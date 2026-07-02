New Hampshire: Manchester News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
Coty Financial Officially Launches Next-Generation Business Funding Brokerage to Help Small Businesses Access Capital Faster and Smarter
Coty Financial today announced its official expansion into the business funding and lending space, introducing a modern, technology-driven brokerage and advisory platform designed to help small and mid-sized businesses improve fundability, access capital efficiently, and navigate complex financing options. By combining strategic funding partnerships with proprietary financial readiness tools, Coty Financial aims to close the gap between entrepreneurs and institutional capital. - January 21, 2026 - Coty Financial
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
Kula Cares Successfully Partners with Southern New Hampshire University's Back to School Teacher Supply Drive, Welcoming Nearly 100 New Teachers with Classroom Supply Box
Local nonprofit's partnership with SNHU's community impact initiative provides support for New Hampshire's largest school district's newest educators. - September 15, 2025 - Kula Cares
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
Immundiagnostik, Inc. to Showcase New Automated Chemiluminescent Analyzer and Autosampler at ADLM 2025
Immundiagnostik, Inc. will showcase the ECL100 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Analyzer and QSE180 Autosampler at Booth 2240 during the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31. - July 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
LYME Technology Solutions Achieves NetApp Preferred Partner Status
LYME Technology Solutions, proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions. - June 17, 2025 - LYME Technology Solutions
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Lynn "Mahoney" Scappace’s Newly Released “A Pearl of Great Price” is an Insightful Exploration of the Value of Purity and the Consequences of Promiscuity
“A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn “Mahoney” Scappace is a heartfelt and inspiring guide to understanding the true value of oneself, encouraging women to embrace their worth and make choices based on God's love and wisdom. - June 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
LYME Technology Solutions Named Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner
LYME Technology Solutions (LYME), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner, an exclusive designation awarded to top-performing resellers of Panasonic Connect’s rugged mobile computing solutions. - May 01, 2025 - LYME Technology Solutions
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Linda Gundy George’s Newly Released “God Shed His Grace On Me” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith and Divine Purpose
“God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Gundy George is a powerful testimony of God’s unwavering presence, guiding grace, and redemptive love throughout life’s seasons. - April 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Ales for ALS Achieves $1 Million Milestone and Expands Nationwide
Ales for ALS™, a global initiative uniting craft breweries in the fight against ALS, has reached an extraordinary milestone in 2024: raising $1 million in a single year. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops, this program has seen remarkable growth over its 13-year journey, fueled by the dedication of brewers, sponsors, and a passionate community. - January 06, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell Small Businesses with Ease
Unbroker, a new platform founded in New Hampshire, officially launches to simplify the sale of small businesses. Offering affordable tools and expert guidance, Unbroker helps sell a business confidently. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 21, 2025, at Unbroker’s Milford headquarters. - January 06, 2025 - Unbroker
Author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol’s New Book, "No Face Like Mine," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Her Biological Father and Discover Her True Roots
Recent release “No Face Like Mine” from Page Publishing author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol is a poignant story of a woman on a quest to understand her identity amidst family secrets. Growing up feeling different and disconnected, she discovers the truth about her lineage and embarks on a journey to find her biological father. - November 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury’s New Book, "Silenced in Beirut," Reveals the Harrowing Ordeal Faced by Their Late Father
Recent release “Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon” from Page Publishing authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury recounts the harrowing tale of their father’s wrongful detention and brutal treatment by Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese authorities. - October 01, 2024 - Page Publishing
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Author Virginia Taylor’s New Book, “The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path,” Describes the Various Trials and Rewards of Running a Farm
Recent release “The Farm at Frost Corner: An Humble Path” from Page Publishing author Virginia Taylor brings readers into the lifestyle and inner workings of the Farm at Frost Corner through the eyes and heart of its proprietor, caregiver, owner/operator, author, and mother to the entire farm, Virginia Taylor. - July 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S to Expand Renal Research Offering
Immundiagnostik, Inc. has partnered with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S to expand its product portfolio to include BioPorto's line of NGAL ELISAs. - July 01, 2024 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Launches New and Improved Website
Immundiagnostik, Inc. announces the launch of its new and improved website, making it easier for researchers and clinical lab professionals to find the immunoassays and ELISAs they need. - June 03, 2024 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Thomas DiMaggio’s Newly Released “A Winter Way of Life” is a Riveting Journey Into the World of Dogsled Racing
“A Winter Way of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas DiMaggio is a fascinating personal history that offers readers a glimpse into the intricate world of sled dog racing. DiMaggio recounts over forty-five winters spent racing and training sled dogs, sharing true stories and challenges integral to this exhilarating sport. - March 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stephen Redic’s New Book, "Tying My Shoes," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Range of Life’s Topics and Situations
Recent release “Tying My Shoes” from Covenant Books author Stephen Redic is an engaging series of poems and ruminations concerning an expansive range of what it means to exist within the world today, all while utilizing a variety of styles and voices that give each entry a unique flavor and highlight the author’s versatility and ability to craft stories through prose. - January 31, 2024 - Covenant Books
“Sex On the Wrong Brain” Book and Site Blame Recent Global Increase in Anti Democratic Extremism on Misguided Reproductive Energy Amplified by COVID Shutdowns
Author claims the theory presented in the book, “Sex On the Wrong Brain,” and website of the same name, explains how COVID shutdowns caused recent worldwide spikes in sexism, racism, and authoritarianism and that those destructive behaviors can be reduced with sex education. - January 24, 2024 - SOWB (Sex On the Wrong Brain)
James B. Beard’s New Book, "Walking Spirit in a Native Way: White Mocs on the Red Road," Reveals How Native American Teachings Forever Changed the Author’s Path in Life
Fulton Books author James B. Beard, a speaker on topics such as traditional living and natural spirit teachings, and a student of native teachings from Ojibwe Elders, has completed his most recent book, “Walking Spirit in a Native Way: White Mocs on the Red Road”: a powerful memoir... - January 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Lisa Arney’s New Book, "Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet," is an Imaginative Story of a Small Flock of Chickens Who Prepare for a Grand Ballet Event
Recent release “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet” from Page Publishing author Lisa Arney is a delightful story of a hen named Miss Henrietta Merriweather, who tries to think of a way to cheer up all the chicks that have been stuck inside due to the rain. When she thinks of a special celebration for them, Henrietta gathers all her animal friends to help prepare for the big day. - January 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Autumn Nall’s Newly Released "The Boy in the Magic Cape" is a Heartfelt Acknowledgement of the Need for More Mental Health Awareness for Children
“The Boy in the Magic Cape” from Christian Faith Publishing author Autumn Nall is a poignant reminder of the complexities of young minds and emotions as a young boy discovers the realities of stress. - December 22, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
ALPCO Announces the Commercial Launch of Its FDA 510(K) Cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, proudly announces the commercial launch of its FDA 510(k) cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay, enhancing its suite of Gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostic solutions. In July... - December 19, 2023 - ALPCO
Hexa Global Ventures Unveils TalentEdgeAI: a Revolutionary Solution to Transform Talent Acquisition and Staffing
TalentEdgeAI is revolutionizing the HR tech landscape by offering a unified platform specifically designed for mid-sized employers and staffing firms. It is providing a seamless, AI-driven solution that intelligently analyzes labor market trends, pinpoints ideal candidates, and optimizes the interview process with the power of AI and machine learning. This doesn't streamline recruitment – it redefines it by accelerating the process, improving the experience, and increasing candidate quality. - December 13, 2023 - TalentEdgeAI
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Fintech Veteran Brian Ramirez Joins Resolve as Vice President of Growth and Marketing to Simplify Medical Billing
Resolve, a company dedicated to lowering medical bills on behalf of patients, today announced the addition of Brian Ramirez as Vice President of Growth and Marketing. The move marks a significant addition to the Resolve team, bringing a decade of experience in fintech and a strong track record of... - August 18, 2023 - Resolve
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research
June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS. - May 03, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Author Jack Herbert Fletcher’s New Book, "12 One," is the Story of Space Travel, Conspiracy, and Dragons
Recent release “12 One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Herbert Fletcher, follows the adventures of a pair of lovers traversing space while being chased by dragons. - March 07, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Wayne E. Held’s New Book, "From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family," is a Moving Tale of Perseverance Based on the Author’s Own Experiences
Recent release “From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne E. Held, is the story of Rachael Anderson, a woman riddled with hardship whose dream of picture-perfect family life is met with crushing reality. Determined to endure, Rachael will do whatever it takes for her family to stay strong. - February 28, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Upright Education and Great Bay Community College Partner to Provide Technology Bootcamps in Software Development, UX/UI, Tech Sales, and More
Great Bay Community College, located in Portsmouth, NH, agrees to partner with Upright Education - a leading provider in technology programs designed for adult career switchers. - February 16, 2023 - Upright Education
The National Widows Association: Founder Dedicates Her 60th Birthday to Helping the Cause of Providing Awareness, Community, Support, and Resources for Widows
Darlyn Turner, the founder of The National Widows Association, decided that for her 60th birthday, instead of having a fancy gala for herself and family, to host a Birthday Benefit Bash. Darlyn founded NWA one year after the sudden passing of her husband in 2018. After discovering the neglect, oversight, and lack of resources available to widows, Darlyn decided she had to become a voice to this population of over 258 million women worldwide. - January 09, 2023 - The National Widows Association
New England’s Longest Running Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
25th annual adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, for veterans with disabilities, takes place January 9-13 at Mount Sunapee. The longest-running but also the second-largest in the United States. - January 06, 2023 - NEHSA
NBT Announces a Thanksgiving Weekend of the Nutcracker at Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro
Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is pleased to announce a special Holiday Weekend of Nutcracker performances November 26-27 at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro, NH. Based on the original Boston Ballet Nutcracker, in which NBT Artistic Director Edra Toth danced the role of Sugar Plum Fairy,... - October 24, 2022 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year’s winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects. - September 27, 2022 - Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
Immundiagnostik and Preventis GmbH Go Beyond the Lab at the AACC’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo
Immundiagnostik and Preventis GmbH will exhibit together at the upcoming AACC Clinical Lab Expo July 26-28 in Chicago, IL in support of improved patient care. - July 11, 2022 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.