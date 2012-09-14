PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Seizure Response Service Dog Delivered to 17-Year-Old Boy in Fort Valley, Georgia A 17-year-old boy named Zac living in Fort Valley, Georgia, has just received an extremely special Seizure Response Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” has a mission to provide specially bred and custom-trained dogs for individuals... - March 23, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Office Interiors is Exploding Into New Markets An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

Advanced Core Concepts Successfully Completes AS9100D Certification Advanced Core Concepts (ACC), an innovative small business dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Department of Defense and other federal and commercial customers, is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100D certification for its Warner Robins, Georgia office. This is in addition to... - August 28, 2018 - Advanced Core Concepts

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

U.S. Congressman Jody Hice Visits Bulldog Steel Fabrication U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

The Song Riding By Christmas Lights Gaining Momentum in U.S. and Abroad Chip Hullender of Tiny Hours Publishing and Stuart Settles of Carrot Igloo Inc. Studio, both BMI affiliates, have written and released the best new Christmas song of 2017 with Riding By Christmas Lights Mary Beth Benson and Luke Berryhill. The duet blends classic Christmas, country rock, pop, bluegrass and a pinch of zydeco and is fun to sing. Portions of profits will be used to develop plans for a community for adults with disabilities and the people who love and support them. - December 05, 2017 - Tiny Hours Publishing

Celebrity Hair Stylist/Makeup Artist "The Renowned' Charles Gregory Launches Cosmetic Line Charles Gregory Cosmetics in Atlanta Georgia Charles Gregory launches his long anticipated full line of cosmetics in his Atlanta Blow Dry & Beauty Bar in Midtown Atlanta. His new makeup line includes every thing from sheer liquid foundations to fabulous shimmers and glitters of all colors for holiday glamour. - November 26, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar

Elephant Aid International (EAI) Working with Puerto Rico Government to Retire Zoo Elephant to Georgia, USA, Refuge EAI is coordinating with the Puerto Rico government to retire Mundi, a 34-year-old female African elephant, to EAI’s new refuge in Attapulgus, GA; launching fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the move. - October 04, 2017 - Elephant Aid International

EcoMech Geothermal of Atlanta Adds Innovative WaterFurnace Savings Calculator to Website The savings calculator provides homeowners with a free estimate of savings when installing a WaterFurnace geothermal system by Atlanta's own EcoMech Geothermal Heating and Air, versus the conventional gas, oil or propane furnace or an air to air heat pump. - August 15, 2017 - EcoMech Geothermal and Mechanical

Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck

Staying Safe and Building Trust in the Sharing Economy is as Easy as Taking a Selfie Criminal activities resulting from recent Airbnb account hacks demonstrate the critical need for improved identity verification and trust in the peer-to-peer and sharing market. - April 14, 2017 - Trust Stamp

Profound Technologies Licenses New Laser Strike Recording App for the Aviation Community Laser strikes are becoming an increasing danger to the aviation community. New mobile app to reduce the risk. - December 05, 2016 - Profound Technologies, Inc

Atlanta Mobile Marketing Organization Announces Winners of 2016 Atlanta Mobile Awards 2016 Atlanta Mobile Awards were given out on November 3rd to recognize the best in mobile marketing, mobile technology and mobile development from around the Atlanta Metro. - November 14, 2016 - Atlanta Mobile Marketing Organization

Hazmat Training Comes to Macon Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Macon, GA. - June 30, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

International Film Festival Brings Industry to Milledgeville For the third year in a row, the Milledgeville Film Festival will bring filmmakers, industry professionals, students and celebrities from across the globe to celebrate the illustrious art of cinema. This year’s festival took in a record-breaking 350 submissions from more than 30 different countries;... - March 30, 2016 - Milledgeville Film Festival

Private Bank of Decatur Adds Personal Banker Chris Clay Private Bank of Decatur has added Loganville resident Chris Clay as a Personal Banker. He previously worked with another area bank, and began his banking career in Macon, receiving a Top Performer designation for his work. “Chris is reliable and focused, with a great customer service approach,... - September 27, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Private Bank of Buckhead Renewed as SBA "Preferred Lender" The U.S. Small Business Administration has renewed Private Bank of Buckhead’s Preferred Lender Participant status, which streamlines and expedites processes for the bank’s clients. - August 31, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Savannah Homes For Heroes Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Lisa Scales for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Dr Carhee's 3 Phases of Healing - Help Attorneys Win Larger Settlements Dr. Carhee (chiropractor) Documents and Supports Personal Injury Attorneys and Their Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injuries Using the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing, Documenting Value Driver - Decision Points, and a Medical Team Approach. - August 18, 2015 - Pain 2 Wellness Center

Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia

I Will Survive, Inc. Continues to Grow Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday, April 18, 2015 11:00am – 3:00pm I Will Survive, Inc. 5879-D New Peachtree Rd. Doraville, GA, 30340 - February 01, 2015 - I Will Survive, Inc.

Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC Announces That Danny Dukes Completes Business Valuation Course Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC announced that the founder, Danny Dukes, completed a course offered by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) the week of September 12. - October 02, 2014 - Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC

Village Podiatry Centers Continues to Make Its Footprint in Healthcare Village Podiatry Centers, a division of Extremity Healthcare Incorporated (EHI) was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the Top 25 Physician Group Practices in the state. The company serves across 32 offices and completed approximately 150,000 visits last year. Dr. David Helfman,... - June 17, 2014 - Village Podiatry Centers

Voting Rights 65 Years Ago: Remembering Isaiah Nixon Mr. Isaiah Nixon, an African American, husband and father of six, who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary election on September 8, 1948 in Alston, GA (Montgomery County). That evening, Nixon was shot three times by J.A. Johnson in front of Nixon’s wife and young children. Nixon was transported to a hospital in Dublin, GA where he died two days later. After forty-five minutes of deliberation on November 5th, Johnson was acquitted. - November 15, 2013 - UNESCO-TST

Third Wave Digital Announces the Launch of Latest Higher Education Website for Trenholm State Technical College Trenholm State Technical College came to the award-winning higher education web design firm, Third Wave Digital, seeking a complete website overhaul. In a collaborative effort, Third Wave Digital worked closely with administrators from Trenholm to develop a new web presence to serve the needs of prospective... - October 11, 2013 - Third Wave Digital

Next Generation Social Media Platform Sweeping the Globe - Naaraa.com It's all in one architecture (Family/Friends, Social, Professional), private, separation, secure, user profit sharing and with over 5 million hits and thousands of users registered in the month of September alone, Naaraa.com is very quickly becoming a powerful force in Social Media. - September 30, 2013 - Naaraa.com / Naaraa LLC.

Rick's Plumbing Services Purchases Kubota KX 121-3 Super Series Excavator Rick's Plumbing Services in Milledgeville, Ga., purchases Kubota KX 121-3 in order to provide first class excavation services in middle Gerorgia. - July 12, 2013 - Rick's Plumbing Services

Georgia City Takes Welcome Wagon to the Web at GatewayMacon.org Macon Georgia Web Portal Expanded. - June 19, 2013 - Third Wave Digital

Mortgage Service Provider Adds New HR Manager as Firm Expands The StoneHill Group, a national provider of quality control, due diligence, loan fulfillment, mortgage compliance audits and other outsourcing services to the mortgage industry, has hired Margery McDonald as their Human Resources Manager as the company continues its growth and expansion throughout the... - June 03, 2013 - The StoneHill Group

New SUCCESS Book is Launched in Atlanta by Author Anna Stevens - "Turn Your Dreams and Wants Into Achievable SMART Goals!" Join the Free Book Signing Party! 5/9/13 New SUCCESS book is being launched in Atlanta on May 9th 2013. The book is a comprehensive manual on effective goal-setting and provides detailed strategies to make your dreams a reality as well as offers worksheets and templates allowing you to take actions right away. The book reveals author's personal stories of struggle, domestic violence, homelessness, and success. The book already gathered 10 pages of endorsements, changing people's life for the better! - April 22, 2013 - EQ for Success LLC

100% Virgin Remy Hair from the Temples of India Presented by Luxe Hair Exotics Ultra Luxe of Atlanta announces the launch of Luxe Hair Exotics 100% Virgin Indian Hair hand selected to bring you the finest quality human hair extensions you can buy. - September 03, 2012 - Luxe Hair Exotics

Despite Changes, Long Term Care Insurance Industry Appears Healthy Insurance Site LTC Tree Sees Continued Strong Consumer Demand Amid Changing Industry Shoppers considering Long Term Care Insurance are undaunted by the changes to the industry in recent months, according to a study by comparison shopping site LTCTree.com. Drew Nichols, one of the co-founders of the site, said, “Several key metrics we use to predict our future sales remain positive.” Nichols continued, “What we are seeing is an industry that’s changing, but for the better.” - August 15, 2012 - LTC Tree

Sage School Expands to Include Kindergarten Private School Focusing on Language Learning Differences Expands to Include K-8. - July 12, 2012 - Sage School

Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law

The StoneHill Group Offers MERS® System Members Assistance with Monthly Reconciliations and Annual Reporting The StoneHill Group, a national provider of pre- and post-closing quality control audits, fulfillment, due diligence, and collateral audits to mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and the financial services industry, today announced a service to help MERS® System members comply with their annual... - June 14, 2012 - The StoneHill Group

Daring New Approach to College Student Tours: Third Wave Digital Delivers for YHC On Friday May 11, 2012 Third Wave Digital announced the launch of the new virtual student tour for Young Harris College. - May 26, 2012 - Third Wave Digital

Marina Limousine and Car Services of Marietta, Georgia Now Offers a Free Ride to Atlanta International Airport Marina Limousine and Car Services of Marietta, Georgia now offers a Free Ride to Atlanta International Airport, from Any city around the metro Atlanta Area to and from Atlanta International Airport. See below for details. - April 11, 2012 - Marina Limousine

View Point Health Serves Communities Online Thanks to New Website from Third Wave Digital In late 2011 the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Community Service Board (GRNCSB) announced its decision to re-launch under the new name View Point Health. Like any re-branding effort, the team at View Point Health sought to create a unified presence for both the community and its employees and knew that going online was a must. To do this, View Point Health contracted Macon, Georgia-based web design and development company Third Wave Digital. - January 19, 2012 - Third Wave Digital

Helms Career Institute Spreads Goodwill Mission, Education Opportunities Online with New Website Helms Career Institute, a division of Goodwill Industries, was established with the sole focus of creating an educational model that provides training in culinary arts, and other occupational areas. This unique educational program needed a web presence that allowed Helms Career Institute to attract future students, educate contributors and engage the community. To accomplish this goal they turned to Third Wave Digital, a Macon, Georgia-based website design firm Third Wave Digital. - January 18, 2012 - Third Wave Digital

Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, Releases Free iPhone & Android Mobile Accident App Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law

ClausKids.com Makes Christmas Magic with Hours of Online Fun As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is fully upon us, families are in search of an alternative to the chaotic department store crowds, and have found one in the form of the loveable, magical, wintry-wonderland world of ClausKids.com. With worldwide economic uncertainties distracting us from... - November 29, 2011 - ClausKids

InTopic Media Builds Brand Awareness with New Micro-Banner Technology Micro-Banners Increase Consumer Engagement, Says Innovative Search Engine Marketer Jayson Hahn. - October 11, 2011 - InTopic Media

CareSouth Homecare Professionals Names Bryant Stamps Regional Vice President of Business Development Bryant Stamps has been named Regional Vice President of Business Development for CareSouth Homecare Professionals' Georgia and Alabama locations. - September 22, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.

There’s a New Bear in Town: Mercer University Announces Launch of New Admissions Website GoMercer.com If there is one thing that college and university admissions departments know, it’s that all marketing communications have an expiration date. Current students graduate, degree programs grow and recruitment goals must be tweaked to stay in line with the current trends of prospective students. This... - June 22, 2011 - Third Wave Digital

World's Original Online Poetry Bar Announces the Creation of BOOKS ON BLOG™ for Digital Poetry Chapbooks The world’s original online poetry bar, The Camel Saloon, announces its creation of digital poetry chapbooks with the publication of its first two Books on Blog™. - June 20, 2011 - The Camel Saloon