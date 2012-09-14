|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
A 17-year-old boy named Zac living in Fort Valley, Georgia, has just received an extremely special Seizure Response Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” has a mission to provide specially bred and custom-trained dogs for individuals... - March 23, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
An Atlanta based office interiors firm is hitting the upstate running. Georgia’s oldest Teknion dealer is thrilled to announce the opening of another office in Greenville, SC. This is a wonderful opportunity for the firm. Office Interiors is part of a group of affiliates that address real estate, property management, and architecture solutions, which is comprised of approximately 200 employees. - January 28, 2019 - Office Interiors
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power
Innovative Streaming Service Out-Delivers SoundCloud and YouTube. - August 30, 2018 - MyMy Music
Advanced Core Concepts (ACC), an innovative small business dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Department of Defense and other federal and commercial customers, is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100D certification for its Warner Robins, Georgia office. This is in addition to... - August 28, 2018 - Advanced Core Concepts
Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch.
This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Chip Hullender of Tiny Hours Publishing and Stuart Settles of Carrot Igloo Inc. Studio, both BMI affiliates, have written and released the best new Christmas song of 2017 with Riding By Christmas Lights Mary Beth Benson and Luke Berryhill. The duet blends classic Christmas, country rock, pop, bluegrass and a pinch of zydeco and is fun to sing. Portions of profits will be used to develop plans for a community for adults with disabilities and the people who love and support them. - December 05, 2017 - Tiny Hours Publishing
Charles Gregory launches his long anticipated full line of cosmetics in his Atlanta Blow Dry & Beauty Bar in Midtown Atlanta. His new makeup line includes every thing from sheer liquid foundations to fabulous shimmers and glitters of all colors for holiday glamour. - November 26, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
EAI is coordinating with the Puerto Rico government to retire Mundi, a 34-year-old female African elephant, to EAI’s new refuge in Attapulgus, GA; launching fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the move. - October 04, 2017 - Elephant Aid International
The savings calculator provides homeowners with a free estimate of savings when installing a WaterFurnace geothermal system by Atlanta's own EcoMech Geothermal Heating and Air, versus the conventional gas, oil or propane furnace or an air to air heat pump. - August 15, 2017 - EcoMech Geothermal and Mechanical
Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck
Criminal activities resulting from recent Airbnb account hacks demonstrate the critical need for improved identity verification and trust in the peer-to-peer and sharing market. - April 14, 2017 - Trust Stamp
Laser strikes are becoming an increasing danger to the aviation community. New mobile app to reduce the risk. - December 05, 2016 - Profound Technologies, Inc
2016 Atlanta Mobile Awards were given out on November 3rd to recognize the best in mobile marketing, mobile technology and mobile development from around the Atlanta Metro. - November 14, 2016 - Atlanta Mobile Marketing Organization
Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Macon, GA. - June 30, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center
For the third year in a row, the Milledgeville Film Festival will bring filmmakers, industry professionals, students and celebrities from across the globe to celebrate the illustrious art of cinema.
This year’s festival took in a record-breaking 350 submissions from more than 30 different countries;... - March 30, 2016 - Milledgeville Film Festival
Private Bank of Decatur has added Loganville resident Chris Clay as a Personal Banker. He previously worked with another area bank, and began his banking career in Macon, receiving a Top Performer designation for his work.
“Chris is reliable and focused, with a great customer service approach,... - September 27, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead
The U.S. Small Business Administration has renewed Private Bank of Buckhead’s Preferred Lender Participant status, which streamlines and expedites processes for the bank’s clients. - August 31, 2015 - Private Bank of Buckhead
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Lisa Scales for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
Dr. Carhee (chiropractor) Documents and Supports Personal Injury Attorneys and Their Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injuries Using the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing, Documenting Value Driver - Decision Points, and a Medical Team Approach. - August 18, 2015 - Pain 2 Wellness Center
New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Saturday, April 18, 2015
11:00am – 3:00pm
I Will Survive, Inc.
5879-D New Peachtree Rd.
Doraville, GA, 30340 - February 01, 2015 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC announced that the founder, Danny Dukes, completed a course offered by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) the week of September 12. - October 02, 2014 - Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC
Village Podiatry Centers, a division of Extremity Healthcare Incorporated (EHI) was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the Top 25 Physician Group Practices in the state. The company serves across 32 offices and completed approximately 150,000 visits last year.
Dr. David Helfman,... - June 17, 2014 - Village Podiatry Centers
Mr. Isaiah Nixon, an African American, husband and father of six, who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary election on September 8, 1948 in Alston, GA (Montgomery County). That evening, Nixon was shot three times by J.A. Johnson in front of Nixon’s wife and young children. Nixon was transported to a hospital in Dublin, GA where he died two days later. After forty-five minutes of deliberation on November 5th, Johnson was acquitted. - November 15, 2013 - UNESCO-TST
Trenholm State Technical College came to the award-winning higher education web design firm, Third Wave Digital, seeking a complete website overhaul. In a collaborative effort, Third Wave Digital worked closely with administrators from Trenholm to develop a new web presence to serve the needs of prospective... - October 11, 2013 - Third Wave Digital
It's all in one architecture (Family/Friends, Social, Professional), private, separation, secure, user profit sharing and with over 5 million hits and thousands of users registered in the month of September alone, Naaraa.com is very quickly becoming a powerful force in Social Media. - September 30, 2013 - Naaraa.com / Naaraa LLC.
Rick's Plumbing Services in Milledgeville, Ga., purchases Kubota KX 121-3 in order to provide first class excavation services in middle Gerorgia. - July 12, 2013 - Rick's Plumbing Services
Macon Georgia Web Portal Expanded. - June 19, 2013 - Third Wave Digital
The StoneHill Group, a national provider of quality control, due diligence, loan fulfillment, mortgage compliance audits and other outsourcing services to the mortgage industry, has hired Margery McDonald as their Human Resources Manager as the company continues its growth and expansion throughout the... - June 03, 2013 - The StoneHill Group
New SUCCESS book is being launched in Atlanta on May 9th 2013. The book is a comprehensive manual on effective goal-setting and provides detailed strategies to make your dreams a reality as well as offers worksheets and templates allowing you to take actions right away. The book reveals author's personal stories of struggle, domestic violence, homelessness, and success. The book already gathered 10 pages of endorsements, changing people's life for the better! - April 22, 2013 - EQ for Success LLC
Ultra Luxe of Atlanta announces the launch of Luxe Hair Exotics 100% Virgin Indian Hair hand selected to bring you the finest quality human hair extensions you can buy. - September 03, 2012 - Luxe Hair Exotics
Shoppers considering Long Term Care Insurance are undaunted by the changes to the industry in recent months, according to a study by comparison shopping site LTCTree.com. Drew Nichols, one of the co-founders of the site, said, “Several key metrics we use to predict our future sales remain positive.” Nichols continued, “What we are seeing is an industry that’s changing, but for the better.” - August 15, 2012 - LTC Tree
Private School Focusing on Language Learning Differences Expands to Include K-8. - July 12, 2012 - Sage School
David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
The StoneHill Group, a national provider of pre- and post-closing quality control audits, fulfillment, due diligence, and collateral audits to mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and the financial services industry, today announced a service to help MERS® System members comply with their annual... - June 14, 2012 - The StoneHill Group
On Friday May 11, 2012 Third Wave Digital announced the launch of the new virtual student tour for Young Harris College. - May 26, 2012 - Third Wave Digital
Marina Limousine and Car Services of Marietta, Georgia now offers a Free Ride to Atlanta International Airport, from Any city around the metro Atlanta Area to and from Atlanta International Airport. See below for details. - April 11, 2012 - Marina Limousine
In late 2011 the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Community Service Board (GRNCSB) announced its decision to re-launch under the new name View Point Health. Like any re-branding effort, the team at View Point Health sought to create a unified presence for both the community and its employees and knew that going online was a must. To do this, View Point Health contracted Macon, Georgia-based web design and development company Third Wave Digital. - January 19, 2012 - Third Wave Digital
Helms Career Institute, a division of Goodwill Industries, was established with the sole focus of creating an educational model that provides training in culinary arts, and other occupational areas. This unique educational program needed a web presence that allowed Helms Career Institute to attract future students, educate contributors and engage the community. To accomplish this goal they turned to Third Wave Digital, a Macon, Georgia-based website design firm Third Wave Digital. - January 18, 2012 - Third Wave Digital
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is fully upon us, families are in search of an alternative to the chaotic department store crowds, and have found one in the form of the loveable, magical, wintry-wonderland world of ClausKids.com.
With worldwide economic uncertainties distracting us from... - November 29, 2011 - ClausKids
Micro-Banners Increase Consumer Engagement, Says Innovative Search Engine Marketer Jayson Hahn. - October 11, 2011 - InTopic Media
Bryant Stamps has been named Regional Vice President of Business Development for CareSouth Homecare Professionals' Georgia and Alabama locations. - September 22, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
If there is one thing that college and university admissions departments know, it’s that all marketing communications have an expiration date. Current students graduate, degree programs grow and recruitment goals must be tweaked to stay in line with the current trends of prospective students. This... - June 22, 2011 - Third Wave Digital
The world’s original online poetry bar, The Camel Saloon, announces its creation of digital poetry chapbooks with the publication of its first two Books on Blog™. - June 20, 2011 - The Camel Saloon
Founded by attorneys Michael Waddington and Alexandra Gonzalez-Waddington, LegalNichePros.com specializes in online marketing and reputation management for attorneys and law firms across the U.S. - March 21, 2011 - LegalNichePro