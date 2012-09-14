PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

NobleSpirit, Together with (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Discover New Generation of Collectors on eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC’S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. - July 18, 2019 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for Its fCAL® turbo Automated, Random Access Calprotectin Test BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - June 27, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Airey Brothers Property Network at Keller Williams Coastal Realty Adds to Its Team and Stronghold Airey Brothers Property Network is the Premier Real Estate Agency for Buying or Selling Real Estate in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. Don't be represented by anyone else. - March 01, 2019 - Airey Brothers Property Network

ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

New Book Release: "Smash Your Comfort Zone with Cold Showers" How to Overcome Unwanted Habits, Defeat Your Anxiety, and Boost Your Energy with Cold Showers "Smash Your Comfort Zone with Cold Showers" is a walkthrough of simple changes you can make to break through the barriers that block your success. Filled with practical information to give you the confidence to make a change, this innovative manual is exactly what you need to break you out of a ho-hum existence. With the help of cold showers and Jesse’s real-life examples, you can finally take the anxiety out of tackling your problems. - November 13, 2018 - Entrepreneurs in Recovery

ALPCO Launches FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO Announces Inaugural Young Investigators Award Recipient ALPCO announces the first recipient of its new young investigators award, the Diabetes Research Travel Grant. - October 17, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s Quality Management System Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification ALPCO announces that its quality management system recently received the distinguished ISO 13485:2016 certification from Intertek to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of its products in the clinical diagnostics field. - October 09, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Partner to Offer a Complete Solution to Assess Beta-cell Function in Islet Microtissue Culture Models ALPCO and InSphero announce partnership to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet microtissue culture models. - July 24, 2018 - ALPCO

Rush University Medical Center Selects MediNav to Solve Wayfinding Challenges and Enhance Patient Experience Indoor GPS Helps Patients and Visitors Find Their Way Through Rush’s Large Academic Medical Center. - July 18, 2018 - Connexient

ALPCO Releases STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) Amide ELISA to Accurately Quantify Fasted Levels ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, recently announced the launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity to accurately quantify active GLP-1 (7-36) amide levels as low as 1.5 pg/mL with a 25 µL... - July 17, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Feature New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at ADA’s 78th Scientific Sessions ALPCO will promote its new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, FL. - June 19, 2018 - ALPCO

Badger Applauds Hawaii’s Ban of Reef Harming Sunscreens Maker of people and planet-friendly mineral sunscreens and other organic personal care products joins eleven safe sunscreen brands in supporting the ban and raising public awareness. - May 25, 2018 - W.S. Badger Company

Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again) Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery

Plymouth State University Choirs Present "Dido and Aeneas" in Concert PSU Chamber Singers present Henry Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas" in concert on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7pm in the Smith Recital Hall, Silver Center for the Arts. Based on the love story from Virgil's "Aeneid," this English Baroque masterpiece features magnificent music, potent drama, and remarkable intensity. The performance of the opera will include harpsichord and strings in a gender-bending interpretation with sexual desire at its core. - March 21, 2018 - Plymouth State University Choirs

Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting

CoreValue Advisor Software Selected as Top New Advisory Tool for 2018 Helps Advisors to Quickly Build New Consulting Practices and Grow Revenues CoreValue Advisor Software today announced that CoreValue, the #1 best-selling business consulting system, has been selected by Accounting Today as a “Top New Advisory Tool 2018.” Among the award winners, CoreValue was singled out in the next gen category as “a great example of…... - February 08, 2018 - CoreValue Advisor Software

Papa Gino’s Pizza Now Available in the Frozen Food Aisle; First Ever Launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Pizza Starting with Big Y Stores Papa Gino's, an iconic New England brand and the Official Pizza of The New England Patriots and The New England Revolution announced the launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England starting with Big Y. This new, exciting distribution channel... - January 17, 2018 - Half Baked, LLC

AutoFair Automotive Group Announces Its Annual “Thanks For Giving Celebration” Eight New England Dealerships Will Donate a Portion of the Proceeds on Every Vehicle Sold to Local Charities During November. - November 07, 2017 - AutoFair Automotive Group

Stage Drama The Trial at Plymouth State University Questions Our Rights and Freedoms At Plymouth State University, the Music, Theatre and Dance Department’s production of The Trial, an adaptation by Paul Mroczka based on the novel by Franz Kafka presents a cautionary tale of political commentary. Running from September 21-23 and September 29-30 at the Silver Center, this story of scandal and human rights is a dark tale of warning. - September 20, 2017 - Plymouth State Theatre

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

ALPCO to Highlight Assay Qualification Program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO announced it will feature a variety of products supported by its assay qualification program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego August 1-3, 2017. Among these products is the Easy Stool Extraction Device and a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring ELISA portfolio. - July 25, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO Offering Demonstrations of STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader at ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions The STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader offers a simple plug-and-play setup, and is the ideal size for any lab. ALPCO’s Field Applications Scientist will be on-site at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions offering live demonstrations of the new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader. - June 07, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Collaborate at the ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions to Advance Metabolic Disease Research ALPCO and InSphero will team up at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions to enhance the study of islet function, regeneration, and preservation by providing researchers with methods to perform 3D islet microtissue culture, as well as assays for measuring glucagon secretion and glucose-regulated insulin assays. - June 06, 2017 - ALPCO

Blanchard Contact Lenses Sponsors Gabby Chaves for Indy 500 Race Blanchard Contact Lenses, a manufacturer of specialty contact lenses, announced their sponsorship of IndyCar driver #88 Gabby Chaves for the Indy 500 on Sunday May 28th. Gabby wears Blanchard's Onefit Scleral Lenses and is looking to bring awareness of this ideal contact lens option for athletes, active people and anyone looking to improve their vision quality. - May 23, 2017 - Blanchard Contact Lenses

Cathy A. Melanson Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Cathy A. Melanson of Berlin, New Hampshire has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of IT/Marketing. About Cathy A. Melanson Ms. Melanson is a Marketing Affiliate with Amazon/Google,... - February 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Gastrointestinal Pathogen Assays Available from ALPCO ALPCO is now offering a line of research assays for the investigation of common bacterial and parasitic gastrointestinal (GI) pathogens including Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium spp., Blastocystis hominis, Entamoeba histolytica/dispar, and Clostridium difficile. These assays can be used to research... - November 15, 2016 - ALPCO

New Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA to Confidently Measure Fasted Levels of Active GLP-1 ALPCO has released its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA, the most sensitive active GLP-1 assay on the market. - November 09, 2016 - ALPCO

Kentico Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation Companies face disruption if they fail to become more agile - November 03, 2016 - Kentico

New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats

THINKSOUND™ Releases Three New Headphone Models THINKSOUND™ announces the release of three new headphones, the ms02, On2 and rain3. - September 29, 2016 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

ALPCO Releases Versatile and Economical Chemiluminescent Plate Reader ALPCO has launched its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader, an economical and versatile system for any size lab. - September 20, 2016 - ALPCO

Safe Wheels – The Transportation Solution for Families with Hectic Schedules, Announces Grand Opening in Bedford, NH Safe Wheels (www.safewheelsforkids.com) announces the grand opening of their business and is quickly becoming the go-to resource for busy families in the Bedford, NH and surrounding area. - September 15, 2016 - Safe Wheels, LLC

ALPCO’s New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA Offers High Sensitivity with Low Sample Volume The new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA from ALPCO features superior sensitivity and requires only 10 µL of sample. - September 13, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New and Improved Adiponectin ELISAs Allow Researchers to Confidently Study Type 2 Diabetes ALPCO has released new and improved versions of their Total Adiponectin and HMW & Total Adiponectin ELISAs which allow researchers to confidently measure adiponectin for the study of high molecular weight (HMW) to total ratios. - August 17, 2016 - ALPCO

Lab Rat Gifts Expands Into Three New Locations in New Hampshire Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts

ALPCO Releases New Broad Range Periostin ELISA ALPCO now has a new broad range Periostin ELISA capable of measuring elevated levels of periostin consistent with current research. - June 07, 2016 - ALPCO

Todd F. Johnson Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Todd F. Johnson of New Boston, New Hampshire has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of electronics. About Todd F. Johnson Mr. Johnson has over 25 years experience... - May 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

ALPCO’s Bioactive Leptin ELISA Allows Researchers to Differentiate Between Leptin Resistance and Non-functional Leptin ALPCO recently announced the release of its Bioactive Leptin ELISA, offering diabetes and obesity researchers a new tool to differentiate between leptin resistance and non-functional leptin. The assay allows for the measurement of leptin in human serum through the process of binding leptin to leptin... - April 26, 2016 - ALPCO