and leaving the marketing of rentals to other businesses in that sector, Pangea are able to offer an exceptional service with the attention to detail expected from clients who are based overseas. - March 10, 2018 - Pangea Services

Genius Meetings: A Revolutionary Event Management Software Genius Meetings allows the organization of meetings and seminars from A to Z 100% online. It has been developed to meet the needs of the entire Meetings & Events value chain (event organizers, MICE buyers, and suppliers...). The platform was developed to meet a twofold objective, saving time for event organizers and allowing buyers to control expenses. It was founded by Fabien Martre, former CEO of IDEAL Meetings & Events, after 2 years of R&D (Research & Development). - March 10, 2018 - Genius Meetings

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

TrustAZUR Announces Its Asset Manager Solution for Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) The solution will be demonstrated on the Cypress PSoC® 6 MCU platform at Embedded World 2018, in Nuremberg, from February 27th to March 1st 2018. - February 23, 2018 - TrustAZUR

IoTize™ Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Boost Plug'n Play Solution That Slashes Time-to-Market of IoT Enable Brings TapNLink solution with ST25DV Dynamic NFC Tag ICs for plug'n play IoT connectivity to the STM32 Community. - February 22, 2018 - IoTize SAS

Consortium "n+i" Partners with Enago to Offer Manuscript Preparation and Author Education Services Enago's Editing and Author Services will Support Engineering Students and Researchers in France to Enhance the Quality of Their Submissions. - February 22, 2018 - Enago

Genius Meetings: A New Innovative Player in MICE Fabien Martre, former CEO of IDEAL Meetings & Events, launches after 2 years of Research & Development, Genius Meetings, a new platform dedicated to seminars and events. Genius Meetings allows you to organize meetings, reunions, and seminars 100% online from A to Z. It has been developed to meet the needs of the entire value chain of Meetings & Events. The platform has developed to meet a dual purpose: save time for event organizers and allow buyers to control expenses. - February 07, 2018 - Genius Meetings

Noise of Rose Creation Presents TenGanG's New Fusic-Jazz-Funk A Cappella Album "Fusic-Jazz-Funk To My Musical Heiress With Nothing But My Male Voice" is the new album of TenGanG strongly influenced by Bobby McFerrin. He is a Cameroonian artist (singer, guitarist, songwriter) living in France. He is passionate about all the music of the world, especially Jazz and Progressive Rock. - January 08, 2018 - Noise Of Rose Creation

Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies through... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka

Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Spanish Service Provider Aire Networks Embraces New Ekinops FlexRate Solution Spain’s Aire Networks puts new Ekinops optical gear’s single-fiber capacity to work in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network. - December 07, 2017 - Ekinops

Time and Place International Inc. Introduces Program That Allows Talented Millennials to Get Paid to Travel and Network Like a CEO Company recruiting professionals to participate in multi-continent travel and career development experience. - December 01, 2017 - Time And Place International Inc.

IPzen Legal: Case Management and Invoicing Software All in One Legal Practice Management Software IPzen Legal launched a cloud-based solution for legal practice management. A secure all in one case management and invoicing software allows to upload, download documents and give limited access to the clients. Deadline reminders and track your payments. - November 22, 2017 - IPzen Legal

Mobility Work Has Reached 2 Million Registered Maintenance Intervention Hours The NextGen Maintenance Management Platform and 1st Maintenance Social Network Mobility Work is Steadily Growing - November 14, 2017 - Mobility Work

“Saint George”: The Next Gen Ghost’n’Goblins is on Kickstarter "Saint George | The tree of secrets" is now on Kickstarter. Stunning 4K graphics, epic soundtrack, plenty of weapons, magic and action. Dive into the "back to future" of old school best games. - November 06, 2017 - Obscure Cloud

Dermandar's New Product Converts Any Smartphone Into a VR Camera Dermandar launches "theVRkit," a hardware and software kit that converts any smartphone into a high resolution Virtual Reality camera. The kit is made of a fisheye clip-on lens, a Bluetooth controlled mount and a pair of VR glasses. - November 01, 2017 - Dermandar

Ekinops Completes Acquisition of OneAccess Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has completed the acquisition of OneAccess. This combination creates a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks, generating combined revenues of approximately 76 million... - October 06, 2017 - Ekinops