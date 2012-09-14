PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

RupeeLife Releases Online Marketplace for the 10 Million Struggling Indian SMEs to Get Invested for No Commission After procuring funds more than INR 500 crores for various businesses including SMEs and Startups, RupeeLife becomes a Fintech through release of its online marketplace for New Investments and Business Exits. RupeeLife 360 Inc. has announced the biggest milestone in the company history with the release of its online platform for businesses to get invested, exit, or do a JV with investors, advisors or other businesses. - September 30, 2019 - RupeeLife

Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels

AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels

Startupbootcamp Launches Its First Scale Program in Osaka, Japan An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

FD Financial, Corp. Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery The partners of Santaska have agreed to sale the cannery on the Egegik River in Alaska. - May 22, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Kevin Hollins Recognized as an NACD Governance Fellow NACD Fellows Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Highest Standards of Corporate Governance. - May 20, 2019 - Canal Group

TSEF: The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund Names Lara Metcalf as New Managing Director Lara Metcalf joins Managing Partner, Liz Luckett to lead TSEF’s third and largest fund focused on entrepreneurs using data and technology to solve tough problems facing vulnerable communities. - January 30, 2019 - Maycomb Capital

Globtec Investment Group Debuts US$300 Million Investment Program to Capitalize Globalization-Ready Businesses in Turkey Globtec Investment Group and a consortium of partner investors have embarked on a broad mandate to invest in suitable Turkish companies, with a focus on the Mechanical Engineering, Mining, and Tourism sectors. The program is designed to assist in the capitalization and development of Turkish companies by expanding their access to international markets and creating global business connections. - January 18, 2019 - Globtec Investment LLC

Globtec Investment Group Announces $170 Million Investment in Public Infrastructure and Real Estate Projects in the Visegrád States Globtec Investment Group, a leading global investor in innovative infrastructure projects, today announced it is making a major and highly-anticipated entry to the European Union market. The company is investing $170 million in capital in public infrastructure and real estate projects in the V4, in partnership with an international investor consortium. Globtec is currently in talks with local authorities to finalize project details, including potential locations. - December 26, 2018 - Globtec Investment LLC

Dubai Startup Reality Show, The Equity Room Launches Its Pilot Run 16 startups pitched their business ideas to investors, angel investors, and venture capitalists in The Equity Room, the Middle East version of Shark Tank. - December 14, 2018 - ASA Ventures

CerraCap One Completes Successful Exit of Swych The result is a 4.3X return in less than 2yrs. - December 08, 2018 - CerraCap Ventures

Dathena Announces Closing of Pre-Series a Round, Led by CerraCap Ventures Dathena Science, the Leading AI-powered Data Protection and Management Platform, announces closing of Pre-Series A funding round led by CerraCap Ventures, a global AI investment Venture fund headquartered in California. "At a time when organizations are investing significantly in the Data Protection... - November 12, 2018 - CerraCap Ventures

SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures

Genbright's Solar Assets Shine During First Major Test of New England’s New Power Market Design On Wednesday, regulators in Massachusetts approved a new solar incentive program known as the SMART program, which stands for Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target. The program was designed to bring an additional 1,600 megawatts of solar projects online in Massachusetts. A significant share of this new solar is likely to be co-located with energy storage projects. - September 27, 2018 - Genbright LLC

Digital Future Invests in Splitmetrics Inc., an App Store Marketing Powerhouse Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to Splitmetrics Inc., the powerhouse behind professional Apple Search Optimization (ASO) services and SaaS products for mobile marketers: app store conversion optimization (SplitMetrics) and Apple Search Ads management (SearchAdsHQ). SplitMetrics... - September 21, 2018 - Digital Future

Digital Future Invests in FriendlyData, a Natural Language Search Solution for Enterprise Data Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to FriendlyData, Inc., an enterprise SaaS enabling non-technical people to query corporate data in a plain language. FriendlyData’s FETCH technology connects to databases and transforms natural language inputs into SQL... - September 20, 2018 - Digital Future

Digital Future Invests in YouTeam, a Platform for Hiring Offshore Developers Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided seed financing to YouTeam, a marketplace connecting businesses with talent from vetted outsourcing agencies. With YouTeam, customers get access to qualified developers working in top outsourcing companies worldwide. Developers come from the... - September 19, 2018 - Digital Future

Topex.io - Cryptocurrency Exchange Trading Platform with Daily Loss Compensation and Profit Distribution Between TPX Token Holders Cryptocurrency exchanges in our time are a common phenomenon in the financial world. Enterprising people have long paid attention and are using this tool. However, it is worth noting that the market includes many variations of exchanges, and each of them has positive and negative aspects.​ ​​​Topex.io is a cryptocurrency exchange with daily loss compensation and profit distribution between TPX token holders. - August 28, 2018 - Topexio

New VC Fund Powers Up a Fresh Generation of Wisconsin Startups Rock River Fund announced its first close June 15. - July 23, 2018 - Badger Fund

Digital Future Invests in Let’s Enhance, an Image Enhancement SaaS Digital Future, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, provided early seed financing to Let’s Enhance Inc., a company developing a self-service image upscaling and enhancement software. Let’s Enhance enables lossless upscaling of images using neural networks, software’s application ranging... - July 18, 2018 - Digital Future

Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network

Hotel Capital Acquires The Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile and Mike Ditka’s Restaurant Hotel Capital recently acquired The Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile and Mike Ditka's Restaurant located in Chicago, IL from seller Marriott International, Inc. - June 15, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC

Anjli Jain, Managing Partner of EVC Ventures Joins United States #1 University-Affiliated Business Incubator, 1871 as a Mentor 1871, the hub for technology and entrepreneurship in Chicago, ranked as the #1 university-affiliated business incubators in the United States, welcomed Anjli Jain, Managing Partner at EVC Ventures, in the 1871 family as a Mentor. She will work with 1871 to help and support start-ups accelerate their... - May 15, 2018 - EVC Ventures

THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities

Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs. Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa. Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus

Badger Fund Plants Another Seed to Grow Wisconsin’s Startup Ecosystem The Badger Fund is committing capital to another start up. - May 02, 2018 - Badger Fund

Automakers Can Find New Profits and Workforce in Africa, Says New Book by Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC "Motoring Africa," a new book by veteran auto executive Edward T. Hightower, reveals how the world's soon-to-be largest workforce can help automakers profitably and sustainably build more cars. - April 13, 2018 - Motoring Ventures

JF2 Capital Invests in Austin-Based Remedy JF2 Capital announces 4th Investment since inception with an early stage equity investment into Austin, Texas-based Remedy. - April 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners

Hotel Capital, LLC Acquires Holiday Inn Market Center in Dallas, Texas Hotel Capital has acquired the Holiday Inn Market Center in Dallas, Texas with plans to renovate and re-brand to a Marriott Delta. - April 04, 2018 - Hotel Capital, LLC

South African Machine Learning Specialist DataProphet Secures Knife Capital Funding Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures

Open Health Network Adds Top Medical, Tech Advisors to Board Open Health Network today announced an expansion of its Board of Advisors, adding three members who bring a wealth of scientific, medical and advanced technology leadership to the company. - March 06, 2018 - Open Health Network

JF2 Capital Announces Investment in USA Prime JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, announces today it has made a growth capital investment in Dallas-based USA Prime Baseball, LLC. USA Prime is a youth and high school baseball organization that focuses on providing top tier value to players/families and elite compensation... - March 05, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts 2018 Will be a Golden Year for Biotech M&A After a relatively quiet year for mergers and acquisitions in 2017, PD Wealth Solutions' Paul Graham predicts this year will produce a bumper harvest of deals between "Big Pharma" and Biotech. - February 19, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Trifecta Capital Provides Venture Debt to Cashify Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 6 crores of venture debt to Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. which owns and operates the online used phone portal Cashify.in. The funds will be used to meet the growing working capital requirements of the Company. “Our business is growing... - February 14, 2018 - Trifecta Capital

JCF Capital Advisors LLC Acts as a Financial Advisor in Securing & Closing Out a $3.0M Series A Equity Round JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in closing out all of its Series A round with an initial $1.5M close, additional $500k and $1M follow-on investments. - January 30, 2018 - JCF Capital Markets LLC

JF2 Capital Invests in Promising Texas-Based Adient Medical Today JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, announced its growth capital investment in Pearland, Texas-based Adient Medical. Adient’s mission is the development of absorbable medical devices with the premise that implants should be safe and efficacious during their useful... - January 30, 2018 - JF2 Capital Partners

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts More Disruption in Consumer Staples in 2018 Robert Marsh, Senior U.S. Equities specialist at PD Wealth Solutions discusses the evolution of the consumer staples industry in his recently published 2018 Investment Outlook. - January 29, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Indian River Glass, Acquired Outright by Florida Window & Door Indian River Glass, a New Smyrna based glass, window & door company, was acquired outright by Florida Window & Door, a company based out of Palm Beach, FL for $1.8 million. Real estate was also involved in the transaction. - January 18, 2018 - NewGate Capital Partners

Global Agora Announces Launch of Maximus Live - 21st Century Media Buying Software Global Agora, a venture capital fund founded and operated by entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the rollout of Maximus, a 21st century media buying software that puts native advertising strategies on auto-pilot. Maximus interfaces with the major advertising platforms of Yahoo Gemini, Outbrain, Taboola,... - January 17, 2018 - Global Agora

JF2 Capital Invests in High Growth Dallas Start Up JF2 Capital Partners (JF2), a Dallas, Texas venture capital firm, today announced it has made a growth capital investment in Dallas-based Selery, a unique one-stop shop logistics provider for small to medium eCommerce businesses. Selery specializes in inventory fulfillment and warehousing for e-commerce... - November 13, 2017 - JF2 Capital Partners

Growing Even More: Stakana Analytics Adds Day Frostenson as Director of Business Development Stakana Analytics, a growing leader in predictive intelligence for local banks and credit unions, today announced the addition of Day Frostenson as Director of Business Development, further filling out its team of industry veterans and knowledge base experts. Frostenson is the second such hire in recent... - November 02, 2017 - Stakana Analytics

Liquidax Capital Appoints Microsoft’s IoT and AI Business Development Director, Matt Vasey to Its Strategic Advisory Board Microsoft's Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business Development Director Appointed to the Liquidax Strategic Advisory Board. - October 20, 2017 - Liquidax Capital, LLC

Stratim Capital Announces First Closing of Stratim Cloud Fund, LP Stratim Capital, a late-stage venture fund focused secondary-direct investing, has announced the first closing and initial investments of the Stratim Cloud Fund. Initial investments in the late stage fund focused on cloud infrastructure providers include MongoDB and Mirantis. - October 18, 2017 - Stratim Capital

Successful ICO Builds Immediate Profits for Coin Holders AICoin Management Team Defines Key Factors for Success. AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, has successfully closed the subscription period of the Initial Coin Offering raising over $3 million dollars in crypto to back profit generation token. - October 10, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.