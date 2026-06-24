New Jersey: Bergen-Passaic News
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - June 18, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience. - March 26, 2026 - National Card Sharks
Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment
Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions. - March 12, 2026 - Justin Page
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Dan Risin Promoted to Junior Director at Garden State Consultants
Garden State Consultants announced the promotion of Dan Risin from Corporate Trainer to Junior Director. Recognized for his leadership, dedication, and impact on talent development, Dan has played a key role in mentoring teams and driving performance. His promotion reflects the company’s commitment to internal growth. As Junior Director, Dan will support strategic initiatives and continued organizational success. - January 31, 2026 - Garden State Consultants
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City
The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles. - December 28, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
NTD 7th International Figure Painting Competition Finalist Exhibition Hosted at the Historic Salmagundi Club in January 2026
This distinguished international event celebrates artists devoted to the enduring values of pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty—Principles that have shaped the legacy of classical painting throughout history and continue to guide its revival today. - December 25, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
True Stance Inc. Completes School Supply Drive to Support Local Students
True Stance Inc., a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, recently concluded a two-week School Supply Drive to benefit local students in need. The initiative brought together members of the True Stance team to collect and donate essential school supplies for Central Middle... - September 28, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
Morris County Park Commission Partners with Sleeping Bear Productions’ Beyond The Green Podcast to Showcase County Parks
New partnership will spotlight the history, beauty, and community value of Morris County’s park system through storytelling and interviews. - September 22, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
True Stance Inc. Announces Two Key Promotions to Strengthen Leadership Team
True Stance Inc. believes in recognizing talent, fostering growth, and investing in the next generation of leadership. During a recent Leadership Development Summit in Philadelphia earlier this month, CEO Ryan Sheard proudly promoted Juan Echeverry to Director of Operations and Dominik Homola to... - July 31, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
Dr. Mario Joseph’s Newly Released "Faith and Modernity" is a Thought-Provoking Guide for Christians Navigating Today’s Rapidly Changing World
“Faith and Modernity: How to Reconcile Traditional Christian Beliefs with Modern Societal Values and Technological Advancements” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mario Joseph is a compelling work that bridges the gap between timeless Christian values and the realities of a fast-evolving global society. It offers practical insight and spiritual encouragement for believers striving to live faithfully in the modern age. - July 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Alyssa Worley-Martinez’s Newly Released "The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws" is a Charming Tale That Helps Children Navigate Emotions
“The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alyssa Worley-Martinez is an uplifting children’s story that blends fun, friendship, and emotional awareness through the eyes of an energetic dog with a disability. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Moses Hall’s Newly Released “Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” is a Powerful and Inspiring Memoir of Transformation and Hope
“Redemption Comes Before the Fall!: The Moses Hall Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Moses Hall is a compelling account of one man’s journey from a dark past, including incarceration, to redemption through faith, perseverance, and a renewed purpose in life. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
Garden State Comic Fest Moves to The Essex County Codey Arena for Exciting 2025 Event, June 28-29
Garden State Comic Fest, New Jersey’s premier celebration of comics, cosplay, and pop culture, is thrilled to announce its move to a new home at The Essex County Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ. The event will take place June 28-29, 2025, promising two days with experiences for fans of all ages. - June 14, 2025 - Garden State Comic Fest
AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Ted Wood to Board of Trustees
AmpleHarvest.org is proud to welcome Ted Wood to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned patent attorney, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Managing Partner at Wood IP, Ted brings over 40 years of legal, military, and technical expertise. His leadership and commitment to innovation and public service align with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to reduce food waste and hunger by leveraging technology to empower communities nationwide. - June 13, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Mollie McMillan to Board of Trustees
AmpleHarvest.org is excited to welcome Mollie McMillan to its Board of Trustees. As Office Manager at Bonnie Plants and a leader on the Bonnie Plants Foundation Board, Mollie has helped drive national gardening initiatives and facilitated the donation of over 15,000 pounds of fresh produce to food pantries. Her passion for community engagement and food access aligns with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to end food waste and hunger. - June 13, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
Christine Marie Fiorelli’s Newly Released "More Than So Much" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Explores the Boundless Love of Jesus in a Fun, Relatable Way
“More Than So Much” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Marie Fiorelli is an engaging and thoughtful children’s story that uses playful illustrations and familiar terms to help young readers understand the vast and unconditional love of Jesus from an early age. - May 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Rifah Manasra Recognized as One of NJ's top 50 Real Estate Attorneys
New Jersey - Manasra & Manasra LLC is proud to announce that founding attorney Rifah Manasra has been named one of the Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey by Legal Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, dedication, and contributions to the real estate... - March 24, 2025 - Manasra & Manasra LLC
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns Under “Stronger Together” Banner. Endorsed by Mayor Donald A. Shaw and Majority of Roselle Borough Council. - March 13, 2025 - CTE Wilkerson and Thomas
C&M Integrated Partners with Air Masters North East as In-House Building Automation and Controls Division
C&M Integrated, a trusted leader in the building automation and controls industry with over 15 years of experience, is proud to announce its new partnership with Air Masters North East. Under this collaboration, C&M Integrated will serve as the in-house Building Automation and Controls... - February 28, 2025 - C&M Integrated LLC
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
EveryCat Health Foundation Honored as a Recipient of Cat Writers' Association Annual Fundraiser
Sole Nonprofit Dedicated to Cats’ Health Funds Groundbreaking Advances in Feline Medicine Honored with November 10 Donation Award - November 11, 2024 - EveryCat Health Foundation
Christina Cates Debuts New Talk Show Culinary Confidential on AM 970: The Answer - September 29
Christina Cates spotlights the secret and sexy side of the food profession from the inside. From the coat check to the kitchen, and everywhere in between, each week, Christina and her guests always have the scoop. - September 23, 2024 - Christina Cates
Internationally Acclaimed Relationship Educator, Advocate, & Best-Selling Author Alison A. Armstrong Joins Forces with Sean Callagy & Unblinded for Groundbreaking Combo
Sean Callagy, Founder of Callagy Law, which aims to fundamentally change the way people feel about lawyers one client at a time, and Unblinded, a mission and impact driven company through which Sean raised over ten million dollars for charity in a single year, and Alison Armstrong, the... - September 20, 2024 - Unblinded
Legendary Business Leaders John Harmon & Tanya Freeman Partner with Unblinded to Launch Black Business Unblinded
Unblinded, led by Sean Callagy, has partnered with John Harmon, CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), and Tanya Freeman, Callagy Law Managing Partner, to launch Black Business Unblinded. This initiative aims to accelerate growth and generational wealth for black entrepreneurs worldwide by combining Unblinded's influence mastery programs with Harmon's leadership in economic empowerment. - September 13, 2024 - Unblinded
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Author Peter Gargiulo’s New Book, "Gerry the Pig," is a Charming and Heartwarming True Story About Gerry the Pig’s Life and Times in New Jersey
Recent release “Gerry the Pig” from Page Publishing author Peter Gargiulo is an uplifting story about the life and times of a one-of-a-kind pig, featuring pictures of the real-life pig as he grows up with his loving family. - September 06, 2024 - Page Publishing