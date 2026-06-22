Iowa: Des Moines News
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
Author Marty RicKard’s New Book, "Silent Summer," Centers on a Star High School Football Player New to Town and the Prettiest Girl Who Will Forever Change His Life
Recent release “Silent Summer” from Page Publishing author Marty RicKard is a riveting tale of a star high school football player who is new to town and falls in love with the prettiest girl he has ever seen. Character-driven and full of suspense, this thrilling story of love and murder is sure to leave the reader spellbound right up until the very end. - August 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
Jodi Wyckoff’s Newly Released "Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Reflection on God’s Promises and Faithfulness
“Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Wyckoff is a spiritually enriching book that invites readers to experience a deep, personal relationship with God through the promises of Psalm 91. - July 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Ty Humburd’s New Book, "The Macabre Universe," is a Riveting Tale That Follows an Immortal Deity Who Must Recapture Her Dangerous Doppelgänger Before It’s Too Late
Fulton Books author Ty Humburd, has completed his most recent book, “The Macabre Universe”: a compelling novel that centers around a deity named Sharon who must track down her doppelgänger ghost, which soon creates problems in her relationship with her son. “Sharon Powell is... - May 22, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Author Sylvia Schmidt’s New Book, "Somebody Has to Tell My Story," is a Powerful Memoir of the Trials the Author Was Forced to Face Following Her Husband’s Passing.
Recent release “Somebody Has to Tell My Story,” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Schmidt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns a shocking truth upon the passing of her husband, and how she found the courage and strength to deal with her sense of betrayal and the fallout from this revelation. - May 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Eraina Brewer’s New Book, "Challenging Life," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Blends Together Humor and Sincerity to Provide Insight Into Life’s Issues
Recent release “Challenging Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eraina Brewer is a heartfelt assortment of poems that explores the struggles and triumphs of life through humor, vulnerability, and introspection. Bearing her soul with each entry, Brewer hopes to connect with readers from all walks of life, challenging them to strengthen their faith even in times of difficulty. - April 24, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
M Edward Duncan’s Newly Released "The Lollipop Tree" is a Captivating Spiritual Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery, and Adventure
“The Lollipop Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author M Edward Duncan is a thought-provoking spiritual fantasy that follows a young boy’s transformative journey as he navigates loss, self-discovery, and the profound truths of life. - March 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
3rd Degree Screening Enhances Background Check Offerings with Smart Screen™, Powered By Equifax®
Smart Screen Helps Streamline Criminal Background Checks for Faster, More Efficient Hiring Decisions. - March 20, 2025 - 3rd Degree Screening
Regenexx® Corporate Program's Dr. Mark Testa Wins the YOU Powered Symposium 2025 Most Influential Clinician in Insurance Award
The YOU Powered Symposium is the leading annual event for "bold benefits trailblazers." It brings together hundreds of benefit professionals, solution providers, clinicians, and employers to combine diverse expertise in an effort to reform the US healthcare system on behalf of every patient. - March 04, 2025 - Regenexx Corporate Program
Andrea Gronewold’s New Book, "Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride," is a Charming Tale of Two Puppies Who Take Their First Ride in a Car to Their Brand-New Home
Fulton Books author Andrea Gronewold, who lives in Southeast Iowa on an acreage with her husband, Mike, and their five dogs, eight garage cats, a whole bunch of chickens, two turkeys, and some ducks, has completed her most recent book, “Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride”: a... - February 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy Join Forces to Transform the Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Waste
SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy are proud to announce a new partnership to advance the commercialization of waste-to-energy technology, targeting the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Together, they will establish a new company, which they will jointly own and invest in, to... - January 23, 2025 - SkiesFifty
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
NAFA Welcomes 2025 Board of Directors
Board Leaders Ready to Work with Staff and Membership to Craft and Enact a Bold Vision for NAFA 2030. - January 13, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Honors Passionate Industry Champion Rod Mims with 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented revered distribution leader Rod Mims with the 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for his unwavering commitment to the financial services industry. - November 11, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
PVpallet Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Drive Sustainable Innovation
PVpallet, a leader in reusable packaging solutions for the solar industry, is excited to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This initiative supports the company's growth and its commitment to making the solar industry more sustainable. Supporting Sustainable... - October 24, 2024 - PVpallet.com
Author James Zohrer’s New Book, "Telling Your Magic Book Stories," Offers Readers Practical Advice and Techniques for a More Engaging Bedtime Story for Young Audiences
Recent release “Telling Your Magic Book Stories” from Page Publishing author James Zohrer is an intuitive guide that offers adults a creative method to craft personalized bedtime adventures for children, enhancing storytelling with interactive elements based on the child's interests and imagination. - October 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Amanda H. Jarvis’s New Book, "ABC Bible Rhymes," is a Joyful and Engaging Journey Through the Alphabet as Well as Biblical Stories and Christian Themes
Recent release “ABC Bible Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda H. Jarvis is a delightful new exploration of the alphabet through vibrant illustrations and engaging rhymes that bring Bible stories to life. Perfect for early learners, this book combines education with spiritual enrichment, making it a cherished addition to any young reader's library. - September 26, 2024 - Covenant Books
French Gourmet Merges with ShellsbyDesign
Iowa-based private equity firm, Midwest Growth Partners III, L.P. (MGP), announced today that its portfolio company French Gourmet, a Nevada-based manufacturer of artisanal croissants, Danish pastries, dough shells, and puff pastries, has merged with Iowa-based ShellsbyDesign, a leading provider of... - September 05, 2024 - Midwest Growth Partners
Jeff Stiles’s Newly Released "Another Day I Was Saved" is a Powerful Testimony That Tells the Story of the Lasting Effects of a Near Death Experience
“Another Day I Was Saved” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Stiles is an emotionally charged account of a man’s journey through overcoming a near fatal car accident and an unexpected medical emergency several decades later. - August 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Marty Rickard’s New Book, "When Cops Collide: Someone Dies," Centers Around a Detective Who Discovers His Longtime Partner is Actually a Killer He Must Now Confront
Fulton Books author Marty RicKard, who holds a BS in journalism and photojournalism from University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a master’s degree in photography, CPP, and ASP degrees, has completed his most recent book, “When Cops Collide: Someone Dies”: a gripping drama... - June 27, 2024 - Fulton Books
Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile - June 12, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Mel Andrews’s New Book, "Married to the Devil," Follows a Single Mother Who Must Figure Out a Way to Escape Her Dangerous Husband to Save Herself and Her Daughter
Fulton Books author Mel Andrews, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in West Des Moines, Iowa, with her two dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Married to the Devil”: a gripping story of a young single mother who, after finding the perfect guy and building a new life for... - May 22, 2024 - Fulton Books
Teresa Gustafson’s Newly Released "Unveiled" is an Inspiring Beacon of Encouragement and Spiritual Nurturing
“Unveiled” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Gustafson invites readers to embark on a positive and spiritually enriching journey while sharing profound insights to help individuals navigate life's challenges and discover the divine plans God has waiting for them. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Toni C. Clark’s Newly Released “MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” is a Thoughtful Illumination of the Prophet’s Path
“MAKE THE WAY The Story of John the Baptizer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Toni C. Clark brings to life the journey of John the Baptizer, exploring his profound purpose in preparing the way for the Messiah amidst personal struggles and faith. - April 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
DOL Finalizes Plans for Fiduciary-Only Regime
New Rulemaking Package Ignores Industry Concerns, Puts Independent Annuity Professionals and Clients at Risk. - April 23, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Hibu Integrates Amazon Ads Sponsored Display Into Its Digital Marketing Solutions
Hibu Inc., (“Hibu”) a leading provider of innovative digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States, announced today that Amazon Ads Sponsored Display is now available as part of Hibu’s digital marketing solutions. - April 02, 2024 - Hibu
Rex Berg’s Newly Released "The Locket Legacy" is a Captivating Journey Through Generations in a Thoughtful Historical Fiction
“The Locket Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rex Berg unfolds the intricate tapestry of the Dunbar family's legacy. Set against the backdrop of England and the American Colonies, the story follows Tyler Dunbar's journey as he establishes a new life in the New World. - March 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Annuity Owners Report Product Satisfaction, Positive Buying Experience
New NAFA survey finds risk mitigation the top reason cited for buying a fixed annuity. - March 18, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa
McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets. - February 07, 2024 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
NAFA Announces 2024 Board of Directors
Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Protect the Future of Fixed Annuities and Independent Distribution - January 24, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Urges DOL to Withdraw 2023 Fiduciary Advice Proposal in Its Entirety
Comment Letter Outlines Proposed Rulemaking’s "Fatal Flaws" and Potential Harm to Independent Producers, Carriers and Consumers - January 02, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Jan Walters’s New Book, "Hazzard Avenue: Book 4," is a Chilling New Installment in the Epic "A Ghost and A Cop" Series That Pushes the Characters Further Than Ever Before
Fulton Books author Jan Walters, an accomplished writer of horror with several novels and screenplays under her belt, has completed her most recent book, “Hazzard Avenue: Book 4”: a gripping and potent adventure following a man torn between two realities. “Since when is talking... - December 21, 2023 - Fulton Books
NAFA Decries "Misguided Fiduciary Proposal"
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest fiduciary rule proposal, rebranded as a “Retirement Security Rule.” With it came proposed changes to the longstanding Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-24 that has served both retirement savers and those giving financial... - November 01, 2023 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Hibu to Bring Amazon Ads Sponsored Display to SMBs
Hibu Adding Sponsored Display to its Digital Marketing Solutions. - October 28, 2023 - Hibu
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa