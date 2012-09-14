|
Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline.
Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical
Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.
Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids
Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement
Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute
Business Model Helps Fund Creative Projects While Protecting Royalty Copyrights - October 19, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.
Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical
AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian.
“At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans.
Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical
Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical
Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
The premiere alert system has increased functionality that also works with other platforms. - August 13, 2019 - Ask My Buddy
PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group
Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks
The horrific events of the Dozier School for Boys have been prolifically covered and now novelized by the renowned author, Colson Whitehead in his new book, "The Nickel Boys," due to its original exposure by Roger Dean Kiser. Kiser chronicled the horrors of the story, having been one of the... - July 16, 2019 - HCI
Until now, sharing listings through an MLS has meant sharing everything, with everyone, and with a fixed fee split. But that's all in the past - ChoiceMLS is a new platform for sharing listings with (or from) chosen business partners without the expense or complication of extra website development. - July 10, 2019 - XML2U.com
The law firms commitment to gender and ethnic equality in the legal category is an example of how the business of law is evolving. - June 29, 2019 - Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Former Honeywell mobility executive joins leadership team to oversee corporate strategy, go-to-market activities and key partnership engagements. - June 20, 2019 - MTech MDM
AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel.
The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global
The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will officially launch the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus (#MELTBUS) on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 PM at the First Transit Boynton Beach Headquarters, located at 3800 S. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33496. The mobile unit was converted from a former... - June 06, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute
The iconic NEXTEL telecommunications brand has been relaunched targeting America's 100 million small businesses that need todays new technologies to run their companies such as instant push to talk (PTT) capabilities and GPS service. - June 05, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC
JDGerdeman developed this document to help gated community owners and committee members assess the security of their community. JDGerdeman understands that professional security and civilian owners can gain from using this tool. JDGerdeman thinks that civilian owners and their community committees need something to bridge the gap from daily jobs and part time security duties. JDGerdeman develops security concepts and security assessments tools using over eight years of experience. - May 22, 2019 - JDGerdeman
Milton A. Kaufman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), announces the opening of his psychotherapy practice at 229 Fanshaw F, Boca Raton, Florida. The services offered are mental health counseling for adults, couples, children, and adolescents.
Kaufman recently relocated from New Jersey. After retiring... - May 17, 2019 - Milton A. Kaufman, LCSW
Three companies have entered into definitive agreements to sell minority equity interest to Flonamix, Inc. - April 26, 2019 - FloNamix, Inc
Enterprise mobile device management company continues to boost its advancement and executive lineup with a focus on business engagement, client servicing and industry relationships. - April 17, 2019 - MTech MDM
Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks
MTech MDM, a company dedicated to supporting the mobile technology that modern workforces rely on every day, announced today the appointment of Leonel Silva as Vice President, Finance. The seasoned executive’s financial expertise will support MTech in its ongoing growth and service provision in the enterprise mobile device management sector. - April 11, 2019 - MTech MDM
Tampa based Metasense Analytics announces the launch of its new and revolutionary health benefits analytics software BenefitsVision™. Using clear, dynamic dashboards, BenefitsVision enables employers and benefits brokers to save thousands of dollars by drilling down into their health plan data... - April 04, 2019 - Metasense Analytics, LLC
Kopp Development Inc., the leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, FerrAlert™, is proud to announce the most comprehensive safety solution, FerrAlert™ Encompass. It is the only system that provides a photographic stream and does not require manual logging, allowing the technologists to perform uninterrupted patient care without wasting time with self-reporting. The data analysis software allows for effortless generation of reports for The Joint Commission inspections. - March 27, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.