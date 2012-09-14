PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of nursing and education. Each month, they feature women... - June 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Richard White and Mary Griffin honored at the College’s Annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner. - May 15, 2019 - ShelterPoint
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA
Dr. Steven Yarinsky is named a 2019 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. in the Albany, Capital District and New York metropolitan areas. - April 16, 2019 - Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC
On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York
Second annual pop culture event brings in fans to meet legendary actors and artists to the Capital District. - March 25, 2019 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (“ShelterPoint Life”) today announced that Richard White, CEO, has been appointed a member of the Life Insurance Council of New York’s (LICONY) Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019.
Mr. White joins other leading life insurance industry experts... - March 06, 2019 - ShelterPoint
Hundreds of PV Installation and Technical Sales Professionals from across the country will come for four days of advanced-level training and networking. - December 17, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners
Training Courses to Prepare Candidates for NABCEP Certification and Credentialing Exams Will be Offered in Colombia. - December 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates
NABCEP’s PV Installation Professional Exam is available at over 370 test sites in 97 countries. - August 13, 2018 - North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners
Transfinder’s Flagship Product Routefinder PLUS is Browser-Based. - July 16, 2018 - Transfinder
In yet another landmark victory for the Napoli Shkolnik team, Judge Jerry Garguilo brushed aside a procedural motion and allowed the fight for fair compensation to go on.
Paul J. Napoli is Co-Lead Counsel in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation. “The result itself was not too surprising,”... - June 26, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and senior claims examiner at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, recently explored the latest Trends in Construction Litigation at the DRI Construction Law Seminar held in Nashville, Tennessee.
During the panel discussion, Adams and his colleagues highlighted... - June 26, 2018 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Transfinder Corporation released its free all-in-one in-vehicle app Wayfinder to clients with Transfinder’s flagship Routefinder Pro product.
The Wayfinder app allows users to build routes on either smart devices they already own or devices that are pre-installed on vehicles. The app is compliant... - June 19, 2018 - Transfinder
Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Gertrude B. Hutchinson,... - May 30, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The prestigious Chambers USA Directory has once again included Rivkin Radler LLP in its New York rankings. The firm’s Insurance Coverage Practice Group has moved from Band 4 to Band 3 in the Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer category and its Health Services Practice Group ranked in the in... - May 07, 2018 - Rivkin Radler LLP
Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and senior claims examiner at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will discuss the latest Trends in Construction Litigation at the DRI Construction Law Seminar to be held April 25 – 27, 2018 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee.
During... - April 12, 2018 - Berkley Alliance Managers
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia.
PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Brand New “Green” Mortgage Product Gives Borrowers the Power to Directly Help the Environment. - January 16, 2018 - Residential Home Funding Corp.
Two companies, integrating two platforms to ensure one critical outcome - that care rendered in a clinical site is in the best interest of all parties - the student, the patient/client, and the clinical site. - January 03, 2018 - Commercial Investigations LLC
Smoke More Tour is a tour that originated in New York City and goes from city to city highlighting hip hop friendly venues along the way. Entertaining dwellers with live DJ, live performances, and featuring the newest tech and fashion - Smoke More Tour is a steamers paradise. - December 04, 2017 - Smoke More Tour
In the face of banking deregulation and tax-code overhaul, and in response to the sophisticated needs of our clients in responding to this changing landscape, Rivkin Radler has expanded its practices to include specialized groups in Banking and Tax.
The firm has long represented clients in banking and... - November 14, 2017 - Rivkin Radler LLP
Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Associates
Altered Reality Entertainment announces new event for 2018 season. - October 17, 2017 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
SunTegra, a leading provider of integrated solar roof systems, has been awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76 West Clean Energy Competition.
The competition is designed to support clean energy entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, innovate new technologies, and drive economic development in... - August 30, 2017 - SunTegra
Josephine I. Jones of Schenectady, New York has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 15 years in the field of event planning.
About Josephine I. Jones
Ms. Jones is the Owner of Eventi Wedding and... - July 21, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
"Living Well Without a Gallbladder: A Guide to Postcholecystectomy Syndrome" is now available worldwide. This groundbreaking book was written as a roadmap for patients seeking answers to their symptoms after gallbladder removal. Patients will find this book helpful as it describes possible causes, how to seek a diagnosis, natural treatments, medications, procedures, and ways to access support and become an empowered patient. - July 04, 2017 - Brooke Keefer
Specialist in investment banking, real estate development and golf asset ownership and operations supports global mission of environmental care. - June 10, 2017 - Audubon International
Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, announced today that Anthony Andersen has been named senior vice president, professional liability claims manager. He will be responsible for providing managerial oversight to the company’s claims staff.
"Anthony is a proven professional liability... - June 06, 2017 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Help 420connect.org Decriminalize Cannabis Nationally Once and 4 All. Founder Tom Barrera of 420 connect.org and the Underground Cannabis Club, announced his new organization has sprouted and is vegging nicely. He is seeking to gather new members and partners along with social media to help continue growing the organization and movement for the National Decriminalization of Cannabis once and 4 all. - May 24, 2017 - 420connect.org
NameBubbles.com, Labels for everyday life, will be recognized during National Small Business Week at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 19th Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon held at The Albany Marriott in Albany, NY on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:30 AM. - May 01, 2017 - NameBubbles.com
Clinical Support Services Inc. (CSS), an industry leader in the delivery of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) software and services, announced the addition of Leslie Lotano-Saba as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Leslie provides operational and strategic leadership, manages day to day operations... - April 06, 2017 - Clinical Support Services, Inc.
The Ambassador of Scarsdale has announced the appointment of Geri Brooks as Vice President of Integrated Health Care Systems. In making the announcement, Jean Dunphy, President, said, "Geri’s role will enable us to coalesce the team around quality and continuous process improvement initiatives... - February 08, 2017 - Ambassador of Scarsdale
Report titled "Global Iron Powder Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub
Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to registering a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023. Market Size at $86.9.7 Million in 2016 is Anticipated to be $359.7 Billion in 2023. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub
Report titled "Household Insurance Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. - January 27, 2017 - Market Research Hub
PreK12 Plaza, a social impact enterprise working to ignite the genius in every child announces the launch of app eBook Plaza, a new, free, bilingual, multimedia resource, providing teachers with blended lessons supporting English-language standards.
The eBook Plaza app provides free access to hundreds... - November 17, 2016 - PreK12 Plaza
HeARTs Speak announced today that it has been awarded a generous grant from the Petco Foundation in support of its mission to unite art and advocacy, in an effort to increase the visibility of shelter pets.
HeARTs Speak is a nonprofit organization working to ensure that no shelter animal goes unseen. - October 26, 2016 - HeARTs Speak
Leading Manufacturer of Wet Location LED Lighting Increases Year-to-Year Sales Revenue by 125 Percent - October 19, 2016 - G&G LED
Articulation agreement establishes partnership between SUNY SCCC’s Associate Degree Program and Bellevue University’s Bachelor Degree Program. - August 11, 2016 - Schenectady County Community College
Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
CBS affiliate station in Rochester, New York recognized for outstanding contributions to organ, eye and tissue donation. - July 29, 2016 - Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)
Connection and purpose are pursuits that transcend culture, age, and health. They’re also the lifeblood of The Ambassador of Scarsdale’s vibrant Assisted Living and Memory Care communities. - July 14, 2016 - Ambassador of Scarsdale