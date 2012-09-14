PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Apex Appraisal Service Announces Deal with Opteon to Bring Innovation and Technology to the U.S. Appraisal Industry Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Opteon, Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent property advisory firm, to be the exclusive provider of their proprietary property valuation software in the U.S. market. “Being a part of Opteon... - November 05, 2019 - Apex Appraisal Service

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

Carey Conley Guest Speaker at Mastermind Leverage Retreat with Sharon and Michael Lechter Conley's focus on “Vision and Purpose” enhances the intensive think tank experience held at the Lechter’s private lodge. - October 09, 2019 - Carey Conley

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

nVision Wins Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Award nVision, an IT Firm specializing in Managed IT Services and solutions, has been named Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Award winner. The WBENC-certified and minority-owned business has been recognized for the outstanding contributions made to the local community, as well as historical achievements,... - September 28, 2019 - nVision

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

World’s Best Connectors Promote the New 5 C’s Government is not the answer. Over 140 private business CEOs have taken a stand for gun control. Private industry now helps shape social, as well as economic policies. There is a new community, headquartered in Phoenix, that is borne of that philosophy. The World’s Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a virtual think tank for private C-suite executives, that will use modern technology and ideas to promote new partnerships, sustainable economies and social well-being. - September 14, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

Arizona Publisher Has New Book Featured on Major Magazine Cover An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. - August 29, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

Carey Conley on Stage at Think And Grow Rich - The Legacy World Tour Carey Conley, chosen as one of the featured speakers for legacy world tour, to share her story after losing both her husband and son to suicide. Carey is fueling her mission to not only help people see their vision, but to truly come to know their purpose and to create the legacy they wish to carry out. - August 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

nVision Nominated for Small Business Award nVision Named Finalist in Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Awards. - August 14, 2019 - nVision

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

Elearning!® Magazine Launches 2elearning.com Version 2; New Website Offers More Features, Memberships & Resources Elearning!® Media Group, the exclusive trade magazine serving the U.S. e-learning market, announced the launch of the newly improved 2elearning.com. The current site attracts up to 300,000 visitors per month and is expected to grow with its new version featuring ease of navigate, visual appeal and... - August 13, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

New "Dust and Dirt Sensor" Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

The World's Best Connectors is a New Viral Community for C-Suite Executives The World's Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a new virtual community, headquartered in Phoenix, for C-suite executives. This select group of CEOs and other line managers embraces change, values diversity, and is seeking more effective personal connections. The WBCs will provide information (e.g., podcasts of successful CEOs, webinars, and intra-group virtual communication tools) and an annual conference to help busy executives easily and enthusiastically manage their companies and their lives. - July 30, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Global Ensemble Unites Instruments from Every Country Together to Promote Peace and Tolerance The Pangean Orchestra (TPO) has taken the initiative to counter the growing racist tensions by uniting 40 pro musicians from every continent on the planet to perform one another's music in new breathtaking ways. Led by visionary World Maestro Colin O'Donohoe, TPO is raising funds for concerts in both the USA and Turkey. These 2 prominent regions will be the base where the message is sent to the world. - July 25, 2019 - The Pangean Orchestra

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Menlo Group Sells Three Industrial Properties Worth $6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Best Western International Endorses FortisPay Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments

Newest Polyient Partner, CryptoCanary, Aims to Expose Cryptocurrency Scammers New website serves as a platform for crypto investors seeking accurate, peer-to-peer insights into investment opportunities. - June 27, 2019 - Polyient