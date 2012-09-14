PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Elliot Kravitz, ATP Selected as a Top 50 Tax Professional for 2018 by CountingWorks Elliot Kravitz, ATP selected as a "Top 50 Tax Professionals" nationwide for 2018 by CountingWorks. "I want to thank all of my clients, friends, and family who have helped me make this possible. It has been such a blessing! I am forever grateful for your support." In the summer of... - January 23, 2019 - EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Lee C. Falke, Esq. Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lee C. Falke, Esq. of Dayton, Ohio has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 61 years in the field of law. About Lee C. Falke, Esq. Lee Falke, Esq. is the Manager of Falke and Dunphy LLC, which... - July 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Reyna L. Gilmore, MD Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Reyna L. Gilmore, MD of Cincinnati, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 9 years in the field of healthcare. About Reyna L. Gilmore,... - April 14, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Records Company Converts from LLC to Corporation As of December 2017, The Records Company, a firm specializing in records retrieval and litigation support, changed its structure from a limited liability company to a corporation. - January 12, 2018 - The Records Company

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

Immersive Role-Playing Fitness Game, MarchQuest for iPhone, Now Available on the App Store Loreful, Cincinnati-based independent game development studio, today released MarchQuest, their immersive role-playing fitness title that places the player as the hero in a fantasy adventure while walking, hiking or running. The game is now available for download worldwide on the Apple App Store. With... - August 31, 2016 - Loreful

Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry Honored with the Global Achievement Award for 2016-2017 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry of Oxford, Ohio has been honored with the Global Achievement Award for 2016-2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and chemistry. This award is given to those individuals... - June 04, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Joyce Gordon Joyce Gordon, of Oxford, Ohio, wife of renowned chemist Dr. Gilbert Gordon, has recently been honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her astounding work in the field of Calligraphy. - November 25, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry Named Man of the Year 2015 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry of Oxford, Ohio has been named Man of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and chemistry. About Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry Dr. Gordon... - November 18, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ohio Businessman to Bring United Soccer League (USL) to Cincinnati Stephen L Hightower and Partners Have Acquired American Football Club FC Cincinnati, The USL’s 26th Franchise, to Begin Play in Downtown’s Nippert Stadium in 2016. - September 21, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

The American Dream Achieved by Self-Made Ohio Industrialist Through Hard Work and Determination Stephen L. Hightower Has Created One of the United States Most Prosperous African-American Owned Businesses. - August 19, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Names Gilbert Gordon the 2015 Academic Trailblazer Gilbert Gordon, of Oxford, Ohio, has been honored as the 2015 Academic Trailblazer by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Education. - January 23, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Exclusive Strathmore’s Who’s Who Global Podcast with Dr. Gilbert Gordon Strathmore’s Who’s Who is pleased to announce the worldwide release of their exclusive podcast with the renowned Dr. Gilbert Gordon. - August 27, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Gilbert Gordon Has Been Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Gilbert Gordon of Oxford, Ohio was a Roundtable Member in 2013 in America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. He has been honored with the distinction of being named Academic Trailblazer for his distinguished accomplishments in Education and he has been named as the Biography of the Month for November, 2014. He was also named America’s Registry's Industry Leader of the Year in Education for 2014. Most recently, he has been inducted into the America’s Registry Roundtable for 2014. - April 10, 2014 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Dr. Gilbert Gordon Selected as Global Industry Achiever by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Dr. Gilbert Gordon, of Oxford, Ohio, has been selected as a Global Industry Achiever by Strathmore’s Who’s Who. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to Higher Education, Water Research and Inorganic Chemistry. - April 05, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry of Oxford, Ohio has been named Biography of the Year in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and chemistry. About Gilbert Gordon, Ph.D., Inorganic Chemistry Dr. - January 08, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Purest Algal DHA Ingredient Clears FDA Examination for US Food and Supplement Markets Source-Omega today disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sampled and cleared their new algal DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) oil. The FDA samples products making its own admissibility determinations to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of products. Less than 1 percent of products are sampled... - August 12, 2013 - Source-Omega

Pixels & Dots, LLC 2012 Public Awareness Award Winner Pixels & Dots, LLC is recognized by the Ohio Public Images Network as an organization who made an exceptional effort to promote awareness and acceptance of individuals with disabilities. - February 23, 2013 - Pixels & Dots, LLC

World Sound Healing Day in Cincinnati – February 15, 2013 Become a sonic co-creator for the Earth. Join with more than 1 Million people on the planet during the 11th Annual World Sound Healing Day, founded by sound pioneer Jonathan Goldman. The local event is Friday, Feb. 15, 2013, 7 PM, Grace Episcopal Church, 5501 Hamilton Ave., College Hill. Standout Cincinnati musicians will perform. The audience will tone AH - a Sonic Valentine for the Earth and for personal healing. - February 02, 2013 - Audrey Causilla

Allen + Associates Announces Launch of An American Story Allen + Associates, a nationally recognized retained Executive Search firm, has launched An American Story, a quick-read literary series that pays homage to the American brands, companies, and inspirational individuals that mold the American marketplace. An American Story is a daily desktop read that... - November 21, 2011 - Allen Associates Executive Search

Gloria Charlier, Aromatherapist and GloriaCharlier.com Are Referenced in New Book “Creating the Peaceable Classroom, A 21st Century Wellness Guide” by Sandy Bothmer Gloria Charlier LLC, Holistic Wellness Solutions, a Cincinnati, Ohio based company recently announced that its President, Gloria Charlier and website GloriaCharlier.com are referenced in a new book, “Creating the Peaceable Classroom, A 21st Century Wellness Guide for Teachers, Students and Parents” by Sandy Bothmer. - June 12, 2011 - Gloria Charlier LLC, Holistic Wellness Solutions

Local Agent Provides Resource on Foreclosure Alternatives, Short Sales For homeowners struggling with mortgage payments, website explains differences between foreclosure and short sales. - September 10, 2010 - Rose Realty Services

Excalibur Technology Announces Opening of Cincinnati, OH Franchise Announcing the grand opening of the newest Excalibur Technology franchise office in Cincinnati, OH. Excalibur Technology is the premier source for business technology needs including network support, website design and managed services. - April 05, 2010 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

New LED Outdoor Lighting System Technology to be Presented by Cincinnati’s Outdoor Lighting Professionals, NiteLites, at the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show NiteLites Cincinnati outdoor lighting professionals to showcase the latest in outdoor LED lighting systems at the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show March 6th through 14th. - January 11, 2010 - NiteLites Outdoor Lighting

The Hottest Halloween Costumes of 2009 HottestCostumes.com has published its list of the Hottest Costumes for Halloween 2009. The list is compiled through surveys of multiple online costume retailers. Their answers are compiled into four costume categories, hottest girls costume, hottest womens costumes, hottest boys costumes and hottest mens costumes. - October 20, 2009 - Hottest Costumes

Trick or Treat on Front Street Halloween Party New Richmond, Ohio October 31, 2009 Trick or Treat on Front Street Halloween party on October 31, 2009 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm in New Richmond, Ohio. Hosted by SOAR Paranormal, Barnabas and Front Street Gallery. - September 06, 2009 - SOAR Paranormal

Getting in and Out of Prison…Cells How to get in and out of prison cells...cleanly - August 17, 2009 - Enviro-Solutions

Kaivac Launches New Web Site After nearly a year of planning and collaboration, Kaivac, Inc., developers of the No-Touch Cleaning® system, has launched a completely redesigned and enhanced Web site. With a strikingly new, fresh appearance and format, the site was designed and developed by Paul Rathey of Silicon Mask Media +... - July 19, 2009 - Enviro-Solutions

Country Music's True Musical Treasures to Play at JD Legends in Ohio Country music star Mark Chesnutt will be playing at JD Legends Entertainment Complex Saturday May 30, 2009. Tickets are only $15. The concert will be held outdoors and doors will open at 6pm. Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic Country... - March 27, 2009 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

Go iLawn Online Software Eliminates On-Site Quoting for Lawn and Landscape Companies GIS Dynamics has recently launched a new product by the name of Go iLawn. The Go iLawn product is an online software designed to save lawn and landscape companies time and money, and assists them in becoming more green. Go iLawn is changing the way professionals quote by eliminating the need to travel to the home or business. Their product provides users with high resolution aerial photography, measurement tools and property information. The process is simple, fast, and extremely accurate. - January 27, 2009 - GIS Dynamics

POPSpages.com, Created to Help Small Business Compete with the Big Guys, Encourages Businesses to Join Early Before Slots Are Taken POPSpages, a free online marketing community, is here to unite buyers with sellers and allow small businesses to compete with the big guys. Plan to join early, as Premium slots are only available to the first 10 businesses per category and zip code. - November 19, 2008 - POPSpages.com

Hollywood Comes to Middletown, Ohio Middletown Area NAACP hosts Hollywood Stars for Their Annual Freedom Fund Banquet. - October 06, 2008 - NAACP Freedom Fund Celebrity Weekend

PR~link® Wins Gold National Media Relations Award from Bulldog Reporter PR~Link, a communications, branding and public relations firm, has won a gold national Bulldog Reporter Award. - June 18, 2008 - PR-Link Public Relations

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Mobile Awareness Releases Wireless Parking Sensor System for Commercial Trucks with Trailers Mobile Awareness, LLC announces the release of a new Wireless Parking Sensor System geared toward Commercial Trucks with Trailers, Utility Vehicles, Vehicles-in-tow and RVs. - December 17, 2007 - Mobile Awareness, LLC

Ohio Amber Alert Issued for 16 Year Old - Charlie "Megan" Southard Police have canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday for a pregnant missing Hamilton teen, citing credible evidence that the girl left willingly. The Police are still looking for the pair - November 17, 2005 - Project Safekids