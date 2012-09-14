PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of nursing and education. Each month, they feature women... - June 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Honored as 2019 “Top Doctor” Dr. Steven Yarinsky is named a 2019 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. in the Albany, Capital District and New York metropolitan areas. - April 16, 2019 - Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC

ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York

Empire State Comic Con Returns to the Albany Capital Center Second annual pop culture event brings in fans to meet legendary actors and artists to the Capital District. - March 25, 2019 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Richard White, CEO of ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company, Joins LICONY’s Board of Directors ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (“ShelterPoint Life”) today announced that Richard White, CEO, has been appointed a member of the Life Insurance Council of New York’s (LICONY) Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019. Mr. White joins other leading life insurance industry experts... - March 06, 2019 - ShelterPoint

8th Annual NABCEP Continuing Education Conference to be Held in San Diego, CA March 25-28, 2019 Hundreds of PV Installation and Technical Sales Professionals from across the country will come for four days of advanced-level training and networking. - December 17, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners

NABCEP Registers First Training Provider in LATAM Region Training Courses to Prepare Candidates for NABCEP Certification and Credentialing Exams Will be Offered in Colombia. - December 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

NABCEP’s Board Certifications Become the Global Standard for Renewable Energy Professionals NABCEP’s PV Installation Professional Exam is available at over 370 test sites in 97 countries. - August 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners

Transfinder to Release Groundbreaking PLUS in 2018 Transfinder’s Flagship Product Routefinder PLUS is Browser-Based. - July 16, 2018 - Transfinder

New York Judge Green Lights Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation In yet another landmark victory for the Napoli Shkolnik team, Judge Jerry Garguilo brushed aside a procedural motion and allowed the fight for fair compensation to go on. Paul J. Napoli is Co-Lead Counsel in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation. “The result itself was not too surprising,”... - June 26, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Walter J. Adams, Jr. of Berkley Alliance Explores Construction Litigation Trends at DRI Construction Law Seminar Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and senior claims examiner at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, recently explored the latest Trends in Construction Litigation at the DRI Construction Law Seminar held in Nashville, Tennessee. During the panel discussion, Adams and his colleagues highlighted... - June 26, 2018 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Transfinder Releases Free All-In-One, In-Vehicle Wayfinder App Transfinder Corporation released its free all-in-one in-vehicle app Wayfinder to clients with Transfinder’s flagship Routefinder Pro product. The Wayfinder app allows users to build routes on either smart devices they already own or devices that are pre-installed on vehicles. The app is compliant... - June 19, 2018 - Transfinder

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Gertrude B. Hutchinson,... - May 30, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Rivkin Radler Recognized in Chambers USA 2018 The prestigious Chambers USA Directory has once again included Rivkin Radler LLP in its New York rankings. The firm’s Insurance Coverage Practice Group has moved from Band 4 to Band 3 in the Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer category and its Health Services Practice Group ranked in the in... - May 07, 2018 - Rivkin Radler LLP

Walter J. Adams, Jr. of Berkley Alliance Managers to Discuss Trends in Construction Litigation at DRI Construction Law Seminar Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and senior claims examiner at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will discuss the latest Trends in Construction Litigation at the DRI Construction Law Seminar to be held April 25 – 27, 2018 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee. During... - April 12, 2018 - Berkley Alliance Managers

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Healthcare and Investigative Experts Join Forces to Meet Critical Academic-Clinical Facility Need to Help Protect Vulnerable Populations Two companies, integrating two platforms to ensure one critical outcome - that care rendered in a clinical site is in the best interest of all parties - the student, the patient/client, and the clinical site. - January 03, 2018 - Commercial Investigations LLC

Smoke More Tour is Everything Right with Hip Hop Smoke More Tour is a tour that originated in New York City and goes from city to city highlighting hip hop friendly venues along the way. Entertaining dwellers with live DJ, live performances, and featuring the newest tech and fashion - Smoke More Tour is a steamers paradise. - December 04, 2017 - Smoke More Tour

Rivkin Radler Expands Practices in Banking & Tax In the face of banking deregulation and tax-code overhaul, and in response to the sophisticated needs of our clients in responding to this changing landscape, Rivkin Radler has expanded its practices to include specialized groups in Banking and Tax. The firm has long represented clients in banking and... - November 14, 2017 - Rivkin Radler LLP

Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Yerkes South / H2H JV Partners to Speak at 2017 SAME Small Business Conference in Pittsburgh Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Associates

Altered Reality Entertainment Announces New Event Coming to Albany, New York Altered Reality Entertainment announces new event for 2018 season. - October 17, 2017 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

SunTegra® Awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76West Clean Energy Competition SunTegra, a leading provider of integrated solar roof systems, has been awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76 West Clean Energy Competition. The competition is designed to support clean energy entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, innovate new technologies, and drive economic development in... - August 30, 2017 - SunTegra

Josephine I. Jones Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Josephine I. Jones of Schenectady, New York has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 15 years in the field of event planning. About Josephine I. Jones Ms. Jones is the Owner of Eventi Wedding and... - July 21, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Living Well Without a Gallbladder Book Available Worldwide "Living Well Without a Gallbladder: A Guide to Postcholecystectomy Syndrome" is now available worldwide. This groundbreaking book was written as a roadmap for patients seeking answers to their symptoms after gallbladder removal. Patients will find this book helpful as it describes possible causes, how to seek a diagnosis, natural treatments, medications, procedures, and ways to access support and become an empowered patient. - July 04, 2017 - Brooke Keefer

Henry Delozier Elected Chairman of Board at Audubon International Specialist in investment banking, real estate development and golf asset ownership and operations supports global mission of environmental care. - June 10, 2017 - Audubon International

Anthony Andersen Named Professional Liability Claims Manager at Berkley Alliance Managers Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, announced today that Anthony Andersen has been named senior vice president, professional liability claims manager. He will be responsible for providing managerial oversight to the company’s claims staff. "Anthony is a proven professional liability... - June 06, 2017 - Berkley Alliance Managers

The Underground Cannabis Club 4 Free Enterprise Underground Until It's Legal or Decriminalized Nationally Help 420connect.org Decriminalize Cannabis Nationally Once and 4 All. Founder Tom Barrera of 420 connect.org and the Underground Cannabis Club, announced his new organization has sprouted and is vegging nicely. He is seeking to gather new members and partners along with social media to help continue growing the organization and movement for the National Decriminalization of Cannabis once and 4 all. - May 24, 2017 - 420connect.org

NameBubbles.com Selected for the SBA Excellence Award NameBubbles.com, Labels for everyday life, will be recognized during National Small Business Week at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 19th Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon held at The Albany Marriott in Albany, NY on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:30 AM. - May 01, 2017 - NameBubbles.com

Clinical Support Services Expands Leadership Team Naming New Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Lotano-Saba, RPh, MS Clinical Support Services Inc. (CSS), an industry leader in the delivery of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) software and services, announced the addition of Leslie Lotano-Saba as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Leslie provides operational and strategic leadership, manages day to day operations... - April 06, 2017 - Clinical Support Services, Inc.

The Ambassador Scarsdale VP Announcement The Ambassador of Scarsdale has announced the appointment of Geri Brooks as Vice President of Integrated Health Care Systems. In making the announcement, Jean Dunphy, President, said, "Geri’s role will enable us to coalesce the team around quality and continuous process improvement initiatives... - February 08, 2017 - Ambassador of Scarsdale

Global Iron Powder Market Analysis & Industry Outlook Forecasted for the Period of 2016-2021 Report titled "Global Iron Powder Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub

Worldwide Hyperscale Data Centers Market Report Reveals Key Highlights for the Market Growth During 2017-2023 Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to registering a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023. Market Size at $86.9.7 Million in 2016 is Anticipated to be $359.7 Billion in 2023. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub

Major Opportunities for Household Insurance Market in U.K. Leads to Growth Rate at CAGR of 0.8% by 2020 Report titled "Household Insurance Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub

PreK12 Plaza Launches Free, Bilingual Education Collaboration App, eBook Plaza PreK12 Plaza, a social impact enterprise working to ignite the genius in every child announces the launch of app eBook Plaza, a new, free, bilingual, multimedia resource, providing teachers with blended lessons supporting English-language standards. The eBook Plaza app provides free access to hundreds... - November 17, 2016 - PreK12 Plaza

Art and Advocacy Unite for Shelter Pets: HeARTs Speak Receives Generous Support from Petco Foundation HeARTs Speak announced today that it has been awarded a generous grant from the Petco Foundation in support of its mission to unite art and advocacy, in an effort to increase the visibility of shelter pets. HeARTs Speak is a nonprofit organization working to ensure that no shelter animal goes unseen. - October 26, 2016 - HeARTs Speak

SUNY Schenectady County Community College Establishes a New Agreement with Bellevue University Articulation agreement establishes partnership between SUNY SCCC’s Associate Degree Program and Bellevue University’s Bachelor Degree Program. - August 11, 2016 - Schenectady County Community College

Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

WROC News8 Rochester Receives Award from Organ Donation Association CBS affiliate station in Rochester, New York recognized for outstanding contributions to organ, eye and tissue donation. - July 29, 2016 - Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)