Louis A. Russo Announces Russo Law LLC, a New Law Firm Efficiently Delivering Cost-Effective Legal Representation to Clients All Over the World Announcing the founding of Russo Law LLC - Accomplished | Cost-Effective | Technology-Driven legal representation on Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters for individuals, senior executives, startups, small businesses, and large institutions all over the globe. - September 10, 2019 - Russo Law LLC

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Interpreter Feature Now Available on GD e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine Solution GD (General Devices) is excited to announce a game-changing module that is available on the GD e-Bridge Mobile Telehealth Solution. Coined as GD e-Bridge Interpreter, it enables patients, EMS and healthcare providers to truly communicate anywhere, at any time, in any language. Leveraging the extensive... - July 12, 2019 - GD (General Devices)

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

Success Strategist Making a Difference Wins Business Honor Recently voted as Top 25 Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. “The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere. Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. Every year, we continue to be blown away by how many successful women are nominated for the Top 25.” - July 08, 2019 - FINE to FAB

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Roadway Moving Appoints New Senior Leadership as Company Demonstrates Rapid Growth Roadway Moving, New York’s premier moving company, is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Pulver as VP of Sales and Business Development and Daisy Ortiz Berger as VP of Marketing, investing heavily in strong leadership to continue the company’s proven track record of success. - May 07, 2019 - Roadway Moving

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer: Girolaw Offering Maximum Protection & Control of all Assets Guaranteed Ask a Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer to review your current long-term health care plan and make recommendations for changes or improvements that may benefit you and your family. - April 12, 2019 - Giro Elder Law

Silas Kim Joins Arteric as Talent Acquisition Manager Fills talent pool at rapidly growing healthcare digital marketing agency - November 30, 2018 - Arteric

Don Rodriguez Joins Arteric as Director, Analytics & Paid Search Data Maven Brings a History of Double-Digit Growth in Client Revenue to a Growing Strategy, Analytics and Media Team. - November 16, 2018 - Arteric

Bollywood Star Unites with Grammy Winner for a Colossal Collaboration; Sonu Nigam Releases English Single with Grammy-Winning Producer/ Engineer, Jason Goldstein Sonu Nigam Teams with Grammy Winner for English Release. - October 18, 2018 - EEG Talent

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Advisors Capital Management Adds Former Salient Global Equity Team Nationally recognized investment advisory firm, Advisors Capital Management (ACM), is pleased to announce the addition of the former global equity investment team from Salient Partners, along with the assets managed by the team. This addition brings to ACM’s investment committee three veteran... - October 13, 2018 - Advisors Capital Management

Pequannock Skatepark Association Holds Family BBQ & Skate Jam Fundraiser Pequannock Skatepark Association is holding the First Annual “Boards and BBQ” on Sunday, October 14th from 11am – 3pm. The event will feature a pop-up skatepark for skateboards, scooters, and bikes. Steady Sound System will be DJing records. There will also be face painting and crafts... - October 02, 2018 - Pequannock Skatepark Association

Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm

Skatepark Non-Profit in Pequannock Sets Goal of $100,000 for Phase One of a Concrete Skatepark Pequannock Skatepark Association, a non-profit 501C3, launched a fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 for a phase one of a concrete skatepark Designed by Pillar Design Studios. On February 27th, Pillar Design Studios presented the design for a concrete skatepark in Pequannock, NJ. Pillar Design Studios... - May 26, 2018 - Pequannock Skatepark Association

The Women Presidents’ Organization Welcomes Ina Rose as Newest Member of Prestigious Women’s Business Organization The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), a peer-advisory group for million-dollar-plus women-led companies, is proud to announce Ina Rose, Founder, Passion 4 People Consulting, as the newest member of the Monmouth, NJ Chapter of the WPO. “I am very pleased to welcome Ina Rose to the WPO,”... - April 14, 2018 - Passion 4 People Consulting LLC

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

New Book Release for Business and Life Success Speaker and Author Marc Demetriou Receives Praise for Newest Book "Lessons From My Grandfather." - January 16, 2018 - Marc Demetriou

Introducing Conversion Marketing, a Data-Driven Agency Focused on Generating Measurable Results Introducing Conversion Marketing, a branding, PR and digital marketing agency focused on generating the right measurable results based on specific business objectives. Conversion Marketing takes a unique approach to dissecting the customer journey, and uses those insights to run the most effective and influential tactics. - January 11, 2018 - Conversion Marketing

Marc Demetriou to Speak at Lakeland High School On January 19, 2018, Marc Demetriou will return to his alma mater Lakeland High School to speak to the school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), DECA members and business education staff on what it takes to be truly successful and to lead their best life. He will be referencing... - January 10, 2018 - Marc Demetriou

Eastern DataComm Now Partnering with 8x8, Inc. to Provide Unified Cloud Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions to Their Clients Eastern DataComm is now offering an additional suite of cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions for their client base. 8x8, Inc., a leading provider of truly unified cloud communications, now joins Eastern DataComm’s technology product line. Most notable for Eastern DataComm... - December 15, 2017 - Eastern DataComm

Counsellors Title Agency Opens New Office in Morris County The new branch is located in Chatham. The office will serve Morris and the surrounding counties. This is the second branch office opened by Counsellors Title Agency in the last 30 days. The other branch office was opened in Freehold, New Jersey, the county seat of Monmouth County. - December 06, 2017 - Counsellors Title

Rivkin Radler Expands Practices in Banking & Tax In the face of banking deregulation and tax-code overhaul, and in response to the sophisticated needs of our clients in responding to this changing landscape, Rivkin Radler has expanded its practices to include specialized groups in Banking and Tax. The firm has long represented clients in banking and... - November 14, 2017 - Rivkin Radler LLP

Korean Temple Cultural Event is Open to the Public for the First Time In honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism is kicking off festivities with a Cultural Week of Korean Temple Food and a real taste of what it’s like to visit Korean temples. The public will get to experience this without hopping on a plane and instead... - September 11, 2017 - Korean Temple Food

SleepSafe Drivers® Sounds the Alarm on the Neglect of Trucker and Rail Operator’s Health and Public Safety The withdrawal of the Proposed Rulemaking on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) does transportation industry a huge disservice. Executives from SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related jobs, sent... - August 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Sophia's Delight™ Introduces Wellness-Inspired Grab & Go Savory Tartes to the NY/NJ Market Sophia's Delight™ Better For You Single Serve Savory Tartes are redefining specialty bakery. Non-GMO gluten-free whole grain flours and nutrient-rich ingredients make these tartes a delicious, healthy on-the-go breakfast or lunch, or paired with a salad for a sit down meal. Better still, they are free from gluten, artificial preservatives, dyes, nuts, corn, soy and sugar, and crafted in a certified gluten-free facility that is dedicated nut-free and Kosher. - August 07, 2017 - Sophia's Delight

United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers Elects Charles "Chip" Strebeck President Chip Strebeck elected President of United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers, replacing Ralph Purdy who continues as President Emeritus. - June 22, 2017 - United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers, Inc.

Wang Globalnet Issues Allergy Alert Undeclared Eggs, Wheat in "Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu" Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have an... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet

Douglas Hofmann Color and Texture at Martin Lawrence Gallery SOHO "Color and Texture: An Artist's View" is a unique exploration of original paintings and prints by Douglas Hofmann. - April 18, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

AIV Group Breaks $1 Billion Mark in Total Insurable Value Business Insurance Provider Sees Record Growth in Commercial Insurance Industry. - April 06, 2017 - AIV Group

Love Letter Lane™ Brand Launches New Spring 2017 Product Line This release is to announce to launch of Love Letter Lane Brand Spring 2017 Collection. - February 28, 2017 - Glenn A. Weber

Franklin Lakes Preschoolers Raise Money with Their Art Auction This month, on February 10th, The Learning Experience Preschool in Franklin Lakes hosted their annual BeCause our Hearts Beat Art Auction, one of their favorite philanthropic events of the year. Tying in Valentine's Day and American Heart Month, their preschoolers created heart art and sold it to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation. - February 18, 2017 - The Learning Experience, Franklin Lakes

First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.

Lumastrobe Warning Light Creates the Sentinel, a Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Safety Light Safety light with passive infrared motion sensor. Ideal for warehouses and busy work zones. Also great for distribution facilities. Lumastrobe Warning Lights has received repeated requests for a motion sensor safety light. Reduce liability and claims! Protect workers in small spaces and aisles with the Sentinel, the ideal safety warning light for busy work zones. There is also the potential for accidents. Hidden aisles and spaces in a warehouse could spell disaster. - January 14, 2017 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Eastern DataComm Now Partnering with Xima Software to Provide Advanced Call History, Displays and Reporting for Its ShoreTel Customers Eastern DataComm is now offering Xima Software for their client base. Xima Software, a leading provider of all-purpose call history, call recording and real-time reporting software, fits seamlessly within Eastern DataComm’s gold-partner level ShoreTel presence. Xima Software, an official ShoreTel... - November 22, 2016 - Eastern DataComm

Non-Profit Arts Organization to Hold Charity Art and Music Event Expressions NJ, Inc. will be presenting the Expressions of Thanks Art and Music Event on November 19th, 2016 from 6:30pm until 9:00pm. - November 12, 2016 - Expressions NJ, Inc.

Montclair’s Biggest Halloween Bash Kicks Off Tonight with 8th Annual Moonlight Trail at Van Dyks North Jersey’s biggest Halloween bash of the season, including a spectacular Haunted House, comes to Moonlight Trail in Montclair tonight. This family-friendly event truly captures the spirit of Halloween, featuring over 1,000 special-themed hand-carved pumpkins and festive lighted pathways. It’s one of the biggest community gatherings of the year with thousands of residents participating in support of Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry. - October 30, 2016 - Van Dyk Health Care

Details on Shocking Fundraiser for Children with Cancer Company Raises Thousands for 3, 11 and 13-Year-Old’s While Playing Golf - October 14, 2016 - Residential Home Funding Corp.