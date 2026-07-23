Florida: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton News
Vanessa Ciprianni Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vanessa Ciprianni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the beauty industry. Ciprianni will be... - July 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
DMS APEX Launches as a Quarterly Roundtable Series Rooted in Real-World Performance Marketing
DMS today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers. - May 21, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
DMS Appoints Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer
DMS today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer. - April 29, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner. - April 10, 2026 - Academy Safe
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
The Locals Vibe of Palm Beach Brings a New Networking Format to Jupiter’s Local Business Community
A new networking concept focused on relationship-building and community engagement is gaining momentum among business owners in Jupiter and Palm Beach County. Known as The Locals Vibe of Palm Beach, the event series brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, and local business leaders in an... - March 18, 2026 - The Locals Vibe
Command Control Protection Dogs Explains What Goes Into Training a $150,000 Family Protection Dog
Command Control Protection Dogs provides insight into the extensive breeding, training, and preparation required to develop highly trained family protection dogs that can safely live with families while providing an added layer of personal security. - March 09, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony
Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success. - January 28, 2026 - Women's Successful Living
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
Up & Coming "Real Estate Queen" Joins Global Family Office Investment Summit Advisory Board
Kristina Krykhtin, often referred to as the “Real Estate Queen,” has joined the Global Family Office Advisory Board and will speak at its Dubai summit. Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, she continues to lead conversations on entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and purposeful wealth creation. - December 16, 2025 - Absolut Enterprise LLC
Elavié Group Strengthens Its Position with New Beauty Partnerships and Portfolio Growth
Elavié Group is a portfolio beauty company focused on building and developing innovative brands across skincare, fragrance, wellness, and consumer retail. Founded by entrepreneur Adam Aarons, the company creates proprietary beauty products and supports emerging beauty brands through multi-channel retail and strategic partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Elavie
One Delicious Day, Two Unforgettable Events - Savor Boca Centennial Celebration
Savor Boca on Dec. 6 at Mizner Park brings the community together to celebrate Boca’s Centennial with a lively scavenger hunt and a self-guided tasting tour featuring 15 restaurants and specialty shops. Produced by Savor Our City™, the event offers food, cocktails, connection, and a festive way for companies, locals, and visitors to enjoy the season. - November 21, 2025 - Savor Our City
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring
Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025. - November 04, 2025 - TPAPT
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
Wave of Florida Communities Adopt Mobile Apps: Four Launches in Two Weeks
Westlake, Flagler Beach, Palatka, and Key West marina facility adopt digital platforms as Florida leads municipal tech adoption powered by GOGov. - October 18, 2025 - GOGov
The Dr. Randi Show Podcast, Sponsored by NewBeauty, Ranks in the Top 10% Globally for Conversations in Aesthetics, Beauty, Wellness & Medicine
In just six months since its debut, The Dr. Randi Show Podcast has climbed into the Top 10% of podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. Sponsored by NewBeauty, the show has quickly become a destination for candid conversations with the voices shaping aesthetics, beauty, wellness, and medicine. - October 14, 2025 - Dr. Randi Boyette
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Gallowglass Books Releases New Edition of Occult Classic
Gallowglass Books has released a new hardcover edition of Frances Yates's Giordano Bruno and the Hermetic Tradition. - September 23, 2025 - Gallowglass Books
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Named #1 Plastic Surgeon in New York and Florida by Hippo Medical
Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus, founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery, has been honored with the America’s Top Plastic Surgeon Award by Hippo Medical, recognizing him as the #1 plastic surgeon in both New York and Florida for his excellence in patient safety, surgical artistry, and natural aesthetic results. - September 17, 2025 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Intecrowd Launches Timesheet Assistant App to Automate Time Tracking, Now Available on the Workday Marketplace
Streamlining Time Entry with AI-Powered Automation - September 03, 2025 - Intecrowd
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC