Darlyn Turner, the founder of The National Widows Association, decided that for her 60th birthday, instead of having a fancy gala for herself and family, to host a Birthday Benefit Bash. Darlyn founded NWA one year after the sudden passing of her husband in 2018. After discovering the neglect, oversight, and lack of resources available to widows, Darlyn decided she had to become a voice to this population of over 258 million women worldwide. - January 09, 2023 - The National Widows Association