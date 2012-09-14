PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

TalkAware™ Now Available in the Apple App Store The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management,... - July 31, 2019 - Midland IRA & 1031

Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

Elizabeth A. Whitmer, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, AHDI-F Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Elizabeth A. Whitmer, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, AHDI-F of Fort Myers Beach, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare services education. - May 14, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Southwest Florida Entertainment Company Launch Announcement Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC, a new event entertainment and productions company, has launched this month. Wild Ace provides unique, engaging, and interactive variety entertainment for special events such as weddings, community and corporate functions. Wild Ace's primary focus is to associate... - May 11, 2019 - Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC

International Bestselling and Global Multi-Award Winning Suspense-Thriller Author Jeffery Deaver to Headline Mystery Fest Key West in June International bestselling and global multi-award winning suspense-thriller author Jeffery Deaver to headline a Who’s Who of acclaimed mystery writers at the 2019 Mystery Fest Key West, happening June 28-30 in America’s southernmost city. - April 03, 2019 - Mystery Fest Writers Forum Inc.

DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTC: DEVM) Announces Appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Brings Breast Cancer Awareness to the Soccer Pitch Charlotte County Soccer Federation announced today that coaches from the club’s recreational program will wear pink shirts to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer at the club games at Charlotte County North and South Regional parks. - October 19, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Lillian S. Johnson Recognized for Homeopathy by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Lillian S. Johnson of Lehigh Acres, Florida has been recognized by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of homeopathics. These women are up and coming in their professions. They have shown exceptional... - October 10, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Benseron Hospitality Among Finalists for GrowFL Companies to Watch in 2018 Benseron Hospitality, a Naples, FL-based global technology company, has been selected as a second round finalist by GrowFL, as they identify, research, and acknowledge growth companies based in Florida. Growth companies are unique from small business or large established businesses, and provide sustainable job and revenue increases. - August 15, 2018 - Linga

7 Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. Attorneys Named to 2019 Best Lawyers® List Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. is pleased to announce that seven of its lawyers have been included in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. In addition, Jeffrey Fridkin was selected as a 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” in the practice area of Litigation-Real Estate in Fort Myers, Florida. - August 15, 2018 - Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A.

How ManageMart Provide Solutions for 8 Most Common Management Problems ManageMart has recently released their software upgrade based on the real customer references. Financial management has seen the greatest changes in the last decade. Now, users can enjoy better optimization, complete synchronization, and performance enhancement that help accelerating all the financial... - July 24, 2018 - Managemart

Launch of New Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Educational Services Company in Cape Coral, Florida A new start up company known as TheTradeLife will have its official launch at the upcoming Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration in Cape Coral, Florida on Wednesday July 4th, 2018 to an expected crowd of 40,000 guests. - July 03, 2018 - TheTradeLife

Six Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A. Attorneys Named 2018 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A., a Southwest Florida law firm, announced that six of their attorneys were recognized as 2018 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in the "Florida Super Lawyers" magazine. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Florida are selected by Florida Super Lawyers®. - June 19, 2018 - Grant Fridkin Pearson, P.A.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Sage Dental Shares What to Eat and What Not to Eat for the Healthiest Teeth Dentists share top foods that cause or prevent cavities. - March 06, 2018 - Sage Dental

New Fort Myers Fence Franchise Marks Ten for Superior Fence & Rail Locally owned fencing manufacturer and installer continues stellar growth, opens first franchised location. - January 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Photographer Mike Masin Exhibiting in Cape Coral Art League's "Art Thru the Lens" Show Three of Mike Masin’s photographs will be be exhibited and judged with other photographer’s art in Cape Coral Art League’s "Art Thru the Lens" gallery show. Art Thru the Lens is open to all Cape Coral Art League Members and Non-Members. Masin will be at the show Reception on Thursday, January 11 from 5pm to 7pm. The Reception is free, and open to the public. - January 10, 2018 - Mike Masin

Rosati's Pizza® Joins Vectra Digital's Growing Client Roster Hyper-targeted marketing tools will increase consumer sales on the corporate and franchise levels. - November 20, 2017 - Vectra Digital

Billboards Call Attention to Dairy Cruelty Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM) has launched an outdoor billboard anti-dairy campaign that runs through the end of the year in reaction to recent reports of animal atrocities at a Florida dairy farm. - November 09, 2017 - Farm Animal Rights Movement

Commercial Realty Specialists LLC Completes $5.5 Million Sale of Physical Fitness Center in Cape Coral $5.5 million sale of commercial building at the Shops at Cape Crossing on Pine Island Rd SW closed August 31st. The transaction was brokered by Bruce S. Preble, CCIM, at Commercial Realty Specialists LLC. - September 20, 2017 - Commercial Realty Specialists LLC

The Award-Winning West Villages Realty is Growing West Villages realty located in West Villages Florida is adding new agents. - July 24, 2017 - West Villages Realty LLC

Jason N. Vishio Selected for Esteemed Lawyers of America For thirteen years, Jason N. Vishio has been a prominent litigation attorney handling multi-million dollar lawsuits for several of the nation’s largest law firms (including Drinker Bidde and Fox Rothschild) in cases covered by media outlets such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Today,... - May 11, 2017 - Esteemed Lawyers of America

Sergio DeCesare Earns Three BNI Southwest Florida Awards, Including 2016 Chapter of the Year Sergio DeCesare of Max Business Profits, Honored by the Southwest Florida Regional Chapter of Business Networking International Naples - Ft Myers, FL, October 24th 2016. - October 26, 2016 - CCP LLC

Tamara J. Battaia Recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tamara J. Battaia of Cape Coral, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 15 years in the field of healthcare. About Tamara J. Battaia Mrs. Battaia is the Administrator and Director... - October 05, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tru Glo Medspa Has a New Spa Director – Christine Cristina Tru Glo Medspa is incredibly excited to welcome Christine Cristina as the new Spa Director of Tru Glo Medspa. Christine is a Licensed Aesthetician and a Certified Permanent Makeup Technician and is a respected member of The Society of Permanent Makeup Professionals. Alongside of her significant accomplishments as an aesthetician, Christine has shown an incredible aptitude for decisive and effective management. - October 01, 2016 - TruGlo Medspa

Suncoast Electric of SWFL Caters to Specialty Demand in Southwest Florida Suncoast Electric of SWFL announces that starting immediately that they have added a Special Projects Division, focusing in Specialty Lighting & Equipment Installations, such as Chandeliers, Landscape lighting and specialized equipment such as motors, transformer & presses. When asked why the... - August 11, 2016 - Suncoast Electric of SWFL

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Southwest Florida Welcomes New Puronics Water Systems Dealer Puronics water systems welcomes it's new authorized dealer for Southwest Florida; After the fairly recent death of Peter Wisniewski and his Sarasota county family in a fatal plane crash. - May 05, 2016 - WaterPURE

Seasoned Pro Joins PrivatePlus Mortgage Team Vito Leone joins the Atlanta-based national mortgage company, and will be based out of Fort Meyers, Fla. - April 20, 2016 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

Mobile Wireless and Cellular Communications Training Now Offered by Singer Executive Development Singer Executive Development is now offering a Mobile Wireless and Cellular Communications training course. This new mobile wireless training course provides a comprehensive understanding of mobile communications, cellular networks and standards. The course covers the fundamentals and evolution of cellular,... - March 30, 2016 - Singer Executive Development LLC

Prism Medical & Design Secures CE Mark for Its ProteXsure Safety Capsule System Prism Medical Nabs CE Mark for ProteXsure Safety Capsule System. Prism Medical has secured the CE mark for its ProteXsure Safety Capsule System, intended for the prevention of needle stick injuries. The approval is the first indication for the company’s Prism platform. - March 24, 2016 - Prism Medical & Design

No Disrespect Market Watch 2016 But Re/Max Realty Team Has More Data to Consider SW Florida real estate is always a hot topic of discussion amongst buyers, sellers, industry experts, and so many others calling Southwest Florida home! Recently, the annual Market Watch had the community buzzing once again about real estate. No doubt Market Watch has developed into a “take notice”... - March 16, 2016 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Sergio H. Escalona Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sergio H. Escalona of Cape Coral, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Sergio H. Escalona Mr. Escalona is retired after 28 years experience... - January 26, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sales Just Got Easy with MediaWrite's LCD Video Brochures MediaWrite's new custom print, open & play LCD video brochures allow salespeople, for the first time ever, to deliver their video message directly in to the hands of prospects and clients. Internet and email links are no longer required to get your message out. Video brochures are the perfect "leave-behind campaign tool" to get second chance pick-up appointments with prospects. Also, unlike conventional print-only brochures, their perceived value will keep them from ending up in the trash. - November 13, 2015 - MediaWrite, LLC

David Harvey Named as Newest GBS Regional Marketing Director David Harvey has been named as the newest Regional Marketing Director due to GBS' market expansions. - September 28, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Church of Satan High Priest to Curate Art Show at HOWL Gallery/Tattoo, Fort Myers, Florida Paintin' for Satan: Tattooers & Illustrators featured in an exhibit curated by High Priest of the Church of Satan, Peter H. Gilmore. Artists include Derek Hess, Tim Lehi, Jef Whitehead, Derek Noble, Timothy Hoyer and others featured in the December exhibition at HOWL Gallery/Tattoo, Fort Myers, FL. - September 06, 2015 - HOWL

Property Management Company Wins 1st Place Award in Florida Readers’ Choice Awards for Fifth Year in a Row Sandcastle Community Management was awarded the First Place “Gold” award at the 2015 Thirteenth Annual Southwest Florida Readers’ Choice Awards. The Gold is awarded to the “best of the best” in over 130 business categories. Sandcastle Community Management was voted the top Association Management Company in Southwest Florida. - August 03, 2015 - Sandcastle Community Management

Donald Chew’s On-Time Cable Ready to Launch New Product On-Time Cable ready to launch soon after clearing a few hurdles. - April 07, 2015 - On Time Communications

Sergio DeCesare Business Leadership Book Soars to No. 1 on Amazon Best Seller List Sergio DeCesare recently released book "Elite Business Leaders! An Introduction to Elite Business Leaders!" has hit #1 for two different categories on Amazons bestseller list. - April 07, 2015 - CCP LLC