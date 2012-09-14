|
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound
A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab
After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife
Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels.
In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels
A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels
An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp
The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.
The partners of Santaska have agreed to sale the cannery on the Egegik River in Alaska. - May 22, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.
NACD Fellows Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Highest Standards of Corporate Governance. - May 20, 2019 - Canal Group
Lara Metcalf joins Managing Partner, Liz Luckett to lead TSEF’s third and largest fund focused on entrepreneurs using data and technology to solve tough problems facing vulnerable communities. - January 30, 2019 - Maycomb Capital
Globtec Investment Group and a consortium of partner investors have embarked on a broad mandate to invest in suitable Turkish companies, with a focus on the Mechanical Engineering, Mining, and Tourism sectors. The program is designed to assist in the capitalization and development of Turkish companies by expanding their access to international markets and creating global business connections. - January 18, 2019 - Globtec Investment LLC
Globtec Investment Group, a leading global investor in innovative infrastructure projects, today announced it is making a major and highly-anticipated entry to the European Union market. The company is investing $170 million in capital in public infrastructure and real estate projects in the V4, in partnership with an international investor consortium. Globtec is currently in talks with local authorities to finalize project details, including potential locations. - December 26, 2018 - Globtec Investment LLC
16 startups pitched their business ideas to investors, angel investors, and venture capitalists in The Equity Room, the Middle East version of Shark Tank. - December 14, 2018 - ASA Ventures
The result is a 4.3X return in less than 2yrs. - December 08, 2018 - CerraCap Ventures
Dathena Science, the Leading AI-powered Data Protection and Management Platform, announces closing of Pre-Series A funding round led by CerraCap Ventures, a global AI investment Venture fund headquartered in California.
"At a time when organizations are investing significantly in the Data Protection... - November 12, 2018 - CerraCap Ventures
Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures
On Wednesday, regulators in Massachusetts approved a new solar incentive program known as the SMART program, which stands for Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target. The program was designed to bring an additional 1,600 megawatts of solar projects online in Massachusetts. A significant share of this new solar is likely to be co-located with energy storage projects. - September 27, 2018 - Genbright LLC
Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to Splitmetrics Inc., the powerhouse behind professional Apple Search Optimization (ASO) services and SaaS products for mobile marketers: app store conversion optimization (SplitMetrics) and Apple Search Ads management (SearchAdsHQ).
SplitMetrics... - September 21, 2018 - Digital Future
Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to FriendlyData, Inc., an enterprise SaaS enabling non-technical people to query corporate data in a plain language.
FriendlyData’s FETCH technology connects to databases and transforms natural language inputs into SQL... - September 20, 2018 - Digital Future
Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to YouTeam, a marketplace connecting businesses with talent from vetted outsourcing agencies.
With YouTeam, customers get access to qualified developers working in top outsourcing companies worldwide. Developers come from the... - September 19, 2018 - Digital Future
Cryptocurrency exchanges in our time are a common phenomenon in the financial world. Enterprising people have long paid attention and are using this tool. However, it is worth noting that the market includes many variations of exchanges, and each of them has positive and negative aspects. Topex.io is a cryptocurrency exchange with daily loss compensation and profit distribution between TPX token holders. - August 28, 2018 - Topexio
Rock River Fund announced its first close June 15. - July 23, 2018 - Badger Fund
Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided early seed financing to Let’s Enhance Inc., a company developing a self-service image upscaling and enhancement software.
Let’s Enhance enables lossless upscaling of images using neural networks, software’s application ranging... - July 18, 2018 - Digital Future
Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network
Hotel Capital recently acquired The Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile and Mike Ditka's Restaurant located in Chicago, IL from seller Marriott International, Inc. - June 15, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC
1871, the hub for technology and entrepreneurship in Chicago, ranked as the #1 university-affiliated business incubators in the United States, welcomed Anjli Jain, Managing Partner at EVC Ventures, in the 1871 family as a Mentor. She will work with 1871 to help and support start-ups accelerate their... - May 15, 2018 - EVC Ventures
THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities
Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa.
Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus
The Badger Fund is committing capital to another start up. - May 02, 2018 - Badger Fund
"Motoring Africa," a new book by veteran auto executive Edward T. Hightower, reveals how the world's soon-to-be largest workforce can help automakers profitably and sustainably build more cars. - April 13, 2018 - Motoring Ventures
JF2 Capital announces 4th Investment since inception with an early stage equity investment into Austin, Texas-based Remedy. - April 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners
Hotel Capital has acquired the Holiday Inn Market Center in Dallas, Texas with plans to renovate and re-brand to a Marriott Delta. - April 04, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC
Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures
Open Health Network today announced an expansion of its Board of Advisors, adding three members who bring a wealth of scientific, medical and advanced technology leadership to the company. - March 06, 2018 - Open Health Network
JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, announces today it has made a growth capital investment in Dallas-based USA Prime Baseball, LLC. USA Prime is a youth and high school baseball organization that focuses on providing top tier value to players/families and elite compensation... - March 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners
After a relatively quiet year for mergers and acquisitions in 2017, PD Wealth Solutions' Paul Graham predicts this year will produce a bumper harvest of deals between "Big Pharma" and Biotech. - February 19, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions
Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 6 crores of venture debt to Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. which owns and operates the online used phone portal Cashify.in. The funds will be used to meet the growing working capital requirements of the Company.
“Our business is growing... - February 14, 2018 - Trifecta Capital
JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in closing out all of its Series A round with an initial $1.5M close, additional $500k and $1M follow-on investments. - January 30, 2018 - JCF Capital Markets LLC
Today JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, announced its growth capital investment in Pearland, Texas-based Adient Medical. Adient’s mission is the development of absorbable medical devices with the premise that implants should be safe and efficacious during their useful... - January 30, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners
Robert Marsh, Senior U.S. Equities specialist at PD Wealth Solutions discusses the evolution of the consumer staples industry in his recently published 2018 Investment Outlook. - January 29, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions
Indian River Glass, a New Smyrna based glass, window & door company, was acquired outright by Florida Window & Door, a company based out of Palm Beach, FL for $1.8 million. Real estate was also involved in the transaction. - January 18, 2018 - NewGate Capital Partners
Global Agora, a venture capital fund founded and operated by entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the rollout of Maximus, a 21st century media buying software that puts native advertising strategies on auto-pilot. Maximus interfaces with the major advertising platforms of Yahoo Gemini, Outbrain, Taboola,... - January 17, 2018 - Global Agora
The Solution to Your #1 New Year's Resolution - November 28, 2017 - Kennsington Capital Group
JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, today announced it has made a growth capital investment in Dallas-based Selery, a unique one-stop shop logistics provider for small to medium eCommerce businesses.
Selery specializes in inventory fulfillment and warehousing for e-commerce... - November 13, 2017 - JF2 Capital Partners
Stakana Analytics, a growing leader in predictive intelligence for local banks and credit unions, today announced the addition of Day Frostenson as Director of Business Development, further filling out its team of industry veterans and knowledge base experts.
Frostenson is the second such hire in recent... - November 02, 2017 - Stakana Analytics
Microsoft's Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business Development Director Appointed to the Liquidax Strategic Advisory Board. - October 20, 2017 - Liquidax Capital, LLC
Stratim Capital, a late-stage venture fund focused secondary-direct investing, has announced the first closing and initial investments of the Stratim Cloud Fund. Initial investments in the late stage fund focused on cloud infrastructure providers include MongoDB and Mirantis. - October 18, 2017 - Stratim Capital
AICoin Management Team Defines Key Factors for Success. AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, has successfully closed the subscription period of the Initial Coin Offering raising over $3 million dollars in crypto to back profit generation token. - October 10, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.
Top rated South African venture capital firm Knife Capital has expanded into the UK after introducing a major strategic investor. - September 06, 2017 - KNF Ventures