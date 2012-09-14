PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Speak Up for Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home Gala Huge Success for Foster Kids Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Roger Dean Kiser Broke the Story That is Now the Novel, "The Nickel Boys" The horrific events of the Dozier School for Boys have been prolifically covered and now novelized by the renowned author, Colson Whitehead in his new book, "The Nickel Boys," due to its original exposure by Roger Dean Kiser. Kiser chronicled the horrors of the story, having been one of the... - July 16, 2019 - HCI

New Real Estate Listings Sharing Tool Launching Until now, sharing listings through an MLS has meant sharing everything, with everyone, and with a fixed fee split. But that's all in the past - ChoiceMLS is a new platform for sharing listings with (or from) chosen business partners without the expense or complication of extra website development. - July 10, 2019 - XML2U.com

Gender and Ethnic Diversity a Focus at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Law Firm The law firms commitment to gender and ethnic equality in the legal category is an example of how the business of law is evolving. - June 29, 2019 - Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MTech Appoints Enterprise Mobility Veteran, Jay Gordon, as Chief Strategy Officer Former Honeywell mobility executive joins leadership team to oversee corporate strategy, go-to-market activities and key partnership engagements. - June 20, 2019 - MTech MDM

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute to Debut "Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus" (M.E.L.T. BUS) on Friday, June 7 in Boynton Beach GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will officially launch the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership & Training Bus (#MELTBUS) on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 PM at the First Transit Boynton Beach Headquarters, located at 3800 S. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33496. The mobile unit was converted from a former... - June 06, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Nextel 2.0 Hopes to Become America's 4th Wireless Network The iconic NEXTEL telecommunications brand has been relaunched targeting America's 100 million small businesses that need todays new technologies to run their companies such as instant push to talk (PTT) capabilities and GPS service. - June 05, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC

JDGerdeman’s “Practical Gated Community Gate Process” Helps Owners Secure Property JDGerdeman developed this document to help gated community owners and committee members assess the security of their community. JDGerdeman understands that professional security and civilian owners can gain from using this tool. JDGerdeman thinks that civilian owners and their community committees need something to bridge the gap from daily jobs and part time security duties. JDGerdeman develops security concepts and security assessments tools using over eight years of experience. - May 22, 2019 - JDGerdeman

Life Begins at Eighty; It's Never Too Late to Achieve Your Dreams Milton A. Kaufman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), announces the opening of his psychotherapy practice at 229 Fanshaw F, Boca Raton, Florida. The services offered are mental health counseling for adults, couples, children, and adolescents. Kaufman recently relocated from New Jersey. After retiring... - May 17, 2019 - Milton A. Kaufman, LCSW

FloNamix, Inc Announces Multiple Key Acquisitions Three companies have entered into definitive agreements to sell minority equity interest to Flonamix, Inc. - April 26, 2019 - FloNamix, Inc

MTech Names Industry Veteran Alex Gonzalez-Mir as Vice President, Sales and Business Development Enterprise mobile device management company continues to boost its advancement and executive lineup with a focus on business engagement, client servicing and industry relationships. - April 17, 2019 - MTech MDM

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award as “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the Fourth Year in a Row Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks

MTech Names Leonel Silva as Vice President, Finance MTech MDM, a company dedicated to supporting the mobile technology that modern workforces rely on every day, announced today the appointment of Leonel Silva as Vice President, Finance. The seasoned executive’s financial expertise will support MTech in its ongoing growth and service provision in the enterprise mobile device management sector. - April 11, 2019 - MTech MDM

Metasense Analytics Launches Health Benefits Cost Savings Software for Employers Tampa based Metasense Analytics announces the launch of its new and revolutionary health benefits analytics software BenefitsVision™. Using clear, dynamic dashboards, BenefitsVision enables employers and benefits brokers to save thousands of dollars by drilling down into their health plan data... - April 04, 2019 - Metasense Analytics, LLC