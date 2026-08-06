Illinois: Chicago News
Jon R. Lapo Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jon R. Lapo of Chicago, Illinois has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his contributions and achievements in government service. About Jon R. Lapo Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city... - August 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
The Kryder Law Group Expands Throughout Illinois With Multiple Chicago and Metro-Area Offices to Better Serve Illinois Communities in Need of Personal Injury Services
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm. - July 11, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Daniel J. Voelker Founder of Voelker Litigation Group Releases New Featured Article Examining the Return of Premium Cigars in Evolving Luxury Markets
The article explores how changing definitions of luxury are elevating craftsmanship, provenance, ritual, and privacy—and why premium cigars are drawing renewed attention within that shift. - June 05, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor. - June 04, 2026 - Illinois Aviation Academy
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC Announces Managing Partners and Executive Leadership Team
Firm appoints seasoned financial services executives and strategic advisory board to anchor national leadership. - June 03, 2026 - a2 Investment Partners, LLC
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Kryder Law Group Opens Office in Wisconsin
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - May 30, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
Anthony Losanno Promoted to Managing Director of CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine has announced the promotion of Anthony Losanno from Senior Vice President of Sales to Managing Director. This expands his leadership role across the organization’s business, editorial, events, and operational functions. - May 13, 2026 - CDO Magazine
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
Arnold Electric Opens New Schaumburg Location, Strengthening Service Across Northwest Suburbs
Arnold Electric has opened a new location in Schaumburg, IL, strengthening service for homeowners in the Northwest suburbs the company has proudly served for years. Homeowners now have improved access to licensed electricians for electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, Arnold Electric delivers safe, code-compliant work with a focus on professionalism, education, and long-term solutions. - May 07, 2026 - Arnold Electric
Empire Today® Completes New Equity Investment, Positioning Company for Next Phase of Growth
Empire Today, LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”), one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement space, has received a new equity investment from an investment group led by funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (“Invesco”) and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”) as part of a broader transaction to solidify the Company’s balance sheet. - May 05, 2026 - Empire Today
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
The AKARAMA Foundation Unveils 2026 Season: "Passport to Possibilities"
Three Iconic Chicago Destinations, One Mission to Build Community The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic... - April 29, 2026 - AKARAMA Foundation
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Michael E. Zielinski Named a Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - April 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth
COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development. - March 27, 2026 - COAX Software
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Empire Today® Once Again Named One of "America’s Best Midsize Employers" by Forbes
Empire Today was named to the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2026 list for the fourth time, based on employee feedback on workplace culture and experience. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to a strong, employee-driven culture that supports growth, trust, and customer-first values. - March 26, 2026 - Empire Today
As Analog Hobbies Surge in Popularity, This Illinois Cabin Retreat is Building Getaways Around Them
Kishauwau Cabins is celebrating its 40th anniversary with hobby-inspired cabin stays that encourage guests to unplug and enjoy simple, nostalgic activities. Located in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country, the retreat blends nature, comfort, and hands-on experiences for a relaxing, year-round getaway. - March 23, 2026 - Kishauwau Cabins
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
"FunnyCon" to Cement Chicago as the World’s Comedy Capital This April; Inaugural "Funny Awards" Set for April Fools’ Day
A major new comedy event from Scott Dikkers (co-founder and 15-year editor-in-chief of The Onion) comes to The Lincoln Lodge March 31-April 2, bringing comedy workshops with comedy-industry insiders, performances by fan-favorite comedians from Chicago, LA, and New York and the gala Funny Awards celebration the night of April 1, where "The Funny" (not to be confused with the the Emmy or the Grammy) will go to the year's funniest movie, funniest TV show, funniest book, funniest comedian, and more. - March 18, 2026 - FunnyCon
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 16, 2026 - Web Marketing Association