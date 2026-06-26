Arizona: Flagstaff News
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (KWALR) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership between Vicki Runyon, a longstanding and highly respected force in Mohave County real estate, and David Morse, a recognized real estate operator and growth leader. With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead,... - June 09, 2026 - Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center
LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
Blue’s Acquisition Marks a Return to Coachella Valley - December 16, 2025 - LAPIS
Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA
Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf. - December 05, 2025 - Maverix
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
North Mountain Brewing Co. Chef Jackie Earns Prestigious Les Disciples Escoffier USA
North Mountain Brewery Executive Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier. This is a prestigious honor, and NMT Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment. - October 27, 2025 - North Mountain Brewing Company
Unified Commercial Property Management Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions
Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired three existing property management companies across the Phoenix metropolitan area. - October 09, 2025 - Unified Commercial Property Management
Philip Lehman’s Newly Released "Philables: Stories with Biblical truths" is an Inspiring Collection of Everyday Reflections Rooted in Scripture and Spiritual Insight
“Philables: Stories with Biblical truths” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip Lehman is a thoughtful devotional-style collection that brings biblical values to life through short, relatable stories drawn from daily experiences, scripture, and personal reflections. - August 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Wes Walton’s Newly Released "Riding for the Brand: Second Edition" is a Stirring Collection of Real-Life Stories and Spiritual Insights from a Seasoned Cowboy Pastor
“Riding for the Brand: Second Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wes Walton is an inspiring continuation of his journey from rodeo arenas to church planting, filled with faith-driven life lessons and messages meant to challenge and uplift readers in their walk with Christ. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joanne Pierce’s Newly Released "Our Biblical Alphabet" is a Heartfelt and Educational Resource Blending Biblical Truths with Foundational Learning for Children
“Our Biblical Alphabet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Pierce is a charming and spiritually enriching children’s book that introduces young readers to the alphabet through simple Bible-based stories and lessons designed to spark curiosity and faith. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rich Trout’s Newly Released "Up All NIGHT" is a Witty, Poignant, and Refreshingly Candid Exploration of Love, Loss, and Life on the Autism Spectrum
“Up All NIGHT: An Aspie’s Memoir of Chasing Girls in Quicksand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rich Trout is an emotionally resonant and often hilarious journey through adolescence, heartbreak, and self-discovery, told through the lens of undiagnosed Asperger’s syndrome. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
Phoenix-based contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj announces a new body of work available through RituStudio and Artsy. Known for his bold geometric compositions and innovative thread painting technique, Ritu offers collectors globally a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind, hand-painted abstract artworks that merge emotion, form, and precision. - June 18, 2025 - RituStudio
The Hope Foundation Awards Over 100 Free Therapy Sessions to Arizona Families, Thanks to Local Businesses
The Hope Foundation, a local Arizona nonprofit dedicated to making mental health services accessible to youth, young adults, and parents facing financial hardship, is proud to announce the successful completion of its most recent giving cycle. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from 5 Guys Roofing,... - June 12, 2025 - The Hope Foundation
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Christopher "Bear" Cross’s New Book, “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams,” Follows a Nurse and Navy Veteran Across Two Thrilling Adventures
Recent release “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christopher "Bear" Cross is compelling collection of two stories that centers around Michael James Edgehill, a registered nurse who finds himself trapped in a mysterious world and, later, must investigate a missing physician’s disappearance while fighting a mysterious fire. - June 09, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Arizona Navajo-Owned Tech Company Hosts Inaugural Charitable Event
Laguna Creek sponsors a charity drive that will see five Navajo families receive $79K in needed roof repairs. - May 26, 2025 - Laguna Creek
Author Heather Carroll’s New Book, "The Best I Can with What I Have," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Read That Aims to Provide Hope to Those Struggling with Self-Doubt
Recent release “The Best I Can With What I Have: God doesn't call us to perfection. He calls us to do our best.” from Covenant Books author Heather Carroll is a compelling and thought-provoking guide to navigating the struggles of self-doubt and feelings of failure, offering hope and comfort through God’s Word to set readers free from their struggles to embrace God’s calling for them. - May 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Gary Chase’s New Book, "Boom, Baby, Boom!" is an Engaging Guide Designed to Help Baby Boomers Get Active and be Their Greatest, Healthiest Selves
Recent release “Boom, Baby, Boom!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Chase is a unique and captivating guide that provides baby boomers with the tools they need to get and stay active in order to enjoy a healthy existence and not be held back by sedentary lifestyles and poor choices that lead to unhealthy outcomes. - May 16, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Lisa Ariola’s New Book, "My Computer Can't Dig," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns the Joys of Playing Outside and Disconnecting from His Computer
Fulton Books author Lisa Ariola, who resides in Arizona with her husband and chihuahua, where she enjoys hiking, watching birds, and spending time with family, has completed her most recent book, “My Computer Can't Dig”: a delightful story of a young boy who discovers just how fun being... - May 15, 2025 - Fulton Books
Beyond Words: Unlocking Literacy Through Wordless Books
Crazy Simple Education is transforming literacy with a simple yet powerful approach using wordless books. This method helps young students build confidence by creating and dictating their own stories, turning hesitant readers into engaged storytellers. - May 05, 2025 - Crazy Simple Education
Author Shera Hinostrosa’s New Book, “Loki's XL Life,” is a Charming Tale That Follows the Wondrous Adventure of Loki, an XL American Bully with a Heart of Gold
Recent release “Loki's XL Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shera Hinostrosa is a captivating story that centers around Loki, an XL American bully who has a zest for life and loves making friends with children. From playing in the park to going for car rides, any day with Loki turns into a great big adventure. - March 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Janet L. Scott’s New Book, "Sweet Generations," is a Collection of Delicious Dessert Recipes Designed by the Author Alongside Her Mother, Grandmother and Family Members
Recent release “Sweet Generations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet L. Scott is a cookbook offering readers a variety of mouthwatering dessert recipes that will impress any dinner guest. From scrumptious pies to multi-layered cakes, Scott’s recipes will turn any reader into a first-rate baker, no matter their experience in the kitchen. - March 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author James Springer’s New Book, "Poetic Creations by James Springer," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting on the Beauty of the World and the Human Condition
Recent release “Poetic Creations by James Springer” from Page Publishing author James Springer is a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations that invite readers to explore the inner workings of the author’s mind, discovering his observations and reflections on a wide variety of topics, as well as memories of the past that have shaped him. - February 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BitconeMine Officially Launches Its New Energy Cloud Mining Platform
BitconeMine, a cloud mining provider, has announced the official launch of its new energy cloud mining platform, designed to help investors realize greater wealth potential with minimal effort. This makes Bitcoin mining more accessible, cost-effective and profitable for users around the world. New... - February 07, 2025 - BitconeMine
Author R. Douglas Marley’s New Book, "Desperate Measures," Follows a Pilot Who Finds Himself Fighting to Survive After Refusing to Make a Delivery of Girls for a Cartel
Recent release “Desperate Measures” from Page Publishing author R. Douglas Marley is a gripping thriller that follows Mick, a pilot, who ends up putting his skills to use smuggling drugs for a cartel. However, when he’s asked to make a delivery of young girls into sex trafficking, he refuses and must find a way to save them while also avoiding the wrath of the cartel bosses. - February 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
John Rowan Ranked Among Arizona's Top Real Estate Listing Agents for 2024
John Rowan, founder of Quick Cash Phoenix Homes, has been ranked #66 in listing sales for 2024 by Arizona MLS services and is already in the top 20 for 2025. With over 25 years of real estate experience, John specializes in fast cash sales and traditional listings, offering homeowners seamless solutions to sell their properties quickly and for top value. His expertise and dedication have solidified his position as one of Arizona's leading real estate professionals. - January 29, 2025 - Quick Cash Phoenix Homes
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Alana Foundation Grants $50,000 to Arizona School of Medical Assistant to Empower Students from Tribal and Underserved Communities
The Alana Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to fund tuition for students from tribal and underserved communities. Led by youth board members Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand, the funds were raised through community outreach. Recipient Ashlee Sells expressed gratitude for the chance to pursue her dream. This initiative empowers students to address healthcare disparities in their communities. - November 27, 2024 - AZ School of Medical Assistant
Author Marcayla Kitch’s New Book, "Tales from a Front Desk Agent," is a Collection of Entertaining Stories and Insightful Advice from Her Time as a Hotel Front Desk Agent
Recent release “Tales from a Front Desk Agent” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marcayla Kitch is a captivating series that offers a humorous and insightful glimpse into the author’s experiences as a hotel front desk agent, featuring memorable guest encounters and practical travel tips for readers of all kinds. - September 11, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s New Book, “Wounded Bird,” is a Compelling Novel Following One Man’s Journey Through War, Self-Discovery, and Finding a Second Chance at Love
Recent release “Wounded Bird” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave “MAC” McCaskill is a fascinating and enthralling tale based upon the author’s life that follows a US Air Force Major as he struggles to survive the dangers of war, a bitter divorce, and a posting to an icy NORAD outpost in Canada, where he’ll find space to look inward and prepare for the next stage of his life. - September 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Smart Move Moving and Storage Enhances Moving Experience with Expert Tucson Movers
Smart Move Moving and Storage, a top provider of moving services in Arizona, has expanded its operations in Tucson to meet growing demand. Known for reliability and excellent customer care, the company offers comprehensive moving solutions, including residential, commercial, and in-state relocations. With over 30 years of experience, Smart Move’s Tucson movers ensure a stress-free, professional moving experience, supported by their commitment to the local community. - September 02, 2024 - Smart Move Moving and Storage
Omni Pool Builders Launches "Touchdown to Swim" Event: Win $100,000 Refund If AZ Cats Win NCAA 2024-2025 Championship
Omni Pool Builders and Design announces the "Touchdown to Swim" event, offering clients a chance to win up to $100,000 in pool refunds or credits if the Arizona Cats win the 2024-2025 NCAA National Championship. This innovative campaign not only supports the local team but also fosters community spirit and youth development through strategic investment. Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim for more information. - July 30, 2024 - Omni Pool Builders and Design LLC
Author James Tomlin’s New Book "Pipeline" is a Captivating Romance Set Against the Backdrop of the Texas Oil Industry That Explores the Impact of Pipelines Across the US
Recent release “Pipeline” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Tomlin is a riveting story that delves into the world of Texas oil and romance. Expertly paced and character-driven, Tomlin’s compelling novel intertwines the complexities of environmental issues, business intrigue, and the enduring legacy of Texas ranching. - July 29, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Shelma Osorio’s New Book, "Protectress," is a Compelling Story That Dives Into a World in Which Myths and Magic Come to Life to Fight Over the Fate of the World
Recent release “Protectress” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shelma Osorio is a captivating and heart-pounding novel that invites readers to embark on an epic journey of good versus evil as gods of old, legendary monsters, and mortal heroes clash in this unforgettable and spellbinding journey. - July 25, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Marvin Kissinger’s New Book, "Fearsome Trio," is a Heartwarming and Captivating Tale of Friendship and Adventure Set Against Arizona’s Scenic Landscape
Recent release “Fearsome Trio” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marvin Kissinger paints a vibrant picture of three men embarking on a new chapter of life amidst the stunning backdrop of Arizona. With humor and heart, Kissinger explores themes of friendship, reinvention, and the quest for meaning in the autumn years. - June 27, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Introducing Scott: The Scottsdale Living’s New Community AI Resource
Scott is the first community based AI resource curated from a Facebook Group of over 55,000 people. Scott can answer all your questions and help you find amazing things to do and experience in Scottsdale. - May 29, 2024 - The Scottsdale Living
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Alevea Mental Health Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy, Citing MAPS' Latest Research and Its Own Success with Ketamine Treatment
Alevea Mental Health fully endorses psychedelic therapy as an effective mental health treatment, following the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Alevea has already reported significant success in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD through its own Ketamine treatment programs. CEO Topher Bradshaw expressed astonishment at the remarkable patient improvements, particularly when other treatments had failed. - September 20, 2023 - Alevea Mental Health
Huntington Study Group Welcomes FDA Approval of New Drug for Chorea in Huntington’s Disease
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today shares that the Phase 3 pivotal KINECT®-HD study conducted by HSG in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences,... - August 18, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Nothing But Net Ranked #7 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation - July 12, 2023 - Nothing But Net
Home of Award-Winning Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco Launches as Franchise
Jake's Sweet Shoppe to open its doors in September 2023, featuring over-the-top dessert experiences, the world-famous Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco, and homemade ice cream cakes in a vibrant and fun atmosphere. - April 27, 2023 - Jake's Brands
Author Kelvin Ponce’s New Book, "The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon," is an Enthralling Reflection of the Author's Life and His Experiences as Told Through Poetry
Recent release “The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon,” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Ponce, is an eye-opening journey through the author's mind that explores his life through prose. Crafting a deeply honest and personal memoir, Ponce invites readers into his mind to explore his past and views on the world around him through his unique perspective. - March 08, 2023 - Page Publishing
Navajo Power Co-Founder Joins Nygren Administration
Tony Skrelunas nominated as the Executive Director for the Division of Economic Development by President Buu Nygren. - February 18, 2023 - Navajo Power
QueenEsther Martin, EdS’s Newly Released "A Song is Born" is an Inspiring Exploration of a Creative Gift and a Profound Faith
“A Song is Born,” from Christian Faith Publishing author QueenEsther Martin, EdS, is an engaging look into the author’s reflections on feeling God’s hand within the creative process. - February 16, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Steve Carothers’s New Book, “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs,” Shares a Lifetime of Memories
Recent release “A Montage of Melodies from My Unfinished Symphony: An Insightful Memoir Full of Life, Love, and Laughs” from Covenant Books author Steve Carothers is a hilarious memoir that leaves readers laughing out loud at each anecdote with its humorous moral while at the same time appreciating each story’s memorable dash of what matters. - December 06, 2022 - Covenant Books