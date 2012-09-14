PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

No Tuition or Fee Increases for Southern Utah University For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t raising... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020. “The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Deer Valley Dental Village Sells for $5.6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer of the 17,030 sq. ft. Peoria dental office complex. - March 18, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Grand Canyon West Has No Tie to Grand Canyon National Park Uranium Story Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

First Patients in Arizona Receive Experimental Stem Cell Treatment for Eye Disease Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for patients... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Natalie S. Owen Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Natalie S. Owen of Kanab, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Natalie S. Owen Natalie Owen has over 14 years experience in the construction... - January 30, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Grand Canyon West Fully Open for Business; Federal Shutdown Has No Impact on West Rim Tourism Visitors looking to experience the Grand Canyon during the federal government shutdown can do so at Grand Canyon West, which remains open and fully operational for visitors from all over the world. Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is not part of the National Park Service. Thus, the tourism center, which attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, has not been at all affected by the federal shutdown. - January 08, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

S'mores and Stargazing Galore: Grand Canyon West Premieres New West Rim Cabin Accommodations Grand Canyon West (GCW) continues to expand the experiences available to the 1 million guests who annually visit the West Rim of one of the World’s Seven Natural Wonders. With overnight stays in the Hualapai Ranch’s rustic cabins always a hot commodity, GCW has opened 18 additional cabins along the edge of the West Rim. The cabins are perfect for visitors who want to spend the night stargazing while listening to the distant howls of coyotes. - November 19, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Experienced Business Development Officer Joins Menlo Group Jason Triano joins Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate as the team's newest Vice President. - September 20, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Golden Shovels Pierced the Base of Bullwhacker Hill on Friday, September 14th The Tanbic Company announced the official groundbreaking in Prescott this week for Winfield at The Ranch, a brand-new 100-unit class-A luxury rental community. Golden shovels pierced the base of Bullwhacker Hill on Friday, September 14, preceding the introduction of the first newly constructed apartments... - September 14, 2018 - Stellar Residential, LLC

Experienced Hospitality Leader Colin McBeath to Assume Grand Canyon Resort Corporation CEO Post After an international search for a new Chief Executive Officer, the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation has hired Colin McBeath to lead its tourism operation as the company’s new CEO. McBeath, whose hospitality career spans more than 25 years working for top travel and hotel destinations across North America and Asia, will begin work on July 16, 2018. McBeath, who speaks Mandarin Chinese and French, comes to GCRC from the Purgatory Resort, where he served as GM. - July 13, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Travel Photographer Offers Arizona Images as Stock Photos High quality photos of iconic Arizona attractions and destinations now may be used by news media, web designers, and individuals for websites, publications, and marketing at very economical prices. - June 01, 2018 - Tyger Gilbert

Skynetwest and Navopache Electric Cooperative Partner for Electrical Grid Inspections with UAS The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest

Phlebotomy Career Training One of the First Schools in the U.S. to Offer a Comprehensive Suturing Class to Medical Assistants The thought of anyone other than physicians, nurses or surgical technicians suturing is highly unusual. However, for the lucky medical assistants at Phlebotomy Career Training, the resident nurse practitioners and medical intern educators are more than happy to share their knowledge and skills. According... - May 01, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Harkins Theatres Announces Unprecedented $150 Million Circuit-Wide Theatre Enhancement Initiative Upgrades include Ultimate Loungers™, In-Lobby Bars, Reserved Seating, Large Format Screens – CINÉ1™, enhanced technology and upscale décor. - March 26, 2018 - Harkins Theatres

Industry Veteran Chooses Menlo Group Geoffrey M. Waldrom has joined Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate as Executive Vice President. - March 01, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Poke Lovers Double Down at Tokyo Joe's During a You Pick Two Poke Bowl Combo Tokyo Joe's Restaurants in CO, TX, CA and AZ introduce Combo Poke Bowl for a limited time. - February 21, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Popular Instagram Poet to Compete at the All-Arizona Poetry Slam Championship Instagram poet and author Alexander Bentley will take center stage, with thirteen other spoken word artists, at Arizona's state poetry slam championship on Saturday, January 13th. A fierce competition of words and wit is expected to entertain poetry ethenusaists with a 3-hour memorable event. - January 05, 2018 - Alexander Bentley

Dr. Pravin U. Dugel Elected to the Orbis International Board of Directors Dr. Pravin U. Dugel, managing partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona – one of the nation’s leading Retina & Vitreous academic, clinical research and patient treatment facilities, has been elected to the Orbis International Board of Directors. Orbis International is a global non-profit... - September 26, 2017 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

All New Magic Show and Hot New Comedy Production Come to Blazin' M This Fall The summer may be ending, but the fun at Blazin’ M Ranch continues this fall & winter. Blazin' M announces two hot new shows starting in September & October at the ranch: the all new magic show, featuring award-winning magician Eric Giliam Starts September 24th and the laugh-out-loud comedy "Hot Flashes on the Trail - A Melodrama Miss-Hap" begins October 1st. Both shows will run on Select weekend days through the end of the year. - August 30, 2017 - Blazin' M Ranch

The Embracing Your Journey Expo the Leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in the Valley, Announces a New Location for September The Embracing Your Journey Expo will be debuting a new location for the September 24th expo date. Attendees will find the same diverse selection of over 60 vendors offering a variety of wellness, holistic, metaphysical and green living products and services, mini sessions or special pricing. Come learn... - August 28, 2017 - Purple Lotus Productions

Marilyn K. Gard Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marilyn K. Gard of Sedona, Arizona has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 30 years in the field of healthcare. About Marilyn K. Gard Ms. Gard is the President of Life Saver... - July 13, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Philadelphia Native Looking Forward to New Career and Life in Phoenix After spending the last 9 years as an Account Executive for W.B. Mason in Philadelphia, Tom Ellixson has joined Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate in Phoenix as an Industrial Specialist. - June 12, 2017 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Founder Becomes Member of Top Commercial Real Estate Society Tanner Milne, SIOR of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has achieved the SIOR office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS®. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,100 commercial real estate professionals, 2,900 of whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation. - April 18, 2017 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Annie Corrine Bailey as a 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Annie Corrine Bailey, of Fairbanks, Alaska, has recently been honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Businesswoman of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Real Estate Construction. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Alan “AP” Powell and Grand Canyon University Chosen for 53rd Whitney M. Young Awards On May 12th, 2017 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, the 53rd Annual Whitney M. Young Jr Awards Dinner will showcase two amazing forces of change in our community: Alan "AP" Powell and Grand Canyon University. This annual event recognizes individuals and corporations who have exhibited genuine concern for the community. The award is giving to those whose everyday actions exemplify the principles for which Whitney M. Young, Jr. stood. - April 04, 2017 - Greater Phoenix Urban League

Accomplished Dental Field Sales Representative Welcomes New Challenge Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate welcomes Mark Haslip as its newest Vice President. - April 03, 2017 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

OpenLedger Supports Apptrade Crowdsale with $100,000 USD Boost OpenLedger’s Apptrade (www.apptrade.io), the platform creating "Kickstarter for Apps on the Blockchain," has received a $100,000 USD boost from OpenLedger ApS, the world's first blockchain powered conglomerate. Powered by the digital token APPX, Apptrade creates portfolios, or groups,... - April 02, 2017 - OpenLedger

Could Free Tuition be the Wave of the Future? Ecosa Institute of Arizona thinks so and offers its Ecological Design Certificate tuition-free for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters. - March 30, 2017 - Ecosa Institute

Telemedicine Industry Leader GlobalMed Launches a Customized TV Network for Hospitals GlobalMed introduces GlobalMedTV which will provide customized branded messaging as well as entertainment, news and information programming to hospitals. - February 15, 2017 - GlobalMed

Lifetime Windows and Doors Opens in Phoenix, Bringing Jobs and Energy Saving Home Improvement Options A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

If You Think Huge Corporations Are the Only Targets of Ransomware, Think Again; Nuvocomp Joins Forces with Infrascale to Defeat Ransomware With more than 4,000 cases of ransomware reported daily and at a cost of more than $209 million in the first 3 months of 2016 (up 90% from 2015), cyber piracy has moved from the Internet’s dark corners to every corner of the globe. While this is a global threat, the United States is the most targeted nation by these thieves, receiving 28% of the total attacks worldwide. Meet ransomware's Kryptonite –Disaster Recovery and Data Protection. - October 18, 2016 - Nuvocomp

Retinal Consultants of Arizona Opens Largest, Most Advanced Clinical, Surgical & Retina Research Institute in Phoenix Retinal Consultants of Arizona (RCA) – one of the nation’s leading Retina & Vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – announces the opening of a 35,000 sq. foot clinical, surgical and research facility to continue addressing the growing number of Arizonans dealing with retina related disease such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease – both are leading causes of blindness nationally. - October 13, 2016 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Jamm Products Announces Release of Innovative Hands-Free Door Handle; An Effective Precaution Against Spread of Many Infections Infections are spread from door handles, especially when one in three people do not wash their hands after using the restroom. Jamm Products recently announced the launch of their new potential solution to this problem - the Hands-Free Door Handle, expertly designed to minimize the risk of bacteria and infection. - October 03, 2016 - Snap To It, Inc.

Bruce Lev Releases New Album "The Declaration of IndependenTS" Singer-songwriter Bruce Lev is proud to announce the release of his new album "The Declaration of IndependenTS" The CD was recorded at Arrowhead Studio in Peoria, AZ over a three-year period since the release of Bruce's debut CD in 2012. Two tracks from the album, "Catwoman" and... - June 30, 2016 - LevSongs Productions

Arizona Bankruptcy Attorney, Randy Nussbaum, Appointed Program Co-Chair of the American Bankruptcy Institute 24th Annual Southwest Bankruptcy Conference Randy Nussbaum appointed Program Co-Chair of The American Bankruptcy Institute’s annual Southwest Bankruptcy Conference to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 8-10, 2016, at the Four Seasons Resort. - June 02, 2016 - Nussbaum Gillis and Dinner

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Holistic Wellness Event Returns to Phoenix The 4th Embracing Your Journey Expo in Phoenix on June 12, 2016 is an opportunity for those interested in alternative ideas and a healthier lifestyle to explore new modalities, new products, to meet practitioners and see a variety of offerings altogether in one place on one day. - May 16, 2016 - Purple Lotus Productions

Dr. Ashleigh Levison Joins Retinal Consultants of Arizona Retinal Consultants of Arizona (RCA) – one of the nation’s leading Retina & Vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – welcomes Dr. Ashleigh Levison to its team of world-class ophthalmologists specializing in diseases of the retina, vitreous and macula. Dr. Levison... - January 12, 2016 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Parents Can Teach About Kindness and Honesty with New Children's Book A professional storyteller and his wife team up to create a stunning new children's book to help parents teach kindness and honesty. Carefully hand illustrated with vivid collages, it is now available at online booksellers. - October 26, 2015 - Storyteller.net

B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Former President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Dr. Nathan Selden, Joins Cerebrotech’s Scientific Advisory Board Cerebrotech Medical Systems of Pleasanton, California, announced today at the 13th annual meeting of the Neurocritical Care Society that Nathan Selden, MD, PhD, FACS, FAAP, incoming Chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery and Campagna Chair of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Oregon Health &... - October 09, 2015 - Cerebrotech Medical Systems

Urgent Care Extra Opens New Location in San Tan Valley, AZ The San Tan Valley location, just like the other locations, will also have onsite X-ray capabilities which will save you time and money by avoiding long waits and high costs of the emergency room. - September 15, 2015 - Urgent Care Extra

Win a Velvet Coues Hunt Darren Choate, Editor-In-Chief of Western Whitetail magazine is pleased to announce Western Whitetail’s “Velvet Coues Hunt Sweepstakes,” made possible by a partnership with A3 Trophy Hunts. To enter, simply subscribe to Western Whitetail Magazine for free. There is no purchase necessary... - July 24, 2015 - Western Whitetail

Ownership is Proud to Announce That Gemelli Business Advisory LLC Has Launched Consultancy firm opens its doors to Arizona and Southwest entrepreneurs and businesses. Gemelli Business Advisory LLC will help stimulate economic development and assist functioning companies and entrepreneurs in achieving their goals. - May 26, 2015 - Gemelli Business Advisory

Arizona Flower Market Offers a Simple Twist on Do-It-Yourself Mothers Day Flower Arrangement Ideas Making a gift for Mom means so much to her. She will cherish the item for years to come. With all the DIY options out there, the Arizona Flower Market has the perfect Mother's Day floral craft projects to make Mom's day extra special. - May 06, 2015 - Arizona Flower Market