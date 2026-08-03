Arizona: Phoenix News
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day. - June 20, 2026 - MomDoc
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (KWALR) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership between Vicki Runyon, a longstanding and highly respected force in Mohave County real estate, and David Morse, a recognized real estate operator and growth leader. With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead,... - June 09, 2026 - Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
Jaclyn Romo Launches Built for Authority, a Transformative New Online Course Designed to Help Entrepreneurs Build Credibility, Visibility, and Lasting Influence
Jaclyn Romo launches Built For Authority, an online program for entrepreneurs who want to increase sales through social media. - May 31, 2026 - Built For Authorty
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
card-scout.io Launches Free Card Collection Management Tool for Trading Card Collectors
card-scout.io Launches Free Platform to Help Trading Card Collectors Organize and Track Their Collections - May 11, 2026 - card-scout.io
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran... - May 04, 2026 - GCG Gregorec Consulting Group
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Tasha Antell Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tasha Antell of Mesa, Arizona, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the cleaning service industry. Tasha Antell will be... - April 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Story Renovations Launches AI Design Studio, a Free Tool Empowering Homeowners to Formulate Their Vision Before Hiring a Designer
Story Renovations, a leader in custom home renovations, today announced the public launch of the Story AI Design Studio. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to help creative homeowners ideate, optioneer, and crystallize their design inspirations and vision at the very beginning of a renovation or custom home project. - February 03, 2026 - Story Renovations
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence. - January 09, 2026 - RituStudio
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center