Ohio: Hamilton-Middletown News
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom
Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely. - August 27, 2025 - Love Always, Buddy
Author SSG Robert J. Quayle III (RET)’s New Book, “Bobby: There is Always a Light at the End of the Tunnel,” Recounts the Author’s Journey Back from the Brink of Despair
Recent release “Bobby: There is Always a Light at the End of the Tunnel” from Covenant Books author SSG Robert J. Quayle III (RET) has been endorsed by two Air Force Generals and is a powerful and extraordinary memoir that will leave you inspired, humbled, and deeply moved. This is the story of a Soldier who faces life's trials head-on with resilience, faith, and an unwavering determination to rise above adversity, Bobby's journey is one that resonates with anyone who has ever struggled. - August 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Maida Surdyk’s New Book, "Sam and the Red Light," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy and His Grandmother as They Set Out on an Adventure to Enjoy Some Ice Cream
Fulton Books author Maida Surdyk, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Sam and the Red Light”: a riveting tale that centers around a young boy who walks with his grandmother to get ice cream, explaining everything he has learned about street safety along... - April 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
William Marsh’s New Book, "The 7th Game," is a Compelling Novel That Explores a Baseball Star’s Journey from Triumph to Tragedy and, Ultimately, Redemption
Fulton Books author William Marsh has completed his most recent book, “The 7th Game”: a gripping and emotional story that follows the life of Matt Dillon, a celebrated baseball star whose world is turned upside down by a tragic accident and embarks on a poignant journey of recovery and... - September 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Wanda Bailey Lattimore’s Newly Released “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” Offers a Profound Journey of Faith and Surrender
“An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda Bailey Lattimore is a poignant exploration of life's imperfect paths guided by divine love and faith. Through personal reflections and spiritual insights, Lattimore invites readers to embrace their own journeys with trust and surrender to God's purpose. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Joe Ginter’s New Book, "Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag," Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Teacher, His Wife, and a Mutated Ditchman as They Save the World
Recent release “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag” from Covenant Books author Joe Ginter is a brilliant, riveting story that continues the adventures of teacher Jay Griner and his wife, Amy, as they work to protect a new species known as the Ditchmen from being exploited by the government for their own, nefarious purposes. - May 13, 2024 - Covenant Books
Eric M. Foltz’s Newly Released “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” Inspires Through Courage and Faith
“To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric M. Foltz chronicles a pastors journey of faith and community revival. Through trials and redemption, readers will witness a story of rejuvenated spirit. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Diana Jean Brunsman’s New Book, "Barnyard Pets," is a Delightful Story About the Exciting Adventures of Different Farm Animals Who All Work Together to Get Along
Fulton Books author Diana Jean Brunsman, a loving wife and mother of six who was raised on a farm, has completed her most recent book, “Barnyard Pets”: a charming story of a sheep and a pig who encounter a new animal that has come to live on their farm, and learn an important lesson... - February 12, 2024 - Fulton Books
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Allied Health Exploration Career Fair
Beckfield College hosts an Allied Health Career Exploration Fair on May 4, with over 50 employers from healthcare and non-healthcare industries. The event offers networking opportunities, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening, and onsite interviews. Open to the community, the fair supports Beckfield's mission to provide career healthcare training programs and connect job seekers with employers. - April 25, 2023 - Beckfield College
Eagle's Locksmiths Cincinnati Tips for Winter
Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati announced tips for winter 2022/2023, giving a better idea of what to do best in order to keep any door lock in a good condition during the winter season. - December 04, 2022 - Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati
Representatives Swearingen, Carruthers Introduce "Parents’ Bill of Rights Act"
State Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) will be introducing the “Parents’ Bill of Rights Act,” which will protect and preserve the fundamental role that parents play in the education of their children. “The focus is to ensure that parents are... - September 21, 2022 - Sara Carruthers
Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions. Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit... - August 08, 2022 - First Fidelity Guarantee
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Matt King Receives Highest Rating from Butler County GOP for State Representative
Matt King, Republican candidate for State Representative for Ohio’s new 46th House District, receives the highest rating possible of “Highly Recommended” by the Butler County Republican Party Screening Committee. “I will fight for your freedoms and ensure that our... - July 18, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Sheriff Richard Jones Endorses Matt King for State Representative
Sheriff Jones, the head law enforcement official in Butler County, announced his endorsement for Matt King for State Representative. "Matt King's going to fight for you. You know why? Cause he has never been in politics. He's a businessman." - June 23, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Matt King Tapped as One of Greater Cincinnati’s Top Emerging Leaders
Matt King, businessman and Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives was recently selected as one of 56 leaders from a variety of organizations in the Cincinnati region for Class 17 of C-Change. If elected, Matt King will represent the people of Middletown, Liberty Township, Monroe, Madison Township, St. Clair Township and Lemon Township. - February 28, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
King Outraises All Opponents in Statehouse Race
Matt King showcases individual donors over PAC supporters for State Representative Race in Ohio. - February 01, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Interventional Pain Management Specialist, Dustin Reynolds, MD, to Join OrthoNeuro in November
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, announced today that Dustin Reynolds, MD, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice starting November 1. Dr. Reynolds is a board-eligible anesthesiologist specializing in interventional pain management. - October 12, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in October 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in October of 2021. Dr. Shetgeri is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Neurosurgeon specializing in... - September 21, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Wins Columbus CEO Best of Business in Two Categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, in conjunction with Columbus CEO Magazine, announced today that OrthoNeuro won Best of Business in two categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy. In the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category, OrthoNeuro took the win... - July 28, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Ohio Deferred Compensation Now Offering Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired Participants
The Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program, a supplemental 457(b) retirement plan for all Ohio public employees, is offering the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 243,000 Ohio DC participants. - June 30, 2021 - iGrad
OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic. - February 03, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020. Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including... - October 09, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins is One of Three Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide to Utilize New Handheld Robotics Platform
Last week, OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins, D.O. FAOAO became one of just three orthopedic surgeons worldwide to use Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new generation handheld robotics platform - the CORI Surgical System. Dr. Gittins... - July 23, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
Petroleum Supplier Hightowers Petroleum Co. Keeps Ohio Running During COVID-19 Pandemic
Since March 24, mandatory “stay at home” orders have been in effect for the state of Ohio – excluding essential businesses. Despite the thousands of businesses forced to close their doors, one company has stepped up to keep the state running – laying the foundation for... - May 20, 2020 - Stephen L. Hightower
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies
Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino
Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community
Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling
American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races
Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum
Elliot Kravitz, ATP Selected as a Top 50 Tax Professional for 2018 by CountingWorks
Elliot Kravitz, ATP selected as a "Top 50 Tax Professionals" nationwide for 2018 by CountingWorks. "I want to thank all of my clients, friends, and family who have helped me make this possible. It has been such a blessing! I am forever grateful for your support." In the summer... - January 23, 2019 - EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer
Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
Lee C. Falke, Esq. Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lee C. Falke, Esq. of Dayton, Ohio has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 61 years in the field of law. About Lee C. Falke, Esq. Lee Falke, Esq. is the Manager of Falke and Dunphy LLC,... - July 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Reyna L. Gilmore, MD Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reyna L. Gilmore, MD of Cincinnati, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 9 years in the field of healthcare. About Reyna L. - April 14, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Records Company Converts from LLC to Corporation
As of December 2017, The Records Company, a firm specializing in records retrieval and litigation support, changed its structure from a limited liability company to a corporation. - January 12, 2018 - The Records Company
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC
Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd
Immersive Role-Playing Fitness Game, MarchQuest for iPhone, Now Available on the App Store
Loreful, Cincinnati-based independent game development studio, today released MarchQuest, their immersive role-playing fitness title that places the player as the hero in a fantasy adventure while walking, hiking or running. The game is now available for download worldwide on the Apple App... - August 31, 2016 - Loreful