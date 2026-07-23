New York: Albany-Schenectady-Troy News
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
EndoSoft® Launches EndoVault® 4, a Cloud-Based Endoscopy Application at DDW 2026
EndoSoft, LLC launched EndoVault® 4, a cloud-based platform for endoscopy practices of all sizes. Offered in modular pricing, the web application supports procedure documentation, image management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven reporting, and more. Built-in Argus AI Ecosystem™ tools help clinicians verbalize reports, receive billing code suggestions, and document quality metrics through the browser, reducing IT burden and saving time. - April 15, 2026 - EndoSoft, LLC.
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech Recognized for Innovation in the 2026 EdTech Awards
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Melospeech's product, The SLPeaceBOT™, was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category. - April 02, 2026 - Melospeech Inc
Home Renovated by Interior Designs Atelier Sells for Record-Breaking Price in Loudonville, NY
A home designed by Interior Designs Atelier sold for the highest recorded home sale of 2025 in Loudonville, NY, highlighting the strategic value of interior design in competitive real estate markets. The extensive renovation includes custom features such as a wine cellar and home theater, showcasing the firm’s signature blend of sophistication and warm, welcoming design. - March 02, 2026 - Interior Designs Atelier
Tamu Chambers Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tamu Chambers of Albany, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be featured in a full-page article in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to celebrate her achievements in the field of... - January 30, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented
A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period. - December 09, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours. - November 08, 2025 - ChargeSmart EV
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
We Can Square the Circle. John Manimas Says He Found the Solution to the Pythagorean Riddle.
John Manimas describes and shows his discovery of the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean Riddle. - October 30, 2025 - John Manimas Publishing
Tamu Chambers to be Featured in Fall 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Tamu Chambers of Albany, New York will be featured in a full-page article in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. - October 08, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Averatt S. Richmond Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Averatt S. Richmond of Albany, New York has been chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her accomplishments in the field of entertainment. About Averatt S. Richmond Averatt S. Richmond is a professional actor whose... - October 01, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
RocketCup Coffee Launches ‘Cuse® Coffee: a Limited Roast Celebrating Orange Pride with Syracuse University®
RocketCup Coffee has launched 'Cuse® Coffee, a custom blend created for Syracuse University fans, alumni, and students. Available for a limited time at rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse and select retail partners, this specialty roast celebrates Orange pride. - August 28, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Alamin Abdul-Hakim Selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Alamin Abdul-Hakim of Albany, New York, has been selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in finance/small business and real estate investment. About Alamin Abdul-Hakim Alamin Abdul-Hakim is the chief executive officer of... - August 15, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
Firm Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance. - August 15, 2025 - Colwell Law Group
RocketCup Coffee and United Way of Central New York Unite for Day of Caring with Community Mural Project
RocketCup Coffee is teaming up with United Way of Central New York for the 2025 Day of Caring, featuring a community mural project led by artist Tommy Lincoln. Volunteers will enjoy free coffee, and $1 from each Cuse® Coffee bag sold over the next 30 days will support United Way’s mission to uplift Central New York communities. - August 06, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
Averatt S. Richmond Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Averatt S. Richmond of Albany, New York, has been named Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and dedication in the field of entertainment. Richmond will be featured in the... - August 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Alamin Abdul-Hakim Chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Alamin Abdul-Hakim of Albany, New York has been named a chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in finance/small business and real estate investment. He will be featured on the home page of the organization’s... - July 09, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Norfolk Beier PLLC is Pleased to Announce That Sarah Reynolds Has Joined the Firm as Senior Counsel
Sarah’s practice focuses on representing individuals and businesses in matters related to permitting, litigation, dispute resolution, and other aspects of real property, land use, and zoning. - May 09, 2025 - Norfolk Beier PLLC
Cohere.Hive Secures Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Funding Round
Cohere.Hive, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the completion of a new funding round exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars, aiming to accelerate expansion in Asia. - May 02, 2025 - Cohere.hive
Alamin Abdul-Hakim Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Alamin Abdul-Hakim of Albany, New York has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in finance/small business and real estate investment. AboutAlamin Abdul-Hakim Alamin Abdul-Hakim is the chief executive... - April 10, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Property for Auction - Available for Auction by Auctions International, Premier Auction Company
A prime commercial property, is up for auction through Auctions International. The building features a commercial space and two fully renovated residential units—one long-term and one short-term rental. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz highlights its strong investment potential in Cohoes’ historic downtown. The online auction begins March 12 at 12 PM and closes April 2 at 10 AM. Details and registration on the auction website. - March 12, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Andrew Elitzer’s New Book, "Simply Put," is a Thought-Provoking Series of Ruminations That Explore Various Introspective Topics About the World and Life Itself
Recent release “Simply Put” from Page Publishing author Andrew Elitzer is a compelling assortment of writings that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on a wide variety of topics, exploring the very foundation of the human condition that each and every person experiences throughout their lives. - February 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
EndoVault Image Management and Epic Lumens Endoscopy Report Writer Integrate Seamlessly
As technology and software continue to change the healthcare industry, it is crucial for industry players to offer endoscopic imaging solutions that can provide secure and reliable interoperability. The standalone image capture & management solution within EndoVault® offers various... - December 20, 2024 - EndoSoft, LLC.
Bob Paeglow’s Newly Released “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Service
“Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Paeglow is an uplifting collection of personal stories that highlight themes of hope, healing, and God's transformative power in the life of an ordinary man who went on to accomplish extraordinary things. - October 08, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Derech Shalom Center Inc. Announces Resignation of Former President, Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan
The Derech Shalom Center Inc. today announced that Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan has resigned from his role as President of the organization, effective August 14, 2024. Rabbi Kahan has chosen to step down from his position in order to pursue other endeavors. Rabbi Kahan has played a significant role... - August 23, 2024 - The Derech Shalom Center Inc.
Hope’s Door Awarded Federal Funding to Launch Immigration Domestic Violence Legal Alliance (IDVLA)
Hope's Door receives grant to launch multi-agency project to provide free legal representation to advance equity in Westchester County among immigrant populations experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence. - August 20, 2024 - Hope's Door
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG