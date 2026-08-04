France News
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026. - June 09, 2026 - Global Lens Awards
Art Quam Anima Opens in Saint-Germain-des-Prés: A Gallery, Atelier, and Cultural Programme at 28 Rue du Dragon, Paris
A new kind of art space opens in the heart of Paris's sixth arrondissement — permanent exhibition, active atelier, and monthly public programming, free admission. - May 22, 2026 - Art Quam Anima
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
latakoo Brings Video Workflow Platform, Generative Video Codec®, and Documentary Slate to Cannes Film Festival
latakoo showcases production-ready workflow technology, introduces festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, and advances two documentary films now in production. - May 16, 2026 - latakoo
Vnesys Launches Social Media Platform That Rewards Creators and Viewers
Vnesys is a next-generation video-sharing platform that rewards creators for watch time and viewers for engagement, creating a fair and modern digital economy. - March 18, 2026 - Vnesys
Instinctools Strengthens Its Presence in France with CIR Certification
Instinctools has obtained the CIR certification, which allows its France-based clients to claim a tax credit of up to 30% on R&D - January 10, 2026 - Instinctools
Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4. - January 03, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
RX Global - SITL: The Strategic Meeting of the Transport & Logistics Industry Sets Its Sights on Europe
The transport and logistics industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the French economy. It alone accounts for 10% of GDP, employs 1.9 million people in France and is facing a growing demand for skills, with more than 500,000 vacancies to be filled by the end of 2025. It is an essential part... - September 20, 2025 - RX
Marc Gillmann Appointed Director of the X-Novation Center at École Polytechnique
Marc Gillmann has been appointed Director of the X-Novation Center at École Polytechnique, effective July 21, 2025. His mission will be to strengthen the success, attractiveness, and influence of the incubator, as well as to enhance support for current and future incubated... - September 08, 2025 - Ecole Polytechnique
New RNA Category: Self-Amplifiying RNAs (saRNAs) Are Now Available for a Longer Expression Period
Self-amplifying RNAs (saRNAs) also called “Replicons” are the next generation of RNA vaccines. Their advantage over conventional mRNA vaccine platforms relies on the viral replication machinery, which amplifies the mRNA of the encoded gene of interest within target cells. - June 20, 2025 - OZ Biosciences
AAEON Demonstrate New Jetson-Based AI Products at NVIDIA GTC Paris
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #E18 for live demos, new products, and more. - June 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology
FlexAI and Tenstorrent Partner to Democratize AI Infrastructure
FlexAI is partnering with AI chipmaker Tenstorrent to integrate its Wormhole™ accelerators into FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration delivers fast, cost-efficient AI compute with 90%+ utilization, minimal backend effort, and new support for training, RAG, and inference—setting a new standard in AI workload management. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential
Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
Twisted Flux Ropes as the Key to Solar Flares and Atmospheric Heating
A study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters by an international team coordinated by Tahar Amari, CNRS research director at the Center for Theoretical Physics (CPHT) at École Polytechnique, shows that twisted flux ropes (TFRs) are omnipresent in the Sun, even in its quietest... - May 14, 2025 - Ecole Polytechnique
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025
Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting. - May 13, 2025 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
ExaCrypt Introduces Smart Risk Control System to Enhance Trading Security
ExaCrypt introduces its new Smart Risk Control System, offering real-time risk management tools to provide traders with enhanced security. This feature includes automatic stop-loss, real-time risk monitoring, and customizable risk profiles, empowering users to trade with confidence and control. - May 01, 2025 - ExaCrypt
Verdicoin Introduces Enhanced Security Framework to Strengthen User Protection
Verdicoin, a global digital asset trading platform, has announced the rollout of a comprehensive security upgrade designed to offer users an even higher level of protection in an increasingly complex digital landscape. The new security framework introduces multiple layers of defense, including... - April 23, 2025 - Verdicoin
Académie D’Investissement Triomphal: Henri Lumière Launches “Heritage and Society” Module
On the occasion of its third anniversary, the Académie D'Investissement Triomphal, founded by Henri Lumière, launches a new interdisciplinary training program focused on sustainable investment, family governance, and the evolving role of wealth in society. - April 23, 2025 - Académie d’Investissement Triomphal
eXo Platform Community Edition 7.0 is Released
eXo Platform, the open-source editor of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the official launch of eXo Platform 7.0 Community edition. This edition includes a lot of changes compared to the previous Community Editions, in terms of new features but also in terms of features packaged... - April 18, 2025 - eXo Platform
Sherpact Launches Platform to Support Career Transitions with AI and Psychological Expertise
Sherpact launches a new platform combining AI and psychological tools to support career transitions. It provides tailored job-matching, personal branding, and resilience-building resources for job seekers, while helping organizations manage workforce changes with care and efficiency. Designed to enhance readiness and streamline transitions, Sherpact aims to facilitate the process for individuals and businesses alike. - January 29, 2025 - Sherpact
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024
Arnaud Quercy will exhibit at Métamorphose 2024, an art fair showcasing 60+ artists exploring transformation through diverse mediums. Held at Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris from December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the event highlights themes of change and adaptation. Arnaud's work reflects his exploration of nature’s interplay with urban environments. The vernissage on December 26 (6 PM–10 PM) offers a chance to meet the artist. Free entry. - December 16, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
From Conflict to Compassion: How Anne Fontaine’s Fur-Free Decision Marks a New Era for the Brand
Official Statement from Anne Fontaine In light of the recent acts perpetrated against our stores and employees by anti-fur protestors, Anne Fontaine wishes to address the situation with transparency and honesty. We understand and appreciate passionate stances on environmental and ethical issues;... - September 14, 2024 - Anne Fontaine
Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 10th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition
Explore the digital pillars of Industry 4.0 with AAEON's innovative AI Demos at SIDO Lyon 2024. - September 11, 2024 - AAEON Technology
Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant
From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present "Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting. - September 08, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
MEDraysintell and NucAdvisor Join Forces to Expand Their Activities in Nuclear Medicine Consulting Services
MEDraysintell and NucAdvisor, an independent nuclear consulting company, subsidiary of Soletanche Freyssinet (VINCI Group), France, today announced the integration of the MEDraysintell business into NucAdvisor, including the brand and copyright assets. NucAdvisor will now assume responsibility for... - September 06, 2024 - MEDraysintell
AOZ Studio: A New App Creation Studio with Zero Coding
Prompt your AI Chatbot. Prompt your App. Prompt your website. Achieve results like a senior developer. AOZ Studio, is a brand new creation studio, set to change the way AI driven applications, Multi Agents, Bots, non-AI Apps and games are developed. After three years of development, AOZ Studio enables users to build their dream applications in a fraction of the time, with no coding knowledge required. Launch Date: September 23, 2024. - August 09, 2024 - AOZ Studio
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Debuts Steel Sculpture "Murmuration"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is thrilled to announce the launch of his inaugural steel sculpture, “Murmuration.” This work marks a transformative chapter in Quercy’s artistic evolution, highlighting his innovative techniques and commitment to exploring new creative frontiers with... - July 30, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
The Global Academic Awards: Celebrating Education Excellence on the World Stage
The GAA aims to ignite public interest in global education systems and support for teachers, students, and schools. - July 29, 2024 - New Jersey Minority Educational Development
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Unveils New Diptych Creations: "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and... - July 15, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
World's First Centre of Excellence in Interventional Oncology Awarded to Hôpitaux Universitaires se Strasbourg
The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS), the only global accreditation system for interventional oncology (IO), proudly announces that Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg in France has become the first facility to achieve the prestigious Centre of Excellence status. This distinction recognizes the hospital’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of patient service and quality of care in IO. - July 08, 2024 - IASIOS
AGASKIN Collaborates with Marriott Champs Elysées to Launch Exclusive K-Beauty Masterclasses in Paris
AGASKIN is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Marriott Champs Elysées to introduce exclusive K-beauty Masterclasses in the heart of Paris. This unique partnership aims to bring the latest K-beauty trends and techniques to beauty enthusiasts in one of the world’s... - June 19, 2024 - AGASKIN
Joe Weider is Back
Iconic Self-Defense Classic "Destructive Self-Defense Course," by Joe Weider, Returns in a Remarkable New Edition - March 01, 2024 - Beaumont Publishing
Lilia Fisher Wins Best Global High-End Millinery Accessories Brand in LUX Global Excellence Awards
Lilia Fisher, a luxury brand originated from Central Asia, specializing in exclusive headwear, has been named the "Best Global High-End Millinery Accessories Brand" in LUXlife Magazine's Global Excellence Awards 2023. For the 7th consecutive year, this prestigious award recognizes... - February 12, 2024 - Lilia Fisher
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2024
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - January 25, 2024 - Zealux Heat Pump
Alcineo Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to facilitate EMV Stack Implementation and Speed Up Time-to-Market of Payment Terminals
Adds new fully featured EMV contact stack to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - January 20, 2024 - Alcineo
cyberelements Launches an Attractive Program for MSPs
Since its launch at the beginning of the year, cyberelements has met great success in Europe, delivering business performance with cyber trust, with its “ready in 3 minutes” platform. cyberelements solve the c-level executives’ impossible equation of speed to compliance, shortage... - December 04, 2023 - cyberelements
World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts
Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression. - October 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Introducing IQ.gg: Streamlining Flight and Hotel Booking with Simplicity and Ease
IQ.gg is a pioneering French startup dedicated to simplifying the travel booking experience with its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform. By offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface, IQ.gg empowers travelers to effortlessly search, compare, and access the best deals from various airline companies and hotels. IQ.gg's vision includes global expansion, making travel planning simpler for people worldwide. - October 25, 2023 - IQ.gg
Ethicaline Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ethicaline-Third Party Risk Management Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 16, 2023 - Ethicaline
Arnaud Quercy Joins Artmajeur to Showcase His Artistic Creations. Discover His Work on the Platform for Art Sales
Renowned multidisciplinary artist Arnaud Quercy has partnered with Artmajeur, the esteemed online art platform. Through this collaboration, Arnaud now offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts worldwide to explore and acquire his one-of-a-kind artworks. - August 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Arnaud Quercy Creations Unveils the Fusion of Art and Robotics, Introducing Kinetic Cubist Sculpture and Painting
Arnaud Quercy Creations, a visionary in the world of artistry, proudly announces the successful development of a groundbreaking art process that merges traditional painting media (oil, acrylic, charcoal) and sculpture with cutting-edge robotics. Over the span of 2 years of research in his workshop, gradually transforming it into a high-tech lab, Arnaud Quercy has brought to life kinetic artworks that bridge the gap between the tangible and the temporal. - July 24, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
BeWelcome: the Largest Non-Profit Hospitality Exchange Network Reaches Milestone in Membership
BeWelcome.org reaches 250,000 members worldwide. The Community is celebrating its global impact as the largest free hospitality network. BeWelcome is providing a platform for travellers to stay with locals, to enable enriching encounters and start long lasting friendships. BeWelcome.org, the... - July 11, 2023 - BeWelcome
The Green Dream with Dana Thomas Celebrates Its First Anniversary as the "Podcast of Hope"
The optimistic, Eco-Minded Podcast, The Green Dream by Award-Winning Journalist Dana Thomas celebrates its one-year anniversary of uplifting exchanges with global experts, creators and changemakers from politics, business, and the arts. - June 21, 2023 - The Green Dream
Softbuilder Launches ERBuilder v7.0, the First Data Modeling Tool with Generative AI Features
Softbuilder, a leading provider of database tools, has announced the launch of ERBuilder v7. 0, the latest version of their popular data modeling tool. This release marks a significant milestone for Softbuilder, as it is the first Generative AI-powered data modeling tool. ERBuilder v7.0 introduces... - May 03, 2023 - Softbuilder
Reveal Acquires US-Based PartnerHacker to Bring "Nearbound" to the Market
The acquisition of the most influential partnerships media company marks a major milestone in Reveal’s ambition to revolutionize B2B partnerships. - February 22, 2023 - PartnerHacker
3M to Showcase Its Latest Thinsulate Insulation Products Alongside Innovators Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris
3M will showcase its latest insulation textile innovations including 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation and 3M™ Thinsulate™ Xerogel Insulation alongside Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris, which takes place Feb. 7-9 at Paris Nord... - February 09, 2023 - 3M Thinsulate