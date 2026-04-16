Georgia: Macon News
Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children. - April 16, 2026 - Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter
UTRS Awarded a Seat On $980 Million Automatic Test Systems Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) was one of 33 companies recently awarded a 10-year, combined $980 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and multiple award contract for Automatic Test Systems (ATS) Acquisition-I. - October 01, 2025 - UTRS
Author Cory Nickols’s New Book, “MORE: God Is Not Done with You,” is an Inspiring Read Encouraging Individuals to Rise Up from Their Struggles Through Their Faith in God
Recent release “MORE: God Is Not Done with You” from Covenant Books author Cory Nickols is a poignant and compelling exploration of how, through God, anyone can overcome the trials and challenges of their lives. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Nickols aims to provide comfort and help readers see that God has more planned for them than they can imagine. - June 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
After a Successful Theatrical Run, "Unraveled" Now Streaming Nationwide on Amazon Prime
Following its acclaimed theatrical release, "Unraveled" - a gripping psychological thriller - is now available on Amazon Prime. Written and Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfred Robbins, the film takes viewers on an emotional suspense filled journey. When a devoted wife tragically... - April 10, 2025 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Thomas Lynn Burrows’s Newly Released "Olivet Discourse Decoded" is a Profound Exploration of Prophetic Biblical Teachings
“Olivet Discourse Decoded” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Lynn Burrows is a thought-provoking examination of the Olivet Discourse, providing clarity and understanding on the prophetic words of Jesus, shedding new light on their meaning for today. - April 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author John G. Pisarcik’s New Book, “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive,” is a Poignant Guide to Living Free from the Burden of What Has Been
Recent release “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive” from Covenant Books author John G. Pisarcik is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at helping readers release themselves from the emotional baggage that binds them, allowing them to live a life of true mental and spiritual freedom. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Lowell Pritchard’s Newly Released "The Linville River Romance" is a Captivating Tale of Love, Resilience, and Adventure Set in 1920s North Carolina
“The Linville River Romance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lowell Pritchard is an enthralling love story filled with trials, family conflicts, and a breathtaking journey against all odds. - February 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gary W. Meier’s Newly Released "An Ecuador Compendium" is an Inspiring Collection of True Stories Showcasing Faith and Perseverance
“An Ecuador Compendium: Stories from the Mission Field” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary W. Meier is a heartfelt exploration of the joys and challenges faced by missionaries, offering readers a glimpse into God’s transformative work in Ecuador. - February 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Forsyth, Georgia
Local owners of Forsyth Self Storage announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 76 Mize Street Forsyth, GA 31029. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 165 units totaling 57,700 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled,... - January 24, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Author Hannah Rule’s New Book, “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action,” is a Moving Tribute to the Author’s Father and His Lifetime of Love
Recent release “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action” from Covenant Books author Hannah Rule is a poignant tribute to the author’s father, Reverend David August Paul, whose ministry was built on simple acts of love. Through personal stories and reflections, Hannah shows how love is not just a sentiment, but an action that can change the world when lived out in everyday moments. - December 12, 2024 - Covenant Books
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
Waymonya P. Kitchens’s New Book, "Eddie James Remembers," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Challenges of Forgetfulness Through the Eyes of a Hyperactive Child
Fulton Books author Waymonya P. Kitchens, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who works with children with disabilities and has served as a special education lead teacher for several years, has completed her most recent book, “Eddie James Remembers”: a heartwarming tale that addresses the... - October 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Author Michael Bates’s New Book, “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics,” Explores the True Origins of Organized Athletics
Recent release “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics” from Covenant Books author Michael Bates is an intriguing journey through the origins of organized athletic competitions that aims to immerse readers in the vibrant world of ancient Greece and the legendary Olympic Games. - June 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Dr. John W. Goolsby’s Newly Released “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” Inspires Hope and Faith Amidst Challenges
“REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. John W. Goolsby offers profound insights and guidance for navigating the complexities of evangelism in challenging environments. - June 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gerdine A. Dawson’s Newly Released "Why Christianity, Why Christ" is an Insightful Exploration of Faith
“Why Christianity, Why Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerdine A. Dawson offers readers an insightful journey into the heart of Christianity and the significance of Christ in spiritual life. Through profound reflections and practical wisdom, Dawson guides readers to deepen their understanding of God's love and the transformative power of faith. - May 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cindy Casady’s New Book, “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon,” is a Riveting Story of One Girl’s Incredible Journey Using Her Imagination
Recent release “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon” from Covenant Books author Cindy Casady is a captivating story of a young girl named Cinda, a young girl who decides to set off to the moon in her imagination in order to escape her home life. With her Snoopy dog and snacks by her side, Cinda blasts off on a lunar adventure that will take her and readers for a wild ride. - May 29, 2024 - Covenant Books
George Joseph Jr.’s New Book, "Humanity Quest," is an Exciting Journey Through Time Following a Group of Warriors as They Attempt to Stop the Creation of a Deadly Plague
Recent release “Humanity Quest” from Page Publishing author George Joseph Jr. is the captivating story of Earth in the aftermath of a catastrophic plague that wiped out half of humanity. A band of courageous young people born post-plague make it their goal to travel back in time and prevent scientists from cloning a prehistoric mammoth—the catalyst in the spread of the devastating illness. - February 05, 2024 - Page Publishing
Men Having Babies Adds Atlanta to Its 2024 Conference Lineup in Collaboration with Black and Southern LGBTQ+ Organizations
On February 23-25, 2024, the nonprofit Men Having Babies (MHB) is teaming with the LGBTQ Institute and additional regional nonprofits to bring to Atlanta its internationally acclaimed Surrogacy Conference & Gay Parenting Expo. It will be MHB’s fifth United States destination, joining long-running conferences in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as Brussels and Berlin in Europe. - February 03, 2024 - Men Having Babies
Author Natalie Ball’s New Book, "Neiron Is Just Like Me," is a Moving Story of a Young Boy from an Untraditional Family Background Who Manages to Follow His Dreams
Recent release "Neiron Is Just Like Me" from Covenant Books author Natalie Ball is a powerful true story inspired by the life of her brother Neiron as he overcomes a rare medical condition and helps to inspire those around him, all while dedicating his life to achieving his goal of playing football. - December 19, 2023 - Covenant Books
3SET Presents Atlanta Firefly: A Fusion of Art and Technology in an Enchanting Evening Event
Atlanta, Thursday, December 14, 2023: 3SET proudly presents Atlanta Firefly, the seventh installment in its Atlanta-based, tech-centric artist showcase series. This edition introduces a house band, further amplifying the event's unique magic. - December 05, 2023 - Payken
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
TV Personality, Kimberly D. Worthy to Appear on Jay Leno’s Late Night Game Show/Talk Show
Kimberly D. Worthy will compete on "You Bet Your Life," hosted by Talk Show Legend Jay Leno. - March 20, 2023 - Denise S'llure Publishing & Production Company, LLC
S. Kennard’s Newly Released "Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand" is an Engaging Look at Key Life Experiences That Have Shaped a Life of Faith
“Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand,” from Christian Faith Publishing author S. Kennard, is a testimony to the comforting grace of God that provides readers with an interactive journaling opportunity to help in healing and growth. - February 24, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Smyrna Pawn in Cobb County, GA, Announced a Line of Luxury Handbags
Buying a new luxury handbag can be expensive and sometimes they are hard to find. Smyrna Pawn is located in Cobb County, GA and announced they have a large line of pre-owned pawnshops available to the holiday shopper. - October 14, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Small Town Native African-American Physician Gives Back to Community with New Nonprofit
Dr. Tanika Long, a Barnesville native, has founded a new nonprofit organization, Full Circle of H.O.P.E., Inc.(FCOH) to help the community of Barnesville, GA/Lamar County. In this area, ~20% of people live in poverty, and the household income is directly proportional to the education level achieved. The purpose of FCOH is to positively impact the educational, social, spiritual, and physical lives of African American and other disadvantaged, marginalized students in Barnesville, GA/Lamar County. - August 23, 2022 - Full Circle Of Hope, Inc.
Smyrna Pawn Shop Announces Book Bags and School Supplies Awarded to Local Families
Smyrna Pawn Shop is one of Georgia's oldest and most trusted family-owned Cobb pawn shops. Smyrna Pawn Shop began in 1977 and opened the pawn shop and its service to their community. They are proud to announce that they are giving book bags, and school supplies to local students. - August 17, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Homeinc Announces Expansion Into Georgia
A company that has helped many Florida homeowners sell their properties more quickly and profitably has announced its plans to expand its service area to Georgia, with an official effective date of June 25th. The company, Homeinc, purchases homes as-is, eliminating the need for sellers to make... - July 22, 2022 - Homeinc
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
17th Annual Alive! Expo, Atlanta, May 14 & 15
The nation’s longest running and only green living, natural products event on the east coast is returning to Atlanta for its 17th year this May 14 & 15, 2022. The event is a green living total health and wellness event featuring all things natural, organic, eco as well as gluten- and allergen-free. - May 11, 2022 - Alive! Expo
Morehouse Athletics Trains with Metric Mate
Morehouse College Basketball and Volleyball teams use Alumni-Founded Metric Mate to Fuel Runs Toward History. - February 26, 2022 - Metric Mate
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July. “We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. - July 08, 2021 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Giving Health Partners with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health to Study Delivery of Telemedicine Services to Low-Income, Uninsured Chronic Patients
Unique cooperative study being undertaken by Emory University and Giving Health to advance the reach and power of Telehealth for underserved communities. - June 05, 2021 - Giving Health Inc.
Sandra Rouse-Flowers Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sandra Rouse-Flowers of Jeffersonville, Georgia has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize... - May 18, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
SuccessFluent Gains Ground as a Financial Service Firm in USA, Representatives Claim
SuccessFluent, a growing financial service and accounting firm in the USA, recently showcased, at its annual conference, its mounting portfolio of clientele, along with the plethora of positive reviews the firm received for its operations. - February 16, 2021 - SuccessFluent
Make It Clear Studio Launches MakeItClear.TV, a Free Faith Based Streaming Website
The site includes productions by Make It Clear Studio. - January 23, 2021 - Make It Clear Studio
55 Fitness Adds New Location Through Franchise Expansion
Fitness franchise opportunity opens first of several locations, all targeting ages 55 and older. - July 09, 2020 - 55 Fitness
PulteGroup Gives Atlanta Homebuyers a Jump on Summer with 10-Day Sales Event
Limited Time Savings and Low Interest Rates at the Heart of Home Buyer-Focused Promotion Across Multiple Brands Including Pulte Homes, John Wieland Homes & Neighborhoods, Del Webb and Centex - June 13, 2020 - PulteGroup - Georgia
High Demand Forecasted for New Luxury Townhomes at Peachtree City’s Everton
Pulte Homes Adds "The Townes" to Amenity-Rich Fayette County Community that Already Boasts Single-Family Homes and Bungalow-Inspired Ranch Homes - June 11, 2020 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Equine Rider Training Program: "Comprehensive Video Lessons"
In a period where large group events are Science Of Motion with their "Comprehensive Video Lesson" program with Jean Luc Cornille. - April 04, 2020 - Science Of Motion LLC
Equine Lecture, The New Seat by Jean Luc Cornille
The Jean Luc Cornille lecture, "The New Seat" has been a favorite around the world and now is available online or on DVD. - April 04, 2020 - Science Of Motion LLC
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA
A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Seizure Response Service Dog Delivered to 17-Year-Old Boy in Fort Valley, Georgia
A 17-year-old boy named Zac living in Fort Valley, Georgia, has just received an extremely special Seizure Response Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” has a mission to provide specially bred and custom-trained dogs for... - March 23, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Office Interiors is Exploding Into New Markets
An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - United Energy Trading