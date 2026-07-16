Florida: Fort Myers-Cape Coral News
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie
Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today. - October 20, 2025 - Street Stuff Music Inc.
Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities. - October 09, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips Now Eligible for Step Up for Students PEP and EO Scholarships
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips are now eligible for Step Up for Students PEP & EO scholarships, expanding immersive learning for Florida families. - September 16, 2025 - Optima Academy Online
2025 BizPitch Challenge Live Event to Showcase Local Businesses
SCORE Naples, FL, Chapter to host its first annual BizPitch Challenge, with a live pitch event to be held September 27, 2025. Eight local businesses will compete for $10,000 in prize money. - August 26, 2025 - SCORE Naples
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department
On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department. - August 12, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Author Joseph R. J. Baffi’s New Book, "And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts," is a Powerful True Story of How the Author’s Life Was Forever Transformed by God
Recent release “And God Carried Me: An Autobiography of Sorts” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. J. Baffi is a stirring and heartfelt true account that shares the author’s journey as he found himself forever changed through his faith. From a nonbeliever to a devout follower, Baffi reveals how God carried him through the darkness to revel in the light. - August 12, 2025 - Covenant Books
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Thomas Portman’s New Book, "What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two," is an Engaging Exploration of Commonly Held Misconceptions Concerning the Bible’s Teachings
Recent release “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two” from Covenant Books author Thomas Portman is a thought-provoking and enlightening discussion of common Biblical messages that are often misconstrued by people to fit their own agendas, offering a clear look at what God’s Holy Scripture truly says within its pages. - July 24, 2025 - Covenant Books
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Recall Reward Program
Cape Coral CDJR Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins Recall Reward Program Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a reason to celebrate as customer Darren York received a $10,000 check through the Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Program—a national diesel recall reward... - July 19, 2025 - Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group
Regina Lee Roth’s Newly Released “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” is a Heartfelt and Educational Tale Told from the Eyes of a Rescued Dog
“The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Lee Roth is an inspiring, rhyming story based on the true rescue and recovery of a lovable dog named Jax. Written from Jax’s perspective, this story shines a light on the realities of pet abandonment and the joy of second chances. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stephen Mullen’s New Book, "A Light of the World," is a Poignant Memoir That Recounts the Incredible Impact the Author’s American Bulldog Thor Had on His Life
Recent release “A Light of the World: A Memoir by Stephen Mullen” from Page Publishing author Stephen Mullen is stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon the relationship that he has shared with his American bulldog Thor, revealing how their relationship has a positive impact on the author’s life and mental health. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Author Shukdeb Sen’s New Book, "A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories," is a Fascinating Collection of Short Stories Exploring Issues Facing the Elderly Population
Recent release “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shukdeb Sen is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of short stories that touches on a variety of issues that the senior population experiences in America and around the world, all told through the lens of an AI which has been designed to provide care to the elderly. - June 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Ed Marion’s New Book, "A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics," Explores How a Technical Approach Could be Used to Improve the Function of the Federal Government
Recent release “A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics” from Page Publishing author Ed Marion is a thought-provoking read that offers an insightful look at how technical analysis and management tools that are used in the scientific fields every day can be used to help the federal government run more efficiently. - June 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Tim Mcguire’s Newly Released "On the Battlefield" is a Powerful Guide for Overcoming Spiritual Battles with Faith and Resilience
“On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim McGuire is an empowering resource that combines military principles and biblical truth to help readers navigate life's toughest challenges. Drawing from his personal experiences in the military and ministry, McGuire offers strategic insights to help believers stand strong in their faith, overcome adversity, and find strength in Christ during spiritual warfare. - May 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Karen Charlebois’s Newly Released "Peace and Comfort" is an Uplifting and Faith-Filled Collection of Inspiring Reflections
“Peace and Comfort” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Charlebois is a heartfelt compilation of poems and reflections designed to offer solace, renewal, and spiritual encouragement. The book centers on themes of inner peace, faith, and the comforting presence of God during times of difficulty. - May 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stephen Mullen’s New Book, "A Journey of Recovery," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Path in Overcoming His Challenges with Schizophrenia
Recent release “A Journey of Recovery” from Page Publishing author Stephen Mullen is a poignant and heartfelt true account that follows the author as he works through the struggles that arise from his schizophrenia. Deeply personal and candid, Mullen shares his story as a testament to the human spirit and the resilience of those facing a mental illness of their own. - April 08, 2025 - Page Publishing
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
National Kidney Partners Foundation Launches with Carly Hamid as Executive Director
New Organization Aims to Support Kidney Patients with Advocacy and Resources - March 17, 2025 - National Kidney Partners Foundation
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
John W. Fisher’s Newly Released "Sermon Songs for the Gospel According to Mark" is a Unique and Inspiring Fusion of Scripture and Sacred Music
“Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark” from Christian Faith Publishing author John W. Fisher is a beautifully crafted collection of poetic reflections set to music, transforming sermons from the Gospel of Mark into a powerful spiritual and lyrical experience. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author H.K. Guerra’s New Book, “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land,” Follows a Group of Travelers on a Life Changing Journey Through the Land of Aloria
Recent release “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land” from Covenant Books author H.K. Guerra is a captivating tale that centers around a small band of heroes who find themselves on a journey through the land of Aloria, where each of them will be challenged to find themselves and prove their courage along the way. - March 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Derik Fay Invests in BKFC, Joining Conor McGregor as an Owner
Derik Fay, Celebrity investor and entrepreneur, has announced his investment and strategic role in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Fay joins Conor McGregor and sees this innovative organization as the future of combat sports and is excited to be part of its groundbreaking journey. - February 26, 2025 - 3F Management
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Oppenheim Law Elevates Geoffrey Sherman to Named Partner and Changes Firm Name to Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A.
Oppenheim Law announces the promotion of Geoffrey E. Sherman to named partner, effective January 1, 2025. The firm will now be known as Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. doing business as Oppenheim Law. With over fifteen years at the firm, Geoffrey has played a pivotal role in its growth, specializing in real estate and business law. The name change reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing its talented team and its dedication to providing exceptional legal services. - January 14, 2025 - Oppenheim Law
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Amy Hawk’s New Book, "The Tales of Rumpus," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Daring Princess as She Sets Out to Prove Her Worth and Readiness to Lead Her Kingdom
Recent release “The Tales of Rumpus” from Page Publishing author Amy Hawk is a captivating story that follows Princess Caitlin, who must prove that she is ready to lead her people and the Kingdom of Rumpus. In order to do so, she sets off on a thrilling journey, where she meets new friends and discovers the incredible power within to overcome all of life’s obstacles. - January 08, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success,” is a Self-Help Guide for Readers Hoping to Improve Their Lives
Recent release “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers discover the building blocks needed to transform and enhance their lives. Drawing upon years of research and observations, Fandrich reveals how you can harness your unique strengths and develop a leadership style that resonates with your authentic journey. - November 25, 2024 - Covenant Books
Great American Storage® Welcomes New Fort Myers Facility Manager Cynthia Heisler
Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Suites facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia Heisler as the new Property Manager for its Fort Myers self-storage facility, set to open in mid-December. With... - November 13, 2024 - Great American Storage
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
Henderson Franklin Celebrates 100th Anniversary with $100,000 Commitment to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., a full-service law firm in Southwest Florida, celebrated its 100th anniversary by pledging $100,000 to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. This donation underscores the firm's long-standing commitment to supporting local communities through health, education, and financial stability initiatives. The contribution highlights Henderson Franklin’s dedication to service, reflecting values they've upheld for a century. - October 23, 2024 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.