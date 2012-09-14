PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Acutrans Launches New Web Site Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Authors' Children Record Audiobook Version of "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" Malcolm and Denise M. Johnson's book for new beginning readers, "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park," has been brought to life with their daughters' audiobook. "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" is a fun story featuring a happy family, that introduces children to colors, sight words, numbers... - November 08, 2019 - Johnson Jr. Family Books

A New Powerfully Insightful Book for Men Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Leadership Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary 300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

FantasyEsports.gg and Razer Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Rewarding Fantasy Esports Platform FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe. The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg

Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - October 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Registry's 2019, Q3 Publication, as the Humanitarian of the Year The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Elana N. Cohen Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Elana N. Cohen of Chicago, Illinois is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 7 years in the field of public relations. About Elana N. Cohen Elana N. Cohen... - September 24, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

International Peeling Society USA Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Team New Officers and Board of Directors Appointed. - September 13, 2019 - International Peeling Society-USA

Ray and Collins Launch New Company, Elevating My Business National speakers, power couple, authors and business coaches help hairdressers and salon owners raise prices and elevate bottom line. - September 13, 2019 - Elevating My Business

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth with Enhanced Offerings to an Expanded Audience ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club

Startup data245 Utilizes Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Employee Benefit Healthcare Spend Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Canidium is an Official Sponsor of WorldatWork’s 2019 Spotlight on Sales Compensation WorldatWork, the leading non-profit professional association in compensation and total rewards, will be hosting their annual Spotlight on Sales Compensation at The Westin Chicago North River, August 19-21. Canidium, a consultancy with unrivaled sales compensation strategy and technology expertise, will once again be an official sponsor of the annual event. Canidium will be represented by two industry veterans; David Kohari and Lee Goldberg, at Table #1. - August 15, 2019 - Canidium

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties