Florida: Lakeland-Winter Haven News
Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
Hospitality Mechanics Launches 14-Day Restaurant Diagnostic and Operational "Tuning" Service
Hospitality Mechanics announces its official launch, offering high-impact support for owners who need to regain control. They step into the chaos to stabilize your team through hands-on training and professional oversight. By implementing custom-mapped SOPs and clear documentation, they "fix the machine" so your restaurant runs smoothly without you. Stop the burnout and professionalize your workflow with a proven system designed for consistency and growth. - March 26, 2026 - Hospitality Mechanics
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Desiree R. Howell’s Newly Released "Purpose Beyond the Pain" is a Raw and Redemptive Memoir of Healing, Faith, and God’s Transformative Grace
“Purpose Beyond the Pain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Desiree R. Howell is a courageous and heartfelt account of a woman’s journey from brokenness to spiritual restoration, offering hope to anyone navigating the shadows of their own past. - August 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
Anna Roche’s Newly Released "Let God Love You" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Spiritual Growth, Healing, and Deepening Relationship with God
“Let God Love You: My Personal Story of Surrender and Some Things I’ve Learned along the Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Roche is a powerful testimony of faith, vulnerability, and transformation, offering encouragement to readers seeking deeper intimacy with Jesus and freedom through forgiveness. - August 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
David MacInnes’s Newly Released "Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!" is a Heartfelt Guide to Living a Meaningful Life Through Timeless Values
“Simple Joy: Granddaddy’s Simple Secrets to a Life of Joy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David MacInnes is a thoughtful reflection on the power of faith, gratitude, and simplicity in finding lasting joy amidst life’s ups and downs. - April 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Makenzie Rember’s Newly Released "My Teddy Bear" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About the Special Bond Between a Child and Her Beloved Teddy Bear
“My Teddy Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Makenzie Rember is a delightful tale celebrating the unique relationship between a child and their teddy bear. In this story, the author explores the joy and comfort that a special stuffed animal brings, showing how it follows the child everywhere and serves as a constant companion. - April 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
ActualSignal Joins as Platinum Sponsor for Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025
Company's Support Enhances Efforts in Parkinson's Disease Awareness and Care - February 28, 2025 - ActualSignal
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Charles Frederick Tolbert’s Newly Released “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV” is an In-Depth Exploration of Christian Doctrine
“Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army is a comprehensive resource designed to integrate systematic theology with modern educational methods and global outreach. - January 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Shannon Popa’s New Book, "Farrah Frog Learns to Read," is a Charming Story of a Young Frog Who, Through Perseverance and Hard Work, Discovers the Joys of Reading
Recent release “Farrah Frog Learns to Read” from Covenant Books author Shannon Popa tells the story of a young frog who is scared to go to school because she doesn’t know how to read. However, with the help of her parents and teacher, Farrah develops the skills she needs to read, opening her up to a whole world of new possibilities. - January 10, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Jessica Estrada-Palma’s New Book, "The Pop Bead Story," is a Charming Tale That Reveals Profound Spiritual Lessons About Turning Over One’s Life to God
Recent release “The Pop Bead Story” from Covenant Books author Jessica Estrada-Palma explores deep spiritual truths through a poignant family experience. When a young girl is asked by her father to give away her cherished pop-bead necklace, she discovers a valuable lesson about learning to trust in God’s greater plans. - September 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
Central Florida’s Top Haunted Attraction Opens for Its 11th Season
Fan favorite horror attraction Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail recently celebrated its tenth operating season in the Fall of 2023. The 501(c)3 local haunt, located between Tampa and Orlando, prides itself on being an affordable attraction with horror thrills for the whole family. - September 11, 2024 - Sir Henry's Haunted Trail
Geneva Lewis Harris’s Newly Released “BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Tale
“BESTIES and CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geneva Lewis Harris is a charming tale that teaches children the importance of good character and the fruits of the spirit through relatable scenarios and engaging characters. - July 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Heat-Timer’s Electronic Tempering Valve (ETV) Ensures Accurate Water Temperature Regulation
Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) is proud to announce their partnership with Heat-Timer Corporation, a state-of-the-art manufacturer that provides equipment to regulate water temperature for domestic hot water with their Electronic Tempering Valves (ETV). Jim Nicholas, Regional Manager of Heat-Timer Corporation, outlined the functions of the ETV Platinum Plus and applications that are ideal for the ETV. - July 22, 2024 - Engineered Energy Equipment
Steven Kamradt’s Newly Released "The Waiting Room" is a Compelling Tale of Faith, Forgiveness, and Redemption
“The Waiting Room” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Kamradt weaves a captivating narrative of resilience and spiritual awakening. Through the experiences of Brent, a young victim of violence, and his journey through the Waiting Room, the book explores themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the transformative power of faith. - June 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kelly O’Malley’s Newly Released “Growing Fruit of the Spirit” is a Nurturing Guide to Spiritual Development
“Growing Fruit of the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly O’Malley is a heartfelt resource designed to help parents cultivate the virtues of love, joy, peace, and more in their children. Based on Galatians 5:22–23, the book provides practical insights and guided prayers to facilitate meaningful conversations about spiritual growth and character development within the family unit. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Meta Power Solutions Unveils Cutting-Edge Website, Paving the Way for a New Era of Energy Solutions
Meta Power Solutions, a prominent manufacturer of oil-filled power and distribution transformers, has recently launched their new website. This website is specifically designed to cater to the needs of customers in North America. With this new platform, customers in North America can easily explore... - June 08, 2024 - Meta Power Solutions
Homeinc Receives Prestigious Honor from Voices for Children of Broward County
Voices for Children of Broward County Gives Homeinc the Voice of Distinction Award at Its Annual Soaring for Children Cocktail Reception and Dinner - March 27, 2024 - Homeinc
Be Strong International Hosted Its Annual Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event – A Celebration of Philanthropy
Be Strong International, an award-winning and local nonprofit, hosted its annual Charity Event on Thursday, March 14 at The Rusty Pelican, located in Key Biscayne, FL. This occasion was a celebration of philanthropic spirit, as guests networked during a fabulous night filled with fun, moving testimonials, exquisite cuisine, and live entertainment. - March 25, 2024 - Be Strong International, Inc.
H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh
Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services. - February 24, 2024 - Smith, Hirsch, & Company
Engineered Energy Equipment Joins Selas Heat Technology Representative Network
Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) has proudly become a manufacturers representative of Selas Heat Technology LLC. Based in Lakeland, Florida, EEE has been appointed Selas' authorized representative for Selas' combustion equipment in Florida. - February 23, 2024 - Engineered Energy Equipment
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
Central Florida Lifestyle Announces the Launch of 25 New Community Websites
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been the premier source for everything community. Beginning November 17, Central Florida Lifestyle and CentralFloridaLifestyle.com are pleased to announce the launch of 9 new community focused websites with 25 to be completed by January 5,... - November 17, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
Suzette Welling’s Debut Novel, "Canvas of Healing," Grabs Prestigious NYC Big Book Award and Pinnacle Book Achievement Award
Acclaimed debut author Suzette Welling has been honored with two prominent awards and an honorable mention for her groundbreaking novel, "Canvas of Healing," reflecting a soaring launch into the literary world. The book has garnered the NYC Big Book Award and the Pinnacle Book Achievement... - October 15, 2023 - Suzette Welling
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Lather Green Unveils Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection: Where Skincare Meets Healthcare
Lather Green, the skincare brand founded by two Licensed Pharmacists, announces an exciting new development - the Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection. Uniting the powerhouse duo of Aloe Vera and Manuka honey, this transformative line challenges conventional skincare norms, propelling self-care into the realm of healthcare. Discover how Lather Green's innovative fusion captivates conscious consumers and aims to sets a new standard for skincare. - September 15, 2023 - Lather Green
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Homeinc Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
For the third consecutive year, Homeinc has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. - August 07, 2023 - Homeinc
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Author Tawanna Felder’s New Book, "Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken," is an Empowering Memoir That Shares the Story of a Remarkable Life
Recent release “Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tawanna Felder, shares the compelling story of her journey through life. Through life’s ups and downs, Tawanna has persevered through it all with grace and determination. - March 17, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Wild Side Pawn Announced Gold Buying Services
Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry announced they have gold and precious metal buying services. They are reputable, and trustworthy, making fair offers. - March 12, 2023 - Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry
Luis Marrero’s Newly Released "Battle of The Gods" is a Compelling Blend of Fact and Fiction as a Battle of Good and Evil Unfolds
“Battle of The Gods,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Marrero, is a creative and enjoyable reading experience that brings the very real dangers of the modern world to the forefront as a young man with considerable gifts sets out to fulfill a God-given purpose. - March 01, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
L. Dan Collard’s Newly Released "Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose" is a Spiritually Charged, Wild West Adventure
“Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. Dan Collard, is an enjoyable story of rebirth as a war-torn soldier finds new purpose in the wilds of a small Texas community. - February 24, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing