New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

2nd Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Polk County First Responders The second annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Clays Event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL. The event is held as a fundraiser by Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc. to help raise funds for scholarships and first responders in Polk county, Florida. It is one among several... - March 29, 2019 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

Update to GRLT Shareholders Related to GRILLiT Inc. and Future Plans GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT

Get Lapel Pins Supports Women's Confidence Training at Top Buttons Sales of the "I Am Not An Object" pin produced by Get Lapel Pins will sponsor women at the Wearing Confidence Program from the nonprofit Top Buttons. - July 25, 2018 - Get Lapel Pins

US Marketing Agency to Begin Offering Free Growth Hacking Q&A Events HNT Agency will offer an open event to help brands create a better ROI on their organic marketing investment. - May 11, 2018 - HNT Agency

Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Law Enforcement Scholarships – Building a Legacy of Hope in the Face of Tragedy Noah’s Army Foundation’s inaugural memorial event to benefit law enforcement scholarships for Polk County, Florida. In the face of the tragic death of future hopeful Sheriff’s Deputy, Noah Jeffries, his family established the Noah’s Army Foundation to inspire and build a stronger future for others and the community. Saturday, March 24th at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL, from 8am to 1pm, stand with us to continue his legacy of helping others. - March 20, 2018 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

Women of In-Gauge Score Gold at Polk Senior Games The Women of In-Gauge of Polk County take 4 medals, including 2 gold, at the 2018 Polk Senior Games' Pistol Competition. - March 20, 2018 - In-Gauge of Polk County

Elsner Technologies’ New Magento Extension: Infinite Scroll Enhance the customer experience at e-commerce stores with the newly added Infinitely Scroll Magento 2 extension by Elsner Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Clients can add the infinity scroll along with loading products automatically. - March 08, 2018 - Elsner Technologies

Stonehill Expands with New Innovation Studio in Westshore Business District Stonehill announced today that it has signed a lease to establish an innovation studio at 1300 N. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607. The studio will incorporate a unique collaboration space that will be used to conduct design thinking sessions. It will also provide office space for Stonehill’s Tampa... - March 07, 2018 - Stonehill

PONTE HEALTH Unveils VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY and Seeks Equity Partner in Development PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC have unveiled their first High Rise Development Project: VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY, a striking self-sustaining, patient-focused, advanced technology-driven facility; a three-tower complex, overlaid with a smart photo/wind cells skin, working in synchronicity to deliver from Critical to Preventive Care throughout over 4 million square feet and 70 stories of interactive environments. - January 19, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Corporate Law Boutique, Forster Boughman & Lefkowitz, Adds Specialty Healthcare Law Provider, Michael R. Lowe, P.A. to Form Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe Central Florida law firm continues expansion of boutique service in 2018 with the addition of Michael R. Lowe, P.A. “Michael allows us to expand our corporate, tax and asset protection practice with a full-service health law division. We can now handle any corporate, planning or litigation matter... - January 07, 2018 - ForsterBoughman

Zen Nutrients Announces the Release of a New Innovative Nutraceutical Supplement: Onco-V Onco-V is an all-natural nutraceutical solution for preventing cellular damage. This ultra-convenient supplement packs in 26 different pharmaceutical-grade vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplements - each proven in clinical studies to decrease inflammation or protect cells from damage caused by various sources. Onco-V's proprietary blends of herbal supplements work together to boost your immune system to prevent damage and also to support healing of the damage that has already been done. - January 02, 2018 - Zen Nutrients

In-Gauge of Polk County Announces Church - Guardian Training Armed Guardian Training for faith based organizations - Because we are no longer safe in our places of worship. - December 20, 2017 - In-Gauge of Polk County

Carol Platt Joins the Team at Crosby & Associates as It Expands to a New Location in Osceola County Crosby & Associates, Inc. headquartered in Winter Haven, FL is searching for a suitable location for an additional office in Osceola county. Former teammate and Broker Associate Carol Platt, RCE, CRB, AHWD, E-Pro is returning to the firm and will be the Broker for Crosby’s new office. She brings... - October 23, 2017 - Crosby & Associates, Inc.

Vein911 Hosts Reception for University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine Expansion Vein911 announced today that it recently hosted an Investment in Discovery event for the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute’s Downtown Expansion. The event was held on October 11 at the construction site of the new building. Dr. Charles Lockwood, Senior... - October 23, 2017 - Vein911

Flite Test to Hold First Ever Flite Fest South Event in Florida R/C Pilots Gather at Lake Wales Airport for 3 Days of Flying. - October 19, 2017 - Flite Test

Oxybenzone in the News - the Impacts Sunscreen Chemicals Have on Earth’s Oceans and Life Harmful chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone found in personal care products like sunscreen are getting media-buzz for the banning efforts happening in Hawaii to protect the ocean's coral reefs. However, the impacts of harmful chemicals, additives and preservatives have even greater reaching impacts for the health of the Earth and its people. Manufacturers have a responsibility to test and prove their products' safety. - August 26, 2017 - Stream2Sea

Concealed Carry Weapons Training for Elected Officials As a community service and in the interest of promoting firearm safety, In-Gauge of Polk County, a private, non-profit, NRA affiliated club specializing in firearm training will be conducting specialized concealed carry/handgun safety training for elected officials and political candidates. - June 22, 2017 - In-Gauge of Polk County

HNT Agency Launches New Influencer Marketing Services HNT Agency is launching new influencer marketing services. - June 02, 2017 - HNT Agency

Douglas Borthwick Selected for Esteemed Lawyers of America A prominent southern California advocate for justice has been selected for admission to the Esteemed Lawyers of America (ELOA). Since 1995, Santa Ana attorney Douglas Borthwick has been fighting for the rights of the disabled, those injured by negligence, and others whose rights have been violated or... - March 19, 2017 - Esteemed Lawyers of America

Max Jewelers Becomes Newest Member of Preferred Jewelers International Exclusive, Nationwide Network Lakeland, Florida Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - February 14, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

In-Gauge of Polk County to Offer Advanced Firearm Safety Training In-Gauge of Polk County, Polk County’s only non-profit, NRA affiliated firearm training organization is making available to the public, advanced level firearm safety and concealed carry weapons training. - December 17, 2016 - In-Gauge of Polk County

MetaProducts Revolver 1.3: New Comprehensive Internet Evidence Collection Tool MetaProducts Systems today announces the launch of MetaProducts Revolver 1.3, a new professional software application for Internet forensic investigators. Revolver provides a time-saving solution for preserving an unlimited number of Web pages or entire Websites, including the capture of Webpages screen shots. - December 06, 2016 - MetaProducts Systems

In-Gauge of Polk County to Conduct Central Florida's First Women Only Event Once again, In-Gauge of Polk County leads the pack by conducting a Central Florida first. In-Gauge of Polk County is the first Central Florida, NRA affiliated, training organization to conduct an official Women On Target Shooting Clinic in Polk County. - October 10, 2016 - In-Gauge of Polk County

KYBELLA® Under Chin Fat Reduction @ Wymore Laser & Anti-Aging Center in Winter Park, FL KYBELLA® is a prescription medicine used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called “double chin.” - September 21, 2016 - Wymore Laser & Anti Aging Medicine

Get Lapel Pins Partners with Smile Train to Help Raise Awareness and Funds for Children with Clefts GLP has designed an exclusive set of pins to support Smile Train's mission. The set sells for an MSRP of $30 and is available online at getlapelpins.com. The pin set includes a happy face pin and a sad face pin. Each set sold will benefit Smile Train and will help to create new smiles for children in need around the world. The company will donate $25 from each set sold to Smile Train, the world's largest cleft charity. - September 12, 2016 - Get Lapel Pins

De La Fuente Continues to Surge in US Senate Race The Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce held its Political Hob Nob event in the Florida Air Museum at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida, last night. The event attracted 292 people and more than 25 candidates competing for a variety of offices. It's traditional straw poll added some excitement and surprises to end the evening. - August 03, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Floridays Resort Announces Exciting New Partnerships with Orlando Attractions Floridays Resort, Named “The Number #1 Family Friendly Hotel in the USA and #5 in the World” by Tripadvisor, is pleased to announce new partnerships with acclaimed children’s theme park, Legoland and local area family attraction, The Crayola Experience. The award-winning resort is... - July 07, 2016 - Paramount Hospitality Management

US Senate Candidate "Rocky" De La Fuente to Attend Kennedy-King Dinner “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for United States Senate from Florida, will be attending the Orlando County Democratic Party’s Kennedy-King Leadership Dinner this evening. The event is designed to highlight and “defend… Democratic gains from 2012 and elect... - June 25, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

ABISA Expands Its International Client Base ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has now retained clients in Australia and is working with them to help advance a healthcare business initiative. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has clients in the United Kingdom, the United... - June 20, 2016 - ABISA

In-Gauge of Polk County Offers New NRA Training Opportunity In-Gauge of Polk County is pleased to announce its offering of the National Rifle Association’s new Defensive Pistol Course. - April 26, 2016 - In-Gauge of Polk County

"Daily Insights of a Change Agent" Book Release Kirk Smith Unlimited & Associates announces the release of "Daily Insights of a Change Agent," the first book of the "Change Agent Insight Series." This book is a quick-read, but extensive on substance and impact. - April 09, 2016 - Kirk Smith Unlimited & Associates, LLC

Team Bickel Join Crosby & Associates, Inc. Crosby & Associates, Inc., one of Florida’s leading agricultural and commercial land real estate firms, is pleased to announce Terry Bickel and his brother, Garry Bickel are now part of the brokerage team of Land Specialists; opening a fourth branch office at 7468 Horse Lake Rd. in Brooksville,... - March 18, 2016 - Crosby & Associates, Inc.

The Postal Solutions Companies Named Among Fastest Growing Businesses Owned or Led by University of Florida Alumni The Postal Solutions Companies was named as one of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by University of Florida alumni. The UF 2016 Gator100 recipients were named during a reception on February 18, 2016 on campus in Gainesville, Florida. - February 23, 2016 - The Postal Solutions Companies

SOULHOPNATION LLC Releases New Single by Newest Artist Mia Bury Titled Satan's Silk SOULHOPNATION LLC releases new single Satan's Silk by Mia Bury. Mia Bury wrote the song, she sang and played guitar on it. A fully remastered version of the song is planned for early next year with cello and other instrumentation and vocals to be added. Mia Bury joined the label and 3 days after joining the label was in the studio. "After hearing the recording, it was clear that it was time to release something fresh, peoples ears are tired, this will wake them up again," says CEO Robert Andrew. - November 13, 2015 - SOULHOPNATION LLC

New Book Demystifies Flesh-Eating Disease, Shares Breakthrough Treatment Comprehensive resource regarding flesh-eating disease that is a must for survivors, surviving family members, educators, medical professionals, medical students and others who are impacted or interested in the symptoms, manifestation, and treatment of this deadly disease. - August 09, 2015 - National Necrotizing Fasciitis Foundation

Let's Fix This with Team Epic Success - Sandy Chambers Human trafficking has no place in our world. Let's help International Justice Mission do their heroic work, and help people get healthy and fit at the same time! #LetsFixThis with help from Team Epic Success. - June 01, 2015 - Team Epic Success

New Senior Vice President Joins MASA Assist MASA Assist (Medical Air Services Association) welcomes new Senior Vice President, Randal Mitchell. Randal’s background spans over thirty years of progressive experience in leading organizations, strategic planning, operations, marketing, public speaking, product development and regulatory compliance. - February 26, 2015 - MASA Assist

Let the Women Speak: Revolution Unveiled 2015 The U.S based Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness organization (CADVA) and Caribbean One Billion Rising are coming together for International Women’s Day in Guyana, South America. - February 17, 2015 - Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness

Hillsborough County, FL 504+ Acres of Prime Agricultural Land to be Sold Regardless of Price By order of the Bankruptcy Court, three parcels in Hillsborough County will be auctioned by Tranzon Driggers on 11 December 2014. The northernmost 53+/- irrigated acres are leased to a strawberry grower and the second and third parcels are a mix of pasture and natural land. Irrigation for the strawberry... - November 25, 2014 - Tranzon Driggers

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Names 2014 Intuit Impact Award Winners Two Florida educators honored for work in entrepreneurship education and support at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, underway this week in Phoenix, Arizona. - October 14, 2014 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Brand New Book Focuses Exclusively on Dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth RKA Media announced a unique new book that takes the mystery out of one of the most important but confusing elements of a Disney World Vacation; dining at the Walt Disney World® theme parks and resorts. Choosing from over 300 on property dining choices is often overwhelming. That is why "Dining at Walt Disney World® – The Definitive Guide" was created. - October 05, 2014 - RKA Media

Opponent Turns Campaign Manager in District 7 U.S. House Republican Primary With a contested primary in Congressman John Mica's district heating up, Candidate Don Oehlrich gains ground in straw polls. Now, Oehlrich has hired one of his former opponents, to manage the campaign. Zechariah Blanchard, the new campaign manager, considers himself a Liberty minded Statesman, and Oehlrich calls himself a Tea Party Statesman. - July 11, 2014 - Oehlrich for Congress Committee

RPAMS to Debut Two All New Innovative Vehicle Systems During SOFIC RP Advanced Mobile Systems (RPAMS) and World of Powersports, Inc will be exhibiting at SOFIC 2014 in Tampa from 20-22 May, 2014. Included in the exhibit will be two innovative vehicle systems developed by RPAMS along with end to end sustainment and training solutions from World of Powersports. - May 04, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

E-Z Rent-A-Car Celebrates 20 Years with Brand New Website and Giveaways E-Z Rent-A-Car has been providing travelers with the best value in current model year rental cars and customer service since 1994. This year, E-Z Rent-A-Car is celebrating its 20-Year Anniversary. They are determined to share their enthusiasm with their fans and loyal customers by kicking the year off... - April 24, 2014 - E-Z Rent A Car