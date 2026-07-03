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Within Venture Capital
BLXCKSTONE Announces Expansion of Real Asset Platform Backed by More Than $90 Million in Asset Value
BLXCKSTONE, a diversified holdings and investment platform focused on real estate and asset-backed strategies, today announced the continued expansion of its business as a vertically integrated owner, operator and capital platform supported by more than $90 million in underlying asset value. The... - July 03, 2026 - BLXCKSTONE
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
The Security Bulldog Announces $400K Pre-Seed Financing Led by Right Side Capital Management to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity Intelligence Platform
Capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers. - January 23, 2026 - The Security Bulldog
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners Leads Investment in PATH
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners announced today that it has led the latest funding round for PATH, the reusable bottled water company pioneering sustainable aluminum packaging. “PATH isn’t selling bottled water, they are redefining an entire category,” said Rogers Healy,... - October 13, 2025 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties. - October 12, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Social AI Launches Soc-AI: A Crowdsourced AI Portal Built in the U.S.
Social AI today announced the official rollout of its Soc-AI generative AI portal, a platform built through crowdsourcing and designed to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence. - May 30, 2025 - Social AI
XRP Mining Becomes a New Option for Bitcoin Holders
Bitcoin rebounded strongly on May 8, with a daily increase of nearly 6%, successfully breaking through the $100,000 mark, setting a new high since February, driving a collective surge in the cryptocurrency market. XRP Mining is a new option for Bitcoin holders. - May 12, 2025 - XRP Mining
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Rogers Healy to Host New Spin-Off Series, "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: On the Street"
Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur and 7x founder, is thrilled to announce his latest venture as host of Entrepreneur Media's newest spin-off series, "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: On the Street." Known for his sharp investment acumen, Healy was a panel investor on seasons 11 and 12 of... - March 19, 2025 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally. - March 13, 2025 - Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
Beta University Expands Incubation Program to Support the Next Generation of Startups
Beta University, a leading pre-accelerator for early-stage startups, has announced the expansion of its incubation program, aimed at supporting top founders before they enter renowned accelerators like Y Combinator. With a proven track record of incubating over 232 companies in the past year alone,... - March 06, 2025 - Beta University
Recursive Ventures Closes a $30M Solo Capitalist Fund, an Outlier in the Increasingly Challenging Fundraising Environment for Emerging Solo Venture Capitalists
Recursive Ventures is thrilled to announce the launch of its third fund, Recursive Ventures III. The firm will be leading Pre-Seed and Seed stage investments in mainly US and Israeli startups leveraging Data and AI to disrupt outdated businesses. Recursive Ventures is led by Solo Capitalist Itamar... - February 26, 2025 - Recursive Ventures
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
Bowtie Announces Public Release of DDQ AI: Advanced DDQ Automation
Streamlining Operational Due Diligence with Unmatched Precision and Speed for Asset Managers - October 24, 2024 - Bowtie
The Finalists Have Been Selected for the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference has announced the finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. The four companies selected are Cactus, Building.inc, Hover City, and PropRise Beacon, each offering innovative solutions for the commercial property and self-storage industries. The finalists will pitch their ideas at the unConference in October, competing for recognition and industry exposure. - August 01, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Parkway International Capital Group Successfully Closes $7.3 Million Real Estate Construction Loan Deal in Bakersfield-Delano, California
Parkway International Capital Group (PIC-Group) has announced the successful closure of a significant real estate construction loan deal in Bakersfield-Delano California, valued at $7.3 million. The transaction, finalized on July 12, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for both PIC-Group and the borrower,... - July 17, 2024 - Parkway International Capital Group
Serial Investor, Rogers Healy Set for Season 11 of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch"
Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor in 100+ companies, joins "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" for Season 11. As founder/CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners, Healy brings over 20 years of expertise. Joining panel investors Marc Randolf and Kim Perell, Healy will mentor aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their ideas. Excited to support new founders, Healy aims to share his insights and experience. - June 02, 2024 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Unexpected Products Announces New Production Warehouse Amid Company Growth
Unexpected Products expands with a new 9,500 square feet warehouse in Farmers Branch, featuring advanced technology for beverage production and incubation. The facility aims to cater to consumer demand for Toucan Cocktails, with the capability to produce up to 10,500 products per eight-hour shift and offer services for others to create up to 31,200 branded beverage cans per shift. - June 02, 2024 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Unexpected Products Welcomes Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry, Amid Innovative Product Release
Unexpected Products, a parent company of Toucan Cocktails, the pioneer in the ready-to-drink beverage industry, has expanded its leadership and operations team with the addition of Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry. His expertise will support daily operations and strategy to redefine financial management, operational efficiency, and strategic growth in the innovative CPG hub of Unexpected Products. - June 02, 2024 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Announces the Selection of Semi-Finalists for Its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, four companies were selected to move to the next round of the pitch contest. - May 29, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Introducing Francesco Cardullo: The Visionary Leader Driving Innovation at Unstuck VC
In a recent exclusive interview, Francesco Cardullo shared personal insights into his remarkable journey as a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Unstuck VC. - May 06, 2024 - Unstuck Venture Capital Studio
Bench International Adds Industry Veteran Dr. Renee P. Tannenbaum to Executive Leadership Team
Tannebaum Brings Deep Industry Experience in Pharma and Biotech and Board Expertise to Meet Evolving Life Sciences Talent Demands - March 19, 2024 - Bench International
Sabina Ewing Awarded Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award
Award Recognizes Exceptional Contributions by Women in the Life Sciences Industry - March 15, 2024 - Bench International
Bench International and Deloitte Launch the "Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award" to Celebrate Outstanding Women in Life Sciences
First-ever award to be presented on March 14, during LAMedTechWeek, at BioscienceLA. - February 13, 2024 - Bench International
The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference Announces a Pitch Contest for New Technologies and Business Breakthroughs in Commercial Real Estate and Green/Clean Tech
Proptech and Greentech startups, take note. The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference offers a chance to pitch ideas to industry leaders, network with potential partners, and win prizes. Apply by April 30th. Key points: Who: Proptech & Greentech startups with validated solutions & customers; What: Pitch contest at Self Storage Hawai'i unConference (October); Why: Gain exposure, connect with key players, win funding; How: Apply by April 30, present live to attendees for final vote. - February 11, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Crypto Lists Celebrates 400 Bitcoin Casino Reviews Milestone
In its quest to become number one for all things crypto casino related, the exponential-growth website reaches a significant new landmark with 400 Bitcoin casino reviews reached today. - January 20, 2024 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Bench International Enters Into Ground Breaking Strategic Alliance with Ashton Tweed
First of Its Kind Alliance Extends Mutual Service Offerings to Better Serve Clients - January 03, 2024 - Bench International
Crypto Lists Hits 50 New Bitcoin Casino Game Reviews
In yet another milestone for the fast-growing and evermore recognizable review site CryptoLists.com, they have now reached 50 game reviews. - December 09, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
CryptoLists Showcases 100 New Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Following a near year of iGaming involvement, the highly regarded crypto coin, exchange, and casino review website CryptoLists.com has achieved another notable milestone with 100 new Bitcoin casino reviews. - November 24, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
4Eyes.ai Sources Strategic Investment from Local Venture Studio
4Eyes.ai the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered advertising solutions, announces it has received a strategic investment and support from Tampa-based venture studio 11MeridianWest. - November 17, 2023 - 11MeridianWest
venVelo Makes Follow-Up Investment Into ecoSpears
venVelo, announces 2nd investment into ecoSPEARS. ecoSPEARS is a cleantech remediation developer that’s disrupting the way we restore contaminated soil, sediment, and water that has been impacted by PCBs, dioxins, PFAS, and other persistent organic toxins. ecoSPEARS provides sustainable,... - November 16, 2023 - venVelo LLC
NAPHIA Elects Executive Leadership
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) Board of Directors recently held its bi-annual election to appoint its executive officers to a two-year term of service. - November 02, 2023 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Crypto Lists Hits Major Milestone: 300 BTC Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading review platform in the cryptocurrency casino niche, is delighted to announce that they have achieved a significant milestone. The company has successfully published 300 reviews of crypto and Bitcoin casinos, making it among the largest collection of such reviews online. - October 05, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
venVelo Makes Investment Into Care Provider Carework
venVelo, an early-stage venture fund and business accelerator headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, announced a recent investment from its Fund II into CareWork, a holistic operational platform for long-term, post-acute, and senior care providers that unifies and streamlines operations by... - August 24, 2023 - venVelo LLC
CryptoLists.com Now Showcases 250 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Highly regarded review site Crypto Lists has reached a significant milestone for summer 2023 with 250 unique Bitcoin casinos now featuring in their primary toplist. - August 18, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Crypto Lists Hits a Milestone with 75 Newest Crypto Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading platform for crypto currency and casino insights, has announced a significant milestone, the publication of 75 comprehensive reviews of the newest crypto casinos from 2023. - August 03, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Announces Tom White as New Partner
Trusted crypto and casino comparison site moves its Head of Content into senior leadership in an exciting move for the review site with new heights in sight. - July 11, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits 200 Bitcoin Reviews Milestone
The fast-growth crypto review site achieves major milestone in iGaming diversification drive. - June 23, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Builders + Backers and Heartland Forward Equip and Fund Nearly 100 New Entrepreneurs
Builders + Backers and Heartland Forward announced the completion of the 2023 Winter Cohort with 92 new entrepreneurs receiving nearly $400,000 in funding to test their ideas, build products and launch their new ventures. 70% of the Cohort successfully launched a new venture. These entrepreneurs... - June 20, 2023 - Builders and Backers
Crypto Lists Creates Crypto Tax Guide for Enthusiasts and Investors
Crypto Lists Ltd., a leading review platform specializing in cryptocurrencies and iGaming, has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive guide to crypto taxes around the world. - June 01, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.