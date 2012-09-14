PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field. About John R. Hill John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Tractor Zoom and Wavebid Announce Partnership to Bring Buyers and Farm Equipment Auctioneers Together Tractor Zoom, a leading advertising platform for bringing farm equipment auctioneers and buyers of high-valued farm machinery together, and Wavebid, makers of the leading auction management software, announced a partnership today designed to improve the online advertising experience for farm equipment... - January 16, 2019 - Tractor Zoom

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) Confirms Keynote Speaker and Panelists for the Upcoming Active Shooter Awareness Town Hall Meeting in Des Moines, Iowa Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) confirms keynote speaker Randall C. Thysse, Special Agent in Charge (SAC), FBI Omaha Division, and adds Dutch Giesinger, Executive Director, Safeguard Iowa Partnership and Lt. Keith Romp, Polk County Sheriff’s Office to the panel. - September 24, 2018 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) to Host Next Active Shooter Preparedness Town Hall Meeting in Des Moines, IA Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) continues to host town hall meetings in congressional districts around the country with focus on raising awareness of active shooter threats and how to survive them. - August 14, 2018 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Custom Trained Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to Woman with Type 1 Diabetes in Ankeny, IA A woman in Ankeny, Iowa, received a very special delivery of a Diabetic Alert Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or "SDWR," a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization based in Madison, Virginia. - June 30, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors, therapists,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy

Kansas City Breweries Company, LLC Announces Stock Offering Providing High Growth Value Brands for Consumers, Retailers and Beverage Markets - April 24, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Christkindlmarket Des Moines Launches New Look After Strong Debut More than 23,000 visitors attended the inaugural Christkindlmarket Des Moines in downtown Des Moines last December. Building on this success, the Des Moines European Heritage Association (DMEHA), which created and produces the event, is launching a new logo and branding scheme for the market’s... - February 14, 2017 - Des Moines European Heritage Assn.

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

Homes for Heroes® Affiliate Lender Specialist Kyra Sommerville Moore Gives Back to More Than 100 Local Heroes Homes for Heroes honors Kyra Sommerville Moore of Urbandale, IA for serving 101 local heroes, providing over $55,000 in Hero Rewards® savings and earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club award. - August 04, 2016 - Homes for Heroes

Underdog Sports Features Rising MMA Athlete Sinjen Ruby MMA pro Sinjen Ruby works with area youth program. - June 13, 2016 - Underdog Sports

Sun Fund Americas Signs Solar PPA in Jamaica Sun Fund Americas, SRL, a renewable energy development company headquartered in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, and concentrating on the Caribbean and Central American markets has signed a 20mw Solar Power Purchase Agreement in the island nation of Jamaica. The project represents an investment of $50 million. - February 25, 2016 - Sun Fund Americas

Rand Paul's Obamacare Replacement Insurance Processing Corporation (IPC) enrolled America’s 1st tax-free Health Savings Account (HSA). The tax-free HSA is the center-piece of Republican Healthcare Reform. In 2016, IPC is adding low-cost Short-Term-Medical (STM) to the product offerings. IPC expanded its web presence with a consumer blog entitled CRUZforVP.com. The blog’s analysis includes Presidential candidates’ healthcare reforms. IPC's informed opinion rates Rand Paul’s reforms the best. - December 28, 2015 - Insurance Processing Corporation

I-Renew Publicly Opposes Bakken Pipeline I-Renew Vice President to speak out against Bakken pipeline at public hearing. - November 12, 2015 - Iowa Renewable Energy Association

Immanuel Pathways PACE Chooses CareKinesis for Its Pharmacy Services Provider CareKinesis partners with health care organizations to provide personalized medication therapy management and pharmacy services for high-risk populations. The results are enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. - October 22, 2015 - CareKinesis

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expanding in Des Moines, Iowa Teleperformance U.S.A. Expanding in Des Moines, Iowa, with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates up to 100 Home Agent Positions. - October 21, 2015 - Teleperformance

Be a Better Recycler in One Easy Step: RecycleCoach This Labor Day, RecycleCoach.com can help people be better recyclers by registering for free collection and schedule change notifications. - September 03, 2015 - RecycleCoach

Sept. 22 - Grand Opening of Imagine Energy Trailer in Des Moines I-Renew Unveils the Imagine Energy Trailer at Annual NH3 Fuels Association Conference - September 16, 2014 - Iowa Renewable Energy Association

EO Iowa Names Klein Entrepreneur of the Year Entrepreneurs’’ Organization (EO) Iowa named member John Klein as “Entrepreneur of the Year” during their annual meeting on Tuesday, July 15, 2014 in Des Moines. Klein and partner, Jason Stortz, started their computer consulting business five years ago in Klein’s basement. - July 23, 2014 - EO Iowa

Domestic Violence Survivor to Create YouTube Series on Women in Technology at SXSW Ini Augustine overcame homelessness, domestic abuse, and economic misfortune to create SocialWise Media Group in 2011. She is Aspiring Businesswoman of the year 2013 for NAWBO, The National Association of Women Business Owners. She started her career with Dun & Bradstreet at the age of 15, and became the youngest Financial Data Consultant in the history of the company. - March 01, 2014 - SocialWise Media Group

Local Des Moines Travel Agent Selected to Participate in Elite Industry Event Travel Weekly chooses top travel professionals to participate in inaugural Global Travel Marketplace 2013 Event. Local Des Moines area Travel Agency, Encore Travel - Luxury Travel Concierge is among those chosen. - July 31, 2013 - Encore Travel - Luxury Travel Concierge

Lois F. Ihnen Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lois F. Ihnen of Everly, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Lois F. Ihnen Ms. Ihnen retired from teaching in May, 1998 after 38 years of education experience. She taught... - June 07, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Iowa-Made Ignition Interlock Company Partners with Local Driving Service for Third Year Running to Help Prevent Drunk Driving This St. Patrick’s Day For the third year in a row, a public safety effort by Intoxalock will help 20 drivers who have been drinking, arrive home safely this St. Patrick’s Day. On Sunday, March 17th, 2013 any individual in need of a safe ride can contact Drivers On Call (DOC) by calling (515) 778-9007 to request a pick-up... - March 14, 2013 - Intoxalock

John F. Robyt, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John F. Robyt, Ph.D. of Ames, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About John F. Robyt, PH.D. Dr. Robyt has over 52 years experience in the field of education. He is a Professor... - December 07, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

Harry Stine of Stine Seed Challenges Farmers Harry Stine, Stine Seed, challenges local Legion Farmers. The Van Meter Legion Post has been in a fund raising mode for 2 yrs. now. They are raising funds to build a 90' by 110' building. This building site is 5 acres on the east side of Van Meter. When done it will be used as a community building with... - November 30, 2012 - Van Meter Legion Post 403

i wireless Announces Tower Sale to TowerCo for $45.5 Million in Cash i wireless Builds Cash Reserve to Invest in Wireless Network Expansion - October 19, 2012 - i wireless

Anti-Abortion Group Targets the Iowa State Fair with Display of Large, Bloody Photos of Aborted Babies Abortion billboard trucks hit the streets of Des Moines in a campaign to bring a powerful pro-life message to Iowa voters in advance of the November 6 elections. - August 12, 2012 - The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

100 Year Anniversary of Villisca Axe Murders Commemorated in Town Where Trials Were Held Villisca Axe Murder Centennial Commemoration event to include the infamous murder weapon on display, a new collection of research materials, a sneak preview of the new short documentary “AXMAN,” an encore screening of the award-winning “Villisca: Living with a Mystery,” and Q&A with axe murder expert Dr. Edgar V. Epperly and with Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. - June 06, 2012 - Fourth Wall Films

Child Safety Event Free for the Community in Mason City, IA Same machine that the FBI uses. Gives parents a lifetime set of digital fingerprints and life-saving safety information. - May 03, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

MBW Products to be Featured on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer This particular segment will focus on the practice of implement steering, and how it is changing the world of precision agriculture. Viewers will be taken behind the scenes and learn about the many high-tech features of the ProTrakker Hydraulic Hitch. - March 05, 2012 - DMG Productions, LLC

Insomnia Aid SleepPhones Now Available at Coach House Gifts in Valley West Mall SleepPhones makes its Des Moines Iowa in-store retail debut. Its combination soft headband/headphones drowns out distracting noise for a drug-free way to fall asleep. - October 20, 2011 - AcousticSheep LLC

Jacobson Companies Names Chief Human Resources Officer JHCI Holdings, Inc., parent of the Jacobson Companies, announced today that Jim Stillings has been named Chief Human Resources Officer of the leading global third party logistics firm. Mr. Stillings joins Jacobson after a 20 year career with GE, and 15 years of Human Resources consulting. Brian Lutt,... - September 13, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

New Advanced Pelvic Floor Video Program for Female Runners PT Partners, the makers of the Hab It: Pelvic Floor DVD, announce the launch of a new online video program, 7 Day Advanced Core and Pelvic Floor Stabilization Program, specifically designed for active women suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction, including incontinence and bladder or uterine prolapse. This advanced pelvic floor conditioning program for post-partum female runners, triathletes and other athletes designed by a women’s physical therapist, triathlete and mom of 3. - September 09, 2011 - PT Partners, LLC

Jacobson Companies Acquires G-Link Express Logistics Continues to Expand International Platform in Asia Pacific - August 31, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com

The Scoular Company to be Featured on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer This Fall The episode will help tell the story of the intricate distribution system that moves grain from the American farmer’s fields to the first processor. - July 14, 2011 - DMG Productions, LLC

Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester near... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.